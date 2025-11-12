Morning Brief 2025-11-12

Blog
No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

Massie seeks probe into FBI’s Jan. 6 pipe bomb handling
"Based on my questioning of witnesses, reporting by Steve Baker & others, and this new 11 pg whistleblower disclosure, I believe management at FBI has been covering-up, or has been grossly incompetent. Revelations about the pipe bomb investigation require answers @FBIDirectorKash," Massie wrote on X.

‘Clinton Corruption Files’: Bondi, Patel unleash new evidence about former first family foundation
Officials say evidence sent to Congress raises fresh concerns that government officials kept evidence from prosecutors.

Evidence contradicts Comey’s claim that his indictment is purely political
U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan backed up the James Comey charges with evidence far surpassing what is necessary to survive a motion to dismiss.

FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigating ‘violent tiots’ that erupted outside of TPUSA event
The DOJ's Civil Rights division is also probing the leftist demonstrations at UC Berkeley.

Trump honors veterans’ ‘legacy of gallantry’ at Arlington, declares new Victory Day
President Trump paid tribute to America’s heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, thanking veterans for defending freedom and declaring Veterans Day to also be “World War I Victory Day.” He vowed to restore pride in the military, cut VA backlogs to zero, and end political correctness in the armed forces.

Brooklyn couple who lovingly tended forgotten WWI memorial honored after their deaths
Theresa and Guido Cianciotta, who spent decades caring for an overgrown Williamsburg war memorial at their own expense, were remembered in a Veterans Day ceremony for preserving the tribute to 83 fallen locals. After their passing, volunteers stepped in to restore the site once again neglected by the city.

Every member of civilization is either building something or destroying it
In "Lions and Scavengers," Ben Shapiro articulates some defining truths that helpfully explain our current political divisions.

City officials back down after rejecting nativity display at Christmas farmers' market
After initially banning a live nativity while approving Santa and Grinch decorations, Pataskala, Ohio, reversed course when First Liberty Institute warned the move violated the First Amendment. Organizers say the city finally honored their right to celebrate Christmas publicly.

Trump pardons trail runner convicted for taking a shortcut after Grand Teton record run
Michelino Sunseri was convicted after veering off a marked path for a few hundred yards while breaking the Grand Teton speed record — a move prosecutors claimed could cause erosion. The case became a symbol of bureaucratic overreach, with thousands of dollars wasted prosecuting for a harmless detour on public land.

Courts...

Ongoing judicial coup proves Alito, Thomas were right about weak SCOTUS injunction ruling
Left-wing judges have exploited loopholes in the Supreme Court’s CASA decision, issuing sweeping class-wide injunctions against Trump policies despite the ruling’s intent to curb them. Legal scholars say the pattern confirms Alito and Thomas’ warnings that activist courts would undermine the decision’s impact.

Biden-appointed judge considers releasing hundreds of illegal aliens nabbed by ICE in Chicago raids
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings is expected to hold a hearing Wednesday that could result in an order forcing federal immigration agents to release the detainees with ankle monitors or other tracking devices.

Over 600 illegal immigrants awarded $112 million after NY jury finds county liable for unlawful ICE detentions
A federal judge has ordered Long Island's Suffolk County, New York, to pay $112 million in damages after hundreds of illegal immigrants were detained by local authorities on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Utah judge gives Democrats a boost with congressional map in red state
Republican Utah state Rep. Candice Pierucci called the redrawn map a "clear example of judicial activism." Pierucci added, "The judge drove the entire process, set aggressive deadlines, and refused an extension for map drawing by the legislature."

Politics...

Schumer facing harsh criticism, and some muted support, for his handling of the shutdown
The pushback was immediate, harsh, and widespread, especially among progressive members of the House Democratic caucus. There was a lot of support for Schumer from fellow Democratic senators and very little criticism.

Senate Democrats insist the shutdown was 'definitely' worth it despite fully surrendering to Republicans
"We got people to pay attention to the fact that this is a traumatic, in many cases, life-or-death situation all over this country," Democrat Sen. John Hickenlooper claimed.

Radicals rush to back ‘the AOC of Tennessee’ in special congressional election
Riding high from last week's blue-state victories, DNC chief Ken Martin says socialist Aftyn Behn can flip deep-red Tennessee’s 7th District.

Michigan Senate candidate deleted post calling Border Patrol 'white supremacists' and blaming US for illegal immigration
Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate in the Democrat primary for Michigan's open Senate seat in 2026, is under fire for a 2021 post accusing border patrol of racism over a debunked “whipping” claim. The former “defund the police” activist has also faced backlash for downplaying Hamas atrocities and aligning with far-left anti-ICE rhetoric.

A historian’s warning: The Democrats have gone full totalitarian
From race politics to censorship, the modern liberal-left mirrors the methods of Europe’s darkest movements.

Socialist Seattle mayoral challenger leads by razor-thin margin — while her parents in NY send her money for expenses
Katie Wilson, 43, who is married and running on a tax-the-rich platform, admitted sponging off her professor parents for $2,200 a month in childcare so she can campaign — a fitting arrangement for a socialist who wants everyone else to pay the bills.

Kamala Harris cackles uncontrollably while claiming she defeated Trump's campaign strategy to bait her
"I understood the game that was being played. And I made the decision that I wasn't gonna get played!" Harris cackled at her own comment and prompted the other women to similarly cackle. "Chess, not checkers!" replied one. "Three-dimensional chess! I'm telling you!" she added as the cackles continued.

Economy...

Trump says 'adverse' Supreme Court decision on his tariffs would have $3 trillion negative impact
The court is set to review the president's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to levy tariffs on imported goods.

Italian pasta giant Rummo pleads with US to reverse ‘absurd’ 107% tariffs to avoid hiking prices
Rummo warned it may have to double pasta prices after the Commerce Department slapped Italian exporters with massive anti-dumping penalties for allegedly failing to cooperate in a review. The company says it already sells its pasta in the U.S. at triple its Italian price.

Immigration...

ICE makes pitch to NYPD cops after Mamdani promises radical overhaul
Police resignations surged ahead of the socialist mayor-elect’s victory, as Zohran Mamdani vowed to defund and replace parts of the NYPD with social workers. ICE and other law enforcement agencies are now courting disillusioned officers fed up with his anti-police agenda.

WAR news...

US aircraft carrier nears Latin America as Venezuela orders mobilization
Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said that Venezuela would put the entire country’s military arsenal at the ready, including militia and almost 200,000 soldiers.

UK suspends some intelligence sharing with US over boat strike concerns in major break
The United Kingdom is no longer sharing intelligence with the U.S. about suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean because it does not want to be complicit in U.S. military strikes and believes the attacks are illegal, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Middle East...

Tensions mount as Turkey seeks to send troops to Gaza, Israel says 'no Turkish boots on the ground'
The next stage of the peace plan has proven problematic, as Hamas has so far refused to give up its weapons and control over Gaza.

Iran smuggling advanced weaponry to growing terrorist proxy network in West Bank
The Islamic Republic has shipped explosive drones, anti-tank missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades — armaments not typically used in the West Bank — to terrorist groups near Israeli cities.

Ukraine - Russia...

Zelenskyy ally reportedly tied to $100 million Ukrainian energy kickback scheme
Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau charged seven people in a major Energoatom probe, with Reuters reporting that Timur Mindich — a longtime friend and ex-business partner of President Zelenskyy — is among them. The scandal comes as Kyiv faces EU pressure to root out corruption amid crippling wartime power outages.

China...

China is winning the energy arms race — using tech we invented
Beijing’s new molten-salt thorium reactor marks the first global success of a technology pioneered by U.S. researchers in the 1960s.

Europe...

German chancellor echoes AFD, calls to send Syrians home as migrant crime surges
After years attacking the anti-migration AFD, Chancellor Friedrich Merz now says Syria’s war is over and asylum claims no longer apply, urging over a million Syrians to return. Foreign nationals made up 41.8% of criminal suspects last year, with Syrians leading the list.

Entertainment...

Oscar Isaac says he would only do 'Star Wars' again if Disney doesn’t ‘succumb to fascism’
"Star Wars" actor said he was "not so open to working with Disney" in interview two days after the company suspended Jimmy Kimmel.

Elton John throws fit backstage at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘My plane is waiting!’
The 78-year-old singer reportedly erupted at event staff over show delays, shouting and berating organizers before going onstage to perform his tribute to Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.

Media...

Sunny Hostin scolds John Fetterman for voting in favor of not starving his constituents
"Senator Bernie Sanders said the vote was a horrific mistake. Governor Gavin Newsom called it pathetic and a surrender. Poll after poll found Americans on both sides of the aisle blaming Republicans. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed the GOP. ... Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gun fight?! ... I believe you are wrong!"

Jon Stewart rages against Democrats for voting to reopen government
“Not even a full week removed from the best election night results they’ve had in years, seven Democratic senators and an ‘independent’ voted with their Republican counterparts to end the shutdown and reopen the government. And did they get their extended health care subsidies?”

MSNBC hires black actors to feature alongside its white anchors in racial justice-themed ad promoting ‘MS NOW’ name change
A slick new civil rights-themed video promoting MSNBC's forced name change to "MS NOW" features paid black actors playing ordinary Americans, intercut with pensive shots of MSNBC's white primetime stars.

Environment...

Indigenous mob storms COP30 summit in Brazil, injuring guards and shouting ‘we can’t eat money’
Dozens of protesters broke through security at the U.N. climate talks in Belem, hurling sticks and clashing with guards as they demanded “our lands free from agribusiness, oil exploration, illegal miners, and illegal loggers.”

Trump’s absence from Cop30 an ‘abomination,’ says California governor
Newsom said he came because he would not let the U.S. be relegated to a “footnote” at the conference.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Democrats now think transgenderism is a winning issue. It’ll be put to the test in 2026.
“Republicans went all in on anti-trans messaging for the 2025 election,” declared an article by NOTUS. “It didn’t work.”

Education...

Paying a fortune for a college education may be a big waste of money right now
We’ve entered the age of AI — yet parents are still ponying up small fortunes for their kids to learn jobs that will soon be antiquated (if they’re not already).

Religion...

Pope Leo to host Hollywood stars at Vatican film event
The first American pope will welcome actors and directors including Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, Adam Scott, and Chris Pine to the Vatican on Nov. 15 to discuss cinema’s role in promoting faith and human values. The Chicago-born pontiff, a film enthusiast, listed “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Life Is Beautiful” among his favorites.

Archbishop Paul Coakley chosen to lead US Catholic bishops
The Oklahoma City archbishop, known for prioritizing abortion as the church’s top moral issue and warning against gender ideology, was elected president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. A steady conservative voice, Coakley has defended pro-life laws but also urged compassion paired with lawful border enforcement.

AI...

Time magazine launches new AI agent
Time has launched an AI agent that lets people ask questions and generate text summaries and audio briefs drawn entirely from its 102-year-old archive.

Free ChatGPT for transitioning US service members and veterans
No, this has nothing to do with sex changes, but instead they're offering free ChatGPT Plus to U.S. service members and veterans who retired/separated from active duty within the last 12 months.

Science...

Kim Kardashian is furious that her family's psychics said she'd pass the bar exam: 'Pathological liars'
"All of the f**king psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f**king full of s**t. They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say,” Kardashian said.

Psychic Matt Fraser says Kim Kardashian's fortune tellers could still be right
According to "Meet the Frasers" star Matt, the spirit world operates on a different time frame than we do and doesn't communicate to mediums exactly when outcomes are to occur. He explained, "It could be that she's going to pass this exam in the future, and this just was not the time."

Space food made from astronaut urine to be tested on ISS
The European Space Agency is preparing to test a Finnish-made protein powder called Solein, created from microbes, air, electricity, and urea from urine, as part of its HOBI-WAN project. The experiment will run aboard the International Space Station, aiming to make sustainable “space food” production possible by 2035.

Sports...

Pat McAfee tells leftist viewers to stop crying over his interview with Trump
“For the immediate people that are gonna be mad about that happening, it’s the president of the United States. It’s Veterans Day. He’s the commander in chief. Obviously, if we have the opportunity to talk to him, we’re going to. And he is hilarious.”

Nov. 12, 2012 - How the Petraeus story went down... Revolutionaries are dismantling our government... How the financial cliff will play out... Glenn's review of 007 'Skyfall'... Enjoy life, but focus when you have to...

Shocking shift: America’s youth lured by the “Socialism trap”

Jeremy Weine / Stringer | Getty Images

A generation that’s lost faith in capitalism is turning to the oldest lie on earth: equality through control.

Something is breaking in America’s young people. You can feel it in every headline, every grocery bill, every young voice quietly asking if the American dream still means anything at all.

For many, the promise of America — work hard, build something that lasts, and give the next generation a better start — feels like it no longer exists. Home ownership and stability have become luxuries for a fortunate few.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them.

In that vacuum of hope, a new promise has begun to rise — one that sounds compassionate, equal, and fair. The promise of socialism.

The appeal of a broken dream

When the American dream becomes a checklist of things few can afford — a home, a car, two children, even a little peace — disappointment quickly turns to resentment. The average first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old. Debt lasts longer than marriages. The cost of living rises faster than opportunity.

For a generation that has never seen the system truly work, capitalism feels like a rigged game built to protect those already at the top.

That is where socialism finds its audience. It presents itself as fairness for the forgotten and justice for the disillusioned. It speaks softly at first, offering equality, compassion, and control disguised as care.

We are seeing that illusion play out now in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani — an open socialist — has won a major political victory. The same ideology that once hid behind euphemisms now campaigns openly throughout America’s once-great cities. And for many who feel left behind, it sounds like salvation.

But what socialism calls fairness is submission dressed as virtue. What it calls order is obedience. Once the system begins to replace personal responsibility with collective dependence, the erosion of liberty is only a matter of time.

The bridge that never ends

Socialism is not a destination; it is a bridge. Karl Marx described it as the necessary transition to communism — the scaffolding that builds the total state. Under socialism, people are taught to obey. Under communism, they forget that any other options exist.

History tells the story clearly. Russia, China, Cambodia, Cuba — each promised equality and delivered misery. One hundred million lives were lost, not because socialism failed, but because it succeeded at what it was designed to do: make the state supreme and the individual expendable.

Today’s advocates insist their version will be different — democratic, modern, and kind. They often cite Sweden as an example, but Sweden’s prosperity was never born of socialism. It grew out of capitalism, self-reliance, and a shared moral culture. Now that system is cracking under the weight of bureaucracy and division.

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor | Getty Images

The real issue is not economic but moral. Socialism begins with a lie about human nature — that people exist for the collective and that the collective knows better than the individual.

This lie is contrary to the truths on which America was founded — that rights come not from government’s authority, but from God’s. Once government replaces that authority, compassion becomes control, and freedom becomes permission.

What young America deserves

Young Americans have many reasons to be frustrated. They were told to study, work hard, and follow the rules — and many did, only to find the goalposts moved again and again. But tearing down the entire house does not make it fairer; it only leaves everyone standing in the rubble.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them. The answer is not revolution but renewal — moral, cultural, and spiritual.

It means restoring honesty to markets, integrity to government, and faith to the heart of our nation. A people who forsake God will always turn to government for salvation, and that road always ends in dependency and decay.

Freedom demands something of us. It requires faith, discipline, and courage. It expects citizens to govern themselves before others govern them. That is the truth this generation deserves to hear again — that liberty is not a gift from the state but a calling from God.

Socialism always begins with promises and ends with permission. It tells you what to drive, what to say, what to believe, all in the name of fairness. But real fairness is not everyone sharing the same chains — it is everyone having the same chance.

The American dream was never about guarantees. It was about the right to try, to fail, and try again. That freedom built the most prosperous nation in history, and it can do so again if we remember that liberty is not a handout but a duty.

Socialism does not offer salvation. It requires subservience.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Rage isn’t conservatism — THIS is what true patriots stand for

Gary Hershorn / Contributor | Getty Images

Conservatism is not about rage or nostalgia. It’s about moral clarity, national renewal, and guarding the principles that built America’s freedom.

Our movement is at a crossroads, and the question before us is simple: What does it mean to be a conservative in America today?

For years, we have been told what we are against — against the left, against wokeism, against decline. But opposition alone does not define a movement, and it certainly does not define a moral vision.

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

The media, as usual, are eager to supply their own answer. The New York Times recently suggested that Nick Fuentes represents the “future” of conservatism. That’s nonsense — a distortion of both truth and tradition. Fuentes and those like him do not represent American conservatism. They represent its counterfeit.

Real conservatism is not rage. It is reverence. It does not treat the past as a museum, but as a teacher. America’s founders asked us to preserve their principles and improve upon their practice. That means understanding what we are conserving — a living covenant, not a relic.

Conservatism as stewardship

In 2025, conservatism means stewardship — of a nation, a culture, and a moral inheritance too precious to abandon. To conserve is not to freeze history. It is to stand guard over what is essential. We are custodians of an experiment in liberty that rests on the belief that rights come not from kings or Congress, but from the Creator.

That belief built this country. It will be what saves it. The Constitution is a covenant between generations. Conservatism is the duty to keep that covenant alive — to preserve what works, correct what fails, and pass on both wisdom and freedom to those who come next.

Economics, culture, and morality are inseparable. Debt is not only fiscal; it is moral. Spending what belongs to the unborn is theft. Dependence is not compassion; it is weakness parading as virtue. A society that trades responsibility for comfort teaches citizens how to live as slaves.

Freedom without virtue is not freedom; it is chaos. A culture that mocks faith cannot defend liberty, and a nation that rejects truth cannot sustain justice. Conservatism must again become the moral compass of a disoriented people, reminding America that liberty survives only when anchored to virtue.

Rebuilding what is broken

We cannot define ourselves by what we oppose. We must build families, communities, and institutions that endure. Government is broken because education is broken, and education is broken because we abandoned the formation of the mind and the soul. The work ahead is competence, not cynicism.

Conservatives should embrace innovation and technology while rejecting the chaos of Silicon Valley. Progress must not come at the expense of principle. Technology must strengthen people, not replace them. Artificial intelligence should remain a servant, never a master. The true strength of a nation is not measured by data or bureaucracy, but by the quiet webs of family, faith, and service that hold communities together. When Washington falters — and it will — those neighborhoods must stand.

Eric Lee / Stringer | Getty Images

This is the real work of conservatism: to conserve what is good and true and to reform what has decayed. It is not about slogans; it is about stewardship — the patient labor of building a civilization that remembers what it stands for.

A creed for the rising generation

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

For the rising generation, conservatism cannot be nostalgia. It must be more than a memory of 9/11 or admiration for a Reagan era they never lived through. Many young Americans did not experience those moments — and they should not have to in order to grasp the lessons they taught and the truths they embodied. The next chapter is not about preserving relics but renewing purpose. It must speak to conviction, not cynicism; to moral clarity, not despair.

Young people are searching for meaning in a culture that mocks truth and empties life of purpose. Conservatism should be the moral compass that reminds them freedom is responsibility and that faith, family, and moral courage remain the surest rebellions against hopelessness.

To be a conservative in 2025 is to defend the enduring principles of American liberty while stewarding the culture, the economy, and the spirit of a free people. It is to stand for truth when truth is unfashionable and to guard moral order when the world celebrates chaos.

We are not merely holding the torch. We are relighting it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck: Here's what's WRONG with conservatism today

Getty Images / Handout | Getty Images

What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to PRINCIPLES, not policies.

To be a conservative in 2025 means to STAND

  • for Stewardship, protecting the wisdom of our Founders;
  • for Truth, defending objective reality in an age of illusion;
  • for Accountability, living within our means as individuals and as a nation;
  • for Neighborhood, rebuilding family, faith, and local community;
  • and for Duty, carrying freedom forward to the next generation.

A conservative doesn’t cling to the past — he stands guard over the principles that make the future possible.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: You know, I'm so tired of being against everything. Saying what we're not.

It's time that we start saying what we are. And it's hard, because we're changing. It's different to be a conservative, today, than it was, you know, years ago.

And part of that is just coming from hard knocks. School of hard knocks. We've learned a lot of lessons on things we thought we were for. No, no, no.

But conservatives. To be a conservative, it shouldn't be about policies. It's really about principles. And that's why we've lost our way. Because we've lost our principles. And it's easy. Because the world got easy. And now the world is changing so rapidly. The boundaries between truth and illusion are blurred second by second. Machines now think. Currencies falter. Families fractured. And nations, all over the world, have forgotten who they are.

So what does it mean to be a conservative now, in 2025, '26. For a lot of people, it means opposing the left. That's -- that's a reaction. That's not renewal.

That's a reaction. It can't mean also worshiping the past, as if the past were perfect. The founders never asked for that.

They asked that we would preserve the principles and perfect their practice. They knew it was imperfect. To make a more perfect nation.

Is what we're supposed to be doing.

2025, '26 being a conservative has to mean stewardship.

The stewardship of a nation, of a civilization.

Of a moral inheritance. That is too precious to abandon.

What does it mean to conserve? To conserve something doesn't mean to stand still.

It means to stand guard. It means to defend what the Founders designed. The separation of powers. The rule of law.

The belief that our rights come not from kings or from Congress, but from the creator himself.
This is a system that was not built for ease. It was built for endurance, and it will endure if we only teach it again!

The problem is, we only teach it like it's a museum piece. You know, it's not a museum piece. It's not an old dusty document. It's a living covenant between the dead, the living and the unborn.

So this chapter of -- of conservatism. Must confront reality. Economic reality.

Global reality.

And moral reality.

It's not enough just to be against something. Or chant tax cuts or free markets.

We have to ask -- we have to start with simple questions like freedom, yes. But freedom for what?

Freedom for economic sovereignty. Your right to produce and to innovate. To build without asking Beijing's permission. That's a moral issue now.

Another moral issue: Debt! It's -- it's generational theft. We're spending money from generations we won't even meet.

And dependence. Another moral issue. It's a national weakness.

People cannot stand up for themselves. They can't make it themselves. And we're encouraging them to sit down, shut up, and don't think.

And the conservative who can't connect with fiscal prudence, and connect fiscal prudence to moral duty, you're not a conservative at all.

Being a conservative today, means you have to rebuild an economy that serves liberty, not one that serves -- survives by debt, and then there's the soul of the nation.

We are living through a time period. An age of dislocation. Where our families are fractured.

Our faith is almost gone.

Meaning is evaporating so fast. Nobody knows what meaning of life is. That's why everybody is killing themselves. They have no meaning in life. And why they don't have any meaning, is truth itself is mocked and blurred and replaced by nothing, but lies and noise.

If you want to be a conservative, then you have to be to become the moral compass that reminds a lost people, liberty cannot survive without virtue.

That freedom untethered from moral order is nothing, but chaos!

And that no app, no algorithm, no ideology is ever going to fill the void, where meaning used to live!

To be a conservative, moving forward, we cannot just be about policies.

We have to defend the sacred, the unseen, the moral architecture, that gives people an identity. So how do you do that? Well, we have to rebuild competence. We have to restore institutions that actually work. Just in the last hour, this monologue on what we're facing now, because we can't open the government.

Why can't we open the government?

Because government is broken. Why does nobody care? Because education is broken.

We have to reclaim education, not as propaganda, but as the formation of the mind and the soul. Conservatives have to champion innovation.

Not to imitate Silicon Valley's chaos, but to harness technology in defense of human dignity. Don't be afraid of AI.

Know what it is. Know it's a tool. It's a tool to strengthen people. As long as you always remember it's a tool. Otherwise, you will lose your humanity to it!

That's a conservative principle. To be a conservative, we have to restore local strength. Our families are the basic building blocks, our schools, our churches, and our charities. Not some big, distant NGO that was started by the Tides Foundation, but actual local charities, where you see people working. A web of voluntary institutions that held us together at one point. Because when Washington fails, and it will, it already has, the neighborhood has to stand.

Charlie Kirk was doing one thing that people on our side were not doing. Speaking to the young.

But not in nostalgia.

Not in -- you know, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan.

In purpose. They don't remember. They don't remember who Dick Cheney was.

I was listening to Fox news this morning, talking about Dick Cheney. And there was somebody there that I know was not even born when Dick Cheney. When the World Trade Center came down.

They weren't even born. They were telling me about Dick Cheney.

And I was like, come on. Come on. Come on.

If you don't remember who Dick Cheney was, how are you going to remember 9/11. How will you remember who Reagan was.

That just says, that's an old man's creed. No, it's not.

It's the ultimate timeless rebellion against tyranny in all of its forms. Yes, and even the tyranny of despair, which is eating people alive!

We need to redefine ourselves. Because we have changed, and that's a good thing. The creed for a generation, that will decide the fate of the republic, is what we need to find.

A conservative in 2025, '26.

Is somebody who protects the enduring principles of American liberty and self-government.

While actively stewarding the institutions. The culture. The economy of this nation!

For those who are alive and yet to be unborn.

We have to be a group of people that we're not anchored in the past. Or in rage! But in reason. And morality. Realism. And hope for the future.

We're the stewards! We're the ones that have to relight the torch, not just hold it. We didn't -- we didn't build this Torch. We didn't make this Torch. We're the keepers of the flame, but we are honor-bound to pass that forward, and conservatives are viewed as people who just live in the past. We're not here to merely conserve the past, but to renew it. To sort it. What worked, what didn't work. We're the ones to say to the world, there's still such a thing as truth. There's still such a thing as virtue. You can deny it all you want.

But the pain will only get worse. There's still such a thing as America!

And if now is not the time to renew America. When is that time?

If you're not the person. If we're not the generation to actively stand and redefine and defend, then who is that person?

We are -- we are supposed to preserve what works.

That -- you know, I was writing something this morning.

I was making notes on this. A constitutionalist is for restraint. A progressive, if you will, for lack of a better term, is for more power.

Progressives want the government to have more power.

Conservatives are for more restraint.

But the -- for the American eagle to fly, we must have both wings.

And one can't be stronger than the other.

We as a conservative, are supposed to look and say, no. Don't look at that. The past teaches us this, this, and this. So don't do that.

We can't do that. But there are these things that we were doing in the past, that we have to jettison. And maybe the other side has a good idea on what should replace that. But we're the ones who are supposed to say, no, but remember the framework.

They're -- they can dream all they want.
They can come up with all these utopias and everything else, and we can go, "That's a great idea."

But how do we make it work with this framework? Because that's our job. The point of this is, it takes both. It takes both.

We have to have the customs and the moral order. And the practices that have stood the test of time, in trial.

We -- we're in an amazing, amazing time. Amazing time.

We live at a time now, where anything -- literally anything is possible!

I don't want to be against stuff. I want to be for the future. I want to be for a rich, dynamic future. One where we are part of changing the world for the better!

Where more people are lifted out of poverty, more people are given the freedom to choose, whatever it is that they want to choose, as their own government and everything.

I don't want to force it down anybody's throat.

We -- I am so excited to be a shining city on the hill again.

We have that opportunity, right in front of us!

But not in we get bogged down in hatred, in division.

Not if we get bogged down into being against something.

We must be for something!

I know what I'm for.

Do you?

How America’s elites fell for the same lie that fueled Auschwitz

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.