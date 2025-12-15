Blog
Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-12-15

December 15, 2025
 Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Bryan Stern
TOPIC: The story behind the SECRET mission to help opposition leader María Corina Machado escape Venezuela.

News...

Glenn Beck: The country that mocks America’s ‘culture of death’ has embraced one of its own
Medical assistance in dying isn’t health care. It’s the moment a Western democracy decided some lives aren’t worth saving, and it’s a warning sign we can’t ignore.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs law welcoming state-sanctioned suicide to Illinois
Under the new law, which goes into effect in September 2026, terminally ill people above the age of 18 will be able to get a suicide drug from their doctor, making Illinois the 12th state in the country to allow assisted suicide.

Rob Reiner, wife found stabbed to death in LA home, son eyed as person of interest
Legendary director Rob Reiner and his longtime wife have been found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home, and investigators are eyeing the couple’s troubled adult son as a person of interest, according to law enforcement sources.

Candace Owens and Erika Kirk halt public commentary ahead of private meeting
Kirk said both agreed to pause online posts and public discussion until after an in-person conversation scheduled for Monday.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard says 2,000 Afghan refugees in US have ties to terrorism
“The vast majority of them were not properly vetted. They certainly were not vetted at anywhere near the standard that we require under this administration of allowing people into our country. And of that number, we know that there are at least 2,000 who are here who have ties to or are known or suspected terrorists.”

WaPo: Social posts, messages reveal alleged National Guard shooter’s turmoil
The CIA-trained fighter slipped deeper into isolation as he struggled to resettle with his wife and five children in the U.S.

Yes, Ilhan Omar married her brother
Marriage records, tax filings, and extensive reporting show she entered a second civil marriage while already tied to another partner, with overwhelming evidence indicating the union was with a sibling and served a fraudulent purpose that has never been clearly explained.

Person of interest in Brown University shooting released as investigation ‘now points in different direction’
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha explained that it was “difficult” to develop evidence and track down leads in the immediate aftermath of the shooting Saturday, in which two students were killed and another nine injured.

Politics...

Congress drags on full year funding bills, risking second government shutdown
The U.S. House is not planning on advancing anything before its Christmas recess, with all of leadership’s focus currently on a health care policy plan.

Jasmine Crockett jumps to lead in Texas Dem Senate primary: Poll
The survey of likely Democratic voters, released on Friday, found Crockett with a comfortable margin at 51% and Talarico trailing at 43%. Six percent of voters were unsure. The poll is the first to come out since Crockett entered the race.

Biden has raised little of what he needs to build a presidential library
His library foundation has told the IRS that by the end of 2027, it expects to bring in just $11.3 million — not nearly enough for a traditional presidential library.

‘Colossally Stupid’: Nuclear-level fallout could be in store after GOP redistricting failure
Major GOP organizations like Turning Point USA Action, Heritage Action, Club for Growth, and strategists close to the president tell the Daily Caller that they are actively starting efforts to primary every single Indiana Republican who opposed the redistricting plan.

Democrats in disarray over whether 'abolish ICE' is good idea
As Democrats plot to retake power during next year's midterm elections, some are embracing a strategy considered politically toxic by many in the party.

Economy...

Trump promises tariff-led ‘golden age’ of manufacturing within the year
“They’re coming from Germany, they’re coming from Japan, they’re coming from Canada. Many factories are coming in because ... they don’t have, they don’t want to pay tariffs,” Trump said. “We have an age that’s coming up, the likes of which ... this country has never seen.”

MAGA fan at rally says Trump must ‘lower fuel prices’ — another says ‘talk more about grocery prices’
"I’d like to see the golden age come, stock market go up, crypto go up, prices come down, wages go up, manufacturing comes back."

Blue states block Trump tax cuts as major relief nears
Several Democratic-led states are opting out of popular provisions in Trump’s new tax law — including no tax on tips and senior deductions — a move GOP leaders say is driven by hostility to Trump and loyalty to high-tax ideology, even at their own voters’ expense.

Immigration...

Tom Homan begs Democratic politicians to ‘please stop’ demonizing ICE agents: ‘I don’t wanna bury anybody else’
White House border czar Tom Homan is “begging” Democratic politicians to stop criticizing ICE and Border Patrol agents, saying their job is already hard enough and that they don’t need American politicians putting targets on their backs for apprehending illegal immigrants.

Ilhan Omar claims her son was targeted by ICE in traffic stop
“It was last Friday and, you know, typically, my son goes to Friday prayers with his friends and then they all go and eat at their favorite restaurant. ... And I knew ICE agents were in Cedar. And so I kept ... calling my son to see if he was OK, if he had any run-ins with them, and he wasn’t answering.”

Trump DOT finds over half of New York’s foreign commercial driver's licenses were issued illegally
A federal audit showed 53% of sampled non-domiciled CDLs violated the law, with New York accused of handing long-term trucker licenses to foreign drivers without verifying lawful status and risking $73 million in federal funds if it doesn’t revoke them.

WAR news...

The NDAA fights Trump’s national security strategy at every turn
The defense bill locks in overseas troop levels, blocks presidential flexibility, and strips out anti-DEI reforms, effectively preserving deep-state priorities while undercutting the administration’s push to refocus military power on defending the homeland.

World...

Pakistani national suspected in terror attack on Jewish gathering in Australia on first night of Hanukkah; at least 15 dead
Police said two gunmen — a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son — opened fire while the local Jewish community was celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, CBS News reported.

Bondi Beach terror suspect studied at a Sydney Islamic center
One of the terror suspects in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre is believed to have studied religion at an Islamic center in Australia that has ties to other Muslim-run organizations in the country.

Fundraiser for wounded Bondi Beach hero raises big haul hours after terror attack
The hero of Bondi Beach, identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, is hospitalized with two gunshot wounds, one to the hand and the other to his arm, according to the BBC. Ahmed, a fruit shop owner and father of two, ambushed one of the attackers, disarmed the shooter, and held him at gunpoint.

Holocaust survivor murdered by jihadists while shielding wife during beach mass shooting
Alex Kleytman survived horrific conditions in Siberia during World War II alongside his mother and younger brother before immigrating to Australia from Ukraine.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese omits Jews in statement on Hanukkah massacre
Both U.S. and Israeli officials warned that recognizing a Palestinian state—which Albanese did in September—would embolden anti-Semites.

Devine: Australia allowed Jewish hate to fester with cowardly appeasement and foolish immigration decisions
On Sunday, this slice of paradise became the latest battlefront of the anti-Jew bloodshed that has seized the world since Israel was attacked by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. And it is all so sickeningly predictable.

Middle East...

Trump promises 'very serious retaliation' after 'ISIS attack' that killed 2 US Army soldiers, 1 US interpreter in Syria
Hegseth wrote on X: "Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."

Europe...

Police in Germany arrest 5 foreign nationals for planning terrorist attack on Christmas market
Investigators say the group, including a mosque prayer leader, planned a vehicle ramming intended to cause mass casualties at a Bavarian holiday market, with security services intercepting the plot before it could be carried out.

Victor Davis Hanson: Self-righteous, smug Europe chokes on its scorn for America
Europeans especially resent having their social-welfare state system critiqued by upstart, crass Americans. Their pique only increases as they push back against the condescending American idea that the U.S. could possibly offer any constructive advice, much less help a more civilized Europe follow the “American model.”

86-year-old fined after spitting out windblown leaf in English car park
An elderly British man was hit with a £250 littering fine after a leaf blew into his mouth and he spat it out, a penalty later reduced on appeal that has sparked backlash over heavy-handed enforcement.

China...

The Chinese billionaires having dozens of US-born babies via surrogate
Video game executive Xu Bo, said to have more than 100 children, and other elites build mega-families, testing citizenship laws and drawing on nannies, IVF, and legal firms set up to help them.

Latin America...

Chile joins the Latin American move to the Right
Republican José Antonio Kast wins the presidency in a landslide, as socialism loses again.

AP gives a fair and balanced take on the election: Ultra-conservative wins Chile election, will be most right-wing president since dictatorship
The communist ... "pioneered significant social welfare measures ... and hails from a working-class family that protested against the ... dictatorship," whereas the conservative is ... "a devout Catholic ... whose German-born father was a registered member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party."

Entertainment...

‘Landman’ slams ‘The View’
In the episode, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is urging his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), to kill time by watching “The View.” When T.L. admits that he doesn’t know what that is, Tommy explains it as, “A bunch of pissed off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about. It’s pretty funny.”

US exodus of Trump’s Hollywood critics like Rosie, Ellen has dimmed their stars
The evolution of the 67-year-old DeGeneres offers an insight into what might happen when celebrity dissent outlives the moment that made it relevant.

Famed ‘Home Alone’ house being restored to look like it was in movie
The spacious colonial in a Chicago suburb was recently renovated and sold — and is the subject of a recent memoir by the former owner.

Media...

If Time magazine weren’t so corrupt, it would have made Charlie Kirk Person of the Year
Honoring Charlie would have required the editors to acknowledge what the rest of the country already knows, which is that one man, Charlie Kirk, reshaped the political landscape among the next generation of Americans.

Jordan Peterson’s daughter provides update about his devastating health condition
Mikhaila Peterson said her father is out of the hospital after a near-fatal bout with pneumonia and sepsis, remains seriously ill, but is now under specialist care with more optimism than in recent months.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Newsom mocks Musk’s family, gets scorched for dragging trans-identifying son into politics
The California governor took a swipe at Elon Musk’s strained relationship with his son while promoting trans legislation, prompting Musk to fire back that his son “has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children.” Newsom was slammed online for using Musk's children in a political fight.

Nicki Minaj blasts Gavin Newsom saying he wants to ‘see trans kids’: ‘It’s the end of the road for you’
“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @’m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role.”

Education...

US House launches probe into anti-Semitism allegations at American Psychological Association
Lawmakers are investigating anti-Semitism within the APA following complaints of hostile environments, controversial statements by leaders, and insufficient action by the organization.

Survey: Parents in Michigan highly satisfied with online charter schools
The 2025 survey of parents found that 87% are satisfied or very satisfied with their child’s online school experience.

Health...

WaPo: What happened when Dr. Oz took charge of a wonky health agency
The former TV doctor running the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Washington’s wonky health agency, has garnered positive reviews — even from some Democrats.

AI...

Semafor: Trump is betting his presidency on AI. Can he sell it?
The single most consequential decision of his presidency may turn out to be putting the full weight of the American state behind the AI hyperscalers and working overtime to block state and federal efforts to restrain them. David Sacks, his AI czar, has emerged as a central, effective Washington figure. So why AI?

Bloomberg: Wall Street sees AI bubble coming and is betting on what pops it
Investors are still backing AI, but many are now hedging their bets — looking for the weak link that could trigger a broader collapse, whether it’s OpenAI’s massive burn rate, shaky revenue models, or over-leveraged infrastructure plays like Oracle.

Politico: Trump’s AI moratorium threatens state-level crackdowns on housing costs
State lawmakers are increasingly proposing bills to regulate the use of AI in the housing industry over concerns that it could be used to promote anti-competitive and discriminatory practices.

Why the Washington Post launched an error-ridden AI product
The Washington Post began putting out AI-generated podcasts even after internal tests found that the AI tech introduced errors and bias into the publication’s reporting.

AI data centers just sent this other metal to a new record high
The price of silver set a new record this month.

Sports...

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes suffers season-ending torn ACL
"Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever," Mahomes wrote on X.

Dec. 15, 2008 - Global warming… Palin's home church damaged by arson… Dollar declines… Bailouts… Glenn reads listener emails… Iraqi tosses shoes at Bush… Offensive church music… Bill of Rights and the Constitution…

1 in 20 Canadians die by MAID—Is this 'compassion'?

Vaughn Ridley / Stringer | Getty Images

Medical assistance in dying isn’t health care. It’s the moment a Western democracy decided some lives aren’t worth saving, and it’s a warning sign we can’t ignore.

Canada loves to lecture America about compassion. Every time a shooting makes the headlines, Canadian commentators cannot wait to discuss how the United States has a “culture of death” because we refuse to regulate guns the way enlightened nations supposedly do.

But north of our border, a very different crisis is unfolding — one that is harder to moralize because it exposes a deeper cultural failure.

A society that no longer recognizes the value of life will not long defend freedom, dignity, or moral order.

The Canadian government is not only permitting death, but it’s also administering, expanding, and redefining it as “medical care.” Medical assistance in dying is no longer a rare, tragic exception. It has become one of the country’s leading causes of death, offered to people whose problems are treatable, whose conditions are survivable, and whose value should never have been in question.

In Canada, MAID is now responsible for nearly 5% of all deaths — 1 out of every 20 citizens. And this is happening in a country that claims the moral high ground over American gun violence. Canada now records more deaths per capita from doctors administering lethal drugs than America records from firearms. Their number is 37.9 deaths per 100,000 people. Ours is 13.7. Yet we are the country supposedly drowning in a “culture of death.”

No lecture from abroad can paper over this fact: Canada has built a system where eliminating suffering increasingly means eliminating the sufferer.

Choosing death over care

One example of what Canada now calls “compassion” is the case of Jolene Bond, a woman suffering from a painful but treatable thyroid condition that causes dangerously high calcium levels, bone deterioration, soft-tissue damage, nausea, and unrelenting pain. Her condition is severe, but it is not terminal. Surgery could help her. And in a functioning medical system, she would have it.

But Jolene lives under socialized medicine. The specialists she needs are either unavailable, overrun with patients, or blocked behind bureaucratic requirements she cannot meet. She cannot get a referral. She cannot get an appointment. She cannot reach the doctor in another province who is qualified to perform the operation. Every pathway to treatment is jammed by paperwork, shortages, and waitlists that stretch into the horizon and beyond.

Yet the Canadian government had something else ready for her — something immediate.

They offered her MAID.

Not help, not relief, not a doctor willing to drive across a provincial line and simply examine her. Instead, Canada offered Jolene a state-approved death. A lethal injection is easier to obtain than a medical referral. Killing her would be easier than treating her. And the system calls that compassion.

Bureaucracy replaces medicine

Jolene’s story is not an outlier. It is the logical outcome of a system that cannot keep its promises. When the machinery of socialized medicine breaks down, the state simply replaces care with a final, irreversible “solution.” A bureaucratic checkbox becomes the last decision of a person’s life.

Canada insists its process is rigorous, humane, and safeguarded. Yet the bureaucracy now reviewing Jolene’s case is not asking how she can receive treatment; it is asking whether she has enough signatures to qualify for a lethal injection. And the debate among Canadian officials is not how to preserve life, but whether she has met the paperwork threshold to end it.

This is the dark inversion that always emerges when the state claims the power to decide when life is no longer worth living. Bureaucracy replaces conscience. Eligibility criteria replace compassion. A panel of physicians replaces the family gathered at a bedside. And eventually, the “right” to die becomes an expectation — especially for those who are poor, elderly, or alone.

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

The logical end of a broken system

We ignore this lesson at our own peril. Canada’s health care system is collapsing under demographic pressure, uncontrolled migration, and the unavoidable math of government-run medicine.

When the system breaks, someone must bear the cost. MAID has become the release valve.

The ideology behind this system is already drifting south. In American medical journals and bioethics conferences, you will hear this same rhetoric. The argument is always dressed in compassion. But underneath, it reduces the value of human life to a calculation: Are you useful? Are you affordable? Are you too much of a burden?

The West was built on a conviction that every human life has inherent value. That truth gave us hospitals before it gave us universities. It gave us charity before it gave us science. It is written into the Declaration of Independence.

Canada’s MAID program reveals what happens when a country lets that foundation erode. Life becomes negotiable, and suffering becomes a justification for elimination.

A society that no longer recognizes the value of life will not long defend freedom, dignity, or moral order. If compassion becomes indistinguishable from convenience, and if medicine becomes indistinguishable from euthanasia, the West will have abandoned the very principles that built it. That is the lesson from our northern neighbor — a warning, not a blueprint.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A Sharia enclave is quietly taking root in America. It's time to wake up.

NOVA SAFO / Staff | Getty Images

Sharia-based projects like the Meadow in Texas show how political Islam grows quietly, counting on Americans to stay silent while an incompatible legal system takes root.

Apolitical system completely incompatible with the Constitution is gaining ground in the United States, and we are pretending it is not happening.

Sharia — the legal and political framework of Islam — is being woven into developments, institutions, and neighborhoods, including a massive project in Texas. And the consequences will be enormous if we continue to look the other way.

This is the contradiction at the heart of political Islam: It claims universal authority while insisting its harshest rules will never be enforced here. That promise does not stand up to scrutiny. It never has.

Before we can have an honest debate, we’d better understand what Sharia represents. Sharia is not simply a set of religious rules about prayer or diet. It is a comprehensive legal and political structure that governs marriage, finance, criminal penalties, and civic life. It is a parallel system that claims supremacy wherever it takes hold.

This is where the distinction matters. Many Muslims in America want nothing to do with Sharia governance. They came here precisely because they lived under it. But political Islam — the movement that seeks to implement Sharia as law — is not the same as personal religious belief.

It is a political ideology with global ambitions, much like communism. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently warned that Islamist movements do not seek peaceful coexistence with the West. They seek dominance. History backs him up.

How Sharia arrives

Political Islam does not begin with dramatic declarations. It starts quietly, through enclaves that operate by their own rules. That is why the development once called EPIC City — now rebranded as the Meadow — is so concerning. Early plans framed it as a Muslim-only community built around a mega-mosque and governed by Sharia-compliant financing. After state investigations were conducted, the branding changed, but the underlying intent remained the same.

Developers have openly described practices designed to keep non-Muslims out, using fees and ownership structures to create de facto religious exclusivity. This is not assimilation. It is the construction of a parallel society within a constitutional republic.

The warning from those who have lived under it

Years ago, local imams in Texas told me, without hesitation, that certain Sharia punishments “just work.” They spoke about cutting off hands for theft, stoning adulterers, and maintaining separate standards of testimony for men and women. They insisted it was logical and effective while insisting they would never attempt to implement it in Texas.

But when pressed, they could not explain why a system they consider divinely mandated would suddenly stop applying once someone crossed a border.

This is the contradiction at the heart of political Islam: It claims universal authority while insisting its harshest rules will never be enforced here. That promise does not stand up to scrutiny. It never has.

AASHISH KIPHAYET / Contributor | Getty Images

America is vulnerable

Europe is already showing us where this road leads. No-go zones, parallel courts, political intimidation, and clerics preaching supremacy have taken root across major cities.

America’s strength has always come from its melting pot, but assimilation requires boundaries. It requires insisting that the Constitution, not religious law, is the supreme authority on this soil.

Yet we are becoming complacent, even fearful, about saying so. We mistake silence for tolerance. We mistake avoidance for fairness. Meanwhile, political Islam views this hesitation as weakness.

Religious freedom is one of America’s greatest gifts. Muslims may worship freely here, as they should. But political Islam must not be permitted to plant a flag on American soil. The Constitution cannot coexist with a system that denies equal rights, restricts speech, subordinates women, and places clerical authority above civil law.

Wake up before it is too late

Projects like the Meadow are not isolated. They are test runs, footholds, proofs of concept. Political Islam operates with patience. It advances through demographic growth, legal ambiguity, and cultural hesitation — and it counts on Americans being too polite, too distracted, or too afraid to confront it.

We cannot afford that luxury. If we fail to defend the principles that make this country free, we will one day find ourselves asking how a parallel system gained power right in front of us. The answer will be simple: We looked away.

The time to draw boundaries and to speak honestly is now. The time to defend the Constitution as the supreme law of the land is now. Act while there is still time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why do Americans feel so empty?

Mario Tama / Staff | Getty Images

Anxiety, anger, and chronic dissatisfaction signal a country searching for meaning. Without truth and purpose, politics becomes a dangerous substitute for identity.

We have built a world overflowing with noise, convenience, and endless choice, yet something essential has slipped out of reach. You can sense it in the restless mood of the country, the anxiety among young people who cannot explain why they feel empty, in the angry confusion that dominates our politics.

We have more wealth than any nation in history, but the heart of the culture feels strangely malnourished. Before we can debate debt or elections, we must confront the reality that we created a world of things, but not a world of purpose.

You cannot survive a crisis you refuse to name, and you cannot rebuild a world whose foundations you no longer understand.

What we are living through is not just economic or political dysfunction. It is the vacuum that appears when a civilization mistakes abundance for meaning.

Modern life is stuffed with everything except what the human soul actually needs. We built systems to make life faster, easier, and more efficient — and then wondered why those systems cannot teach our children who they are, why they matter, or what is worth living for.

We tell the next generation to chase success, influence, and wealth, turning childhood into branding. We ask kids what they want to do, not who they want to be. We build a world wired for dopamine rather than dignity, and then we wonder why so many people feel unmoored.

When everything is curated, optimized, and delivered at the push of a button, the question “what is my life for?” gets lost in the static.

The crisis beneath the headlines

It is not just the young who feel this crisis. Every part of our society is straining under the weight of meaninglessness.

Look at the debt cycle — the mathematical fate no civilization has ever escaped once it crosses a threshold that we seem to have already blown by. While ordinary families feel the pressure, our leaders respond with distraction, with denial, or by rewriting the very history that could have warned us.

You cannot survive a crisis you refuse to name, and you cannot rebuild a world whose foundations you no longer understand.

We have entered a cultural moment where the noise is so loud that it drowns out the simplest truths. We are living in a country that no longer knows how to hear itself think.

So people go searching. Some drift toward the false promise of socialism, some toward the empty thrill of rebellion. Some simply check out. When a culture forgets what gives life meaning, it becomes vulnerable to every ideology that offers a quick answer.

The quiet return of meaning

And yet, quietly, something else is happening. Beneath the frustration and cynicism, many Americans are recognizing that meaning does not come from what we own, but from what we honor. It does not rise from success, but from virtue. It does not emerge from noise, but from the small, sacred things that modern life has pushed to the margins — the home, the table, the duty you fulfill, the person you help when no one is watching.

The danger is assuming that this rediscovery happens on its own. It does not.

Reorientation requires intention. It requires rebuilding the habits and virtues that once held us together. It requires telling the truth about our history instead of rewriting it to fit today’s narratives. And it requires acknowledging what has been erased: that meaning is inseparable from God’s presence in a nation’s life.

Harold M. Lambert / Contributor | Getty Images

Where renewal begins

We have built a world without stillness, and then we wondered why no one can hear the questions that matter. Those questions remain, whether we acknowledge them or not. They do not disappear just because we drown them in entertainment or noise. They wait for us, and the longer we ignore them, the more disoriented we become.

Meaning is still available. It is found in rebuilding the smallest, most human spaces — the places that cannot be digitized, globalized, or automated. The home. The family. The community.

These are the daily virtues that do not trend on social media, but that hold a civilization upright. If we want to repair this country, we begin there, exactly where every durable civilization has always begun: one virtue at a time, one tradition at a time, one generation at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A break in trust: A NEW Watergate is brewing in plain sight

Gary Hershorn / Contributor | Getty Images

When institutions betray the public’s trust, the country splits, and the spiral is hard to stop.

Something drastic is happening in American life. Headlines that should leave us stunned barely register anymore. Stories that once would have united the country instead dissolve into silence or shrugs.

It is not apathy exactly. It is something deeper — a growing belief that the people in charge either cannot or will not fix what is broken.

When people feel ignored or betrayed, they will align with anyone who appears willing to fight on their behalf.

I call this response the Bubba effect. It describes what happens when institutions lose so much public trust that “Bubba,” the average American minding his own business, finally throws his hands up and says, “Fine. I will handle it myself.” Not because he wants to, but because the system that was supposed to protect him now feels indifferent, corrupt, or openly hostile.

The Bubba effect is not a political movement. It is a survival instinct.

What triggers the Bubba effect

We are watching the triggers unfold in real time. When members of Congress publicly encourage active duty troops to disregard orders from the commander in chief, that is not a political squabble. When a federal judge quietly rewrites the rules so one branch of government can secretly surveil another, that is not normal. That is how republics fall. Yet these stories glided across the news cycle without urgency, without consequence, without explanation.

When the American people see the leadership class shrug, they conclude — correctly — that no one is steering the ship.

This is how the Bubba effect spreads. It is not just individuals resisting authority. It is sheriffs refusing to enforce new policies, school boards ignoring state mandates, entire communities saying, “We do not believe you anymore.” It becomes institutional, cultural, national.

A country cracking from the inside

This effect can be seen in Dearborn, Michigan. In the rise of fringe voices like Nick Fuentes. In the Epstein scandal, where powerful people could not seem to locate a single accountable adult. These stories are different in content but identical in message: The system protects itself, not you.

When people feel ignored or betrayed, they will align with anyone who appears willing to fight on their behalf. That does not mean they suddenly agree with everything that person says. It means they feel abandoned by the institutions that were supposed to be trustworthy.

The Bubba effect is what fills that vacuum.

The dangers of a faithless system

A republic cannot survive without credibility. Congress cannot oversee intelligence agencies if it refuses to discipline its own members. The military cannot remain apolitical if its chain of command becomes optional. The judiciary cannot defend the Constitution while inventing loopholes that erase the separation of powers.

History shows that once a nation militarizes politics, normalizes constitutional shortcuts, or allows government agencies to operate without scrutiny, it does not return to equilibrium peacefully. Something will give.

The question is what — and when.

The responsibility now belongs to us

In a healthy country, this is where the media steps in. This is where universities, pastors, journalists, and cultural leaders pause the outrage machine and explain what is at stake. But today, too many see themselves not as guardians of the republic, but of ideology. Their first loyalty is to narrative, not truth.

The founders never trusted the press more than the public. They trusted citizens who understood their rights, lived their responsibilities, and demanded accountability. That is the antidote to the Bubba effect — not rage, but citizenship.

How to respond without breaking ourselves

Do not riot. Do not withdraw. Do not cheer on destruction just because you dislike the target. That is how nations lose themselves. Instead, demand transparency. Call your representatives. Insist on consequences. Refuse to normalize constitutional violations simply because “everyone does it.” If you expect nothing, you will get nothing.

Do not hand your voice to the loudest warrior simply because he is swinging a bat at the establishment. You do not beat corruption by joining a different version of it. You beat it by modeling the country you want to preserve: principled, accountable, rooted in truth.

Adam Gray / Stringer | Getty Images

Every republic reaches a moment when historians will later say, “That was the warning.” We are living in ours. But warnings are gifts if they are recognized. Institutions bend. People fail. The Constitution can recover — if enough Americans still know and cherish it.

It does not take a majority. Twenty percent of the country — awake, educated, and courageous — can reset the system. It has happened before. It can happen again.

Wake up. Stand up. Demand integrity — from leaders, from institutions, and from yourself. Because the Bubba effect will not end until Americans reclaim the duty that has always belonged to them: preserving the republic for the next generation.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.