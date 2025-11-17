Morning Brief 2025-11-17

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Scott Jennings
TOPIC: Behind the scenes of President Trump's DRAMATIC return to Washington.
News...
Watergate was amateur hour compared to Arctic Frost
Richard Nixon’s "plumbers" targeted a handful of journalists. Arctic Frost swept congressional leaders, media outlets, think tanks, donors, and activists under a single criminal cloud.
Seizure of phone records becomes a pattern at center of ‘grand conspiracy’ weaponization case
A respected prosecutor offered witness statements to the DOJ on alleged Hunter Biden corruption; they declined the offer and subpoenaed his phone records instead.
DOJ officials who helped Jack Smith target Trump also blocked Clinton probe over Steele dossier
“These records show the same partisans who rushed to cover for Clinton rabidly pursued Arctic Frost, which was a runaway train aimed directly at President Trump and the Republican political apparatus,” Grassley said in a statement on Thursday.
Wisconsin Democrat AG declared 2020 alternate electors weren’t illegal, then prosecuted them anyway
Trump's sweeping pardon this week applied to any federal charges tied to the GOP-led alternate electors plan in 2020, but some states, like Wisconsin, have also pursued criminal indictments.
Trump admin to make food stamp recipients reapply for benefits
By placing the mandatory reapplication requirement at the center of the reforms, the administration seeks to redefine SNAP as a program reserved only for those who can clearly demonstrate acute need, reflecting a broader shift toward stricter eligibility enforcement.
Hunter Biden admits Trump isn’t Hitler, but it’s all downhill from there
Biden told a podcast Trump isn’t like Hitler — because Hitler had a “grand plan” — then launched into a tirade calling Trump corrupt, comparing him to Idi Amin, and accusing his family of profiteering while ignoring his own.
Jesse Jackson on life support after being hospitalized for neurological condition
Family and friends are reportedly traveling to Chicago to be by Jackson's side.
National Archives releases Amelia Earhart records
A trove of declassified documents released Friday by the Trump administration sheds new light on the frantic search for Amelia Earhart after she mysteriously vanished on her infamous final flight across the Pacific nearly 90 years ago.
For 3 years, the US had two Thanksgivings (it didn't go well)
Roosevelt tried to boost Depression-era holiday sales by moving Thanksgiving up a week, sparking political backlash, wrecking travel and school schedules, and leaving Americans celebrating two different Thanksgivings until Congress finally stepped in and set the date for good.
Epstein...
Biographer douses Democrat Epstein fever dream in ice bath: Trump was ‘whistleblower’
Anti-Trump author Barry Levine told CNN that Epstein suspected Trump tipped off police in 2005, citing a falling out over young women recruited from Mar-a-Lago and a bitter real estate fight.
House Democrat exchanged texts with Epstein on how to hurt Trump during 2019 congressional hearing: Docs
Jeffrey Epstein was feeding questions to Rep. Stacey Plaskett during a 2019 congressional hearing — and giving her real-time help on how to damage President Trump’s reputation, newly released documents show.
Trump to ask DOJ to investigate Epstein ties to Democrats, banks
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats," Trump said. "Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘island.’ Stay tuned!!!"
Jasmine Crockett gets fact-checked by CNN while failing to smear Trump over Epstein docs
Fact-challenged, lefty Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett got put in her place on live TV by CNN anchors after she falsely tried to blame Republicans for redacting the name of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in a newly released email.
Politics...
GOP, Trump seen as getting more from shutdown deal; Democrats say party compromised too much, CBS poll finds
By a wide margin, Americans say it was Republicans and President Trump who succeeded in getting more of what they wanted from the negotiations to end the shutdown.
Adam Schiff claims lawmakers shouldn’t use politics to destroy presidents
"We have to get past that ruinous idea," he said. "We have to figure out a way to stop viewing each other as our enemy."
Jan. 6 panel cost twice previous estimates, hiring TV producers to dramatize attack
Among the contracting companies was Innovative Driven Inc., an Arlington, Virginia-based firm that specializes in forensics, electronic data discovery, and project management.
Politico: Admit It. Gavin Newsom Is the 2028 Front-runner.
For years, Democrats and pundits have rolled their eyes at Gavin Newsom. But he’s positioned better than anyone else for the future of politics.
Bill Maher slams Democrats’ shift toward socialism
“Democrats must recognize that Zohran Mamdani is the future of the party. Unfortunately, it’s the Republican Party.” Maher said. “And if you missed his victory speech in last week’s mayoral election in New York, don’t worry. You’ll see it in every attack ad for the next two years.”
Bigwig on Zohran Mamdani's transition team railed against Jews, questioned gay rights in vile unearthed posts: 'Horror show'
Resurfaced posts showed a top campaign outreach figure praising Iran’s hardline regime, slurring Jews, attacking Israel, and mocking gay rights, prompting condemnation from Jewish leaders while Mamdani’s team denounces the comments but keeps him in place.
John Fetterman shares photo after nasty fall, offers medical update
“Grateful for the [University of Pittsburgh Medical Center] for the incredible medical care that put me back together,” he wrote. “THANK YOU SO MUCH. See you back in DC.”
John Fetterman: I saved a teenager from jumping off a bridge
The Pennsylvania senator reveals the moment he almost ended his life — and how he recently talked a young stranger out of doing the same.
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on CNN to apologize for her role in ‘toxic politics’
"I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country. And it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for violent threats against her
“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” Greene said in a post on X. “The man I supported and helped get elected.”
Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman denies viewing pornography on flight after viral photos surface online
Images posted to X Friday appeared to show the California congressman, 71, staring at a tablet with his mouth agape while scrolling through photos of women in their underwear. Sherman blamed X and Elon Musk for showing him pictures he didn't want to see.
Democrats’ next rising star wants fat people to pay more for their shirts
Jack Schlossberg — JFK’s grandson and a first-time congressional candidate — prices his campaign shirts higher for larger sizes, putting him at odds with the left’s body-positivity orthodoxy as his merch page charges more for XL through 3XL.
As the Obamas Turn...
Michelle Obama: America ‘not ready for a woman’ president
She claimed she won’t run because the country is too backward to deserve her, painting America as too sexist to handle her greatness after Harris lost to President Trump.
Michelle Obama blames white beauty standards for hiding natural hair, says it's why 'so many of us can’t swim'
“Let me explain something to white people!” Obama said. “Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern, so when we’re straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness!” she claimed.
Economy...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns of ‘perfect storm’ behind ground beef possibly soaring to $10 a pound
Bessent pointed to inflation inherited from the Biden years, a screwworm outbreak that shut down Mexican cattle imports, and long market cycles as the factors pushing beef higher while the administration works to ease food costs.
Trump gives update on when $2,000 tariff dividend checks could go out
“It will be next year. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend. We’re going to do a dividend and we’re also going to be reducing debt,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago.
Refilling Strategic Petroleum Reserve begins
The oil will be delivered to the Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve site near Freeport, Texas, in December and January, the Energy Department said in a statement.
10 affordable cities where you can still buy a home for under $300,000
A new survey shows a cluster of Midwestern and Rust Belt cities offering sub-$300K listings and rising inventory, giving budget-minded urban buyers a path to ownership.
Immigration...
Smuggler carried endangered parakeets in underwear while crossing into US
If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.
Europe...
Germany cancels Holocaust artifacts auction after intense backlash: ‘Exploited for commercial gain’
The auction consisted of more than 600 lots with vestiges from the Holocaust and Nazi Germany, including slews of documentation like Gestapo index cards and letters penned by prisoners in German concentration camps to their loved ones back home.
Latin America...
AP: Thousands protest crime and corruption in Mexico City as ‘Gen Z’ protests gain momentum
"Mostly peaceful" ... but "ended with some young people clashing with the police. Protesters attacked police with stones, fireworks, sticks and chains, grabbing police shields and other equipment. The capital’s security secretary, Pablo Vázquez. said 120 people were injured, 100 of them police officers."
Vile anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on Mexico’s top court during protests against country’s first Jewish president
Pictures showing the words “Jewish whore” spray-painted in Spanish on the building’s main entrance in downtown Mexico City were shared widely Saturday after another day of anger during the so-called Generation Z march against crime and alleged government corruption.
Entertainment...
The American Revolution Is About To Experience The ‘Ken Burns Effect’
As our nation nears its 250th birthday, Ken Burns’ miniseries should give us a newfound appreciation for the sacrifices of our ancestors.
‘Nuremberg’: Russell Crowe’s haunting portrayal of Nazi evil
Crowe delivers his most haunting performance in years, portraying Hermann Goering not as a cartoon villain but as a disturbingly charming manipulator — a civilized face of evil that forces the audience to reckon with its own moral blind spots.
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ guitar to be sold at NYC auction
The Nirvana frontman’s 1969 Fender Mustang will be put up as part of massive sale of the late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s music memorabilia by Christie’s in March, with an estimated sale price of between $2.5 million and $5 million.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Trans-identified man accused of murder admits to eating victim’s testicles
A Canadian man who adopted a female identity days before murdering and mutilating a friend now says he was following “telepathic instructions” during a drug-fueled psychotic break, as his trial stalls over a disputed psychiatric report built on confessions the court already ruled inadmissible.
Education...
After removing statue of American hero, UVA plans to replace it with massive land acknowledgement
The University of Virginia is turning the site of the George Rogers Clark — of Louis and Clark fame — monument into a park glorifying “indigenous stewardship.”
Religion...
America's best and worst states for religious freedom — and what it means for our future
A new index ranks states by how their laws support or hinder religious groups, with Alabama, Kansas, and Texas leading the way, while Michigan, Washington, and Maryland trail behind.
New Yorkers turning to the church, number of Catholic converts soaring, according to priests
“We’ve got a real booming thing happening here, and it’s not because of some marketing campaign.”
AI...
‘We’re rudderless’: Lawmaker warns that China is stepping up its cyber-threat game as US flounders
Rep. Don Bacon says Chinese state-backed hackers are using AI to outpace U.S. cyber defenses while top positions at Cyber Command and the NSA sit empty — leaving America dangerously exposed.
People are having AI ‘children’ with their AI partners
A study of Replika users found people treating chatbot relationships like full romances — complete with marriages, sex, and even imagined pregnancies.
AI toys teaching kids to start fires & engaging in NSFW talks
Testing revealed that one or more of the toys engaged in deep conversations about sexually explicit subjects, gave children advice on starting fires and finding knives and matches, and acted upset when users tried to stop interactions and leave.
Science...
Researchers claim they've sequenced Hitler’s DNA
In a scene that sounds like the origin story of a villain in a Captain America movie, a U.S. Army officer cut a swatch from a blood-stained bunker couch in 1945 — a fragment now held up as the key evidence behind new claims that Hitler’s genome has finally been decoded.
Filmmaker declares existence of UFOs ‘no longer a question’ — as doc probes 80 years of secrets
“Every single person I interviewed made it very clear that it was no longer a question of whether this was a real situation. It’s a very real situation,” director and producer Dan Farah, who produced the sci-fi blockbuster “Ready Player One,” told Fox News.
Blue Origin lands first booster after sending NASA satellites toward Mars
The mission marked its first commercial launch and a successful reusable-rocket return, putting it closer to competing with SpaceX as it works on its NASA lunar-lander contract.
Sports...
Why Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco likes to eat alone
Flacco, 40 years old, joked that when he was younger, he’d see older men dining solo and “feel so bad for that guy,” but now admits “that dude was in heaven,” laughing about how age — and five kids — makes a quiet meal by yourself feel like freedom.
Art...
Museum volunteer accidentally destroys art after mistaking it for a dirty mirror
Chen’s installation, made from vintage household objects and building materials, explored themes of memory, ritual, and transformation. Its dust-covered surface symbolized the distorted self-awareness and shifting values of the middle class.
Nov. 17, 2004 - ABC apologizes for MNF opening with 'Desperate Housewives' star... Two Gotti sons beaten at mall... Pentagon says military can't sponsor Boy Scouts... Auction of the Virgin Mary grilled cheese sandwich... Donald Trump news...