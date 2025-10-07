Morning Brief 2025-10-07

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Dinesh D'Souza
TOPIC: What is the dragon’s prophecy?
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Jason Miyares
TOPIC: Will Democrat Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones take accountability for his horrific text messages and drop out of the race?
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Buck Sexton
TOPIC: Sexton: “China is preparing for an invasion of Taiwan; the question right now is when.”
News...
Biden FBI spied on 8 GOP senators, damning new doc claims: ‘Arguably worse than Watergate’
The FBI secretly obtained the phone records of nine Republican members of Congress, including eight sitting senators, under the Biden administration as part of its Arctic Frost investigation of 2020 election meddling, a bombshell document revealed.
WaPo editorial admits Affordable Care Act was never actually affordable
The Washington Post editorial board just admitted that the so-called "Affordable Care Act," one the most notorious pieces of Obama-era legislation foisted upon consumers by legislators and the liberal media as the saving grace of American health care, turned out to be an expensive mess.
Man arrested and charged with possessing explosives ahead of church service marking start of Supreme Court term
Police arrested and charged a man with possession of explosives Sunday outside a Washington, D.C., church where an annual Mass to mark the start of the Supreme Court term was set to take place hours later.
Alleged killer’s Mormon family showed moral courage America should learn from
After Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin turned himself in at his parents’ urging, the Utah family’s quiet strength and faith stood in sharp contrast to a culture that excuses evil and erodes responsibility. Their example reminds us that good families can still anchor a broken nation.
DA drops charge against conservative journalist Nick Sortor after alleged Antifa attack in Portland
Sortor was arrested by police while covering an anti-ICE protest but was cleared after video showed he acted in self-defense.
Stephen Miller rips 'egregious' judicial block on deploying National Guard to Portland
"A district court judge has no conceivable authority, whatsoever, to restrict the President and Commander-in-Chief from dispatching members of the US military to defend federal lives and property," he posted on X.
Virginia prosecutor planning to let Letitia James off the hook on mortgage fraud allegations: MSNBC
The report said that Yusi will present her recommendation to interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the coming weeks. The sources said that prosecutors are bracing themselves for the likelihood that Yusi will be fired by Halligan for refusing to prosecute.
Judge's family injured in house fire as Democrats and media pray for a right-wing connection
An explosion leveled Judge Diane Goodstein’s South Carolina home, injuring her husband and relatives; despite no evidence of arson, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman immediately blamed Trump supporters.
Time: House of South Carolina judge criticized by Trump administration burns down
If the fire at the judge’s house turns out to be targeted, it may mark the latest incident of a startling rise in political violence in the U.S. ... an attack on a judge would come as the administration has increasingly vilified the judiciary, blasting judges that rule against it as “U.S.A-hating” insurrectionists.
Update: South Carolina authorities say fire at judge's home not arson
"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set. SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion."
Richest US real estate baron disowns son over alleged 'ultimate man cave' scam
Billionaire developer Donald Bren cut off his 33-year-old son David after he was accused of inventing a fake luxury car club called “The Bunker” to swindle investors out of $2 million. The supposed “SoHo House for car lovers” never existed, and one investor later committed suicide after losing his savings.
Florida firefighter accused of chucking 75 red-stained tampons onto ex-boyfriend’s yard
Apparently, this is illegal.
Government shutdown...
Senate Democrats reject latest effort to end government shutdown – as Trump signals he’s open to negotiating a health care deal
Democrats blocked a Trump-backed bill to reopen the government, insisting on extending Obamacare subsidies, while the president said he’s willing to strike a broader deal on health care once funding is restored.
70% of voters oppose government shutdown: Poll
The poll found 65% said Democrats should accept a continuing resolution at current spending levels while 35% said they should hold out until they get additional funding for ObamaCare.
Politics...
Media goes full damage control on Jay Jones scandal that could cost Dems Virginia election
Major outlets, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and Bloomberg, have ignored the scandal involving Jones’ disturbing private messages and use of a reckless driving conviction for political gain.
Jay Jones’ sick texts sum up the Dems’ position on political violence
Protesters believe their violent attacks are justified because Democrats keep telling them they’re fighting racist, fascist Nazis. Dems don’t care that they’re encouraging law-breaking, dividing the country — or even that more people may die — as they paint opponents as evil.
Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones said if more cops got killed, they wouldn’t shoot so many people, lawmaker claims
Former delegate Carrie Coyner says Jones made the remark during a 2020 discussion on qualified immunity, suggesting officer deaths would lead to less police violence.
Jay Jones demanded cop’s badge over Rittenhouse donation
The Virginia Democrat mired in scandal over text messages — in which he called for the assassination of a political opponent — once called for a police lieutenant to lose his job over a $25 donation to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund.
Jim Banks demands Census Bureau fix errors that gave Dems 6 extra seats
The skewed results gave “disproportionate political power to Democrats and illegal aliens,” Sen. Jim Banks said.
Utah state legislature approves new congressional map that creates two competitive seats opening door for Democrats
The old map divided the Democratic Salt Lake County into the state's four districts, which diluted Democratic influence.
For Charlie Kirk, conservatives will knock 500,000 New Jersey doors
Turning Point organizers are leading a massive ballot-chasing push modeled after Trump’s 2024 Pennsylvania success, aiming to deliver GOP victories from the governor’s race to local offices across the state.
Zohran Mamdani flashes beaming smile in pic with Uganda bigwig who pushed law to jail gay people for life
The socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner posed with Uganda’s Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed legislation imposing life sentences for homosexuality.
Economy...
US liquor exports to Canada drop 85%
According to the report, “The majority of Provinces continue to ban American spirits from their shelves. Canada remains the only key trading partner to retaliate against U.S. spirits.”
Immigration...
Here are the 14 states offering free health coverage to illegal aliens
Utah is the only Republican-led state on the list.
Chicago's Democrat mayor creates 'ICE-free zones' meant to impede federal agents
"Today we are signing an executive order aimed at reining in this out-of-control administration," Johnson said. "The order establishes ICE-free zones. That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for these raids."
Florida sheriff Grady Judd unloads on Chicago police for abandoning ICE during attack
"I have NEVER heard of one law enforcement agency not helping another when they call for help until this weekend. ... If you allow anarchists and criminals to run wild in your community, people will die. People will be shot."
Don Lemon stunned by black New Yorker’s response to mass deportations during live streaming video
The former CNN anchor was caught off guard when a man he interviewed in New York City praised Trump’s immigration raids and called for even tougher enforcement, declaring, "Get them all out of here — Trump four more years for that!"
Israel...
Trump ‘pretty sure’ there will be a Gaza deal, denies telling Netanyahu to not be ‘f**king negative’
“No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive on the deal,” Trump said of the PM.
Hamas celebrates 2 years since October 7, calls terror attack a ‘glorious day’
The video, made mostly from AI footage, celebrates the attacks and calls the terrorists who pillaged Israeli kibbutzim “heroes,” with them being described as going in “defense of their religion and homeland.”
Qatar reins in Al Jazeera after Trump pressure over Hamas propaganda
Facing a White House ultimatum, Qatar has reportedly ordered its state-run network to tone down anti-Israel incitement and purge pro-Hamas content, marking a major shift as Trump’s Middle East peace talks advance.
Europe...
Boris Johnson admits he went 'far too fast' on the net-zero policy he championed as British PM
"I got carried away by the idea that sustainable and renewable forms of energy could fill the gap. When the price went up and the Ukraine thing happened, it was obvious that that wouldn’t work."
Spanish priest found guilty of ‘hate crime’ after criticizing Muslim persecution of Christians
Barcelona priest Fr. Custodio Ballester was found guilty and now faces prison time for warning that "Islam does not allow dialogue" with Christianity.
Africa...
Ancient limestone tablet disappears from tomb in Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis
Authorities are investigating the "disappearance" of an item from Khenti Ka’s tomb, a month after a priceless golden bracelet was sold and melted down after being stolen from a Cairo museum.
Entertainment...
Amazon removes guns from promotional James Bond artwork
In posters from “Dr. No” and “Goldeneye,” the guns were edited out of the original images and replaced with nothing. In “A View to a Kill” and “Spectre,” the images were altered and cropped to remove the weapons.
Media...
Meltdown as Bari Weiss takes over CBS, Democrats told to 'pray' for '60 Minutes'
Left-wing media figures panicked after Weiss called for core journalistic values at CBS News, with some saying the legendary show now needs divine intervention to survive fair reporting.
NBC’s divorce from MSNBC is almost final. Who gets custody of the kids?
NBC News, that failing left-wing media company, celebrated a key milestone Monday in its ongoing divorce from MSNBC, the failing radical left-wing media company soon to be rebranded as MS NOW.
Alert: CNN informs its viewers that if you see a dog reporting the news online, it’s likely an 'AI fake'
LGBTQIA2S+...
Jonathan Turley flabbergasted by 'very light' sentence for Brett Kavanaugh's would-be assassin
United States District Judge Deborah Boardman of the District of Maryland, a Biden appointee, sentenced Nicholas Roske to just over eight years in prison Friday, citing the fact that Roske identified as a transgender woman named Sophie as one reason for her ruling.
Christian legal group cancels SCOTUS rally in case involving transgender issues over safety concerns
Alliance Defending Freedom called off its Supreme Court rally for Chiles v. Salazar after security teams warned of potential threats. The case challenges Colorado’s law restricting counseling for minors seeking to change gender identity, which ADF says infringes on free speech.
Education...
Trinity Washington University hosting all-day event honoring cop killer Assata Shakur
Nancy Pelosi, an alumna, maintains close personal and financial ties to the university.
Health...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough? Scientists use nanotech to reverse disease in mice
Researchers used “supramolecular drugs” to repair the blood-brain barrier and clear toxic amyloid buildup, restoring memory and brain function in aging mice — a potential breakthrough still years from human trials.
Religion...
Something spiritually off: Pope Leo and the strange direction of the Vatican
When Liz Wheeler joined Glenn Beck by phone to talk about the Vatican’s recent actions, what started as a conversation about faith and leadership quickly turned toward something far deeper.
Vatican’s top diplomat says Israel carrying out ‘ongoing massacre’ in Gaza
The Vatican’s top diplomat sharply criticized Israel’s “ongoing massacre” in Gaza in comments published on Monday — one of the Catholic Church’s strongest condemnations of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group.
AI...
AI could wipe out 100M US jobs over the next decade: Report
AI, automation, and robotics could hit 40% of registered nurses, 47% of truck drivers, 64% of accountants, 65% of teaching assistants, and 89% of fast-food workers, according to Bernie Sanders, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The AI boom's reliance on circular deals is raising fears of a bubble
A spate of recent deals among AI's biggest players has tightened the circle of companies and investments underpinning the technology’s explosive growth.
Science...
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS may come from the mysterious frontier of the early Milky Way, new study hints
A new study that models the last four million years of the comet's journey through the Milky Way hints that the interstellar visitor came from far, far away — potentially originating from the wild frontier where the galaxy's oldest and youngest stars meet.
An asteroid just made 'one of the closest approaches ever' to Earth
Asteroid 2025 TF soared over Antarctica just before 9 p.m. last Tuesday, roughly 266 miles above Earth’s surface.
Sports...
ESPN’s Bias And Hypocrisy On Full Display In Treatment Of Paul Finebaum And Stephen A. Smith
When Stephen A. Smith announced that he was considering running for president as a Democrat, ESPN rewarded him with a $100 million contract that included a clause that allowed him to talk about politics on his show. Yet when Paul Finebaum expressed interest in running as a Republican for Senate, the network canceled all his scheduled appearances.
Bad Bunny: Learn Spanish if you want to understand my Super Bowl performance
Mr. Bunny delivered part of his monologue in Spanish on "Saturday Night Live."
MTG pushes English-language law ahead of ‘perverse, unwanted’ Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance
“It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America. And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."
Whoopi Goldberg suggests Super Bowl attendees darken their skin and adopt a ‘Latin accent’ to dupe ICE
“You know, Whoopi, that is a good idea,” Behar said.
Oct. 7, 2010 - National debt is out of control... Food stamp recipients are at an all-time high... GB discusses the importance of self-education... The Fabian Society wants to control your life...