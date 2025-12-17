Blog
Latest Articles Videos
Radio
Live Podcast Serials Stations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck Program The Glenn Beck Podcast The Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
Shop
More
About Charity Books Sponsors Contact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-12-17

December 17, 2025
 Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Roy: “The problem isn’t just ILLEGAL immigration; it’s also LEGAL immigration.”

News...

Emails detail how Biden DOJ bowled over FBI concerns in raiding Trump’s Florida home
Newly declassified emails show FBI agents questioned the legal basis and scope of the 2022 search while urging negotiations with Trump’s lawyer, but Biden-era officials rejected those warnings, expanded the warrant, and dismissed concerns about the optics of raiding the president’s top political rival.

Hillary Clinton’s own Russia scandal: FBI memos detail how Uranium One probe thwarted
Running out the clock: The FBI and DOJ slow-walked their investigation into the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One to Russia-backed interests. As a result of roadblocks, the statute of limitations was allowed to lapse on any prosecution.

California Dems silent on radical left group's foiled Los Angeles bomb plot
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and more than a dozen House Democrats who represent parts of Los Angeles have remained silent on the coordinated bomb plot a radical group was planning before it was foiled by the federal government.

Federal judge says he is not inclined to halt construction of White House ballroom
The Bush-appointed federal judge Tuesday said he was not inclined to grant a National Trust for Historic Preservation request to temporarily halt construction on the White House ballroom, stating the group failed to prove it would face great harm.

Leftist judge rules Wisconsin show trial against Trump allies will go on
Expert warns that the case will collapse under basic constitutional scrutiny, citing historical precedent and even a DOJ memo that once agreed, but the judge — who already faced recusal questions — ruled the politically charged case can head to trial anyway.

Timeline showing movements of Brown University mass shooting suspect released by FBI
The compilation of 15 different clips was retrieved from home security in the area and even show the stocky man walking right past emergency responders’ vehicles while fleeing the scene on Saturday.

Mysterious murder of MIT nuclear physicist leaves community shaken
Dr. Loureiro, a native of Portugal, joined the MIT faculty in 2016 and rose quickly through the ranks, becoming director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center in 2024. The center employs more than 250 scientists, engineers, and students working on the development of fusion energy and related technologies.

Man accused of stabbing Bellevue officer after making fake 911 call
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mohamed Morray Bangura with first- and second-degree assault on Monday. Bangura remains in jail on $5 million bail.

FBI offers $5K reward for information on assailant responsible for Georgia acid attack
Savannah police and the FBI are continuing to follow any possible leads to find whoever is responsible for the acid attack in a local park that left a woman with severe burns.

Rob Reiner...

Hotel room Nick Reiner fled to after allegedly murdering parents was covered in blood: Report
Staff at a Santa Monica hotel reportedly discovered a shower filled with blood, stained bedding, and windows covered with sheets just hours after Reiner checked out, as investigators traced his movements following the fatal stabbing of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Tragic reason why Rob Reiner brought his son Nick to Conan O'Brien's party just hours before he allegedly murdered his parents
Insiders told Rolling Stone that Reiner and his wife Michele Singer asked if they could bring Nick to the party out of concern for him and said they wanted to "keep an eye on him."

James Woods tears up while defending Rob Reiner against 'infuriating and distasteful' remarks
“I judge people by how they treat me, and Rob Reiner was a Godsend in my life. We got along great, we loved each other. ... He was always on my side,” Woods said. “When people would say to me, ‘What do you think of his politics?’ I would say, ‘I think Rob Reiner is a great patriot.'”

Obamas were to meet Rob Reiner and his wife on the day they were killed, Michelle Obama says
"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Michelle Obama told Jimmy Kimmel.

Politics...

Trump says he'll deliver prime-time address to the nation on Wednesday
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will discuss his accomplishments since taking office in January and what he plans to do over the course of the next three years.

Trump stands by chief of staff Susie Wiles after Vanity Fair interviews — admits he has ‘alcoholic’s personality’
“No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality,” Trump said.

JD Vance turns tables on reporter asking about Susie Wiles’ alleged accusation that he’s a ‘conspiracy theorist’
Vance answered reports that Susie Wiles called him a conspiracy theorist by rattling off examples the press insisted were nonsense — masking toddlers, Biden’s decline, weaponizing prosecutions, and the lab-leak theory — and noting each was later confirmed.

Susie Wiles says AG Pam Bondi ‘completely whiffed’ on Epstein files
“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this. First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”

Vance reflects on own working-class upbringing as he urges patience on affordability
"I remember what it’s like when you have to choose between putting food on the table or getting the prescription that you need to stay healthy. And that is not a life that Donald Trump or I want for the citizens in the greatest country in the world.”

Sen. John Kennedy: Hey, Senate GOP, let’s get moving — pass more big, beautiful bills before it’s too late
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act stands alone as the 119th Congress’ most extraordinary piece of legislation — but it doesn’t have to. Under the Senate’s rules, congressional Republicans can use the reconciliation process to pass two more big, beautiful bills with a simple majority vote. And we would be fools to let this opportunity pass us by.

6 primaries that may determine the future of the GOP after Trump
Contests in Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina reveal a party split between Trump-aligned contenders and establishment veterans.

Musk re-emerges as major GOP donor, reportedly cuts ‘big checks’ ahead of midterms
Musk’s reported donations to Republicans come after he had dinner with JD Vance and Susie Wiles last month, Axios reported.

Mike Johnson confronted by GOP 'moderates' over Obamacare subsidies
A group of vulnerable House Republicans confronted Speaker Mike Johnson inside a closed-door meeting Tuesday about expiring Obamacare health insurance subsidies — and Johnson’s refusal to allow a vote on extending them.

Abdul El-Sayed proposed commuting all sentences for juveniles facing life in prison. The plan would grant early release to some of Michigan's most violent killers.
El-Sayed, a candidate in the 2026 Michigan Democratic primary for the state’s open Senate seat, campaigned in 2018 to commute all sentences for juveniles sentenced to life in prison in the state — a policy that would grant early release for a school shooter, a child rapist and murderer, and other heinous killers.

Iowa Democrat issues weighty response against ‘intense wave’ of online backlash
Iowa House candidate Benjamin Schauer punched back Saturday at critics mocking his weight, releasing a lengthy Instagram statement denouncing what he called an “intense wave of online bullying and smear tactics centered around my weight.”

Economy...

US unemployment rate rises to 4.6% — and why that’s a good thing
The uptick stems from October’s steep loss of 162,000 federal positions as DOGE slashed government payrolls, a shift that pushed the rate higher even as overall hiring continued.

Last US pennies ever minted fetch whopping $16.7 million at auction
Coin experts previously estimated that the last pennies standing could sell for as much as $5 million each when they hit the auction block, USA Today reported.

Tesla stock hits record as Wall Street rallies around robo-taxi hype despite slow EV sales
Following a 36% plunge in the first quarter, the stock’s worst period since 2022, Tesla shares have rallied all the way back, reaching an all-time high on Tuesday.

Immigration...

ICE says it has no record of agents pulling over Ilhan Omar's son
"ICE has absolutely ZERO record of its officers or agents pulling over Congresswoman Omar’s son. With no evidence, it is shameful that Congresswoman Omar would level accusations to demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt."

AOC latest unhinged rant: ICE is targeting young children, says Trump is trying to take away US citizenship from non-whites
"They are going after 6-year-olds in my district. They are going after students and permanent residents for their political views. They are going after Americans born and raised in the United States. And time and time again Trump has floated taking away citizenship from U.S. citizens based on their ethnicity."

Chinese billionaire’s US baby factory exposes birthright citizenship scam
The left insists that birthright citizenship is “plainly written” into the Constitution and immune from any challenge. But cases like that of Chinese billionaire Xu Bo, who has reportedly fathered more than 100 children — possibly more — expose just how stupid that claim is.

Minneapolis police chief cites his Catholic faith when comparing holy family with illegal aliens
Police Chief Brian O'Hara told residents that they should call 911 if they saw anyone "kidnapping" illegal aliens, whether it be federal law enforcement agents or others pretending to be them.

'Truly wicked': Trump administration blasts Obama judge over praise of illegal alien who raped disabled American woman
The Obama-appointed lesbian judge praises rapist as a hardworking family man.

WAR news...

Trump designates Venezuelan regime a terrorist organization, orders a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers
"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America," he wrote on social media. "It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us."

Trump expands travel ban after global wave of terror attacks
The president added five more high-risk nations and blocked Palestinian Authority travel following ISIS-inspired killings abroad and a U.S. soldier’s murder by an Afghan national admitted under Biden’s program.

Trump forced allies to pay up — and it worked
NATO defense spending rose sharply only after Trump applied pressure, proving alliances improve when America asserts its interests.

Europe...

The shocking map of Britain that reveals the true scale of sex crimes by illegal migrants
The Daily Mail has compiled the most comprehensive study of such incidents yet attempted. Hailing from a multitude of nations, the 59 men we name today have shown contempt for British hospitality and values in the basest possible way.

UK’s new ‘anti-hate’ definition blasted as backdoor blasphemy law
Free-speech advocates warn the government’s plan to replace “Islamophobia” with a broader, vaguer standard could criminalize criticism of grooming gangs and Islamist violence, with legal watchdogs and terrorism experts saying it risks chilling debate and resurrecting blasphemy rules in all but name.

US threatens to retaliate after EU fines Musk’s X
"If the EU and EU Member States insist on continuing to restrict, limit, and deter the competitiveness of U.S. service providers through discriminatory means, the United States will have no choice but to begin using every tool at its disposal to counter these unreasonable measures," the USTR wrote.

Australia...

The massacre at Bondi Beach was inevitable
Australia has long tolerated the proponents of such mayhem and silenced those who raise the alarm.

Entertainment...

Warner Bros likely to reject $108.4 billion Paramount bid, back Netflix in bidding war, sources say
The winner will gain a big advantage in the streaming wars by locking up a deep content library that has long been an acquisition target.

Gil Gerard, actor best known for playing ‘Buck Rogers,’ dead at 82
“It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has,” Gerard wrote while in hospice care. “Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Howard Stern’s future with SiriusXM revealed after retirement rumors
“I’m happy to announce that I’ve figured out a way to have it all: more free time and continuing to be on the radio. So, yes, we’re coming back for three years," Stern announced, while adding, "I do like my days off."

Environment...

Trump administration unlocks Alaska energy with resolutions removing Biden-era roadblocks
The administration scrapped Biden-era restrictions across northern Alaska and approved an 800-mile natural gas pipeline, moves hailed by Alaska leaders as economic lifelines and national-security boosts while environmental groups rush to block new drilling.

As climate backlash builds around the world, the left is courting disaster
Countries from the U.K. to Germany to Australia are ditching or scaling back net-zero mandates as voters revolt over sky-high energy costs, exposing how aggressive climate policies are inflicting economic damage while delivering little measurable climate benefit.

Ford’s EV retreat exposes the failure of Biden’s green truck fantasy
Ford scrapped its fully electric F-150 Lightning and is now bolting gas generators onto its EVs, admitting there’s no profitable future for big electric pickups after years of Biden hype, sluggish sales, and consumer rejection of pricey, underpowered trucks.

Europe backtracks on ban of new combustion engine cars, in setback to tackling climate change
On Tuesday, the European Commission proposed applying the ban, approved in 2023, to only 90% of vehicles, down from 100%. This means the remaining 10% of new cars made after 2035 could still be plug-in hybrid vehicles or those with internal combustion engines.

Climate activists attend funeral for disappearing Swiss glacier
“I have climbed up here countless times,” said Matthias Huss, glaciologist at ETH Zurich university, addressing the people who joined the march. “It is like the dying of a good friend.”

Education...

Teachers' union pushes 'neopronouns' but claims name 'America' is a problem
Leaked NEA conference materials show union leaders training teachers on invented identities like “xe/xem” and “catself,” while questioning the use of "United States," all while student test scores crater.

Dec. 17, 2009 - Glenn meets Ozzy?... Dems hurting in polls… Glenn on 'The Jay Leno Show'… The real story of Christmas… Christmas memories… Al Gore poetry reading set to music… Glenn in Maxim… White House update…

Trump v. Slaughter: The Deep State on trial

JIM WATSON / Contributor | Getty Images

The administrative state has long operated as an unelected super-government. Trump v. Slaughter may be the moment voters reclaim authority over their own institutions.

Washington is watching and worrying about a U.S. Supreme Court case that could very well define the future of American self-government. And I don’t say that lightly. At the center of Trump v. Slaughter is a deceptively simple question: Can the president — the one official chosen by the entire nation — remove the administrators and “experts” who wield enormous, unaccountable power inside the executive branch?

This isn’t a technical fight. It’s not a paperwork dispute. It’s a turning point. Because if the answer is no, then the American people no longer control their own government. Elections become ceremonial. The bureaucracy becomes permanent. And the Constitution becomes a suggestion rather than the law of the land.

A government run by experts instead of elected leaders is not a republic. It’s a bureaucracy with a voting booth bolted onto the front to make us feel better.

That simply cannot be. Justice Neil Gorsuch summed it up perfectly during oral arguments on Monday: “There is no such thing in our constitutional order as a fourth branch of government that’s quasi-judicial and quasi-legislative.”

Yet for more than a century, the administrative state has grown like kudzu — quietly, relentlessly, and always in one direction. Today we have a fourth branch of government: unelected, unaccountable, insulated from consequence. Congress hands off lawmaking to agencies. Presidents arrive with agendas, but the bureaucrats remain, and they decide what actually gets done.

If the Supreme Court decides that presidents cannot fire the very people who execute federal power, they are not just rearranging an org chart. The justices are rewriting the structure of the republic. They are confirming what we’ve long feared: Here, the experts rule, not the voters.

A government run by experts instead of elected leaders is not a republic. It’s a bureaucracy with a voting booth bolted onto the front to make us feel better.

The founders warned us

The men who wrote the Constitution saw this temptation coming. Alexander Hamilton and James Madison in the Federalist Papers hammered home the same principle again and again: Power must remain traceable to the people. They understood human nature far too well. They knew that once administrators are protected from accountability, they will accumulate power endlessly. It is what humans do.

That’s why the Constitution vests the executive power in a single president — someone the entire nation elects and can unelect. They did not want a managerial council. They did not want a permanent priesthood of experts. They wanted responsibility and authority to live in one place so the people could reward or replace it.

So this case will answer a simple question: Do the people still govern this country, or does a protected class of bureaucrats now run the show?

Not-so-expert advice

Look around. The experts insisted they could manage the economy — and produced historic debt and inflation.

The experts insisted they could run public health — and left millions of Americans sick, injured, and dead while avoiding accountability.

The experts insisted they could steer foreign policy — and delivered endless conflict with no measurable benefit to our citizens.

And through it all, they stayed. Untouched, unelected, and utterly unapologetic.

If a president cannot fire these people, then you — the voter — have no ability to change the direction of your own government. You can vote for reform, but you will get the same insiders making the same decisions in the same agencies.

That is not self-government. That is inertia disguised as expertise.

A republic no more?

A monarchy can survive a permanent bureaucracy. A dictatorship can survive a permanent bureaucracy. A constitutional republic cannot. Not for long anyway.

We are supposed to live in a system where the people set the course, Congress writes the laws, and the president carries them out. When agencies write their own rules, judges shield them from oversight, and presidents are forbidden from removing them, we no longer live in that system. We live in something else — something the founders warned us about.

And the people become spectators of their own government.

JIM WATSON / Contributor | Getty Images

The path forward

Restoring the separation of powers does not mean rejecting expertise. It means returning expertise to its proper role: advisory, not sovereign.

No expert should hold power that voters cannot revoke. No agency should drift beyond the reach of the executive. No bureaucracy should be allowed to grow branches the Constitution never gave it.

The Supreme Court now faces a choice that will shape American life for a generation. It can reinforce the Constitution, or it can allow the administrative state to wander even farther from democratic control.

This case isn’t about President Trump. It isn’t about Rebecca Slaughter, the former Federal Trade Commission official suing to get her job back. It’s about whether elections still mean anything — whether the American people still hold the reins of their own government.

That is what is at stake: not procedure, not technicalities, but the survival of a system built on the revolutionary idea that the citizens — not the experts — are the ones who rule.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

1 in 20 Canadians die by MAID—Is this 'compassion'?

Vaughn Ridley / Stringer | Getty Images

Medical assistance in dying isn’t health care. It’s the moment a Western democracy decided some lives aren’t worth saving, and it’s a warning sign we can’t ignore.

Canada loves to lecture America about compassion. Every time a shooting makes the headlines, Canadian commentators cannot wait to discuss how the United States has a “culture of death” because we refuse to regulate guns the way enlightened nations supposedly do.

But north of our border, a very different crisis is unfolding — one that is harder to moralize because it exposes a deeper cultural failure.

A society that no longer recognizes the value of life will not long defend freedom, dignity, or moral order.

The Canadian government is not only permitting death, but it’s also administering, expanding, and redefining it as “medical care.” Medical assistance in dying is no longer a rare, tragic exception. It has become one of the country’s leading causes of death, offered to people whose problems are treatable, whose conditions are survivable, and whose value should never have been in question.

In Canada, MAID is now responsible for nearly 5% of all deaths — 1 out of every 20 citizens. And this is happening in a country that claims the moral high ground over American gun violence. Canada now records more deaths per capita from doctors administering lethal drugs than America records from firearms. Their number is 37.9 deaths per 100,000 people. Ours is 13.7. Yet we are the country supposedly drowning in a “culture of death.”

No lecture from abroad can paper over this fact: Canada has built a system where eliminating suffering increasingly means eliminating the sufferer.

Choosing death over care

One example of what Canada now calls “compassion” is the case of Jolene Bond, a woman suffering from a painful but treatable thyroid condition that causes dangerously high calcium levels, bone deterioration, soft-tissue damage, nausea, and unrelenting pain. Her condition is severe, but it is not terminal. Surgery could help her. And in a functioning medical system, she would have it.

But Jolene lives under socialized medicine. The specialists she needs are either unavailable, overrun with patients, or blocked behind bureaucratic requirements she cannot meet. She cannot get a referral. She cannot get an appointment. She cannot reach the doctor in another province who is qualified to perform the operation. Every pathway to treatment is jammed by paperwork, shortages, and waitlists that stretch into the horizon and beyond.

Yet the Canadian government had something else ready for her — something immediate.

They offered her MAID.

Not help, not relief, not a doctor willing to drive across a provincial line and simply examine her. Instead, Canada offered Jolene a state-approved death. A lethal injection is easier to obtain than a medical referral. Killing her would be easier than treating her. And the system calls that compassion.

Bureaucracy replaces medicine

Jolene’s story is not an outlier. It is the logical outcome of a system that cannot keep its promises. When the machinery of socialized medicine breaks down, the state simply replaces care with a final, irreversible “solution.” A bureaucratic checkbox becomes the last decision of a person’s life.

Canada insists its process is rigorous, humane, and safeguarded. Yet the bureaucracy now reviewing Jolene’s case is not asking how she can receive treatment; it is asking whether she has enough signatures to qualify for a lethal injection. And the debate among Canadian officials is not how to preserve life, but whether she has met the paperwork threshold to end it.

This is the dark inversion that always emerges when the state claims the power to decide when life is no longer worth living. Bureaucracy replaces conscience. Eligibility criteria replace compassion. A panel of physicians replaces the family gathered at a bedside. And eventually, the “right” to die becomes an expectation — especially for those who are poor, elderly, or alone.

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

The logical end of a broken system

We ignore this lesson at our own peril. Canada’s health care system is collapsing under demographic pressure, uncontrolled migration, and the unavoidable math of government-run medicine.

When the system breaks, someone must bear the cost. MAID has become the release valve.

The ideology behind this system is already drifting south. In American medical journals and bioethics conferences, you will hear this same rhetoric. The argument is always dressed in compassion. But underneath, it reduces the value of human life to a calculation: Are you useful? Are you affordable? Are you too much of a burden?

The West was built on a conviction that every human life has inherent value. That truth gave us hospitals before it gave us universities. It gave us charity before it gave us science. It is written into the Declaration of Independence.

Canada’s MAID program reveals what happens when a country lets that foundation erode. Life becomes negotiable, and suffering becomes a justification for elimination.

A society that no longer recognizes the value of life will not long defend freedom, dignity, or moral order. If compassion becomes indistinguishable from convenience, and if medicine becomes indistinguishable from euthanasia, the West will have abandoned the very principles that built it. That is the lesson from our northern neighbor — a warning, not a blueprint.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A Sharia enclave is quietly taking root in America. It's time to wake up.

NOVA SAFO / Staff | Getty Images

Sharia-based projects like the Meadow in Texas show how political Islam grows quietly, counting on Americans to stay silent while an incompatible legal system takes root.

Apolitical system completely incompatible with the Constitution is gaining ground in the United States, and we are pretending it is not happening.

Sharia — the legal and political framework of Islam — is being woven into developments, institutions, and neighborhoods, including a massive project in Texas. And the consequences will be enormous if we continue to look the other way.

This is the contradiction at the heart of political Islam: It claims universal authority while insisting its harshest rules will never be enforced here. That promise does not stand up to scrutiny. It never has.

Before we can have an honest debate, we’d better understand what Sharia represents. Sharia is not simply a set of religious rules about prayer or diet. It is a comprehensive legal and political structure that governs marriage, finance, criminal penalties, and civic life. It is a parallel system that claims supremacy wherever it takes hold.

This is where the distinction matters. Many Muslims in America want nothing to do with Sharia governance. They came here precisely because they lived under it. But political Islam — the movement that seeks to implement Sharia as law — is not the same as personal religious belief.

It is a political ideology with global ambitions, much like communism. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently warned that Islamist movements do not seek peaceful coexistence with the West. They seek dominance. History backs him up.

How Sharia arrives

Political Islam does not begin with dramatic declarations. It starts quietly, through enclaves that operate by their own rules. That is why the development once called EPIC City — now rebranded as the Meadow — is so concerning. Early plans framed it as a Muslim-only community built around a mega-mosque and governed by Sharia-compliant financing. After state investigations were conducted, the branding changed, but the underlying intent remained the same.

Developers have openly described practices designed to keep non-Muslims out, using fees and ownership structures to create de facto religious exclusivity. This is not assimilation. It is the construction of a parallel society within a constitutional republic.

The warning from those who have lived under it

Years ago, local imams in Texas told me, without hesitation, that certain Sharia punishments “just work.” They spoke about cutting off hands for theft, stoning adulterers, and maintaining separate standards of testimony for men and women. They insisted it was logical and effective while insisting they would never attempt to implement it in Texas.

But when pressed, they could not explain why a system they consider divinely mandated would suddenly stop applying once someone crossed a border.

This is the contradiction at the heart of political Islam: It claims universal authority while insisting its harshest rules will never be enforced here. That promise does not stand up to scrutiny. It never has.

AASHISH KIPHAYET / Contributor | Getty Images

America is vulnerable

Europe is already showing us where this road leads. No-go zones, parallel courts, political intimidation, and clerics preaching supremacy have taken root across major cities.

America’s strength has always come from its melting pot, but assimilation requires boundaries. It requires insisting that the Constitution, not religious law, is the supreme authority on this soil.

Yet we are becoming complacent, even fearful, about saying so. We mistake silence for tolerance. We mistake avoidance for fairness. Meanwhile, political Islam views this hesitation as weakness.

Religious freedom is one of America’s greatest gifts. Muslims may worship freely here, as they should. But political Islam must not be permitted to plant a flag on American soil. The Constitution cannot coexist with a system that denies equal rights, restricts speech, subordinates women, and places clerical authority above civil law.

Wake up before it is too late

Projects like the Meadow are not isolated. They are test runs, footholds, proofs of concept. Political Islam operates with patience. It advances through demographic growth, legal ambiguity, and cultural hesitation — and it counts on Americans being too polite, too distracted, or too afraid to confront it.

We cannot afford that luxury. If we fail to defend the principles that make this country free, we will one day find ourselves asking how a parallel system gained power right in front of us. The answer will be simple: We looked away.

The time to draw boundaries and to speak honestly is now. The time to defend the Constitution as the supreme law of the land is now. Act while there is still time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The Crisis of Meaning: Searching for truth and purpose

Mario Tama / Staff | Getty Images

Anxiety, anger, and chronic dissatisfaction signal a country searching for meaning. Without truth and purpose, politics becomes a dangerous substitute for identity.

We have built a world overflowing with noise, convenience, and endless choice, yet something essential has slipped out of reach. You can sense it in the restless mood of the country, the anxiety among young people who cannot explain why they feel empty, in the angry confusion that dominates our politics.

We have more wealth than any nation in history, but the heart of the culture feels strangely malnourished. Before we can debate debt or elections, we must confront the reality that we created a world of things, but not a world of purpose.

You cannot survive a crisis you refuse to name, and you cannot rebuild a world whose foundations you no longer understand.

What we are living through is not just economic or political dysfunction. It is the vacuum that appears when a civilization mistakes abundance for meaning.

Modern life is stuffed with everything except what the human soul actually needs. We built systems to make life faster, easier, and more efficient — and then wondered why those systems cannot teach our children who they are, why they matter, or what is worth living for.

We tell the next generation to chase success, influence, and wealth, turning childhood into branding. We ask kids what they want to do, not who they want to be. We build a world wired for dopamine rather than dignity, and then we wonder why so many people feel unmoored.

When everything is curated, optimized, and delivered at the push of a button, the question “what is my life for?” gets lost in the static.

The crisis beneath the headlines

It is not just the young who feel this crisis. Every part of our society is straining under the weight of meaninglessness.

Look at the debt cycle — the mathematical fate no civilization has ever escaped once it crosses a threshold that we seem to have already blown by. While ordinary families feel the pressure, our leaders respond with distraction, with denial, or by rewriting the very history that could have warned us.

You cannot survive a crisis you refuse to name, and you cannot rebuild a world whose foundations you no longer understand.

We have entered a cultural moment where the noise is so loud that it drowns out the simplest truths. We are living in a country that no longer knows how to hear itself think.

So people go searching. Some drift toward the false promise of socialism, some toward the empty thrill of rebellion. Some simply check out. When a culture forgets what gives life meaning, it becomes vulnerable to every ideology that offers a quick answer.

The quiet return of meaning

And yet, quietly, something else is happening. Beneath the frustration and cynicism, many Americans are recognizing that meaning does not come from what we own, but from what we honor. It does not rise from success, but from virtue. It does not emerge from noise, but from the small, sacred things that modern life has pushed to the margins — the home, the table, the duty you fulfill, the person you help when no one is watching.

The danger is assuming that this rediscovery happens on its own. It does not.

Reorientation requires intention. It requires rebuilding the habits and virtues that once held us together. It requires telling the truth about our history instead of rewriting it to fit today’s narratives. And it requires acknowledging what has been erased: that meaning is inseparable from God’s presence in a nation’s life.

Harold M. Lambert / Contributor | Getty Images

Where renewal begins

We have built a world without stillness, and then we wondered why no one can hear the questions that matter. Those questions remain, whether we acknowledge them or not. They do not disappear just because we drown them in entertainment or noise. They wait for us, and the longer we ignore them, the more disoriented we become.

Meaning is still available. It is found in rebuilding the smallest, most human spaces — the places that cannot be digitized, globalized, or automated. The home. The family. The community.

These are the daily virtues that do not trend on social media, but that hold a civilization upright. If we want to repair this country, we begin there, exactly where every durable civilization has always begun: one virtue at a time, one tradition at a time, one generation at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.