Morning Brief 2025-10-13

News...
Record 62% of Americans say government has too much power
Driven by a stunning flip from Democrats, a record number of Americans now say the federal government has too much power.
Massie proposes bill to stop ‘taxpayer-funded propaganda’ being used against the American people
The bill seeks to prohibit the domestic dissemination of U.S. government-funded media content intended for foreign audiences.
Tech billionaire Marc Benioff says Trump should deploy National Guard to San Francisco
Benioff has become the latest Silicon Valley tech leader to signal his approval of President Trump, saying that the president is doing a great job and ought to deploy the National Guard to deal with crime in San Francisco.
Billionaire investor warns of surging debt, says ‘civil war’ developing in US
Billionaire Ray Dalio warned that the U.S. government’s surging debt and “irreconcilable differences” in the country are creating a worrying financial and political environment.
Kamala Harris ‘doesn’t know’ if Americans ‘can trust what’s coming out’ of the DOJ right now
Harris said Sunday she believes Trump is on a “vengeance campaign.”
Flashback: Garland defends DOJ against attacks — ‘This must stop’
“Continued unfounded attacks against the Justice Department’s employees are dangerous for people’s safety,” Garland writes. “... This must stop.”
10 ways you can tell the 'Antifa doesn’t exist' memo has been distributed
Democrats and media talking heads now insist Antifa is imaginary — just as its top organizers flee the country to avoid prosecution under Trump’s domestic terror crackdown.
UnitedHealthcare CEO’s accused murderer seeks to drop death penalty charge
Lawyers argue his backpack was searched illegally and that he wasn’t read his Miranda rights.
Tennessee explosives plant blast kills all 16 workers
Authorities confirmed no survivors after a massive explosion leveled the Accurate Energetic Systems facility on Friday. The site, which processes military-grade explosives and has a history of safety violations, was obliterated in seconds as officials now work to determine what caused the deadly blast.
Mississippi school homecoming celebrations turn deadly as 8 people are killed in separate shootings
Six were killed in downtown Leland after a high school football homecoming game in the Mississippi Delta region on the state's western edge, according to the county coroner. On the east side of the state, a pregnant woman was among the dead, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
Mass shooting at high school reunion at South Carolina island bar leaves 4 dead, 20 injured
Robert Adams, director of a nearby history and culture nonprofit located just up the street from Willie’s, told the local outlet he heard gunfire “like a machine gun” and that large events at the watering hole have attracted “a lot of problems” in the past.
Sticker shock: Cali EV drivers lose carpool exemption
When the program launched in 2001, the idea was to kick-start adoption of a new technology, not to create a permanent class of special drivers.
Two Texas haunted houses named among America’s best by America Haunts
Leading Texas’ haunted lineup is Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth — a record-breaking, multi-story haunt set inside an abandoned meat-packing plant. Cutting Edge Haunted House holds four Guinness World Records.
Government Shutdown...
Trump says administration has ‘identified funds’ to pay troops during shutdown
“I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.”
Trump admin begins layoffs as Democrats dig in on shutdown
Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced Friday that the administration has officially begun issuing reduction in force notices, laying off over 4,200 government workers.
Legacy media fact-checkers keep ignoring key facts when denying Dems want to give illegal aliens free health care
Immigration scholars and federal data show parolees and TPS holders — counted as illegal by DHS — can still qualify for Obamacare and Medicaid, backing GOP claims that Democrats’ shutdown stance protects subsidized health care for illegal aliens despite media denials.
Politics...
Republicans could draw 19 more House seats after an upcoming Supreme Court ruling
Many experts are forecasting the end of a key provision of election law — enabling Republicans to shore up their advantage in the House, according to a new report.
Johnson says he had ‘thoughtful’ talk with Greene amid her criticism of health care costs
Greene claimed last week that that “not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”
Joe Biden reportedly undergoing radiation therapy to treat cancer
Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025 and underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer from his forehead in September.
New Yorker: The emptiness of Kamala Harris
Harris had been a shambolic presidential candidate, bleeding cash and dropping out before the Iowa caucuses. There were many other more capable politicians, women especially, who could have been elevated that year.
Kamala Harris book tour keeps getting derailed by hecklers accusing her of war crimes
Protesters shouted that Harris’ “legacy is genocide” before being escorted out, while the former vice president deflected blame, telling them to “go to the White House and talk to President Trump.”
Immigration...
Those doxxing, threatening ICE agents arrested, indicted
Legal action is being taken in response to assaults against ICE officers increasing by 1,000% compared to the same time last year, ICE says. That’s up from a 413% increase in assaults against ICE agents in June.
Chicago city leaders hand out ‘ICE-free zone’ signs to local businesses, residents
“This is an intentional attack by this president to divide and separate our communities. But he has finally met his match in the greatest city in the world, the city of Chicago,” far-left mayor Brandon Johnson said.
AP: Feeling hopeless in custody, many drop claims to remain in the US, leave voluntarily
After 16 years working in Washington state, 62-year-old Ramón Rodriguez Vazquez was detained by ICE agents searching for someone else and denied bond despite community support. His health deteriorated in custody before he agreed to leave the U.S., a case emblematic of Trump’s tougher, expedited deportation policies.
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for undocumented immigrants accounts for less than 1% of state spending
Researchers claim it works out to less than $10 per resident — so if Democrats really believe that, they can pass the plate and pay for it themselves.
War on Drugs...
Cartel threatens to target Americans in Mexico after FBI raids
Banners allegedly from the Sinaloa cartel’s Los Chapitos faction warned of violence against U.S. tourists in Cabo following FBI crackdowns, though local officials downplayed the threat, saying there’s no proof the cartel actually posted them.
Israel...
‘The war is over,’ Trump stresses as he heads to Israel for the hostage release
Trump declared on Sunday that the war in Gaza was “over” and appeared confident that the ceasefire and hostage release deal he arranged would hold, as he headed to Israel aboard Air Force One to celebrate the release of the hostages.
Trump will greet Israel hostages ‘in person’ after Hamas releases them from Gaza, Vance says
Trump intends to “greet the hostages Monday morning, Middle Eastern time, which should be late, you know, Sunday night or very early Monday morning here in the United States,” Vance said.
Chants of ‘Thank you, Trump’ and calls for Nobel Peace Prize erupt at Israel’s Hostage Square
Those in attendance repeatedly chanted “Thank you, Trump,” wore “MAGA” apparel, and even held a massive banner that called for the president to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump’s Middle East peace agreement garners rare praise from Hillary Clinton, some Democrats
“I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region, for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what’s often called the day after,” Clinton said to CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.
Biden administration takes credit for peace deal
"It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed," former Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote.
WaPo: Arab states expanded cooperation with Israeli military during Gaza war, files show
Israeli and Arab military officials have come together for meetings and trainings, facilitated by U.S. Central Command, on regional threats, Iran, and underground tunnels.
Hamas leader instructed terrorists to target civilians on Oct. 7, memo reveals
Israel says a handwritten memo by Yahya Sinwar detailed plans to burn neighborhoods and broadcast the massacres, confirming Hamas’ assault was aimed at civilians, not military targets.
Hamas reappears on Gaza’s streets, and two of three militias that fought it go quiet
For now, the terror group’s reappearance is relatively limited, but reports are mounting of it pursuing those who have resisted it. And many Gazans fear a return of terror rule.
Nova survivor dies by suicide, 2 years after girlfriend was killed in front of him
Hours before his body was found, Shalev wrote a post on social media explaining that he “couldn’t take it anymore,” and asking for forgiveness.
Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be accepted on Gaza peace board
The Board of Peace will get up and running quickly, Trump said, but he sounded uncertain about whether Blair would be well received by everyone involved.
Hamas influencer Saleh Aljafarawi, known as 'Mr. FAFO,' killed in Gaza
According to Gazan reports, Aljafarawi — one of the most prominent pro-Hamas voices online in the Gaza Strip — was found shot in the head.
Ukraine - Russia...
Melania Trump brokers deal with Russia to reunite Ukrainian children with families
The first lady said she established direct communication with Vladimir Putin, leading to an agreement that has already returned eight displaced Ukrainian children, with more reunifications planned in the coming days.
Kremlin warns the West over ‘dramatic’ escalation moment in Ukraine war
The Kremlin said on Sunday Russia was deeply concerned about the possibility of the U.S. supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, warning that the war had reached a dramatic moment with escalation from all sides.
US intelligence helps Ukraine target Russian energy infrastructure, FT reports
Kyiv selected targets while Washington supplied intelligence on vulnerabilities and U.S. officials were closely involved in planning.
Putin: Russia is developing new nuclear weapons
Moscow expects to announce soon a new weapon that it has been developing and testing for its vast nuclear arsenal, the world's largest, and warned that an arms race is under way.
China...
China warns US of countermeasures if Trump doesn’t walk back 100% tariff threat
“If the U.S. persists in acting unilaterally, China will resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said. “Our position on a tariff war remains consistent — we do not want one, but we are not afraid of one.”
US condemns detention of Chinese Zion Church leaders, urges immediate release
"This crackdown further demonstrates how the CCP exercises hostility towards Christians who reject Party interference in their faith and choose to worship at unregistered house churches," the State Department says.
Europe...
UK bans free Coke refills as new obesity laws take effect
New government rules don't allow free refills on sugary drinks, as furious customers called the restrictions dystopian. Officials claimed the measures will save billions in health costs.
South America...
Venezuelan opposition leader wins Nobel Peace Prize — dedicates it to Trump
"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause," María Corina Machado wrote.
Entertainment...
Kennedy Center to open every symphony concert with national anthem ahead of America’s 250th
Under President Trump’s direction, Kennedy Center chief Ric Grenell announced the National Symphony Orchestra will begin each 2025-2026 performance with the anthem as part of efforts to restore patriotism and end leftist programming at the venue.
Bret Easton Ellis slams critics for praising 'One Battle After Another' over politics
The "American Psycho" author blasted glowing reviews of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, saying its acclaim stems from leftist ideology rather than quality, calling it “a liberal mustiness” that already feels dated in the “post-Kamala Harris era.”
Media...
Dan Rather, fired for peddling fake Bush documents, describes 'dark day' as CBS hires 'MAGA' Bari Weiss
Rather described Weiss as "one of the most polarizing figures in today’s American media landscape," accusing her of "giving the fictitious illusion of fair and balanced coverage." He wrote that "Weiss is unabashedly anti-woke, anti-DEI, and pro-Israel, though she calls herself a ‘politically homeless’ moderate."
Environment...
Diesel Brothers star jailed for ignoring $843K Clean Air Act fines
David “Heavy D” Sparks was arrested after repeatedly defying court orders to pay fines for illegally modifying diesel trucks to spew black smoke, violating federal pollution laws over 400 times.
AI...
OpenAI’s dominance is unlike anything Silicon Valley has ever seen
In less than three years, OpenAI has ballooned from an AI startup to a $500 billion goliath spearheading a data center build-out plan endorsed by the White House and in partnership with the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia. The past few months have only gotten crazier.
Science...
Katy Perry caught in steamy moment with Justin Trudeau on yacht, confirming romance rumors
Perry recently split from her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with sources saying their split was caused by "tensions" that arose as a result of a trip to space.
Scientists grow mini-brains to build living computers that can learn
Researchers in Switzerland are developing biocomputers made from human stem cells that respond to electrical signals and may one day rival AI using a fraction of the energy.
Animals...
Dogs can be hooked on toys in ways that resemble human addiction
For some dogs, the thrill of the chase doesn’t fade when the ball stops rolling. They’ll paw at couch cushions, skip dinner, and wait by the door for one more throw. To many, it’s an amusing quirk — but scientists say it may be something more.
