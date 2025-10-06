Blog
Morning Brief 2025-10-06

October 06, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Joseph Edlow
TOPIC: How the Trump administration is cracking DOWN on immigration fraud.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Bruce Gilley
TOPIC: Gilley: "Data doesn’t lie: Political violence is an overwhelmingly left-wing problem."

News...

Glenn Beck to headline Turning Point USA event at University of North Dakota this week
Turning Point USA and its UND chapter will host Glenn Beck on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center as part of the group’s This Is the Turning Point campus tour honoring founder Charlie Kirk.

FBI cuts all ties to far-left Southern Poverty Law Center after conservative leaders demand action
In recent years, a number of radical left-wing terrorists have specifically cited the organization as their motivation to commit violence against Christians and conservatives.

The FBI is weighing an arrest and perp walk for Comey
The source told CBS News that leadership asked for "large, beefy" agents to conduct an arrest of Comey "in full kit," including Kevlar vests and exterior wear emblazoned with the FBI logo.

FBI director calls MSNBC an ‘ass clown factory of disinformation’
“MSNBC still an ass clown factory of disinformation,” Kash Patel wrote Saturday. “Same circus animals that slobbered all over perp walks of Stone, Navarro, Bannon ... MSNBC has no facts and no audience. In this FBI, follow the chain of command or get relieved.”

WaPo: As feds probe DC crime stats, some police eager to help build a case
Some rank-and-file officers and detectives have complained for months — in some cases, years — that managers were recording serious crimes as more minor ones to make their police districts appear safer or avoid the ire of top department brass.

Feds plan ‘full investigation’ into Portland police after arrest of conservative journalist
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the arrest “extremely troubling,” saying that Sortor was “ambushed by Antifa and was defending himself.”

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor shows video of him being assaulted by Antifa in Portland
Sortor was arrested and faces arraignment on Monday, saying he will not take any sort of plea deal as he did nothing wrong. He posted a video of him being assaulted by Antifa, saying those who assaulted him were not arrested.

Jordan Peterson’s daughter issues tearful health update
Mikhaila Peterson said her father had a “near-death experience for a long time,” revealing he was in intensive care with pneumonia and sepsis, but added that he’s now improving daily and urged, “Please pray for my dad, my mom, and everyone taking care of him.”

Maine resident allegedly finds 250 ballots in her Amazon delivery, ahead of referendum on voter ID
The unnamed resident said the package looked beat up and re-taped.

Father of slain 6-year-old issues ominous threat to son’s killer who was freed early after serving just 8 years
“I’ve had my talks with God cause I’m not afraid to tell you all, I told the court — if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands.”

Politics...

Virginia Dem AG candidate fantasized about assassinating Republican, ‘wished’ death on his kids
State attorney general candidate Jay Jones fantasized in conversations with a former colleague about assassinating then-state House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, and “wished” death upon Gilbert’s children, a new report revealed Friday.

Democrats back Jay Jones despite texts about opponent getting 'two bullets to the head'
Democrats are shamelessly standing by the party’s scandal-scarred attorney general nominee for Virginia, Jay Jones, after vile texts surfaced of him fantasizing about then-Republican state House Speaker Todd Gilbert being assassinated.

Democratic candidate’s ‘abhorrent’ texts threaten to shake up bellwether Virginia elections
The messages risk roiling Virginia’s off-year elections, with early voting already long underway in the state.

Former Biden Adviser Blows Off Despicable Jay Jones Texts: ‘A Private Conversation’
“The fact that not one Democrat has stood up when he called for a political assassination in this moment of political violence is crazy,” Mike Pence's former chief of staff said in response.

Virginia Democrat gubernatorial nominee worked at Saudi school known for Hamas links, jihadi grads
Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic hopeful for Virginia governor, leans heavily on her CIA credentials when running for office. But her stint at the Islamic Saudi Academy has been a source of controversy in her prior races.

Democrat congressional candidate defends 'dark humor' video about Kirk assassination
“Hey, MAGA. How bad does it hurt that Jimmy Kimmel is back but you guys can’t get your person back?”

From lawfare to ‘barfare’: Another way to target Trump allies
The D.C. bar’s push to disbar Jeffrey Clark exposes how partisan authorities are punishing lawyers over viewpoints.

Kamala Harris claims she’s ‘not a trained seal’ — reality says otherwise
Harris boasted in her new memoir that she doesn’t memorize talking points but “understands the logic” of her arguments — yet her debate prep, book tour, and years of incoherent interviews tell another story.

Zohran Mamdani: NYC's pimp mayor
With the sex-worker vote in the bag, the socialist candidate looks forward to screwing the rest of us.

Cuomo slams socialist mayoral hopeful as ‘mansion boy’ hypocrite
Andrew Cuomo ripped Zohran Mamdani for owning valuable Ugandan land and living in a rent-stabilized Queens apartment while campaigning to abolish private property, calling the socialist a rich elitist posing as working class.

David Hogg's grift is a warning about all self-proclaimed 'reformers'
Young Democratic “reformer” David Hogg turns out to have learned a thing or two from the establishment he damns.

Economy...

US to release special Trump silver dollar to celebrate America’s 250th
Federal law appears to bar living presidents from appearing on currency. In 1926, Calvin Coolidge became the only sitting president ever depicted on a U.S. coin, when his likeness was used on a half-dollar coin celebrating the 150th anniversary of American independence.

Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Stellantis is reintroducing models, including the Jeep Cherokee and 8-cylinder RAM trucks, after dropping them proved to be one of the causes of the group’s declining sales since 2024.

Immigration...

DHS says ICE agents in Chicago suburb 'boxed in by 10 cars' as tensions escalate
DHS said agents were unable to move their vehicles and had to exit. One of the drivers accused of ramming into the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and officers "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."

Chicago police were told not to help ICE agents under siege: Reports
“We’re not sending anybody out to that location,” the dispatcher said, according to reports.

SCOTUS agrees Trump can strip temporary protected status of Venezuelan nationals in America
On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily agreed that Trump can revoke the temporary protected status of more than 300,000 Venezuelan nationals residing in America. TPS was granted to these individuals by the Biden administration.

Israel...

Hamas said to demand numerous key terror chiefs, Oct. 7 participants be freed in exchange for hostages
Citing Hamas sources, Channel 12 news sets out what it says are a series of Hamas demands that the terror group is going to make in the talks in Egypt, aimed at finalizing the release of all Israeli hostages in the first phase of Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

Axios: Trump to Netanyahu on Gaza talks: 'You're always so f**king negative'
When Hamas came back with a "yes, but" to President Trump's Gaza peace proposal on Friday, Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss what he saw as good news.

'Time is of the essence, or massive bloodshed will follow,' Trump warns Gaza ceasefire delegations
He also added that the delegations will meet on Monday in Egypt "to work through and clarify the final details" and that he has been told that the "first phase should be completed this week."

Rubio ‘Optimistic,’ But No Peace ‘As Long As There’s A Threat Emanating From Gaza’
"If it’s clear that the hostages aren’t going to be released and they’re playing games then ... the president stated what our position is going to be."

US public increasingly critical of Israel, with 59% opposed to government — poll
Pew Research Center says favorable view of Israelis has fallen by 11% since 2022; 84% of Americans say they are opposed to Hamas.

WaPo Poll: Many American Jews sharply critical of Israel on Gaza
Sixty-one percent say Israel has committed war crimes and about four in 10 say the country is guilty of genocide against the Palestinians.

Anti-Israel activists to ‘flood’ New York City on Oct. 7
Protesters to hold citywide rally to "resist for Palestine" on anniversary of Hamas massacre.

Israeli minister invites Tommy Robinson to visit Israel, hailing him as ‘courageous leader’ against radical Islam
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli invited the British activist for an official visit later this month, praising his outspoken defense of Israel and opposition to jihadist extremists.

China...

China behind massive nationwide SIM farm network that directly threatens American critical infrastructure
The discovery of SIM farms that threatened cellular networks in New York City is only the tip of a massive nationwide network run by the Chinese Communist government that poses an immediate threat to critical American infrastructure and has led to terrorist acts including hoax SWAT raids at the homes of national leaders.

Secret Service bust raises fears of wider China-linked telecom sabotage
Federal agents seized 300,000 SIM cards and servers tied to a CCP-linked network capable of crippling New York’s cell towers and 911 system, with Gen. Mike Flynn warning the simple setup could be replicated nationwide and urging leaders to treat it as an act of war.

Canada...

Trump admin 'eager' to recognize an independent Alberta: Glenn Beck
A lawyer who represented Freedom Convoy organizers claims the U.S. administration would recognize Alberta as an independent state if the province voted to secede from Canada.

Canadian euthanasia patient's heart transplanted into American in first documented case
The recipient, a 59-year-old man in Pittsburgh with end-stage heart failure, was given less than a month to live without a transplant.

Europe...

Manchester Synagogue terrorist was out on bail in rape investigation
The Syrian-born terrorist who launched a deadly attack outside a U.K. synagogue on Yom Kippur had been arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this year and was out on bail, according to the Guardian.

Media...

Turning Point spokesman says he’s glad ‘liar’ Kimmel is back on TV so he’s not a ‘martyr’
“It’s important that when people lie, and they lie in that type of setting and that platform about such a huge event, that there are real consequences. And I think the best consequence would be that people just tune out,” Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said.

Environment...

Nuclear in my backyard? More of America, and the market, seem OK with it
Experts say the nuclear technology has advanced to where risks of failure are low, and Pew polling shows increasing support for nuclear over the last decade, especially among Republicans.

Fears of massive battery fires spark local opposition to energy storage projects
Proponents maintain that state-of-the-art battery energy storage systems are safe, but more localities are enacting moratoriums.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Transgender man who planned to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh will serve just 8 years
Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed the DOJ will be “appealing the woefully insufficient” sentence handed down by the Biden-appointed judge.

NBC 'News': Woman sentenced to 8 years for attempting to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh
And they wonder why trust in media is at an all-time low.

Education...

DHS releases astounding criminal history of Ian Roberts, former Des Moines school superintendent
Federal records show Roberts racked up decades of crimes including narcotics trafficking, reckless driving, and multiple firearm offenses before his arrest in September, when ICE found a loaded gun, hunting knife, and $3,000 in his car.

Religion...

CAIR Says Muslims Have Right to Vandalize Christian Churches
CAIR is demanding that charges be dropped against three Muslims who vandalized a church in Texas, claiming that “graffiti is the language of the unheard” and that vandalizing the church was their First Amendment right.

Science...

Saturn’s moon shows major signs of life
Astronomers have found that Saturn’s moon, Enceladus, is spewing out copious amounts of complex organic molecules, suggesting it’s an even more promising place to look for extraterrestrial life than previously thought.

Sports...

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez hospitalized after being stabbed, then was arrested
Former Jet's quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to announce the Colts game on FOX, was charged with battery, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for his alleged role in the incident in which he was stabbed by the driver, according to authorities.
Cowboy rookie’s ‘questionable decision’ to wear Louis Vuitton cleats left him with blisters
“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying on the side."

Oct. 6, 2010 - A sobering look at the structure of US debt... Glenn says that Fabian socialists are like progressives... Glenn's new book: 'Broke'... Chris Christie won't meet with Glenn... Glenn wonders if Chris Matthews is schizophrenic...

Revealed: The quiet architect behind Trump’s war on Big Gov’t

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s OMB chief built the plan for this moment: Starve pet programs, force reauthorization, and actually shrink Washington.

The government is shut down again, and the usual panic is back. I even had someone call my house this week to ask if it was safe to fly today. The person was half-joking, half-serious, wondering if planes would “fall out of the sky.”

For the record, the sky isn’t falling — at least not literally. But the chaos in Washington does feel like it. Once again, we’re watching the same old script: a shutdown engineered not by fiscal restraint but by political brinkmanship. And this time, the Democrats are driving the bus.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills.

Democrats, among other things, are demanding that health care be extended to illegal immigrants. Democratic leadership caved to its radical base, which would rather shut down the government for such left-wing campaign points than compromise. Republicans — shockingly — said no. They refused to rubber-stamp more spending for illegal immigration. For once, they stood their ground.

But if you’ve watched Washington long enough, you know how this story usually ends: a shutdown followed by a deal that spends even more money than before — a continuing resolution kicking the can down the road. Everyone pretends to “win,” but taxpayers always lose.

The Vought effect

This time might be different. Republicans actually hold some cards. The public may blame Democrats — not the media, but the people who feel this in their wallets. Americans don’t like shutdowns, but they like runaway spending and chaos even less.

That’s why you’re hearing so much about Russell Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget and Donald Trump’s quiet architect of a strategy to use moments like this to shrink the federal bureaucracy. Vought spent four years building a plan for exactly this scenario: firing nonessential workers and forcing reauthorization of pet programs. Trump talks about draining the swamp. Vought draws up the blueprints.

The Democrats and media are threatened by Vought because he is patient, calculated, and understands how to leverage the moment to reverse decades of government bloat. If programs aren’t mandated, cut them. Make Congress fight to bring them back. That’s how you actually drain the swamp.

Predictable meltdowns

Predictably, Democrats are melting down. They’ve shifted their arguments so many times it’s dizzying. Last time, they claimed a shutdown would lead to mass firings. Now, they insist Republicans are firing everyone anyway. It’s the same playbook: Move the goalposts, reframe the narrative, accuse your opponents of cruelty.

We’ve seen this before. Remember the infamous "You lie!” moment in 2009? President Barack Obama promised during his State of the Union that Obamacare wouldn’t cover illegal immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) shouted, “You lie!” and was condemned for breaching decorum.

Several years later, Hillary Clinton’s campaign platform openly promised health care for illegal immigrants. What was once called a “lie” became official policy. And today, Democrats are shutting down the government because they can’t get even more of it.

This is progressivism in action: Deny it, inch toward it, then demand it as a moral imperative. Anyone who resists becomes the villain.

SAUL LOEB / Contributor | Getty Images

Stand firm

This shutdown isn’t just about spending. It’s about whether we’ll keep letting progressives rewrite the rules one crisis at a time. Trump’s plan — to cut what isn’t mandated, force programs into reauthorization, and fight the battle in the courts — is the first real counterpunch to decades of this manipulation.

It’s time to stop pretending. This isn’t about compassion. It’s about control. Progressives know once they normalize government benefits for illegal immigrants, they never roll back. They know Americans forget how it started.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills. If we don’t take it, we’ll be right back here again, only deeper in debt, with fewer freedoms left to defend.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Britain says “no work without ID”—a chilling preview for America

OLI SCARFF / Contributor | Getty Images

From banking to health care, digital IDs touch every aspect of citizens’ lives, giving the government unprecedented control over everyday actions.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stood at the podium at the Global Progressive Action Conference in London and made an announcement that should send a chill down the spine of anyone who loves liberty. By the end of this Parliament, he promised, every worker in the U.K. will be required to hold a “free-of-charge” digital ID. Without it, Britons will not be able to work.

No digital ID, no job.

The government is introducing a system that punishes law-abiding citizens by tying their right to work to a government-issued pass.

Starmer framed this as a commonsense response to poverty, climate change, and illegal immigration. He claimed Britain cannot solve these problems without “looking upstream” and tackling root causes. But behind the rhetoric lies a policy that shifts power away from individuals and places it squarely in the hands of government.

Solving the problem they created

This is progressivism in action. Leaders open their borders, invite in mass illegal immigration, and refuse to enforce their own laws. Then, when public frustration boils over, they unveil a prepackaged “solution” — in this case, digital identity — that entrenches government control.

Britain isn’t the first to embrace this system. Switzerland recently approved a digital ID system. Australia already has one. The World Economic Forum has openly pitched digital IDs as the key to accessing everything from health care to bank accounts to travel. And once the infrastructure is in place, digital currency will follow soon after, giving governments the power to track every purchase, approve or block transactions, and dictate where and how you spend your money.

All of your data — your medical history, insurance, banking, food purchases, travel, social media engagement, tax information — would be funneled into a centralized database under government oversight.

The fiction of enforcement

Starmer says this is about cracking down on illegal work. The BBC even pressed him on the point, asking why a mandatory digital ID would stop human traffickers and rogue employers who already ignore national insurance cards. He had no answer.

Bad actors will still break the law. Bosses who pay sweatshop wages under the table will not suddenly check digital IDs. Criminals will not line up to comply. This isn’t about stopping illegal immigration. If it were, the U.K. would simply enforce existing laws, close the loopholes, and deport those working illegally.

Instead, the government is introducing a system that punishes law-abiding citizens by tying their right to work to a government-issued pass.

Control masked as compassion

This is part of an old playbook. Politicians claim their hands are tied and promise that only sweeping new powers will solve the crisis. They selectively enforce laws to maintain the problem, then use the problem to justify expanding control.

If Britain truly wanted to curb illegal immigration, it could. It is an island. The Channel Tunnel has clear entry points. Enforcement is not impossible. But a digital ID allows for something far more valuable to bureaucrats than border security: total oversight of their own citizens.

The American warning

Think digital ID can’t happen here? Think again. The same arguments are already echoing in Washington, D.C. Illegal immigration is out of control. Progressives know voters are angry. When the digital ID pitch arrives, it will be wrapped in patriotic language about fairness, security, and compassion.

But the goal isn’t compassion. It’s control of your movement, your money, your speech, your future.

We don’t need digital IDs to enforce immigration law. We need leaders with the courage to enforce existing law. Until then, digital ID schemes will keep spreading, sold as a cure for the very problems they helped create.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The West is dying—Will we let enemies write our ending?

Harvey Meston / Staff | Getty Images

The blood of martyrs, prophets, poets, and soldiers built our civilization. Their sacrifice demands courage in the present to preserve it.

Lamentations asks, “Is it nothing to you, all ye that pass by?”

That question has been weighing on me heavily. Not just as a broadcaster, but as a citizen, a father, a husband, a believer. It is a question that every person who cares about this nation, this culture, and this civilization must confront: Is all of this worth saving?

We have squandered this inheritance. We forgot who we were — and our enemies are eager to write our ending.

Western civilization — a project born in Judea, refined in Athens, tested in Rome, reawakened in Wittenberg, and baptized again on the shores of Plymouth Rock — is a gift. We didn’t earn it. We didn’t purchase it. We were handed it. And now, we must ask ourselves: Do we even want it?

Across Europe, streets are restless. Not merely with protests, but with ancient, festering hatred — the kind that once marched under swastikas and fueled ovens. Today, it marches under banners of peace while chanting calls for genocide. Violence and division crack societies open. Here in America, it’s left against right, flesh against spirit, neighbor against neighbor.

Truth struggles to find a home. Even the church is slumbering — or worse, collaborating.

Our society tells us that everything must be reset: tradition, marriage, gender, faith, even love. The only sin left is believing in absolute truth. Screens replace Scripture. Entertainment replaces education. Pleasure replaces purpose. Our children are confused, medicated, addicted, fatherless, suicidal. Universities mock virtue. Congress is indifferent. Media programs rather than informs. Schools recondition rather than educate.

Is this worth saving? If not, we should stop fighting and throw up our hands. But if it is, then we must act — and we must act now.

The West: An idea worth saving

What is the West? It’s not a location, race, flag, or a particular constitution. The West is an idea — an idea that man is made in the image of God, that liberty comes from responsibility, not government; that truth exists; that evil exists; and that courage is required every day. The West teaches that education, reason, and revelation walk hand in hand. Beauty matters. Kindness matters. Empathy matters. Sacrifice is holy. Justice is blind. Mercy is near.

We have squandered this inheritance. We forgot who we were — and our enemies are eager to write our ending.

If not now, when? If not us, who? If this is worth saving, we must know why. Western civilization is worth dying for, worth living for, worth defending. It was built on the blood of martyrs, prophets, poets, pilgrims, moms, dads, and soldiers. They did not die for markets, pronouns, surveillance, or currency. They died for something higher, something bigger.

MATTHIEU RONDEL/AFP via Getty Images | Getty Images

Yet hope remains. Resurrection is real — not only in the tomb outside Jerusalem, but in the bones of any individual or group that returns to truth, honor, and God. It is never too late to return to family, community, accountability, and responsibility.

Pick up your torch

We were chosen for this time. We were made for a moment like this. The events unfolding in Europe and South Korea, the unrest and moral collapse, will all come down to us. Somewhere inside, we know we were called to carry this fire.

We are not called to win. We are called to stand. To hold the torch. To ask ourselves, every day: Is it worth standing? Is it worth saving?

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. Pick up your torch. If you choose to carry it, buckle up. The work is only beginning.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Stop coasting: How self-education can save America’s future

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

Coasting through life is no longer an option. Charlie Kirk’s pursuit of knowledge challenges all of us to learn, act, and grow every day.

Last year, my wife and I made a commitment: to stop coasting, to learn something new every day, and to grow — not just spiritually, but intellectually. Charlie Kirk’s tragic death crystallized that resolve. It forced a hard look in the mirror, revealing how much I had coasted in both my spiritual and educational life. Coasting implies going downhill. You can’t coast uphill.

Last night, my wife and I re-engaged. We enrolled in Hillsdale College’s free online courses, inspired by the fact that Charlie had done the same. He had quietly completed around 30 courses before I even knew, mastering the classics, civics, and the foundations of liberty. Watching his relentless pursuit of knowledge reminded me that growth never stops, no matter your age.

The path forward must be reclaiming education, agency, and the power to shape our minds and futures.

This lesson is particularly urgent for two groups: young adults stepping into the world and those who may have settled into complacency. Learning is life. Stop learning, and you start dying. To young adults, especially, the college promise has become a trap. Twelve years of K-12 education now leave graduates unprepared for life. Only 35% of seniors are proficient in reading, and just 22% in math. They are asked to bet $100,000 or more for four years of college that will often leave them underemployed and deeply indebted.

Degrees in many “new” fields now carry negative returns. Parents who have already sacrificed for public education find themselves on the hook again, paying for a system that often fails to deliver.

This is one of the reasons why Charlie often described college as a “scam.” Debt accumulates, wages are not what students were promised, doors remain closed, and many are tempted to throw more time and money after a system that won’t yield results. Graduate school, in many cases, compounds the problem. The education system has become a factory of despair, teaching cynicism rather than knowledge and virtue.

Reclaiming educational agency

Yet the solution is not radical revolt against education — it is empowerment to reclaim agency over one’s education. Independent learning, self-guided study, and disciplined curiosity are the modern “Napster moment.” Just as Napster broke the old record industry by digitizing music, the internet has placed knowledge directly in the hands of the individual. Artists like Taylor Swift now thrive outside traditional gatekeepers. Likewise, students and lifelong learners can reclaim intellectual freedom outside of the ivory towers.

Each individual possesses the ability to think, create, and act. This is the power God grants to every human being. Knowledge, faith, and personal responsibility are inseparable. Learning is not a commodity to buy with tuition; it is a birthright to claim with effort.

David Butow / Contributor | Getty Images

Charlie Kirk’s life reminds us that self-education is an act of defiance and empowerment. In his pursuit of knowledge, in his engagement with civics and philosophy, he exemplified the principle that liberty depends on informed, capable citizens. We honor him best by taking up that mantle — by learning relentlessly, thinking critically, and refusing to surrender our minds to a system that profits from ignorance.

The path forward must be reclaiming education, agency, and the power to shape our minds and futures. Every day, seek to grow, create, and act. Charlie showed the way. It is now our responsibility to follow.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.