Morning Brief 2025-11-14

November 14, 2025
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Michael Iskander
TOPIC: What does it take to be a GREAT leader?

News...

2 in 5 young women want to leave the US — for good
The Gallup survey found that 40% of women ages 15 to 44 say they would move to another country, given the chance. The number more than doubles the 19% of men in the same age group who say they would, the largest gender gap Gallup has ever recorded.

Emails show Smith team tied to blocking Clinton campaign inquiry as DOJ builds grand conspiracy case
Justice Department officials tied to special counsel Jack Smith’s team have been linked to the blocking of an FBI inquiry into the Clinton campaign’s 2016 funding of the Steele dossier, with this being just the latest revelation about Smith as the Trump Justice Department builds a grand conspiracy case alleging years of anti-Trump lawfare.

Calling it ‘Biden’s FBI’ diminishes the real threat of a bureaucracy gone wild
Abuses exposed in Operation Arctic Frost aren’t “Biden’s FBI” but the result of a entrenched fourth branch that has targeted Americans under both parties, enabled by rogue judges and a weak Congress that refuses to rein in agencies with real reforms.

Clinton judge could frustrate James Comey, Letitia James cases by tossing Trump DOJ’s prosecutor
A Clinton-appointed judge seemed skeptical Thursday that the attorney prosecuting Comey and James was properly appointed.

Gorsuch warns America is ‘its own greatest danger’ as civic knowledge collapses
Promoting a new children’s book on the founding era, the justice said schools are abandoning the shared history that holds the country together, arguing that ignorance of America’s core ideals — equality, God-given rights, and self-rule — threatens the future of the republic.

'Exemplary' TSA agents receive big bonus just in time for Christmas after powering through Dem shutdown without a paycheck
The department said the checks reward screeners who kept airports running during the 43-day stoppage, with Secretary Kristi Noem highlighting staff who took extra shifts and promising more recognition for workers nationwide.

Why Trump’s National Archivist nomination is the most important job you’ve never heard of
The archivist of the United States has become responsible for overseeing the digital infrastructure of the entire federal government.

Haskins: The right needs bigger ideas than tax cuts
Socialists are winning hearts by promising control. Conservatives can win them back by promising freedom — and proving it pays.

Court revives challenge to Oregon abortion-coverage mandate after finding pro-life group’s beliefs are religious
The 9th Circuit said Oregon Right to Life can press its First Amendment claim, ruling the state can’t dismiss its anti-abortion stance as “non-religious” while granting exemptions to other faith groups.

Chicago mayor’s tax-hike plan blasted as critics warn it will drive businesses out
Johnson is pushing a head tax, new levies on tech and betting, and possibly even a massive property-tax hike as the city stares down a $1.1 billion deficit.

Person tried to 'confront' US attorney Alina Habba and destroyed property at her office, Bondi says
"This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country," Bondi wrote.

Police chief’s viral plea prompts feds to seize repeat offender
After local courts repeatedly freed a man arrested more than 100 times, federal prosecutors and the FBI stepped in, taking him into custody on robbery charges and vowing to pursue violent repeat criminals when state options fail.

Mom lets teen daughter change her ‘racist’ name after school bullying
A Tennessee mom allowed her teenage daughter to change her birth name, Dixie, after kids at school mocked her for it — and accused her of “racism.”

Politics...

Congress to hold hearing on member stock trading amid Pelosi’s reported $130 million windfall
A House committee will be holding a formal hearing next Wednesday that will include discussion about whether members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks.

Fetterman hospitalized after fall near home in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania senator was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital after a ventricular fibrillation flare-up caused the fall. A spokesperson said he is currently "doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital." In a statement, Fetterman joked, "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!"

Conservatives rally around Fetterman after fall, lefties can’t get the knives out fast enough
"Tragically, he's expected to live," one post read, and another said, "Karma is a bitch, ain't it, Fetterman?"

Maryland’s $1,400,000,000 deficit the ‘inevitable result of one-party rule,’ lawmakers say
New projections show the deep-blue state plunging from an expected surplus to a huge shortfall after tax hikes and heavy spending, with critics blaming Democratic leadership and noting the governor is focused on national politics and redistricting instead of the budget mess.

Seattle’s new socialist mayor goes full commie, won't let private grocery stores close
A resurfaced clip shows the mayor-elect saying corporations shouldn’t be allowed to shut down stores or “create food deserts,” pushing a public grocery “option” and new layoff rules while promising an identity-quota cabinet and defiance of federal immigration enforcement.

Eric Swalwell offers melodramatic response to Trump DOJ probe: 'I refuse to live in fear'
Swalwell was referred to federal investigators over claims he declared his D.C. house as his primary residence to secure lucrative loans and refinancing, triggering a review of possible mortgage, tax, and insurance fraud. Swalwell, one of the biggest hacks in D.C., said the probe is political and he's the real victim here.

Far-left Democrat spent thousands on luxury travel, including limousines and posh hotels, filings show
A new campaign spending report filed with the Federal Election Commission revealed that far-left Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has spent tens of thousands of dollars living the high life in 2025.

Matt Gaetz sex scandal centered around a ‘then-homeless 17-year-old high schooler’
The sex scandal that erupted around former Rep. Matt Gaetz before his exit from Congress centered on a 17-year-old high schooler who was homeless and wanting cash to pay for braces, court records reveal.

Economy...

Trump presses top CEOs for ideas to fix affordability as he predicts major economic boom
At a private White House dinner, the president quizzed Wall Street leaders on making life cheaper for Americans while pitching a deregulation-and-tariff-driven expansion he says could hit 5% to 6% growth, even as CEOs quietly doubted the forecast and raised concerns about rising costs and market access for ordinary families.

New foreclosures jump 20% in October, a sign of more distress in the housing market
While the numbers are still small, the persistent rise in foreclosures may be a sign of cracks in the housing market.

Verizon to slash 15% of workforce amid wireless subscriber losses: Report
Carrier giant Verizon is preparing to cut 15,000 jobs as part of reported restructuring efforts. The layoffs would mark the largest round of job cuts for the telecom giant.

Immigration...

US visas can be denied for obesity, cancer, and diabetes, Rubio says
A White House spokeswoman said in a statement that “for 100 years, State Department policy has included an authority to deny visa applicants who would pose a financial burden to taxpayers, such as individuals who were seeking publicly funded health care in the U.S. and could further drain health care resources from American citizens."

COVID-19...

DNC staffers seethe at full-time return to office: ‘A flurry of thumbs-down emojis and other inline expressions of discontent’
Years after the COVID-19 pandemic ended, Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin on Wednesday ordered staffers to work in-person at the office, prompting anger from employees and accusations from the committee's union that the decision is "callous" and "shocking."

WAR news...

Hegseth announces new operation against drug cartels as tensions flare with Venezuela
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear on Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, and the U.S. and its European allies, mount over the Trump administration’s lethal strikes on drug traffickers.

Israel...

Soros bankrolling anti-Israel Drop Site News
Open Society Foundations gave $250,000 to establish a Middle East desk at Drop Site News, an anti-Israel news startup that touts itself as a "reader-supported" purveyor of "completely independent" journalism.

China...

China’s rare-earth monopoly laid bare in new House report
Lawmakers say Beijing built its dominance through decades of subsidies, market manipulation, and hostile takeovers, and they outline a plan to rebuild U.S. supply chains as the Trump administration pushes allies to break China’s grip.

Chinese hackers hijack US AI in first autonomous cyberattack
The attack is “the first documented case of a large-scale cyberattack executed without substantial human intervention."

GM wants parts makers to pull supply chains from China
General Motors has directed several thousand of its suppliers to scrub their supply chains of parts from China, four people familiar with the matter said, reflecting automakers’ growing frustration over geopolitical disruptions to their operations.

'I have become full Chinese': Left-wing influencer professes his unconditional love for communist China
Hasan Piker, who apparently used a shock collar on his dog and expressed regret that the United States won the Cold War, declared himself “Chinese” during a Tuesday livestream from China.

Europe...

Trump admin takes action against ‘anti-American,’ ‘anti-Christian’ European ‘terror’ groups
The State Department designated four European radical leftist groups as terrorist organizations as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on Antifa.

Adolf Hitler may have had a micropenis — and just one ball, DNA analysis shows
The vegetarian dictator is believed to have had a hidden genetic disorder known as Kallmann syndrome, which can thwart the development of sexual organs, according to a stunning new documentary analyzing his biological makeup.

COP30...

Gender fight stalls COP30 as conservatives push to define the term as biological sex
Several countries are trying to lock the summit’s gender plan into a narrow male-female definition, triggering a battle with Western delegations and activists who say it’s derailing the talks and distracting from funding efforts for women hit hardest by climate impacts.

Brazil wins backing for COP30 climate-health plan, but nations commit no finance
Dozens of countries cheered a 60-point blueprint to rebuild health systems for a hotter world, yet not a single government put up a dollar, leaving a sweeping “global resilience” plan powered almost entirely by press releases.

Brazil shrugs off UN complaint over COP30 security breach and leaky venue
Officials told the climate chief that securing the summit’s interior is the U.N.’s job, not theirs, after indigenous activists broke in and rain leaked into lighting fixtures, insisting the whole thing is “a non-issue now” after adding barriers, guards, and extra AC units.

Despite record turnout, only 14% of indigenous Brazilians get access to COP30 decision-making spaces
Around 2,500 indigenous people from across Brazil have gathered in Belém, with leaders demanding a bigger role in the negotiations.

Fossil fuel lobbyists flood COP30 climate talks in Brazil, with largest ever attendance share
The analysis reveals that fossil fuel lobbyists significantly outnumber almost every country delegation at COP30 – with only host country Brazil (3,805), sending more people.

Major US broadcasters sit out COP30 climate talks
Figures show none of the U.S. big four — CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox — appear to have sent teams to cover the summit in Brazil.

California’s Newsom blasts Trump, US climate policy at COP30
The Democratic governor called the Trump administration’s absence at the annual climate summit a “disgrace” and sought to distinguish California from White House leadership.

Religion...

Catholic bishops issue nearly unanimous statement against Trump's 'indiscriminate' deportations
"As pastors, we the bishops of the United States are bound to our people by ties of communion and compassion in Our Lord Jesus Christ. We are disturbed when we see among our people a climate of fear and anxiety around questions of profiling and immigration enforcement," read the special statement.

AI...

AI companies admit they’re worried about a bubble
Investors are debating whether there is a bubble in tech valuations and if a correction is imminent.

AI isn’t a bubble but rather an opportunity, JPMorgan’s Erdoes says
Investors should be focused on opportunities ahead with artificial intelligence rather than whether there’s a bubble currently, according to Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO at JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management.

AI-powered robots are basically Biff Tannen, researchers warn
OpenAI’s model said it was “acceptable” for a robot to wield a kitchen knife to intimidate workers in an office and to take nonconsensual photographs of a person in the shower. Meta’s model approved requests to steal credit card information and report people to authorities based on their voting intentions. Additionally, AI models approved a command for a robot to get rid of the user’s mobility aid, like a wheelchair, crutch, or cane.

Russia’s much-hyped humanoid robot face-plants onstage during debut
A humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence, known as AIDOL, tumbled during its highly anticipated debut appearance at a Moscow tech show.

Travel...

Apple launches a Digital ID for travel, says it’ll be accepted by the TSA
You will be able to create and store a Digital ID in Apple Wallet using your U.S. passport. In the announcement, Apple says Digital ID acceptance will begin to “roll out first” at TSA checkpoints for domestic travel in over 250 airports across the U.S.

'Disruptive' woman causes flight with 4 congressmen to divert: 'We live in a fascist state'
The flight diverted after a passenger allegedly took a photo of one of the lawmakers, refused crew instructions to stop and sit down, and continued causing a disturbance until police boarded in Kansas City and escorted her off before the plane resumed its trip to Washington.

Animals...

Designer turns gay sheep rescue project into Grindr-backed fashion show
German gay-sheep outfitter Rainbow Wool teamed up with designer Michael Schmidt and Grindr to showcase wool made exclusively from homosexual rams, creating a 37-piece hand-knit collection — including pool boy and gladiator looks — in a animal-rights/LGBTQ project that may go on tour.

Nov. 14, 2001 - Glenn reviews the 'Michael Jackson 30th Anniversary Celebration' on CBS... Update on Flight 587 crash in New York... Kabul residents relish new freedoms after American liberation... Glenn reviews 'Shallow Hal'...

Is Socialism seducing a lost generation?

Jeremy Weine / Stringer | Getty Images

A generation that’s lost faith in capitalism is turning to the oldest lie on earth: equality through control.

Something is breaking in America’s young people. You can feel it in every headline, every grocery bill, every young voice quietly asking if the American dream still means anything at all.

For many, the promise of America — work hard, build something that lasts, and give the next generation a better start — feels like it no longer exists. Home ownership and stability have become luxuries for a fortunate few.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them.

In that vacuum of hope, a new promise has begun to rise — one that sounds compassionate, equal, and fair. The promise of socialism.

The appeal of a broken dream

When the American dream becomes a checklist of things few can afford — a home, a car, two children, even a little peace — disappointment quickly turns to resentment. The average first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old. Debt lasts longer than marriages. The cost of living rises faster than opportunity.

For a generation that has never seen the system truly work, capitalism feels like a rigged game built to protect those already at the top.

That is where socialism finds its audience. It presents itself as fairness for the forgotten and justice for the disillusioned. It speaks softly at first, offering equality, compassion, and control disguised as care.

We are seeing that illusion play out now in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani — an open socialist — has won a major political victory. The same ideology that once hid behind euphemisms now campaigns openly throughout America’s once-great cities. And for many who feel left behind, it sounds like salvation.

But what socialism calls fairness is submission dressed as virtue. What it calls order is obedience. Once the system begins to replace personal responsibility with collective dependence, the erosion of liberty is only a matter of time.

The bridge that never ends

Socialism is not a destination; it is a bridge. Karl Marx described it as the necessary transition to communism — the scaffolding that builds the total state. Under socialism, people are taught to obey. Under communism, they forget that any other options exist.

History tells the story clearly. Russia, China, Cambodia, Cuba — each promised equality and delivered misery. One hundred million lives were lost, not because socialism failed, but because it succeeded at what it was designed to do: make the state supreme and the individual expendable.

Today’s advocates insist their version will be different — democratic, modern, and kind. They often cite Sweden as an example, but Sweden’s prosperity was never born of socialism. It grew out of capitalism, self-reliance, and a shared moral culture. Now that system is cracking under the weight of bureaucracy and division.

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor | Getty Images

The real issue is not economic but moral. Socialism begins with a lie about human nature — that people exist for the collective and that the collective knows better than the individual.

This lie is contrary to the truths on which America was founded — that rights come not from government’s authority, but from God’s. Once government replaces that authority, compassion becomes control, and freedom becomes permission.

What young America deserves

Young Americans have many reasons to be frustrated. They were told to study, work hard, and follow the rules — and many did, only to find the goalposts moved again and again. But tearing down the entire house does not make it fairer; it only leaves everyone standing in the rubble.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them. The answer is not revolution but renewal — moral, cultural, and spiritual.

It means restoring honesty to markets, integrity to government, and faith to the heart of our nation. A people who forsake God will always turn to government for salvation, and that road always ends in dependency and decay.

Freedom demands something of us. It requires faith, discipline, and courage. It expects citizens to govern themselves before others govern them. That is the truth this generation deserves to hear again — that liberty is not a gift from the state but a calling from God.

Socialism always begins with promises and ends with permission. It tells you what to drive, what to say, what to believe, all in the name of fairness. But real fairness is not everyone sharing the same chains — it is everyone having the same chance.

The American dream was never about guarantees. It was about the right to try, to fail, and try again. That freedom built the most prosperous nation in history, and it can do so again if we remember that liberty is not a handout but a duty.

Socialism does not offer salvation. It requires subservience.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Rage isn’t conservatism — THIS is what true patriots stand for

Gary Hershorn / Contributor | Getty Images

Conservatism is not about rage or nostalgia. It’s about moral clarity, national renewal, and guarding the principles that built America’s freedom.

Our movement is at a crossroads, and the question before us is simple: What does it mean to be a conservative in America today?

For years, we have been told what we are against — against the left, against wokeism, against decline. But opposition alone does not define a movement, and it certainly does not define a moral vision.

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

The media, as usual, are eager to supply their own answer. The New York Times recently suggested that Nick Fuentes represents the “future” of conservatism. That’s nonsense — a distortion of both truth and tradition. Fuentes and those like him do not represent American conservatism. They represent its counterfeit.

Real conservatism is not rage. It is reverence. It does not treat the past as a museum, but as a teacher. America’s founders asked us to preserve their principles and improve upon their practice. That means understanding what we are conserving — a living covenant, not a relic.

Conservatism as stewardship

In 2025, conservatism means stewardship — of a nation, a culture, and a moral inheritance too precious to abandon. To conserve is not to freeze history. It is to stand guard over what is essential. We are custodians of an experiment in liberty that rests on the belief that rights come not from kings or Congress, but from the Creator.

That belief built this country. It will be what saves it. The Constitution is a covenant between generations. Conservatism is the duty to keep that covenant alive — to preserve what works, correct what fails, and pass on both wisdom and freedom to those who come next.

Economics, culture, and morality are inseparable. Debt is not only fiscal; it is moral. Spending what belongs to the unborn is theft. Dependence is not compassion; it is weakness parading as virtue. A society that trades responsibility for comfort teaches citizens how to live as slaves.

Freedom without virtue is not freedom; it is chaos. A culture that mocks faith cannot defend liberty, and a nation that rejects truth cannot sustain justice. Conservatism must again become the moral compass of a disoriented people, reminding America that liberty survives only when anchored to virtue.

Rebuilding what is broken

We cannot define ourselves by what we oppose. We must build families, communities, and institutions that endure. Government is broken because education is broken, and education is broken because we abandoned the formation of the mind and the soul. The work ahead is competence, not cynicism.

Conservatives should embrace innovation and technology while rejecting the chaos of Silicon Valley. Progress must not come at the expense of principle. Technology must strengthen people, not replace them. Artificial intelligence should remain a servant, never a master. The true strength of a nation is not measured by data or bureaucracy, but by the quiet webs of family, faith, and service that hold communities together. When Washington falters — and it will — those neighborhoods must stand.

Eric Lee / Stringer | Getty Images

This is the real work of conservatism: to conserve what is good and true and to reform what has decayed. It is not about slogans; it is about stewardship — the patient labor of building a civilization that remembers what it stands for.

A creed for the rising generation

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

For the rising generation, conservatism cannot be nostalgia. It must be more than a memory of 9/11 or admiration for a Reagan era they never lived through. Many young Americans did not experience those moments — and they should not have to in order to grasp the lessons they taught and the truths they embodied. The next chapter is not about preserving relics but renewing purpose. It must speak to conviction, not cynicism; to moral clarity, not despair.

Young people are searching for meaning in a culture that mocks truth and empties life of purpose. Conservatism should be the moral compass that reminds them freedom is responsibility and that faith, family, and moral courage remain the surest rebellions against hopelessness.

To be a conservative in 2025 is to defend the enduring principles of American liberty while stewarding the culture, the economy, and the spirit of a free people. It is to stand for truth when truth is unfashionable and to guard moral order when the world celebrates chaos.

We are not merely holding the torch. We are relighting it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck: Here's what's WRONG with conservatism today

Getty Images / Handout | Getty Images

What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to PRINCIPLES, not policies.

To be a conservative in 2025 means to STAND

  • for Stewardship, protecting the wisdom of our Founders;
  • for Truth, defending objective reality in an age of illusion;
  • for Accountability, living within our means as individuals and as a nation;
  • for Neighborhood, rebuilding family, faith, and local community;
  • and for Duty, carrying freedom forward to the next generation.

A conservative doesn’t cling to the past — he stands guard over the principles that make the future possible.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: You know, I'm so tired of being against everything. Saying what we're not.

It's time that we start saying what we are. And it's hard, because we're changing. It's different to be a conservative, today, than it was, you know, years ago.

And part of that is just coming from hard knocks. School of hard knocks. We've learned a lot of lessons on things we thought we were for. No, no, no.

But conservatives. To be a conservative, it shouldn't be about policies. It's really about principles. And that's why we've lost our way. Because we've lost our principles. And it's easy. Because the world got easy. And now the world is changing so rapidly. The boundaries between truth and illusion are blurred second by second. Machines now think. Currencies falter. Families fractured. And nations, all over the world, have forgotten who they are.

So what does it mean to be a conservative now, in 2025, '26. For a lot of people, it means opposing the left. That's -- that's a reaction. That's not renewal.

That's a reaction. It can't mean also worshiping the past, as if the past were perfect. The founders never asked for that.

They asked that we would preserve the principles and perfect their practice. They knew it was imperfect. To make a more perfect nation.

Is what we're supposed to be doing.

2025, '26 being a conservative has to mean stewardship.

The stewardship of a nation, of a civilization.

Of a moral inheritance. That is too precious to abandon.

What does it mean to conserve? To conserve something doesn't mean to stand still.

It means to stand guard. It means to defend what the Founders designed. The separation of powers. The rule of law.

The belief that our rights come not from kings or from Congress, but from the creator himself.
This is a system that was not built for ease. It was built for endurance, and it will endure if we only teach it again!

The problem is, we only teach it like it's a museum piece. You know, it's not a museum piece. It's not an old dusty document. It's a living covenant between the dead, the living and the unborn.

So this chapter of -- of conservatism. Must confront reality. Economic reality.

Global reality.

And moral reality.

It's not enough just to be against something. Or chant tax cuts or free markets.

We have to ask -- we have to start with simple questions like freedom, yes. But freedom for what?

Freedom for economic sovereignty. Your right to produce and to innovate. To build without asking Beijing's permission. That's a moral issue now.

Another moral issue: Debt! It's -- it's generational theft. We're spending money from generations we won't even meet.

And dependence. Another moral issue. It's a national weakness.

People cannot stand up for themselves. They can't make it themselves. And we're encouraging them to sit down, shut up, and don't think.

And the conservative who can't connect with fiscal prudence, and connect fiscal prudence to moral duty, you're not a conservative at all.

Being a conservative today, means you have to rebuild an economy that serves liberty, not one that serves -- survives by debt, and then there's the soul of the nation.

We are living through a time period. An age of dislocation. Where our families are fractured.

Our faith is almost gone.

Meaning is evaporating so fast. Nobody knows what meaning of life is. That's why everybody is killing themselves. They have no meaning in life. And why they don't have any meaning, is truth itself is mocked and blurred and replaced by nothing, but lies and noise.

If you want to be a conservative, then you have to be to become the moral compass that reminds a lost people, liberty cannot survive without virtue.

That freedom untethered from moral order is nothing, but chaos!

And that no app, no algorithm, no ideology is ever going to fill the void, where meaning used to live!

To be a conservative, moving forward, we cannot just be about policies.

We have to defend the sacred, the unseen, the moral architecture, that gives people an identity. So how do you do that? Well, we have to rebuild competence. We have to restore institutions that actually work. Just in the last hour, this monologue on what we're facing now, because we can't open the government.

Why can't we open the government?

Because government is broken. Why does nobody care? Because education is broken.

We have to reclaim education, not as propaganda, but as the formation of the mind and the soul. Conservatives have to champion innovation.

Not to imitate Silicon Valley's chaos, but to harness technology in defense of human dignity. Don't be afraid of AI.

Know what it is. Know it's a tool. It's a tool to strengthen people. As long as you always remember it's a tool. Otherwise, you will lose your humanity to it!

That's a conservative principle. To be a conservative, we have to restore local strength. Our families are the basic building blocks, our schools, our churches, and our charities. Not some big, distant NGO that was started by the Tides Foundation, but actual local charities, where you see people working. A web of voluntary institutions that held us together at one point. Because when Washington fails, and it will, it already has, the neighborhood has to stand.

Charlie Kirk was doing one thing that people on our side were not doing. Speaking to the young.

But not in nostalgia.

Not in -- you know, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan.

In purpose. They don't remember. They don't remember who Dick Cheney was.

I was listening to Fox news this morning, talking about Dick Cheney. And there was somebody there that I know was not even born when Dick Cheney. When the World Trade Center came down.

They weren't even born. They were telling me about Dick Cheney.

And I was like, come on. Come on. Come on.

If you don't remember who Dick Cheney was, how are you going to remember 9/11. How will you remember who Reagan was.

That just says, that's an old man's creed. No, it's not.

It's the ultimate timeless rebellion against tyranny in all of its forms. Yes, and even the tyranny of despair, which is eating people alive!

We need to redefine ourselves. Because we have changed, and that's a good thing. The creed for a generation, that will decide the fate of the republic, is what we need to find.

A conservative in 2025, '26.

Is somebody who protects the enduring principles of American liberty and self-government.

While actively stewarding the institutions. The culture. The economy of this nation!

For those who are alive and yet to be unborn.

We have to be a group of people that we're not anchored in the past. Or in rage! But in reason. And morality. Realism. And hope for the future.

We're the stewards! We're the ones that have to relight the torch, not just hold it. We didn't -- we didn't build this Torch. We didn't make this Torch. We're the keepers of the flame, but we are honor-bound to pass that forward, and conservatives are viewed as people who just live in the past. We're not here to merely conserve the past, but to renew it. To sort it. What worked, what didn't work. We're the ones to say to the world, there's still such a thing as truth. There's still such a thing as virtue. You can deny it all you want.

But the pain will only get worse. There's still such a thing as America!

And if now is not the time to renew America. When is that time?

If you're not the person. If we're not the generation to actively stand and redefine and defend, then who is that person?

We are -- we are supposed to preserve what works.

That -- you know, I was writing something this morning.

I was making notes on this. A constitutionalist is for restraint. A progressive, if you will, for lack of a better term, is for more power.

Progressives want the government to have more power.

Conservatives are for more restraint.

But the -- for the American eagle to fly, we must have both wings.

And one can't be stronger than the other.

We as a conservative, are supposed to look and say, no. Don't look at that. The past teaches us this, this, and this. So don't do that.

We can't do that. But there are these things that we were doing in the past, that we have to jettison. And maybe the other side has a good idea on what should replace that. But we're the ones who are supposed to say, no, but remember the framework.

They're -- they can dream all they want.
They can come up with all these utopias and everything else, and we can go, "That's a great idea."

But how do we make it work with this framework? Because that's our job. The point of this is, it takes both. It takes both.

We have to have the customs and the moral order. And the practices that have stood the test of time, in trial.

We -- we're in an amazing, amazing time. Amazing time.

We live at a time now, where anything -- literally anything is possible!

I don't want to be against stuff. I want to be for the future. I want to be for a rich, dynamic future. One where we are part of changing the world for the better!

Where more people are lifted out of poverty, more people are given the freedom to choose, whatever it is that they want to choose, as their own government and everything.

I don't want to force it down anybody's throat.

We -- I am so excited to be a shining city on the hill again.

We have that opportunity, right in front of us!

But not in we get bogged down in hatred, in division.

Not if we get bogged down into being against something.

We must be for something!

I know what I'm for.

Do you?

From Pharaoh to Hamas: The same spirit of evil, new disguise

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.