Morning Brief 2025-12-12

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Lee Strobel
TOPIC: How can we know FOR SURE who was in the manger that first Christmas morning?
Updates...
Glenn Beck: This is one of the most heartbreaking interviews I have ever done
“She wants to live,” the husband of Jolene Van Alstine tells me. Jolene had planned to end her life through Canada’s MAID program because she couldn’t get the surgery she needed after eight years of incredible pain and loneliness. My team is working around the clock to bring her to the United States for that surgery. Her husband’s response brought me to tears.
Husband of woman failed by Canadian health care system thanks Glenn Beck for intervening: 'You've opened up a lot of doors'
Glenn's team is in talks with elements of the Trump admin to help a Canadian woman receive the treatment her euthanasia-happy country can't provide.
Jolene wants life-saving Florida trip instead of medically assisted suicide
“He has offered to fly me in a private jet and said they will figure out with the doctors the cost of the surgery,” Jolene told the Toronto Sun Thursday, adding she is “so appreciative” of Glenn Beck’s generosity and concern.
Glenn Beck vows to pay for surgery in US for Canadian woman approved for MAID: 'Canada must end this insanity'
The MAID program has been criticized in the past for fears that it would become more commonly used than first intended, and a recent report from the Ontario Coroner’s MAID death review committee appears to confirm the criticisms.
News...
Two ‘free speech’ cases before SCOTUS are actually about protecting all constitutional rights
The disputes involving a pro-life center and a street preacher could decide whether Americans can still use Section 1983 to challenge government overreach, potentially reshaping how citizens defend their freedoms in federal court.
Cameras allowed in court for trial of accused Charlie Kirk assassin, judge rules
He emphasized that the court may order the cameras on and off at the court’s discretion.
Navy submits report to Pentagon on Sen. Mark Kelly’s possible punishment over 'illegal orders' video
The lawmakers did not specify which illegal orders the Trump administration may have given to U.S. forces. All six of the Democrats in the video had either military or intelligence backgrounds.
See how Minnesota fraudsters spent millions intended for hungry kids
Luxury cars, private villas, and overseas wire transfers: CBS News obtained dozens of files and photos that reveal how Minnesota fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars as part of one of the biggest COVID-era fraud schemes.
BLM executive charged with siphoning millions for luxury trips and real estate
Federal prosecutors say the Oklahoma City leader diverted over $3 million in bail-fund donations for personal travel, shopping, and property purchases and now faces decades in prison if convicted.
Tax court consolidates Clinton Foundation whistleblower cases, signaling progress toward trial
A trial could reveal more about the facts that two outside experts assembled about the Clinton Foundation while investigating the group for possible tax violations.
Second grand jury declines to indict Letitia James
For the second time, a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia — a suburb of D.C. — has refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud.
Cop saves choking baby on side of highway in rush-hour traffic: Video
Heart-pounding video captures the moment a hero NYPD detective on the way to work saved a choking baby on the side of a highway in the middle of rush-hour traffic.
Politics...
Trump laments 'mess' left by Biden administration
"I inherited a MESS from the Biden Administration — The Worst Inflation in History, and the Highest Prices our Country has ever seen," he posted on Truth Social. "In other words, Affordability, just 13 months ago, was a DISASTER for the American People, but now, it’s totally different!"
‘Those were two utter lies’: White House press briefing turns contentious over ‘affordability’
“My predecessor stood up at this podium and she said inflation doesn’t exist ... and people like you just took her at her word."
Senate tanks GOP solution to Obamacare subsidy problems
Despite facilitating the longest government shutdown in history, Senate Democrats have not struck a deal with Republicans to address health care.
Mike Johnson signals GOP preparing broad plan to cut health premiums
The speaker said Republicans will roll out legislation aimed at lowering costs for all Americans after both parties’ competing proposals failed.
Indiana Republicans vote with Democrats to block redistricting — despite Trump's threat to unseat them
"Rod Bray, the Senate leader in Indiana, has consistently told us he wouldn't fight redistricting while simultaneously whipping his members against it. That level of dishonesty cannot be rewarded, and the Indiana GOP needs to choose a side," JD Vance wrote on social media.
7 primaries that could tear Democrats apart in 2026
As Democrats look to reclaim control of Congress after Republican gains in 2024, several key battles could play a decisive role in determining the party’s chances at earning a majority in either chamber.
Democratic Socialists of America turn on Mamdani before he’s even sworn in
The extremist nutjobs who powered his victory are blasting the mayor-elect for keeping NYC’s police chief, backing non-DSA allies, and meeting with President Trump, exposing fractures between radical activists and their suddenly pragmatic standard-bearer.
Mamdani transition team’s Committee on Health includes pentagram-sporting monkeypox czar and architect of NY’s race-based COVID policies
The mayor-elect tapped figures tied to controversial pandemic guidance, racial preference protocols, and past clashes with law enforcement, underscoring how far left his health advisers sit.
Rep. Bennie Thompson refers to National Guard murders as 'unfortunate accident'
The Democrat referred to last month's attack on two National Guardsmen as an "unfortunate accident" during a Thursday congressional hearing. He promised to "get it straight" after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called him out — then described it as "an unfortunate situation."
Dem Kentucky rep says she 'doesn't feel good about being white' while arguing for DEI in education
"I'm going to be honest, I don't feel good about being white every day for a lot of reasons."
Wes Moore’s Islamic-terrorism credentials crumble under scrutiny
The Maryland governor's claims of Oxford honors, a submitted thesis, and expertise on radical Islam unravel under scrutiny, with missing documents, shifting timelines, and unverifiable credentials raising hard questions as he eyes 2028.
Trump grants full pardon to 'political prisoner' Tina Peters
The president announced Thursday that he has granted a full pardon to Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk whose case has become a rallying point for election-integrity activists across the country. Trump has previously described Peters as a "political prisoner" on several occasions.
Economy...
Stu: The New York Times’ ‘trillionaire’ lie
Claims about Elon Musk being a "trillionaire" are literally lies — meant to stoke outrage at Elon Musk and capitalism.
AI stocks slump even as the broader market hits all-time new highs
Big indexes surged to fresh records after the Fed rate cut, but weak results from Oracle and worries about chipmakers dragged AI names lower while investors rotated into financials and other sectors.
Immigration...
Biden allowed 18,000 known or suspected terrorists into the US, top Trump official reveals
"That doesn't include the individuals that came here illegally through the open border, that number alarmingly remains unknown at this time."
Washington state issued almost 700 commercial driver’s licenses over the past seven years to non-US citizens — by accident
The revelation comes as the Democrat-run state sits in the crosshairs of the Trump administration's CDL crackdown following the case of Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien who allegedly made an illegal U-turn in a semi-truck and killed three people in Florida in August.
Washington state refuses ICE detainer for criminal illegal alien trucker charged in school bus pileup
A criminal illegal alien with a long record of DUIs, drugs, and two prior deportations was released back onto the streets of the Democrat-run state after allegedly causing a six-car pileup involving a school bus while driving a semi-truck without a license, even though federal immigration authorities had lodged a detainer and requested custody.
Obama judge demands release of Maryland Man
The Democrat-appointed judge wrote that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien and suspected MS-13 gang member charged with human trafficking, should be immediately released.
WAR news...
Private team pulls off risky sea extraction of Venezuelan Nobel winner María Corina Machado
A U.S. rescue outfit spent 15 hours moving the opposition figure through rough Caribbean waters to escape Maduro’s regime and reach Norway, with the leader describing it as one of their most dangerous operations yet.
Venezuelan opposition leader says Maduro regime ‘weaker than ever,’ praises Trump’s actions
Trump and Machado have spoken positively about each other in recent months after the Venezuelan leader beat out Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
What to know about Skipper, the covert Venezuelan oil tanker seized by the US
“The U.S. does intend to seize that oil, however, there is a legal process for its seizure, and that legal process will be followed,” the White House said.
Maduro sings, dances, and threatens to ‘smash the teeth’ of the ‘North American empire’
Maduro delivered the remarks while holding a sword and then singing and dancing to a recording of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
Russian ally offers Maduro a way out as US ramps up pressure
Trump’s administration has played a direct role in prompting these developments.
Israel...
Trump admin weighs terror sanctions for UNRWA
The Trump administration says that "everything is on the table" — including terrorism-related sanctions — as it moves closer to taking fresh punitive measures against the Hamas-linked United Nations Relief and Works Agency, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
Canada...
Another Conservative crosses the floor, bringing Liberals 1 MP shy of majority
A Toronto-area Conservative MP crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s caucus, the second defection in five weeks, leaving the Liberals just one seat shy of full control as Poilievre heads into a leadership review.
Europe...
UK economy unexpectedly shrunk before budget
The U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted 0.1% in the three months to October, according to official figures released Friday.
Entertainment...
Sydney Sweeney shuts down plastic-surgery rumors in lie-detector interview
She said she’s never had any work done and blamed the chatter on people comparing her adult appearance to photos from when she was 12.
Media...
‘Debacle of epic proportions’: Nuzzi book flops in first week
Journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s new book “American Canto” sold only 1,165 hardcover copies in its first week on the shelves. The book was savaged in reviews, with the New York Times calling it “self-serious and altogether disappointing” and the Washington Post writing that she “tries and fails to save her reputation in the book.”
Environment...
Utah clay deposit may be America’s biggest critical-minerals jackpot, answer to China's supply-chain grip
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ionic Mineral Technologies has recently uncovered what may be one of the most significant critical-mineral reserves in the United States.
Climate activists are pricing Coloradans out of heating their homes
Colorado’s aggressive emissions reductions risk higher energy bills and reduced affordability for working-class residents.
Education...
White House targets DEI-era academia in new push for campus reform
A roundtable led by Education Secretary Linda McMahon outlined the administration’s crackdown on woke university policies, pairing DEI rollbacks with a federal compact that forces schools to choose real accountability or lose government benefits.
Justice Department sues Minneapolis schools for giving preferential treatment to non-white teachers
The lawsuit targets contract provisions that shield non-white teachers from layoffs, grant race-based perks, and set explicit hiring quotas, which federal officials say violate Title VII’s ban on discrimination.
Georgetown prof starts running after realizing he's talking to James O'Keefe — and his racial 'slurs' are on camera
When O'Keefe reveals his identity, the former NPR reporter is momentarily frozen in disbelief.
UC Berkeley agrees to rehire Israeli professor, pay $60,000 to resolve discrimination lawsuit
The settlement immediately follows the university's suspension of a lecturer who pushed anti-Israel sentiment in the classroom.
AI...
Trump signs executive order for single national AI regulation standard, limiting power of states
The move marks a win for tech companies that have lobbied to limit the power of states when it comes to regulating AI.
Defense bill pushes Pentagon toward AGI-era warfare
The measure mandates a new high-level panel to study AGI’s military impact and develop counters to adversaries racing to field the technology.
Texas’ data-center boom contributes to ERCOT’s large-load requests quadrupling in 2025
The amount of ERCOT‘s large-load interconnection requests ballooned to more than 230 gigawatts this year, a massive increase from the 63 gigawatts reported in December 2024.
Sports...
Iran, Egypt ask FIFA to drop gay-pride theme for World Cup matchup
The gay-themed match was already planned before the two teams, Iran and Egypt — both of which imprison gays, Iran enforcing the death penalty — were announced as the participants.
Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was ‘suicidal’ after cops were called to his executive assistant’s apartment
The 39-year-old married dad of three’s promising career came to a crashing end quickly Wednesday. He was booted as Michigan’s head coach that afternoon and, within that same hour, he was busted on criminal charges for allegedly breaking into the home of his executive assistant with a knife in hand.
Dec. 12, 2012 - Union thuggery on display in Michigan... How 'The Hobbit' applies to us today... Callers explain how Glenn woke them up... Agenda 21... What pjs should Stu wear?... Explaining Glenn's clothing choices...