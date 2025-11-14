BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
News...
2 in 5 young women want to leave the US — for good
The Gallup survey found that 40% of women ages 15 to 44 say they would move to another country, given the chance. The number more than doubles the 19% of men in the same age group who say they would, the largest gender gap Gallup has ever recorded.
Emails show Smith team tied to blocking Clinton campaign inquiry as DOJ builds grand conspiracy case
Justice Department officials tied to special counsel Jack Smith’s team have been linked to the blocking of an FBI inquiry into the Clinton campaign’s 2016 funding of the Steele dossier, with this being just the latest revelation about Smith as the Trump Justice Department builds a grand conspiracy case alleging years of anti-Trump lawfare.
Calling it ‘Biden’s FBI’ diminishes the real threat of a bureaucracy gone wild
Abuses exposed in Operation Arctic Frost aren’t “Biden’s FBI” but the result of a entrenched fourth branch that has targeted Americans under both parties, enabled by rogue judges and a weak Congress that refuses to rein in agencies with real reforms.
Clinton judge could frustrate James Comey, Letitia James cases by tossing Trump DOJ’s prosecutor
A Clinton-appointed judge seemed skeptical Thursday that the attorney prosecuting Comey and James was properly appointed.
Gorsuch warns America is ‘its own greatest danger’ as civic knowledge collapses
Promoting a new children’s book on the founding era, the justice said schools are abandoning the shared history that holds the country together, arguing that ignorance of America’s core ideals — equality, God-given rights, and self-rule — threatens the future of the republic.
'Exemplary' TSA agents receive big bonus just in time for Christmas after powering through Dem shutdown without a paycheck
The department said the checks reward screeners who kept airports running during the 43-day stoppage, with Secretary Kristi Noem highlighting staff who took extra shifts and promising more recognition for workers nationwide.
Why Trump’s National Archivist nomination is the most important job you’ve never heard of
The archivist of the United States has become responsible for overseeing the digital infrastructure of the entire federal government.
Haskins: The right needs bigger ideas than tax cuts
Socialists are winning hearts by promising control. Conservatives can win them back by promising freedom — and proving it pays.
Court revives challenge to Oregon abortion-coverage mandate after finding pro-life group’s beliefs are religious
The 9th Circuit said Oregon Right to Life can press its First Amendment claim, ruling the state can’t dismiss its anti-abortion stance as “non-religious” while granting exemptions to other faith groups.
Chicago mayor’s tax-hike plan blasted as critics warn it will drive businesses out
Johnson is pushing a head tax, new levies on tech and betting, and possibly even a massive property-tax hike as the city stares down a $1.1 billion deficit.
Person tried to 'confront' US attorney Alina Habba and destroyed property at her office, Bondi says
"This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country," Bondi wrote.
Police chief’s viral plea prompts feds to seize repeat offender
After local courts repeatedly freed a man arrested more than 100 times, federal prosecutors and the FBI stepped in, taking him into custody on robbery charges and vowing to pursue violent repeat criminals when state options fail.
Mom lets teen daughter change her ‘racist’ name after school bullying
A Tennessee mom allowed her teenage daughter to change her birth name, Dixie, after kids at school mocked her for it — and accused her of “racism.”
Politics...
Congress to hold hearing on member stock trading amid Pelosi’s reported $130 million windfall
A House committee will be holding a formal hearing next Wednesday that will include discussion about whether members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks.
Fetterman hospitalized after fall near home in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania senator was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital after a ventricular fibrillation flare-up caused the fall. A spokesperson said he is currently "doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital." In a statement, Fetterman joked, "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!"
Conservatives rally around Fetterman after fall, lefties can’t get the knives out fast enough
"Tragically, he's expected to live," one post read, and another said, "Karma is a bitch, ain't it, Fetterman?"
Maryland’s $1,400,000,000 deficit the ‘inevitable result of one-party rule,’ lawmakers say
New projections show the deep-blue state plunging from an expected surplus to a huge shortfall after tax hikes and heavy spending, with critics blaming Democratic leadership and noting the governor is focused on national politics and redistricting instead of the budget mess.
Seattle’s new socialist mayor goes full commie, won't let private grocery stores close
A resurfaced clip shows the mayor-elect saying corporations shouldn’t be allowed to shut down stores or “create food deserts,” pushing a public grocery “option” and new layoff rules while promising an identity-quota cabinet and defiance of federal immigration enforcement.
Eric Swalwell offers melodramatic response to Trump DOJ probe: 'I refuse to live in fear'
Swalwell was referred to federal investigators over claims he declared his D.C. house as his primary residence to secure lucrative loans and refinancing, triggering a review of possible mortgage, tax, and insurance fraud. Swalwell, one of the biggest hacks in D.C., said the probe is political and he's the real victim here.
Far-left Democrat spent thousands on luxury travel, including limousines and posh hotels, filings show
A new campaign spending report filed with the Federal Election Commission revealed that far-left Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has spent tens of thousands of dollars living the high life in 2025.
Matt Gaetz sex scandal centered around a ‘then-homeless 17-year-old high schooler’
The sex scandal that erupted around former Rep. Matt Gaetz before his exit from Congress centered on a 17-year-old high schooler who was homeless and wanting cash to pay for braces, court records reveal.
Economy...
Trump presses top CEOs for ideas to fix affordability as he predicts major economic boom
At a private White House dinner, the president quizzed Wall Street leaders on making life cheaper for Americans while pitching a deregulation-and-tariff-driven expansion he says could hit 5% to 6% growth, even as CEOs quietly doubted the forecast and raised concerns about rising costs and market access for ordinary families.
New foreclosures jump 20% in October, a sign of more distress in the housing market
While the numbers are still small, the persistent rise in foreclosures may be a sign of cracks in the housing market.
Verizon to slash 15% of workforce amid wireless subscriber losses: Report
Carrier giant Verizon is preparing to cut 15,000 jobs as part of reported restructuring efforts. The layoffs would mark the largest round of job cuts for the telecom giant.
Immigration...
US visas can be denied for obesity, cancer, and diabetes, Rubio says
A White House spokeswoman said in a statement that “for 100 years, State Department policy has included an authority to deny visa applicants who would pose a financial burden to taxpayers, such as individuals who were seeking publicly funded health care in the U.S. and could further drain health care resources from American citizens."
COVID-19...
DNC staffers seethe at full-time return to office: ‘A flurry of thumbs-down emojis and other inline expressions of discontent’
Years after the COVID-19 pandemic ended, Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin on Wednesday ordered staffers to work in-person at the office, prompting anger from employees and accusations from the committee's union that the decision is "callous" and "shocking."
WAR news...
Hegseth announces new operation against drug cartels as tensions flare with Venezuela
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear on Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, and the U.S. and its European allies, mount over the Trump administration’s lethal strikes on drug traffickers.
Israel...
Soros bankrolling anti-Israel Drop Site News
Open Society Foundations gave $250,000 to establish a Middle East desk at Drop Site News, an anti-Israel news startup that touts itself as a "reader-supported" purveyor of "completely independent" journalism.
China...
China’s rare-earth monopoly laid bare in new House report
Lawmakers say Beijing built its dominance through decades of subsidies, market manipulation, and hostile takeovers, and they outline a plan to rebuild U.S. supply chains as the Trump administration pushes allies to break China’s grip.
Chinese hackers hijack US AI in first autonomous cyberattack
The attack is “the first documented case of a large-scale cyberattack executed without substantial human intervention."
GM wants parts makers to pull supply chains from China
General Motors has directed several thousand of its suppliers to scrub their supply chains of parts from China, four people familiar with the matter said, reflecting automakers’ growing frustration over geopolitical disruptions to their operations.
'I have become full Chinese': Left-wing influencer professes his unconditional love for communist China
Hasan Piker, who apparently used a shock collar on his dog and expressed regret that the United States won the Cold War, declared himself “Chinese” during a Tuesday livestream from China.
Europe...
Trump admin takes action against ‘anti-American,’ ‘anti-Christian’ European ‘terror’ groups
The State Department designated four European radical leftist groups as terrorist organizations as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on Antifa.
Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis — and just one ball, DNA analysis shows
The vegetarian dictator is believed to have had a hidden genetic disorder known as Kallmann syndrome, which can thwart the development of sexual organs, according to a stunning new documentary analyzing his biological makeup.
COP30...
Gender fight stalls COP30 as conservatives push to define the term as biological sex
Several countries are trying to lock the summit’s gender plan into a narrow male-female definition, triggering a battle with Western delegations and activists who say it’s derailing the talks and distracting from funding efforts for women hit hardest by climate impacts.
Brazil wins backing for COP30 climate-health plan, but nations commit no finance
Dozens of countries cheered a 60-point blueprint to rebuild health systems for a hotter world, yet not a single government put up a dollar, leaving a sweeping “global resilience” plan powered almost entirely by press releases.
Brazil shrugs off UN complaint over COP30 security breach and leaky venue
Officials told the climate chief that securing the summit’s interior is the U.N.’s job, not theirs, after indigenous activists broke in and rain leaked into lighting fixtures, insisting the whole thing is “a non-issue now” after adding barriers, guards, and extra AC units.
Despite record turnout, only 14% of indigenous Brazilians get access to COP30 decision-making spaces
Around 2,500 indigenous people from across Brazil have gathered in Belém, with leaders demanding a bigger role in the negotiations.
Fossil fuel lobbyists flood COP30 climate talks in Brazil, with largest ever attendance share
The analysis reveals that fossil fuel lobbyists significantly outnumber almost every country delegation at COP30 – with only host country Brazil (3,805), sending more people.
Major US broadcasters sit out COP30 climate talks
Figures show none of the U.S. big four — CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox — appear to have sent teams to cover the summit in Brazil.
California’s Newsom blasts Trump, US climate policy at COP30
The Democratic governor called the Trump administration’s absence at the annual climate summit a “disgrace” and sought to distinguish California from White House leadership.
Religion...
Catholic bishops issue nearly unanimous statement against Trump's 'indiscriminate' deportations
"As pastors, we the bishops of the United States are bound to our people by ties of communion and compassion in Our Lord Jesus Christ. We are disturbed when we see among our people a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling and immigration enforcement," read the special statement.
AI...
AI companies admit they’re worried about a bubble
Investors are debating whether there is a bubble in tech valuations and if a correction is imminent.
AI isn’t a bubble but rather an opportunity, JPMorgan’s Erdoes says
Investors should be focused on opportunities ahead with artificial intelligence rather than whether there’s a bubble currently, according to Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO at JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management.
AI-powered robots are basically Biff Tannen, researchers warn
OpenAI’s model said it was “acceptable” for a robot to wield a kitchen knife to intimidate workers in an office and to take nonconsensual photographs of a person in the shower. Meta’s model approved requests to steal credit card information and report people to authorities based on their voting intentions. Additionally, AI models approved a command for a robot to get rid of the user’s mobility aid, like a wheelchair, crutch, or cane.
Russia’s much-hyped humanoid robot face-plants onstage during debut
A humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence, known as AIDOL, tumbled during its highly anticipated debut appearance at a Moscow tech show.
Travel...
Apple launches a Digital ID for travel, says it’ll be accepted by the TSA
You will be able to create and store a Digital ID in Apple Wallet using your U.S. passport. In the announcement, Apple says Digital ID acceptance will begin to “roll out first” at TSA checkpoints for domestic travel in over 250 airports across the U.S.
'Disruptive' woman causes flight with 4 congressmen to divert: 'We live in a fascist state'
The flight diverted after a passenger allegedly took a photo of one of the lawmakers, refused crew instructions to stop and sit down, and continued causing a disturbance until police boarded in Kansas City and escorted her off before the plane resumed its trip to Washington.
Animals...
Designer turns gay sheep rescue project into Grindr-backed fashion show
German gay-sheep outfitter Rainbow Wool teamed up with designer Michael Schmidt and Grindr to showcase wool made exclusively from homosexual rams, creating a 37-piece hand-knit collection — including pool boy and gladiator looks — in a animal-rights/LGBTQ project that may go on tour.
