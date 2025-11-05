Morning Brief 2025-11-05

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Rep. Roy introduces a bill "that would eliminate the tax-exempt status for extremist organizations with close ties to terrorist organizations," setting his sights on groups like CAIR.
GUEST: Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.V.)
TOPIC: Is President Trump going to put boots on the ground in Nigeria in an attempt to stop the violence against Christians in the country?
Election night bloodbath sends warning to GOP for midterms
There was, in short, simply no silver lining for the GOP Tuesday evening whatsoever.
Localize the intifada: Mamdani seizes New York City mayoralty
The radical anti-Israel mayor-elect has pledged to enact a laundry list of far-left programs — and to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York.
A socialist will govern capitalism's capital — here’s what the socialists who elected him demand
The Democratic Socialists of America helped deliver their fellow comrade, Zohran Mamdani, the NYC mayorship on Tuesday. Now they have some demands, starting with policies about Israel.
Far-left Islamic activist, mentor to Mamdani, vows to ‘hold Zohran accountable’ if he wins NYC mayoral race
“Electing Zohran doesn’t mean we’re going to let him do whatever the hell he wants when he gets to City Hall."
Andrew Cuomo’s embarrassing loss to Zohran Mamdani in NYC mayoral election ends Cuomo family political dynasty
Cuomo’s latest defeat capped a decades-long saga of arrogance and scandal, leaving the once-dominant New York dynasty disgraced and politically extinct.
California voters approve new US House map to boost Democrats in 2026
California easily passed new congressional district boundaries Tuesday, delivering a victory for Democrats in the state-by-state redistricting battle that will help determine which party wins control of the U.S. House in 2026.
Choosing violence: Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones wins Virginia attorney general race
Jay Jones' victory, which according to exit polling was driven primarily by female voters, comes as fears of political violence reach a fever pitch across the country.
Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey governor race in blowout
The Democrat won by more than 13%.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor race in blowout
The Democrat won by more than 13%.
Muslim Democrat woman defeats gay Republican man in Virginia Lt Gov Race
The race was a bit closer than the gubernatorial contest.
Progressive Manhattan DA Bragg wins re-election
The Associated Press called the race as the far-left, soft-on-crime Democratic prosecutor snagged 74% of the vote with 81% counted.
Loudoun County school board candidate unseats trans-crazed incumbent
Republican candidates lost across Virginia on Tuesday night, including losing to a Democrat who fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children. But one silver lining popped up in a most unexpected place.
Texas voters overwhelmingly pass ballot measure barring noncitizen voting
The Associated Press projected the proposition to pass, with 74.9% of voters backing the plan and 25.1% opposing it.
FBI probing classified Trump-Russia evidence in ‘burn bags,’ including from Comey, memo reveals
The prosecution of James Comey is shedding more light on the FBI's efforts to target Trump — and potential efforts to hide evidence.
Bondi says Biden DOJ handed Trump’s government phone to special counsel
Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that investigators found Trump’s official phone had been seized and turned over to special counsel during the Arctic Frost probe — calling the move unprecedented and evidence of political weaponization within the Justice Department.
Rep. Brandon Gill files articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg over role in Arctic Frost probe
"Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis," Rep. Gill said.
Trump, tariff challengers each make arguments to SCOTUS in a case that could reshape admin strategy
The court’s decision could have a wide-ranging impact on the president’s trade policy and trade negotiations with hundreds of countries around the world, and that of future presidents as well.
Here’s what to watch for as SCOTUS weighs Trump’s emergency tariff powers
"It really feels like this is a coin flip in terms of the outcome," Heritage Foundation Chief Economist E.J. Antoni told the Federalist.
Erika Kirk says there should be cameras in courtroom for upcoming murder trial
"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."
Jimmy Kimmel’s cruel lies met with grace by Erika Kirk
She says Sinclair asked her if she wanted an apology from Kimmel or to come on the show for an apology, and Erika responded, “This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.”
Justice Jackson is the Supreme Court’s mean girl
A New York Times report says her combative dissents and public barbs have strained relations with both liberal and conservative justices, frustrating colleagues, like Elena Kagan, who prefer a more strategic, cooperative approach.
At least 7 dead, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes in fiery explosion at Louisville airport
Four people on the ground were killed and the three people who were onboard the flight are presumed dead, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. The numbers were expected to grow.
Video shows Capitol Police fired ‘less-lethal’ rounds into crowd on Jan. 6
Newly obtained surveillance footage reviewed by Blaze News shows Capitol Police shooting protesters with nonlethal rounds in the first minutes of Jan. 6, actions that "experts" called "criminally negligent." The weapons, however, are commonly used for riot control, and no fatalities were recorded.
Chip Roy introduces bill to strip 'absurd' tax-exempt status from CAIR, other groups with terrorist ties
"It is ridiculous, and we should have ended this long ago."
Florida wins battle to keep Chinese land buyers off its soil
“Today we won big at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, defending our law preventing ownership of Florida land by the Chinese Communist Party,” Republican AG James Uthemier wrote on X following the decision.
Biden-appointed judge orders White House to restore sign language interpreters at press briefings
The Trump administration argued that providing closed captioning was enough of an accommodation, but the Democrat-appointed judge claimed deaf people can't read, saying NAD members “use ASL as their primary language and have limited proficiency in English.”
2nd monkey that escaped from overturned truck gunned down in Mississippi, 1 more still on the loose
On Tuesday, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson confirmed that a second monkey was shot and killed by a civilian who spotted it crossing a highway.
Senator Mullin alleges Schumer told Democrats to wait until after elections to reopen government
The Republican senator said Schumer “in a private meeting with other Democrat senators said that if you’ll just wait till after the election, I’ll release the handcuffs.” He added, “It’s been about politics ... holding the American people as leverage points regardless of the damage they cause.”
Department of Transportation might be forced to shut down some airspace next week: Duffy
About 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without pay, according to the FAA. On Friday, the agency said that 80% of New York area staff had called out.
Jake Tapper amazed how Democrats convinced voters shutdown was GOP’s fault
“The messaging by Democrats around this shutdown has been sharper than I’ve seen Democrats on any issue in a long time."
Bedford: Like it or not, Dick Cheney paved the way for Donald Trump
Cheney’s unapologetic use of executive power, his disregard for Washington decorum, and his willingness to wield political muscle reshaped the presidency — creating the very framework of authority and defiance that Trump would later master.
The left isn’t collapsing — it’s consolidating power
Conservatives keep mistaking fatigue for defeat. The Democratic machine still runs on rage, money, and control of every major institution.
MTG goes on 'The View': 'It seems like very rich and powerful men are being protected'
In an interview on "The View," Greene backed releasing Epstein files, opposed strikes on drug boats, criticized Israel, and attacked GOP leadership for not wanting to extend temporary COVID Obamacare credits, telling the hosts, “It takes women of maturity to sew this country back together.”
John Fetterman pushes back hard on Pelosi’s wild claim about Trump
“I would say that’s part of the worst creatures on the face of the earth are Hamas or like the leadership of Iran or there’s a lot of people on that,” Fetterman said. “I would never use those kind of terms and I wouldn’t describe our president.”
New York Magazine’s ‘next generation of Democrats’ puff piece looks like a parody
The 25-person profile and accompanying pictures are stunning in revealing how out-of-touch and unserious the next generation of Democrats are.
Maryland governor creates commission to weigh redistricting ahead of 2026 midterms
Maryland's House delegation consists of seven Democrats and one Republican.
From groceries to gas, Americans say they’re spending more under Trump
About seven in 10 Americans say their grocery costs have risen in the past year, while about six in 10 say their utility costs have edged higher, according to the poll, conducted in late October.
IBM cutting thousands of jobs in the fourth quarter
Other technology companies have been slimming down lately, with executives looking for ways to improve productivity by increasing reliance on artificial intelligence tools.
Elon Musk’s future at Tesla in balance as shareholders consider $1 trillion pay package
The jaw-dropping pay package, unveiled in a September proxy filing, was crafted by Tesla’s board after an activist Delaware judge struck down a previous $56 billion compensation plan for Musk.
How H-1B hires broke USAA’s bond with veterans
What began as a cost-cutting strategy in the early 2000s now threatens the stability of an institution long trusted by veterans.
Hegseth says 2 people were killed in latest strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific
War Secretary Hegseth said U.S. intelligence confirmed the latest strike was on a boat that was bringing narcotics to the country and that no U.S. forces were harmed in the attack. The strike occurred in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.
Senior Hamas official says agreement reached with PA on formation of committee to manage Gaza
Moussa Abu Marzouk dodges question on whether Hamas will disarm as required by Trump’s peace plan; Israeli officials said to fear restrictions on IDF in administration’s U.N. proposal for Gaza force.
Iraq worries about rising tensions with US following Hegseth call
Reports in Iraq are swirling about a phone call that reportedly took place between U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his Iraqi counterpart. Although many details of the call, or even if it happened, were still unclear, the reports indicate that Iraq is on edge.
Saudi Arabia’s request to buy F-35 jets clears first key Pentagon hurdle
Sale of as many as 48 jets to Riyadh must receive congressional okay and Trump sign-off; approval would test U.S. vow to maintain Israel’s "qualitative military edge."
Tommy Robinson cleared of terror offence after not giving police access to his phone
Judge Sam Goozee said he could not be sure that the police stop had been lawful. "I cannot put out of my mind that it was actually what you stood for and your political beliefs that acted for the principle reason for this stop," said Judge Goozee.
Matt Walsh: We need to talk about the Nigerian Christian genocide
Every year, according to conservative estimates, at least 4,000 Christians are killed because of their faith in Nigeria.
Babylon Bee: Christians in Nigeria disguise themselves as Palestinians so people will care about them being genocided
In a last-ditch effort to survive, Christians in Nigeria disguised themselves as Palestinians in hopes that people around the world would suddenly care about them being genocided.
Teen Vogue lays off all political writers, folds back into parent publication
Teen Vogue will now focus on "career development, cultural leadership, and other issues that matter most to young people."
Journalists’ unions condemn Condé Nast’s gutting of Teen Vogue
“As the rest of Condé remained silent or hemmed and hawed over atrocities in Gaza, Teen Vogue printed some of the best analysis and reporting on Palestine in the country,” said one journalist.
Google plans to put datacenters ... in space
Prices of space launches are falling so quickly that by the middle of the 2030s, the running costs of a space-based datacenter could be comparable to one on Earth. Using satellites could also minimize the impact on the land and water resources needed to cool existing datacenters.
I left Google after 10 years to launch my AI startup in Tokyo. I can accomplish a lot more in Japan than in Silicon Valley.
I spent the bulk of my career in Silicon Valley, and I saw firsthand that the U.S. is a world leader in AI. The U.S., however, isn't as strong in robotics. That's partly because it has been outsourcing manufacturing to the rest of the world.
Trump renominates Musk ally Jared Isaacman to run NASA months after withdrawal
Trump first nominated Isaacman last year. But he withdrew the nomination in May and placed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in the post on a temporary basis.
Tom Brady reveals his new dog is a clone of his old pit bull
In what sounds like the plot for a new horror movie, Brady revealed he worked with the biotech firm Colossal Biosciences to clone his deceased pit bull before she died in 2023. The company, which he invests in, specializes in genetic engineering and recently claimed to revive extinct species like the dire wolf.
McDonald’s burger believed to be the world’s oldest Quarter Pounder turns 30
Casey Dean and Eduards Nits purchased the Quarter Pounder from a McDonald's location in Australia back in 1995. Despite having never been refrigerated and spending the past 30 years being stuffed in cupboards, garbage bags, and sheds, it’s still “eerily intact” and hasn’t developed any mold or bad odor.
Nov. 5, 2008 - Obama wins the election… Hope not despair… McCain would have wrecked the GOP… The right didn’t have its stuff together… How Palin was misused… Callers...