Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-10-13

October 13, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Gov. Greg Abbott
TOPIC: Judge BLOCKS Texas National Guard from being activated in Illinois after being sent there to "safeguard" ICE officers.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Leland Vittert
TOPIC: The transformative power of resilience and determination.

News...

Record 62% of Americans say government has too much power
Driven by a stunning flip from Democrats, a record number of Americans now say the federal government has too much power.

Massie proposes bill to stop ‘taxpayer-funded propaganda’ being used against the American people
The bill seeks to prohibit the domestic dissemination of U.S. government-funded media content intended for foreign audiences.

Tech billionaire Marc Benioff says Trump should deploy National Guard to San Francisco
Benioff has become the latest Silicon Valley tech leader to signal his approval of President Trump, saying that the president is doing a great job and ought to deploy the National Guard to deal with crime in San Francisco.

Billionaire investor warns of surging debt, says ‘civil war’ developing in US
Billionaire Ray Dalio warned that the U.S. government’s surging debt and “irreconcilable differences” in the country are creating a worrying financial and political environment.

Kamala Harris ‘doesn’t know’ if Americans ‘can trust what’s coming out’ of the DOJ right now
Harris said Sunday she believes Trump is on a “vengeance campaign.”

Flashback: Garland defends DOJ against attacks — ‘This must stop’
“Continued unfounded attacks against the Justice Department’s employees are dangerous for people’s safety,” Garland writes. “... This must stop.”

10 ways you can tell the 'Antifa doesn’t exist' memo has been distributed
Democrats and media talking heads now insist Antifa is imaginary — just as its top organizers flee the country to avoid prosecution under Trump’s domestic terror crackdown.

UnitedHealthcare CEO’s accused murderer seeks to drop death penalty charge
Lawyers argue his backpack was searched illegally and that he wasn’t read his Miranda rights.

Tennessee explosives plant blast kills all 16 workers
Authorities confirmed no survivors after a massive explosion leveled the Accurate Energetic Systems facility on Friday. The site, which processes military-grade explosives and has a history of safety violations, was obliterated in seconds as officials now work to determine what caused the deadly blast.

Mississippi school homecoming celebrations turn deadly as 8 people are killed in separate shootings
Six were killed in downtown Leland after a high school football homecoming game in the Mississippi Delta region on the state's western edge, according to the county coroner. On the east side of the state, a pregnant woman was among the dead, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Mass shooting at high school reunion at South Carolina island bar leaves 4 dead, 20 injured
Robert Adams, director of a nearby history and culture nonprofit located just up the street from Willie’s, told the local outlet he heard gunfire “like a machine gun” and that large events at the watering hole have attracted “a lot of problems” in the past.

Sticker shock: Cali EV drivers lose carpool exemption
When the program launched in 2001, the idea was to kick-start adoption of a new technology, not to create a permanent class of special drivers.

Two Texas haunted houses named among America’s best by America Haunts
Leading Texas’ haunted lineup is Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth — a record-breaking, multi-story haunt set inside an abandoned meat-packing plant. Cutting Edge Haunted House holds four Guinness World Records.

Government Shutdown...

Trump says administration has ‘identified funds’ to pay troops during shutdown
“I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.”

Trump admin begins layoffs as Democrats dig in on shutdown
Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced Friday that the administration has officially begun issuing reduction in force notices, laying off over 4,200 government workers.

Legacy media fact-checkers keep ignoring key facts when denying Dems want to give illegal aliens free health care
Immigration scholars and federal data show parolees and TPS holders — counted as illegal by DHS — can still qualify for Obamacare and Medicaid, backing GOP claims that Democrats’ shutdown stance protects subsidized health care for illegal aliens despite media denials.

Politics...

Republicans could draw 19 more House seats after an upcoming Supreme Court ruling
Many experts are forecasting the end of a key provision of election law — enabling Republicans to shore up their advantage in the House, according to a new report.

Johnson says he had ‘thoughtful’ talk with Greene amid her criticism of health care costs
Greene claimed last week that that “not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

Joe Biden reportedly undergoing radiation therapy to treat cancer
Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025 and underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer from his forehead in September.

New Yorker: The emptiness of Kamala Harris
Harris had been a shambolic presidential candidate, bleeding cash and dropping out before the Iowa caucuses. There were many other more capable politicians, women especially, who could have been elevated that year.

Kamala Harris book tour keeps getting derailed by hecklers accusing her of war crimes
Protesters shouted that Harris’ “legacy is genocide” before being escorted out, while the former vice president deflected blame, telling them to “go to the White House and talk to President Trump.”

Immigration...

Those doxxing, threatening ICE agents arrested, indicted
Legal action is being taken in response to assaults against ICE officers increasing by 1,000% compared to the same time last year, ICE says. That’s up from a 413% increase in assaults against ICE agents in June.

Chicago city leaders hand out ‘ICE-free zone’ signs to local businesses, residents
“This is an intentional attack by this president to divide and separate our communities. But he has finally met his match in the greatest city in the world, the city of Chicago,” far-left mayor Brandon Johnson said.

AP: Feeling hopeless in custody, many drop claims to remain in the US, leave voluntarily
After 16 years working in Washington state, 62-year-old Ramón Rodriguez Vazquez was detained by ICE agents searching for someone else and denied bond despite community support. His health deteriorated in custody before he agreed to leave the U.S., a case emblematic of Trump’s tougher, expedited deportation policies.

ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for undocumented immigrants accounts for less than 1% of state spending
Researchers claim it works out to less than $10 per resident — so if Democrats really believe that, they can pass the plate and pay for it themselves.

War on Drugs...

Cartel threatens to target Americans in Mexico after FBI raids
Banners allegedly from the Sinaloa cartel’s Los Chapitos faction warned of violence against U.S. tourists in Cabo following FBI crackdowns, though local officials downplayed the threat, saying there’s no proof the cartel actually posted them.

Israel...

‘The war is over,’ Trump stresses as he heads to Israel for the hostage release
Trump declared on Sunday that the war in Gaza was “over” and appeared confident that the ceasefire and hostage release deal he arranged would hold, as he headed to Israel aboard Air Force One to celebrate the release of the hostages.

Trump will greet Israel hostages ‘in person’ after Hamas releases them from Gaza, Vance says
Trump intends to “greet the hostages Monday morning, Middle Eastern time, which should be late, you know, Sunday night or very early Monday morning here in the United States,” Vance said.

Chants of ‘Thank you, Trump’ and calls for Nobel Peace Prize erupt at Israel’s Hostage Square
Those in attendance repeatedly chanted “Thank you, Trump,” wore “MAGA” apparel, and even held a massive banner that called for the president to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump’s Middle East peace agreement garners rare praise from Hillary Clinton, some Democrats
“I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region, for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what’s often called the day after,” Clinton said to CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

Biden administration takes credit for peace deal
"It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed," former Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote.

WaPo: Arab states expanded cooperation with Israeli military during Gaza war, files show
Israeli and Arab military officials have come together for meetings and trainings, facilitated by U.S. Central Command, on regional threats, Iran, and underground tunnels.

Hamas leader instructed terrorists to target civilians on Oct. 7, memo reveals
Israel says a handwritten memo by Yahya Sinwar detailed plans to burn neighborhoods and broadcast the massacres, confirming Hamas’ assault was aimed at civilians, not military targets.

Hamas reappears on Gaza’s streets, and two of three militias that fought it go quiet
For now, the terror group’s reappearance is relatively limited, but reports are mounting of it pursuing those who have resisted it. And many Gazans fear a return of terror rule.

Nova survivor dies by suicide, 2 years after girlfriend was killed in front of him
Hours before his body was found, Shalev wrote a post on social media explaining that he “couldn’t take it anymore,” and asking for forgiveness.

Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be accepted on Gaza peace board
The Board of Peace will get up and running quickly, Trump said, but he sounded uncertain about whether Blair would be well received by everyone involved.

Hamas influencer Saleh Aljafarawi, known as 'Mr. FAFO,' killed in Gaza
According to Gazan reports, Aljafarawi — one of the most prominent pro-Hamas voices online in the Gaza Strip — was found shot in the head.

Ukraine - Russia...

Melania Trump brokers deal with Russia to reunite Ukrainian children with families
The first lady said she established direct communication with Vladimir Putin, leading to an agreement that has already returned eight displaced Ukrainian children, with more reunifications planned in the coming days.

Kremlin warns the West over ‘dramatic’ escalation moment in Ukraine war
The Kremlin said on Sunday Russia was deeply concerned about the possibility of the U.S. supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, warning that the war had reached a dramatic moment with escalation from all sides.

US intelligence helps Ukraine target Russian energy infrastructure, FT reports
Kyiv selected targets while Washington supplied intelligence on vulnerabilities and U.S. officials were closely involved in planning.

Putin: Russia is developing new nuclear weapons
Moscow expects to announce soon a new weapon that it has been developing and testing for its vast nuclear arsenal, the world's largest, and warned that an arms race is under way.

China...

China warns US of countermeasures if Trump doesn’t walk back 100% tariff threat
“If the U.S. persists in acting unilaterally, China will resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said. “Our position on a tariff war remains consistent — we do not want one, but we are not afraid of one.”

US condemns detention of Chinese Zion Church leaders, urges immediate release
"This crackdown further demonstrates how the CCP exercises hostility towards Christians who reject Party interference in their faith and choose to worship at unregistered house churches," the State Department says.

Europe...

UK bans free Coke refills as new obesity laws take effect
New government rules don't allow free refills on sugary drinks, as furious customers called the restrictions dystopian. Officials claimed the measures will save billions in health costs.

South America...

Venezuelan opposition leader wins Nobel Peace Prize — dedicates it to Trump
"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause," María Corina Machado wrote.

Entertainment...

Kennedy Center to open every symphony concert with national anthem ahead of America’s 250th
Under President Trump’s direction, Kennedy Center chief Ric Grenell announced the National Symphony Orchestra will begin each 2025-2026 performance with the anthem as part of efforts to restore patriotism and end leftist programming at the venue.

Bret Easton Ellis slams critics for praising 'One Battle After Another' over politics
The "American Psycho" author blasted glowing reviews of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, saying its acclaim stems from leftist ideology rather than quality, calling it “a liberal mustiness” that already feels dated in the “post-Kamala Harris era.”

Media...

Dan Rather, fired for peddling fake Bush documents, describes 'dark day' as CBS hires 'MAGA' Bari Weiss
Rather described Weiss as "one of the most polarizing figures in today’s American media landscape," accusing her of "giving the fictitious illusion of fair and balanced coverage." He wrote that "Weiss is unabashedly anti-woke, anti-DEI, and pro-Israel, though she calls herself a ‘politically homeless’ moderate."

Environment...

Diesel Brothers star jailed for ignoring $843K Clean Air Act fines
David “Heavy D” Sparks was arrested after repeatedly defying court orders to pay fines for illegally modifying diesel trucks to spew black smoke, violating federal pollution laws over 400 times.

AI...

OpenAI’s dominance is unlike anything Silicon Valley has ever seen
In less than three years, OpenAI has ballooned from an AI startup to a $500 billion goliath spearheading a data center build-out plan endorsed by the White House and in partnership with the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia. The past few months have only gotten crazier.

Science...

Katy Perry caught in steamy moment with Justin Trudeau on yacht, confirming romance rumors
Perry recently split from her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with sources saying their split was caused by "tensions" that arose as a result of a trip to space.

Scientists grow mini-brains to build living computers that can learn
Researchers in Switzerland are developing biocomputers made from human stem cells that respond to electrical signals and may one day rival AI using a fraction of the energy.

Animals...

Dogs can be hooked on toys in ways that resemble human addiction
For some dogs, the thrill of the chase doesn’t fade when the ball stops rolling. They’ll paw at couch cushions, skip dinner, and wait by the door for one more throw. To many, it’s an amusing quirk — but scientists say it may be something more.

Oct 13, 2003 - Activists protesting Columbus Day... Pedro Martínez throws Don Zimmer to the ground... Glenn's 'The Real America' makes NYT Best Seller list... Rush Limbaugh announces addiction to OxyContin and going into rehab...

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.

When did Americans start cheering for chaos?

MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / Contributor | Getty Images

Every time we look away from lawlessness, we tell the next mob it can go a little further.

Chicago, Portland, and other American cities are showing us what happens when the rule of law breaks down. These cities have become openly lawless — and that’s not hyperbole.

When a governor declares she doesn’t believe federal agents about a credible threat to their lives, when Chicago orders its police not to assist federal officers, and when cartels print wanted posters offering bounties for the deaths of U.S. immigration agents, you’re looking at a country flirting with anarchy.

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic.

This isn’t a matter of partisan politics. The struggle we’re watching now is not between Democrats and Republicans. It’s between good and evil, right and wrong, self‑government and chaos.

Moral erosion

For generations, Americans have inherited a republic based on law, liberty, and moral responsibility. That legacy is now under assault by extremists who openly seek to collapse the system and replace it with something darker.

Antifa, well‑financed by the left, isn’t an isolated fringe any more than Occupy Wall Street was. As with Occupy, big money and global interests are quietly aligned with “anti‑establishment” radicals. The goal is disruption, not reform.

And they’ve learned how to condition us. Twenty‑five years ago, few Americans would have supported drag shows in elementary schools, biological males in women’s sports, forced vaccinations, or government partnerships with mega‑corporations to decide which businesses live or die. Few would have tolerated cartels threatening federal agents or tolerated mobs doxxing political opponents. Yet today, many shrug — or cheer.

How did we get here? What evidence convinced so many people to reverse themselves on fundamental questions of morality, liberty, and law? Those long laboring to disrupt our republic have sought to condition people to believe that the ends justify the means.

Promoting “tolerance” justifies women losing to biological men in sports. “Compassion” justifies harboring illegal immigrants, even violent criminals. Whatever deluded ideals Antifa espouses is supposed to somehow justify targeting federal agents and overturning the rule of law. Our culture has been conditioned for this moment.

The buck stops with us

That’s why the debate over using troops to restore order in American cities matters so much. I’ve never supported soldiers executing civilian law, and I still don’t. But we need to speak honestly about what the Constitution allows and why. The Posse Comitatus Act sharply limits the use of the military for domestic policing. The Insurrection Act, however, exists for rare emergencies — when federal law truly can’t be enforced by ordinary means and when mobs, cartels, or coordinated violence block the courts.

Even then, the Constitution demands limits: a public proclamation ordering offenders to disperse, transparency about the mission, a narrow scope, temporary duration, and judicial oversight.

Soldiers fight wars. Cops enforce laws. We blur that line at our peril.

But we also cannot allow intimidation of federal officers or tolerate local officials who openly obstruct federal enforcement. Both extremes — lawlessness on one side and militarization on the other — endanger the republic.

The only way out is the Constitution itself. Protect civil liberty. Enforce the rule of law. Demand transparency. Reject the temptation to justify any tactic because “our side” is winning. We’ve already seen how fear after 9/11 led to the Patriot Act and years of surveillance.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Contributor | Getty Images

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic. The left cannot be allowed to shut down enforcement, and the right cannot be allowed to abandon constitutional restraint.

The real threat to the republic isn’t just the mobs or the cartels. It’s us — citizens who stop caring about truth and constitutional limits. Anything can be justified when fear takes over. Everything collapses when enough people decide “the ends justify the means.”

We must choose differently. Uphold the rule of law. Guard civil liberties. And remember that the only way to preserve a government of, by, and for the people is to act like the people still want it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Stand with Voddie Baucham’s family in this time of loss

In the quiet aftermath of a profound loss, the Christian community mourns the unexpected passing of Dr. Voddie Baucham, a towering figure in evangelical circles. Known for his defense of biblical truth, Baucham, a pastor, author, and theologian, left a legacy on family, faith, and opposing "woke" ideologies in the church. His book Fault Lines challenged believers to prioritize Scripture over cultural trends. Glenn had Voddie on the show several times, where they discussed progressive influences in Christianity, debunked myths of “Christian nationalism,” and urged hope amid hostility.

The shock of Baucham's death has deeply affected his family. Grieving, they remain hopeful in Christ, with his wife, Bridget, now facing the task of resettling in the US without him. Their planned move from Lusaka, Zambia, was disrupted when their home sale fell through last December, resulting in temporary Airbnb accommodations, but they have since secured a new home in Cape Coral that requires renovations. To ensure Voddie's family is taken care of, a fundraiser is being held to raise $2 million, which will be invested for ongoing support, allowing Bridget to focus on her family.

We invite readers to contribute prayerfully. If you feel called to support the Bauchams in this time of need, you can click here to donate.

We grieve and pray with hope for the Bauchams.

May Voddie's example inspire us.

Overcoming loneliness: Connecting in a disconnected world

Loneliness isn’t just being alone — it’s feeling unseen, unheard, and unimportant, even amid crowds and constant digital chatter.

Loneliness has become an epidemic in America. Millions of people, even when surrounded by others, feel invisible. In tragic irony, we live in an age of unparalleled connectivity, yet too many sit in silence, unseen and unheard.

I’ve been experiencing this firsthand. My children have grown up and moved out. The house that once overflowed with life now echoes with quiet. Moments that once held laughter now hold silence. And in that silence, the mind can play cruel games. It whispers, “You’re forgotten. Your story doesn’t matter.”

We are unique in our gifts, but not in our humanity. Recognizing this shared struggle is how we overcome loneliness.

It’s a lie.

I’ve seen it in others. I remember sitting at Rockefeller Center one winter, watching a woman lace up her ice skates. Her clothing was worn, her bag battered. Yet on the ice, she transformed — elegant, alive, radiant.

Minutes later, she returned to her shoes, merged into the crowd, unnoticed. I’ve thought of her often. She was not alone in her experience. Millions of Americans live unseen, performing acts of quiet heroism every day.

Shared pain makes us human

Loneliness convinces us to retreat, to stay silent, to stop reaching out to others. But connection is essential. Even small gestures — a word of encouragement, a listening ear, a shared meal — are radical acts against isolation.

I’ve learned this personally. Years ago, a caller called me “Mr. Perfect.” I could have deflected, but I chose honesty. I spoke of my alcoholism, my failed marriage, my brokenness. I expected judgment. Instead, I found resonance. People whispered back, “I’m going through the same thing. Thank you for saying it.”

Our pain is universal. Everyone struggles with self-doubt and fear. Everyone feels, at times, like a fraud. We are unique in our gifts, but not in our humanity. Recognizing this shared struggle is how we overcome loneliness.

We were made for connection. We were built for community — for conversation, for touch, for shared purpose. Every time we reach out, every act of courage and compassion punches a hole in the wall of isolation.

You’re not alone

If you’re feeling alone, know this: You are not invisible. You are seen. You matter. And if you’re not struggling, someone you know is. It’s your responsibility to reach out.

Loneliness is not proof of brokenness. It is proof of humanity. It is a call to engage, to bear witness, to connect. The world is different because of the people who choose to act. It is brighter when we refuse to be isolated.

We cannot let silence win. We cannot allow loneliness to dictate our lives. Speak. Reach out. Connect. Share your gifts. By doing so, we remind one another: We are all alike, and yet each of us matters profoundly.

In this moment, in this country, in this world, what we do matters. Loneliness is real, but so is hope. And hope begins with connection.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.