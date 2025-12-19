Morning Brief 2025-12-19

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
News...
Brown University shooting suspect found dead in New Hampshire, also killed MIT professor, officials say
Police have identified former Brown University student Claudio Neves Valente as the gunman in both the fatal shooting at the Ivy League school and the murder of an MIT professor, while also confirming he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Noem says Brown shooting suspect got US visa through diversity lottery, announces pause to program
"At President Trump's direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."
Half of $18B in federal funds for Minnesota-run programs may have been defrauded, official says
“The magnitude cannot be overstated,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said. “What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes. It’s staggering, industrial-scale fraud.”
‘A magnet for fraud’: Criminals flocked to Minnesota to cash in on ‘easy money’ fraud schemes
Minnesota has "developed a fraud tourism industry" that entices scammers to travel to the North Star State to exploit "easy money" taxpayer-funded programs, Joe Thompson, the federal prosecutor behind the Somali fraud convictions, said Thursday.
Kathy Hochul’s suicide-law horror bill exposes Democrats’ death fetish
Sure, she’s said there’ll be guardrails in place — but the Medical Aid in Dying law, known as MAID just like the Canadian version, will result in New Yorkers being killed by doctors. We really should not be taking guidance on this issue from our failed neighbors to the north.
Employment commission makes direct appeal to white males facing workplace discrimination
“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws.”
Trump cleaned up crime in DC — and taught everyone a lesson in public safety
Longtime D.C. resident Andrew Sullivan offered a mea culpa: “I had to eat my harrumphs. The city felt instantly different: calmer, quieter, saner.”
Bill Clinton dragged Epstein and Maxwell to Moroccan king’s 2002 wedding, stunning his own staff
Clinton’s team was baffled when he insisted on bringing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as extra guests to the royal wedding — a request approved by Morocco as the trio arrived together on Epstein’s "Lolita Express" private jet.
Viral Coldplay kiss cam woman speaks out, is furious with Gwyneth Paltrow
"What a hypocrite."
'Scarlet letter' ex-Astronomer employee caught canoodling with boss at Coldplay concert breaks months-long silence
"I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mom from New Hampshire,” she said. “Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business. It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can’t be the final word.”
Christmas lights began as a publicity stunt
Thomas Edison was known for his wacky publicity stunts, but during the Christmas of 1880, he went for the sentimental rather than shock value. That year, instead of electrocuting an elephant, he brought us the first electric Christmas light display.
Politics...
Trump signs executive order to reclassify pot — but stops short of full marijuana legalization
Trump stressed the order doesn’t sanction recreational pot smoking, but rather opens the door for medical research for patients in pain.
President Trump gives federal workers 2 new holidays around Christmas
The president took executive action Thursday to ensure that federal workers get Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas off from work.
Dershowitz: How Donald Trump could serve a third term
Because of the inherent ambiguity of the 22nd Amendment and because some partisans were advocating that President Trump actually seek a third term, I decided to write a short book, analyzing the issue from an academic, nonpartisan perspective.
Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for president in 2028 during AmericaFest speech
"We are going to get my husband’s friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”
Congressional Democrats have horrendous approval ratings — even among Democratic voters
An analysis from CNN's Harry Enten showed that Democrats got a boost during the government shutdown, but that has completely collapsed.
Mamdani’s new appointments chief resigns over anti-Jewish posts
In a series of social media posts, newly minted Director of Appointments Catherine Almonte Da Costa fired off statements that included things such as, “Money hungry Jews smh.”
Economy...
Trump’s $1,776 ‘warrior dividend’ to service members came from military housing fund
“This is in addition to service members’ usual Basic Allowance for Housing (which will still increase, on average, by 4.2% in 2026) — AND it includes eligible recipients who don’t currently receive BAH,” the Trump administration’s rapid response team explained.
Kevin McCallister spent $19.83 on groceries in ‘Home Alone’ — here’s what it costs now
Using current prices from a grocery store near the McCallister family’s suburban home, Kevin’s haul would now ring up at $53.95 before tax — or $52.95 with his $1-off coupon — a 167% increase over 35 years, according to calculations done by USA Today.
FTX co-conspirator Caroline Ellison moved out of prison after 11 months
Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO and key witness against Sam Bankman-Fried, was transferred from a low-security federal prison to community confinement after 11 months. She was sentenced to two years in prison last September after facing a possible 110-year maximum.
Immigration...
Judge convicted for helping illegal alien evade ICE arrest
A federal jury found Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan guilty of felony obstruction after she directed an illegal out a courthouse back door to avoid waiting immigration agents.
DOJ struggles to build cases against anti-ICE agitators in Democrat-run cities
Attorney General Pam Bondi promised “severe consequences” for anyone who assaults federal agents during immigration operations nationwide, but in four Democratic cities with leftist jury pools, over half of the individuals charged with assaulting federal law enforcement have had their charges reduced.
Illegal immigrant murders man one day after sanctuary authorities release him from jail
A Salvadoran man allegedly fatally shot a man inside his Virginia home after authorities in Fairfax County released him from jail and ignored a federal immigration detainer to hand him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to multiple reports.
Trump administration orders more foreign-born Americans to be stripped of citizenship over fraud: NYT
New guidance directs immigration officials to refer up to 200 cases a month involving naturalized citizens accused of fraud or misrepresentation, a sharp escalation from past practice that supporters say restores integrity while critics warn it risks targeting paperwork errors.
WAR news...
Trump counterterrorism chief: US has eliminated nearly 450 terrorists, warns of ISIS resurgence
Sebastian Gorka said because the Biden administration shifted terrorism focus to domestic terrorism, it gave space for Islamic terrorists to recover from the defeat of the caliphate in Syria.
Russia issues ‘fatal mistake’ warning to Trump admin over Venezuela
"Hopefully, the Trump administration, known for pursuing a rational and practical policy course, will stop short of making a fatal mistake and refrain from escalating things down a path that may cause unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere."
Tren de Aragua leader known as 'The Unspeakable' charged in US federal court
Prosecutors allege that Guerrero Flores, known as "The Unspeakable" or "The Big Eyebrow," ran the multinational crime syndicate for more than a decade, growing the organization from a prison-based gang into a terrorist organization responsible for drug trafficking and violence worldwide.
China...
Wuhan lab fires back with $50 billion lawsuit against GOP senator who blamed China for COVID
Chinese lab at center of COVID origins seeks $50 billion from Sen. Eric Schmitt — double Missouri’s $24 billion judgment against China. Schmitt calls lawsuit “a badge of honor” and doubles down, saying, “China has blood on its hands.”
TikTok signs deal for sale of US entity to American investors
Under a law passed last year, TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, must either sever ties with the social media platform's American operations or lose access to U.S. app stores and web-hosting services.
Australia...
‘Didn’t care if I died — I had to save the kids’: Hero 14-year-old shot as she shielded children
A teenage girl who shielded two children using her own body has revealed her only concern during the terrifying Bondi Beach shooting was keeping the kids safe even when she was shot.
Australian PM announces crackdown on hate speech after Bondi shooting
The new laws will also include penalties for preachers and leaders who promote "violence," a new federal offense of "aggravated hate speech", and the introduction of "hate" as an aggravating factor in sentencing crimes for online "threats" and "harassment."
Australian police carried out counterterror raid near Sydney after tip about possible planned attack
Tactical officers intercepted two vehicles heading toward Bondi Beach and detained seven men after intelligence suggested a violent act was being planned, though authorities said no arrests were made and no direct link to the recent terror attack has been identified.
Entertainment...
Whoopi Goldberg diagnoses Trump with 'Obama and Biden derangement syndrome'
Goldberg, long suffering from TDS, drew on her intimate familiarity with the disorder to level a decisive rebuke of the president, deploying the long-established and devastating “I know you are but what am I” countercharge against Trump.
Whoopi Goldberg says troops getting bonuses is a bribe
Goldberg, long suffering from TDS, suggested Trump’s “warrior dividend” may be a bribe to make them follow questionable orders. “What he’s doing is thinking, ‘If I make sure the soldiers have what they need, they’ll back me and what I want, see?'”
Kennedy Center changing name to 'Trump-Kennedy Center'
The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted unanimously on Thursday to change the venue’s name to the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”
Hakeem Jeffries says renaming of Kennedy Center is illegal
“The Kennedy Center Board has no authority to actually rename the Kennedy Center in the absence of legislative action,” Dollar Store Obama told reporters.
Jelly Roll pardoned by Tennessee governor for robbery, drug convictions
Republican Gov. Bill Lee said a pardon would make it easier for Mr. Roll to travel internationally for concert tours and to perform Christian missionary work without requiring burdensome paperwork.
Media...
Are we still capable of real civil discourse? CBS News to put debates in primetime
The network is partnering with the Free Press on a new series built around live town halls and real debates on feminism, faith, Gen Z, and the American dream, featuring figures like JD Vance, Sam Altman, Wes Moore, and Allie Beth Stuckey.
Disgraced journalist Olivia Nuzzi hides out in $3.5M Malibu compound as career unravels
Nuzzi has been laying low at a luxury Malibu property owned by Los Angeles restaurateur while her contract lapses, her ex exposes her misconduct, and her new book sells just 1,165 copies despite huge media hype.
LGBTQIA2S+...
RFK Jr. moves to block federal funding for child gender surgeries and drugs
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denounced “chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures” for minors during a press conference Thursday announcing a ban on taxpayer funding for doctors conducting them.
Democrats blame Trump for Netflix canceling LGBTQ military series
Trump is being blamed for the cancellation of a series about a closeted soldier in the military, with Democrats claiming Netflix dropped the show to appease the Trump administration as it seeks approval to purchase Warner Bros.
WSJ: This gay throuple had three separate design tastes. How did they manage a renovation?
Yes, this ran as a featured piece in the supposedly conservative Wall Street Journal. RIP WSJ.
Education...
‘The height of hypocrisy’: Wes Moore filmed campaign ad praising Maryland public schools inside his kids’ elite private school
Moore promoted Maryland’s public schools while filming the ad inside Calvert School, the pricey private institution his own children attend. "Only someone who is a complete idiot" would do this, said former Larry Hogan communications director Doug Mayer.
AI...
Stanford AI experts predict what will happen in 2026
Researchers predict no AGI, a global push for AI “sovereignty,” a coming “ChatGPT moment” for health care models, real-time dashboards tracking AI’s economic fallout, and a broader reckoning over whether massive AI investments are delivering any real productivity at all.
Science...
Wyoming power plant booming with suspected UFO, drone sightings — but still no answers after over a year
Deputies say fleets of high-altitude, unidentified drones have repeatedly hovered in coordinated formations above the Jim Bridger Power Plant, eluding identification for more than a year despite state and federal inquiries.
Travel...
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's daughter calls for TSA to be abolished
"The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it’s 'safe,'" she posted on X. "After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight. All this for an unconstitutional agency that isn’t even good at its job."
Sports...
Trump announces ‘Patriot Games,’ with 2 high school athletes from each state
President Trump on Thursday announced plans for a “Patriot Games” next year that will pit top high school athletes from across the country against one another as part of a series of events to mark 250 years since the nation’s founding.
Former NASCAR star and family killed in plane crash
Greg Biffle, along with his wife and two children, died Thursday after a private jet he owned crashed at a North Carolina airport.
Dec. 19, 2003 - More-On Trivia with 5 teams of listeners... Santa press conference... Politically incorrect Christmas warning... Mary and Joseph doubt-and-faith story... Glenn’s daughter and a perseverance message... Santa physics setup...