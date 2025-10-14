Morning Brief 2025-10-14

Blog
BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Kevin Roberts
TOPIC: Government shutdown enters its third week. Is there any sign of a resolution?

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears
TOPIC: Could Virginia’s governorship flip blue this November?!

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Eric Dexheimer
TOPIC: How an out-of-towner is plotting to take over Loving County, Texas.

News...

The latest FBI spying makes Watergate look trivial
A newly released document shows the Biden administration’s FBI secretly monitored the phone records of at least eight Republican senators under Jack Smith’s sham Trump probe — a government-sanctioned surveillance operation that dwarfs Watergate in scope, method, and abuse of power.

If Trump labels Antifa a foreign terrorist organization, here's what he can do next
An FTO designation allows for increased ability to surveil and investigate anyone found to be in connection with it.

British billionaire cuts funding to US left-wing groups after watchdog exposé
Christopher Hohn’s foundation halted donations to American activist groups after a report revealed it funneled over $550 million into climate, DEI, and China-linked organizations, prompting calls for Congress to crack down on foreign influence in U.S. politics.

If anyone’s causing a ‘judicial crisis,’ it’s rogue lower-court judges
Dozens of Democrat-appointed judges are anonymously attacking the Supreme Court in the NY Times after it blocked their barrage of injunctions against President Trump’s policies, proving the real crisis comes from activist jurists trying to override the executive branch and sabotage his agenda.

GOP leader roasted for refusing to celebrate Columbus Day
Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota was mocked Monday by X users for not celebrating Columbus Day. Thune posted a tribute to “Native American Day” on X in an attempt to acknowledge their contributions to the United States.

Why Democrats demonize Christopher Columbus and lionize Che Guevara
Many have lost the intellectual faculty necessary for making good judgments about our history — and thus also about our present and future.

Father charged with killing 13-year-old daughter's 67-year-old rapist runs for sheriff in Arkansas
"I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed. ... Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court. And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures."

Philadelphia medical examiner again rules teacher’s 20-stab death a suicide
Fourteen years after Ellen Greenberg was found stabbed 20 times in her apartment, officials reaffirmed the controversial suicide ruling, claiming she could have inflicted the wounds herself despite expert analyses suggesting her body was moved and the injuries were inconsistent with self-harm.

Politics...

Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans 'have plans' to 'fix' Obamacare
“Let’s just state it simply: Obamacare failed the American people,” the speaker said. “It was promised to be a great success, to make health care more affordable. It’s done exactly the opposite.”

North Carolina Republicans will 'follow Trump's call' to redistrict the state
They said they needed to counteract redistricting in California.

Jay Jones wanted to 'divest' from police, pull cops from schools, compares himself to blacks killed
Hateful and violent texts sent by Jay Jones have taken the spotlight as he seeks to become Virginia's attorney general. But his animosity toward police and the justice system and his alignment with the BLM movement have flown largely under the radar so far.

Jill Biden spokesman goes scorched-earth on Biden’s worst propagandist
Former first lady aide Michael LaRosa tore into ex-White House press official Andrew Bates, accusing him of lying, gaslighting, and bullying reporters for years, and blaming Biden-era flacks like him for destroying Democrats’ credibility with the media and the public.

Obama praises Texas Dem James Talarico who said ‘God is non-binary’
Barack has fallen yet again for a boy-faced Democrat hoping to "turn Texas blue."

Economy...

Rare-earth stocks soar as China tightens supply in trade escalation with Trump
MP Materials, a U.S. mining company in which the Trump administration has taken an ownership stake, was up more than 21% Monday, while another domestic company, Energy Fuels Inc., rose 17.5%. USA Rare Earth Inc. was up more than 26%, while Critical Metals Corp surged a staggering 32%.

Rare-Earth Stocks Surge On JPMorgan’s $1.5 Trillion US Investment Pledge
Shares of companies producing rare-earth minerals surged Monday as JPMorgan announced a decade-long $1.5 trillion “Security and Resilience Initiative” aimed at investing in industries like artificial intelligence, manufacturing, and critical minerals.

Gold, silver soar to record highs
On Monday, December gold futures hit an intra-day record high of $4,124.30 an ounce, and silver futures hit an intra-day record peak of $50.56 an ounce.

US, India returning to trade talks, with focus for both sides on energy
Talks were suspended in August after the Trump administration hiked tariffs on most India goods to 50% as a penalty for Indian purchases of Russian crude oil.

New vehicle prices top $50,000 while auto loan delinquencies keep rising
The average price paid for a new vehicle last month topped $50,000 for the first time ever, Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book reported Monday. Meanwhile, auto loan delinquency rates remain near all-time highs for those with low credit ratings.

Amazon to hire 250,000 workers during holiday season for third straight year
Overall, U.S. retailers plan to add fewer than 500,000 seasonal jobs this year, the lowest since 2009, while Target plans 100,000, Bath & Body Works 32,000, and Spirit Halloween 50,000.

Immigration...

Majority of voters back Trump deploying National Guard to defend ICE facilities
A Rasmussen poll found 52% of voters support the president’s use of the National Guard to protect ICE sites, and 56% agree that activist judges are waging a “legal insurrection” through unconstitutional rulings blocking his actions.

Oregon spends twice as much on free health care for illegal aliens as on state police
State budget records show Oregon will pour $1.5 billion into its “Healthier Oregon” program offering taxpayer-funded medical coverage to illegal immigrants from 2025 to 2027 — more than double the $717 million allocated for state police — illustrating the deep-blue state’s priorities amid rising crime and fiscal shortfalls.

Anti-ICE protest in Portland takes ugly turn when naked cyclists show up
Hundreds of naked demonstrators swarmed the ICE facility in Portland, blocking the driveway and clashing with federal officers as agents worked to clear the crowd — just days after a judge blocked the deployment of National Guard troops to the site.

Israel...

Trump calls for ‘new era of harmony’ at Middle East summit following Gaza ceasefire
Speaking at a global summit in Egypt, President Trump urged nations to join the Abraham Accords and help rebuild Gaza after his U.S.-brokered peace deal ended two years of war, declaring that “a beautiful Middle East” was finally within reach.

Peace through strength: Understanding why Trump succeeded where others failed
Trump doesn't like long wars. His tendency to want results, focus on personal relationships, and transactionalist mindset allowed him to do what no other U.S. president had done before.

Hamas storms through Gaza, executing opposition groups in attempt to cling to power
As Israelis celebrated the return of their countrymen from Hamas captivity early Monday, the terror group stormed through the streets of Gaza executing Palestinians they claim collaborated with Israel, graphic videos circulating on social media show.

What comes next after the end of the Israel-Hamas War?
While rebuilding Gaza and discussing the Palestinian future are important steps, the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza remains unclear.

Trump earns fresh comparisons to Cyrus the Great as last living hostages return home
Knesset speaker hails the U.S. president as a "giant of Jewish history," after he was first compared to the ancient Persian ruler in 2018 for moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.

Bill Clinton praises Trump for Israel-Hamas peace deal
"President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached."

Biden backhandedly 'commends' Trump for getting 'renewed' peace deal 'over the finish line'
"The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line."

No, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire could not have happened earlier
The truce came only after Israel and President Trump applied decisive military and diplomatic pressure — destroying Hamas’ strongholds, crippling Iran’s capabilities, and forcing Qatar to act. Claims that Biden’s earlier diplomacy could have achieved the same result are pure fantasy.

Bernie Sanders celebrates release of Palestinian murderers, rapists, and terrorists
The Vermont senator, who has called for a ceasefire for the past two years, also used the moment to call for an end to the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Mamdani-linked DSA denounces ‘conditional’ Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal, demands ‘Palestinian liberation’
While acknowledging “the relief that may be afforded to Palestinians under the agreement in humanitarian assistance and cessation of Israeli military operations,” the DSA said it harbors “no illusions that Israel will honor any negotiated agreement that preserves Palestinian life or self-determination.”

Wife of NYC socialist front-runner mourns pro-Hamas influencer’s death
Rama Duwaji, wife of mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, shared tributes to Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, who had celebrated Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, drawing new scrutiny as her husband faces questions over foreign donations and his stance on Israel.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says starved and tortured Israeli hostages were treated ‘better than the average Gazan’
"They're probably being treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had," Amanpour said Monday morning on CNN News Central. "Now Hamas has given up all its leverage, by the way, by giving them all up."

Will 'The View's' Alyssa Farah Griffin keep her promise to wear a MAGA hat after Trump secured hostage release?
"If he does good — if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it.'"

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump's Israel-Hamas deal sets stage for new overtures to Iran and Russia, if they want it
Trump has been touted as a historic peacemaker after he helped end or de-escalate multiple global conflicts in the wake of his second term, which began just 10 months ago.

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House on Friday
The meeting was scheduled after the two leaders spoke twice on the phone over the weekend and discussed the possibility of the U.S. approving the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, according to NBC.

Europe...

Netherlands seizes Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia
Nexperia, a subsidiary of China’s Wingtech Technology, specializes in the high-volume production of chips used in automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries, making it vital for maintaining Europe’s technological supply chains.

Asia...

Seoul blasts Hyundai for boosting US investments during trade talks
South Korea’s industry minister said Hyundai’s decision to expand its U.S. investments while Seoul negotiates tariffs with Washington was “deeply regrettable,” accusing the automaker of undermining the nation’s leverage as it seeks relief for its car industry.

Entertainment...

Martin Sheen, who played a president on TV, lectures Trump on how to be the president
The left-wing actor launched into a tirade during a live podcast, calling Trump “the biggest nothing in the world” and dishing out presidential advice as if playing one on "The West Wing" made him a statesman.

Justin Trudeau mocked relentlessly after steamy session with Katy Perry
“Katie Perry vacationing on a yacht with her new same-sex partner, Justin Trudeau,” one person said in response to the photo.

Media...

Press outlets, including the Washington Times and Newsmax, refuse to sign Pentagon pledge ahead of deadline
Newsmax, the Washington Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, the New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, Breaking Defense, and other outlets have all said they would not sign it. Those outlets will be made to turn in their credentials by Tuesday at 5 p.m. and remove their things from the press offices.

Restrictions on Pentagon press corps part of American history, despite uproar
The U.S. Wartime Censorship Office restricted content flows abroad and the War Department regularly censored journalist’s articles with sensitive material — neither of which the modern Pentagon has proposed.

John Oliver complains about Bari Weiss takeover at CBS, claims her past work is 'irresponsible,' 'deeply misleading'
"It is especially alarming to have someone doing it who has spent years putting out work that, in my opinion, is at best irresponsible and at worst deeply misleading.”

Religion...

Beijing’s crackdown on ‘underground’ churches is a damning sign of weakness
If Xi Jinping’s rule of China is so fragile that he feels mortally threatened by independent religious institutions, it’s hard to see how any Western nation can trust his word on anything.

New York Times attempts to explain rise in Christianity among Gen Z. The piece is as terrible as you’d think.
A Times guest essay fretted that the growing revival of conservative Christianity among young Americans — especially Gen Z men — could threaten “liberal democracy,” framing faith and traditional values as dangerous while ignoring how left-wing culture pushed a generation to seek meaning elsewhere.

Technology...

Europe’s war on innovation is driving it into technological irrelevance
While American freedom fuels invention, Europe’s regulators keep choking creativity with red tape like the Digital Markets Act and Copyright Directive — punishing success, stifling competition, and proving that bureaucrats can kill progress faster than they can regulate it.

How did biblical Judeans track time? Trove of 6th-century BC inscriptions offers clues
New analysis of 2,600-year-old Tel Arad ostraca suggests Iron Age soldiers tracked months, days, and supplies with sophisticated numerical systems.

Science...

SpaceX launches 11th test flight of giant Super Heavy-Starship rocket
It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which Musk intends to use to send people to Mars. NASA's need is more immediate. The space agency cannot land astronauts on the moon by decade's end without the 403-foot Starship.

Travel...

Canadian airline to charge extra for reclining seats
In an effort to make flying even more miserable, WestJet announced that its flyers will now have to pay an upcharge if they want a reclining seat on their next flight.

Oct 14, 2009 - Why isn’t the government listening to the people?... Is it time for action?... Rep. Michele Bachmann joins the show… Glenn Beck art show… Phone for the White House… Scott Baio on the show…

Colorado counselor fights back after faith declared “illegal”

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck joins Megyn Kelly LIVE — One night ONLY in Fort Worth!

Get ready for sparks to fly. For the first time in years, Glenn will come face-to-face with Megyn Kelly — and this time, he’s the one in the hot seat. On October 25, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Glenn joins Megyn on her “Megyn Kelly Live Tour” for a no-holds-barred conversation that promises laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few uncomfortable questions.

What will happen when two of America’s sharpest voices collide under the spotlight? Will Glenn finally reveal the major announcement he’s been teasing on the radio for weeks? You’ll have to be there to find out.

This promises to be more than just an interview — it’s a live showdown packed with wit, honesty, and the kind of energy you can only feel if you are in the room. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to see Glenn like you’ve never seen him before.

Get your tickets NOW at www.MegynKelly.com before they’re gone!

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.

America’s moral erosion: How we were conditioned to accept the unthinkable

MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / Contributor | Getty Images

Every time we look away from lawlessness, we tell the next mob it can go a little further.

Chicago, Portland, and other American cities are showing us what happens when the rule of law breaks down. These cities have become openly lawless — and that’s not hyperbole.

When a governor declares she doesn’t believe federal agents about a credible threat to their lives, when Chicago orders its police not to assist federal officers, and when cartels print wanted posters offering bounties for the deaths of U.S. immigration agents, you’re looking at a country flirting with anarchy.

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic.

This isn’t a matter of partisan politics. The struggle we’re watching now is not between Democrats and Republicans. It’s between good and evil, right and wrong, self‑government and chaos.

Moral erosion

For generations, Americans have inherited a republic based on law, liberty, and moral responsibility. That legacy is now under assault by extremists who openly seek to collapse the system and replace it with something darker.

Antifa, well‑financed by the left, isn’t an isolated fringe any more than Occupy Wall Street was. As with Occupy, big money and global interests are quietly aligned with “anti‑establishment” radicals. The goal is disruption, not reform.

And they’ve learned how to condition us. Twenty‑five years ago, few Americans would have supported drag shows in elementary schools, biological males in women’s sports, forced vaccinations, or government partnerships with mega‑corporations to decide which businesses live or die. Few would have tolerated cartels threatening federal agents or tolerated mobs doxxing political opponents. Yet today, many shrug — or cheer.

How did we get here? What evidence convinced so many people to reverse themselves on fundamental questions of morality, liberty, and law? Those long laboring to disrupt our republic have sought to condition people to believe that the ends justify the means.

Promoting “tolerance” justifies women losing to biological men in sports. “Compassion” justifies harboring illegal immigrants, even violent criminals. Whatever deluded ideals Antifa espouses is supposed to somehow justify targeting federal agents and overturning the rule of law. Our culture has been conditioned for this moment.

The buck stops with us

That’s why the debate over using troops to restore order in American cities matters so much. I’ve never supported soldiers executing civilian law, and I still don’t. But we need to speak honestly about what the Constitution allows and why. The Posse Comitatus Act sharply limits the use of the military for domestic policing. The Insurrection Act, however, exists for rare emergencies — when federal law truly can’t be enforced by ordinary means and when mobs, cartels, or coordinated violence block the courts.

Even then, the Constitution demands limits: a public proclamation ordering offenders to disperse, transparency about the mission, a narrow scope, temporary duration, and judicial oversight.

Soldiers fight wars. Cops enforce laws. We blur that line at our peril.

But we also cannot allow intimidation of federal officers or tolerate local officials who openly obstruct federal enforcement. Both extremes — lawlessness on one side and militarization on the other — endanger the republic.

The only way out is the Constitution itself. Protect civil liberty. Enforce the rule of law. Demand transparency. Reject the temptation to justify any tactic because “our side” is winning. We’ve already seen how fear after 9/11 led to the Patriot Act and years of surveillance.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Contributor | Getty Images

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic. The left cannot be allowed to shut down enforcement, and the right cannot be allowed to abandon constitutional restraint.

The real threat to the republic isn’t just the mobs or the cartels. It’s us — citizens who stop caring about truth and constitutional limits. Anything can be justified when fear takes over. Everything collapses when enough people decide “the ends justify the means.”

We must choose differently. Uphold the rule of law. Guard civil liberties. And remember that the only way to preserve a government of, by, and for the people is to act like the people still want it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.