Holocaust survivor FIGHTS FOR LIFE after ‘Free Palestine’ firebomb attack

June 05, 2025
An illegal alien allegedly shouted ‘Free Palestine’ and threw fire at Jews in Colorado. America has turned from a sanctuary of liberty and peace into something unrecognizable.

In Boulder, Colorado, a peaceful march by the Jewish group Run for Their Lives turned into a war zone on Sunday afternoon. A man armed with a “makeshift flamethrower” blasted fire into the crowd, then hurled Molotov cocktails. The suspect's name? Mohamed Sabry Soliman — an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa and has remained in the United States illegally since 2023. The attacker injured eight people, ages 52 to 88. One victim, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, now fights for her life in critical condition.

Witnesses say Soliman screamed “Free Palestine” and other anti-Israel slogans as he attacked. The FBI now calls it what it clearly was: a politically motivated act of terrorism.

If we fail to draw a moral line now, the question won’t be where the Jews can go, but whether any of us are safe.

This wasn’t just another “incident.” It was a targeted attack on Jews in the public square. In 2025. In the United States of America.

America once stood as a beacon for the Jewish people, a haven when the rest of the world slammed its doors shut. But open-border policies have twisted that haven into something else entirely — a daylight nightmare.

More than two decades after 9/11, after all the promises to close the gaps that allowed terrorists to enter and remain in the United States, the basic failure to enforce immigration law has yet again put innocent lives at risk.

This is not a partisan talking point. It is a moral reckoning.

We have traded hard-won lessons for slogans. Sovereignty for sentiment. Borders for ideology. And now anti-Semitism, long dismissed as a relic of the past or a marginal threat, is burning — literally — on our streets.

A harrowing precedent

We have seen this pattern before. On Kristallnacht in 1938, synagogues were set ablaze. Jewish homes and businesses were destroyed. Ordinary citizens were attacked while the world looked away. It was the beginning of a campaign of annihilation that ended in the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

Today, we again see Jewish communities targeted with violence. We see Jewish students harassed on campuses. We hear chants of “From the river to the sea” echoing in our cities — not from fringe radicals but from organized coalitions openly embraced by political leaders, university professors, and corporate brands. And now, we witnessed a woman who escaped the concentration camps’ ovens as a little girl nearly burned alive in broad daylight in a so-called “sanctuary city.”

The press continues its singular obsession with Donald Trump and his supporters. We are told that they — builders of factories, champions of border enforcement — are the greatest threat to democracy.

But let me ask plainly: Who is actually committing these acts of violence? Who is calling for the destruction of Israel? Who is throwing firebombs into peaceful protests?

It is not Trump voters. It is radicals animated by an ideology that cloaks hate in the language of justice and casts terrorism as resistance.

If not here, where?

The West is not just a place — it is an idea: built on law, liberty, and the belief that all people are created equal. If we permit lawlessness in the name of compassion, if we excuse anti-Semitism under the guise of activism, we are not advancing justice. We are dismantling the very foundations of our society.

The Jewish people have been expelled from nearly every land on Earth. They were told to go back to where they came from — and now, even in Israel, they are told they do not belong. So where are they supposed to go?

If we do not draw a clear moral line now, the question will no longer be where the Jews can go but where any of us will be safe.

Let’s not deceive ourselves: This is not just about Jewish safety. It is about whether the moral architecture of the West can still hold.

Yes, the stakes are that high. America was meant to be a “city on a hill.” But cities burn when no one defends them — when people forget who they are, or worse, when they stop caring. Let us not be the generation that remembers freedom only by the smell of its ashes.

Now is the time to stand. Not in vengeance but in resolve. Not in fear but in truth.

Remember who we are. Remember what we built. And above all, remember what happens when we choose silence over courage.

Greta Thunberg's latest escapade: Gaza aid or Mediterranean vacation?

What would we do without Greta Thunberg?

Everyone's favorite Swedish nepo-baby climate activist is making waves with her latest plea for attention. Thunberg, who rose to fame when she prophesied an environmental apocalypse before the UN in 2019, has set aside the climate rhetoric to champion a new cause: freeing Palestine.

On Monday, June 2nd, Greta and her motley crew of wealthy activists, actors, and politicians—including Liam Cunningham of Game of Thrones fame and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament—set sail from Catania, Italy. The small sailboat, known as the Madleen, embarked with the lofty goal of "breaking Israel’s siege" of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid. This fool’s errand was orchestrated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a "grassroots" organization founded in 2010 to bring aid and attention to the plight of Gazans… through boat rides.

As this video reveals, the so-called "urgent humanitarian mission" looked a whole lot more like a Mediterranean pleasure cruise, complete with swimming, frolicking in the sun, and social media posting. The booze-cruise vibe of the crew, paired with the tiny size of the craft, which could only carry enough "aid" for a token photo-op, exposed the true nature of this voyage. It was nothing more than a flimsy excuse for a group of privileged elites to enjoy an exotic vacation while fishing for attention and a dose of self-righteousness. All the while, chanting 'Free Palestine'—a slogan Glenn warns can fuel anti-Semitic violence like the Boulder firebombing.

In the end, Greta Thunberg’s latest escapade was a textbook case of performative activism dialed up to eleven. Trading in her climate doom-mongering for this half-baked humanitarian jaunt, she clung to relevance without lifting a finger to do anything meaningful. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s little boat trip wasn’t about helping Gaza—it was a golden ticket for smug elites to soak up the Mediterranean rays while playacting as saviors. It’s a shameless grab for the spotlight, and Thunberg, with her flair for theatrics, is the ideal poster child for this floating fiasco.

Your voice unveiled: 81% support Trump’s stand against rigged justice

Glenn asked for YOUR take on Trump’s pardon of Sheriff Scott Jenkins, and your response was unmistakable.

A resounding 71% of you said you believe the Biden Justice Department unfairly targeted Jenkins, a clear rebuke of the narrative peddled by the powers that be. Even more striking, 81% of you backed Trump’s decision to pardon him, seeing it not as a dodge of justice but as a defiant stand against a corrupted system. Your votes revealed a deep-seated belief that the judicial process is being twisted to serve political ends. Can the DOJ’s claims of fairness survive such overwhelming doubt from voices like yours?

Your verdict rings loud: Trump’s pardons aren’t undermining accountability—they’re exposing the rot within institutions that prioritize power over truth. The question now is, how long will the elite’s “justice” hold up against your demand for answers?

Elon Musk calls it genocide—Why does the Left ignore South African farmers?

Biden’s DHS freed a Venezuelan hitman. But Democrats erupted when Trump offered refugee status to white farmers fleeing racial persecution. It would be laughable if it weren’t so morally bankrupt.

The left’s radical immigration agenda isn’t just dangerous, it’s hypocritical to the core. Some recent stories show just how radical leftists have become.

Let’s start with a story Blaze News reported this month that should infuriate every law-abiding American. A 42-year-old Venezuelan man — a known hitman tied to the brutal El Chamu gang and accused of four contract killings — was released into the United States after being caught crossing the Arizona border illegally in 2022. That’s right: arrested, deemed inadmissible, then set free.

Leftists' selective outrage reveals a disturbing truth: Their moral compass isn’t guided by justice or suffering. It’s guided by race and politics.

But it gets worse. The Biden administration granted this suspected murderer a work permit because, at the time, the U.S. wasn’t talking to Venezuela about taking back its criminals.

This man walked freely through our communities for nearly three years. He was finally arrested in February 2025 — not thanks to Biden but because President Donald Trump pressured Venezuela to resume accepting deportees. Immigration and Customs Enforcement picked him up in Grapevine, Texas, which happens to be in my backyard.

This is what happens when ideology overrides public safety. And it’s not an isolated case.

An activist judge

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was just indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant evade ICE agents. Dugan reportedly got “visibly angry,” confronted federal agents in her courtroom, and then snuck the man — who was facing battery charges and had been deported once before — out a private exit for the jury.

This man is accused of punching one victim 30 times and attacking a woman who tried to intervene. Both victims were hospitalized. But Dugan, a sitting judge, allegedly aided his escape. That’s not just reckless — it’s criminal.

And yet, as usual, the left rushed to glorify her. Some are actually comparing Judge Dugan to Harriet Tubman. I wish I were joking! Leftist lawyer Jeffrey Mandell and his friends at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are likening her actions to a modern Underground Railroad — as if protecting a violent illegal alien compares to the rescue of fugitive slaves.

It’s beyond insulting. Harriet Tubman risked her life to free human beings from bondage. Judge Dugan risked the public’s safety to help a man accused of brutal violence. The left’s delusional moral equivalence here reveals exactly how twisted their priorities have become.

Blind eye to genocide

Yet, these priorities don’t apply if you don’t have the left’s approved skin color.

President Trump has made it a priority to deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes. That’s what this is really about. But instead of recognizing the distinction between lawful immigration and criminal activity, the left screams that Trump wants to “kick out all immigrants” and destroy the American dream.

Then, when the administration offers refugee status to 59 Afrikaners fleeing persecution in South Africa, the same people lose their minds.

These are white farmers and their families — victims of racial violence, land seizures, and targeted killings. The South African government passed a law in 2024 that allows for the confiscation of land without compensation. Political rallies routinely feature chants of “Kill the Boer,” referring to white farmers. A political party leader led one such rally in 2023 — and it wasn’t subtle. The crowd chanted, “Shoot to kill!” with bloodthirsty fervor.

Elon Musk, a South African native, called it open incitement to genocide. He’s right.

You’d think the self-appointed champions of compassion would welcome these families with open arms. But no — they’re furious. MSNBC analyst Richard Stengel dismissed their plight as “apartheid nostalgia.” U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) called it “global apartheid.” And the Episcopal Church, which has helped resettle more than 100,000 refugees and proudly aids illegal aliens, publicly refused to help these 59 families. It even ended a 40-year partnership with the federal government over it.

Why? Because these refugees are white.

Narrative-driven immigration

In summary, the left welcomed a Venezuelan gang hitman into the country and handed him a work permit. Leftists are defending a judge who allegedly helped a violent offender escape ICE. They have no problem with 10 million illegal immigrants who flooded the country under President Biden. But when it comes to 59 South African farmers fleeing actual persecution?

They call it racism. They shut down programs. They rage on television.

This isn’t compassion. It’s a radical ideological agenda that says borders should be open to criminals — as long as they fit the narrative — and closed to those who don’t.

It would be laughable if it weren’t so morally bankrupt.

Leftists' selective outrage reveals a disturbing truth: Their moral compass isn’t guided by justice or suffering. It’s guided by race and politics. Some victims are celebrated. Others are ignored, depending entirely on their skin color and the usefulness of their story.

America is at a crossroads. We can continue this reckless, backward approach — or we can choose sanity, security, and fairness. President Trump is trying to restore order, but the radical left is fighting him every step of the way. And if this latest circus has shown us anything, it’s that leftists are just getting started.


