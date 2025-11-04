Morning Brief 2025-11-04

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Stephen Moore
TOPIC: New York is losing its "most precious resource: their citizens."
News...
DOJ reveals Comey expected to work for 'President Clinton' and coordinated anonymous media leaks before 2016 election
Federal prosecutors unveiled emails showing Comey anticipated joining a Hillary Clinton administration and secretly approved leaks to shape media coverage of her email scandal. The DOJ filing includes notes proving he knew of Clinton’s plan to smear Trump with Russia claims despite denying it to Congress.
Read handwritten notes on Clinton’s ‘plan to tie Trump’ to Russia that James Comey left in an FBI safe in 2016
Comey testified under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 that he was unfamiliar with Clinton’s plan to tie Trump to Russia.
Obama judge accused of breaking law to help Biden DOJ secretly seize GOP senators’ phone records
Judge James Boasberg approved gag orders blocking carriers from notifying 11 Republican lawmakers about subpoenas from Special Counsel Jack Smith for their private phone data. Legal experts say the move may violate a federal law protecting Congress from such secret seizures.
Group of GOP Senators introduce legislation to codify Antifa terror designation
“Violent extremists who target our law enforcement officers and destroy our communities must be held accountable. It’s far past time to designate Antifa a terrorist organization. The Stop ANTIFA Act makes it clear that organized violence has no place in America,” Sen. Moody of Florida wrote in a news release.
5 things to watch as Supreme Court considers Trump’s tariffs
President Trump’s sweeping tariffs will be scrutinized by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, placing the president’s most significant economic initiative into the justices’ hands.
Foreign charities pump nearly $2 billion into US left-wing causes, watchdog finds
A new report reveals five foreign charities funneled billions into U.S. groups pushing radical climate and progressive agendas. The money, much of it from U.K. and Danish foundations, has funded protests, litigation, and policy campaigns aimed at reshaping American energy and environmental policy.
Maine churches, schools opening chapters of the late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA organization
At least 20 Turning Point chapters have been established at colleges, high schools, and churches in Maine in the two months since its co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah.
Michigan Muslim preacher helped radicalize teen ‘co-conspirator’ in Halloween terrorist plot, FBI says
The teen was influenced by Dearborn preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril, an ISIS supporter previously tied to convicted jihadists. The FBI says the teen reposted Jibril’s content and sought his father’s advice on when to act, allegedly being told to “do the good deed now” before agents intervened.
Mystery deepens over Special Forces soldier who blew up Cybertruck outside Trump Las Vegas hotel
“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call,” Livelsberger wrote in a notes app. “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives.”
Judge rejects plea deal for funeral home owner accused of stashing nearly 190 decaying bodies
Hallford and her husband admitted to giving families fake ashes.
Mississippi mom guns down monkey that escaped from overturned truck to protect her children: ‘I did what any other mother would do’
Jessica Bond Ferguson said she and other Heidelberg residents had been on high alert after word spread that monkeys — believed to be carrying dangerous diseases but later confirmed by officials not to be — had been roaming loose since last week.
Government shutdown...
8 Democrats sit at center of potential deal to end government shutdown this week
The eight Democrats, who include Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Jon Ossoff, the latter a top Republican target in 2026, will need to feel comfortable with whatever is offered by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and they may need to hear from President Trump himself.
'Moderate' House Dems, GOP release ‘principles’ for ObamaCare subsidy extension
A quartet of bipartisan House lawmakers on Monday proposed a framework to temporarily extend ObamaCare’s enhanced tax credits that includes a sunset period and an income cap for high earners.
Johnson defends filibuster as Trump urges Senate to scrap it amid shutdown
House Speaker Mike Johnson said the filibuster remains an “important safeguard” against Democrats’ “worst impulses,” even as President Trump pushed to eliminate the 60-vote rule to end the record government shutdown.
Schumer wants to file complaint about ’60 Minutes’ editing Trump interview, White House fires back
"Due to the Schumer Shutdown, even your frivolous filing could not be processed by the FCC ..."
NYC...
Iran tried Mamdani’s ideas 45 years ago — it ended in ruin
In 1979, Iran’s revolutionaries — an alliance of Marxists and Islamists — rose on promises of justice and equality. They pledged to give citizens free water, free electricity, and free housing. The slogans captured a nation’s imagination, uniting two ideologies that despised each other but shared the same illusion: that moral purity and government control could replace economic discipline.
Mamdani leans into Sarsour support, Muslim faith & ‘Islamophobia’ claims in campaign finale
Surrounded by his far-left allies, Mamdani cast criticism of him as anti-Muslim attacks and called on voters to “make history” in Tuesday’s election.
Trump endorses Cuomo and threatens to pull federal funding to NYC if Mamdani wins
"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds ... this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!"
Cuomo downplays president's endorsement
"We need a mayor who can stand up to Donald Trump and get the funding that New York deserves," Cuomo told reporters. "I can stand up to Trump. Trump will go through Mamdani like a hot knife through butter."
Elon Musk urges New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo
"Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!"
Abbott says he’ll impose 100% tariff on New Yorkers moving to Texas after election
“After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.”
Politics...
‘Total and complete garbage’: CNN pollster says the Democrat brand is ‘in the basement’
"If you’re a Democrat potentially thinking about running in 2028, jump right in — because at this point there is no front-runner."
Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi blurts out he’s ‘all for you paying higher taxes anywhere in the country’
“I don’t want someone to say I’m moving to Florida or Texas because I can have lower taxes there. Wherever you go in the country, I’m all for you paying higher taxes anywhere in the country.”
Fetterman shares the one line he won’t cross as a Democrat
Sen. Fetterman told Fox News he refuses to demonize political opponents, saying Democrats lose credibility when labeling Trump or his supporters as fascists. Fetterman said he prefers open dialogue over vilification, adding, “I’m not gonna call you a fascist or a Nazi ... that’s wrong.”
Jeffries says Trump and Mike Johnson are running a 'pedophile protection program'
“The Trump administration and Mike Johnson are running a pedophile protection program,” Jeffries said. “That’s what they’ve been doing, and that’s the reason why they refuse to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, for weeks now.”
Pelosi: Trump is ‘worst thing on the face of the earth’
The San Francisco leftist called Trump “a vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”
NBC News: Democrats brace for Nancy Pelosi's possible retirement
Democrats are bracing for the possible retirement of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, one of the party’s most powerful, popular, and effective leaders.
Economy...
Both subprime and super prime loans are on the rise, signs of a K-shaped economy that is a ‘prescription for real trouble’
The share of consumers taking out the riskiest form of loans has reached its highest peak this decade, a sign of growing financial stress for many Americans.
US layoffs reflect ‘no hire, more fire’ environment
The U.S. labor market’s post-pandemic penchant for holding on to employees is coming to an end, analysts say. For years, many large businesses effectively hoarded workers, leading to a “no hire, no fire” environment; that’s now shifted to a “no hire, more fire” job market, a Reuters columnist wrote.
Fed injected $50 billion into markets last Friday as repo surge sparks liquidity fears
Despite the Fed's stance that these operations are part of routine market management, analysts are beginning to question whether these measures are indicative of deeper liquidity issues.
Immigration...
Over 2 million illegal aliens gone as Trump’s deportation plan delivers early results
DHS says more than two million illegal aliens have left the U.S. since Trump’s return to office, including 1.6 million who self-deported. Officials credit tougher enforcement, new incentives to leave, and a 99.99% drop in migration through Panama’s Darien Gap as proof the president’s border policies are working.
Federal memo says cartels offering $10K for shooting at Border Patrol agents
“Additional reporting suggests that assailants may wear Mexican military uniforms to avoid raising suspicion while carrying long arms or machine guns,” the alert says.
Israel...
Trump plan would place US-led force in control of Gaza for two years
A leaked draft U.N. resolution shows the Trump administration proposing an International Stabilization Force to govern Gaza and handle security, border control, and Hamas disarmament. The U.S.-backed force would work with Israel and Egypt while overseeing civilian safety and rebuilding efforts until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.
US looks to build ‘new Gaza’ on half of Strip under IDF control, but faces pushback
A plan to build half a dozen residential regions on the eastern side of the Yellow Line for up to one million people receives a chilly reception from some potential donor countries in the Gulf.
Ukraine - Russia...
Russia scrambles to reassure China after Trump-Xi summit
Following Trump’s breakthrough talks with Xi Jinping, Russia sent PM Mikhail Mishustin to Hangzhou to shore up ties. Analysts say Moscow is uneasy over warming U.S.-China relations but confident Beijing won’t sacrifice its partnership with Russia, despite Trump’s pressure over the Ukraine war.
22 earthquakes rattle Russia over 24 hours
The region has seen frequent seismic activity over the last few months, with a potent 8.8 magnitude earthquake striking on July 29 and prompting tsunami warnings up and down the U.S. West Coast.
China...
Report: China offers tech giants cheap power to boost domestic AI chips
Local governments have beefed up incentives to help Chinese tech giants such as ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent, which have been hit with higher electricity costs following Beijing's ban on purchasing Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips.
Europe...
Worker dies after 11 hours trapped under collapsed medieval tower in Rome
The man had been carrying out conservation work on the medieval tower, which is part of the Roman Forum.
Media...
Top Heritage Foundation staffer departs after Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes controversy
Ryan Neuhaus, who until Friday was chief of staff to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, left the conservative think tank in the wake of an uproar over a statement from Roberts last week defending Tucker Carlson after he interviewed anti-Semitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
BBC caught doctoring Trump’s Jan. 6 speech to make him look like he incited Capitol riot
A leaked dossier reveals the BBC edited Trump’s J6 speech to splice his call to “fight like hell” into his remarks about marching to the Capitol, falsely portraying him as urging violence.
The Atlantic says it’s Trump officials’ own fault they have to flee homes for safety
The threat of left-wing violence against senior members of the Trump administration is so severe that families with young children are being forced to vacate their homes and live on military bases. According to the Atlantic, they had it coming.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Court orders ‘gender-affirming’ care for pedophile who abused his son
A federal judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons to provide laser hair removal and cosmetic treatments to convicted child predator, who now claims he's a woman. The man, sentenced to over 20 years for abusing his 10-year-old son, sued after being denied the procedures, and the court sided with him.
LA singer says her Gold’s Gym membership was revoked after heated confrontation with ‘man’ using women’s locker room
Singer Tish Hyman says Gold’s Gym revoked her membership after she confronted a man using the women’s locker room, saying she and other women had repeatedly filed complaints about him. Video shows Hyman shouting for the man to stay out before staff escorted her out and canceled her membership.
Education...
Letitia James leads blue-state coalition, teachers' unions suing Trump for ‘weaponizing’ loan forgiveness
The left-wing lawsuit claims the Education Department unlawfully rewrote loan forgiveness rules to exclude groups accused of violating federal law. The administration says it’s ending taxpayer support for organizations tied to crimes, illegal immigration, and performing sex changes on children.
Health...
Human 'butt-breathing' trials completed as bottom can be used 'beyond primary function'
In years to come, our lungs might be entirely pointless as a bunch of researchers have completed the first-ever human trials of "butt-breathing." It seems that our bottoms could be good for another use.
AI...
Big Tech's rising AI investments show market bubble 'still has a good ways to go'
"We're still in such a massive growth phase that the bubble still has a good ways to go before we're at risk of the massive correction," Futurum Group analyst David Nicholson said.
Science...
JD Vance declares himself 'UFO' lunatic as he vows to pull back the curtain on government secrets
The vice president said he plans to use his access to classified material to uncover what the government knows about UFOs, promising to “pull back the curtain” on long-hidden secrets.
Travel...
Director of elite private school, son stung to death by swarm of Asian giant hornets during zip-line vacation
The man and his son were swarmed and stung more than 100 times while they were zip-lining at an eco-adventure resort in Laos.
