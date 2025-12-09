Puttin' the Christ Back in Christmas (Lyric Video)

Political Islam is expanding into the West through demographic pressure, parallel legal systems, exclusive community structures, and a belief that Western nations are too naïve to stop it — and Glenn Beck breaks down the evidence. From Marco Rubio’s warning that Islamic political movements openly seek dominance over the United States, to a Texas developer boasting about “manipulating kafirs,” to archived footage of imams defending Sharia punishments on American soil, the signs are no longer subtle. Many Muslims reject political Islam and flee from these systems — but by ignoring what is happening in our own backyard, America risks repeating Europe’s collapse. The question isn’t whether Political Islam exists; it’s whether we’re willing to confront what it demands.
GLENN: Let me start first. Interview yesterday with Sean Hannity. Here's Rubio, talking about the dangers of radicalized Islam.
VOICE: Ultimately, armed radical Islamic movements in the world, identify the West at large, but the United States in particular, as the greatest evil on earth. And every chance they have -- the notion that somehow radical Islam would be comfortable with simple controls and progress in Iraq and Syria is not born out by history.
Radical Islam has shown that their desire is not simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with their own little caliphate. They want to expand. It's revolutionary in its nature. It seeks to expand and control more territories and more people. And radical Islam has designs openly on the West, on the United States, on Europe. We've seen that for the rest there as well, and they are prepared to conduct acts of terrorism. In the case of Iran, nation state actions, assassinations, murders, you name it.
Whatever it takes for them to gain their influence, and ultimately, their domination in different cultures and societies.
That's a clear and eminent threat to the world and to the broader west, especially to the United States who they identify as the chief source of evil on the planet. Okay?
The reason why they hate the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leadership of the UAE and Bahrain, is because they've allowed the United States to partner with them. That's why they hate them. They consider them infidels for it. They hate Israel.
But they also hate America. And they hate anyone in the world, that we have influence, they seek to attack, including here in the homeland.
If you look at the domestic terrorists, the attacks that have happened here domestically, the overwhelming majority of them have been inspired by radical Islamic viewpoints. That includes the shooting in the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Florida. That includes the Saudi pilot in Pensacola, my home state. Two attacks.
GLENN: Okay.
So I -- I would like to propose we stop calling it radical Islam. Because it's not radical Islam. It's political Islam. There is religious Islam, and I know a lot of religious Muslims that are good people. Okay? I don't put them in the same category because I don't want Sharia law.
That's political Islam. It's not radical. It's what happens all over the world.
It's not radical, it's political.
You remember, if you're my age. When the wall came down. And we finally got to converse with Russians.
And we always thought -- me growing up. I always thought the Russians.
It's Vladimir. Vladimir. Look, he's spying.
Natasha. He's spying.
Okay. That's what we thought when we were kids.
That's not who the Russians were. The Russians were good people. They were decent people.
They wanted the same kind of things we wanted. We don't agree on everything.
They want to be left alone. Raise their kids. Have a chance at some success and retirement.
Just leave me alone.
Most of us are like that. What happens is, our politicians get in the way. The politicians. The political systems are the ones that are the problem. We don't call it radicalized communism.
It's communism. Okay? It's a political philosophy.
This is a political philosophy.
Political Islam -- it's not radical.
It's just a political philosophy, and that political philosophy, just like communism, wants to dominate the world. Unlike communism, political Islam is so incredibly arrogant. It's inevitable to them. Why? Birthrates.
That's why! Birthrates. And they think we're stupid. And, you know what, so do I! I think we're stupid too. Come on, man. Right? Are we not stupid? We look over at Europe. Are the grand Europeans, that colonized the whole world and are abusing everyone, because they're so sophisticated and so powerful, and everything else. Really are they?
Because look at how dumb they are being right now with their own countries in Europe. They're committing suicide. And so are we.
Now, there's this development that is happening in Texas. Let me -- let me give you an interview, a piece of an interview done by a Muslim developer, of Muslim communities, and -- and how -- and how it actually works.
Listen to these 35 seconds of this interview.
VOICE: The way -- like, you can't make it exclusive, like non-Muslims are not allowed. What we're doing, there's something called a secession fee. I don't know what it's called in Dubai. Like your maintenance fee -- the service fee, to cut the grass, to remove the snow, and whatnot. So that service fee will put that 75 percent of the service fee you're paying, close to (another language).
VOICE: Automatically, if you are a practicing Christian, I would advise you, why help the Muslims? You know. They do their own thing.
Right? So this is the way we're going to put the costs, and our attorney already put it in there.
GLENN: This is the way they manipulate the kafirs. The kafirs are you. The non-Muslim people. The infidels.
And they -- they are manipulating. Because, ha, ha, ha. And why would you do that? That's how they make it an exclusive Muslim community. Okay. And what do you get in those Muslim communities? I want to take you back to 2015.
I had been in Irving, Texas. My studios are in Irving, Texas. And I had been there for maybe three years. And it is the most diverse ZIP code in all of America. Which is a great thing. Except, it's also becoming very, very Islamic.
And that is totally fine, as long as we're not talking political Islam.
Unfortunately, we are. And the religion teaches that you can lie, to an infidel. You can lie if it helps Islam.
Okay.
So I had a couple of imams from the Dallas area, come in, from -- from, you know, where all of this is happening. And I just -- I sat them down. And we just had a great conversation.
I want you to listen to this, what finally came out of the mouth of one of the imams. Listen to this.
VOICE: I'm here. I'm sorry to say, back to the first point. I'm here to discuss an issue with the Islamic Tribunal.
So please, don't -- allow us to have a situation. Maybe, we are ready for any discussion.
VOICE: No. I know that.
VOICE: We are ready for any point to lead the discussion. But the main point here, we are -- the reason we are here to discuss this issue. What kind of cases, Islam tribunal have.
And we start with the Sharia.
And why the people are afraid from Sharia.
I'm sorry to say, at one point related to this.
It's not just in Sharia law. Not just in Islamic law. It's everywhere.
Who said that just in Islamic law?
That's even Sharia, in Jewish Sharia, in Christian Sharia. In America here, we cut -- we -- we -- we cut it for some reason. So I'm asking you an easy question.
If anyone kill another, he should have got killed by a law, by Islamic law, by -- by -- by governor. By -- he should have got killed.
What is wrong with that?
If a thief, jump to go back house. Scare your wife. Scare your children. Scare your neighbor.
And they did that with our stores, this is the law. The law to cut his head.
Because if he feels my hands were cut because of that. He will think about this 100 times. He will never do it.
And if you do that one time, they will never do it again.
Look at how many millions of dollars Americans here or other states or other -- outside has been for the -- to keep, the criminal in -- in jail. A lot of millions of -- we can see that just -- that's it. Because he did something good in the whole community. And they scare the whole community.
Why not. Back please to the point. Islamic tribunal.
Yes. We never deal with anything of that. We don't have authority for that. We don't have power for that.
GLENN: But you're okay. You seem to be okay with that. If you had the power for that happen.
No. You don't --
JASON: Absolutely not. Absolutely not. We -- as imam said, we have system. We are very organized people.
GLENN: Right.
VOICE: Sorry, for this example. Somebody can -- might add. I should have killed him.
GLENN: Right.
VOICE: I had to take this case to the judge, and the judge have to -- to the governor. There's a system, a procedure, that I have to follow.
So it's not like this -- this guy gets killed. No, no. We have -- I -- I give you just an easy example for leader. This is after prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him. He sent one to Yemen. And he told him, before he leaves, he ask him, almost as a habit. What did you do if the people bring a thief for you?
He said, I will cut his hand. Okay. He said, you do that. Okay. He said, after -- after -- he said, okay. If one person came with me, without work, and I blew it. And I blew it. I will cut your head. Because he has no job. So he -- if you run from the sword or grab something from here, to eat. Nothing happened to you. So but if you have your job and enough income, and you took -- a bunch of children and you have house and you have car. And you -- or a thief from here or there. So this is the law. Not to please, the point with Sharia. I ask people. We are not here to do that at all.
It is not our authority. It's not our power. It's not our job. We have --
GLENN: You've got to stop. You've got to stop. Okay. This is amazing to me. Because you hear how passionate he is, about how logical that is. Okay? I mean, you just have to do it, it just makes sense to everybody, we just cut your hands off.
And the Prophet Muhammad, peace upon him, and he he's preached this forever. I mean, it just works. It just works.
Of course, we wouldn't want to do that. But it just works. I mean, let me tell you about it again. Really?
Really? You don't want that to happen. Because you're in the United States, but you're cool with it everywhere else. Everywhere else.
But here it's different!
But my religion, which requires me to say, peace upon him, after I mention the prophet Muhammad, my religion, which is extraordinarily well-defined.
It has these raise. In political Islam.
That must be done. Because the Koran requires it, in political Islam.
But we're not going -- yeah. We've got our own little laws going on now.
We have our courts.
Who we're never going to go that far. Wait. Wait. You believe in political Islam? Of course I do. But you're not going to do it?
Of course not. But the Koran commands you to do it?
Of course it does.
You follow every dictate in the Koran? Of course I do.
But not that one? Come on. Come on. Does anybody really believe that?
Now, that does not mean Muslims believe that. Many do. Many do not. The ones who do not are the ones who have lived under it, and have escaped here. And want a different kind of Islam.
And by just turning a blind eye to this, because they know how it happens. They saw it in their company. They don't want it happening here.
You know, we just take care of things like marriages. Oh, so when a guy says, I divorce you. I divorce you. I divorce you. You're divorced, and she loses everything. Oh, you mean the kind, if she wants to testify against her husband on adultery, she has to have two witnesses, plus her, because her voice and one other person as a witness does not equal him, because she's not equal to a man. Oh. Okay. All right.
But you have that one. And that's okay. No. It's not okay. It's not okay.
It shouldn't be okay in any western country, period. Should not be okay.
Unfortunately, we're all turning a blind eye to it.