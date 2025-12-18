Morning Brief 2025-12-18

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Phil Wickham
TOPIC: The battle for the soul of a kingdom.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Harmeet Dhillon
TOPIC: How the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is “doubling down” on protecting YOUR rights.
News...
The West’s growing killing cult
As Glenn Beck said on his Monday show, the West’s greatest epiphany has been that every human being has inherent worth. Life is precious. Be careful not to fall prey to sophists, whose chief occupation is twisting words. Taking life isn’t valuing life. Killing isn’t creating. Nurturing and sustaining life is paramount.
New York’s death wish: Abandoning the most vulnerable to assisted suicide
It’s not surprising, but it is shocking and devastating all the same. Empire State Gov. Kathy Hochul is about to sign the assisted-suicide bill that lawmakers sent her way months ago.
Candace Owens claims Erika Kirk ‘owned the Lies’ about Charlie’s messages during meeting
Owens recalled how Erika appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" on December 11 and noted Erika said, “She had Charlie’s phone and that Charlie never texted anybody the night before, saying that he thought that they were going to kill him. And that obviously reflected poorly on me.”
Government spending per person soared 10,000% over last century
A new OpenTheBooks analysis traces the surge back to Woodrow Wilson’s wartime expansion of the federal state, showing how each administration since has layered on more bureaucracy and debt until annual per-person spending now rivals a family’s full income.
Dan Bongino leaving FBI: ‘God bless America, and all those who defend her’
“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January. I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” said Bongino.
FBI memos detail a half dozen pay-to-play allegations involving Hillary Clinton and her foundation
Federal investigators looked into a wide range of potential pay-to-play and foreign influence schemes tied to the Clinton Foundation, but their inquiry was stymied from above. Here's a look at some of those schemes that went as far back as 2010.
DOJ eyes civil rights action against feds, state officials who pursued Trump and MAGA, official says
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon made the remarks in the wake of recent revelations that the FBI admitted it likely lacked probable cause to raid Mar-a-Lago in 2022.
Ghislaine Maxwell asks federal court to vacate her conviction, citing 'substantial new evidence'
If successful, the habeas petition could result in a new trial for Maxwell or a reduction in her sentence; however, she would need to prove that serious constitutional violations occurred during her trial or sentencing.
Israel examining possibility Iran involved in murder of nuclear scientist in US: Report
The Israeli investigation is being conducted against the backdrop of Loureiro's sensitive field of research. He was considered one of the world's leading researchers in energy and nuclear physics and has served in key roles at research centers related to the development of future technologies.
US government admits Army and air traffic controller failures in deadly midair collision near DC
The concession in the 209-page court filing is an unexpected admission from the military as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its independent investigation of the crash, which occurred on January 29 of this year.
Missing Kentucky girl found alive with new identity after 1983 abduction
A 46-year-old woman who was abducted when she was just 3 years old was found alive and well more than four decades after her disappearance — with no knowledge she’d ever been a victim in the first place.
A blonde woman from Texas caught inserting razor blades into loafs of bread
My attempt at channeling an NPR headline writer ...
Trump's prime-time speech...
Trump touts his economic record in live prime-time speech to the nation: 'I inherited a mess'
"Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back, stronger than ever before," he added. "We're poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen."
Trump sending $1,776 to every US soldier as 'warrior dividend'
"The checks are already on the way. We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."
Jennings says Trump’s speech signifies change in GOP 2026 strategy
"I think you’ll see a lot of Republicans saying, ‘OK, the salesman in chief is back. He’s our leader. Let’s get behind him,'” Jennings said.
Van Jones warns Trump making mistake by calling everything fantastic
“I just think it’s a mistake, and, listen, if he stays there, Democrats [are] gonna have a great year."
Politics...
Politico: House Republicans pass health care plan without re-upping insurance subsidies
The 216-211 vote on the legislation also capped a dramatic day for Speaker Mike Johnson, who can hardly call the measure’s passage a victory after spending the balance of the day managing an open revolt by his moderate flank.
Trump approval rating slips: Survey
The Reuters/Ipsos poll poll found that 39% of American respondents said they approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency while 59% said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance.
Most in new poll say Trump use of presidential power goes too far
Quinnipiac University found that 54% of voters think Trump is going too far with his presidential authority while 37% think he is handling it about right. Seven percent think the president isn’t going far enough.
Trump adds descriptions for every president on Presidential Walk of Fame. You need to read them.
Obama’s plaques reads, “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History."
Dershowitz says he told Trump that US Constitution not clear if he can serve third term
While the U.S. president has toyed with the idea, a lawyer predicts he won’t seek four more years in office.
AOC highlights poll showing her beating Vance in 2028
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is increasingly seen as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2028, on Wednesday highlighted a poll showing her beating Vice President Vance in a hypothetical match-up.
Rubio says he will 'be one of the first people to support' Vance if he runs for president
"If JD Vance runs for president, he's going to be our nominee," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Recruiting effort leads Texas Democrats to fill every state and federal race on 2026 ballot
Backed by Soros-funded groups and party heavyweights, Democrats recruited candidates for every statewide, legislative, and congressional race in 2026, betting that running everywhere — even in deep-red districts — will boost turnout and help win state races.
Carville claims Crockett broke the 'first rule of politics' in Senate bid by talking about herself
"Seems like she’s got a lot of energy. But to me, she violates the first rule of politics and that is, in politics, you always make it about the voters and never about yourself. If you listen to her talk, it’s a lot more about herself than it is about the voters."
Eric Swalwell missed more House votes than any other member amid fraud probe and governor bid
GovTrack data shows that Fang Fang's main squeeze skipped 95 roll-call votes this year and hasn’t voted since launching his California campaign, even as he faces a federal investigation into alleged mortgage and tax fraud.
Economy...
This Gen Z founder thinks he can end his generation’s love affair with socialism
“The solution is not free subsidized housing or grocery stores. It’s having them participate in a chunk of the American dream.”
Billionaire Ray Dalio joins Michael Dell in backing ‘Trump accounts’ for kids
“Ray has joined what we are calling the 50-state challenge,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a press conference on Wednesday. “We are inviting every philanthropist in every state across the country to partner with us in building generational wealth for America’s children through Trump accounts.”
November’s inflation report is the first to be released after the shutdown. Here’s what to expect.
Whether the annual inflation reading lands in the 2% or 3% range is going to be “paramount,” Interactive Brokers senior economist José Torres told CNBC.
Postal service plans to open last-mile delivery network to more shippers in money-raising move
The U.S. Postal Service says it intends to open its “last-mile” delivery network to large and small shippers, expanding beyond current arrangements with giants such as Amazon and UPS.
Immigration...
Most Americans want less legal migration
A new YouGov poll shows a clear plurality favoring reduced immigration — with two-thirds of Republicans and even a notable share of Democrats wanting cuts.
COVID...
Troops who refused COVID shot to receive retroactive honor to 'right the wrongs of the past': Hegseth
Pete Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to review cases tied to the Biden vaccine mandate after nearly 8,700 service members were involuntarily separated, with more than 3,000 given less-than-honorable discharges despite refusing the shot on personal or religious grounds.
WAR news...
Senate passes $901 billion defense bill that pushes Hegseth for boat strike video
The annual National Defense Authorization Act, which raises troop pay by 3.8%, gained bipartisan backing as it moved through Congress. It passed the Senate on a 77-20 vote before lawmakers planned to leave Washington for a holiday break. Two Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee — voted against the bill.
Israel...
6 countries have committed to joining Trump’s Board of Peace, say officials
The U.S. expects leaders of Egypt, Qatar, UAE, U.K., Italy, and Germany to sit on the top panel overseeing the Strip’s rebuild.
Europe...
Trump to test Europe’s feebleness in high-stakes meeting with world leaders
EU leaders are splintering over whether to raid €210 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, as several capitals quietly align with Washington’s push against the plan. Trump hopes to use the funds as leverage to get Russia to agree to a peace deal.
UK makes first arrests for ‘globalize the intifada’ chants, in shift spurred by Bondi attack
London police say four suspects were arrested for public order offenses while a fifth obstructed officers from detaining two people "who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada."
Entertainment...
The Oscars to leave ABC and stream on YouTube starting in 2029
The awards show has aired for half a century on ABC.
Heartbroken Tara Reid speaks out after police close investigation into her drugging claim: Everyone's 'twisting reality'
Reid says missing footage, heavy scrutiny, and media mockery have taken a toll on her mental health, insisting she barely drank before waking up in a hospital while police say they found no evidence her drink was tampered with.
Media...
Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Peter Arnett, who reported from Vietnam and Gulf War, has died
Arnett won the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for his Vietnam War coverage for the Associated Press. He became something of a household name in 1991, however, after he broadcast live updates for CNN of the first Gulf War.
Environment...
Stacey Abrams's climate group banked $5M in taxpayer funds before Trump admin axed the grant, tax docs show
Filings reveal Rewiring America received more than half of a Biden-era EPA grant funneled through a pass-through partner while Abrams served as senior counsel, contradicting her downplaying of involvement and highlighting the political favoritism behind the now-canceled award.
LGBTQIA2S+...
House passes legislation that makes performing sex changes on children a felony
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. While the bill passed 216-211, 207 Democrats and four Republicans voted against the bill. The four House Republicans to vote with the Democrats are Reps. Mike Lawler of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Mike Kennedy of Utah, and Gabe Evans of Colorado.
Lawsuit: Female inmates forced to live with men at Texas special needs women’s prison after court win
After two women won a restraining order meant to keep male inmates away from them, a Texas warden simply moved the men into different women’s units instead of separating them entirely — leaving other female prisoners sharing showers, bathrooms, and housing with male offenders.
Health...
HHS cuts millions in grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics
The move is an escalation in the agency’s clash with the medical group, which is suing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccine policy.
Religion...
Rachel Maddow wants to be Catholic again — church leaders have questions
Catholic leaders welcomed her return but openly questioned the depth of her conversion, noting her long history of positions that clash with church doctrine and saying they’ll wait to see whether her views actually shift.
AI...
Bernie Sanders wants to pause new data centers to stop the economy from growing too much
The socialist senator wants a moratorium on new data centers to slow the AI and robotics industries down.
Instacart shares plunge 11% on report that FTC is probing company over AI pricing tool
The FTC has issued a civil investigative demand to Instacart probing its AI pricing tool Eversight, Reuters reported. A study found shoppers sometimes paid up to 23% more for identical groceries.
Science...
Baba Vanga's predictions for 2026 are shocking!
2026 will bring widening conflicts in Europe and Asia, a possible alien encounter, AI surpassing human control, major natural disasters driven by climate change, and the rise of a powerful Russian leader.
‘Living Nostradamus’ predicts ‘darkness will fall’ in 2026
The psychic who once successfully predicted that Elon Musk would buy Twitter now believes a cyber offensive could plunge large portions of Europe into blackness in 2026, possibly serving as the potential trigger for what could be a clash between Russia and NATO.
A day in the age of dinosaurs was around 23 hours long
A lot can change in 65 million years, including the length of a day. Back when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, it took about 23 hours for the Earth to rotate on its axis, rather than 24 hours. You can see the reason why every night: the moon.
Dec. 18, 2003 - Saddam says Iraqis still love him... Homeless turn down free meal because it wasn’t Carrabba’s... 58% of Mexicans say US stole their land, entitled to cross border... Glenn's Christmas Wish initiative...