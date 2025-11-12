Morning Brief 2025-11-12

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Massie seeks probe into FBI’s Jan. 6 pipe bomb handling
"Based on my questioning of witnesses, reporting by Steve Baker & others, and this new 11 pg whistleblower disclosure, I believe management at FBI has been covering-up, or has been grossly incompetent. Revelations about the pipe bomb investigation require answers @FBIDirectorKash," Massie wrote on X.
‘Clinton Corruption Files’: Bondi, Patel unleash new evidence about former first family foundation
Officials say evidence sent to Congress raises fresh concerns that government officials kept evidence from prosecutors.
Evidence contradicts Comey’s claim that his indictment is purely political
U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan backed up the James Comey charges with evidence far surpassing what is necessary to survive a motion to dismiss.
FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigating ‘violent tiots’ that erupted outside of TPUSA event
The DOJ's Civil Rights division is also probing the leftist demonstrations at UC Berkeley.
Trump honors veterans’ ‘legacy of gallantry’ at Arlington, declares new Victory Day
President Trump paid tribute to America’s heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, thanking veterans for defending freedom and declaring Veterans Day to also be “World War I Victory Day.” He vowed to restore pride in the military, cut VA backlogs to zero, and end political correctness in the armed forces.
Brooklyn couple who lovingly tended forgotten WWI memorial honored after their deaths
Theresa and Guido Cianciotta, who spent decades caring for an overgrown Williamsburg war memorial at their own expense, were remembered in a Veterans Day ceremony for preserving the tribute to 83 fallen locals. After their passing, volunteers stepped in to restore the site once again neglected by the city.
Every member of civilization is either building something or destroying it
In "Lions and Scavengers," Ben Shapiro articulates some defining truths that helpfully explain our current political divisions.
City officials back down after rejecting nativity display at Christmas farmers' market
After initially banning a live nativity while approving Santa and Grinch decorations, Pataskala, Ohio, reversed course when First Liberty Institute warned the move violated the First Amendment. Organizers say the city finally honored their right to celebrate Christmas publicly.
Trump pardons trail runner convicted for taking a shortcut after Grand Teton record run
Michelino Sunseri was convicted after veering off a marked path for a few hundred yards while breaking the Grand Teton speed record — a move prosecutors claimed could cause erosion. The case became a symbol of bureaucratic overreach, with thousands of dollars wasted prosecuting for a harmless detour on public land.
Courts...
Ongoing judicial coup proves Alito, Thomas were right about weak SCOTUS injunction ruling
Left-wing judges have exploited loopholes in the Supreme Court’s CASA decision, issuing sweeping class-wide injunctions against Trump policies despite the ruling’s intent to curb them. Legal scholars say the pattern confirms Alito and Thomas’ warnings that activist courts would undermine the decision’s impact.
Biden-appointed judge considers releasing hundreds of illegal aliens nabbed by ICE in Chicago raids
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings is expected to hold a hearing Wednesday that could result in an order forcing federal immigration agents to release the detainees with ankle monitors or other tracking devices.
Over 600 illegal immigrants awarded $112 million after NY jury finds county liable for unlawful ICE detentions
A federal judge has ordered Long Island's Suffolk County, New York, to pay $112 million in damages after hundreds of illegal immigrants were detained by local authorities on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Utah judge gives Democrats a boost with congressional map in red state
Republican Utah state Rep. Candice Pierucci called the redrawn map a "clear example of judicial activism." Pierucci added, "The judge drove the entire process, set aggressive deadlines, and refused an extension for map drawing by the legislature."
Politics...
Schumer facing harsh criticism, and some muted support, for his handling of the shutdown
The pushback was immediate, harsh, and widespread, especially among progressive members of the House Democratic caucus. There was a lot of support for Schumer from fellow Democratic senators and very little criticism.
Senate Democrats insist the shutdown was 'definitely' worth it despite fully surrendering to Republicans
"We got people to pay attention to the fact that this is a traumatic, in many cases, life-or-death situation all over this country," Democrat Sen. John Hickenlooper claimed.
Radicals rush to back ‘the AOC of Tennessee’ in special congressional election
Riding high from last week's blue-state victories, DNC chief Ken Martin says socialist Aftyn Behn can flip deep-red Tennessee’s 7th District.
Michigan Senate candidate deleted post calling Border Patrol 'white supremacists' and blaming US for illegal immigration
Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate in the Democrat primary for Michigan's open Senate seat in 2026, is under fire for a 2021 post accusing border patrol of racism over a debunked “whipping” claim. The former “defund the police” activist has also faced backlash for downplaying Hamas atrocities and aligning with far-left anti-ICE rhetoric.
A historian’s warning: The Democrats have gone full totalitarian
From race politics to censorship, the modern liberal-left mirrors the methods of Europe’s darkest movements.
Socialist Seattle mayoral challenger leads by razor-thin margin — while her parents in NY send her money for expenses
Katie Wilson, 43, who is married and running on a tax-the-rich platform, admitted sponging off her professor parents for $2,200 a month in childcare so she can campaign — a fitting arrangement for a socialist who wants everyone else to pay the bills.
Kamala Harris cackles uncontrollably while claiming she defeated Trump's campaign strategy to bait her
"I understood the game that was being played. And I made the decision that I wasn't gonna get played!" Harris cackled at her own comment and prompted the other women to similarly cackle. "Chess, not checkers!" replied one. "Three-dimensional chess! I'm telling you!" she added as the cackles continued.
Economy...
Trump says 'adverse' Supreme Court decision on his tariffs would have $3 trillion negative impact
The court is set to review the president's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to levy tariffs on imported goods.
Italian pasta giant Rummo pleads with US to reverse ‘absurd’ 107% tariffs to avoid hiking prices
Rummo warned it may have to double pasta prices after the Commerce Department slapped Italian exporters with massive anti-dumping penalties for allegedly failing to cooperate in a review. The company says it already sells its pasta in the U.S. at triple its Italian price.
Immigration...
ICE makes pitch to NYPD cops after Mamdani promises radical overhaul
Police resignations surged ahead of the socialist mayor-elect’s victory, as Zohran Mamdani vowed to defund and replace parts of the NYPD with social workers. ICE and other law enforcement agencies are now courting disillusioned officers fed up with his anti-police agenda.
WAR news...
US aircraft carrier nears Latin America as Venezuela orders mobilization
Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said that Venezuela would put the entire country’s military arsenal at the ready, including militia and almost 200,000 soldiers.
UK suspends some intelligence sharing with US over boat strike concerns in major break
The United Kingdom is no longer sharing intelligence with the U.S. about suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean because it does not want to be complicit in U.S. military strikes and believes the attacks are illegal, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Middle East...
Tensions mount as Turkey seeks to send troops to Gaza, Israel says 'no Turkish boots on the ground'
The next stage of the peace plan has proven problematic, as Hamas has so far refused to give up its weapons and control over Gaza.
Iran smuggling advanced weaponry to growing terrorist proxy network in West Bank
The Islamic Republic has shipped explosive drones, anti-tank missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades — armaments not typically used in the West Bank — to terrorist groups near Israeli cities.
Ukraine - Russia...
Zelenskyy ally reportedly tied to $100 million Ukrainian energy kickback scheme
Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau charged seven people in a major Energoatom probe, with Reuters reporting that Timur Mindich — a longtime friend and ex-business partner of President Zelenskyy — is among them. The scandal comes as Kyiv faces EU pressure to root out corruption amid crippling wartime power outages.
China...
China is winning the energy arms race — using tech we invented
Beijing’s new molten-salt thorium reactor marks the first global success of a technology pioneered by U.S. researchers in the 1960s.
Europe...
German chancellor echoes AFD, calls to send Syrians home as migrant crime surges
After years attacking the anti-migration AFD, Chancellor Friedrich Merz now says Syria’s war is over and asylum claims no longer apply, urging over a million Syrians to return. Foreign nationals made up 41.8% of criminal suspects last year, with Syrians leading the list.
Entertainment...
Oscar Isaac says he would only do 'Star Wars' again if Disney doesn’t ‘succumb to fascism’
"Star Wars" actor said he was "not so open to working with Disney" in interview two days after the company suspended Jimmy Kimmel.
Elton John throws fit backstage at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘My plane is waiting!’
The 78-year-old singer reportedly erupted at event staff over show delays, shouting and berating organizers before going onstage to perform his tribute to Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.
Media...
Sunny Hostin scolds John Fetterman for voting in favor of not starving his constituents
"Senator Bernie Sanders said the vote was a horrific mistake. Governor Gavin Newsom called it pathetic and a surrender. Poll after poll found Americans on both sides of the aisle blaming Republicans. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed the GOP. ... Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gun fight?! ... I believe you are wrong!"
Jon Stewart rages against Democrats for voting to reopen government
“Not even a full week removed from the best election night results they’ve had in years, seven Democratic senators and an ‘independent’ voted with their Republican counterparts to end the shutdown and reopen the government. And did they get their extended health care subsidies?”
MSNBC hires black actors to feature alongside its white anchors in racial justice-themed ad promoting ‘MS NOW’ name change
A slick new civil rights-themed video promoting MSNBC's forced name change to "MS NOW" features paid black actors playing ordinary Americans, intercut with pensive shots of MSNBC's white primetime stars.
Environment...
Indigenous mob storms COP30 summit in Brazil, injuring guards and shouting ‘we can’t eat money’
Dozens of protesters broke through security at the U.N. climate talks in Belem, hurling sticks and clashing with guards as they demanded “our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal miners, and illegal loggers.”
Trump’s absence from Cop30 an ‘abomination,’ says California governor
Newsom said he came because he would not let the U.S. be relegated to a “footnote” at the conference.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Democrats now think transgenderism is a winning issue. It’ll be put to the test in 2026.
“Republicans went all in on anti-trans messaging for the 2025 election,” declared an article by NOTUS. “It didn’t work.”
Education...
Paying a fortune for a college education may be a big waste of money right now
We’ve entered the age of AI — yet parents are still ponying up small fortunes for their kids to learn jobs that will soon be antiquated (if they’re not already).
Religion...
Pope Leo to host Hollywood stars at Vatican film event
The first American pope will welcome actors and directors including Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, Adam Scott, and Chris Pine to the Vatican on Nov. 15 to discuss cinema’s role in promoting faith and human values. The Chicago-born pontiff, a film enthusiast, listed “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Life Is Beautiful” among his favorites.
Archbishop Paul Coakley chosen to lead US Catholic bishops
The Oklahoma City archbishop, known for prioritizing abortion as the church’s top moral issue and warning against gender ideology, was elected president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. A steady conservative voice, Coakley has defended pro-life laws but also urged compassion paired with lawful border enforcement.
AI...
Time magazine launches new AI agent
Time has launched an AI agent that lets people ask questions and generate text summaries and audio briefs drawn entirely from its 102-year-old archive.
Free ChatGPT for transitioning US service members and veterans
No, this has nothing to do with sex changes, but instead they're offering free ChatGPT Plus to U.S. service members and veterans who retired/separated from active duty within the last 12 months.
Science...
Kim Kardashian is furious that her family's psychics said she'd pass the bar exam: 'Pathological liars'
"All of the f**king psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f**king full of s**t. They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say,” Kardashian said.
Psychic Matt Fraser says Kim Kardashian's fortune tellers could still be right
According to "Meet the Frasers" star Matt, the spirit world operates on a different time frame than we do and doesn't communicate to mediums exactly when outcomes are to occur. He explained, "It could be that she's going to pass this exam in the future, and this just was not the time."
Space food made from astronaut urine to be tested on ISS
The European Space Agency is preparing to test a Finnish-made protein powder called Solein, created from microbes, air, electricity, and urea from urine, as part of its HOBI-WAN project. The experiment will run aboard the International Space Station, aiming to make sustainable “space food” production possible by 2035.
Sports...
Pat McAfee tells leftist viewers to stop crying over his interview with Trump
“For the immediate people that are gonna be mad about that happening, it’s the president of the United States. It’s Veterans Day. He’s the commander in chief. Obviously, if we have the opportunity to talk to him, we’re going to. And he is hilarious.”
Nov. 12, 2012 - How the Petraeus story went down... Revolutionaries are dismantling our government... How the financial cliff will play out... Glenn's review of 007 'Skyfall'... Enjoy life, but focus when you have to...