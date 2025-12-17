Morning Brief 2025-12-17

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Roy: “The problem isn’t just ILLEGAL immigration; it’s also LEGAL immigration.”
News...
Emails detail how Biden DOJ bowled over FBI concerns in raiding Trump’s Florida home
Newly declassified emails show FBI agents questioned the legal basis and scope of the 2022 search while urging negotiations with Trump’s lawyer, but Biden-era officials rejected those warnings, expanded the warrant, and dismissed concerns about the optics of raiding the president’s top political rival.
Hillary Clinton’s own Russia scandal: FBI memos detail how Uranium One probe thwarted
Running out the clock: The FBI and DOJ slow-walked their investigation into the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One to Russia-backed interests. As a result of roadblocks, the statute of limitations was allowed to lapse on any prosecution.
California Dems silent on radical left group's foiled Los Angeles bomb plot
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and more than a dozen House Democrats who represent parts of Los Angeles have remained silent on the coordinated bomb plot a radical group was planning before it was foiled by the federal government.
Federal judge says he is not inclined to halt construction of White House ballroom
The Bush-appointed federal judge Tuesday said he was not inclined to grant a National Trust for Historic Preservation request to temporarily halt construction on the White House ballroom, stating the group failed to prove it would face great harm.
Leftist judge rules Wisconsin show trial against Trump allies will go on
Expert warns that the case will collapse under basic constitutional scrutiny, citing historical precedent and even a DOJ memo that once agreed, but the judge — who already faced recusal questions — ruled the politically charged case can head to trial anyway.
Timeline showing movements of Brown University mass shooting suspect released by FBI
The compilation of 15 different clips was retrieved from home security in the area and even show the stocky man walking right past emergency responders’ vehicles while fleeing the scene on Saturday.
Mysterious murder of MIT nuclear physicist leaves community shaken
Dr. Loureiro, a native of Portugal, joined the MIT faculty in 2016 and rose quickly through the ranks, becoming director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center in 2024. The center employs more than 250 scientists, engineers, and students working on the development of fusion energy and related technologies.
Man accused of stabbing Bellevue officer after making fake 911 call
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mohamed Morray Bangura with first- and second-degree assault on Monday. Bangura remains in jail on $5 million bail.
FBI offers $5K reward for information on assailant responsible for Georgia acid attack
Savannah police and the FBI are continuing to follow any possible leads to find whoever is responsible for the acid attack in a local park that left a woman with severe burns.
Rob Reiner...
Hotel room Nick Reiner fled to after allegedly murdering parents was covered in blood: Report
Staff at a Santa Monica hotel reportedly discovered a shower filled with blood, stained bedding, and windows covered with sheets just hours after Reiner checked out, as investigators traced his movements following the fatal stabbing of Rob and Michele Reiner.
Tragic reason why Rob Reiner brought his son Nick to Conan O'Brien's party just hours before he allegedly murdered his parents
Insiders told Rolling Stone that Reiner and his wife Michele Singer asked if they could bring Nick to the party out of concern for him and said they wanted to "keep an eye on him."
James Woods tears up while defending Rob Reiner against 'infuriating and distasteful' remarks
“I judge people by how they treat me, and Rob Reiner was a Godsend in my life. We got along great, we loved each other. ... He was always on my side,” Woods said. “When people would say to me, ‘What do you think of his politics?’ I would say, ‘I think Rob Reiner is a great patriot.'”
Obamas were to meet Rob Reiner and his wife on the day they were killed, Michelle Obama says
"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Michelle Obama told Jimmy Kimmel.
Politics...
Trump says he'll deliver prime-time address to the nation on Wednesday
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will discuss his accomplishments since taking office in January and what he plans to do over the course of the next three years.
Trump stands by chief of staff Susie Wiles after Vanity Fair interviews — admits he has ‘alcoholic’s personality’
“No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality,” Trump said.
JD Vance turns tables on reporter asking about Susie Wiles’ alleged accusation that he’s a ‘conspiracy theorist’
Vance answered reports that Susie Wiles called him a conspiracy theorist by rattling off examples the press insisted were nonsense — masking toddlers, Biden’s decline, weaponizing prosecutions, and the lab-leak theory — and noting each was later confirmed.
Susie Wiles says AG Pam Bondi ‘completely whiffed’ on Epstein files
“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this. First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”
Vance reflects on own working-class upbringing as he urges patience on affordability
"I remember what it’s like when you have to choose between putting food on the table or getting the prescription that you need to stay healthy. And that is not a life that Donald Trump or I want for the citizens in the greatest country in the world.”
Sen. John Kennedy: Hey, Senate GOP, let’s get moving — pass more big, beautiful bills before it’s too late
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act stands alone as the 119th Congress’ most extraordinary piece of legislation — but it doesn’t have to. Under the Senate’s rules, congressional Republicans can use the reconciliation process to pass two more big, beautiful bills with a simple majority vote. And we would be fools to let this opportunity pass us by.
6 primaries that may determine the future of the GOP after Trump
Contests in Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina reveal a party split between Trump-aligned contenders and establishment veterans.
Musk re-emerges as major GOP donor, reportedly cuts ‘big checks’ ahead of midterms
Musk’s reported donations to Republicans come after he had dinner with JD Vance and Susie Wiles last month, Axios reported.
Mike Johnson confronted by GOP 'moderates' over Obamacare subsidies
A group of vulnerable House Republicans confronted Speaker Mike Johnson inside a closed-door meeting Tuesday about expiring Obamacare health insurance subsidies — and Johnson’s refusal to allow a vote on extending them.
Abdul El-Sayed proposed commuting all sentences for juveniles facing life in prison. The plan would grant early release to some of Michigan's most violent killers.
El-Sayed, a candidate in the 2026 Michigan Democratic primary for the state’s open Senate seat, campaigned in 2018 to commute all sentences for juveniles sentenced to life in prison in the state — a policy that would grant early release for a school shooter, a child rapist and murderer, and other heinous killers.
Iowa Democrat issues weighty response against ‘intense wave’ of online backlash
Iowa House candidate Benjamin Schauer punched back Saturday at critics mocking his weight, releasing a lengthy Instagram statement denouncing what he called an “intense wave of online bullying and smear tactics centered around my weight.”
Economy...
US unemployment rate rises to 4.6% — and why that’s a good thing
The uptick stems from October’s steep loss of 162,000 federal positions as DOGE slashed government payrolls, a shift that pushed the rate higher even as overall hiring continued.
Last US pennies ever minted fetch whopping $16.7 million at auction
Coin experts previously estimated that the last pennies standing could sell for as much as $5 million each when they hit the auction block, USA Today reported.
Tesla stock hits record as Wall Street rallies around robo-taxi hype despite slow EV sales
Following a 36% plunge in the first quarter, the stock’s worst period since 2022, Tesla shares have rallied all the way back, reaching an all-time high on Tuesday.
Immigration...
ICE says it has no record of agents pulling over Ilhan Omar's son
"ICE has absolutely ZERO record of its officers or agents pulling over Congresswoman Omar’s son. With no evidence, it is shameful that Congresswoman Omar would level accusations to demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt."
AOC latest unhinged rant: ICE is targeting young children, says Trump is trying to take away US citizenship from non-whites
"They are going after 6-year-olds in my district. They are going after students and permanent residents for their political views. They are going after Americans born and raised in the United States. And time and time again Trump has floated taking away citizenship from U.S. citizens based on their ethnicity."
Chinese billionaire’s US baby factory exposes birthright citizenship scam
The left insists that birthright citizenship is “plainly written” into the Constitution and immune from any challenge. But cases like that of Chinese billionaire Xu Bo, who has reportedly fathered more than 100 children — possibly more — expose just how stupid that claim is.
Minneapolis police chief cites his Catholic faith when comparing holy family with illegal aliens
Police Chief Brian O'Hara told residents that they should call 911 if they saw anyone "kidnapping" illegal aliens, whether it be federal law enforcement agents or others pretending to be them.
'Truly wicked': Trump administration blasts Obama judge over praise of illegal alien who raped disabled American woman
The Obama-appointed lesbian judge praises rapist as a hardworking family man.
WAR news...
Trump designates Venezuelan regime a terrorist organization, orders a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers
"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America," he wrote on social media. "It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us."
Trump expands travel ban after global wave of terror attacks
The president added five more high-risk nations and blocked Palestinian Authority travel following ISIS-inspired killings abroad and a U.S. soldier’s murder by an Afghan national admitted under Biden’s program.
Trump forced allies to pay up — and it worked
NATO defense spending rose sharply only after Trump applied pressure, proving alliances improve when America asserts its interests.
Europe...
The shocking map of Britain that reveals the true scale of sex crimes by illegal migrants
The Daily Mail has compiled the most comprehensive study of such incidents yet attempted. Hailing from a multitude of nations, the 59 men we name today have shown contempt for British hospitality and values in the basest possible way.
UK’s new ‘anti-hate’ definition blasted as backdoor blasphemy law
Free-speech advocates warn the government’s plan to replace “Islamophobia” with a broader, vaguer standard could criminalize criticism of grooming gangs and Islamist violence, with legal watchdogs and terrorism experts saying it risks chilling debate and resurrecting blasphemy rules in all but name.
US threatens to retaliate after EU fines Musk’s X
"If the EU and EU Member States insist on continuing to restrict, limit, and deter the competitiveness of U.S. service providers through discriminatory means, the United States will have no choice but to begin using every tool at its disposal to counter these unreasonable measures," the USTR wrote.
Australia...
The massacre at Bondi Beach was inevitable
Australia has long tolerated the proponents of such mayhem and silenced those who raise the alarm.
Entertainment...
Warner Bros likely to reject $108.4 billion Paramount bid, back Netflix in bidding war, sources say
The winner will gain a big advantage in the streaming wars by locking up a deep content library that has long been an acquisition target.
Gil Gerard, actor best known for playing ‘Buck Rogers,’ dead at 82
“It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has,” Gerard wrote while in hospice care. “Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”
Howard Stern’s future with SiriusXM revealed after retirement rumors
“I’m happy to announce that I’ve figured out a way to have it all: more free time and continuing to be on the radio. So, yes, we’re coming back for three years," Stern announced, while adding, "I do like my days off."
Environment...
Trump administration unlocks Alaska energy with resolutions removing Biden-era roadblocks
The administration scrapped Biden-era restrictions across northern Alaska and approved an 800-mile natural gas pipeline, moves hailed by Alaska leaders as economic lifelines and national-security boosts while environmental groups rush to block new drilling.
As climate backlash builds around the world, the left is courting disaster
Countries from the U.K. to Germany to Australia are ditching or scaling back net-zero mandates as voters revolt over sky-high energy costs, exposing how aggressive climate policies are inflicting economic damage while delivering little measurable climate benefit.
Ford’s EV retreat exposes the failure of Biden’s green truck fantasy
Ford scrapped its fully electric F-150 Lightning and is now bolting gas generators onto its EVs, admitting there’s no profitable future for big electric pickups after years of Biden hype, sluggish sales, and consumer rejection of pricey, underpowered trucks.
Europe backtracks on ban of new combustion engine cars, in setback to tackling climate change
On Tuesday, the European Commission proposed applying the ban, approved in 2023, to only 90% of vehicles, down from 100%. This means the remaining 10% of new cars made after 2035 could still be plug-in hybrid vehicles or those with internal combustion engines.
Climate activists attend funeral for disappearing Swiss glacier
“I have climbed up here countless times,” said Matthias Huss, glaciologist at ETH Zurich university, addressing the people who joined the march. “It is like the dying of a good friend.”
Education...
Teachers' union pushes 'neopronouns' but claims name 'America' is a problem
Leaked NEA conference materials show union leaders training teachers on invented identities like “xe/xem” and “catself,” while questioning the use of "United States," all while student test scores crater.
