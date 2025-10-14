Morning Brief 2025-10-14

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Kevin Roberts
TOPIC: Government shutdown enters its third week. Is there any sign of a resolution?
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears
TOPIC: Could Virginia’s governorship flip blue this November?!
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Eric Dexheimer
TOPIC: How an out-of-towner is plotting to take over Loving County, Texas.
News...
The latest FBI spying makes Watergate look trivial
A newly released document shows the Biden administration’s FBI secretly monitored the phone records of at least eight Republican senators under Jack Smith’s sham Trump probe — a government-sanctioned surveillance operation that dwarfs Watergate in scope, method, and abuse of power.
If Trump labels Antifa a foreign terrorist organization, here's what he can do next
An FTO designation allows for increased ability to surveil and investigate anyone found to be in connection with it.
British billionaire cuts funding to US left-wing groups after watchdog exposé
Christopher Hohn’s foundation halted donations to American activist groups after a report revealed it funneled over $550 million into climate, DEI, and China-linked organizations, prompting calls for Congress to crack down on foreign influence in U.S. politics.
If anyone’s causing a ‘judicial crisis,’ it’s rogue lower-court judges
Dozens of Democrat-appointed judges are anonymously attacking the Supreme Court in the NY Times after it blocked their barrage of injunctions against President Trump’s policies, proving the real crisis comes from activist jurists trying to override the executive branch and sabotage his agenda.
GOP leader roasted for refusing to celebrate Columbus Day
Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota was mocked Monday by X users for not celebrating Columbus Day. Thune posted a tribute to “Native American Day” on X in an attempt to acknowledge their contributions to the United States.
Why Democrats demonize Christopher Columbus and lionize Che Guevara
Many have lost the intellectual faculty necessary for making good judgments about our history — and thus also about our present and future.
Father charged with killing 13-year-old daughter's 67-year-old rapist runs for sheriff in Arkansas
"I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed. ... Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court. And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures."
Philadelphia medical examiner again rules teacher’s 20-stab death a suicide
Fourteen years after Ellen Greenberg was found stabbed 20 times in her apartment, officials reaffirmed the controversial suicide ruling, claiming she could have inflicted the wounds herself despite expert analyses suggesting her body was moved and the injuries were inconsistent with self-harm.
Politics...
Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans 'have plans' to 'fix' Obamacare
“Let’s just state it simply: Obamacare failed the American people,” the speaker said. “It was promised to be a great success, to make health care more affordable. It’s done exactly the opposite.”
North Carolina Republicans will 'follow Trump's call' to redistrict the state
They said they needed to counteract redistricting in California.
Jay Jones wanted to 'divest' from police, pull cops from schools, compares himself to blacks killed
Hateful and violent texts sent by Jay Jones have taken the spotlight as he seeks to become Virginia's attorney general. But his animosity toward police and the justice system and his alignment with the BLM movement have flown largely under the radar so far.
Jill Biden spokesman goes scorched-earth on Biden’s worst propagandist
Former first lady aide Michael LaRosa tore into ex-White House press official Andrew Bates, accusing him of lying, gaslighting, and bullying reporters for years, and blaming Biden-era flacks like him for destroying Democrats’ credibility with the media and the public.
Obama praises Texas Dem James Talarico who said ‘God is non-binary’
Barack has fallen yet again for a boy-faced Democrat hoping to "turn Texas blue."
Economy...
Rare-earth stocks soar as China tightens supply in trade escalation with Trump
MP Materials, a U.S. mining company in which the Trump administration has taken an ownership stake, was up more than 21% Monday, while another domestic company, Energy Fuels Inc., rose 17.5%. USA Rare Earth Inc. was up more than 26%, while Critical Metals Corp surged a staggering 32%.
Rare-Earth Stocks Surge On JPMorgan’s $1.5 Trillion US Investment Pledge
Shares of companies producing rare-earth minerals surged Monday as JPMorgan announced a decade-long $1.5 trillion “Security and Resilience Initiative” aimed at investing in industries like artificial intelligence, manufacturing, and critical minerals.
Gold, silver soar to record highs
On Monday, December gold futures hit an intra-day record high of $4,124.30 an ounce, and silver futures hit an intra-day record peak of $50.56 an ounce.
US, India returning to trade talks, with focus for both sides on energy
Talks were suspended in August after the Trump administration hiked tariffs on most India goods to 50% as a penalty for Indian purchases of Russian crude oil.
New vehicle prices top $50,000 while auto loan delinquencies keep rising
The average price paid for a new vehicle last month topped $50,000 for the first time ever, Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book reported Monday. Meanwhile, auto loan delinquency rates remain near all-time highs for those with low credit ratings.
Amazon to hire 250,000 workers during holiday season for third straight year
Overall, U.S. retailers plan to add fewer than 500,000 seasonal jobs this year, the lowest since 2009, while Target plans 100,000, Bath & Body Works 32,000, and Spirit Halloween 50,000.
Immigration...
Majority of voters back Trump deploying National Guard to defend ICE facilities
A Rasmussen poll found 52% of voters support the president’s use of the National Guard to protect ICE sites, and 56% agree that activist judges are waging a “legal insurrection” through unconstitutional rulings blocking his actions.
Oregon spends twice as much on free health care for illegal aliens as on state police
State budget records show Oregon will pour $1.5 billion into its “Healthier Oregon” program offering taxpayer-funded medical coverage to illegal immigrants from 2025 to 2027 — more than double the $717 million allocated for state police — illustrating the deep-blue state’s priorities amid rising crime and fiscal shortfalls.
Anti-ICE protest in Portland takes ugly turn when naked cyclists show up
Hundreds of naked demonstrators swarmed the ICE facility in Portland, blocking the driveway and clashing with federal officers as agents worked to clear the crowd — just days after a judge blocked the deployment of National Guard troops to the site.
Israel...
Trump calls for ‘new era of harmony’ at Middle East summit following Gaza ceasefire
Speaking at a global summit in Egypt, President Trump urged nations to join the Abraham Accords and help rebuild Gaza after his U.S.-brokered peace deal ended two years of war, declaring that “a beautiful Middle East” was finally within reach.
Peace through strength: Understanding why Trump succeeded where others failed
Trump doesn't like long wars. His tendency to want results, focus on personal relationships, and transactionalist mindset allowed him to do what no other U.S. president had done before.
Hamas storms through Gaza, executing opposition groups in attempt to cling to power
As Israelis celebrated the return of their countrymen from Hamas captivity early Monday, the terror group stormed through the streets of Gaza executing Palestinians they claim collaborated with Israel, graphic videos circulating on social media show.
What comes next after the end of the Israel-Hamas War?
While rebuilding Gaza and discussing the Palestinian future are important steps, the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza remains unclear.
Trump earns fresh comparisons to Cyrus the Great as last living hostages return home
Knesset speaker hails the U.S. president as a "giant of Jewish history," after he was first compared to the ancient Persian ruler in 2018 for moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.
Bill Clinton praises Trump for Israel-Hamas peace deal
"President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached."
Biden backhandedly 'commends' Trump for getting 'renewed' peace deal 'over the finish line'
"The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line."
No, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire could not have happened earlier
The truce came only after Israel and President Trump applied decisive military and diplomatic pressure — destroying Hamas’ strongholds, crippling Iran’s capabilities, and forcing Qatar to act. Claims that Biden’s earlier diplomacy could have achieved the same result are pure fantasy.
Bernie Sanders celebrates release of Palestinian murderers, rapists, and terrorists
The Vermont senator, who has called for a ceasefire for the past two years, also used the moment to call for an end to the U.S.-Israel alliance.
Mamdani-linked DSA denounces ‘conditional’ Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal, demands ‘Palestinian liberation’
While acknowledging “the relief that may be afforded to Palestinians under the agreement in humanitarian assistance and cessation of Israeli military operations,” the DSA said it harbors “no illusions that Israel will honor any negotiated agreement that preserves Palestinian life or self-determination.”
Wife of NYC socialist front-runner mourns pro-Hamas influencer’s death
Rama Duwaji, wife of mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, shared tributes to Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, who had celebrated Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, drawing new scrutiny as her husband faces questions over foreign donations and his stance on Israel.
CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says starved and tortured Israeli hostages were treated ‘better than the average Gazan’
"They're probably being treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had," Amanpour said Monday morning on CNN News Central. "Now Hamas has given up all its leverage, by the way, by giving them all up."
Will 'The View's' Alyssa Farah Griffin keep her promise to wear a MAGA hat after Trump secured hostage release?
"If he does good — if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it.'"
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump's Israel-Hamas deal sets stage for new overtures to Iran and Russia, if they want it
Trump has been touted as a historic peacemaker after he helped end or de-escalate multiple global conflicts in the wake of his second term, which began just 10 months ago.
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at White House on Friday
The meeting was scheduled after the two leaders spoke twice on the phone over the weekend and discussed the possibility of the U.S. approving the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, according to NBC.
Europe...
Netherlands seizes Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia
Nexperia, a subsidiary of China’s Wingtech Technology, specializes in the high-volume production of chips used in automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries, making it vital for maintaining Europe’s technological supply chains.
Asia...
Seoul blasts Hyundai for boosting US investments during trade talks
South Korea’s industry minister said Hyundai’s decision to expand its U.S. investments while Seoul negotiates tariffs with Washington was “deeply regrettable,” accusing the automaker of undermining the nation’s leverage as it seeks relief for its car industry.
Entertainment...
Martin Sheen, who played a president on TV, lectures Trump on how to be the president
The left-wing actor launched into a tirade during a live podcast, calling Trump “the biggest nothing in the world” and dishing out presidential advice as if playing one on "The West Wing" made him a statesman.
Justin Trudeau mocked relentlessly after steamy session with Katy Perry
“Katie Perry vacationing on a yacht with her new same-sex partner, Justin Trudeau,” one person said in response to the photo.
Media...
Press outlets, including the Washington Times and Newsmax, refuse to sign Pentagon pledge ahead of deadline
Newsmax, the Washington Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, the New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, Breaking Defense, and other outlets have all said they would not sign it. Those outlets will be made to turn in their credentials by Tuesday at 5 p.m. and remove their things from the press offices.
Restrictions on Pentagon press corps part of American history, despite uproar
The U.S. Wartime Censorship Office restricted content flows abroad and the War Department regularly censored journalist’s articles with sensitive material — neither of which the modern Pentagon has proposed.
John Oliver complains about Bari Weiss takeover at CBS, claims her past work is 'irresponsible,' 'deeply misleading'
"It is especially alarming to have someone doing it who has spent years putting out work that, in my opinion, is at best irresponsible and at worst deeply misleading.”
Religion...
Beijing’s crackdown on ‘underground’ churches is a damning sign of weakness
If Xi Jinping’s rule of China is so fragile that he feels mortally threatened by independent religious institutions, it’s hard to see how any Western nation can trust his word on anything.
New York Times attempts to explain rise in Christianity among Gen Z. The piece is as terrible as you’d think.
A Times guest essay fretted that the growing revival of conservative Christianity among young Americans — especially Gen Z men — could threaten “liberal democracy,” framing faith and traditional values as dangerous while ignoring how left-wing culture pushed a generation to seek meaning elsewhere.
Technology...
Europe’s war on innovation is driving it into technological irrelevance
While American freedom fuels invention, Europe’s regulators keep choking creativity with red tape like the Digital Markets Act and Copyright Directive — punishing success, stifling competition, and proving that bureaucrats can kill progress faster than they can regulate it.
How did biblical Judeans track time? Trove of 6th-century BC inscriptions offers clues
New analysis of 2,600-year-old Tel Arad ostraca suggests Iron Age soldiers tracked months, days, and supplies with sophisticated numerical systems.
Science...
SpaceX launches 11th test flight of giant Super Heavy-Starship rocket
It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which Musk intends to use to send people to Mars. NASA's need is more immediate. The space agency cannot land astronauts on the moon by decade's end without the 403-foot Starship.
Travel...
Canadian airline to charge extra for reclining seats
In an effort to make flying even more miserable, WestJet announced that its flyers will now have to pay an upcharge if they want a reclining seat on their next flight.
Oct 14, 2009 - Why isn’t the government listening to the people?... Is it time for action?... Rep. Michele Bachmann joins the show… Glenn Beck art show… Phone for the White House… Scott Baio on the show…