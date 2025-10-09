Morning Brief 2025-10-09

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
Stand with Voddie Baucham’s family in this time of loss
Beloved pastor and theologian Voddie Baucham has passed unexpectedly, leaving behind a powerful legacy of biblical faithfulness and truth. His wife, Bridget, now faces rebuilding their life in the U.S., and a fundraiser has been launched to support the family as they grieve and transition after his death.
Trump credits Blaze News for exposing funding behind left-wing violence
At a White House roundtable, the president thanked Blaze News reporters for highlighting billionaire Neville Roy Singham’s ties to radical left-wing groups and directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate.
Trump floats Antifa foreign terrorist organization designation in White House roundtable
“Would you like to see it done? You think it would help?” Trump asked of the FTO designation. “I’d be glad to do it. I think it’s the kind of thing I’d like to do. Does everybody agree? If you agree, I agree. Let’s get it done, OK? Let’s get it done. Marco, we’ll take care of it. ... Sounds good to me.”
Comey pleads not guilty to false statements charges, defense lawyer calls it ‘vindictive prosecution’
U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Biden-appointee, will be handling the case and the likely trial. The DOJ said that it would not be seeking Comey’s detention ahead of the trial, and the judge placed Comey on a personal recognizance bond.
Sen. Blackburn says Jack Smith should face prosecution after FBI spied on GOP senators
"[Smith] should be disbarred at the very least and should face the full extent of accountability under the law.”
Man fascinated with fire imagery is arrested in Palisades blaze, officials say
Jonathan Rinderknecht of Melbourne, Fla., had intentionally set a fire on New Year’s Day on a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains. That small blaze rekindled disastrously a week later into the Palisades fire, killing 12 people and destroying 6,837 structures, most of them homes.
Son of missionaries accused of setting destructive Palisades fire
His landlord said he appeared “very intelligent” and told her that he had family in France and that he considered himself a Frenchman.
Suspect in Palisades fire linked to strange AI images, ChatGPT queries
Charging documents contained snippets of a conversation he had with ChatGPT, in which he reportedly said, “This just happened. Maybe like ... I don’t know, maybe like 3 months ago or something. Like, the realization of all this. I literally burnt the Bible that I had. It felt amazing. I felt so liberated.”
The left blamed deadly California fire on climate change. It was actually arson.
Democrats and major media outlets had blamed the fire on “climate change,” shattering the narrative pushed by figures like Gavin Newsom, Bernie Sanders, and CNN.
No, Obamacare premiums are not doubling
People with low, or no, out-of-pocket costs would see the highest percentage increases, which lends itself to partisan scaremongering. By Greene’s logic, if someone’s out-of-pocket cost went from $1 per month to $3 per month, their “premiums” would TRIPLE. In reality, it's $2.
Duffy warns ATC staffing issues have caused delays to skyrocket from 5% to 53% during shutdown
Duffy urged air traffic controllers to continue showing up for work as much as they can, even though they are not immediately being paid.
Nancy Pelosi can’t explain how GOP’s gov’t funding bill isn’t ‘clean’
“It’s not a clean CR, there’s no reason to go into that. The point is Democrats who created Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, all of that are now being asked ‘reject that so we can give a tax cut to the rich.’ We’re not doing it."
Report: CBS, ABC, PBS shows fail to mention Jay Jones scandal once
NBC alone dedicated a mere 63 seconds to the Virginia attorney general candidates’ texts, Media Research Center’s study of major NBC, ABC, CBS, and PBS segments revealed.
AP says Democrat fetishizing assassinations of Republicans is actually a story about GOP pouncing
“Republicans are seizing on recently unearthed violent rhetoric from Virginia’s Democratic candidate for attorney general in a push to re-shape the state’s governor’s race — and tarnish the Democratic Party nationally — less than a month before Election Day.”
How many of 300,000 Virginia early voters want to change their mind on Jay Jones but can’t?
In addition to calling on Jay Jones to drop out, Democrats should also end the nonsense of a months-long "election season."
Nancy Pelosi has unbelievable response to Democrat candidate who issued death wish against Republican
"I wish there would be enough fuss of all the times that people have said they were gonna put a bullet in my head right in public, in the public domain."
New poll shows 'deeply vulnerable' Kathy Hochul clinging to narrow lead in hypothetical Stefanik matchup
Stefanik is just 5 points behind Hochul, trailing 43% to 48%, according to the poll. But when voters learn about each candidate’s background, including Hochul’s endorsement of Zohran Mamdani, Stefanik erases that gap and takes an edge, 46.4% to 45.9%.
AOC gets shamed for violating cardinal rule of modern liberalism
After mocking Trump official Stephen Miller’s height, AOC backpedaled and declared her “love for the short king community,” claiming she was only talking about how “big or small someone is on the inside.”
New Jersey House hopeful warns of existential 'climate crisis' — after quietly selling off thousands of dollars’ worth of oil stocks
Democrat Rebecca Bennett began touting climate action one day after unloading as much as $211,000 in oil and gas holdings, disclosures show.
Divided Fed officials saw 2 more interest rate cuts by the end of 2025, minutes show
Fed officials in September were strongly inclined to lower interest rates, with the only dispute seeming to be over how many cuts were coming, meeting minutes released Wednesday showed.
National Guard troops begin arriving in Chicago to help with crime despite governor's opposition
"These forces will protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property," Northern Command said in a statement.
Trump says Chicago mayor and Illinois governor ‘should be in jail’ over ICE violence
After Border Patrol agents were attacked in Chicago, the president blasted Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker for obstructing law enforcement and refusing to back federal efforts to stop left-wing rioters targeting ICE.
Democrats can’t stop admitting their foot soldiers are out of control
In a moment of inconceivable stupidity or hubris, depending on how charitable you want to be, the NY Times published its “five lessons” for cities that have found themselves in Trump’s criminal crackdown crosshairs.
Appeals court restores Oregon National Guard to Trump's control, does not rule on deployment
A federal judge in Oregon has blocked the Trump administration twice so far from deploying National Guard troops to Portland amid heavy protests. The troops would have protected an ICE facility where protesters have clashed with agents.
Chip Roy introduces bill to bar sharia law adherents from entering or remaining in US
Following pro-Hamas rallies on the Oct. 7 anniversary, the Texas congressman unveiled the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act, which would revoke visas and deport foreign nationals found to follow sharia law, calling it “incompatible with the American way of life.”
Reddit founder says website wouldn't exist if immigration law was enforced
“As the son of an undocumented immigrant ... it’s deeply personal: Reddit wouldn’t exist if ICE had come for her,” Ohanian self-importantly wrote — ignoring that Reddit was just another message board, hardly an original idea, and the internet would’ve simply filled the void with another one.
Senate votes down war powers resolution aimed at blocking Trump's boat strikes
Democrats forced a vote on the issue under the War Powers Act. In a 48-51 vote, the effort failed to garner enough support to move forward.
Trump admin gets UN to slash 'ineffective' peacekeeping force's US-funded budget
U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz reached a deal with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to cut global peacekeeping troops by 25% and reduce the $6.7 billion budget by 15%, following the Trump administration’s decision to withhold billions until reforms were made.
Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s plan to end Gaza war
The deal is expected to be signed in Egypt on Thursday at noon (6 a.m. ET).
Trump expects Israeli hostages to be released Monday after admin brokered breakthrough peace deal
“The big thing is hostages are going to be released, probably, our time would be, probably Monday,” Trump told Hannity.
Trump: Netanyahu told me everyone likes him now. I said, ‘More importantly, they are loving Israel again’
“The whole world came together, to be honest, so many countries that you wouldn’t have even thought of it, and they came together," Trump told Hannity.
Hostage families ask Trump for meeting to thank him personally
The families suggest Trump could deliver a public address in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, the locus of their activist movement, or could meet them privately “or any gathering that fits your schedule.”
'Peace finally feels obtainable': World welcomes imminent release of hostages, Gaza deal signing
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the "stakes had never been higher" for establishing a two-state solution.
‘Seemed almost impossible’: Praise for Trump pours in on news of Middle East peace deal
ABC News called it “a huge night,” Fox News’ Brit Hume said it “seemed almost impossible,” and even CNN’s Jake Tapper conceded the Israel-Hamas ceasefire marked significant progress — as praise poured in for President Trump’s role in brokering the deal.
Turkish involvement, Doha apology convinced Hamas to trust US will hold Israel back — official
Qatar’s ability in pushing the U.S. to extract an apology from Netanyahu over an attempted strike on the terror group’s leaders in Doha last month also went a long way in boosting Qatar’s stature in Hamas' eyes, as it weighed whether to place its trust in Trump that he could hold Jerusalem to the terms of the deal.
Gazans cheer news of ceasefire deal
"We finally feel like we’re getting a moment of respite."
Hamas must not win the peace with Israel
Sparing its commanders to live in luxury would reward mass murder, let them regroup the way Arafat did, and guarantee a moral victory that only invites more slaughter.
Dolly Parton addresses serious illness rumors: ‘I ain’t dead yet!’
“Today is October the 8, and obviously, I’m here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry. Before I got started, I wanted to say ... I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!”
Dolly Parton’s sister clears the air on singer’s health after asking for prayers
“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”
Zach Bryan pushes back after anti-ICE song sparks backlash, says he’s not ‘radical’
After criticism over his new song “Bad News,” the country singer said the lyrics were meant to show love for America and unity, not division, adding that he’s “on neither of these radical sides” and was “just as confused as everyone else.”
Ridley Scott says most modern movies are ‘s**t’ and saved by CGI
The 87-year-old director slammed today’s film industry as “drowning in mediocrity,” arguing that digital effects prop up bad scripts and that only about 5% of movies made today are truly great.
Don't mess with Melania Trump
Melania Trump is doing her part to restore public faith in mainstream media by forcing journalists to atone for their lies. Over the past several weeks, Melania has obtained retractions and apologies from media outlets that published falsehoods about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
CNN: Paramount's David Ellison trying to shift CBS 'further' to the right
CNN analyst Sara Fischer said Paramount’s $150 million purchase of the Free Press proves CEO David Ellison wants to move CBS News “further to the right” after naming Bari Weiss editor in chief, as host Audie Cornish cited CBS staff calling the move “utterly depressing.”
Drag queen removed from Pride parade after allegedly having sex with 13-year-old boy he met on dating app
The man said it was too dark in his apartment to ascertain the boy's age.
Drag queens outraged after rainbow crosswalk is obliterated by Gov. DeSantis: 'Our pride is being erased'
"Our pride is getting erased just like that," said CC Glitzer, a drag queen. "It's very painful." Another drag queen said, "This represents blood, sweat, and tears. ... They might take this away, but they didn't take the love and memories we've built here."
CNN to asthmatics — drop dead! Blames inhalers for climate change
CNN’s Health and Climate Unit claimed metered-dose inhalers “have the impact of half a million cars per year,” warning that people using them to breathe “may inadvertently be adding to the problem” and urged switching to more expensive inhalers with “fewer problematic propellants.”
1 in 5 high schoolers has had a romantic AI relationship or knows someone who has
"The more ways that a student reports that their school uses AI, the more likely they are to report things like, 'I know someone who considers AI to be a friend,' 'I know someone who considers AI to be a romantic partner.'"
Bank of England warns of ‘sharp market correction’ if AI bubble bursts
The central bank becomes the latest in a long list of banks and investors to weigh in on whether an AI bubble is forming as markets tick into the fourth quarter.
An AI system with detailed diagnostic reasoning makes its case
Harvard researchers’ “Dr. CaBot” became the first artificial intelligence to publish a diagnosis in the New England Journal of Medicine’s Case Records, demonstrating how it reasons through complex medical cases step-by-step like an expert physician.
Argentina soccer match relocated to Fort Lauderdale amid Chicago unrest
A friendly between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, amid the immigration crackdown in the city, sources told ESPN Argentina's Diego Monroig.
Ex-MLB draft pick sets flags on fire, tips over iconic busts after breaking into state capitol: Officials
A former Miami Marlins draft pick allegedly broke into the Washington State Capitol and set fire to several flags — including “Old Glory” — and toppled several iconic busts during his destructive rampage on Sunday night.
