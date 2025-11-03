Morning Brief 2025-11-03

Blog
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jack Brewer
TOPIC: Jamaica has sustained DEVASTATING damage from Hurricane Melissa.

News...

FBI thwarts jihadist terrorist attack in Dearborn, Michigan, planned for Halloween weekend
Terrorists were inspired by ISIS, sources tell CNN.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan explodes as he’s confronted about Hunter Biden’s laptop
Brennan lost his temper after being pressed about signing the 2020 letter dismissing Hunter Biden’s laptop story as Russian influence, poking his questioner in the chest and insisting, “We never said it was disinformation.”

National populists surge around the world — spelling doom for the global elite
Democrats are flummoxed at President Trump's success, but recent elections around the world provide the answer: Voters want conservative, not leftist, populism.

The left wants to ‘reclaim’ the American flag; did they run out of lighter fluid?
Maybe they could put that statue of George Washington back while they’re at it.

Trump confirms he's helping Dilbert creator Scott Adams get cancer treatment: 'On it'
Adams' plea for assistance went viral after he announced that he had been unable to schedule treatment using a new drug. "I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday," Adams wrote. However, he didn't need to wait until Monday as Trump responded he's "on it."

Letitia James is fighting another DOJ probe for ‘selective enforcement’ against Trump’s business, NRA, unsealed docs show
Unsealed filings show New York AG Letitia James is trying to block DOJ subpoenas in a federal probe over claims she politically targeted Trump’s business and the NRA — just weeks after her own mortgage fraud indictment.

Kentucky woman received a package of human body parts by mistake, coroner says
She was expecting time-sensitive medication but opened the box to find two arms and four fingers meant to be used in surgical training, the coroner said.

Halloween sign at home of 'Mr. Crafty Pants' influencer creeps out neighbors after child sex abuse material arrest
Neighbors said the Kentucky YouTuber’s “I smell children” sign took on a disturbing new meaning after police arrested him on 29 counts related to child sexual abuse material shared through the Kik app.

Alabama police get revenge on high school seniors who covered HQ with toilet paper: ‘We don't want to hear any crying’
“We know who you are, and while you just put the PlayStation controller down for a week, we are children of the '80s and '90s who perfected this craft years ago,” Heflin Police Chief Ross McGlaughn said. The police responded with a "tactical" TP bombardment of the preps' homes.

Government shutdown...

Fetterman to Democrats: ‘Own the shutdown’ and reopen government now
Fetterman also noted that numerous unions and airlines are demanding that the Senate reopen the government: “And do we really want to make flying less safe by forcing this kind of situation and making things that much [more] stressed?”

Democrat Senator Mark Warner hints at end to shutdown 'this week'
Warner particularly pointed to ongoing legal proceedings over continued funding of the SNAP program.

Transportation Secretary: If shutdown continues, flights will be delayed, canceled to ensure safety
"Do I go to work and not get a paycheck and not put food on the table, or do I drive for Uber or Door Dash or wait tables?”

NYC...

NY Post: 20 reasons to vote against NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani
If Mamdani wins, he’s sure to stock his cabinet with every Democratic Socialist he can find — and they will treat Gotham as an Oberlin postgraduate study session. No business will go unpunished. No tax dollar will go unspent. Every radical idea from Marx to Noam Chomsky will get an airing.

Report claims a network of charities connected to George Soros funneled $40M to support Mamdani's political rise in tax-dodging scheme
The 34-year-old state assemblyman's team has always claimed that he rose from obscurity to become NYC's mayoral front-runner thanks to an organic, grassroots movement, funded by small donations. But that narrative is now being called into question according to a report from a watchdog website.

NY Times: Obama calls Mamdani to praise his campaign and offers to be sounding board
Barack told Mamdani, “Your campaign has been impressive to watch,” and suggested that he was invested in Mamdani’s success beyond the election.

Trump dismisses comparisons to Mamdani: ‘I’m a much better-looking person than him’
The president also called the New York mayoral frontrunner a "communist."

Politics...

DNC chair say he opposes political violence, then calls Trump administration a ‘fascist regime’
"I've been very vocal, after Charlie Kirk died, that there's no place for political violence," Ken Martin told Semafor in an interview. "But calling out a fascist regime for what it is? There's no doubt in my mind, when you look at other fascist regimes around the world, over our history, that this not only has the hallmarks of a fascist regime, it is a fascist regime."

Obama campaigns with scandal-plagued Virginia Dem who fantasized about murdering opponents
Barack hit the campaign trail in Virginia on Saturday, speaking on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger and standing on the same stage as scandal-plagued attorney general nominee Jay Jones.

Michigan Democrats speak at fundraiser led by Hamas sympathizer who told Jews to ‘go back to Poland’
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed, and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud headlined an event hosted by an Arab-American PAC led by Osama Siblani, a Hezbollah supporter known for praising Hamas and calling for Israeli Jews’ expulsion.

Democrat state senator allegedly secretly recorded 2 critics having sex in order to silence them
A Maryland state senator is denying allegations that she threatened to release highly compromising video of a former political consultant to keep her from making public comments about the senator.

Book tours...

A book so bad it shattered liberals' faith in DEI
Karine Jean-Pierre has written the worst political memoir ever written in the history of the English language. This is not hyperbole. Imagine writing a book so bad it could shame Democrats and liberals into second-guessing their cult-like devotion to DEI.

Kamala Harris used to call teens 'stupid,' now says 16-year-olds should be allowed to vote
In a new interview promoting her book, Harris argued that teenagers deserve a say in shaping policies that will affect their future, despite once calling 18- to 24-year-olds “stupid” when she served as California’s attorney general.

Kamala goes scorched earth, recalls how Biden ‘angered’ her in pre-debate pep-talk
In a new interview promoting her book, Harris recalled how upset she was that Biden called before her debate with Trump to let her know that Democrat donors in Philadelphia were not going to back her campaign because they said she had bad-mouthed Biden.

Michelle Obama complains again about ‘white hot glare’ during White House years
In a new interview promoting her book, the former first lady said she and Barack Obama “couldn’t afford any missteps” as the first black couple in the White House.

Economy...

Trump warns SCOTUS overturning tariffs would reduce US to 'Third World' status
"If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!" he concluded.

Trump tariffs could add $40 billion to holiday shoppers’ and sellers’ costs, LendingTree warns
The average American holiday shopper will pay $132 more because of the tariffs implemented by President Trump, the online lending marketplace estimates.

Immigration...

Death threats against ICE officers up by 8,000%, DHS says
ICE officers continue to work without pay paid during the federal government shutdown.

DHS moves to require DNA, facial scans, and voice prints for all immigration applicants
A new Trump administration rule would mandate biometric data collection for anyone seeking an immigration benefit, expanding DHS authority to gather DNA, facial imagery, and other identifiers to prevent fraud and verify identity.

Trump administration ends automatic work permit extensions for foreign nationals
A new DHS rule halts automatic renewals of employment authorization, citing the need for stricter vetting and fraud prevention, as USCIS warns that working in the U.S. is “a privilege, not a right.”

WAR news...

Democrat says Trump’s boat strikes should cause MAGA to ‘imagine who gets killed’ under President AOC
"All my MAGA friends ... need to imagine who gets killed when President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that it doesn’t matter what the law says."

US military strikes another drug boat in Caribbean, Hegseth compares narco-traffickers to Al-Qaeda
"These narco-terrorists are bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans at home — and they will not succeed. The Department will treat them EXACTLY how we treated Al-Qaeda. We will continue to track them, map them, hunt them, and kill them."

Trump says Maduro’s days leading Venezuela are numbered
Trump declined to confirm or deny reports of planned U.S. military strikes on Venezuelan territory.

Israel...

Jerusalem Post: If Israel handles it right, rare Middle East diplomatic openings could reshape region
The stick has been wielded effectively. Now it’s time to see if the carrot can be just as powerful.

Ukraine - Russia...

Drones spotted over NATO state military base linked to US nuclear weapons
Over the weekend, multiple large drones were spotted flying over Belgium’s Kleine-Brogel Air Base, a site believed to host U.S. tactical nuclear weapons and soon F-35 jets.

Politico: The dark side of Zelenskyy’s rule
Opposition lawmakers and civil society activists say Ukraine’s leadership is using lawfare to intimidate opponents and silence critics.

China...

Trump says Xi assured him China won’t invade Taiwan during his presidency ‘because they know the consequences’
“He never brought it up. People were a little surprised by that. But they understand what’s gonna happen. [Xi] has openly said, and his people have openly said at meetings, ‘We would never do anything while President Trump is president,’ because they know the consequences,” Trump stated.

China's next-gen fusion reactor could achieve first plasma in just 2 years
The promise of fusion energy is hard to overstate. With the ability to leverage the energy-producing physics that power our sun, humanity could tap into a near-limitless wealth of carbon-free energy, forever ending our dependence on the fossil fuels that are quickly poisoning the planet.

Canada...

Movement barrels forward to euthanize 12-year-old children in Canada
Canada’s state-run euthanasia program is being pushed to include minors as young as 12, with advocates urging lawmakers to judge “maturity” instead of age and to let older teens choose euthanize without parental consent.

Supreme Court strikes down mandatory minimum sentences for child porn
In a 5-4 decision, the court found the mandatory one year for possession or accessing child sexual abuse materials violated the Charter because of certain hypothetical scenarios where such a sentence would be disproportionate, meaning that it should be of no force and effect.

Europe...

Police rule out terrorism in mass stabbing attack on UK train
"There is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident," British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless said. The two arrested remain in custody, he said, adding that one is a 32-year-old black British man and the other is a 35-year-old man of Caribbean descent.

Oslo stunned as tests reveal it's new fleet of Chinese electric buses can be remotely shut down
Norway’s transit agency found its new Chinese-made Yutong buses could be controlled from abroad, prompting security fears that Beijing could disable the fleet or disrupt service at will.

Africa...

Trump warns US may go ‘guns-a-blazing’ into Nigeria over Christian killings
President Trump threatened to cut all aid and ordered the Department of War to prepare for possible military action if Nigeria’s government fails to stop Islamist massacres of Christians, calling the situation an “existential threat” and a “mass slaughter.”

‘A deep sense of gratitude’: Nicki Minaj praises Trump for action on persecuted Christians
"Thank you to The President and his team for taking this seriously."

Entertainment...

Harrison Ford goes on unhinged rant about Trump over global warming
“He doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the s**t out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. He knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo, and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a hand basket. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.”

Media...

White House restricts press access after reporters caught 'secretly recording' sensitive information, offices
Reporters will no longer have open access to senior communications areas in the West Wing after aides discovered some had been secretly recording meetings and photographing documents, prompting tighter security controls to protect national security discussions.

Environment...

Trump admin looking to restore coal plants as America’s grid buckles
The DOE announced Friday that it issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity to restore coal plants across the U.S. to “design, implement, test, and validate three strategic opportunities for refurbishment and retrofit of existing American coal power plants to make them operate more efficiently, reliably, and affordably.”

Education...

Explosion rocks Harvard Medical School as police hunt two suspects
An early-morning blast inside the Goldenson Building, believed to be intentional, sent two suspects fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

AI...

Microsoft AI chief says only biological beings can be conscious
Mustafa Suleyman says only biological beings are capable of consciousness and that developers and researchers should stop pursuing projects that suggest otherwise.

WSJ: The AI revolution will bring prosperity
Most speculation about artificial intelligence has focused on its potential to kill jobs and on the policies that government might implement to control AI and cushion workers against unemployment. Amid all the pessimism and calls for government protection, it’s important to remember that our only window into the future is the past.

Nov. 3, 2004 - Gloat Fest 2004... Bush wins re-election... Michael Moore speech... Yesterday Glenn was expecting to have a pity party... John Kerry has conceded... Bush's margin of victory... Story about the band Good Charlotte...

How America’s elites fell for the same lie that fueled Auschwitz

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Bill Gates ends climate fear campaign, declares AI the future ruler

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Trump’s secret war in the Caribbean EXPOSED — It’s not about drugs

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.