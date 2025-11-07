Morning Brief 2025-11-07

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Noah Oppenheim
TOPIC: How close are we to nuclear war?
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Stephen Limbaugh
TOPIC: How YOU can help celebrate America's 250th anniversary through music.
Government shutdown...
‘Thank a Democrat’: Delta, United cancel hundreds of weekend flights due to government shutdown
The reduction in air traffic comes just weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, which is typically the busiest travel weekend of the year in the United States.
Here are the airports that are canceling flights over shutdown
The flight reductions will begin at 4% on Friday, then increase to 6% by Nov. 11, 8% by Nov. 13, and 10% by Nov. 14.
Democrats vow to continue shutdown for sake of the party’s ‘brand’
Sen. Chris Murphy said Thursday his party’s “brand” could undergo “substantial damage” if Democrats were to cave and reopen the federal government following their overwhelming election victories Tuesday night.
Media shields Democrats from blame over government shutdown
A new Media Research Center study found ABC, CBS, and NBC gave overwhelmingly positive coverage to Democrats during the shutdown — 87% in their favor — while blaming Republicans nearly seven times more often.
News...
Russiagate subpoenas sent out by grand jury as Comey prosecution unearths new revelations
A federal grand jury is in the process of issuing more than 30 subpoenas tied to the false claims of Trump-Russia collusion, a source directly familiar with the matter told Just the News on Thursday.
If Arctic Frost perpetrators don’t go to jail, conservatives will
To conservatives, Arctic Frost is a scandal. To Democrats, it’s their new baseline. And the only way to stop it is to punish them.
Indiana sues woke school district that allegedly tried to prevent illegal alien from self-deporting with his kid
Attorney General Todd Rokita filed suit against Indianapolis Public Schools for blocking ICE cooperation, telling Glenn Beck the district’s “sanctuary” rules broke state law and even stopped a Honduran father from retrieving his son to self-deport.
Multiple people at Joint Base Andrews fall ill after suspicious package delivered with white powder, sources say
An envelope containing white powder and political materials triggered evacuations and sent multiple people to the hospital at the Maryland base. The base is the military base through which VIPs such as the president, vice president, and Cabinet secretaries regularly travel on official business.
Portland cancels Veteran's Day Parade
The Portland chapter of the National Association for Black Veterans said he was not able to get sponsors this year.
Here are 7 key moments from Justice Barrett’s latest sit-down interview
In a wide-ranging interview, Justice Barrett defended originalism, said Dobbs returned abortion to democracy, and warned that judges can’t overreach just because Congress won’t act. She urged Americans to stay engaged, saying the Constitution only works if people still believe in it.
Accused NJ jihadi yuppie teen wanted to murder mom’s Jewish friends, bragged about being ‘biggest antisemite in America’: Feds
Milo Sedarat, the son of a noted Iranian American poet and a mother who hosts a local podcast, raged about how he wanted to carry out mass executions of Jews and wanted to run down a pro-Israel demonstration in Montclair, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey alleged in a complaint unsealed Thursday.
DC man cleared after throwing sandwich at federal agent during Trump crime crackdown
A jury acquitted former DOJ employee Sean Dunn, who hurled a sandwich and shouted obscenities at federal agents during Trump’s anti-crime surge. Prosecutors sought assault charges, but D.C. claimed the act was protected speech.
Mom, 43, chaperoned junior high dance — then allegedly had a child with daughter's 14-year-old date
Prosecutors say the woman had sex with her daughter’s 14-year-old friend and filmed the encounter, later giving birth to his child.
Last monkey on the loose after Mississippi highway crash is captured
Jasper County authorities announced the capture of the final lab monkey near a home in Heidelberg, Mississippi, ending a search that lasted more than a week and drew national headlines.
NYC...
Zohran Mamdani’s unimpressive win
Eric Adams won 67% of the vote in 2021. Did anyone argue that he was the template for the future? Bill DeBlasio won with 73% and 66% of the vote. The last Democratic mayoral candidate to win a lower total was David Dinkins when he ran against Rudy Giuliani in 1989.
Bernie Sanders says Dems should 'absolutely' run on Mamdani's tactics nationwide
When asked, "Do you think Zohran Mamdani is a leader in the Democratic Party now?" Sanders replied, "Of course."
Ben Shapiro: The Democratic Socialist plan to take over America
There's going to be a whole new wave of DSA-inspired candidates all across America.
The New York Times is terrified of Mamdani, the mayor it helped create
After years of championing radical left policies, the Times is suddenly pleading for moderation from New York’s new socialist mayor. The paper that fueled the city’s decline is now panicking over the monster it built.
Florida locals rush to buy homes over fears New Yorkers fleeing Mamdani will flood the market
Anticipating a surge in pricing similar to the COVID-era flight, Floridians are working fast to stake their claim.
Politics...
Ranking the 2028 Democratic presidential contenders
There are a few standouts already, but the long road to the next presidential contest features plenty of dark horses.
Crazy Nancy cashes out
After decades of scheming, preening, and cashing in on “lucky” trades, Nancy Pelosi is finally hanging it up at 85. The Botoxed tyrant of San Francisco leaves behind a city drowning in filth and a party that aged as badly as she did.
Pelosi retirement, election results fuel momentum for progressive takeover of Democratic Party
With Pelosi out of the picture, two prominent far-left figures are set to duke it out for her seat in a crowded primary. The background of that scenario is colored by the light of the far-left's midterm election wins.
Did Democrats over-perform in election sweep — or was Kamala Harris just uniquely terrible?
Blue victories in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York weren’t proof of a Democratic comeback — just proof voters couldn’t stand Harris. Without her on the ballot, Democrats finally looked competent again.
Perjuring manslaughterer who killed a soldier over an alleged racist comment wins election in Maine
A woman convicted of helping bludgeon a solider and forcing a lethal amount of sand down his throat will now serve on the Bangor City Council.
Noncitizen Kansas mayor accused of illegally voting 'multiple times' after winning re-election
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced the charges against Jose "Joe" Ceballos, the mayor of Coldwater, on Wednesday. The 54-year-old is a permanent resident of the U.S. but not a citizen, according to Kobach, and is a citizen of Mexico.
Free speech...
Tucker Carlson defends Nick Fuentes interview, says free speech means hearing ‘bad people’
Appearing with Megyn Kelly, Carlson said he interviewed Fuentes to understand his influence among young men and to confront him on attacking people "for their DNA," calling such views un-Christian and anti-Western. The move sparked a GOP firestorm, splitting conservatives over free speech and anti-Semitism.
Threads is now bigger than X, and that’s terrible for free speech
Looking at raw data, the graph is clear: X has been on a steady decline for years dating back to Elon Musk’s acquisition. At the same time, Threads hasn't shown any signs of stopping. (It's worth noting, X is the most aggressive platform at purging bots, that does play a role in raw numbers — but doesn't change the trends.)
Economy...
NY Post: Trump touts affordability while inflation rages across America on everything from food to furniture to cars
Target’s prices are up 5.5% nationwide this year and Walmart’s are up 5.3%, according to an analysis by DataWeave, which looked at roughly 16,000 items across each retailer’s website. Amazon’s price hikes have averaged more than 12%, according to a report.
Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly approve Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package
To unlock the award, Tesla must reach $8.5 trillion market capitalization (currently around $1.4T) and meet 12 milestones including 20 million vehicle deliveries, 10 million Full Self-Driving subscriptions, and 1 million Optimus robots delivered.
Middle East...
Trump confirms Kazakhstan has become first country to join Abraham Accords in second term
"This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords."
Iran upholds death sentence for boxing coach accused of joining protests
Iran’s Supreme Court confirmed the execution of Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, a boxing coach accused of joining 2019 anti-regime protests and contacting opposition groups. His lawyer says the case was riddled with legal flaws and political interference.
China...
Chinese scholars at Michigan linked to growing bio-smuggling scandal
Federal authorities charged three more Chinese nationals at the University of Michigan for allegedly smuggling biological materials into the U.S., bringing the total to seven tied to the plot. Lawmakers say it’s part of a wider Chinese campaign to steal American research through university networks.
Entertainment...
Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’ crashes with critics, proving woke TV is finally out of gas
The Kim Kardashian-led legal drama scored a rare 0% from top critics, who called it “stiff and affectless.” Once the darling of woke Hollywood, Murphy’s formula of girlboss clichés and empty empowerment has finally worn thin — even the critics have had enough.
Sydney Sweeney refuses to participate in struggle session over white supremacy, shuts down woke reporter
"I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear," Sweeney responded in the interview. It is the first time that Sweeney spoke about the ad that sparked so much backlash on the left.
Why would Alec Baldwin bash Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular?
Three guesses ... no, it’s not because it’s Christian ... no, it’s not because he’s a bitter a-hole still mad no one called his radio show 20 years ago ... YES! You got it — he’s mad about the animals being exploited! Baldwin’s new PETA ad rips using sheep, camels, and donkeys on stage, calling it cruel and outdated.
Media...
Stephen Colbert insists he's more conservative than people might think, not a 'lefty figure'
"I just happen to be talking about a government in extremis. ... So that makes me perceived as more left necessarily than I am. ... It’s hard to have a balanced reaction to the idea of troops on streets of a city that actually is not undergoing an invasion." Colbert said that he did not intend "The Late Show" to be a show to "save the republic" as people claimed, but he was later motivated by the 2016 election to warn audiences about Trump.
MSNBC says Trump’s White House ballroom to blame for GOP losses
Lawrence O’Donnell said voters were driven to the polls over "the demolition."
BBC claims anchor broke guidelines with ‘facial expression,’ replacing ‘pregnant people’ with ‘women’
According to the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit, 20 viewers filed complaints about Martine Croxall’s reaction and determined that she breached the BBC’s editorial standards of impartiality.
CNN reporter visibly agitated when White House leaf blower disrupts live segment: ‘Deafening to me’
Senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes was midway through an update on newly announced pharmaceutical deals when the whirring of a leaf blower drowned out her voice.
LGBTQIA2S+...
SCOTUS overrules Biden judge who blocked State Dept. from putting factual sex on passports
The U.S. Supreme Court momentarily paused a lower court injunction on Thursday that sought to force the Trump administration to deny biological reality when issuing passports to trans-identifying individuals.
Trans person accused of exposing self in women’s locker room was convicted of brutally beating ex-wife before taking her name
The man in a viral Los Angeles gym bathroom row had been convicted of assaulting his wife while living in Ohio — before taking her first name as his own.
Health...
Trump announces deals with Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk to slash weight-loss drug prices, offer some Medicare coverage
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk agreed to cut prices of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs under Trump’s new TrumpRx program, with Medicare coverage expanding in 2026. The move will drop monthly costs from over $1,000 to as low as $149, marking a major step in Trump’s plan to make obesity drugs affordable nationwide.
AI...
Trump AI czar Sacks says ‘no federal bailout for AI’ after OpenAI CFO’s comments
Sacks’ comments came after OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said Wednesday that the startup wants to establish an ecosystem of private equity, banks and a federal “backstop” or “guarantee” that could help the company finance its infrastructure investments.
OpenAI does damage control after a top exec talked government support for its spending spree
The company cleaned up comments supporting a government guarantee so AI firms can maintain their huge spending on chips and new data centers.
China’s key weapons in its AI battle with the US — massive Huawei chip clusters and cheap energy
Huawei’s systems can compete with Nvidia’s on some metrics but they require the use of more chips and much more energy. China’s subsidies, energy discounts, and cheap power allow these systems to be used.
Sen. Blackburn: Google’s biased AI accused me of rape — shut down its rampant lies
“During her 1987 campaign for the Tennessee State Senate, Marsha Blackburn was accused of having a sexual relationship with a state trooper, and the trooper alleged that she pressured him to obtain prescription drugs for her and that the relationship involved non-consensual acts.” None of this is true.
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for making her fail multiple law school tests repeatedly
"It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad, and I'll yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail! Why did you do this?' And it will talk back to me."
Sports...
Police audio reveals Cowboys player spoke of ending his life before fatal shooting
Dispatch recordings show Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend warned Texas police he was armed and suicidal just hours before the Dallas Cowboys defensive end was found dead after a police chase. Authorities say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the late-night pursuit.
Nov. 7, 2012 - Obama wins re-election... Price for freedom is steep... Elections have consequences... No time for a pity party... Glenn's future plans... Callers express fears after election... How we got here and where we're going...