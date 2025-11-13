Morning Brief 2025-11-13

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Gov. Abbott’s plan to overhaul Texas’ property tax system.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)
TOPIC: Sen. Kennedy: “If you trust government, you obviously failed history class.”
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Justin Haskins
TOPIC: What is the AI “strong man” concept?
Glenn Beck Program...
Glenn Beck: NYT op-ed accidentally exposes the government's theft
Democrats are defending a failing health care system propped up by subsidies and fantasy economics rather than real reform.
Glenn Beck: The Antifa mob at Berkeley showed us what evil looks like
Students didn’t just protest — they rejoiced in a man’s death. Their laughter was a warning: Our nation’s soul is in danger, and silence is complicity.
Stu Burguiere and Megyn Kelly: Smartphones, no God, zero soul — the left’s humanity collapse
Why do leftists mock a grieving widow and her toddler while conservatives still see opponents as human? Megyn Kelly and Stu Burguiere trace the collapse to smartphones, godlessness, and collectivist rage.
Glenn Beck warns of growing alliance between Islamists and the radical left
Beck said a global “manipulation campaign” is fueling unrest from New York politics to Nigeria’s jihadist violence, arguing Marxist activists and Islamist groups are aligning in the West while Christians abroad face slaughter.
Government shutdown...
Trump officially ends 'pathetic' Democrats' record-breaking shutdown
Finally it's over! Now let's do it all again in a few weeks.
White House press secretary lays out harm caused by ‘Democrat shutdown’
The Democrat shutdown left hundreds of thousands of workers without pay, delaying nearly 20,000 flights, cutting off SNAP benefits for millions, and inflicting GDP losses the CBO says won’t fully recover — all while the clean CR ending the standoff was the same bill the president supported from the start.
Duffy, FAA freeze flight reduction plan at 6%
The current reduction level will stay in place “as the FAA continues to assess whether the system can gradually return to normal operations.” Flight reductions were previously expected to increase to 8% and 10% set for 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
These six House Democrats voted with Republicans to end the shutdown
The Democrats provided a cushion for Speaker Johnson to get the measure across the finish line after two House Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie and Greg Steube — opposed the bill.
News...
Whistleblowers way ahead of Trump’s DOJ on telling us about scandal ‘bigger than Watergate’
Republicans say the only real revelations about Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost probe are coming from whistleblowers, not the DOJ or FBI, accusing entrenched partisan staff of slow-walking, redacting, or even destroying records while key subpoenas and grand jury materials remain sealed.
Democrats weaponize selective Epstein email to smear Trump before full facts drop
Oversight Dems pushed a redacted snippet implying Trump spent “hours” with an Epstein victim — omitting that it was Virginia Giuffre, who long said she never witnessed wrongdoing by Trump, and he never touched her — all while hiding emails that show Epstein resented Trump and had far more damaging ties to Clinton.
Mike Johnson to fast-track vote to release Epstein files
“We’re going to put that on the floor for a full vote next week, soon as we get back,” Johnson said.
Epstein files show journalist Michael Wolff urging disgraced financier to attack Trump
Newly released House Oversight documents reveal Wolff repeatedly coached Epstein on using anti-Trump messaging to rehabilitate his image, even suggesting it would give him “political cover” ahead of damaging book releases.
Operation Midway Blitz drives major crime drop in Chicago
A DHS report says homicides, shootings, robberies, carjackings, and transit crime have all plunged since the deportation surge began in September, with officials crediting the crackdown on “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”
WaPo: Crime dropped after Trump sent officers to Memphis. Not everyone is happy.
Serious crime, including homicides and robberies, has plummeted. Memphis police credit federal agents ... but some city officials and residents describe Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force as an “occupation” and are accusing federal agents of purposely targeting blacks and Latinos.
NYPD officers say Mamdani’s win will lead to exodus of ‘a few hundred’ officers
One cop, who said his fellow officers "cried" and "couldn’t sleep" after election night, told the Free Beacon he has "not spoken to one person who wants to stay."
Joe Rogan says reaction to Kirk assassination shows the US is close to civil war
"Charlie Kirk gets shot, and people are celebrating! Like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You want people to die that you disagree with?" Rogan asked. "Where are we right now on the scale of one to civil war? Where are we? Are we at seven? Because I thought we were at five. I thought we were like four, four or five," he said.
Strengthening families: Trump to sign executive order improving foster care system in America
Building on actions from his first term, Trump aims at putting American families first by bolstering a system rife with problems and negative outcomes.
TikTok ‘homewrecker’ hit with $1.75M judgment for wrecking marriage
A North Carolina jury found Brenay Kennard liable under the state’s alienation-of-affection law after she flaunted an affair with her manager, leaving his wife humiliated and awarding one of the state’s largest marriage-interference payouts.
US Mint stamps final pennies after 232 years
The Philadelphia Mint produced the last two U.S. one-cent coins, marking the end of a tradition dating back to 1793.
Politics...
Fetterman says the cruelest attacks come from the far left, not conservatives
He told CNN’s Dana Bash that progressives have wished death on him, mocked his stroke, and targeted his family — far worse than anything he’s heard from the right — echoing recent comments from Bill Maher and Cheryl Hines about the left’s growing hostility.
Fetterman calls Gov. Josh Shapiro too driven by 'political ambition' in new book
Fetterman has long held presidential ambitions, according to people who know him, and some Democrats think his anger toward Shapiro has been driven partly by that.
Newsom mocked for blaming Trump on energy prices while California pays the most in America
After Newsom — supposedly a sharp political mind — tried pinning rising utility costs on Trump, critics hit back with the obvious: California already suffers the nation’s highest electricity and gas prices thanks to his own green-energy policies.
Newsom's former chief of staff arrested on political corruption charges — and the governor tries to blame Trump
However, there's one major flaw in Newsom's conspiracy ... the investigation began under the Biden administration.
AOC scrams after sidestepping question on whether Schumer should remain as minority leader
Democrats have floated the socialist congresswoman as a primary challenger to Schumer in 2028.
Poll: Maine Democrat Graham Platner, who claims he isn't a 'secret' Nazi, would lose to Republican
A new Democrat-commissioned poll shows his support collapsing after voters see his extremist posts and Nazi tattoo admission, giving Republican Sen. Susan Collins a commanding double-digit lead.
Socialist Katie Wilson wins drawn-out election as next mayor of Seattle
Wilson was down seven points on election night, but thanks to Washington’s absurd, drawn-out mail-in voting process, the 43-year-old socialist still sponging off her parents to pay her bills was eventually declared the victor.
Justice Kennedy’s memoir illustrates the shortcomings of flaky conservative jurisprudence
Kennedy uses his new book to justify the very approach that drove conservatives nuts for decades — rejecting originalism, elevating his personal sense of “liberty,” and defending decisions like Obergefell that rewrote constitutional meaning and stripped power from the states.
Charlamagne says Jasmine Crockett is ‘anointed’ and Democrats should roll with her
"She's the most effective messenger that the Democratic Party has right now. And they need to be using her as a Trojan horse."
Former Obama aide says Karoline Leavitt is an upgrade from KJP
While attempting to insult Leavitt, the former Obama aide Ben Rhodes had to admit that she's better at her job than Karine Jean-Pierre was.
Economy...
Trump allies revolt against top admin official who gave president 50-year mortgage idea
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte’s unvetted plan blew up after Trump posted it, sparking fury from MAGA figures and aides who say the proposal blindsided the White House and amounts to half-century “renting from the bank.”
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan seeks ‘important’ Mamdani meeting to discuss NYC: ‘We’ll give him some ideas’
“Now that a mayor is in office, whether it’s this city or any other city, we have an obligation as a company to work with him to try to make the city successful,” Moynihan told Fox News. “I’ve got 16,000 teammates who work just in the neighborhood here, and we’ve got to make it successful.”
Immigration...
Feds: California illegally issued 17,000 trucker licenses to foreign drivers
A federal audit found the state DMV handed out tens of thousands of non-compliant commercial licenses. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it “the tip of the iceberg” as the feds threaten to withhold up to $160 million unless California cleans up its CDL program.
Homan lampoons Chicago mayor for pleading with UN to intervene against ICE
"It just proves he's not that smart," Homan said, adding that "asking the United Nations to, you know, interfere with ICE enforcing U.S. law is like asking an arsonist how to stop a fire."
China...
Trump 'shuts off' deadly fentanyl pipeline by securing 'historic' deal with China: Patel
Patel said Beijing will now regulate every chemical used to make fentanyl and place key suppliers under strict controls — the first deal of its kind in over a decade — effectively cutting off the raw materials cartels rely on.
Europe...
No more stiff upper lip: My fellow Brits are fed up with 'diversity'
Mass immigration and multiculturalism have overwhelmed Britain, turning major cities non-white, fueling grooming gangs, cultural clashes, failing integration, and collapsing cohesion — and now most voters want mass deportations as the country hits its limit.
It’s impossible to keep up with the fall of Britain
The United Kingdom is now in a rolling crisis that its leaders can neither manage nor control. We should pay attention.
South America...
Leftist South American governments unite in opposition to Trump’s pressure on Venezuela
The Trump administration’s military buildup in the Caribbean aimed at pressuring Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro reached a new stage on Tuesday when the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the region.
Entertainment...
No historical event benefited the world more than the Revolutionary War
Ken Burns’ "The American Revolution" tells a tale sometimes dismaying but ultimately exhilarating.
Eddie Murphy says younger people are defiant against woke speech restrictions
"If you go into clubs, the comics are talking crazier than ever. They say whatever the f**k they want to say. It’s a generation that’s coming up now that’s defiant about that whole cancel-culture s**t: 'F**k that cancel-culture s**t. Let the chips fall where they may.'"
‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan accused of threatening to kill girlfriend
Police records say the former child actor punched his girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and even sprayed their dog with bleach — the latest in a long string of domestic violence and DUI arrests stretching back years.
Media...
The WaPo’s admission about Zohran Mamdani’s dark side comes a bit too late
The paper now admits Zohran Mamdani is a Chavez-style ideologue bent on punishing “class enemies,” highlighting yet again the media’s habit of hiding Democrats’ extremes until voters can’t do anything about it.
CNN anchor claims it’s her job to explain things to fact-deprived conservatives
"When you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong. And that happens a lot."
All the questions Candace Owens is ‘just asking’
"I am looking around and wondering whether Charlie's entire life was 'The Truman Show.'"
Education...
College graduates put socialism back on the ballot
Exit polling from CNN and NBC suggests that 42% of voters without college degrees supported Mamdani, compared to 58% of college graduates. His base doesn't appear to be the hardworking laborer of Marxist lore, but the well-credentialed and the well-schooled.
Religion...
Is America’s newest friend a threat to Christians?
Syrian President Al-Sharaa’s jihadist roots and chaos on the ground have Christians warning that promises of protection ring hollow, with bombings, attacks, and political pressure continuing even as U.S. church leaders urge Trump to demand real guarantees for Syria’s embattled minorities.
President Trump clarifies viral heaven comments: ‘I was being funny’
Trump left some people concerned about the state of his eternal destination after stating that he was unsure if there was anything he could do to make it to heaven. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump clarified what he meant by his statements.
AI...
This AI country singer just became Billboard's number one — a worrying sign of things to come
An entirely AI-created artist has secured the number-one spot on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. It's the first time an AI-generated song has topped the charts and will undoubtedly encourage an even larger wave of slop as people look to replicate the success.
Survey: 97% of people can't tell AI-generated music from human music
According to the poll, 71% of participants were surprised by the results, and 52% reported feeling uncomfortable because they were unable to distinguish between the two.
Anthropic to spend $50 billion on US AI infrastructure, starting with Texas, New York data centers
The investment positions the maker of Claude as a major domestic player in physical AI infrastructure at a moment when policymakers are increasingly focused on U.S.-based compute capacity and technological sovereignty. They say it will create 800 permanent jobs.
Meta Pledges $1 Billion to Build AI Data Center in Wisconsin
Meta is building its 30th data center in Beaver Dam, designed specifically to support advanced artificial intelligence operations. They say it will create 100 permanent jobs.
Animals...
Evidence of ancient tree-climbing crocodiles discovered in Australia
Scientists have unearthed Australia's oldest-known crocodile eggshells, which may have belonged to "drop crocs" — creatures that climbed trees to hunt prey below.
