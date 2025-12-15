Morning Brief 2025-12-15

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Bryan Stern
TOPIC: The story behind the SECRET mission to help opposition leader María Corina Machado escape Venezuela.
News...
Glenn Beck: The country that mocks America’s ‘culture of death’ has embraced one of its own
Medical assistance in dying isn’t health care. It’s the moment a Western democracy decided some lives aren’t worth saving, and it’s a warning sign we can’t ignore.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs law welcoming state-sanctioned suicide to Illinois
Under the new law, which goes into effect in September 2026, terminally ill people above the age of 18 will be able to get a suicide drug from their doctor, making Illinois the 12th state in the country to allow assisted suicide.
Rob Reiner, wife found stabbed to death in LA home, son eyed as person of interest
Legendary director Rob Reiner and his longtime wife have been found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home, and investigators are eyeing the couple’s troubled adult son as a person of interest, according to law enforcement sources.
Candace Owens and Erika Kirk halt public commentary ahead of private meeting
Kirk said both agreed to pause online posts and public discussion until after an in-person conversation scheduled for Monday.
DNI Tulsi Gabbard says 2,000 Afghan refugees in US have ties to terrorism
“The vast majority of them were not properly vetted. They certainly were not vetted at anywhere near the standard that we require under this administration of allowing people into our country. And of that number, we know that there are at least 2,000 who are here who have ties to or are known or suspected terrorists.”
WaPo: Social posts, messages reveal alleged National Guard shooter’s turmoil
The CIA-trained fighter slipped deeper into isolation as he struggled to resettle with his wife and five children in the U.S.
Yes, Ilhan Omar married her brother
Marriage records, tax filings, and extensive reporting show she entered a second civil marriage while already tied to another partner, with overwhelming evidence indicating the union was with a sibling and served a fraudulent purpose that has never been clearly explained.
Person of interest in Brown University shooting released as investigation ‘now points in different direction’
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha explained that it was “difficult” to develop evidence and track down leads in the immediate aftermath of the shooting Saturday, in which two students were killed and another nine injured.
Politics...
Congress drags on full year funding bills, risking second government shutdown
The U.S. House is not planning on advancing anything before its Christmas recess, with all of leadership’s focus currently on a health care policy plan.
Jasmine Crockett jumps to lead in Texas Dem Senate primary: Poll
The survey of likely Democratic voters, released on Friday, found Crockett with a comfortable margin at 51% and Talarico trailing at 43%. Six percent of voters were unsure. The poll is the first to come out since Crockett entered the race.
Biden has raised little of what he needs to build a presidential library
His library foundation has told the IRS that by the end of 2027, it expects to bring in just $11.3 million — not nearly enough for a traditional presidential library.
‘Colossally Stupid’: Nuclear-level fallout could be in store after GOP redistricting failure
Major GOP organizations like Turning Point USA Action, Heritage Action, Club for Growth, and strategists close to the president tell the Daily Caller that they are actively starting efforts to primary every single Indiana Republican who opposed the redistricting plan.
Democrats in disarray over whether 'abolish ICE' is good idea
As Democrats plot to retake power during next year's midterm elections, some are embracing a strategy considered politically toxic by many in the party.
Economy...
Trump promises tariff-led ‘golden age’ of manufacturing within the year
“They’re coming from Germany, they’re coming from Japan, they’re coming from Canada. Many factories are coming in because ... they don’t have, they don’t want to pay tariffs,” Trump said. “We have an age that’s coming up, the likes of which ... this country has never seen.”
MAGA fan at rally says Trump must ‘lower fuel prices’ — another says ‘talk more about grocery prices’
"I’d like to see the golden age come, stock market go up, crypto go up, prices come down, wages go up, manufacturing comes back."
Blue states block Trump tax cuts as major relief nears
Several Democratic-led states are opting out of popular provisions in Trump’s new tax law — including no tax on tips and senior deductions — a move GOP leaders say is driven by hostility to Trump and loyalty to high-tax ideology, even at their own voters’ expense.
Immigration...
Tom Homan begs Democratic politicians to ‘please stop’ demonizing ICE agents: ‘I don’t wanna bury anybody else’
White House border czar Tom Homan is “begging” Democratic politicians to stop criticizing ICE and Border Patrol agents, saying their job is already hard enough and that they don’t need American politicians putting targets on their backs for apprehending illegal immigrants.
Ilhan Omar claims her son was targeted by ICE in traffic stop
“It was last Friday and, you know, typically, my son goes to Friday prayers with his friends and then they all go and eat at their favorite restaurant. ... And I knew ICE agents were in Cedar. And so I kept ... calling my son to see if he was OK, if he had any run-ins with them, and he wasn’t answering.”
Trump DOT finds over half of New York’s foreign commercial driver's licenses were issued illegally
A federal audit showed 53% of sampled non-domiciled CDLs violated the law, with New York accused of handing long-term trucker licenses to foreign drivers without verifying lawful status and risking $73 million in federal funds if it doesn’t revoke them.
WAR news...
The NDAA fights Trump’s national security strategy at every turn
The defense bill locks in overseas troop levels, blocks presidential flexibility, and strips out anti-DEI reforms, effectively preserving deep-state priorities while undercutting the administration’s push to refocus military power on defending the homeland.
World...
Pakistani national suspected in terror attack on Jewish gathering in Australia on first night of Hanukkah; at least 15 dead
Police said two gunmen — a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son — opened fire while the local Jewish community was celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, CBS News reported.
Bondi Beach terror suspect studied at a Sydney Islamic center
One of the terror suspects in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre is believed to have studied religion at an Islamic center in Australia that has ties to other Muslim-run organizations in the country.
Fundraiser for wounded Bondi Beach hero raises big haul hours after terror attack
The hero of Bondi Beach, identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, is hospitalized with two gunshot wounds, one to the hand and the other to his arm, according to the BBC. Ahmed, a fruit shop owner and father of two, ambushed one of the attackers, disarmed the shooter, and held him at gunpoint.
Holocaust survivor murdered by jihadists while shielding wife during beach mass shooting
Alex Kleytman survived horrific conditions in Siberia during World War II alongside his mother and younger brother before immigrating to Australia from Ukraine.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese omits Jews in statement on Hanukkah massacre
Both U.S. and Israeli officials warned that recognizing a Palestinian state—which Albanese did in September—would embolden anti-Semites.
Devine: Australia allowed Jewish hate to fester with cowardly appeasement and foolish immigration decisions
On Sunday, this slice of paradise became the latest battlefront of the anti-Jew bloodshed that has seized the world since Israel was attacked by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. And it is all so sickeningly predictable.
Middle East...
Trump promises 'very serious retaliation' after 'ISIS attack' that killed 2 US Army soldiers, 1 US interpreter in Syria
Hegseth wrote on X: "Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you."
Europe...
Police in Germany arrest 5 foreign nationals for planning terrorist attack on Christmas market
Investigators say the group, including a mosque prayer leader, planned a vehicle ramming intended to cause mass casualties at a Bavarian holiday market, with security services intercepting the plot before it could be carried out.
Victor Davis Hanson: Self-righteous, smug Europe chokes on its scorn for America
Europeans especially resent having their social-welfare state system critiqued by upstart, crass Americans. Their pique only increases as they push back against the condescending American idea that the U.S. could possibly offer any constructive advice, much less help a more civilized Europe follow the “American model.”
86-year-old fined after spitting out windblown leaf in English car park
An elderly British man was hit with a £250 littering fine after a leaf blew into his mouth and he spat it out, a penalty later reduced on appeal that has sparked backlash over heavy-handed enforcement.
China...
The Chinese billionaires having dozens of US-born babies via surrogate
Video game executive Xu Bo, said to have more than 100 children, and other elites build mega-families, testing citizenship laws and drawing on nannies, IVF, and legal firms set up to help them.
Latin America...
Chile joins the Latin American move to the Right
Republican José Antonio Kast wins the presidency in a landslide, as socialism loses again.
AP gives a fair and balanced take on the election: Ultra-conservative wins Chile election, will be most right-wing president since dictatorship
The communist ... "pioneered significant social welfare measures ... and hails from a working-class family that protested against the ... dictatorship," whereas the conservative is ... "a devout Catholic ... whose German-born father was a registered member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party."
Entertainment...
‘Landman’ slams ‘The View’
In the episode, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is urging his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), to kill time by watching “The View.” When T.L. admits that he doesn’t know what that is, Tommy explains it as, “A bunch of pissed off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about. It’s pretty funny.”
US exodus of Trump’s Hollywood critics like Rosie, Ellen has dimmed their stars
The evolution of the 67-year-old DeGeneres offers an insight into what might happen when celebrity dissent outlives the moment that made it relevant.
Famed ‘Home Alone’ house being restored to look like it was in movie
The spacious colonial in a Chicago suburb was recently renovated and sold — and is the subject of a recent memoir by the former owner.
Media...
If Time magazine weren’t so corrupt, it would have made Charlie Kirk Person of the Year
Honoring Charlie would have required the editors to acknowledge what the rest of the country already knows, which is that one man, Charlie Kirk, reshaped the political landscape among the next generation of Americans.
Jordan Peterson’s daughter provides update about his devastating health condition
Mikhaila Peterson said her father is out of the hospital after a near-fatal bout with pneumonia and sepsis, remains seriously ill, but is now under specialist care with more optimism than in recent months.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Newsom mocks Musk’s family, gets scorched for dragging trans-identifying son into politics
The California governor took a swipe at Elon Musk’s strained relationship with his son while promoting trans legislation, prompting Musk to fire back that his son “has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children.” Newsom was slammed online for using Musk's children in a political fight.
Nicki Minaj blasts Gavin Newsom saying he wants to ‘see trans kids’: ‘It’s the end of the road for you’
“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @’m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role.”
Education...
US House launches probe into anti-Semitism allegations at American Psychological Association
Lawmakers are investigating anti-Semitism within the APA following complaints of hostile environments, controversial statements by leaders, and insufficient action by the organization.
Survey: Parents in Michigan highly satisfied with online charter schools
The 2025 survey of parents found that 87% are satisfied or very satisfied with their child’s online school experience.
Health...
WaPo: What happened when Dr. Oz took charge of a wonky health agency
The former TV doctor running the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Washington’s wonky health agency, has garnered positive reviews — even from some Democrats.
AI...
Semafor: Trump is betting his presidency on AI. Can he sell it?
The single most consequential decision of his presidency may turn out to be putting the full weight of the American state behind the AI hyperscalers and working overtime to block state and federal efforts to restrain them. David Sacks, his AI czar, has emerged as a central, effective Washington figure. So why AI?
Bloomberg: Wall Street sees AI bubble coming and is betting on what pops it
Investors are still backing AI, but many are now hedging their bets — looking for the weak link that could trigger a broader collapse, whether it’s OpenAI’s massive burn rate, shaky revenue models, or over-leveraged infrastructure plays like Oracle.
Politico: Trump’s AI moratorium threatens state-level crackdowns on housing costs
State lawmakers are increasingly proposing bills to regulate the use of AI in the housing industry over concerns that it could be used to promote anti-competitive and discriminatory practices.
Why the Washington Post launched an error-ridden AI product
The Washington Post began putting out AI-generated podcasts even after internal tests found that the AI tech introduced errors and bias into the publication’s reporting.
AI data centers just sent this other metal to a new record high
The price of silver set a new record this month.
Sports...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes suffers season-ending torn ACL
"Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever," Mahomes wrote on X.
Dec. 15, 2008 - Global warming… Palin's home church damaged by arson… Dollar declines… Bailouts… Glenn reads listener emails… Iraqi tosses shoes at Bush… Offensive church music… Bill of Rights and the Constitution…