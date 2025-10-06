Morning Brief 2025-10-06

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Joseph Edlow
TOPIC: How the Trump administration is cracking DOWN on immigration fraud.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Bruce Gilley
TOPIC: Gilley: "Data doesn’t lie: Political violence is an overwhelmingly left-wing problem."
Glenn Beck to headline Turning Point USA event at University of North Dakota this week
Turning Point USA and its UND chapter will host Glenn Beck on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center as part of the group’s This Is the Turning Point campus tour honoring founder Charlie Kirk.
FBI cuts all ties to far-left Southern Poverty Law Center after conservative leaders demand action
In recent years, a number of radical left-wing terrorists have specifically cited the organization as their motivation to commit violence against Christians and conservatives.
The FBI is weighing an arrest and perp walk for Comey
The source told CBS News that leadership asked for "large, beefy" agents to conduct an arrest of Comey "in full kit," including Kevlar vests and exterior wear emblazoned with the FBI logo.
FBI director calls MSNBC an ‘ass clown factory of disinformation’
“MSNBC still an ass clown factory of disinformation,” Kash Patel wrote Saturday. “Same circus animals that slobbered all over perp walks of Stone, Navarro, Bannon ... MSNBC has no facts and no audience. In this FBI, follow the chain of command or get relieved.”
WaPo: As feds probe DC crime stats, some police eager to help build a case
Some rank-and-file officers and detectives have complained for months — in some cases, years — that managers were recording serious crimes as more minor ones to make their police districts appear safer or avoid the ire of top department brass.
Feds plan ‘full investigation’ into Portland police after arrest of conservative journalist
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the arrest “extremely troubling,” saying that Sortor was “ambushed by Antifa and was defending himself.”
Conservative journalist Nick Sortor shows video of him being assaulted by Antifa in Portland
Sortor was arrested and faces arraignment on Monday, saying he will not take any sort of plea deal as he did nothing wrong. He posted a video of him being assaulted by Antifa, saying those who assaulted him were not arrested.
Jordan Peterson’s daughter issues tearful health update
Mikhaila Peterson said her father had a “near-death experience for a long time,” revealing he was in intensive care with pneumonia and sepsis, but added that he’s now improving daily and urged, “Please pray for my dad, my mom, and everyone taking care of him.”
Maine resident allegedly finds 250 ballots in her Amazon delivery, ahead of referendum on voter ID
The unnamed resident said the package looked beat up and re-taped.
Father of slain 6-year-old issues ominous threat to son’s killer who was freed early after serving just 8 years
“I’ve had my talks with God cause I’m not afraid to tell you all, I told the court — if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands.”
Virginia Dem AG candidate fantasized about assassinating Republican, ‘wished’ death on his kids
State attorney general candidate Jay Jones fantasized in conversations with a former colleague about assassinating then-state House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, and “wished” death upon Gilbert’s children, a new report revealed Friday.
Democrats back Jay Jones despite texts about opponent getting 'two bullets to the head'
Democrats are shamelessly standing by the party’s scandal-scarred attorney general nominee for Virginia, Jay Jones, after vile texts surfaced of him fantasizing about then-Republican state House Speaker Todd Gilbert being assassinated.
Democratic candidate’s ‘abhorrent’ texts threaten to shake up bellwether Virginia elections
The messages risk roiling Virginia’s off-year elections, with early voting already long underway in the state.
Former Biden Adviser Blows Off Despicable Jay Jones Texts: ‘A Private Conversation’
“The fact that not one Democrat has stood up when he called for a political assassination in this moment of political violence is crazy,” Mike Pence's former chief of staff said in response.
Virginia Democrat gubernatorial nominee worked at Saudi school known for Hamas links, jihadi grads
Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic hopeful for Virginia governor, leans heavily on her CIA credentials when running for office. But her stint at the Islamic Saudi Academy has been a source of controversy in her prior races.
Democrat congressional candidate defends 'dark humor' video about Kirk assassination
“Hey, MAGA. How bad does it hurt that Jimmy Kimmel is back but you guys can’t get your person back?”
From lawfare to ‘barfare’: Another way to target Trump allies
The D.C. bar’s push to disbar Jeffrey Clark exposes how partisan authorities are punishing lawyers over viewpoints.
Kamala Harris claims she’s ‘not a trained seal’ — reality says otherwise
Harris boasted in her new memoir that she doesn’t memorize talking points but “understands the logic” of her arguments — yet her debate prep, book tour, and years of incoherent interviews tell another story.
Zohran Mamdani: NYC's pimp mayor
With the sex-worker vote in the bag, the socialist candidate looks forward to screwing the rest of us.
Cuomo slams socialist mayoral hopeful as ‘mansion boy’ hypocrite
Andrew Cuomo ripped Zohran Mamdani for owning valuable Ugandan land and living in a rent-stabilized Queens apartment while campaigning to abolish private property, calling the socialist a rich elitist posing as working class.
David Hogg's grift is a warning about all self-proclaimed 'reformers'
Young Democratic “reformer” David Hogg turns out to have learned a thing or two from the establishment he damns.
US to release special Trump silver dollar to celebrate America’s 250th
Federal law appears to bar living presidents from appearing on currency. In 1926, Calvin Coolidge became the only sitting president ever depicted on a U.S. coin, when his likeness was used on a half-dollar coin celebrating the 150th anniversary of American independence.
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Stellantis is reintroducing models, including the Jeep Cherokee and 8-cylinder RAM trucks, after dropping them proved to be one of the causes of the group’s declining sales since 2024.
DHS says ICE agents in Chicago suburb 'boxed in by 10 cars' as tensions escalate
DHS said agents were unable to move their vehicles and had to exit. One of the drivers accused of ramming into the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and officers "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."
Chicago police were told not to help ICE agents under siege: Reports
“We’re not sending anybody out to that location,” the dispatcher said, according to reports.
SCOTUS agrees Trump can strip temporary protected status of Venezuelan nationals in America
On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily agreed that Trump can revoke the temporary protected status of more than 300,000 Venezuelan nationals residing in America. TPS was granted to these individuals by the Biden administration.
Hamas said to demand numerous key terror chiefs, Oct. 7 participants be freed in exchange for hostages
Citing Hamas sources, Channel 12 news sets out what it says are a series of Hamas demands that the terror group is going to make in the talks in Egypt, aimed at finalizing the release of all Israeli hostages in the first phase of Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.
Axios: Trump to Netanyahu on Gaza talks: 'You're always so f**king negative'
When Hamas came back with a "yes, but" to President Trump's Gaza peace proposal on Friday, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he saw as good news.
'Time is of the essence, or massive bloodshed will follow,' Trump warns Gaza ceasefire delegations
He also added that the delegations will meet on Monday in Egypt "to work through and clarify the final details" and that he has been told that the "first phase should be completed this week."
Rubio ‘Optimistic,’ But No Peace ‘As Long As There’s A Threat Emanating From Gaza’
"If it’s clear that the hostages aren’t going to be released and they’re playing games then ... the president stated what our position is going to be."
US public increasingly critical of Israel, with 59% opposed to government — poll
Pew Research Center says favorable view of Israelis has fallen by 11% since 2022; 84% of Americans say they are opposed to Hamas.
WaPo Poll: Many American Jews sharply critical of Israel on Gaza
Sixty-one percent say Israel has committed war crimes and about four in 10 say the country is guilty of genocide against the Palestinians.
Anti-Israel activists to ‘flood’ New York City on Oct. 7
Protesters to hold citywide rally to "resist for Palestine" on anniversary of Hamas massacre.
Israeli minister invites Tommy Robinson to visit Israel, hailing him as ‘courageous leader’ against radical Islam
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli invited the British activist for an official visit later this month, praising his outspoken defense of Israel and opposition to jihadist extremists.
China behind massive nationwide SIM farm network that directly threatens American critical infrastructure
The discovery of SIM farms that threatened cellular networks in New York City is only the tip of a massive nationwide network run by the Chinese Communist government that poses an immediate threat to critical American infrastructure and has led to terrorist acts including hoax SWAT raids at the homes of national leaders.
Secret Service bust raises fears of wider China-linked telecom sabotage
Federal agents seized 300,000 SIM cards and servers tied to a CCP-linked network capable of crippling New York’s cell towers and 911 system, with Gen. Mike Flynn warning the simple setup could be replicated nationwide and urging leaders to treat it as an act of war.
Trump admin 'eager' to recognize an independent Alberta: Glenn Beck
A lawyer who represented Freedom Convoy organizers claims the U.S. administration would recognize Alberta as an independent state if the province voted to secede from Canada.
Canadian euthanasia patient's heart transplanted into American in first documented case
The recipient, a 59-year-old man in Pittsburgh with end-stage heart failure, was given less than a month to live without a transplant.
Manchester Synagogue terrorist was out on bail in rape investigation
The Syrian-born terrorist who launched a deadly attack outside a U.K. synagogue on Yom Kippur had been arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this year and was out on bail, according to the Guardian.
Turning Point spokesman says he’s glad ‘liar’ Kimmel is back on TV so he’s not a ‘martyr’
“It’s important that when people lie, and they lie in that type of setting and that platform about such a huge event, that there are real consequences. And I think the best consequence would be that people just tune out,” Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said.
Nuclear in my backyard? More of America, and the market, seem OK with it
Experts say the nuclear technology has advanced to where risks of failure are low, and Pew polling shows increasing support for nuclear over the last decade, especially among Republicans.
Fears of massive battery fires spark local opposition to energy storage projects
Proponents maintain that state-of-the-art battery energy storage systems are safe, but more localities are enacting moratoriums.
Transgender man who planned to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh will serve just 8 years
Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed the DOJ will be “appealing the woefully insufficient” sentence handed down by the Biden-appointed judge.
NBC 'News': Woman sentenced to 8 years for attempting to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh
And they wonder why trust in media is at an all-time low.
DHS releases astounding criminal history of Ian Roberts, former Des Moines school superintendent
Federal records show Roberts racked up decades of crimes including narcotics trafficking, reckless driving, and multiple firearm offenses before his arrest in September, when ICE found a loaded gun, hunting knife, and $3,000 in his car.
CAIR Says Muslims Have Right to Vandalize Christian Churches
CAIR is demanding that charges be dropped against three Muslims who vandalized a church in Texas, claiming that “graffiti is the language of the unheard” and that vandalizing the church was their First Amendment right.
Saturn’s moon shows major signs of life
Astronomers have found that Saturn’s moon, Enceladus, is spewing out copious amounts of complex organic molecules, suggesting it’s an even more promising place to look for extraterrestrial life than previously thought.
NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez hospitalized after being stabbed, then was arrested
Former Jet's quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to announce the Colts game on FOX, was charged with battery, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for his alleged role in the incident in which he was stabbed by the driver, according to authorities.
Cowboy rookie’s ‘questionable decision’ to wear Louis Vuitton cleats left him with blisters
“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying on the side."
Oct. 6, 2010 - A sobering look at the structure of US debt... Glenn says that Fabian socialists are like progressives... Glenn's new book: 'Broke'... Chris Christie won't meet with Glenn... Glenn wonders if Chris Matthews is schizophrenic...