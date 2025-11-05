Morning Brief 2025-11-05

Blog
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Rep. Roy introduces a bill "that would eliminate the tax-exempt status for extremist organizations with close ties to terrorist organizations," setting his sights on groups like CAIR.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.V.)
TOPIC: Is President Trump going to put boots on the ground in Nigeria in an attempt to stop the violence against Christians in the country?

Election 2025...

Election night bloodbath sends warning to GOP for midterms
There was, in short, simply no silver lining for the GOP Tuesday evening whatsoever.

Localize the intifada: Mamdani seizes New York City mayoralty
The radical anti-Israel mayor-elect has pledged to enact a laundry list of far-left programs — and to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York.

A socialist will govern capitalism's capital — here’s what the socialists who elected him demand
The Democratic Socialists of America helped deliver their fellow comrade, Zohran Mamdani, the NYC mayorship on Tuesday. Now they have some demands, starting with policies about Israel.

Far-left Islamic activist, mentor to Mamdani, vows to ‘hold Zohran accountable’ if he wins NYC mayoral race
“Electing Zohran doesn’t mean we’re going to let him do whatever the hell he wants when he gets to City Hall."

Andrew Cuomo’s embarrassing loss to Zohran Mamdani in NYC mayoral election ends Cuomo family political dynasty
Cuomo’s latest defeat capped a decades-long saga of arrogance and scandal, leaving the once-dominant New York dynasty disgraced and politically extinct.

California voters approve new US House map to boost Democrats in 2026
California easily passed new congressional district boundaries Tuesday, delivering a victory for Democrats in the state-by-state redistricting battle that will help determine which party wins control of the U.S. House in 2026.

Choosing violence: Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones wins Virginia attorney general race
Jay Jones' victory, which according to exit polling was driven primarily by female voters, comes as fears of political violence reach a fever pitch across the country.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey governor race in blowout
The Democrat won by more than 13%.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor race in blowout
The Democrat won by more than 13%.

Muslim Democrat woman defeats gay Republican man in Virginia Lt Gov Race
The race was a bit closer than the gubernatorial contest.

Progressive Manhattan DA Bragg wins re-election
The Associated Press called the race as the far-left, soft-on-crime Democratic prosecutor snagged 74% of the vote with 81% counted.

Loudoun County school board candidate unseats trans-crazed incumbent
Republican candidates lost across Virginia on Tuesday night, including losing to a Democrat who fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children. But one silver lining popped up in a most unexpected place.

Texas voters overwhelmingly pass ballot measure barring noncitizen voting
The Associated Press projected the proposition to pass, with 74.9% of voters backing the plan and 25.1% opposing it.

News...

FBI probing classified Trump-Russia evidence in ‘burn bags,’ including from Comey, memo reveals
The prosecution of James Comey is shedding more light on the FBI's efforts to target Trump — and potential efforts to hide evidence.

Bondi says Biden DOJ handed Trump’s government phone to special counsel
Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that investigators found Trump’s official phone had been seized and turned over to special counsel during the Arctic Frost probe — calling the move unprecedented and evidence of political weaponization within the Justice Department.

Rep. Brandon Gill files articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg over role in Arctic Frost probe
"Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis," Rep. Gill said.

Trump, tariff challengers each make arguments to SCOTUS in a case that could reshape admin strategy
The court’s decision could have a wide-ranging impact on the president’s trade policy and trade negotiations with hundreds of countries around the world, and that of future presidents as well.

Here’s what to watch for as SCOTUS weighs Trump’s emergency tariff powers
"It really feels like this is a coin flip in terms of the outcome," Heritage Foundation Chief Economist E.J. Antoni told the Federalist.

Erika Kirk says there should be cameras in courtroom for upcoming murder trial
"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there."

Jimmy Kimmel’s cruel lies met with grace by Erika Kirk
She says Sinclair asked her if she wanted an apology from Kimmel or to come on the show for an apology, and Erika responded, “This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.”

Justice Jackson is the Supreme Court’s mean girl
A New York Times report says her combative dissents and public barbs have strained relations with both liberal and conservative justices, frustrating colleagues, like Elena Kagan, who prefer a more strategic, cooperative approach.

At least 7 dead, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes in fiery explosion at Louisville airport
Four people on the ground were killed and the three people who were onboard the flight are presumed dead, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. The numbers were expected to grow.

Video shows Capitol Police fired ‘less-lethal’ rounds into crowd on Jan. 6
Newly obtained surveillance footage reviewed by Blaze News shows Capitol Police shooting protesters with nonlethal rounds in the first minutes of Jan. 6, actions that "experts" called "criminally negligent." The weapons, however, are commonly used for riot control, and no fatalities were recorded.

Chip Roy introduces bill to strip 'absurd' tax-exempt status from CAIR, other groups with terrorist ties
"It is ridiculous, and we should have ended this long ago."

Florida wins battle to keep Chinese land buyers off its soil
“Today we won big at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, defending our law preventing ownership of Florida land by the Chinese Communist Party,” Republican AG James Uthemier wrote on X following the decision.

Biden-appointed judge orders White House to restore sign language interpreters at press briefings
The Trump administration argued that providing closed captioning was enough of an accommodation, but the Democrat-appointed judge claimed deaf people can't read, saying NAD members “use ASL as their primary language and have limited proficiency in English.”

2nd monkey that escaped from overturned truck gunned down in Mississippi, 1 more still on the loose
On Tuesday, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson confirmed that a second monkey was shot and killed by a civilian who spotted it crossing a highway.

Government shutdown...

Senator Mullin alleges Schumer told Democrats to wait until after elections to reopen government
The Republican senator said Schumer “in a private meeting with other Democrat senators said that if you’ll just wait till after the election, I’ll release the handcuffs.” He added, “It’s been about politics ... holding the American people as leverage points regardless of the damage they cause.”

Department of Transportation might be forced to shut down some airspace next week: Duffy
About 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without pay, according to the FAA. On Friday, the agency said that 80% of New York area staff had called out.

Jake Tapper amazed how Democrats convinced voters shutdown was GOP’s fault
“The messaging by Democrats around this shutdown has been sharper than I’ve seen Democrats on any issue in a long time."

Politics...

Bedford: Like it or not, Dick Cheney paved the way for Donald Trump
Cheney’s unapologetic use of executive power, his disregard for Washington decorum, and his willingness to wield political muscle reshaped the presidency — creating the very framework of authority and defiance that Trump would later master.

The left isn’t collapsing — it’s consolidating power
Conservatives keep mistaking fatigue for defeat. The Democratic machine still runs on rage, money, and control of every major institution.

MTG goes on 'The View': 'It seems like very rich and powerful men are being protected'
In an interview on "The View," Greene backed releasing Epstein files, opposed strikes on drug boats, criticized Israel, and attacked GOP leadership for not wanting to extend temporary COVID Obamacare credits, telling the hosts, “It takes women of maturity to sew this country back together.”

John Fetterman pushes back hard on Pelosi’s wild claim about Trump
“I would say that’s part of the worst creatures on the face of the earth are Hamas or like the leadership of Iran or there’s a lot of people on that,” Fetterman said. “I would never use those kind of terms and I wouldn’t describe our president.”

New York Magazine’s ‘next generation of Democrats’ puff piece looks like a parody
The 25-person profile and accompanying pictures are stunning in revealing how out-of-touch and unserious the next generation of Democrats are.

Maryland governor creates commission to weigh redistricting ahead of 2026 midterms
Maryland's House delegation consists of seven Democrats and one Republican.

Economy...

From groceries to gas, Americans say they’re spending more under Trump
About seven in 10 Americans say their grocery costs have risen in the past year, while about six in 10 say their utility costs have edged higher, according to the poll, conducted in late October.

IBM cutting thousands of jobs in the fourth quarter
Other technology companies have been slimming down lately, with executives looking for ways to improve productivity by increasing reliance on artificial intelligence tools.

Elon Musk’s future at Tesla in balance as shareholders consider $1 trillion pay package
The jaw-dropping pay package, unveiled in a September proxy filing, was crafted by Tesla’s board after an activist Delaware judge struck down a previous $56 billion compensation plan for Musk.

How H-1B hires broke USAA’s bond with veterans
What began as a cost-cutting strategy in the early 2000s now threatens the stability of an institution long trusted by veterans.

WAR news...

Hegseth says 2 people were killed in latest strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific
War Secretary Hegseth said U.S. intelligence confirmed the latest strike was on a boat that was bringing narcotics to the country and that no U.S. forces were harmed in the attack. The strike occurred in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.

Middle East...

Senior Hamas official says agreement reached with PA on formation of committee to manage Gaza
Moussa Abu Marzouk dodges question on whether Hamas will disarm as required by Trump’s peace plan; Israeli officials said to fear restrictions on IDF in administration’s U.N. proposal for Gaza force.

Iraq worries about rising tensions with US following Hegseth call
Reports in Iraq are swirling about a phone call that reportedly took place between U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his Iraqi counterpart. Although many details of the call, or even if it happened, were still unclear, the reports indicate that Iraq is on edge.

Saudi Arabia’s request to buy F-35 jets clears first key Pentagon hurdle
Sale of as many as 48 jets to Riyadh must receive congressional okay and Trump sign-off; approval would test U.S. vow to maintain Israel’s "qualitative military edge."

Europe...

Tommy Robinson cleared of terror offence after not giving police access to his phone
Judge Sam Goozee said he could not be sure that the police stop had been lawful. "I cannot put out of my mind that it was actually what you stood for and your political beliefs that acted for the principle reason for this stop," said Judge Goozee.

Africa...

Matt Walsh: We need to talk about the Nigerian Christian genocide
Every year, according to conservative estimates, at least 4,000 Christians are killed because of their faith in Nigeria.

Babylon Bee: Christians in Nigeria disguise themselves as Palestinians so people will care about them being genocided
In a last-ditch effort to survive, Christians in Nigeria disguised themselves as Palestinians in hopes that people around the world would suddenly care about them being genocided.

Media...

Teen Vogue lays off all political writers, folds back into parent publication
Teen Vogue will now focus on "career development, cultural leadership, and other issues that matter most to young people."

Journalists’ unions condemn Condé Nast’s gutting of Teen Vogue
“As the rest of Condé remained silent or hemmed and hawed over atrocities in Gaza, Teen Vogue printed some of the best analysis and reporting on Palestine in the country,” said one journalist.

AI...

Google plans to put datacenters ... in space
Prices of space launches are falling so quickly that by the middle of the 2030s, the running costs of a space-based datacenter could be comparable to one on Earth. Using satellites could also minimize the impact on the land and water resources needed to cool existing datacenters.

I left Google after 10 years to launch my AI startup in Tokyo. I can accomplish a lot more in Japan than in Silicon Valley.
I spent the bulk of my career in Silicon Valley, and I saw firsthand that the U.S. is a world leader in AI. The U.S., however, isn't as strong in robotics. That's partly because it has been outsourcing manufacturing to the rest of the world.

Science...

Trump renominates Musk ally Jared Isaacman to run NASA months after withdrawal
Trump first nominated Isaacman last year. But he withdrew the nomination in May and placed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in the post on a temporary basis.

Tom Brady reveals his new dog is a clone of his old pit bull
In what sounds like the plot for a new horror movie, Brady revealed he worked with the biotech firm Colossal Biosciences to clone his deceased pit bull before she died in 2023. The company, which he invests in, specializes in genetic engineering and recently claimed to revive extinct species like the dire wolf.

Food & beverage...

McDonald’s burger believed to be the world’s oldest Quarter Pounder turns 30
Casey Dean and Eduards Nits purchased the Quarter Pounder from a McDonald's location in Australia back in 1995. Despite having never been refrigerated and spending the past 30 years being stuffed in cupboards, garbage bags, and sheds, it’s still “eerily intact” and hasn’t developed any mold or bad odor.

Nov. 5, 2008 - Obama wins the election… Hope not despair… McCain would have wrecked the GOP… The right didn’t have its stuff together… How Palin was misused… Callers...

Glenn Beck: Here's what's WRONG with conservatism today

Getty Images / Handout | Getty Images

What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to PRINCIPLES, not policies.

To be a conservative in 2025 means to STAND

  • for Stewardship, protecting the wisdom of our Founders;
  • for Truth, defending objective reality in an age of illusion;
  • for Accountability, living within our means as individuals and as a nation;
  • for Neighborhood, rebuilding family, faith, and local community;
  • and for Duty, carrying freedom forward to the next generation.

A conservative doesn’t cling to the past — he stands guard over the principles that make the future possible.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: You know, I'm so tired of being against everything. Saying what we're not.

It's time that we start saying what we are. And it's hard, because we're changing. It's different to be a conservative, today, than it was, you know, years ago.

And part of that is just coming from hard knocks. School of hard knocks. We've learned a lot of lessons on things we thought we were for. No, no, no.

But conservatives. To be a conservative, it shouldn't be about policies. It's really about principles. And that's why we've lost our way. Because we've lost our principles. And it's easy. Because the world got easy. And now the world is changing so rapidly. The boundaries between truth and illusion are blurred second by second. Machines now think. Currencies falter. Families fractured. And nations, all over the world, have forgotten who they are.

So what does it mean to be a conservative now, in 2025, '26. For a lot of people, it means opposing the left. That's -- that's a reaction. That's not renewal.

That's a reaction. It can't mean also worshiping the past, as if the past were perfect. The founders never asked for that.

They asked that we would preserve the principles and perfect their practice. They knew it was imperfect. To make a more perfect nation.

Is what we're supposed to be doing.

2025, '26 being a conservative has to mean stewardship.

The stewardship of a nation, of a civilization.

Of a moral inheritance. That is too precious to abandon.

What does it mean to conserve? To conserve something doesn't mean to stand still.

It means to stand guard. It means to defend what the Founders designed. The separation of powers. The rule of law.

The belief that our rights come not from kings or from Congress, but from the creator himself.
This is a system that was not built for ease. It was built for endurance, and it will endure if we only teach it again!

The problem is, we only teach it like it's a museum piece. You know, it's not a museum piece. It's not an old dusty document. It's a living covenant between the dead, the living and the unborn.

So this chapter of -- of conservatism. Must confront reality. Economic reality.

Global reality.

And moral reality.

It's not enough just to be against something. Or chant tax cuts or free markets.

We have to ask -- we have to start with simple questions like freedom, yes. But freedom for what?

Freedom for economic sovereignty. Your right to produce and to innovate. To build without asking Beijing's permission. That's a moral issue now.

Another moral issue: Debt! It's -- it's generational theft. We're spending money from generations we won't even meet.

And dependence. Another moral issue. It's a national weakness.

People cannot stand up for themselves. They can't make it themselves. And we're encouraging them to sit down, shut up, and don't think.

And the conservative who can't connect with fiscal prudence, and connect fiscal prudence to moral duty, you're not a conservative at all.

Being a conservative today, means you have to rebuild an economy that serves liberty, not one that serves -- survives by debt, and then there's the soul of the nation.

We are living through a time period. An age of dislocation. Where our families are fractured.

Our faith is almost gone.

Meaning is evaporating so fast. Nobody knows what meaning of life is. That's why everybody is killing themselves. They have no meaning in life. And why they don't have any meaning, is truth itself is mocked and blurred and replaced by nothing, but lies and noise.

If you want to be a conservative, then you have to be to become the moral compass that reminds a lost people, liberty cannot survive without virtue.

That freedom untethered from moral order is nothing, but chaos!

And that no app, no algorithm, no ideology is ever going to fill the void, where meaning used to live!

To be a conservative, moving forward, we cannot just be about policies.

We have to defend the sacred, the unseen, the moral architecture, that gives people an identity. So how do you do that? Well, we have to rebuild competence. We have to restore institutions that actually work. Just in the last hour, this monologue on what we're facing now, because we can't open the government.

Why can't we open the government?

Because government is broken. Why does nobody care? Because education is broken.

We have to reclaim education, not as propaganda, but as the formation of the mind and the soul. Conservatives have to champion innovation.

Not to imitate Silicon Valley's chaos, but to harness technology in defense of human dignity. Don't be afraid of AI.

Know what it is. Know it's a tool. It's a tool to strengthen people. As long as you always remember it's a tool. Otherwise, you will lose your humanity to it!

That's a conservative principle. To be a conservative, we have to restore local strength. Our families are the basic building blocks, our schools, our churches, and our charities. Not some big, distant NGO that was started by the Tides Foundation, but actual local charities, where you see people working. A web of voluntary institutions that held us together at one point. Because when Washington fails, and it will, it already has, the neighborhood has to stand.

Charlie Kirk was doing one thing that people on our side were not doing. Speaking to the young.

But not in nostalgia.

Not in -- you know, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan.

In purpose. They don't remember. They don't remember who Dick Cheney was.

I was listening to Fox news this morning, talking about Dick Cheney. And there was somebody there that I know was not even born when Dick Cheney. When the World Trade Center came down.

They weren't even born. They were telling me about Dick Cheney.

And I was like, come on. Come on. Come on.

If you don't remember who Dick Cheney was, how are you going to remember 9/11. How will you remember who Reagan was.

That just says, that's an old man's creed. No, it's not.

It's the ultimate timeless rebellion against tyranny in all of its forms. Yes, and even the tyranny of despair, which is eating people alive!

We need to redefine ourselves. Because we have changed, and that's a good thing. The creed for a generation, that will decide the fate of the republic, is what we need to find.

A conservative in 2025, '26.

Is somebody who protects the enduring principles of American liberty and self-government.

While actively stewarding the institutions. The culture. The economy of this nation!

For those who are alive and yet to be unborn.

We have to be a group of people that we're not anchored in the past. Or in rage! But in reason. And morality. Realism. And hope for the future.

We're the stewards! We're the ones that have to relight the torch, not just hold it. We didn't -- we didn't build this Torch. We didn't make this Torch. We're the keepers of the flame, but we are honor-bound to pass that forward, and conservatives are viewed as people who just live in the past. We're not here to merely conserve the past, but to renew it. To sort it. What worked, what didn't work. We're the ones to say to the world, there's still such a thing as truth. There's still such a thing as virtue. You can deny it all you want.

But the pain will only get worse. There's still such a thing as America!

And if now is not the time to renew America. When is that time?

If you're not the person. If we're not the generation to actively stand and redefine and defend, then who is that person?

We are -- we are supposed to preserve what works.

That -- you know, I was writing something this morning.

I was making notes on this. A constitutionalist is for restraint. A progressive, if you will, for lack of a better term, is for more power.

Progressives want the government to have more power.

Conservatives are for more restraint.

But the -- for the American eagle to fly, we must have both wings.

And one can't be stronger than the other.

We as a conservative, are supposed to look and say, no. Don't look at that. The past teaches us this, this, and this. So don't do that.

We can't do that. But there are these things that we were doing in the past, that we have to jettison. And maybe the other side has a good idea on what should replace that. But we're the ones who are supposed to say, no, but remember the framework.

They're -- they can dream all they want.
They can come up with all these utopias and everything else, and we can go, "That's a great idea."

But how do we make it work with this framework? Because that's our job. The point of this is, it takes both. It takes both.

We have to have the customs and the moral order. And the practices that have stood the test of time, in trial.

We -- we're in an amazing, amazing time. Amazing time.

We live at a time now, where anything -- literally anything is possible!

I don't want to be against stuff. I want to be for the future. I want to be for a rich, dynamic future. One where we are part of changing the world for the better!

Where more people are lifted out of poverty, more people are given the freedom to choose, whatever it is that they want to choose, as their own government and everything.

I don't want to force it down anybody's throat.

We -- I am so excited to be a shining city on the hill again.

We have that opportunity, right in front of us!

But not in we get bogged down in hatred, in division.

Not if we get bogged down into being against something.

We must be for something!

I know what I'm for.

Do you?

How America’s elites fell for the same lie that fueled Auschwitz

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Bill Gates ends climate fear campaign, declares AI the future ruler

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.