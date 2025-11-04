Blog
Morning Brief 2025-11-04

November 04, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Stephen Moore
TOPIC: New York is losing its "most precious resource: their citizens."

News...

DOJ reveals Comey expected to work for 'President Clinton' and coordinated anonymous media leaks before 2016 election
Federal prosecutors unveiled emails showing Comey anticipated joining a Hillary Clinton administration and secretly approved leaks to shape media coverage of her email scandal. The DOJ filing includes notes proving he knew of Clinton’s plan to smear Trump with Russia claims despite denying it to Congress.

Read handwritten notes on Clinton’s ‘plan to tie Trump’ to Russia that James Comey left in an FBI safe in 2016
Comey testified under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 that he was unfamiliar with Clinton’s plan to tie Trump to Russia.

Obama judge accused of breaking law to help Biden DOJ secretly seize GOP senators’ phone records
Judge James Boasberg approved gag orders blocking carriers from notifying 11 Republican lawmakers about subpoenas from Special Counsel Jack Smith for their private phone data. Legal experts say the move may violate a federal law protecting Congress from such secret seizures.

Group of GOP Senators introduce legislation to codify Antifa terror designation
“Violent extremists who target our law enforcement officers and destroy our communities must be held accountable. It’s far past time to designate Antifa a terrorist organization. The Stop ANTIFA Act makes it clear that organized violence has no place in America,” Sen. Moody of Florida wrote in a news release.

5 things to watch as Supreme Court considers Trump’s tariffs
President Trump’s sweeping tariffs will be scrutinized by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, placing the president’s most significant economic initiative into the justices’ hands.

Foreign charities pump nearly $2 billion into US left-wing causes, watchdog finds
A new report reveals five foreign charities funneled billions into U.S. groups pushing radical climate and progressive agendas. The money, much of it from U.K. and Danish foundations, has funded protests, litigation, and policy campaigns aimed at reshaping American energy and environmental policy.

Maine churches, schools opening chapters of the late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA organization
At least 20 Turning Point chapters have been established at colleges, high schools, and churches in Maine in the two months since its co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Michigan Muslim preacher helped radicalize teen ‘co-conspirator’ in Halloween terrorist plot, FBI says
The teen was influenced by Dearborn preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril, an ISIS supporter previously tied to convicted jihadists. The FBI says the teen reposted Jibril’s content and sought his father’s advice on when to act, allegedly being told to “do the good deed now” before agents intervened.

Mystery deepens over Special Forces soldier who blew up Cybertruck outside Trump Las Vegas hotel
“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call,” Livelsberger wrote in a notes app. “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives.”

Judge rejects plea deal for funeral home owner accused of stashing nearly 190 decaying bodies
Hallford and her husband admitted to giving families fake ashes.

Mississippi mom guns down monkey that escaped from overturned truck to protect her children: ‘I did what any other mother would do’
Jessica Bond Ferguson said she and other Heidelberg residents had been on high alert after word spread that monkeys — believed to be carrying dangerous diseases but later confirmed by officials not to be — had been roaming loose since last week.

Government shutdown...

8 Democrats sit at center of potential deal to end government shutdown this week
The eight Democrats, who include Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Jon Ossoff, the latter a top Republican target in 2026, will need to feel comfortable with whatever is offered by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and they may need to hear from President Trump himself.

'Moderate' House Dems, GOP release ‘principles’ for ObamaCare subsidy extension
A quartet of bipartisan House lawmakers on Monday proposed a framework to temporarily extend ObamaCare’s enhanced tax credits that includes a sunset period and an income cap for high earners.

Johnson defends filibuster as Trump urges Senate to scrap it amid shutdown
House Speaker Mike Johnson said the filibuster remains an “important safeguard” against Democrats’ “worst impulses,” even as President Trump pushed to eliminate the 60-vote rule to end the record government shutdown.

Schumer wants to file complaint about ’60 Minutes’ editing Trump interview, White House fires back
"Due to the Schumer Shutdown, even your frivolous filing could not be processed by the FCC ..."

NYC...

Iran tried Mamdani’s ideas 45 years ago — it ended in ruin
In 1979, Iran’s revolutionaries — an alliance of Marxists and Islamists — rose on promises of justice and equality. They pledged to give citizens free water, free electricity, and free housing. The slogans captured a nation’s imagination, uniting two ideologies that despised each other but shared the same illusion: that moral purity and government control could replace economic discipline.

Mamdani leans into Sarsour support, Muslim faith & ‘Islamophobia’ claims in campaign finale
Surrounded by his far-left allies, Mamdani cast criticism of him as anti-Muslim attacks and called on voters to “make history” in Tuesday’s election.

Trump endorses Cuomo and threatens to pull federal funding to NYC if Mamdani wins
"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds ... this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!"

Cuomo downplays president's endorsement
"We need a mayor who can stand up to Donald Trump and get the funding that New York deserves," Cuomo told reporters. "I can stand up to Trump. Trump will go through Mamdani like a hot knife through butter."

Elon Musk urges New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo
"Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!"

Abbott says he’ll impose 100% tariff on New Yorkers moving to Texas after election
“After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.”

Politics...

‘Total and complete garbage’: CNN pollster says the Democrat brand is ‘in the basement’
"If you’re a Democrat potentially thinking about running in 2028, jump right in — because at this point there is no front-runner."

Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi blurts out he’s ‘all for you paying higher taxes anywhere in the country’
“I don’t want someone to say I’m moving to Florida or Texas because I can have lower taxes there. Wherever you go in the country, I’m all for you paying higher taxes anywhere in the country.”

Fetterman shares the one line he won’t cross as a Democrat
Sen. Fetterman told Fox News he refuses to demonize political opponents, saying Democrats lose credibility when labeling Trump or his supporters as fascists. Fetterman said he prefers open dialogue over vilification, adding, “I’m not gonna call you a fascist or a Nazi ... that’s wrong.”

Jeffries says Trump and Mike Johnson are running a 'pedophile protection program'
“The Trump administration and Mike Johnson are running a pedophile protection program,” Jeffries said. “That’s what they’ve been doing, and that’s the reason why they refuse to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, for weeks now.”

Pelosi: Trump is ‘worst thing on the face of the earth’
The San Francisco leftist called Trump “a vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

NBC News: Democrats brace for Nancy Pelosi's possible retirement
Democrats are bracing for the possible retirement of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, one of the party’s most powerful, popular, and effective leaders.

Economy...

Both subprime and super prime loans are on the rise, signs of a K-shaped economy that is a ‘prescription for real trouble’
The share of consumers taking out the riskiest form of loans has reached its highest peak this decade, a sign of growing financial stress for many Americans.

US layoffs reflect ‘no hire, more fire’ environment
The U.S. labor market’s post-pandemic penchant for holding on to employees is coming to an end, analysts say. For years, many large businesses effectively hoarded workers, leading to a “no hire, no fire” environment; that’s now shifted to a “no hire, more fire” job market, a Reuters columnist wrote.

Fed injected $50 billion into markets last Friday as repo surge sparks liquidity fears
Despite the Fed's stance that these operations are part of routine market management, analysts are beginning to question whether these measures are indicative of deeper liquidity issues.

Immigration...

Over 2 million illegal aliens gone as Trump’s deportation plan delivers early results
DHS says more than two million illegal aliens have left the U.S. since Trump’s return to office, including 1.6 million who self-deported. Officials credit tougher enforcement, new incentives to leave, and a 99.99% drop in migration through Panama’s Darien Gap as proof the president’s border policies are working.

Federal memo says cartels offering $10K for shooting at Border Patrol agents
“Additional reporting suggests that assailants may wear Mexican military uniforms to avoid raising suspicion while carrying long arms or machine guns,” the alert says.

Israel...

Trump plan would place US-led force in control of Gaza for two years
A leaked draft U.N. resolution shows the Trump administration proposing an International Stabilization Force to govern Gaza and handle security, border control, and Hamas disarmament. The U.S.-backed force would work with Israel and Egypt while overseeing civilian safety and rebuilding efforts until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.

US looks to build ‘new Gaza’ on half of Strip under IDF control, but faces pushback
A plan to build half a dozen residential regions on the eastern side of the Yellow Line for up to one million people receives a chilly reception from some potential donor countries in the Gulf.

Ukraine - Russia...

Russia scrambles to reassure China after Trump-Xi summit
Following Trump’s breakthrough talks with Xi Jinping, Russia sent PM Mikhail Mishustin to Hangzhou to shore up ties. Analysts say Moscow is uneasy over warming U.S.-China relations but confident Beijing won’t sacrifice its partnership with Russia, despite Trump’s pressure over the Ukraine war.

22 earthquakes rattle Russia over 24 hours
The region has seen frequent seismic activity over the last few months, with a potent 8.8 magnitude earthquake striking on July 29 and prompting tsunami warnings up and down the U.S. West Coast.

China...

Report: China offers tech giants cheap power to boost domestic AI chips
Local governments have beefed up incentives to help Chinese tech giants such as ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent, which have been hit with higher electricity costs following Beijing's ban on purchasing Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips.

Europe...

Worker dies after 11 hours trapped under collapsed medieval tower in Rome
The man had been carrying out conservation work on the medieval tower, which is part of the Roman Forum.

Media...

Top Heritage Foundation staffer departs after Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes controversy
Ryan Neuhaus, who until Friday was chief of staff to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, left the conservative think tank in the wake of an uproar over a statement from Roberts last week defending Tucker Carlson after he interviewed anti-Semitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

BBC caught doctoring Trump’s Jan. 6 speech to make him look like he incited Capitol riot
A leaked dossier reveals the BBC edited Trump’s J6 speech to splice his call to “fight like hell” into his remarks about marching to the Capitol, falsely portraying him as urging violence.

The Atlantic says it’s Trump officials’ own fault they have to flee homes for safety
The threat of left-wing violence against senior members of the Trump administration is so severe that families with young children are being forced to vacate their homes and live on military bases. According to the Atlantic, they had it coming.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Court orders ‘gender-affirming’ care for pedophile who abused his son
A federal judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons to provide laser hair removal and cosmetic treatments to convicted child predator, who now claims he's a woman. The man, sentenced to over 20 years for abusing his 10-year-old son, sued after being denied the procedures, and the court sided with him.

LA singer says her Gold’s Gym membership was revoked after heated confrontation with ‘man’ using women’s locker room
Singer Tish Hyman says Gold’s Gym revoked her membership after she confronted a man using the women’s locker room, saying she and other women had repeatedly filed complaints about him. Video shows Hyman shouting for the man to stay out before staff escorted her out and canceled her membership.

Education...

Letitia James leads blue-state coalition, teachers' unions suing Trump for ‘weaponizing’ loan forgiveness
The left-wing lawsuit claims the Education Department unlawfully rewrote loan forgiveness rules to exclude groups accused of violating federal law. The administration says it’s ending taxpayer support for organizations tied to crimes, illegal immigration, and performing sex changes on children.

Health...

Human 'butt-breathing' trials completed as bottom can be used 'beyond primary function'
In years to come, our lungs might be entirely pointless as a bunch of researchers have completed the first-ever human trials of "butt-breathing." It seems that our bottoms could be good for another use.

AI...

Big Tech's rising AI investments show market bubble 'still has a good ways to go'
"We're still in such a massive growth phase that the bubble still has a good ways to go before we're at risk of the massive correction," Futurum Group analyst David Nicholson said.

Science...

JD Vance declares himself 'UFO' lunatic as he vows to pull back the curtain on government secrets
The vice president said he plans to use his access to classified material to uncover what the government knows about UFOs, promising to “pull back the curtain” on long-hidden secrets.

Travel...

Director of elite private school, son stung to death by swarm of Asian giant hornets during zip-line vacation
The man and his son were swarmed and stung more than 100 times while they were zip-lining at an eco-adventure resort in Laos.

Nov. 4, 2004 - Why America is unique... Coming together... What we have in common... Is Barack Obama the next great hope for the Democrat Party?... All the potential 2008 Republican candidates will move the party to the left...

From Pharaoh to Hamas: The same spirit of evil, new disguise

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Bill Gates ends climate fear campaign, declares AI the future ruler

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Trump’s secret war in the Caribbean EXPOSED — It’s not about drugs

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.