Morning Brief 2025-11-03

GUEST: Jack Brewer
TOPIC: Jamaica has sustained DEVASTATING damage from Hurricane Melissa.
FBI thwarts jihadist terrorist attack in Dearborn, Michigan, planned for Halloween weekend
Terrorists were inspired by ISIS, sources tell CNN.
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan explodes as he’s confronted about Hunter Biden’s laptop
Brennan lost his temper after being pressed about signing the 2020 letter dismissing Hunter Biden’s laptop story as Russian influence, poking his questioner in the chest and insisting, “We never said it was disinformation.”
National populists surge around the world — spelling doom for the global elite
Democrats are flummoxed at President Trump's success, but recent elections around the world provide the answer: Voters want conservative, not leftist, populism.
The left wants to ‘reclaim’ the American flag; did they run out of lighter fluid?
Maybe they could put that statue of George Washington back while they’re at it.
Trump confirms he's helping Dilbert creator Scott Adams get cancer treatment: 'On it'
Adams' plea for assistance went viral after he announced that he had been unable to schedule treatment using a new drug. "I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday," Adams wrote. However, he didn't need to wait until Monday as Trump responded he's "on it."
Letitia James is fighting another DOJ probe for ‘selective enforcement’ against Trump’s business, NRA, unsealed docs show
Unsealed filings show New York AG Letitia James is trying to block DOJ subpoenas in a federal probe over claims she politically targeted Trump’s business and the NRA — just weeks after her own mortgage fraud indictment.
Kentucky woman received a package of human body parts by mistake, coroner says
She was expecting time-sensitive medication but opened the box to find two arms and four fingers meant to be used in surgical training, the coroner said.
Halloween sign at home of 'Mr. Crafty Pants' influencer creeps out neighbors after child sex abuse material arrest
Neighbors said the Kentucky YouTuber’s “I smell children” sign took on a disturbing new meaning after police arrested him on 29 counts related to child sexual abuse material shared through the Kik app.
Alabama police get revenge on high school seniors who covered HQ with toilet paper: ‘We don't want to hear any crying’
“We know who you are, and while you just put the PlayStation controller down for a week, we are children of the '80s and '90s who perfected this craft years ago,” Heflin Police Chief Ross McGlaughn said. The police responded with a "tactical" TP bombardment of the preps' homes.
Fetterman to Democrats: ‘Own the shutdown’ and reopen government now
Fetterman also noted that numerous unions and airlines are demanding that the Senate reopen the government: “And do we really want to make flying less safe by forcing this kind of situation and making things that much [more] stressed?”
Democrat Senator Mark Warner hints at end to shutdown 'this week'
Warner particularly pointed to ongoing legal proceedings over continued funding of the SNAP program.
Transportation Secretary: If shutdown continues, flights will be delayed, canceled to ensure safety
"Do I go to work and not get a paycheck and not put food on the table, or do I drive for Uber or Door Dash or wait tables?”
NY Post: 20 reasons to vote against NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani
If Mamdani wins, he’s sure to stock his cabinet with every Democratic Socialist he can find — and they will treat Gotham as an Oberlin postgraduate study session. No business will go unpunished. No tax dollar will go unspent. Every radical idea from Marx to Noam Chomsky will get an airing.
Report claims a network of charities connected to George Soros funneled $40M to support Mamdani's political rise in tax-dodging scheme
The 34-year-old state assemblyman's team has always claimed that he rose from obscurity to become NYC's mayoral front-runner thanks to an organic, grassroots movement, funded by small donations. But that narrative is now being called into question according to a report from a watchdog website.
NY Times: Obama calls Mamdani to praise his campaign and offers to be sounding board
Barack told Mamdani, “Your campaign has been impressive to watch,” and suggested that he was invested in Mamdani’s success beyond the election.
Trump dismisses comparisons to Mamdani: ‘I’m a much better-looking person than him’
The president also called the New York mayoral frontrunner a "communist."
DNC chair say he opposes political violence, then calls Trump administration a ‘fascist regime’
"I've been very vocal, after Charlie Kirk died, that there's no place for political violence," Ken Martin told Semafor in an interview. "But calling out a fascist regime for what it is? There's no doubt in my mind, when you look at other fascist regimes around the world, over our history, that this not only has the hallmarks of a fascist regime, it is a fascist regime."
Obama campaigns with scandal-plagued Virginia Dem who fantasized about murdering opponents
Barack hit the campaign trail in Virginia on Saturday, speaking on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger and standing on the same stage as scandal-plagued attorney general nominee Jay Jones.
Michigan Democrats speak at fundraiser led by Hamas sympathizer who told Jews to ‘go back to Poland’
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed, and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud headlined an event hosted by an Arab-American PAC led by Osama Siblani, a Hezbollah supporter known for praising Hamas and calling for Israeli Jews’ expulsion.
Democrat state senator allegedly secretly recorded 2 critics having sex in order to silence them
A Maryland state senator is denying allegations that she threatened to release highly compromising video of a former political consultant to keep her from making public comments about the senator.
A book so bad it shattered liberals' faith in DEI
Karine Jean-Pierre has written the worst political memoir ever written in the history of the English language. This is not hyperbole. Imagine writing a book so bad it could shame Democrats and liberals into second-guessing their cult-like devotion to DEI.
Kamala Harris used to call teens 'stupid,' now says 16-year-olds should be allowed to vote
In a new interview promoting her book, Harris argued that teenagers deserve a say in shaping policies that will affect their future, despite once calling 18- to 24-year-olds “stupid” when she served as California’s attorney general.
Kamala goes scorched earth, recalls how Biden ‘angered’ her in pre-debate pep-talk
In a new interview promoting her book, Harris recalled how upset she was that Biden called before her debate with Trump to let her know that Democrat donors in Philadelphia were not going to back her campaign because they said she had bad-mouthed Biden.
Michelle Obama complains again about ‘white hot glare’ during White House years
In a new interview promoting her book, the former first lady said she and Barack Obama “couldn’t afford any missteps” as the first black couple in the White House.
Trump warns SCOTUS overturning tariffs would reduce US to 'Third World' status
"If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!" he concluded.
Trump tariffs could add $40 billion to holiday shoppers’ and sellers’ costs, LendingTree warns
The average American holiday shopper will pay $132 more because of the tariffs implemented by President Trump, the online lending marketplace estimates.
Death threats against ICE officers up by 8,000%, DHS says
ICE officers continue to work without pay paid during the federal government shutdown.
DHS moves to require DNA, facial scans, and voice prints for all immigration applicants
A new Trump administration rule would mandate biometric data collection for anyone seeking an immigration benefit, expanding DHS authority to gather DNA, facial imagery, and other identifiers to prevent fraud and verify identity.
Trump administration ends automatic work permit extensions for foreign nationals
A new DHS rule halts automatic renewals of employment authorization, citing the need for stricter vetting and fraud prevention, as USCIS warns that working in the U.S. is “a privilege, not a right.”
Democrat says Trump’s boat strikes should cause MAGA to ‘imagine who gets killed’ under President AOC
"All my MAGA friends ... need to imagine who gets killed when President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that it doesn’t matter what the law says."
US military strikes another drug boat in Caribbean, Hegseth compares narco-traffickers to Al-Qaeda
"These narco-terrorists are bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans at home — and they will not succeed. The Department will treat them EXACTLY how we treated Al-Qaeda. We will continue to track them, map them, hunt them, and kill them."
Trump says Maduro’s days leading Venezuela are numbered
Trump declined to confirm or deny reports of planned U.S. military strikes on Venezuelan territory.
Jerusalem Post: If Israel handles it right, rare Middle East diplomatic openings could reshape region
The stick has been wielded effectively. Now it’s time to see if the carrot can be just as powerful.
Drones spotted over NATO state military base linked to US nuclear weapons
Over the weekend, multiple large drones were spotted flying over Belgium’s Kleine-Brogel Air Base, a site believed to host U.S. tactical nuclear weapons and soon F-35 jets.
Politico: The dark side of Zelenskyy’s rule
Opposition lawmakers and civil society activists say Ukraine’s leadership is using lawfare to intimidate opponents and silence critics.
Trump says Xi assured him China won’t invade Taiwan during his presidency ‘because they know the consequences’
“He never brought it up. People were a little surprised by that. But they understand what’s gonna happen. [Xi] has openly said, and his people have openly said at meetings, ‘We would never do anything while President Trump is president,’ because they know the consequences,” Trump stated.
China's next-gen fusion reactor could achieve first plasma in just 2 years
The promise of fusion energy is hard to overstate. With the ability to leverage the energy-producing physics that power our sun, humanity could tap into a near-limitless wealth of carbon-free energy, forever ending our dependence on the fossil fuels that are quickly poisoning the planet.
Movement barrels forward to euthanize 12-year-old children in Canada
Canada’s state-run euthanasia program is being pushed to include minors as young as 12, with advocates urging lawmakers to judge “maturity” instead of age and to let older teens choose euthanize without parental consent.
Supreme Court strikes down mandatory minimum sentences for child porn
In a 5-4 decision, the court found the mandatory one year for possession or accessing child sexual abuse materials violated the Charter because of certain hypothetical scenarios where such a sentence would be disproportionate, meaning that it should be of no force and effect.
Police rule out terrorism in mass stabbing attack on UK train
"There is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident," British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless said. The two arrested remain in custody, he said, adding that one is a 32-year-old black British man and the other is a 35-year-old man of Caribbean descent.
Oslo stunned as tests reveal it's new fleet of Chinese electric buses can be remotely shut down
Norway’s transit agency found its new Chinese-made Yutong buses could be controlled from abroad, prompting security fears that Beijing could disable the fleet or disrupt service at will.
Trump warns US may go ‘guns-a-blazing’ into Nigeria over Christian killings
President Trump threatened to cut all aid and ordered the Department of War to prepare for possible military action if Nigeria’s government fails to stop Islamist massacres of Christians, calling the situation an “existential threat” and a “mass slaughter.”
‘A deep sense of gratitude’: Nicki Minaj praises Trump for action on persecuted Christians
"Thank you to The President and his team for taking this seriously."
Harrison Ford goes on unhinged rant about Trump over global warming
“He doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the s**t out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. He knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo, and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a hand basket. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.”
White House restricts press access after reporters caught 'secretly recording' sensitive information, offices
Reporters will no longer have open access to senior communications areas in the West Wing after aides discovered some had been secretly recording meetings and photographing documents, prompting tighter security controls to protect national security discussions.
Trump admin looking to restore coal plants as America’s grid buckles
The DOE announced Friday that it issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity to restore coal plants across the U.S. to “design, implement, test, and validate three strategic opportunities for refurbishment and retrofit of existing American coal power plants to make them operate more efficiently, reliably, and affordably.”
Explosion rocks Harvard Medical School as police hunt two suspects
An early-morning blast inside the Goldenson Building, believed to be intentional, sent two suspects fleeing the scene before officers arrived.
Microsoft AI chief says only biological beings can be conscious
Mustafa Suleyman says only biological beings are capable of consciousness and that developers and researchers should stop pursuing projects that suggest otherwise.
WSJ: The AI revolution will bring prosperity
Most speculation about artificial intelligence has focused on its potential to kill jobs and on the policies that government might implement to control AI and cushion workers against unemployment. Amid all the pessimism and calls for government protection, it’s important to remember that our only window into the future is the past.
