Glenn: Does the CIA know where the Ark is?

I have to admit it: I dropped the ball.
We’ve spent the last week asking if the CIA was involved in the JFK assassination, but the real question we need to be asking is, “Did the DIA hire psychics to find the Ark of the Covenant?” The answer? Yes!
December 5 th, 1988. Remote viewer number 032 is sitting with some intelligence brainiac in an office, probably in Maryland. 032 has been assigned the task of tapping into his physic abilities, traveling to specific distant coordinates and describing training target number 0209—the Ark of Covenant. But the remote viewer doesn’t know that.
Okay, pause. What in the world?!
This was all part of an initiative by the Defense Intelligence Agency called “Project Sun Streak.”
This is how the DIA described it:
PROJECT SUN STREAK DEALS WITH THE USE OF PSYCHOENERGETICS IN THE COLLECTION OF INTELLIGENCE INFORMATION.
PSYCHOENERGETICS IS BROADLY SUBDIVIDED INTO TWO CLASSES:
- MENTAL EFFECTS ON THE PHYSICAL WORLD
- PURELY MENTAL COLLECTION OF INFORMATION
So around the 1980s-1990s, our intelligence agencies were playing around with using physic power to gather information and, I don’t know, kind of sounds like they were seeing if they could throw in a little witchcraft too. That’s not even the crazy part. The crazy part is kind of sounds like they were training their physics using the coordinates of the Ark of the Covenant!? Or at least where they thought the Ark was.
The documents about this “remote viewing” session were declassified in 2000, but for some reason are circulating now, probably for all of the people who are saying, “The CIA couldn’t have been involved in a conspiracy to kill a president, that’s nuts!” Oh really? More nuts than training psychics using the Ark of the Covenant? The documents are mostly pages of chaotic scribbles with stick figures of angels, mummies, and a big box. There are words like “high places,” “spirits,” and “forbidden” written into the corners. At some point, it seems the trainer asked number 032 to go to the box and open it, and 032 said it could only be opened by the right people and at the right time.
Let's take a look at some of the mission summary:
Target is a container. This container has another container inside of it. The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver. The target is similar in shape to a coffin, and is decorated with seraphim. This target is located somewhere in the Middle East as the language spoken by individuals present seemed to be Arabic. Visuals of surrounding buildings indicated the presence of Mosque Domes Individuals in the area were clothed in virtually all white, had black hair and dark eyes. The target is hidden -- underground, dark and wet were all aspects of the location of the target. The purpose of the target is to bring a people together. It has something to do with ceremony, memory, homage, the resurrection. There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons and historical knowledge far beyond what we now know. The target is protected by entities....Once it is time to open the container -- the mechanics of the lock system will be found to be fairly simple. Individuals opening the container by prying or striking are destroyed by the container's protectors through the use of a power unknown to us.
The DIA trainer said 032 did “very well.”
Wow...
I’m not saying we trust some random physic working with our intelligence departments about the location of one of the holiest objects in human history, but... Are we supposed to believe that our intelligence department knows where the Ark is? Or at least thinks they do? I found this document on CIA.gov!
So, please, let’s not pretend we understand our own intelligence agencies. As always, they are full of surprises.