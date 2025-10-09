Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-10-09

October 09, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Daniel Keene
TOPIC: Keene, a Texas business owner, has had his life turned upside down after making a social media post criticizing H-1B visas.

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Carol Roth
TOPIC: The price of gold hits $4,000 an ounce — what does this signal?

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Cheyenne Grace
TOPIC: Movie — "The Best Thing About Christmas"

News...

Stand with Voddie Baucham’s family in this time of loss
Beloved pastor and theologian Voddie Baucham has passed unexpectedly, leaving behind a powerful legacy of biblical faithfulness and truth. His wife, Bridget, now faces rebuilding their life in the U.S., and a fundraiser has been launched to support the family as they grieve and transition after his death.

Trump credits Blaze News for exposing funding behind left-wing violence
At a White House roundtable, the president thanked Blaze News reporters for highlighting billionaire Neville Roy Singham’s ties to radical left-wing groups and directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate.

Trump floats Antifa foreign terrorist organization designation in White House roundtable
“Would you like to see it done? You think it would help?” Trump asked of the FTO designation. “I’d be glad to do it. I think it’s the kind of thing I’d like to do. Does everybody agree? If you agree, I agree. Let’s get it done, OK? Let’s get it done. Marco, we’ll take care of it. ... Sounds good to me.”

Comey pleads not guilty to false statements charges, defense lawyer calls it ‘vindictive prosecution’
U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Biden-appointee, will be handling the case and the likely trial. The DOJ said that it would not be seeking Comey’s detention ahead of the trial, and the judge placed Comey on a personal recognizance bond.

Sen. Blackburn says Jack Smith should face prosecution after FBI spied on GOP senators
"[Smith] should be disbarred at the very least and should face the full extent of accountability under the law.”

Man fascinated with fire imagery is arrested in Palisades blaze, officials say
Jonathan Rinderknecht of Melbourne, Fla., had intentionally set a fire on New Year’s Day on a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains. That small blaze rekindled disastrously a week later into the Palisades fire, killing 12 people and destroying 6,837 structures, most of them homes.

Son of missionaries accused of setting destructive Palisades fire
His landlord said he appeared “very intelligent” and told her that he had family in France and that he considered himself a Frenchman.

Suspect in Palisades fire linked to strange AI images, ChatGPT queries
Charging documents contained snippets of a conversation he had with ChatGPT, in which he reportedly said, “This just happened. Maybe like ... I don’t know, maybe like 3 months ago or something. Like, the realization of all this. I literally burnt the Bible that I had. It felt amazing. I felt so liberated.”

The left blamed deadly California fire on climate change. It was actually arson.
Democrats and major media outlets had blamed the fire on “climate change,” shattering the narrative pushed by figures like Gavin Newsom, Bernie Sanders, and CNN.

Government shutdown...

No, Obamacare premiums are not doubling
People with low, or no, out-of-pocket costs would see the highest percentage increases, which lends itself to partisan scaremongering. By Greene’s logic, if someone’s out-of-pocket cost went from $1 per month to $3 per month, their “premiums” would TRIPLE. In reality, it's $2.

Duffy warns ATC staffing issues have caused delays to skyrocket from 5% to 53% during shutdown
Duffy urged air traffic controllers to continue showing up for work as much as they can, even though they are not immediately being paid.

Nancy Pelosi can’t explain how GOP’s gov’t funding bill isn’t ‘clean’
“It’s not a clean CR, there’s no reason to go into that. The point is Democrats who created Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, all of that are now being asked ‘reject that so we can give a tax cut to the rich.’ We’re not doing it."

Politics...

Report: CBS, ABC, PBS shows fail to mention Jay Jones scandal once
NBC alone dedicated a mere 63 seconds to the Virginia attorney general candidates’ texts, Media Research Center’s study of major NBC, ABC, CBS, and PBS segments revealed.

AP says Democrat fetishizing assassinations of Republicans is actually a story about GOP pouncing
“Republicans are seizing on recently unearthed violent rhetoric from Virginia’s Democratic candidate for attorney general in a push to re-shape the state’s governor’s race — and tarnish the Democratic Party nationally — less than a month before Election Day.”

How many of 300,000 Virginia early voters want to change their mind on Jay Jones but can’t?
In addition to calling on Jay Jones to drop out, Democrats should also end the nonsense of a months-long "election season."

Nancy Pelosi has unbelievable response to Democrat candidate who issued death wish against Republican
"I wish there would be enough fuss of all the times that people have said they were gonna put a bullet in my head right in public, in the public domain."

New poll shows 'deeply vulnerable' Kathy Hochul clinging to narrow lead in hypothetical Stefanik matchup
Stefanik is just 5 points behind Hochul, trailing 43% to 48%, according to the poll. But when voters learn about each candidate’s background, including Hochul’s endorsement of Zohran Mamdani, Stefanik erases that gap and takes an edge, 46.4% to 45.9%.

AOC gets shamed for violating cardinal rule of modern liberalism
After mocking Trump official Stephen Miller’s height, AOC backpedaled and declared her “love for the short king community,” claiming she was only talking about how “big or small someone is on the inside.”

New Jersey House hopeful warns of existential 'climate crisis' — after quietly selling off thousands of dollars’ worth of oil stocks
Democrat Rebecca Bennett began touting climate action one day after unloading as much as $211,000 in oil and gas holdings, disclosures show.

Economy...

Divided Fed officials saw 2 more interest rate cuts by the end of 2025, minutes show
Fed officials in September were strongly inclined to lower interest rates, with the only dispute seeming to be over how many cuts were coming, meeting minutes released Wednesday showed.

Immigration...

National Guard troops begin arriving in Chicago to help with crime despite governor's opposition
"These forces will protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. Government personnel who are performing federal functions, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property," Northern Command said in a statement.

Trump says Chicago mayor and Illinois governor ‘should be in jail’ over ICE violence
After Border Patrol agents were attacked in Chicago, the president blasted Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker for obstructing law enforcement and refusing to back federal efforts to stop left-wing rioters targeting ICE.

Democrats can’t stop admitting their foot soldiers are out of control
In a moment of inconceivable stupidity or hubris, depending on how charitable you want to be, the NY Times published its “five lessons” for cities that have found themselves in Trump’s criminal crackdown crosshairs.

Appeals court restores Oregon National Guard to Trump's control, does not rule on deployment
A federal judge in Oregon has blocked the Trump administration twice so far from deploying National Guard troops to Portland amid heavy protests. The troops would have protected an ICE facility where protesters have clashed with agents.

Chip Roy introduces bill to bar sharia law adherents from entering or remaining in US
Following pro-Hamas rallies on the Oct. 7 anniversary, the Texas congressman unveiled the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act, which would revoke visas and deport foreign nationals found to follow sharia law, calling it “incompatible with the American way of life.”

Reddit founder says website wouldn't exist if immigration law was enforced
“As the son of an undocumented immigrant ... it’s deeply personal: Reddit wouldn’t exist if ICE had come for her,” Ohanian self-importantly wrote — ignoring that Reddit was just another message board, hardly an original idea, and the internet would’ve simply filled the void with another one.

WAR news...

Senate votes down war powers resolution aimed at blocking Trump's boat strikes
Democrats forced a vote on the issue under the War Powers Act. In a 48-51 vote, the effort failed to garner enough support to move forward.

Trump admin gets UN to slash 'ineffective' peacekeeping force's US-funded budget
U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz reached a deal with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to cut global peacekeeping troops by 25% and reduce the $6.7 billion budget by 15%, following the Trump administration’s decision to withhold billions until reforms were made.

Middle East...

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s plan to end Gaza war
The deal is expected to be signed in Egypt on Thursday at noon (6 a.m. ET).

Trump expects Israeli hostages to be released Monday after admin brokered breakthrough peace deal
“The big thing is hostages are going to be released, probably, our time would be, probably Monday,” Trump told Hannity.

Trump: Netanyahu told me everyone likes him now. I said, ‘More importantly, they are loving Israel again’
“The whole world came together, to be honest, so many countries that you wouldn’t have even thought of it, and they came together," Trump told Hannity.

Hostage families ask Trump for meeting to thank him personally
The families suggest Trump could deliver a public address in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, the locus of their activist movement, or could meet them privately “or any gathering that fits your schedule.”

'Peace finally feels obtainable': World welcomes imminent release of hostages, Gaza deal signing
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the "stakes had never been higher" for establishing a two-state solution.

‘Seemed almost impossible’: Praise for Trump pours in on news of Middle East peace deal
ABC News called it “a huge night,” Fox News’ Brit Hume said it “seemed almost impossible,” and even CNN’s Jake Tapper conceded the Israel-Hamas ceasefire marked significant progress — as praise poured in for President Trump’s role in brokering the deal.

Turkish involvement, Doha apology convinced Hamas to trust US will hold Israel back — official
Qatar’s ability in pushing the U.S. to extract an apology from Netanyahu over an attempted strike on the terror group’s leaders in Doha last month also went a long way in boosting Qatar’s stature in Hamas' eyes, as it weighed whether to place its trust in Trump that he could hold Jerusalem to the terms of the deal.

Gazans cheer news of ceasefire deal
"We finally feel like we’re getting a moment of respite."

Hamas must not win the peace with Israel
Sparing its commanders to live in luxury would reward mass murder, let them regroup the way Arafat did, and guarantee a moral victory that only invites more slaughter.

Entertainment...

Dolly Parton addresses serious illness rumors: ‘I ain’t dead yet!’
“Today is October the 8, and obviously, I’m here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry. Before I got started, I wanted to say ... I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!”

Dolly Parton’s sister clears the air on singer’s health after asking for prayers
“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Zach Bryan pushes back after anti-ICE song sparks backlash, says he’s not ‘radical’
After criticism over his new song “Bad News,” the country singer said the lyrics were meant to show love for America and unity, not division, adding that he’s “on neither of these radical sides” and was “just as confused as everyone else.”

Ridley Scott says most modern movies are ‘s**t’ and saved by CGI
The 87-year-old director slammed today’s film industry as “drowning in mediocrity,” arguing that digital effects prop up bad scripts and that only about 5% of movies made today are truly great.

Media...

Don't mess with Melania Trump
Melania Trump is doing her part to restore public faith in mainstream media by forcing journalists to atone for their lies. Over the past several weeks, Melania has obtained retractions and apologies from media outlets that published falsehoods about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

CNN: Paramount's David Ellison trying to shift CBS 'further' to the right
CNN analyst Sara Fischer said Paramount’s $150 million purchase of the Free Press proves CEO David Ellison wants to move CBS News “further to the right” after naming Bari Weiss editor in chief, as host Audie Cornish cited CBS staff calling the move “utterly depressing.”

LGBTQIA2S+...

Drag queen removed from Pride parade after allegedly having sex with 13-year-old boy he met on dating app
The man said it was too dark in his apartment to ascertain the boy's age.

Drag queens outraged after rainbow crosswalk is obliterated by Gov. DeSantis: 'Our pride is being erased'
"Our pride is getting erased just like that," said CC Glitzer, a drag queen. "It's very painful." Another drag queen said, "This represents blood, sweat, and tears. ... They might take this away, but they didn't take the love and memories we've built here."

Environment...

CNN to asthmatics — drop dead! Blames inhalers for climate change
CNN’s Health and Climate Unit claimed metered-dose inhalers “have the impact of half a million cars per year,” warning that people using them to breathe “may inadvertently be adding to the problem” and urged switching to more expensive inhalers with “fewer problematic propellants.”

AI...

1 in 5 high schoolers has had a romantic AI relationship or knows someone who has
"The more ways that a student reports that their school uses AI, the more likely they are to report things like, 'I know someone who considers AI to be a friend,' 'I know someone who considers AI to be a romantic partner.'"

Bank of England warns of ‘sharp market correction’ if AI bubble bursts
The central bank becomes the latest in a long list of banks and investors to weigh in on whether an AI bubble is forming as markets tick into the fourth quarter.

An AI system with detailed diagnostic reasoning makes its case
Harvard researchers’ “Dr. CaBot” became the first artificial intelligence to publish a diagnosis in the New England Journal of Medicine’s Case Records, demonstrating how it reasons through complex medical cases step-by-step like an expert physician.

Sports...

Argentina soccer match relocated to Fort Lauderdale amid Chicago unrest
A friendly between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, amid the immigration crackdown in the city, sources told ESPN Argentina's Diego Monroig.

Ex-MLB draft pick sets flags on fire, tips over iconic busts after breaking into state capitol: Officials
A former Miami Marlins draft pick allegedly broke into the Washington State Capitol and set fire to several flags — including “Old Glory” — and toppled several iconic busts during his destructive rampage on Sunday night.

Oct. 9, 2009 - Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize… Nomination process ended 2 weeks after he was inaugurated… The thrill of Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize… Various awards of 'The Glenn Beck Program'… What is social justice?…

When did Americans start cheering for chaos?

MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / Contributor | Getty Images

Every time we look away from lawlessness, we tell the next mob it can go a little further.

Chicago, Portland, and other American cities are showing us what happens when the rule of law breaks down. These cities have become openly lawless — and that’s not hyperbole.

When a governor declares she doesn’t believe federal agents about a credible threat to their lives, when Chicago orders its police not to assist federal officers, and when cartels print wanted posters offering bounties for the deaths of U.S. immigration agents, you’re looking at a country flirting with anarchy.

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic.

This isn’t a matter of partisan politics. The struggle we’re watching now is not between Democrats and Republicans. It’s between good and evil, right and wrong, self‑government and chaos.

Moral erosion

For generations, Americans have inherited a republic based on law, liberty, and moral responsibility. That legacy is now under assault by extremists who openly seek to collapse the system and replace it with something darker.

Antifa, well‑financed by the left, isn’t an isolated fringe any more than Occupy Wall Street was. As with Occupy, big money and global interests are quietly aligned with “anti‑establishment” radicals. The goal is disruption, not reform.

And they’ve learned how to condition us. Twenty‑five years ago, few Americans would have supported drag shows in elementary schools, biological males in women’s sports, forced vaccinations, or government partnerships with mega‑corporations to decide which businesses live or die. Few would have tolerated cartels threatening federal agents or tolerated mobs doxxing political opponents. Yet today, many shrug — or cheer.

How did we get here? What evidence convinced so many people to reverse themselves on fundamental questions of morality, liberty, and law? Those long laboring to disrupt our republic have sought to condition people to believe that the ends justify the means.

Promoting “tolerance” justifies women losing to biological men in sports. “Compassion” justifies harboring illegal immigrants, even violent criminals. Whatever deluded ideals Antifa espouses is supposed to somehow justify targeting federal agents and overturning the rule of law. Our culture has been conditioned for this moment.

The buck stops with us

That’s why the debate over using troops to restore order in American cities matters so much. I’ve never supported soldiers executing civilian law, and I still don’t. But we need to speak honestly about what the Constitution allows and why. The Posse Comitatus Act sharply limits the use of the military for domestic policing. The Insurrection Act, however, exists for rare emergencies — when federal law truly can’t be enforced by ordinary means and when mobs, cartels, or coordinated violence block the courts.

Even then, the Constitution demands limits: a public proclamation ordering offenders to disperse, transparency about the mission, a narrow scope, temporary duration, and judicial oversight.

Soldiers fight wars. Cops enforce laws. We blur that line at our peril.

But we also cannot allow intimidation of federal officers or tolerate local officials who openly obstruct federal enforcement. Both extremes — lawlessness on one side and militarization on the other — endanger the republic.

The only way out is the Constitution itself. Protect civil liberty. Enforce the rule of law. Demand transparency. Reject the temptation to justify any tactic because “our side” is winning. We’ve already seen how fear after 9/11 led to the Patriot Act and years of surveillance.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Contributor | Getty Images

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic. The left cannot be allowed to shut down enforcement, and the right cannot be allowed to abandon constitutional restraint.

The real threat to the republic isn’t just the mobs or the cartels. It’s us — citizens who stop caring about truth and constitutional limits. Anything can be justified when fear takes over. Everything collapses when enough people decide “the ends justify the means.”

We must choose differently. Uphold the rule of law. Guard civil liberties. And remember that the only way to preserve a government of, by, and for the people is to act like the people still want it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Stand with Voddie Baucham’s family in this time of loss

In the quiet aftermath of a profound loss, the Christian community mourns the unexpected passing of Dr. Voddie Baucham, a towering figure in evangelical circles. Known for his defense of biblical truth, Baucham, a pastor, author, and theologian, left a legacy on family, faith, and opposing "woke" ideologies in the church. His book Fault Lines challenged believers to prioritize Scripture over cultural trends. Glenn had Voddie on the show several times, where they discussed progressive influences in Christianity, debunked myths of “Christian nationalism,” and urged hope amid hostility.

The shock of Baucham's death has deeply affected his family. Grieving, they remain hopeful in Christ, with his wife, Bridget, now facing the task of resettling in the US without him. Their planned move from Lusaka, Zambia, was disrupted when their home sale fell through last December, resulting in temporary Airbnb accommodations, but they have since secured a new home in Cape Coral that requires renovations. To ensure Voddie's family is taken care of, a fundraiser is being held to raise $2 million, which will be invested for ongoing support, allowing Bridget to focus on her family.

We invite readers to contribute prayerfully. If you feel called to support the Bauchams in this time of need, you can click here to donate.

We grieve and pray with hope for the Bauchams.

May Voddie's example inspire us.

From isolation to connection: Overcoming loneliness

Loneliness isn’t just being alone — it’s feeling unseen, unheard, and unimportant, even amid crowds and constant digital chatter.

Loneliness has become an epidemic in America. Millions of people, even when surrounded by others, feel invisible. In tragic irony, we live in an age of unparalleled connectivity, yet too many sit in silence, unseen and unheard.

I’ve been experiencing this firsthand. My children have grown up and moved out. The house that once overflowed with life now echoes with quiet. Moments that once held laughter now hold silence. And in that silence, the mind can play cruel games. It whispers, “You’re forgotten. Your story doesn’t matter.”

We are unique in our gifts, but not in our humanity. Recognizing this shared struggle is how we overcome loneliness.

It’s a lie.

I’ve seen it in others. I remember sitting at Rockefeller Center one winter, watching a woman lace up her ice skates. Her clothing was worn, her bag battered. Yet on the ice, she transformed — elegant, alive, radiant.

Minutes later, she returned to her shoes, merged into the crowd, unnoticed. I’ve thought of her often. She was not alone in her experience. Millions of Americans live unseen, performing acts of quiet heroism every day.

Shared pain makes us human

Loneliness convinces us to retreat, to stay silent, to stop reaching out to others. But connection is essential. Even small gestures — a word of encouragement, a listening ear, a shared meal — are radical acts against isolation.

I’ve learned this personally. Years ago, a caller called me “Mr. Perfect.” I could have deflected, but I chose honesty. I spoke of my alcoholism, my failed marriage, my brokenness. I expected judgment. Instead, I found resonance. People whispered back, “I’m going through the same thing. Thank you for saying it.”

Our pain is universal. Everyone struggles with self-doubt and fear. Everyone feels, at times, like a fraud. We are unique in our gifts, but not in our humanity. Recognizing this shared struggle is how we overcome loneliness.

We were made for connection. We were built for community — for conversation, for touch, for shared purpose. Every time we reach out, every act of courage and compassion punches a hole in the wall of isolation.

You’re not alone

If you’re feeling alone, know this: You are not invisible. You are seen. You matter. And if you’re not struggling, someone you know is. It’s your responsibility to reach out.

Loneliness is not proof of brokenness. It is proof of humanity. It is a call to engage, to bear witness, to connect. The world is different because of the people who choose to act. It is brighter when we refuse to be isolated.

We cannot let silence win. We cannot allow loneliness to dictate our lives. Speak. Reach out. Connect. Share your gifts. By doing so, we remind one another: We are all alike, and yet each of us matters profoundly.

In this moment, in this country, in this world, what we do matters. Loneliness is real, but so is hope. And hope begins with connection.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.


Russell Vought’s secret plan to finally shrink Washington

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s OMB chief built the plan for this moment: Starve pet programs, force reauthorization, and actually shrink Washington.

The government is shut down again, and the usual panic is back. I even had someone call my house this week to ask if it was safe to fly today. The person was half-joking, half-serious, wondering if planes would “fall out of the sky.”

For the record, the sky isn’t falling — at least not literally. But the chaos in Washington does feel like it. Once again, we’re watching the same old script: a shutdown engineered not by fiscal restraint but by political brinkmanship. And this time, the Democrats are driving the bus.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills.

Democrats, among other things, are demanding that health care be extended to illegal immigrants. Democratic leadership caved to its radical base, which would rather shut down the government for such left-wing campaign points than compromise. Republicans — shockingly — said no. They refused to rubber-stamp more spending for illegal immigration. For once, they stood their ground.

But if you’ve watched Washington long enough, you know how this story usually ends: a shutdown followed by a deal that spends even more money than before — a continuing resolution kicking the can down the road. Everyone pretends to “win,” but taxpayers always lose.

The Vought effect

This time might be different. Republicans actually hold some cards. The public may blame Democrats — not the media, but the people who feel this in their wallets. Americans don’t like shutdowns, but they like runaway spending and chaos even less.

That’s why you’re hearing so much about Russell Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget and Donald Trump’s quiet architect of a strategy to use moments like this to shrink the federal bureaucracy. Vought spent four years building a plan for exactly this scenario: firing nonessential workers and forcing reauthorization of pet programs. Trump talks about draining the swamp. Vought draws up the blueprints.

The Democrats and media are threatened by Vought because he is patient, calculated, and understands how to leverage the moment to reverse decades of government bloat. If programs aren’t mandated, cut them. Make Congress fight to bring them back. That’s how you actually drain the swamp.

Predictable meltdowns

Predictably, Democrats are melting down. They’ve shifted their arguments so many times it’s dizzying. Last time, they claimed a shutdown would lead to mass firings. Now, they insist Republicans are firing everyone anyway. It’s the same playbook: Move the goalposts, reframe the narrative, accuse your opponents of cruelty.

We’ve seen this before. Remember the infamous "You lie!” moment in 2009? President Barack Obama promised during his State of the Union that Obamacare wouldn’t cover illegal immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) shouted, “You lie!” and was condemned for breaching decorum.

Several years later, Hillary Clinton’s campaign platform openly promised health care for illegal immigrants. What was once called a “lie” became official policy. And today, Democrats are shutting down the government because they can’t get even more of it.

This is progressivism in action: Deny it, inch toward it, then demand it as a moral imperative. Anyone who resists becomes the villain.

SAUL LOEB / Contributor | Getty Images

Stand firm

This shutdown isn’t just about spending. It’s about whether we’ll keep letting progressives rewrite the rules one crisis at a time. Trump’s plan — to cut what isn’t mandated, force programs into reauthorization, and fight the battle in the courts — is the first real counterpunch to decades of this manipulation.

It’s time to stop pretending. This isn’t about compassion. It’s about control. Progressives know once they normalize government benefits for illegal immigrants, they never roll back. They know Americans forget how it started.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills. If we don’t take it, we’ll be right back here again, only deeper in debt, with fewer freedoms left to defend.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.