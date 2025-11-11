Morning Brief 2025-11-11

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Trump defends global focus, says ignoring world affairs risks ‘world war’
The president pushed back on critics urging him to focus solely on domestic issues, saying a president must “watch over the world” to prevent global chaos from reaching U.S. shores. Responding to MTG’s complaints, he said she’d “lost her way,” arguing that strong foreign policy — including peace deals and trade pressure on China — keeps America prosperous and safe.
Supreme Court agrees to decide if mail-in ballots can arrive after Election Day
The court agreed to hear the matter after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the law in 2024.
Florida AG probes JPMorgan’s cooperation with Arctic Frost as it debanked Trump
The investigation was prompted by information released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which disclosed last month that special counsel Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation into Donald Trump had targeted hundreds of Republican individuals and entities with subpoenas.
House J6 subcommittee chair requests interviews with Kamala Harris' security detail on DNC pipe bomb
"Given the presence of [former] Vice President Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail at the DNC when authorities discovered the pipe bomb, your agents may possess information that is necessary for our oversight and request your cooperation in this process."
Trump pardons Giuliani, Powell, others involved in 2020 alternate electors case
The White House emphasized that those pardoned, some of whom still face state-level charges, did nothing wrong.
Ted Cruz schedules hearing on impeaching 'rogue' federal judges
The Senate subcommittee hearing is scheduled to take place next week.
'Won't be the last': Felon freed by Biden autopen arrested after Omaha shooting
Alleged Omaha-area gang member Khyre Holbert is back in custody after the Biden White House freed him 13 years early.
Nantucket $5 million home offered for free — if you can haul it away
A historic five-bedroom Nantucket home is being given away at no cost, but the catch is steep: The new owner must move the entire structure off its oceanfront lot within 180 days.
Florida man paid his cousin at least $6K to kill the 17-year-old high school junior he molested: Feds
Lenard White hired his cousin to gun down a high schooler who he molested to keep her from testifying — now both will spend life in prison.
Government shutdown...
Senate passes resolution to reopen government through January, sends legislation to House
The government has been shut down since Oct. 1 and became the longest on record last week after it surpassed the 2018-2019 record of 35 days. It has now been shut down for 41 days.
These Senate Dems were the shutdown's loudest critics. Now they're condemning the deal to reopen the government.
Democrats who accused Republicans of using poor families as political tools now oppose an agreement that would resume SNAP payments.
Democrats roast Chuck Schumer over shutdown deal
“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” Rep. Ro Khanna of California posted on X.
Trump tells air-traffic controllers ‘get back to work, NOW!!!’ — while recommending a $10,000 bonus to those who’ve remained on job
“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU,” Trump said while praising those who did their job and saying he'd recommend large bonuses for them.
NY Times: What were Democrats thinking?
This NYT column says the Democrats' government shutdown wasn't about Obamacare subsidies. Rather, it was about "Trump's authoritarianism." And Democrats lost because they're good and Trump is bad, saying "Trump's willingness to hurt people exceeds their [Democrats'] willingness to see people get hurt."
‘The View’ host’s tirade over shutdown ending is a masterclass in gaslighting
The hens on "The View" couldn’t decide who to blame — first calling the GOP villains for a shutdown Democrats caused, then raging at their own party for ending it.
NYC...
Nonprofit tied to anti-Semitic Mamdani ally Linda Sarsour received millions in public funds from New York City and state, records show
The Arab American Association of New York organized a pro-Hamas demonstration soon after Oct. 7. Will it receive more taxpayer money under Mayor Mamdani?
Zohran Mamdani’s first staff picks show he’s going full speed ahead ... to disaster
Don’t expect 1st Deputy Mayor-designate Dean Fuleihan to rein in an ounce of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's worst urges: He imposed no such restraint when he worked for Bill de Blasio.
Rudy Giuliani offers 6 words of advice to Zohran Mamdani after NYC mayoral win
“My advice to him is to step down and do something else,” Giuliani told the Post.
Politics...
Matt Walsh: American elections are now being decided based on tribal blood feuds in Africa
State Sen. Omar Fateh narrowly lost the Minneapolis mayor’s race to incumbent Jacob Frey, with social media chatter suggesting Somali voters split along tribal lines rather than uniting behind a fellow countryman.
RNC responds to 28 bomb threats, nearly 500 tips of suspicious election activity
The Republican National Committee says it handled 28 bomb-threat reports and about 478 voting-day issues across states including New Jersey and Virginia, deploying hundreds of poll workers and attorneys to secure ballots and enforce election laws.
Socialist takes lead in Seattle mayor race by 91 votes
Katie Wilson is not shying away from comparisons to Zohran Mamdani. The ridiculous mail-in voting laws in Washington mean they won't know who their mayor is for days or weeks still.
Democrat House candidate says ‘America deserved 9/11,’ celebrates Charlie Kirk’s murder, vows to imprison MAGA voters
Michigan congressional candidate Samuel Smeltzer, a self-described socialist and “furry,” has called for killing billionaires, imprisoning ICE agents, and locking up Trump supporters in labor camps.
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter launches 2028 bid for California state Senate
Christine Pelosi announced she’ll run for state Senator Scott Wiener’s seat in 2028 rather than seek her mother’s soon-to-be-vacant House seat. The longtime Democratic operative says she’ll fight for “San Francisco values,” as Wiener campaigns to succeed the retiring former speaker in Congress.
Economy...
Senate Republicans push labor reform as they navigate pro-union faction of MAGA
A group of GOP senators led by Bill Cassidy introduced seven bills to overhaul labor law, reflecting a new populist strain in the party that is courting unions.
California’s $20 fast-food wage kills thousands of jobs, boosts automation
Studies show the state’s 2024 minimum-wage hike wiped out roughly 18,000 fast-food jobs, doubled price increases, and accelerated the shift to kiosks and AI-run kitchens.
Babylon Bee: Dave Ramsey in critical condition after learning of 50-year mortgage
According to sources, Ramsey collapsed at his desk after reading a Truth Social post from Trump in which he pushed the concept of a 50-year home mortgage to combat the growing housing crisis.
Immigration...
Border Patrol agents dodge bullets and bricks from leftist rioters in sanctuary city: DHS
Leftist activists in Chicago engaged in a series of violent attacks against federal agents who were conducting immigration enforcement operations over the weekend.
Illegal alien with past felony firearm violation in custody after weekend Border Patrol attack in Chicago
A gunman allegedly opened fire on Border Patrol agents during a Chicago immigration raid.
WAR news...
‘Don’t awaken the Jaguar’: Narco state leader makes grandiose threat to Trump on cartel crackdown
Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a former Marxist militant overseeing record cocaine exports, warned President Trump not to “attack the condor” as U.S. forces hit cartel operations across Latin America.
Ex–Navy SEAL claims Obama delayed bin Laden raid to attend Correspondents' Dinner
Former SEAL Team Six member Matt Bissonnette alleged Obama postponed the 2011 mission to kill Osama bin Laden by 24 hours so he could attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a delay that led to warmer conditions that caused a helicopter to crash during the raid.
China...
Daily Caller: US nuclear bomber fleet shares fence with trailer park linked to Chinese intel-tied fraudster
A foreign-owned trailer park bordering Whiteman Air Force Base — home to America’s nuclear-capable B-2 bombers — is tied to a Canadian couple linked to ex-Chinese intelligence associate Miles Guo.
Canada...
Canadian military will rely on an army of public servants to boost its ranks by 300,000
Alberta & Saskatchewan want us to liberate them from this goofiness.
Europe...
BBC ‘apologises for error of judgment’ over Trump speech edit as government claims it's not biased
Meanwhile Downing Street has said the BBC is not corrupt or institutionally biased, appearing to hit back at claims by Trump and other critics of the public broadcaster.
Trump threatens to sue BBC for $1B over allegedly 'false, defamatory' documentary on J6 remarks
"We will review the letter and respond directly in due course," a BBC spokesperson said.
BBC's Trump deception is a stain on all of Britain — and it's just one bit of its bias
If you come for Donald J. Trump, you better not miss. That’s a lesson the BBC just learned the hard way.
Asia...
Report: Indian police foil ISIS-linked plot to launch chemical and gun attacks across major cities
A year-long investigation led to the arrest of three men accused of planning terror strikes across India, including a doctor allegedly developing ricin poison for mass attacks. Authorities say the group had ties to ISIS and obtained smuggled firearms dropped by drones and scouted government sites in multiple cities before being caught.
Entertainment...
Billy Bob Thornton talks Hollywood, politics with Joe Rogan
"Who the hell would want to listen to a musician or an actor talk about politics?"
Puff Daddy's life in prison includes a job in the chapel, drug treatment, and discipline over a banned phone call
Combs has landed one of the most sought-after prison jobs and enrolled in a program that could shorten his sentence.
‘The 5 families of Christmas’: NYC tree sellers battle mob ties, murder, and mayhem in new doc
"The Merchants of Joy" dives into New York’s cutthroat Christmas tree trade, following five rival families who face mafia shakedowns, fierce turf wars, and even murder while competing to control the city’s yuletide business — all in a frantic five-week season.
Media...
Jimmy Kimmel's wife has cut off family members over Trump: 'We're not aligned anymore'
McNearney said that she felt family members who supported Trump were a personal insult to her.
Stephen Colbert admits late-night TV tells viewers ‘how to think’
Colbert told GQ his show “curates” the day’s events to help audiences process how they “should feel” about them.
'South Park' creator says Paramount, David Ellison haven’t pushed back on Trump satire: 'They’re letting us do whatever we want'
But wait, I thought Ellison was bowing to Trump to get FEC approval of a merger by firing Colbert — why would "South Park" be allowed to bash the president? Oh right, Colbert is losing tens of millions a year while "South Park" is making money.
Progressive radio show host posts photo of herself kissing Jasmine Crockett's sneakers
"Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it!" she posted on social media.
Environment...
California’s green policies leave data centers sitting dormant
AI facilities in Santa Clara are complete but powerless as the city-owned utility fails to meet their energy demands. California’s aggressive climate mandates and shutdown of reliable coal and gas plants have crippled its grid, leaving Big Tech unable to power the very systems that fueled its push for a “green” future.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Democrats insisted the Supreme Court was ‘plotting’ to abolish gay marriage. They were wrong.
The Court rejected former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis’ petition to overturn the 2015 gay marriage ruling, refusing to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges despite years of Democrat warnings that Trump’s justices would erase it. Not one justice backed her appeal.
Appeals court bans punishing students for using 'biological' pronouns: Not disruptive, harassing
Full 6th Circuit overturns panel on party-line vote, says students use correct pronouns for gender-confused peers because "there is no practical alternative" to compelled affirmation of what they hold to be a lie.
LGBTQ+ teacher posts meme apparently threatening violence over pronouns: Report
A Virginia high school teacher was placed on leave after sharing a meme depicting a rainbow-colored hand holding a gun with the caption, "Put the pronouns back in the email."
Education...
Mamdani’s vast support among the college-educated tells us all we need to know about higher ed
New York City’s election suggests that higher education must undergo significant changes to prevent socialism from taking over America.
AI...
OpenAI warns of ‘potentially catastrophic’ risks from superintelligence
The company says the race toward self-improving AI could outpace humanity’s ability to control it and urged research, cooperation, and possibly slowing development.
Survey shows nearly 90% of companies are now using AI, but few are integrating it into operations
McKinsey’s 2025 report found that while most companies are experimenting with AI, only a minority have embedded it into core operations. The firms seeing the biggest gains are those redesigning workflows and using AI to drive innovation rather than just efficiency.
Sports...
Olympics set to ban all transgender athletes for LA 2028 after 'finding scientific evidence of advantages to being born male'
A ban on men competing in women's sports is strongly expected to be in place for the 2028 Olympics — but it remains unclear if there will be barriers against athletes with differences of sexual development after the boxing furor at Paris 2024.
Nov. 11, 2004 - Yasser Arafat dies... Finding an appropriate song... Scott Peterson case... One of the worst songs ever recorded... The biggest myth of the Middle East... List of Democrat accomplishments for African-Americans... Voodoo...