Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-12-18

December 18, 2025
 Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Phil Wickham
TOPIC: The battle for the soul of a kingdom.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Harmeet Dhillon
TOPIC: How the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is “doubling down” on protecting YOUR rights.

News...

The West’s growing killing cult
As Glenn Beck said on his Monday show, the West’s greatest epiphany has been that every human being has inherent worth. Life is precious. Be careful not to fall prey to sophists, whose chief occupation is twisting words. Taking life isn’t valuing life. Killing isn’t creating. Nurturing and sustaining life is paramount.

New York’s death wish: Abandoning the most vulnerable to assisted suicide
It’s not surprising, but it is shocking and devastating all the same. Empire State Gov. Kathy Hochul is about to sign the assisted-suicide bill that lawmakers sent her way months ago.

Candace Owens claims Erika Kirk ‘owned the Lies’ about Charlie’s messages during meeting
Owens recalled how Erika appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" on December 11 and noted Erika said, “She had Charlie’s phone and that Charlie never texted anybody the night before, saying that he thought that they were going to kill him. And that obviously reflected poorly on me.”

Government spending per person soared 10,000% over last century
A new OpenTheBooks analysis traces the surge back to Woodrow Wilson’s wartime expansion of the federal state, showing how each administration since has layered on more bureaucracy and debt until annual per-person spending now rivals a family’s full income.

Dan Bongino leaving FBI: ‘God bless America, and all those who defend her’
“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January. I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” said Bongino.

FBI memos detail a half dozen pay-to-play allegations involving Hillary Clinton and her foundation
Federal investigators looked into a wide range of potential pay-to-play and foreign influence schemes tied to the Clinton Foundation, but their inquiry was stymied from above. Here's a look at some of those schemes that went as far back as 2010.

DOJ eyes civil rights action against feds, state officials who pursued Trump and MAGA, official says
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon made the remarks in the wake of recent revelations that the FBI admitted it likely lacked probable cause to raid Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Ghislaine Maxwell asks federal court to vacate her conviction, citing 'substantial new evidence'
If successful, the habeas petition could result in a new trial for Maxwell or a reduction in her sentence; however, she would need to prove that serious constitutional violations occurred during her trial or sentencing.

Israel examining possibility Iran involved in murder of nuclear scientist in US: Report
The Israeli investigation is being conducted against the backdrop of Loureiro's sensitive field of research. He was considered one of the world's leading researchers in energy and nuclear physics and has served in key roles at research centers related to the development of future technologies.

US government admits Army and air traffic controller failures in deadly midair collision near DC
The concession in the 209-page court filing is an unexpected admission from the military as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its independent investigation of the crash, which occurred on January 29 of this year.

Missing Kentucky girl found alive with new identity after 1983 abduction
A 46-year-old woman who was abducted when she was just 3 years old was found alive and well more than four decades after her disappearance — with no knowledge she’d ever been a victim in the first place.

A blonde woman from Texas caught inserting razor blades into loafs of bread
My attempt at channeling an NPR headline writer ...

Trump's prime-time speech...

Trump touts his economic record in live prime-time speech to the nation: 'I inherited a mess'
"Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back, stronger than ever before," he added. "We're poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen."

Trump sending $1,776 to every US soldier as 'warrior dividend'
"The checks are already on the way. We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."

Jennings says Trump’s speech signifies change in GOP 2026 strategy
"I think you’ll see a lot of Republicans saying, ‘OK, the salesman in chief is back. He’s our leader. Let’s get behind him,'” Jennings said.

Van Jones warns Trump making mistake by calling everything fantastic
“I just think it’s a mistake, and, listen, if he stays there, Democrats [are] gonna have a great year."

Politics...

Politico: House Republicans pass health care plan without re-upping insurance subsidies
The 216-211 vote on the legislation also capped a dramatic day for Speaker Mike Johnson, who can hardly call the measure’s passage a victory after spending the balance of the day managing an open revolt by his moderate flank.

Trump approval rating slips: Survey
The Reuters/Ipsos poll poll found that 39% of American respondents said they approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency while 59% said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

Most in new poll say Trump use of presidential power goes too far
Quinnipiac University found that 54% of voters think Trump is going too far with his presidential authority while 37% think he is handling it about right. Seven percent think the president isn’t going far enough.

Trump adds descriptions for every president on Presidential Walk of Fame. You need to read them.
Obama’s plaques reads, “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History."

Dershowitz says he told Trump that US Constitution not clear if he can serve third term
While the U.S. president has toyed with the idea, a lawyer predicts he won’t seek four more years in office.

AOC highlights poll showing her beating Vance in 2028
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is increasingly seen as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2028, on Wednesday highlighted a poll showing her beating Vice President Vance in a hypothetical match-up.

Rubio says he will 'be one of the first people to support' Vance if he runs for president
"If JD Vance runs for president, he's going to be our nominee," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Recruiting effort leads Texas Democrats to fill every state and federal race on 2026 ballot
Backed by Soros-funded groups and party heavyweights, Democrats recruited candidates for every statewide, legislative, and congressional race in 2026, betting that running everywhere — even in deep-red districts — will boost turnout and help win state races.

Carville claims Crockett broke the 'first rule of politics' in Senate bid by talking about herself
"Seems like she’s got a lot of energy. But to me, she violates the first rule of politics and that is, in politics, you always make it about the voters and never about yourself. If you listen to her talk, it’s a lot more about herself than it is about the voters."

Eric Swalwell missed more House votes than any other member amid fraud probe and governor bid
GovTrack data shows that Fang Fang's main squeeze skipped 95 roll-call votes this year and hasn’t voted since launching his California campaign, even as he faces a federal investigation into alleged mortgage and tax fraud.

Economy...

This Gen Z founder thinks he can end his generation’s love affair with socialism
“The solution is not free subsidized housing or grocery stores. It’s having them participate in a chunk of the American dream.”

Billionaire Ray Dalio joins Michael Dell in backing ‘Trump accounts’ for kids
“Ray has joined what we are calling the 50-state challenge,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a press conference on Wednesday. “We are inviting every philanthropist in every state across the country to partner with us in building generational wealth for America’s children through Trump accounts.”

November’s inflation report is the first to be released after the shutdown. Here’s what to expect.
Whether the annual inflation reading lands in the 2% or 3% range is going to be “paramount,” Interactive Brokers senior economist José Torres told CNBC.

Postal service plans to open last-mile delivery network to more shippers in money-raising move
The U.S. Postal Service says it intends to open its “last-mile” delivery network to large and small shippers, expanding beyond current arrangements with giants such as Amazon and UPS.

Immigration...

Most Americans want less legal migration
A new YouGov poll shows a clear plurality favoring reduced immigration — with two-thirds of Republicans and even a notable share of Democrats wanting cuts.

COVID...

Troops who refused COVID shot to receive retroactive honor to 'right the wrongs of the past': Hegseth
Pete Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to review cases tied to the Biden vaccine mandate after nearly 8,700 service members were involuntarily separated, with more than 3,000 given less-than-honorable discharges despite refusing the shot on personal or religious grounds.

WAR news...

Senate passes $901 billion defense bill that pushes Hegseth for boat strike video
The annual National Defense Authorization Act, which raises troop pay by 3.8%, gained bipartisan backing as it moved through Congress. It passed the Senate on a 77-20 vote before lawmakers planned to leave Washington for a holiday break. Two Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee — voted against the bill.

Israel...

6 countries have committed to joining Trump’s Board of Peace, say officials
The U.S. expects leaders of Egypt, Qatar, UAE, U.K., Italy, and Germany to sit on the top panel overseeing the Strip’s rebuild.

Europe...

Trump to test Europe’s feebleness in high-stakes meeting with world leaders
EU leaders are splintering over whether to raid €210 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, as several capitals quietly align with Washington’s push against the plan. Trump hopes to use the funds as leverage to get Russia to agree to a peace deal.

UK makes first arrests for ‘globalize the intifada’ chants, in shift spurred by Bondi attack
London police say four suspects were arrested for public order offenses while a fifth obstructed officers from detaining two people "who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada."

Entertainment...

The Oscars to leave ABC and stream on YouTube starting in 2029
The awards show has aired for half a century on ABC.

Heartbroken Tara Reid speaks out after police close investigation into her drugging claim: Everyone's 'twisting reality'
Reid says missing footage, heavy scrutiny, and media mockery have taken a toll on her mental health, insisting she barely drank before waking up in a hospital while police say they found no evidence her drink was tampered with.

Media...

Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Peter Arnett, who reported from Vietnam and Gulf War, has died
Arnett won the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for his Vietnam War coverage for the Associated Press. He became something of a household name in 1991, however, after he broadcast live updates for CNN of the first Gulf War.

Environment...

Stacey Abrams's climate group banked $5M in taxpayer funds before Trump admin axed the grant, tax docs show
Filings reveal Rewiring America received more than half of a Biden-era EPA grant funneled through a pass-through partner while Abrams served as senior counsel, contradicting her downplaying of involvement and highlighting the political favoritism behind the now-canceled award.

LGBTQIA2S+...

House passes legislation that makes performing sex changes on children a felony
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. While the bill passed 216-211, 207 Democrats and four Republicans voted against the bill. The four House Republicans to vote with the Democrats are Reps. Mike Lawler of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Mike Kennedy of Utah, and Gabe Evans of Colorado.

Lawsuit: Female inmates forced to live with men at Texas special needs women’s prison after court win
After two women won a restraining order meant to keep male inmates away from them, a Texas warden simply moved the men into different women’s units instead of separating them entirely — leaving other female prisoners sharing showers, bathrooms, and housing with male offenders.

Health...

HHS cuts millions in grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics
The move is an escalation in the agency’s clash with the medical group, which is suing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccine policy.

Religion...

Rachel Maddow wants to be Catholic again — church leaders have questions
Catholic leaders welcomed her return but openly questioned the depth of her conversion, noting her long history of positions that clash with church doctrine and saying they’ll wait to see whether her views actually shift.

AI...

Bernie Sanders wants to pause new data centers to stop the economy from growing too much
The socialist senator wants a moratorium on new data centers to slow the AI and robotics industries down.

Instacart shares plunge 11% on report that FTC is probing company over AI pricing tool
The FTC has issued a civil investigative demand to Instacart probing its AI pricing tool Eversight, Reuters reported. A study found shoppers sometimes paid up to 23% more for identical groceries.

Science...

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2026 are shocking!
2026 will bring widening conflicts in Europe and Asia, a possible alien encounter, AI surpassing human control, major natural disasters driven by climate change, and the rise of a powerful Russian leader.

‘Living Nostradamus’ predicts ‘darkness will fall’ in 2026
The psychic who once successfully predicted that Elon Musk would buy Twitter now believes a cyber offensive could plunge large portions of Europe into blackness in 2026, possibly serving as the potential trigger for what could be a clash between Russia and NATO.

A day in the age of dinosaurs was around 23 hours long
A lot can change in 65 million years, including the length of a day. Back when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, it took about 23 hours for the Earth to rotate on its axis, rather than 24 hours. You can see the reason why every night: the moon.

Dec. 18, 2003 - Saddam says Iraqis still love him... Homeless turn down free meal because it wasn’t Carrabba’s... 58% of Mexicans say US stole their land, entitled to cross border... Glenn's Christmas Wish initiative...

Trump v. Slaughter: The Deep State on trial

JIM WATSON / Contributor | Getty Images

The administrative state has long operated as an unelected super-government. Trump v. Slaughter may be the moment voters reclaim authority over their own institutions.

Washington is watching and worrying about a U.S. Supreme Court case that could very well define the future of American self-government. And I don’t say that lightly. At the center of Trump v. Slaughter is a deceptively simple question: Can the president — the one official chosen by the entire nation — remove the administrators and “experts” who wield enormous, unaccountable power inside the executive branch?

This isn’t a technical fight. It’s not a paperwork dispute. It’s a turning point. Because if the answer is no, then the American people no longer control their own government. Elections become ceremonial. The bureaucracy becomes permanent. And the Constitution becomes a suggestion rather than the law of the land.

A government run by experts instead of elected leaders is not a republic. It’s a bureaucracy with a voting booth bolted onto the front to make us feel better.

That simply cannot be. Justice Neil Gorsuch summed it up perfectly during oral arguments on Monday: “There is no such thing in our constitutional order as a fourth branch of government that’s quasi-judicial and quasi-legislative.”

Yet for more than a century, the administrative state has grown like kudzu — quietly, relentlessly, and always in one direction. Today we have a fourth branch of government: unelected, unaccountable, insulated from consequence. Congress hands off lawmaking to agencies. Presidents arrive with agendas, but the bureaucrats remain, and they decide what actually gets done.

If the Supreme Court decides that presidents cannot fire the very people who execute federal power, they are not just rearranging an org chart. The justices are rewriting the structure of the republic. They are confirming what we’ve long feared: Here, the experts rule, not the voters.

A government run by experts instead of elected leaders is not a republic. It’s a bureaucracy with a voting booth bolted onto the front to make us feel better.

The founders warned us

The men who wrote the Constitution saw this temptation coming. Alexander Hamilton and James Madison in the Federalist Papers hammered home the same principle again and again: Power must remain traceable to the people. They understood human nature far too well. They knew that once administrators are protected from accountability, they will accumulate power endlessly. It is what humans do.

That’s why the Constitution vests the executive power in a single president — someone the entire nation elects and can unelect. They did not want a managerial council. They did not want a permanent priesthood of experts. They wanted responsibility and authority to live in one place so the people could reward or replace it.

So this case will answer a simple question: Do the people still govern this country, or does a protected class of bureaucrats now run the show?

Not-so-expert advice

Look around. The experts insisted they could manage the economy — and produced historic debt and inflation.

The experts insisted they could run public health — and left millions of Americans sick, injured, and dead while avoiding accountability.

The experts insisted they could steer foreign policy — and delivered endless conflict with no measurable benefit to our citizens.

And through it all, they stayed. Untouched, unelected, and utterly unapologetic.

If a president cannot fire these people, then you — the voter — have no ability to change the direction of your own government. You can vote for reform, but you will get the same insiders making the same decisions in the same agencies.

That is not self-government. That is inertia disguised as expertise.

A republic no more?

A monarchy can survive a permanent bureaucracy. A dictatorship can survive a permanent bureaucracy. A constitutional republic cannot. Not for long anyway.

We are supposed to live in a system where the people set the course, Congress writes the laws, and the president carries them out. When agencies write their own rules, judges shield them from oversight, and presidents are forbidden from removing them, we no longer live in that system. We live in something else — something the founders warned us about.

And the people become spectators of their own government.

JIM WATSON / Contributor | Getty Images

The path forward

Restoring the separation of powers does not mean rejecting expertise. It means returning expertise to its proper role: advisory, not sovereign.

No expert should hold power that voters cannot revoke. No agency should drift beyond the reach of the executive. No bureaucracy should be allowed to grow branches the Constitution never gave it.

The Supreme Court now faces a choice that will shape American life for a generation. It can reinforce the Constitution, or it can allow the administrative state to wander even farther from democratic control.

This case isn’t about President Trump. It isn’t about Rebecca Slaughter, the former Federal Trade Commission official suing to get her job back. It’s about whether elections still mean anything — whether the American people still hold the reins of their own government.

That is what is at stake: not procedure, not technicalities, but the survival of a system built on the revolutionary idea that the citizens — not the experts — are the ones who rule.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

1 in 20 Canadians die by MAID—Is this 'compassion'?

Vaughn Ridley / Stringer | Getty Images

Medical assistance in dying isn’t health care. It’s the moment a Western democracy decided some lives aren’t worth saving, and it’s a warning sign we can’t ignore.

Canada loves to lecture America about compassion. Every time a shooting makes the headlines, Canadian commentators cannot wait to discuss how the United States has a “culture of death” because we refuse to regulate guns the way enlightened nations supposedly do.

But north of our border, a very different crisis is unfolding — one that is harder to moralize because it exposes a deeper cultural failure.

A society that no longer recognizes the value of life will not long defend freedom, dignity, or moral order.

The Canadian government is not only permitting death, but it’s also administering, expanding, and redefining it as “medical care.” Medical assistance in dying is no longer a rare, tragic exception. It has become one of the country’s leading causes of death, offered to people whose problems are treatable, whose conditions are survivable, and whose value should never have been in question.

In Canada, MAID is now responsible for nearly 5% of all deaths — 1 out of every 20 citizens. And this is happening in a country that claims the moral high ground over American gun violence. Canada now records more deaths per capita from doctors administering lethal drugs than America records from firearms. Their number is 37.9 deaths per 100,000 people. Ours is 13.7. Yet we are the country supposedly drowning in a “culture of death.”

No lecture from abroad can paper over this fact: Canada has built a system where eliminating suffering increasingly means eliminating the sufferer.

Choosing death over care

One example of what Canada now calls “compassion” is the case of Jolene Bond, a woman suffering from a painful but treatable thyroid condition that causes dangerously high calcium levels, bone deterioration, soft-tissue damage, nausea, and unrelenting pain. Her condition is severe, but it is not terminal. Surgery could help her. And in a functioning medical system, she would have it.

But Jolene lives under socialized medicine. The specialists she needs are either unavailable, overrun with patients, or blocked behind bureaucratic requirements she cannot meet. She cannot get a referral. She cannot get an appointment. She cannot reach the doctor in another province who is qualified to perform the operation. Every pathway to treatment is jammed by paperwork, shortages, and waitlists that stretch into the horizon and beyond.

Yet the Canadian government had something else ready for her — something immediate.

They offered her MAID.

Not help, not relief, not a doctor willing to drive across a provincial line and simply examine her. Instead, Canada offered Jolene a state-approved death. A lethal injection is easier to obtain than a medical referral. Killing her would be easier than treating her. And the system calls that compassion.

Bureaucracy replaces medicine

Jolene’s story is not an outlier. It is the logical outcome of a system that cannot keep its promises. When the machinery of socialized medicine breaks down, the state simply replaces care with a final, irreversible “solution.” A bureaucratic checkbox becomes the last decision of a person’s life.

Canada insists its process is rigorous, humane, and safeguarded. Yet the bureaucracy now reviewing Jolene’s case is not asking how she can receive treatment; it is asking whether she has enough signatures to qualify for a lethal injection. And the debate among Canadian officials is not how to preserve life, but whether she has met the paperwork threshold to end it.

This is the dark inversion that always emerges when the state claims the power to decide when life is no longer worth living. Bureaucracy replaces conscience. Eligibility criteria replace compassion. A panel of physicians replaces the family gathered at a bedside. And eventually, the “right” to die becomes an expectation — especially for those who are poor, elderly, or alone.

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

The logical end of a broken system

We ignore this lesson at our own peril. Canada’s health care system is collapsing under demographic pressure, uncontrolled migration, and the unavoidable math of government-run medicine.

When the system breaks, someone must bear the cost. MAID has become the release valve.

The ideology behind this system is already drifting south. In American medical journals and bioethics conferences, you will hear this same rhetoric. The argument is always dressed in compassion. But underneath, it reduces the value of human life to a calculation: Are you useful? Are you affordable? Are you too much of a burden?

The West was built on a conviction that every human life has inherent value. That truth gave us hospitals before it gave us universities. It gave us charity before it gave us science. It is written into the Declaration of Independence.

Canada’s MAID program reveals what happens when a country lets that foundation erode. Life becomes negotiable, and suffering becomes a justification for elimination.

A society that no longer recognizes the value of life will not long defend freedom, dignity, or moral order. If compassion becomes indistinguishable from convenience, and if medicine becomes indistinguishable from euthanasia, the West will have abandoned the very principles that built it. That is the lesson from our northern neighbor — a warning, not a blueprint.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A Sharia enclave is quietly taking root in America. It's time to wake up.

NOVA SAFO / Staff | Getty Images

Sharia-based projects like the Meadow in Texas show how political Islam grows quietly, counting on Americans to stay silent while an incompatible legal system takes root.

Apolitical system completely incompatible with the Constitution is gaining ground in the United States, and we are pretending it is not happening.

Sharia — the legal and political framework of Islam — is being woven into developments, institutions, and neighborhoods, including a massive project in Texas. And the consequences will be enormous if we continue to look the other way.

This is the contradiction at the heart of political Islam: It claims universal authority while insisting its harshest rules will never be enforced here. That promise does not stand up to scrutiny. It never has.

Before we can have an honest debate, we’d better understand what Sharia represents. Sharia is not simply a set of religious rules about prayer or diet. It is a comprehensive legal and political structure that governs marriage, finance, criminal penalties, and civic life. It is a parallel system that claims supremacy wherever it takes hold.

This is where the distinction matters. Many Muslims in America want nothing to do with Sharia governance. They came here precisely because they lived under it. But political Islam — the movement that seeks to implement Sharia as law — is not the same as personal religious belief.

It is a political ideology with global ambitions, much like communism. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently warned that Islamist movements do not seek peaceful coexistence with the West. They seek dominance. History backs him up.

How Sharia arrives

Political Islam does not begin with dramatic declarations. It starts quietly, through enclaves that operate by their own rules. That is why the development once called EPIC City — now rebranded as the Meadow — is so concerning. Early plans framed it as a Muslim-only community built around a mega-mosque and governed by Sharia-compliant financing. After state investigations were conducted, the branding changed, but the underlying intent remained the same.

Developers have openly described practices designed to keep non-Muslims out, using fees and ownership structures to create de facto religious exclusivity. This is not assimilation. It is the construction of a parallel society within a constitutional republic.

The warning from those who have lived under it

Years ago, local imams in Texas told me, without hesitation, that certain Sharia punishments “just work.” They spoke about cutting off hands for theft, stoning adulterers, and maintaining separate standards of testimony for men and women. They insisted it was logical and effective while insisting they would never attempt to implement it in Texas.

But when pressed, they could not explain why a system they consider divinely mandated would suddenly stop applying once someone crossed a border.

This is the contradiction at the heart of political Islam: It claims universal authority while insisting its harshest rules will never be enforced here. That promise does not stand up to scrutiny. It never has.

AASHISH KIPHAYET / Contributor | Getty Images

America is vulnerable

Europe is already showing us where this road leads. No-go zones, parallel courts, political intimidation, and clerics preaching supremacy have taken root across major cities.

America’s strength has always come from its melting pot, but assimilation requires boundaries. It requires insisting that the Constitution, not religious law, is the supreme authority on this soil.

Yet we are becoming complacent, even fearful, about saying so. We mistake silence for tolerance. We mistake avoidance for fairness. Meanwhile, political Islam views this hesitation as weakness.

Religious freedom is one of America’s greatest gifts. Muslims may worship freely here, as they should. But political Islam must not be permitted to plant a flag on American soil. The Constitution cannot coexist with a system that denies equal rights, restricts speech, subordinates women, and places clerical authority above civil law.

Wake up before it is too late

Projects like the Meadow are not isolated. They are test runs, footholds, proofs of concept. Political Islam operates with patience. It advances through demographic growth, legal ambiguity, and cultural hesitation — and it counts on Americans being too polite, too distracted, or too afraid to confront it.

We cannot afford that luxury. If we fail to defend the principles that make this country free, we will one day find ourselves asking how a parallel system gained power right in front of us. The answer will be simple: We looked away.

The time to draw boundaries and to speak honestly is now. The time to defend the Constitution as the supreme law of the land is now. Act while there is still time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The Crisis of Meaning: Searching for truth and purpose

Mario Tama / Staff | Getty Images

Anxiety, anger, and chronic dissatisfaction signal a country searching for meaning. Without truth and purpose, politics becomes a dangerous substitute for identity.

We have built a world overflowing with noise, convenience, and endless choice, yet something essential has slipped out of reach. You can sense it in the restless mood of the country, the anxiety among young people who cannot explain why they feel empty, in the angry confusion that dominates our politics.

We have more wealth than any nation in history, but the heart of the culture feels strangely malnourished. Before we can debate debt or elections, we must confront the reality that we created a world of things, but not a world of purpose.

You cannot survive a crisis you refuse to name, and you cannot rebuild a world whose foundations you no longer understand.

What we are living through is not just economic or political dysfunction. It is the vacuum that appears when a civilization mistakes abundance for meaning.

Modern life is stuffed with everything except what the human soul actually needs. We built systems to make life faster, easier, and more efficient — and then wondered why those systems cannot teach our children who they are, why they matter, or what is worth living for.

We tell the next generation to chase success, influence, and wealth, turning childhood into branding. We ask kids what they want to do, not who they want to be. We build a world wired for dopamine rather than dignity, and then we wonder why so many people feel unmoored.

When everything is curated, optimized, and delivered at the push of a button, the question “what is my life for?” gets lost in the static.

The crisis beneath the headlines

It is not just the young who feel this crisis. Every part of our society is straining under the weight of meaninglessness.

Look at the debt cycle — the mathematical fate no civilization has ever escaped once it crosses a threshold that we seem to have already blown by. While ordinary families feel the pressure, our leaders respond with distraction, with denial, or by rewriting the very history that could have warned us.

You cannot survive a crisis you refuse to name, and you cannot rebuild a world whose foundations you no longer understand.

We have entered a cultural moment where the noise is so loud that it drowns out the simplest truths. We are living in a country that no longer knows how to hear itself think.

So people go searching. Some drift toward the false promise of socialism, some toward the empty thrill of rebellion. Some simply check out. When a culture forgets what gives life meaning, it becomes vulnerable to every ideology that offers a quick answer.

The quiet return of meaning

And yet, quietly, something else is happening. Beneath the frustration and cynicism, many Americans are recognizing that meaning does not come from what we own, but from what we honor. It does not rise from success, but from virtue. It does not emerge from noise, but from the small, sacred things that modern life has pushed to the margins — the home, the table, the duty you fulfill, the person you help when no one is watching.

The danger is assuming that this rediscovery happens on its own. It does not.

Reorientation requires intention. It requires rebuilding the habits and virtues that once held us together. It requires telling the truth about our history instead of rewriting it to fit today’s narratives. And it requires acknowledging what has been erased: that meaning is inseparable from God’s presence in a nation’s life.

Harold M. Lambert / Contributor | Getty Images

Where renewal begins

We have built a world without stillness, and then we wondered why no one can hear the questions that matter. Those questions remain, whether we acknowledge them or not. They do not disappear just because we drown them in entertainment or noise. They wait for us, and the longer we ignore them, the more disoriented we become.

Meaning is still available. It is found in rebuilding the smallest, most human spaces — the places that cannot be digitized, globalized, or automated. The home. The family. The community.

These are the daily virtues that do not trend on social media, but that hold a civilization upright. If we want to repair this country, we begin there, exactly where every durable civilization has always begun: one virtue at a time, one tradition at a time, one generation at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.