Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-11-07

November 07, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Noah Oppenheim
TOPIC: How close are we to nuclear war?

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Stephen Limbaugh
TOPIC: How YOU can help celebrate America's 250th anniversary through music.

Government shutdown...

‘Thank a Democrat’: Delta, United cancel hundreds of weekend flights due to government shutdown
The reduction in air traffic comes just weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, which is typically the busiest travel weekend of the year in the United States.

Here are the airports that are canceling flights over shutdown
The flight reductions will begin at 4% on Friday, then increase to 6% by Nov. 11, 8% by Nov. 13, and 10% by Nov. 14.

Democrats vow to continue shutdown for sake of the party’s ‘brand’
Sen. Chris Murphy said Thursday his party’s “brand” could undergo “substantial damage” if Democrats were to cave and reopen the federal government following their overwhelming election victories Tuesday night.

Media shields Democrats from blame over government shutdown
A new Media Research Center study found ABC, CBS, and NBC gave overwhelmingly positive coverage to Democrats during the shutdown — 87% in their favor — while blaming Republicans nearly seven times more often.

News...

Russiagate subpoenas sent out by grand jury as Comey prosecution unearths new revelations
A federal grand jury is in the process of issuing more than 30 subpoenas tied to the false claims of Trump-Russia collusion, a source directly familiar with the matter told Just the News on Thursday.

If Arctic Frost perpetrators don’t go to jail, conservatives will
To conservatives, Arctic Frost is a scandal. To Democrats, it’s their new baseline. And the only way to stop it is to punish them.

Indiana sues woke school district that allegedly tried to prevent illegal alien from self-deporting with his kid
Attorney General Todd Rokita filed suit against Indianapolis Public Schools for blocking ICE cooperation, telling Glenn Beck the district’s “sanctuary” rules broke state law and even stopped a Honduran father from retrieving his son to self-deport.

Multiple people at Joint Base Andrews fall ill after suspicious package delivered with white powder, sources say
An envelope containing white powder and political materials triggered evacuations and sent multiple people to the hospital at the Maryland base. The base is the military base through which VIPs such as the president, vice president, and Cabinet secretaries regularly travel on official business.

Portland cancels Veteran's Day Parade
The Portland chapter of the National Association for Black Veterans said he was not able to get sponsors this year.

Here are 7 key moments from Justice Barrett’s latest sit-down interview
In a wide-ranging interview, Justice Barrett defended originalism, said Dobbs returned abortion to democracy, and warned that judges can’t overreach just because Congress won’t act. She urged Americans to stay engaged, saying the Constitution only works if people still believe in it.

Accused NJ jihadi yuppie teen wanted to murder mom’s Jewish friends, bragged about being ‘biggest antisemite in America’: Feds
Milo Sedarat, the son of a noted Iranian American poet and a mother who hosts a local podcast, raged about how he wanted to carry out mass executions of Jews and wanted to run down a pro-Israel demonstration in Montclair, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey alleged in a complaint unsealed Thursday.

DC man cleared after throwing sandwich at federal agent during Trump crime crackdown
A jury acquitted former DOJ employee Sean Dunn, who hurled a sandwich and shouted obscenities at federal agents during Trump’s anti-crime surge. Prosecutors sought assault charges, but D.C. claimed the act was protected speech.

Mom, 43, chaperoned junior high dance — then allegedly had a child with daughter's 14-year-old date
Prosecutors say the woman had sex with her daughter’s 14-year-old friend and filmed the encounter, later giving birth to his child.

Last monkey on the loose after Mississippi highway crash is captured
Jasper County authorities announced the capture of the final lab monkey near a home in Heidelberg, Mississippi, ending a search that lasted more than a week and drew national headlines.

NYC...

Zohran Mamdani’s unimpressive win
Eric Adams won 67% of the vote in 2021. Did anyone argue that he was the template for the future? Bill DeBlasio won with 73% and 66% of the vote. The last Democratic mayoral candidate to win a lower total was David Dinkins when he ran against Rudy Giuliani in 1989.

Bernie Sanders says Dems should 'absolutely' run on Mamdani's tactics nationwide
When asked, "Do you think Zohran Mamdani is a leader in the Democratic Party now?" Sanders replied, "Of course."

Ben Shapiro: The Democratic Socialist plan to take over America
There's going to be a whole new wave of DSA-inspired candidates all across America.

The New York Times is terrified of Mamdani, the mayor it helped create
After years of championing radical left policies, the Times is suddenly pleading for moderation from New York’s new socialist mayor. The paper that fueled the city’s decline is now panicking over the monster it built.

Florida locals rush to buy homes over fears New Yorkers fleeing Mamdani will flood the market
Anticipating a surge in pricing similar to the COVID-era flight, Floridians are working fast to stake their claim.

Politics...

Ranking the 2028 Democratic presidential contenders
There are a few standouts already, but the long road to the next presidential contest features plenty of dark horses.

Crazy Nancy cashes out
After decades of scheming, preening, and cashing in on “lucky” trades, Nancy Pelosi is finally hanging it up at 85. The Botoxed tyrant of San Francisco leaves behind a city drowning in filth and a party that aged as badly as she did.

Pelosi retirement, election results fuel momentum for progressive takeover of Democratic Party
With Pelosi out of the picture, two prominent far-left figures are set to duke it out for her seat in a crowded primary. The background of that scenario is colored by the light of the far-left's midterm election wins.

Did Democrats over-perform in election sweep — or was Kamala Harris just uniquely terrible?
Blue victories in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York weren’t proof of a Democratic comeback — just proof voters couldn’t stand Harris. Without her on the ballot, Democrats finally looked competent again.

Perjuring manslaughterer who killed a soldier over an alleged racist comment wins election in Maine
A woman convicted of helping bludgeon a solider and forcing a lethal amount of sand down his throat will now serve on the Bangor City Council.

Noncitizen Kansas mayor accused of illegally voting 'multiple times' after winning re-election
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced the charges against Jose "Joe" Ceballos, the mayor of Coldwater, on Wednesday. The 54-year-old is a permanent resident of the U.S. but not a citizen, according to Kobach, and is a citizen of Mexico.

Free speech...

Tucker Carlson defends Nick Fuentes interview, says free speech means hearing ‘bad people’
Appearing with Megyn Kelly, Carlson said he interviewed Fuentes to understand his influence among young men and to confront him on attacking people "for their DNA," calling such views un-Christian and anti-Western. The move sparked a GOP firestorm, splitting conservatives over free speech and anti-Semitism.

Threads is now bigger than X, and that’s terrible for free speech
Looking at raw data, the graph is clear: X has been on a steady decline for years dating back to Elon Musk’s acquisition. At the same time, Threads hasn't shown any signs of stopping. (It's worth noting, X is the most aggressive platform at purging bots, that does play a role in raw numbers — but doesn't change the trends.)

Economy...

NY Post: Trump touts affordability while inflation rages across America on everything from food to furniture to cars
Target’s prices are up 5.5% nationwide this year and Walmart’s are up 5.3%, according to an analysis by DataWeave, which looked at roughly 16,000 items across each retailer’s website. Amazon’s price hikes have averaged more than 12%, according to a report.

Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly approve Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package
To unlock the award, Tesla must reach $8.5 trillion market capitalization (currently around $1.4T) and meet 12 milestones including 20 million vehicle deliveries, 10 million Full Self-Driving subscriptions, and 1 million Optimus robots delivered.

Middle East...

Trump confirms Kazakhstan has become first country to join Abraham Accords in second term
"This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords."

Iran upholds death sentence for boxing coach accused of joining protests
Iran’s Supreme Court confirmed the execution of Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, a boxing coach accused of joining 2019 anti-regime protests and contacting opposition groups. His lawyer says the case was riddled with legal flaws and political interference.

China...

Chinese scholars at Michigan linked to growing bio-smuggling scandal
Federal authorities charged three more Chinese nationals at the University of Michigan for allegedly smuggling biological materials into the U.S., bringing the total to seven tied to the plot. Lawmakers say it’s part of a wider Chinese campaign to steal American research through university networks.

Entertainment...

Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’ crashes with critics, proving woke TV is finally out of gas
The Kim Kardashian-led legal drama scored a rare 0% from top critics, who called it “stiff and affectless.” Once the darling of woke Hollywood, Murphy’s formula of girlboss clichés and empty empowerment has finally worn thin — even the critics have had enough.

Sydney Sweeney refuses to participate in struggle session over white supremacy, shuts down woke reporter
"I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear," Sweeney responded in the interview. It is the first time that Sweeney spoke about the ad that sparked so much backlash on the left.

Why would Alec Baldwin bash Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular?
Three guesses ... no, it’s not because it’s Christian ... no, it’s not because he’s a bitter a-hole still mad no one called his radio show 20 years ago ... YES! You got it — he’s mad about the animals being exploited! Baldwin’s new PETA ad rips using sheep, camels, and donkeys on stage, calling it cruel and outdated.

Media...

Stephen Colbert insists he's more conservative than people might think, not a 'lefty figure'
"I just happen to be talking about a government in extremis. ... So that makes me perceived as more left necessarily than I am. ... It’s hard to have a balanced reaction to the idea of troops on streets of a city that actually is not undergoing an invasion." Colbert said that he did not intend "The Late Show" to be a show to "save the republic" as people claimed, but he was later motivated by the 2016 election to warn audiences about Trump.

MSNBC says Trump’s White House ballroom to blame for GOP losses
Lawrence O’Donnell said voters were driven to the polls over "the demolition."

BBC claims anchor broke guidelines with ‘facial expression,’ replacing ‘pregnant people’ with ‘women’
According to the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit, 20 viewers filed complaints about Martine Croxall’s reaction and determined that she breached the BBC’s editorial standards of impartiality.

CNN reporter visibly agitated when White House leaf blower disrupts live segment: ‘Deafening to me’
Senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes was midway through an update on newly announced pharmaceutical deals when the whirring of a leaf blower drowned out her voice.

LGBTQIA2S+...

SCOTUS overrules Biden judge who blocked State Dept. from putting factual sex on passports
The U.S. Supreme Court momentarily paused a lower court injunction on Thursday that sought to force the Trump administration to deny biological reality when issuing passports to trans-identifying individuals.

Trans person accused of exposing self in women’s locker room was convicted of brutally beating ex-wife before taking her name
The man in a viral Los Angeles gym bathroom row had been convicted of assaulting his wife while living in Ohio — before taking her first name as his own.

Health...

Trump announces deals with Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk to slash weight-loss drug prices, offer some Medicare coverage
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk agreed to cut prices of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs under Trump’s new TrumpRx program, with Medicare coverage expanding in 2026. The move will drop monthly costs from over $1,000 to as low as $149, marking a major step in Trump’s plan to make obesity drugs affordable nationwide.

AI...

Trump AI czar Sacks says ‘no federal bailout for AI’ after OpenAI CFO’s comments
Sacks’ comments came after OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said Wednesday that the startup wants to establish an ecosystem of private equity, banks and a federal “backstop” or “guarantee” that could help the company finance its infrastructure investments.

OpenAI does damage control after a top exec talked government support for its spending spree
The company cleaned up comments supporting a government guarantee so AI firms can maintain their huge spending on chips and new data centers.

China’s key weapons in its AI battle with the US — massive Huawei chip clusters and cheap energy
Huawei’s systems can compete with Nvidia’s on some metrics but they require the use of more chips and much more energy. China’s subsidies, energy discounts, and cheap power allow these systems to be used.

Sen. Blackburn: Google’s biased AI accused me of rape — shut down its rampant lies
“During her 1987 campaign for the Tennessee State Senate, Marsha Blackburn was accused of having a sexual relationship with a state trooper, and the trooper alleged that she pressured him to obtain prescription drugs for her and that the relationship involved non-consensual acts.” None of this is true.

Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for making her fail multiple law school tests repeatedly
"It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad, and I'll yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail! Why did you do this?' And it will talk back to me."

Sports...

Police audio reveals Cowboys player spoke of ending his life before fatal shooting
Dispatch recordings show Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend warned Texas police he was armed and suicidal just hours before the Dallas Cowboys defensive end was found dead after a police chase. Authorities say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the late-night pursuit.

Faith, family, and freedom—The forgotten core of conservatism

Gary Hershorn / Contributor | Getty Images

Conservatism is not about rage or nostalgia. It’s about moral clarity, national renewal, and guarding the principles that built America’s freedom.

Our movement is at a crossroads, and the question before us is simple: What does it mean to be a conservative in America today?

For years, we have been told what we are against — against the left, against wokeism, against decline. But opposition alone does not define a movement, and it certainly does not define a moral vision.

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

The media, as usual, are eager to supply their own answer. The New York Times recently suggested that Nick Fuentes represents the “future” of conservatism. That’s nonsense — a distortion of both truth and tradition. Fuentes and those like him do not represent American conservatism. They represent its counterfeit.

Real conservatism is not rage. It is reverence. It does not treat the past as a museum, but as a teacher. America’s founders asked us to preserve their principles and improve upon their practice. That means understanding what we are conserving — a living covenant, not a relic.

Conservatism as stewardship

In 2025, conservatism means stewardship — of a nation, a culture, and a moral inheritance too precious to abandon. To conserve is not to freeze history. It is to stand guard over what is essential. We are custodians of an experiment in liberty that rests on the belief that rights come not from kings or Congress, but from the Creator.

That belief built this country. It will be what saves it. The Constitution is a covenant between generations. Conservatism is the duty to keep that covenant alive — to preserve what works, correct what fails, and pass on both wisdom and freedom to those who come next.

Economics, culture, and morality are inseparable. Debt is not only fiscal; it is moral. Spending what belongs to the unborn is theft. Dependence is not compassion; it is weakness parading as virtue. A society that trades responsibility for comfort teaches citizens how to live as slaves.

Freedom without virtue is not freedom; it is chaos. A culture that mocks faith cannot defend liberty, and a nation that rejects truth cannot sustain justice. Conservatism must again become the moral compass of a disoriented people, reminding America that liberty survives only when anchored to virtue.

Rebuilding what is broken

We cannot define ourselves by what we oppose. We must build families, communities, and institutions that endure. Government is broken because education is broken, and education is broken because we abandoned the formation of the mind and the soul. The work ahead is competence, not cynicism.

Conservatives should embrace innovation and technology while rejecting the chaos of Silicon Valley. Progress must not come at the expense of principle. Technology must strengthen people, not replace them. Artificial intelligence should remain a servant, never a master. The true strength of a nation is not measured by data or bureaucracy, but by the quiet webs of family, faith, and service that hold communities together. When Washington falters — and it will — those neighborhoods must stand.

Eric Lee / Stringer | Getty Images

This is the real work of conservatism: to conserve what is good and true and to reform what has decayed. It is not about slogans; it is about stewardship — the patient labor of building a civilization that remembers what it stands for.

A creed for the rising generation

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

For the rising generation, conservatism cannot be nostalgia. It must be more than a memory of 9/11 or admiration for a Reagan era they never lived through. Many young Americans did not experience those moments — and they should not have to in order to grasp the lessons they taught and the truths they embodied. The next chapter is not about preserving relics but renewing purpose. It must speak to conviction, not cynicism; to moral clarity, not despair.

Young people are searching for meaning in a culture that mocks truth and empties life of purpose. Conservatism should be the moral compass that reminds them freedom is responsibility and that faith, family, and moral courage remain the surest rebellions against hopelessness.

To be a conservative in 2025 is to defend the enduring principles of American liberty while stewarding the culture, the economy, and the spirit of a free people. It is to stand for truth when truth is unfashionable and to guard moral order when the world celebrates chaos.

We are not merely holding the torch. We are relighting it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck: Here's what's WRONG with conservatism today

Getty Images / Handout | Getty Images

What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to PRINCIPLES, not policies.

To be a conservative in 2025 means to STAND

  • for Stewardship, protecting the wisdom of our Founders;
  • for Truth, defending objective reality in an age of illusion;
  • for Accountability, living within our means as individuals and as a nation;
  • for Neighborhood, rebuilding family, faith, and local community;
  • and for Duty, carrying freedom forward to the next generation.

A conservative doesn’t cling to the past — he stands guard over the principles that make the future possible.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: You know, I'm so tired of being against everything. Saying what we're not.

It's time that we start saying what we are. And it's hard, because we're changing. It's different to be a conservative, today, than it was, you know, years ago.

And part of that is just coming from hard knocks. School of hard knocks. We've learned a lot of lessons on things we thought we were for. No, no, no.

But conservatives. To be a conservative, it shouldn't be about policies. It's really about principles. And that's why we've lost our way. Because we've lost our principles. And it's easy. Because the world got easy. And now the world is changing so rapidly. The boundaries between truth and illusion are blurred second by second. Machines now think. Currencies falter. Families fractured. And nations, all over the world, have forgotten who they are.

So what does it mean to be a conservative now, in 2025, '26. For a lot of people, it means opposing the left. That's -- that's a reaction. That's not renewal.

That's a reaction. It can't mean also worshiping the past, as if the past were perfect. The founders never asked for that.

They asked that we would preserve the principles and perfect their practice. They knew it was imperfect. To make a more perfect nation.

Is what we're supposed to be doing.

2025, '26 being a conservative has to mean stewardship.

The stewardship of a nation, of a civilization.

Of a moral inheritance. That is too precious to abandon.

What does it mean to conserve? To conserve something doesn't mean to stand still.

It means to stand guard. It means to defend what the Founders designed. The separation of powers. The rule of law.

The belief that our rights come not from kings or from Congress, but from the creator himself.
This is a system that was not built for ease. It was built for endurance, and it will endure if we only teach it again!

The problem is, we only teach it like it's a museum piece. You know, it's not a museum piece. It's not an old dusty document. It's a living covenant between the dead, the living and the unborn.

So this chapter of -- of conservatism. Must confront reality. Economic reality.

Global reality.

And moral reality.

It's not enough just to be against something. Or chant tax cuts or free markets.

We have to ask -- we have to start with simple questions like freedom, yes. But freedom for what?

Freedom for economic sovereignty. Your right to produce and to innovate. To build without asking Beijing's permission. That's a moral issue now.

Another moral issue: Debt! It's -- it's generational theft. We're spending money from generations we won't even meet.

And dependence. Another moral issue. It's a national weakness.

People cannot stand up for themselves. They can't make it themselves. And we're encouraging them to sit down, shut up, and don't think.

And the conservative who can't connect with fiscal prudence, and connect fiscal prudence to moral duty, you're not a conservative at all.

Being a conservative today, means you have to rebuild an economy that serves liberty, not one that serves -- survives by debt, and then there's the soul of the nation.

We are living through a time period. An age of dislocation. Where our families are fractured.

Our faith is almost gone.

Meaning is evaporating so fast. Nobody knows what meaning of life is. That's why everybody is killing themselves. They have no meaning in life. And why they don't have any meaning, is truth itself is mocked and blurred and replaced by nothing, but lies and noise.

If you want to be a conservative, then you have to be to become the moral compass that reminds a lost people, liberty cannot survive without virtue.

That freedom untethered from moral order is nothing, but chaos!

And that no app, no algorithm, no ideology is ever going to fill the void, where meaning used to live!

To be a conservative, moving forward, we cannot just be about policies.

We have to defend the sacred, the unseen, the moral architecture, that gives people an identity. So how do you do that? Well, we have to rebuild competence. We have to restore institutions that actually work. Just in the last hour, this monologue on what we're facing now, because we can't open the government.

Why can't we open the government?

Because government is broken. Why does nobody care? Because education is broken.

We have to reclaim education, not as propaganda, but as the formation of the mind and the soul. Conservatives have to champion innovation.

Not to imitate Silicon Valley's chaos, but to harness technology in defense of human dignity. Don't be afraid of AI.

Know what it is. Know it's a tool. It's a tool to strengthen people. As long as you always remember it's a tool. Otherwise, you will lose your humanity to it!

That's a conservative principle. To be a conservative, we have to restore local strength. Our families are the basic building blocks, our schools, our churches, and our charities. Not some big, distant NGO that was started by the Tides Foundation, but actual local charities, where you see people working. A web of voluntary institutions that held us together at one point. Because when Washington fails, and it will, it already has, the neighborhood has to stand.

Charlie Kirk was doing one thing that people on our side were not doing. Speaking to the young.

But not in nostalgia.

Not in -- you know, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan.

In purpose. They don't remember. They don't remember who Dick Cheney was.

I was listening to Fox news this morning, talking about Dick Cheney. And there was somebody there that I know was not even born when Dick Cheney. When the World Trade Center came down.

They weren't even born. They were telling me about Dick Cheney.

And I was like, come on. Come on. Come on.

If you don't remember who Dick Cheney was, how are you going to remember 9/11. How will you remember who Reagan was.

That just says, that's an old man's creed. No, it's not.

It's the ultimate timeless rebellion against tyranny in all of its forms. Yes, and even the tyranny of despair, which is eating people alive!

We need to redefine ourselves. Because we have changed, and that's a good thing. The creed for a generation, that will decide the fate of the republic, is what we need to find.

A conservative in 2025, '26.

Is somebody who protects the enduring principles of American liberty and self-government.

While actively stewarding the institutions. The culture. The economy of this nation!

For those who are alive and yet to be unborn.

We have to be a group of people that we're not anchored in the past. Or in rage! But in reason. And morality. Realism. And hope for the future.

We're the stewards! We're the ones that have to relight the torch, not just hold it. We didn't -- we didn't build this Torch. We didn't make this Torch. We're the keepers of the flame, but we are honor-bound to pass that forward, and conservatives are viewed as people who just live in the past. We're not here to merely conserve the past, but to renew it. To sort it. What worked, what didn't work. We're the ones to say to the world, there's still such a thing as truth. There's still such a thing as virtue. You can deny it all you want.

But the pain will only get worse. There's still such a thing as America!

And if now is not the time to renew America. When is that time?

If you're not the person. If we're not the generation to actively stand and redefine and defend, then who is that person?

We are -- we are supposed to preserve what works.

That -- you know, I was writing something this morning.

I was making notes on this. A constitutionalist is for restraint. A progressive, if you will, for lack of a better term, is for more power.

Progressives want the government to have more power.

Conservatives are for more restraint.

But the -- for the American eagle to fly, we must have both wings.

And one can't be stronger than the other.

We as a conservative, are supposed to look and say, no. Don't look at that. The past teaches us this, this, and this. So don't do that.

We can't do that. But there are these things that we were doing in the past, that we have to jettison. And maybe the other side has a good idea on what should replace that. But we're the ones who are supposed to say, no, but remember the framework.

They're -- they can dream all they want.
They can come up with all these utopias and everything else, and we can go, "That's a great idea."

But how do we make it work with this framework? Because that's our job. The point of this is, it takes both. It takes both.

We have to have the customs and the moral order. And the practices that have stood the test of time, in trial.

We -- we're in an amazing, amazing time. Amazing time.

We live at a time now, where anything -- literally anything is possible!

I don't want to be against stuff. I want to be for the future. I want to be for a rich, dynamic future. One where we are part of changing the world for the better!

Where more people are lifted out of poverty, more people are given the freedom to choose, whatever it is that they want to choose, as their own government and everything.

I don't want to force it down anybody's throat.

We -- I am so excited to be a shining city on the hill again.

We have that opportunity, right in front of us!

But not in we get bogged down in hatred, in division.

Not if we get bogged down into being against something.

We must be for something!

I know what I'm for.

Do you?

How America’s elites fell for the same lie that fueled Auschwitz

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Bill Gates ends climate fear campaign, declares AI the future ruler

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.