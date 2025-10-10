Morning Brief 2025-10-10

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Megyn Doyle & Ava Kwan
TOPIC: The Turning Point USA chapter at Rutgers University is facing shutdown attempts after it started a petition to remove a professor dubbed “Dr. Antifa."
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Frances Staudt
TOPIC: Staudt, a 16-year-old high school student, needed SECURITY to be able to SPEAK at an event advocating to protect girls' sports.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Paul List
TOPIC: What J.R.R. Tolkien predicted about AI and transhumanism through “The Lord of the Rings.”
News...
At Turning Point event, Glenn Beck says he planned for Charlie Kirk to replace him
Beck spoke about faith and history during his visit to the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center on Thursday.
Thousands attend Turning Point USA Tour event featuring Glenn Beck
A capacity crowd packed the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center in Grand Forks as Beck paid tribute to Charlie Kirk’s legacy, delivering a 90-minute address that closed with his call to stand “for Christ, for country.”
New analysis alleges FBI video tampering and timeline gaps in Jan. 6 pipe bombs
A 26-page report to a House subcommittee by a video engineer claims doctored FBI footage, implausible device timing and placement, and possible retrieval and replacement of the DNC device.
Trump signs a proclamation to bring Columbus Day back as a national holiday
"We're calling it COLUMBUS DAY."
Palisades Fire arson suspect is anti-Trump climate activist
He posted memes mocking Trump supporters, linked to a Harris-Biden fundraiser, and frequently shared headlines about climate change and veganism.
Letitia ‘no one is above the law’ James indicted for mortgage fraud
A Virginia grand jury charged the New York attorney general with falsifying mortgage records to claim a Virginia home as her primary residence, the same type of deception she once accused Trump of using to obtain favorable loans.
Rampant DOJ insurrection should lead to massive housecleaning, especially in Virginia district
Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia are defying orders and leaking cases tied to James Comey and Letitia James. Acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan is firing rogue staff as the Trump administration moves to purge the Justice Department of insubordinate bureaucrats.
In cell where Jeffrey Epstein died, a scene of disarray that never underwent thorough inspection, experts said
A CBS News review found major failures in the federal investigation into Epstein’s 2019 jailhouse death, including moved evidence, missing DNA tests, and a two-year delay in interviewing key guards.
Killer of 6-year-old boy who was freed after serving only 8 years rearrested in Florida on new charges: Officials
Ronald Exantus, who brutally stabbed a 6-year-old Kentucky boy to death, was taken into custody after authorities discovered he never registered as a convicted felon. Released more than a decade early on “good behavior,” Exantus is now facing extradition as Florida officials condemn his early release.
Florida man stole $7K in scratch-off lottery tickets, then returned to store to redeem them just hours later
The dim-witted thief has a significant criminal history, including convictions for felony drug and firearm possession.
Government shutdown...
Senate passes $925 billion NDAA bill for military, national security
The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, a $925 billion bill setting funding levels for America’s national defense spending, passed in the Senate Thursday night and included more than a dozen amendment votes.
Trump vows permanent cuts to Democrat programs amid shutdown standoff
As the government shutdown passes nine days, the president said his administration will make lasting reductions to “popular Democrat programs,” declaring it’s time they “get a little taste of their own medicine” after blocking GOP funding efforts.
Duffy threatens to fire air traffic controllers who skip work during shutdown
"It’s a small fraction of people who don’t come to work that can create this massive disruption and that’s what you’re seeing rippling through our skies today."
Democrats win momentum over GOP in shutdown fight
Polls show voters increasingly blaming Republicans and Trump for the ongoing government shutdown. With GOP divisions on back pay and military funding deepening, Democrats appear unified and confident while Trump faces pressure to strike a deal.
White House, Republicans circle Chuck Schumer as shutdown continues
The bottom line, the White House argues, is that Americans want the "Democrat shutdown to end," and they "know Democrats are to blame."
Politics...
Harris claims ‘guardrails have failed’ against Trump, says only ‘people and God’ can stop him
While promoting her new book, Harris said institutional checks on President Trump no longer work and accused Republicans of cowardice. Harris railed against Trump’s Cabinet, mocked RFK Jr.’s comments on autism, and declared, “We have to fight,” to a cheering D.C. crowd.
Former GOP election official buys Dominion Voting Systems, promises 'paper-based transparency'
Leiendecker announced that the remaining litigation with figures like Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani will also be ended due to the acquisition agreement.
Spanberger refuses to drop endorsement of Democrat who fantasized about killing GOP lawmaker
During Virginia’s only gubernatorial debate, Democrat Abigail Spanberger repeatedly declined to withdraw her support for attorney general candidate Jay Jones, insisting instead that voters “make their own decision.”
Jay Jones and Katie Porter say the quiet part out loud
They don’t believe you can be reasoned or compromised with, and they’re telling you in writing and on camera that they’re not interested in trying.
California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter caught flashing icy glare at staffer in latest resurfaced meltdown
The newly unearthed footage shows the hot-headed former Golden State congresswoman — already under fire for her testy attitude — sparring with her staff during a 2021 interview.
Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinks after Adams quits race, poll finds
Mamdani leads the race with 46% of likely voters backing him, followed by independent candidate Cuomo with 33% support and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 15%, the Quinnipiac University survey finds.
Hillary Clinton to bestow award on journalist who equated Israel with Nazis and accused Jewish critics of seeking ‘money and power’
Clinton will present her Georgetown “Women, Peace, and Security” award to Maria Ressa, who compared Israel to Nazi Germany and claimed her Jewish critics sought “money and power.”
Economy...
Billions vanish in First Brands collapse as DOJ probe begins
Federal prosecutors are investigating how $2.3 billion disappeared from the bankrupt auto supplier after years of secretive off-book financing. The company’s elusive CEO and opaque network of shell entities left creditors stunned and exposed deep cracks in private lending markets.
Immigration...
Biden-appointed judge blocks National Guard deployment to Chicago area
The order comes despite 500 National Guard troops already arriving in the area on Wednesday from Illinois and Texas.
Israel...
Gaza ceasefire takes effect as Israeli government approves deal to free the hostages
Netanyahu’s cabinet voted early Friday morning in favor of a Gaza ceasefire deal that will see hostages freed in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners and a halt to the fighting, despite vocal objections from the premier’s far-right coalition partners.
What concessions did Israel, Hamas make to reach hostage-ceasefire deal in Gaza?
A shift in sequencing and rare dual concessions may have finally ended the Gaza war, in a way neither side had previously backed.
Reuters: Trump used his leverage to close the hostage-truce deal, but much remains unresolved
With the Gaza war entering its third year, President Trump has achieved something no other world leader has been able to do: strong-arm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the first step of a broader peace deal while persuading other Middle Eastern countries to pressure Hamas.
US sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor ceasefire deal in Gaza
U.S. Central Command is going to establish a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel that will help facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance into the territory wracked by two years of war.
American official: Hamas agreed to the Trump deal after US convinced them hostages were a 'burden'
A senior American official told reporters in Washington on Thursday night that "once Hamas was convinced that the hostages were a burden on it and not an asset, we realized that we could move forward with a deal."
Arab News: What Trump’s Gaza plan means for the two-state solution
The White House acquiesced to get the deal through. Still, this is significant because, after many years of rejecting even such remote and vague references, Netanyahu is changing course. It is also the first time that Trump, in his second term, has expressed public support for a Palestinian state.
Anti-Israel activists who demanded a ceasefire for two years now oppose Trump’s peace plan
Disgraced former MSNBC personality Mehdi Hasan bemoaned the idea that "we're all supposed to now praise Trump for his peacemaking."
CNN: A Trump Nobel Prize? Breaking down the arguments
Imagine Trump competing for a Nobel Prize even as his own country devolves into a heavy-handed deployment of the military on U.S. soil and as Trump launches what many experts regard as extrajudicial killings that could amount to war crimes.
Obama called out for omitting Trump in post applauding Gaza peace deal
The petty former president praised the Gaza ceasefire deal without naming Trump.
Iran backs end of 'genocidal' Gaza war in cautious blessing of Trump deal
Iran's foreign ministry on Thursday appeared to back a preliminary deal to end the two-year-old war in Gaza clinched by Trump, saying Tehran has long supported any agreement to end the fighting and secure Palestinian rights.
Hamas chief: Group received guarantees from mediators, US confirming Gaza war ended
Exiled Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya said on Thursday the group has received guarantees from the United States, Arab mediators, and Turkey that the war in Gaza has permanently ended.
China...
China clamps down on rare-earth exports ahead of trade negotiations with Trump
The industry is a key pain point for the U.S., which lags far behind China on rare-earth extraction and refining. The impacts could be far-reaching on the U.S. economy and security interests.
FBI warns China is targeting Mississippi River trade network
A New Orleans FBI agent told Louisiana business leaders that Beijing is seeking control over U.S. ports and river systems as part of a broader plan to dominate global industries and steal American technology.
China constructs mock Taipei for invasion drills, satellite images reveal
Satellite images reveal China has expanded a mock-up “city” of Taiwanese administrative buildings at a military training base in Inner Mongolia, tripling the site’s size since 2020.
China issues veiled nuclear threat as top official boasts of unstoppable strike capability
A senior Chinese Communist Party insider warned that Beijing would "never allow a second shot" in a nuclear exchange, boasting that China can hit any target on Earth within 20 minutes. The remarks come as China flaunts missiles reportedly capable of carrying 60 nuclear warheads amid rising global tensions.
Canada...
Freedom Convoy leaders spared prison, placed on house arrest
After a two-year trial, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were sentenced to house arrest for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, with the judge citing “absence of remorse” but rejecting prosecutors’ push for years in prison.
Europe...
Belgium says it foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on PM
"Certain elements indicate that the suspects intended to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack against political figures," Fransen said. "There are also indications that the suspects aimed to construct a drone capable of carrying a payload."
Media...
Bari Weiss ‘vocal’ in CBS News meetings on coverage of Israel-Hamas
After spending most of her first week on the job quietly observing, CBS News’ new editor in chief Bari Weiss spoke up at the network’s Thursday editors’ meeting.
Chris Cuomo condemns leftists justifying Charlie Kirk assassination
Appearing on "The Charlie Kirk Show," NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said it was “frightening” how some on the left tried to rationalize Kirk’s murder, calling it a moral collapse.
Failed 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah mocks Charlie Kirk’s assassination during stand-up set
"'Don't say anything about Charlie Kirk.' ... Ah, now you've tested me. I mean, there's nothing funny about it? I'm sure there's something funny about it. The guy was shot while defending guns. I'm not even writing that as a joke, as a human, you have to admit that is an incongruous, funny thing that happens."
The Atlantic fantasizes about military treason against Trump
These are not idle musings. It is dangerous to encourage trained and weaponized warfighters to turn on the commander in chief.
Environment...
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are falling to Earth at an alarming rate
Satellite re-entries are adding exotic metals to the stratosphere and could warm the upper atmosphere by 1.5°C by 2040, with a 61% yearly risk of debris-related casualties by 2035.
Health...
Circumcision ‘highly likely’ linked to autism, RFK Jr. says in new Tylenol claim
“There’s two studies which show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, it’s highly likely, because they were given Tylenol,” Kennedy told President Trump during a Cabinet meeting.
The government is monitoring your feces — to protect you, of course
The CDC is running a "genomic surveillance" wastewater program in at least eight U.S. cities.
Technology...
YouTube offers 'second chances' to banned creators — but with huge asterisks
"YouTube and advertisers don't want to be associated with that level of craziness."
New York City sues social media companies over youth mental health impacts
“Youth are now addicted to Defendants’ platforms in droves, resulting in substantial interference with school district operations and imposing a large burden on cities, school districts, and public hospital systems that provide mental health services to youth,” the 327-page lawsuit reads.
Sports...
Super Bowl act nobody wanted blatantly disrespects America during huge MLB playoff game
Bad Bunny, the NFL’s controversial Super Bowl halftime pick, was caught sitting during “God Bless America” at a Yankees-Blue Jays playoff game. The move fueled backlash from fans already angry the league chose a Spanish-language performer most Americans don’t even recognize.
Turning Point USA to offer 'All American Halftime Show' alternative to NFL's woke Super Bowl spectacle
The corresponding website for the TPUSA event asks visitors to indicate which genres of music they'd prefer to see featured, including Americana, classic rock, country, pop, worship, or "anything in English."
