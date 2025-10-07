Blog
Morning Brief 2025-10-07

October 07, 2025
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Dinesh D'Souza
TOPIC: What is the dragon’s prophecy?

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Jason Miyares
TOPIC: Will Democrat Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones take accountability for his horrific text messages and drop out of the race?

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Buck Sexton
TOPIC: Sexton: “China is preparing for an invasion of Taiwan; the question right now is when.”


News...

Biden FBI spied on 8 GOP senators, damning new doc claims: ‘Arguably worse than Watergate’
The FBI secretly obtained the phone records of nine Republican members of Congress, including eight sitting senators, under the Biden administration as part of its Arctic Frost investigation of 2020 election meddling, a bombshell document revealed.

WaPo editorial admits Affordable Care Act was never actually affordable
The Washington Post editorial board just admitted that the so-called "Affordable Care Act," one the most notorious pieces of Obama-era legislation foisted upon consumers by legislators and the liberal media as the saving grace of American health care, turned out to be an expensive mess.

Man arrested and charged with possessing explosives ahead of church service marking start of Supreme Court term
Police arrested and charged a man with possession of explosives Sunday outside a Washington, D.C., church where an annual Mass to mark the start of the Supreme Court term was set to take place hours later.

Alleged killer’s Mormon family showed moral courage America should learn from
After Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin turned himself in at his parents’ urging, the Utah family’s quiet strength and faith stood in sharp contrast to a culture that excuses evil and erodes responsibility. Their example reminds us that good families can still anchor a broken nation.

DA drops charge against conservative journalist Nick Sortor after alleged Antifa attack in Portland
Sortor was arrested by police while covering an anti-ICE protest but was cleared after video showed he acted in self-defense.

Stephen Miller rips 'egregious' judicial block on deploying National Guard to Portland
"A district court judge has no conceivable authority, whatsoever, to restrict the President and Commander-in-Chief from dispatching members of the US military to defend federal lives and property," he posted on X.

Virginia prosecutor planning to let Letitia James off the hook on mortgage fraud allegations: MSNBC
The report said that Yusi will present her recommendation to interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the coming weeks. The sources said that prosecutors are bracing themselves for the likelihood that Yusi will be fired by Halligan for refusing to prosecute.

Judge's family injured in house fire as Democrats and media pray for a right-wing connection
An explosion leveled Judge Diane Goodstein’s South Carolina home, injuring her husband and relatives; despite no evidence of arson, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman immediately blamed Trump supporters.

Time: House of South Carolina judge criticized by Trump administration burns down
If the fire at the judge’s house turns out to be targeted, it may mark the latest incident of a startling rise in political violence in the U.S. ... an attack on a judge would come as the administration has increasingly vilified the judiciary, blasting judges that rule against it as “U.S.A-hating” insurrectionists.

Update: South Carolina authorities say fire at judge's home not arson
"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set. SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion."

Richest US real estate baron disowns son over alleged 'ultimate man cave' scam
Billionaire developer Donald Bren cut off his 33-year-old son David after he was accused of inventing a fake luxury car club called “The Bunker” to swindle investors out of $2 million. The supposed “SoHo House for car lovers” never existed, and one investor later committed suicide after losing his savings.

Florida firefighter accused of chucking 75 red-stained tampons onto ex-boyfriend’s yard
Apparently, this is illegal.

Government shutdown...

Senate Democrats reject latest effort to end government shutdown – as Trump signals he’s open to negotiating a health care deal
Democrats blocked a Trump-backed bill to reopen the government, insisting on extending Obamacare subsidies, while the president said he’s willing to strike a broader deal on health care once funding is restored.

70% of voters oppose government shutdown: Poll
The poll found 65% said Democrats should accept a continuing resolution at current spending levels while 35% said they should hold out until they get additional funding for ObamaCare.

Politics...

Media goes full damage control on Jay Jones scandal that could cost Dems Virginia election
Major outlets, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and Bloomberg, have ignored the scandal involving Jones’ disturbing private messages and use of a reckless driving conviction for political gain.

Jay Jones’ sick texts sum up the Dems’ position on political violence
Protesters believe their violent attacks are justified because Democrats keep telling them they’re fighting racist, fascist Nazis. Dems don’t care that they’re encouraging law-breaking, dividing the country — or even that more people may die — as they paint opponents as evil.

Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones said if more cops got killed, they wouldn’t shoot so many people, lawmaker claims
Former delegate Carrie Coyner says Jones made the remark during a 2020 discussion on qualified immunity, suggesting officer deaths would lead to less police violence.

Jay Jones demanded cop’s badge over Rittenhouse donation
The Virginia Democrat mired in scandal over text messages — in which he called for the assassination of a political opponent — once called for a police lieutenant to lose his job over a $25 donation to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund.

Jim Banks demands Census Bureau fix errors that gave Dems 6 extra seats
The skewed results gave “disproportionate political power to Democrats and illegal aliens,” Sen. Jim Banks said.

Utah state legislature approves new congressional map that creates two competitive seats opening door for Democrats
The old map divided the Democratic Salt Lake County into the state's four districts, which diluted Democratic influence.

For Charlie Kirk, conservatives will knock 500,000 New Jersey doors
Turning Point organizers are leading a massive ballot-chasing push modeled after Trump’s 2024 Pennsylvania success, aiming to deliver GOP victories from the governor’s race to local offices across the state.

Zohran Mamdani flashes beaming smile in pic with Uganda bigwig who pushed law to jail gay people for life
The socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner posed with Uganda’s Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed legislation imposing life sentences for homosexuality.

Economy...

US liquor exports to Canada drop 85%
According to the report, “The majority of Provinces continue to ban American spirits from their shelves. Canada remains the only key trading partner to retaliate against U.S. spirits.”

Immigration...

Here are the 14 states offering free health coverage to illegal aliens
Utah is the only Republican-led state on the list.

Chicago's Democrat mayor creates 'ICE-free zones' meant to impede federal agents
"Today we are signing an executive order aimed at reining in this out-of-control administration," Johnson said. "The order establishes ICE-free zones. That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for these raids."

Florida sheriff Grady Judd unloads on Chicago police for abandoning ICE during attack
"I have NEVER heard of one law enforcement agency not helping another when they call for help until this weekend. ... If you allow anarchists and criminals to run wild in your community, people will die. People will be shot."

Don Lemon stunned by black New Yorker’s response to mass deportations during live streaming video
The former CNN anchor was caught off guard when a man he interviewed in New York City praised Trump’s immigration raids and called for even tougher enforcement, declaring, "Get them all out of here — Trump four more years for that!"

Israel...

Trump ‘pretty sure’ there will be a Gaza deal, denies telling Netanyahu to not be ‘f**king negative’
“No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive on the deal,” Trump said of the PM.

Hamas celebrates 2 years since October 7, calls terror attack a ‘glorious day’
The video, made mostly from AI footage, celebrates the attacks and calls the terrorists who pillaged Israeli kibbutzim “heroes,” with them being described as going in “defense of their religion and homeland.”

Qatar reins in Al Jazeera after Trump pressure over Hamas propaganda
Facing a White House ultimatum, Qatar has reportedly ordered its state-run network to tone down anti-Israel incitement and purge pro-Hamas content, marking a major shift as Trump’s Middle East peace talks advance.

Europe...

Boris Johnson admits he went 'far too fast' on the net-zero policy he championed as British PM
"I got carried away by the idea that sustainable and renewable forms of energy could fill the gap. When the price went up and the Ukraine thing happened, it was obvious that that wouldn’t work."

Spanish priest found guilty of ‘hate crime’ after criticizing Muslim persecution of Christians
Barcelona priest Fr. Custodio Ballester was found guilty and now faces prison time for warning that "Islam does not allow dialogue" with Christianity.

Africa...

Ancient limestone tablet disappears from tomb in Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis
Authorities are investigating the "disappearance" of an item from Khenti Ka’s tomb, a month after a priceless golden bracelet was sold and melted down after being stolen from a Cairo museum.

Entertainment...

Amazon removes guns from promotional James Bond artwork
In posters from “Dr. No” and “Goldeneye,” the guns were edited out of the original images and replaced with nothing. In “A View to a Kill” and “Spectre,” the images were altered and cropped to remove the weapons.

Media...

Meltdown as Bari Weiss takes over CBS, Democrats told to 'pray' for '60 Minutes'
Left-wing media figures panicked after Weiss called for core journalistic values at CBS News, with some saying the legendary show now needs divine intervention to survive fair reporting.

NBC’s divorce from MSNBC is almost final. Who gets custody of the kids?
NBC News, that failing left-wing media company, celebrated a key milestone Monday in its ongoing divorce from MSNBC, the failing radical left-wing media company soon to be rebranded as MS NOW.

Alert: CNN informs its viewers that if you see a dog reporting the news online, it’s likely an 'AI fake'

LGBTQIA2S+...

Jonathan Turley flabbergasted by 'very light' sentence for Brett Kavanaugh's would-be assassin
United States District Judge Deborah Boardman of the District of Maryland, a Biden appointee, sentenced Nicholas Roske to just over eight years in prison Friday, citing the fact that Roske identified as a transgender woman named Sophie as one reason for her ruling.

Christian legal group cancels SCOTUS rally in case involving transgender issues over safety concerns
Alliance Defending Freedom called off its Supreme Court rally for Chiles v. Salazar after security teams warned of potential threats. The case challenges Colorado’s law restricting counseling for minors seeking to change gender identity, which ADF says infringes on free speech.

Education...

Trinity Washington University hosting all-day event honoring cop killer Assata Shakur
Nancy Pelosi, an alumna, maintains close personal and financial ties to the university.

Health...

Alzheimer’s breakthrough? Scientists use nanotech to reverse disease in mice
Researchers used “supramolecular drugs” to repair the blood-brain barrier and clear toxic amyloid buildup, restoring memory and brain function in aging mice — a potential breakthrough still years from human trials.

Religion...

Something spiritually off: Pope Leo and the strange direction of the Vatican
When Liz Wheeler joined Glenn Beck by phone to talk about the Vatican’s recent actions, what started as a conversation about faith and leadership quickly turned toward something far deeper.

Vatican’s top diplomat says Israel carrying out ‘ongoing massacre’ in Gaza
The Vatican’s top diplomat sharply criticized Israel’s “ongoing massacre” in Gaza in comments published on Monday — one of the Catholic Church’s strongest condemnations of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group.

AI...

AI could wipe out 100M US jobs over the next decade: Report
AI, automation, and robotics could hit 40% of registered nurses, 47% of truck drivers, 64% of accountants, 65% of teaching assistants, and 89% of fast-food workers, according to Bernie Sanders, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

The AI boom's reliance on circular deals is raising fears of a bubble
A spate of recent deals among AI's biggest players has tightened the circle of companies and investments underpinning the technology’s explosive growth.

Science...

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS may come from the mysterious frontier of the early Milky Way, new study hints
A new study that models the last four million years of the comet's journey through the Milky Way hints that the interstellar visitor came from far, far away — potentially originating from the wild frontier where the galaxy's oldest and youngest stars meet.

An asteroid just made 'one of the closest approaches ever' to Earth
Asteroid 2025 TF soared over Antarctica just before 9 p.m. last Tuesday, roughly 266 miles above Earth’s surface.

Sports...

ESPN’s Bias And Hypocrisy On Full Display In Treatment Of Paul Finebaum And Stephen A. Smith
When Stephen A. Smith announced that he was considering running for president as a Democrat, ESPN rewarded him with a $100 million contract that included a clause that allowed him to talk about politics on his show. Yet when Paul Finebaum expressed interest in running as a Republican for Senate, the network canceled all his scheduled appearances.

Bad Bunny: Learn Spanish if you want to understand my Super Bowl performance
Mr. Bunny delivered part of his monologue in Spanish on "Saturday Night Live."

MTG pushes English-language law ahead of ‘perverse, unwanted’ Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance
“It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America. And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."

Whoopi Goldberg suggests Super Bowl attendees darken their skin and adopt a ‘Latin accent’ to dupe ICE
“You know, Whoopi, that is a good idea,” Behar said.

Oct. 7, 2010 - National debt is out of control... Food stamp recipients are at an all-time high... GB discusses the importance of self-education... The Fabian Society wants to control your life...

Revealed: The quiet architect behind Trump’s war on Big Gov’t

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s OMB chief built the plan for this moment: Starve pet programs, force reauthorization, and actually shrink Washington.

The government is shut down again, and the usual panic is back. I even had someone call my house this week to ask if it was safe to fly today. The person was half-joking, half-serious, wondering if planes would “fall out of the sky.”

For the record, the sky isn’t falling — at least not literally. But the chaos in Washington does feel like it. Once again, we’re watching the same old script: a shutdown engineered not by fiscal restraint but by political brinkmanship. And this time, the Democrats are driving the bus.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills.

Democrats, among other things, are demanding that health care be extended to illegal immigrants. Democratic leadership caved to its radical base, which would rather shut down the government for such left-wing campaign points than compromise. Republicans — shockingly — said no. They refused to rubber-stamp more spending for illegal immigration. For once, they stood their ground.

But if you’ve watched Washington long enough, you know how this story usually ends: a shutdown followed by a deal that spends even more money than before — a continuing resolution kicking the can down the road. Everyone pretends to “win,” but taxpayers always lose.

The Vought effect

This time might be different. Republicans actually hold some cards. The public may blame Democrats — not the media, but the people who feel this in their wallets. Americans don’t like shutdowns, but they like runaway spending and chaos even less.

That’s why you’re hearing so much about Russell Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget and Donald Trump’s quiet architect of a strategy to use moments like this to shrink the federal bureaucracy. Vought spent four years building a plan for exactly this scenario: firing nonessential workers and forcing reauthorization of pet programs. Trump talks about draining the swamp. Vought draws up the blueprints.

The Democrats and media are threatened by Vought because he is patient, calculated, and understands how to leverage the moment to reverse decades of government bloat. If programs aren’t mandated, cut them. Make Congress fight to bring them back. That’s how you actually drain the swamp.

Predictable meltdowns

Predictably, Democrats are melting down. They’ve shifted their arguments so many times it’s dizzying. Last time, they claimed a shutdown would lead to mass firings. Now, they insist Republicans are firing everyone anyway. It’s the same playbook: Move the goalposts, reframe the narrative, accuse your opponents of cruelty.

We’ve seen this before. Remember the infamous "You lie!” moment in 2009? President Barack Obama promised during his State of the Union that Obamacare wouldn’t cover illegal immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) shouted, “You lie!” and was condemned for breaching decorum.

Several years later, Hillary Clinton’s campaign platform openly promised health care for illegal immigrants. What was once called a “lie” became official policy. And today, Democrats are shutting down the government because they can’t get even more of it.

This is progressivism in action: Deny it, inch toward it, then demand it as a moral imperative. Anyone who resists becomes the villain.

SAUL LOEB / Contributor | Getty Images

Stand firm

This shutdown isn’t just about spending. It’s about whether we’ll keep letting progressives rewrite the rules one crisis at a time. Trump’s plan — to cut what isn’t mandated, force programs into reauthorization, and fight the battle in the courts — is the first real counterpunch to decades of this manipulation.

It’s time to stop pretending. This isn’t about compassion. It’s about control. Progressives know once they normalize government benefits for illegal immigrants, they never roll back. They know Americans forget how it started.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills. If we don’t take it, we’ll be right back here again, only deeper in debt, with fewer freedoms left to defend.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Britain says “no work without ID”—a chilling preview for America

OLI SCARFF / Contributor | Getty Images

From banking to health care, digital IDs touch every aspect of citizens’ lives, giving the government unprecedented control over everyday actions.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stood at the podium at the Global Progressive Action Conference in London and made an announcement that should send a chill down the spine of anyone who loves liberty. By the end of this Parliament, he promised, every worker in the U.K. will be required to hold a “free-of-charge” digital ID. Without it, Britons will not be able to work.

No digital ID, no job.

The government is introducing a system that punishes law-abiding citizens by tying their right to work to a government-issued pass.

Starmer framed this as a commonsense response to poverty, climate change, and illegal immigration. He claimed Britain cannot solve these problems without “looking upstream” and tackling root causes. But behind the rhetoric lies a policy that shifts power away from individuals and places it squarely in the hands of government.

Solving the problem they created

This is progressivism in action. Leaders open their borders, invite in mass illegal immigration, and refuse to enforce their own laws. Then, when public frustration boils over, they unveil a prepackaged “solution” — in this case, digital identity — that entrenches government control.

Britain isn’t the first to embrace this system. Switzerland recently approved a digital ID system. Australia already has one. The World Economic Forum has openly pitched digital IDs as the key to accessing everything from health care to bank accounts to travel. And once the infrastructure is in place, digital currency will follow soon after, giving governments the power to track every purchase, approve or block transactions, and dictate where and how you spend your money.

All of your data — your medical history, insurance, banking, food purchases, travel, social media engagement, tax information — would be funneled into a centralized database under government oversight.

The fiction of enforcement

Starmer says this is about cracking down on illegal work. The BBC even pressed him on the point, asking why a mandatory digital ID would stop human traffickers and rogue employers who already ignore national insurance cards. He had no answer.

Bad actors will still break the law. Bosses who pay sweatshop wages under the table will not suddenly check digital IDs. Criminals will not line up to comply. This isn’t about stopping illegal immigration. If it were, the U.K. would simply enforce existing laws, close the loopholes, and deport those working illegally.

Instead, the government is introducing a system that punishes law-abiding citizens by tying their right to work to a government-issued pass.

Control masked as compassion

This is part of an old playbook. Politicians claim their hands are tied and promise that only sweeping new powers will solve the crisis. They selectively enforce laws to maintain the problem, then use the problem to justify expanding control.

If Britain truly wanted to curb illegal immigration, it could. It is an island. The Channel Tunnel has clear entry points. Enforcement is not impossible. But a digital ID allows for something far more valuable to bureaucrats than border security: total oversight of their own citizens.

The American warning

Think digital ID can’t happen here? Think again. The same arguments are already echoing in Washington, D.C. Illegal immigration is out of control. Progressives know voters are angry. When the digital ID pitch arrives, it will be wrapped in patriotic language about fairness, security, and compassion.

But the goal isn’t compassion. It’s control of your movement, your money, your speech, your future.

We don’t need digital IDs to enforce immigration law. We need leaders with the courage to enforce existing law. Until then, digital ID schemes will keep spreading, sold as a cure for the very problems they helped create.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The West is dying—Will we let enemies write our ending?

Harvey Meston / Staff | Getty Images

The blood of martyrs, prophets, poets, and soldiers built our civilization. Their sacrifice demands courage in the present to preserve it.

Lamentations asks, “Is it nothing to you, all ye that pass by?”

That question has been weighing on me heavily. Not just as a broadcaster, but as a citizen, a father, a husband, a believer. It is a question that every person who cares about this nation, this culture, and this civilization must confront: Is all of this worth saving?

We have squandered this inheritance. We forgot who we were — and our enemies are eager to write our ending.

Western civilization — a project born in Judea, refined in Athens, tested in Rome, reawakened in Wittenberg, and baptized again on the shores of Plymouth Rock — is a gift. We didn’t earn it. We didn’t purchase it. We were handed it. And now, we must ask ourselves: Do we even want it?

Across Europe, streets are restless. Not merely with protests, but with ancient, festering hatred — the kind that once marched under swastikas and fueled ovens. Today, it marches under banners of peace while chanting calls for genocide. Violence and division crack societies open. Here in America, it’s left against right, flesh against spirit, neighbor against neighbor.

Truth struggles to find a home. Even the church is slumbering — or worse, collaborating.

Our society tells us that everything must be reset: tradition, marriage, gender, faith, even love. The only sin left is believing in absolute truth. Screens replace Scripture. Entertainment replaces education. Pleasure replaces purpose. Our children are confused, medicated, addicted, fatherless, suicidal. Universities mock virtue. Congress is indifferent. Media programs rather than informs. Schools recondition rather than educate.

Is this worth saving? If not, we should stop fighting and throw up our hands. But if it is, then we must act — and we must act now.

The West: An idea worth saving

What is the West? It’s not a location, race, flag, or a particular constitution. The West is an idea — an idea that man is made in the image of God, that liberty comes from responsibility, not government; that truth exists; that evil exists; and that courage is required every day. The West teaches that education, reason, and revelation walk hand in hand. Beauty matters. Kindness matters. Empathy matters. Sacrifice is holy. Justice is blind. Mercy is near.

We have squandered this inheritance. We forgot who we were — and our enemies are eager to write our ending.

If not now, when? If not us, who? If this is worth saving, we must know why. Western civilization is worth dying for, worth living for, worth defending. It was built on the blood of martyrs, prophets, poets, pilgrims, moms, dads, and soldiers. They did not die for markets, pronouns, surveillance, or currency. They died for something higher, something bigger.

MATTHIEU RONDEL/AFP via Getty Images | Getty Images

Yet hope remains. Resurrection is real — not only in the tomb outside Jerusalem, but in the bones of any individual or group that returns to truth, honor, and God. It is never too late to return to family, community, accountability, and responsibility.

Pick up your torch

We were chosen for this time. We were made for a moment like this. The events unfolding in Europe and South Korea, the unrest and moral collapse, will all come down to us. Somewhere inside, we know we were called to carry this fire.

We are not called to win. We are called to stand. To hold the torch. To ask ourselves, every day: Is it worth standing? Is it worth saving?

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. Pick up your torch. If you choose to carry it, buckle up. The work is only beginning.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Stop coasting: How self-education can save America’s future

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

Coasting through life is no longer an option. Charlie Kirk’s pursuit of knowledge challenges all of us to learn, act, and grow every day.

Last year, my wife and I made a commitment: to stop coasting, to learn something new every day, and to grow — not just spiritually, but intellectually. Charlie Kirk’s tragic death crystallized that resolve. It forced a hard look in the mirror, revealing how much I had coasted in both my spiritual and educational life. Coasting implies going downhill. You can’t coast uphill.

Last night, my wife and I re-engaged. We enrolled in Hillsdale College’s free online courses, inspired by the fact that Charlie had done the same. He had quietly completed around 30 courses before I even knew, mastering the classics, civics, and the foundations of liberty. Watching his relentless pursuit of knowledge reminded me that growth never stops, no matter your age.

The path forward must be reclaiming education, agency, and the power to shape our minds and futures.

This lesson is particularly urgent for two groups: young adults stepping into the world and those who may have settled into complacency. Learning is life. Stop learning, and you start dying. To young adults, especially, the college promise has become a trap. Twelve years of K-12 education now leave graduates unprepared for life. Only 35% of seniors are proficient in reading, and just 22% in math. They are asked to bet $100,000 or more for four years of college that will often leave them underemployed and deeply indebted.

Degrees in many “new” fields now carry negative returns. Parents who have already sacrificed for public education find themselves on the hook again, paying for a system that often fails to deliver.

This is one of the reasons why Charlie often described college as a “scam.” Debt accumulates, wages are not what students were promised, doors remain closed, and many are tempted to throw more time and money after a system that won’t yield results. Graduate school, in many cases, compounds the problem. The education system has become a factory of despair, teaching cynicism rather than knowledge and virtue.

Reclaiming educational agency

Yet the solution is not radical revolt against education — it is empowerment to reclaim agency over one’s education. Independent learning, self-guided study, and disciplined curiosity are the modern “Napster moment.” Just as Napster broke the old record industry by digitizing music, the internet has placed knowledge directly in the hands of the individual. Artists like Taylor Swift now thrive outside traditional gatekeepers. Likewise, students and lifelong learners can reclaim intellectual freedom outside of the ivory towers.

Each individual possesses the ability to think, create, and act. This is the power God grants to every human being. Knowledge, faith, and personal responsibility are inseparable. Learning is not a commodity to buy with tuition; it is a birthright to claim with effort.

David Butow / Contributor | Getty Images

Charlie Kirk’s life reminds us that self-education is an act of defiance and empowerment. In his pursuit of knowledge, in his engagement with civics and philosophy, he exemplified the principle that liberty depends on informed, capable citizens. We honor him best by taking up that mantle — by learning relentlessly, thinking critically, and refusing to surrender our minds to a system that profits from ignorance.

The path forward must be reclaiming education, agency, and the power to shape our minds and futures. Every day, seek to grow, create, and act. Charlie showed the way. It is now our responsibility to follow.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.