Morning Brief 2025-11-10

Senate advances deal to reopen government after Dems cave
It's not over yet, but in a 60-40 vote, the Senate invoked cloture to break the filibuster and move forward with a bipartisan spending patch to fund the government through Jan. 30, 2026, as well as a “minibus” package that will fully restore food stamp benefits.
Glenn Beck reflects on Kirk’s legacy
“I knew that Charlie was different,” he told NewsNation’s Batya Ungar-Sargon. “I had tremendous respect for Charlie. I meant what I said. He was really one of the key reasons why Donald Trump won.”
Zohran Mamdani’s message about rich a false narrative: Glenn Beck
“You’re getting money from George Soros, Bill Gates, the Tides Foundation,” Glenn Beck told NewsNation’s Batya Ungar-Sargon on Saturday. “Don’t talk to me about the rich. The rich are calling the shots in your own campaign and your own life. And I find it reprehensible.”
Former Capitol Police officer a forensic match for Jan. 6 pipe bomber, sources say
A forensic analysis of a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer’s gait is a 94%-98% match to the unique stride of the long-sought Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, according to a Blaze News investigation confirmed by several intelligence sources.
Brennan, Strzok, Page subpoenaed as part of federal Russiagate probe: Sources
A Florida grand jury has issued subpoenas to top Obama-era intelligence officials as part of a widening investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia case, focusing on alleged misuse of the Steele dossier and political interference in the 2017 intelligence assessment.
House GOP probe targets Soros-linked groups over alleged Antifa funding ties
In the letter to Open Society Foundations, the committee wrote, "According to a recent report from the Capital Research Center, since 2016, OSF has donated more than $80 million to extremist organizations that support or engage in terrorism or other extremist violence."
Cotton presses DOJ to investigate Code Pink's terror, CCP ties
The Arkansas senator noted that the left-wing activist organization has partnered with a terrorist front group and receives funding from a CCP propagandist.
Trump pardons Wyoming diesel mechanic jailed for emissions ‘deletes’
President Trump granted a full pardon to Troy Lake, a 65-year-old Wyoming mechanic imprisoned for disabling diesel emissions systems. The move, championed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, was hailed as a stand against federal overreach that criminalized working-class tradesmen under Biden-era enforcement.
Leftism unleashed? Obama tells Democrats 'not to impose litmus tests' for candidates after Mamdani's win
Obama urged Democrats to welcome socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City, signaling growing establishment acceptance of the party’s far-left wing. Mamdani has called for seizing the means of production and higher taxes on white people, and he has defended the anti-Israel slogan “globalize the intifada.”
Alarming number of Americans, Democrats expect a politically violent future
A majority of Americans believe political violence will increase at a startling uptick. Others hold the belief that it is justified. The acceptability of such justifications appear to be divided by party lines, according to polling.
Trump is not to blame for Democrats electing violent extremists
Democrats have a long history of defending and electing party leaders engaged in the worst behavior imaginable, while Republican voters are still rejecting extremists.
Politico: Poll — here’s who Democrats think is their leader
Answers given by 2024 Kamala Harris voters to the question, "Who do you consider to be the leader of the Democratic Party?" The top answer was "Don't know," with 21%. Harris was second with 16.1%, and "Nobody" was 3rd with 10.5%. Schumer was next with 7.7%, and Jeffries was tied with Obama at 7.4%.
Dems send Hunter Biden’s father to lecture Americans on Trump ‘profiting’ from presidency
"Can you imagine if any other president in American history did that? Can you imagine what would happen?"
WaPo editorial board: Zohran Mamdani drops the mask
The mayor-elect divides New Yorkers into two groups: the oppressed and their oppressors.
Mamdani's people make demands — hate Israel and America, or we will end you
The election of the socialist mayor is unleashing a toxic sludge of unsavory characters poised to seize seats of prestige at city hall.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Democrats know 'nothing Mamdani is saying can ever work'
"If you talk to them in private, they'll be like: 'Yeah, that can never work.'"
NYC's new socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani visits mosque during trip to Puerto Rico
Zohran Mamdani jetted off to a luxury summit for progressives in Puerto Rico just two days after winning New York City's mayoral race and spent time at a local mosque.
Trump administration moves to deport UK censorship activist
The White House is preparing to revoke the U.S. visa of Imran Ahmed, head of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, a group tied to Labour leader Keir Starmer’s top aide. Officials say the move would signal zero tolerance for foreign activists who push censorship of Americans under the guise of combating “disinformation.”
Consumer sentiment nears lowest level ever as worries build over shutdown
The current conditions index slid to 52.3, a drop of nearly 11% from last month, while the future expectations measure fell to 49, down 2.6%. On a year-ago basis, the two measures respectively slumped 18.2% and 36.3%.
Job cuts in October hit highest level for the month in 22 years: Report
Job cuts for the month totaled 153,074, a 183% surge from September and 175% higher than the same month a year ago. It was the highest level for any October since 2003. This has been the worst year for announced layoffs since 2009.
Justice Dept probes meatpackers over ‘illicit collusion, price fixing’ driving up prices
Beef prices set records in 2025.
50-year mortgage: Housing director calls Trump’s idea ‘complete game changer’
For a $400,000 loan with a 6% interest rate, a simple comparison using an amortization calculator shows you’d get a monthly mortgage payment of $2,398 under a 30-year loan, and $2,105 under a 50-year loan. Those numbers do not include taxes or insurance.
Goldman Sachs says we’re not in an AI bubble, and its young multimillionaire clientele are all in on AI-energy investments and healthcare innovations
At a private Goldman Sachs summit in Aspen, ultra-wealthy investors discussed AI’s massive potential in medicine, productivity, and energy while brushing off fears of an industry bubble. Executives urged caution but said AI remains one of the century’s top investment frontiers.
Texas ranks first for top business climate third year in a row
Site Selection surveyed corporate executives, site selection consultants, and real estate professionals who said the most important criteria for the best business climate was the availability, cost, and reliability of utilities. Texas, which leads the U.S. in oil and natural gas production, also produces more electricity than any other state.
Wild moment defiant suburban moms use their 'privilege as white women' to take on ICE
"Someone sitting in the road is not doing harm, people being apprehended is harmful."
Quivering teen boy wipes tears as he fears ICE will snatch his parents, who are US citizens
"I just want to tell you guys that I'm scared for my parents to walk out there, to walk out their house because I might not be able to say goodbye to them if they go to work. I might not ever be able to say 'bye' or see them again," he began, his voice breaking as he spoke.
Outgoing NYC Mayor Eric Adams to allow fired COVID workers to get jobs back
Adams, who steps down on Dec. 31, said he is giving about 2,900 city workers who were fired during the pandemic over their refusal to get vaccinated another shot at coming back to work as he prepares to depart city hall.
AP: US military strike off the coast of Venezuela disrupts life in impoverished fishing communities
In dozens of interviews in villages on Venezuela’s breathtaking northeastern coast, from which some of the boats departed, residents and relatives said the dead men had indeed been running drugs but were not narcoterrorists or leaders of a cartel or gang.
Putin answers Maduro’s call to help Venezuela resist Trump
On Friday, Moscow confirmed it would consider Caracas’ request for critical support — including repairs to Russian‑made fighter jets, upgrades to radar systems, and the delivery of missile units.
Maduro reportedly open to leaving Venezuela in exchange for amnesty and 'comfortable exile': Report
Citing people who have dealings with Caracas, the Atlantic noted that there are some in the U.S. who propose resuming negotiations with the regime, rather than the ongoing military campaign pressure that includes strikes against alleged drug vessels in the region.
Trump’s Berlin Wall moment for the Muslim world
With up to 27 Muslim-majority nations in play, the president could deliver history-making Abraham Accords signings that reshape the region and defeat anti-Israel radicals.
US confirms aid is flowing into Gaza, contradicting Hamas propaganda
American and Israeli officials report an average of 674 aid trucks entering Gaza daily since the Oct. 10 ceasefire — far above Hamas’ fabricated numbers. The data shows food, medicine, and clean water deliveries surging, while U.S. officials accuse Hamas of stealing and manipulating aid to fuel propaganda against Israel.
Male Israeli hostage recounts brutal sexual torture by Gaza captors
While female hostages have bravely spoken of sexual assault in captivity, his testimony is the first by a male survivor to publicly describe such abuse. "It was sexual violence — and its main purpose was to humiliate me," he said. "The goal was to crush my dignity. And that's exactly what he did."
Iran plotted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, US officials say
The plan was hatched by the same Quds Force unit of the IRGC — the shadowy Unit 11000 — that in recent months allegedly tried to conduct attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets in Australia and Europe, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Russia attacks nuclear substations, kills 7, Ukraine says
"Russia once again targeted substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X. "These were not accidental but well-planned strikes. Russia is deliberately endangering nuclear safety in Europe."
BBC execs step down after network accused of deceptive edit of Trump's January 6 speech
As Blaze News previously reported, the edit in question appeared on the BBC's one-hour Panorama special, titled "Trump: A Second Chance?" The documentary featured a clip purporting to show Trump saying, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell."
Sierra Club embraced social justice, DEI after being 'flush' with cash — and then destroyed itself: NYT
The report included many firsthand accounts of how racial activists were brought into the fold and then colonized the environmental mission, leading to the downfall of the organization.
Transgenderism is in rapid decline among young Americans, indicating it was a social contagion
Six major studies, including FIRE and Census data, reveal that nonbinary and trans identification among U.S. students has dropped by more than half since 2023, even as political views and religiosity remain unchanged.
The radicalizing relationship between alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson and trans lover Lance Twiggs
How did he end up the only suspect in the public, brutal assassination of conservative activist and thought leader Charlie Kirk?
Appeals court says Texas can enforce drag show ban, suggests not all drag shows violate state law
The three-judge panel reversed a 2023 district court ruling that found the law unconstitutional.
First openly trans lawmaker admits to sickening child sex charges involving kids as young as 3
Former Democratic New Hampshire state Rep. Stacie-Marie Laughton, a man who claims he's actually a woman, pleaded guilty to charges including sexual exploitation of children last week in a Boston federal court.
Georgia police officer investigated after confronting male that used women’s restroom at library
“I use the restroom, the women’s restroom, like I have been for months, if not years,” Swinson said. "He says, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ So misgendering me right away, just goes, 'But you're not a woman. That's obvious.'"
Obama judge orders Department of Education to stop blaming Democrats for shutdown in workers' out-of-office emails
U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said the messages blaming Democrats for the government shutdown on the outgoing messages from the Department of Education violated the workers' free speech rights.
AG Paxton sues Texas school district for refusing to display Ten Commandments in classrooms
Paxton is asking a court for an injunction to force the district to comply with the law. The law was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year and went into effect on Sept. 1.
Welcome to Harvard, where studying is now a hate crime
Rumors that Harvard might end its grade-inflation gravy train sparked outrage from students who see academics as oppression and activism as education.
Silicon Valley startup backed by Altman and Armstrong explores embryo gene editing
Preventive, a San Francisco biotech funded by Sam Altman and Brian Armstrong, is researching genetic embryo editing to eliminate hereditary disease — sparking fears it could pave the way for designer babies and violate U.S. law banning such practices.
'Gross' influencer faces ire from fans for going on night out with highly contagious infection
The 30-year-old donned a Powerpuff Girls T-shirt and puffy red eyes as she told her 5.1 million followers her diagnosis and proceeded to get ready for her birthday bash. "All right, get ready with ol' pink eye for my 30th birthday party!"
Trump attends Washington Commanders game for NFL 'Salute to Service' ceremony
Air Force One flew over the stadium prior to the start of the festivities to mark Veterans Day.
Lions receiver breaks out ‘Trump dance’ while pointing to president in box after touchdown
Amon-Ra St. Brown knew his audience. The Lions’ star receiver broke out the “Trump dance” during Sunday’s game against the Commanders with Trump in attendance.
Two MLB pitchers indicted in gambling-scheme bombshell
Two Cleveland Indians pitchers have been indicted over a scheme in which they allegedly shared inside information about their pitches with sports bettors, who then used that information to win hundreds of thousands of dollars.
