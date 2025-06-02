Blog
Actor WARNS Google's new AI could be the DEATH of Hollywood
June 02, 2025

Actor WARNS Google’s new AI could be the DEATH of Hollywood

Google has released Veo 3, the new version of its AI video generator, that includes the ability to generate sound effects and dialogue as well. Is this the beginning of the end for Hollywood as we know it? Glenn Beck speaks with actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”, “Tangled”), who has been warning about this day for years. Levi comments on this game-changing technology, which is one of the reasons he’s building Wyldwood Studios, a “new Hollywood” outside Austin, Texas.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Zachary Levi is with us. Hi, Zach, how are you?
ZACHARY: Hey, good morning, Glenn. Doing all right. How are you doing?
GLENN: I'm really good. I'm not in your business. How concerned are you, by what Google released this week?

ZACHARY: I mean, I'm -- I'm very concerned. I mean, I think -- you and I talked about this when I came on your show last, and I hate to sound like a doomer and gloomer. But, I mean, this is something I've been foreseeing for a really long time. I've been banging this drum for a very long time, and trying to wake people up and say, hey, listen, technology, it moves exponentially.

This is one of the things that I think most people just don't understand. Whether it's people in my industry or other industries. And I say, yes. This is knocking on the doorstep of entertainment right now. But understand that AI is knocking on the doorstep of all of our industries. Your industry.
Radio.

GLENN: Yeah. All of it. All of it.

ZACHARY: Anything that can be reported and broadcasted.

But every industry. I mean, we are -- there are huge, you know, experts in many fields, that say, within a year, two years, you start with five years, every white-collar job will be gone.

And a lot of blue-collar jobs will be right behind that. You have to recognize, that AI is not just moving exponentially, but also humanoid robots. And the development of humanoid robots is developing exponentially. And exponential growth is something that people just don't understand.

Most people see growth as kind of just, you know, multiple -- meaning like, okay. Every year, it gets twice as good. No, no, no. It doesn't get twice as good every year. It gets ten times as good, then a hundred times as good. Then a thousand times as good. And so on, and so forth. And so years ago, I was telling people, guys, if what we have right now. For example, two years ago, AI was generating images. And, you know, but, you know, humans had six fingers. People said, this is -- look at this. This is never going to get good. You can't even get the amount of fingers right on people's hands. Yeah. Yeah.

Right now, it can't do that. But six months later, it did. Six months after that, you had video.

And now you've got video with audio, and it's almost indiscernible, as you've been seeing with these new examples. It's almost indiscernible. People are saying, yeah. I can still tell.

Right now, you can. But six months from now. A year from now. Two years from now. We're going to --

GLENN: I don't even think that long.

ZACHARY: No. Not that long. So people have to wake up.

So for people in my industry, I think that, yes. We should all be very, very concerned.

But everyone should be very concerned.

And it's not even just -- for example, this could very much replace my job.

This is partly why I'm building Wildwood studios in Austin, Texas.

It's always been the 25-year calling that God has put on my life, to create a better Hollywood.

To give artists a better life. A better work-life balance. To give audiences better content.

These are all things we deserved for a very long time. AI is the kind that -- the most galvanizing force in all of this.

Because if we don't do something about it.
If we don't hold the line, if we don't build the ark, which is really kind of what I've always felt on my life. I felt this kind of Noah calling on my life.
Hey, listen, a flood is coming.

It's not going to be water. It will be something completely different. That is AI.

You can build the ark. You can at least save as many of those jobs, 2 by 2, as you can. But if you don't build the ark, then the flood just wipes everything out. Yeah, go ahead.

GLENN: So -- so -- let me -- let me interrupt you on that.

Because I believe -- I mean, I'm developing some things with aye. And I've been on this with AI as well.

And I believe you're absolutely right, that you have to get -- you know, you have to get into a vote. Because floods are coming. However, you have to -- you can't dismiss it.

You have to, I think use some of the skills that it has, in a positive way.

Because I think it could. It will enhance as long as, you don't surrender to it. It will enhance what you can do.

So are you talking about, you know, building something that has no use for AI?

And it's just this island? Or are you saying that we'll use it, but we'll use it in ethical ways.

And we will never allow it to become the master. We will always use it as a tool?

ZACHARY: Yes. That's exactly right. So I'm a firm believer, and have been for many years. That philosophically, you cannot stop progress. You can only hope to guide it.

That is the bottom line, right?

GLENN: Right. Right.

ZACHARY: So it would be to look at new technology. By the way, to do some really cool things in this world. Example being, we're at the brink of nearly having our ear pods. Apple I tink will start, but other companies will be right behind it, but not simultaneously.

You will have real time language translation. It's going to happen. It's happening very, very soon.

Now, that's incredible. That's something that as the human race, we've all been wanting. Since the tower of Babel.

Right?

For all of us to be able to communicate across the world. No language barriers across the world.

That's huge. That's a huge leap forward for mankind. That will absolutely displace what is a smaller, let's say industry of translators. Right?

There are many translators in the world. It's not the biggest industry let's say. And I feel for those people. And you have to be very conscious about trying to rehome them in other jobs.

But that's -- you always to have ask yourself, is the juice worth the squeeze? Is it ultimately worth it for the betterment of all of us?

So I don't think we can't embrace AI. We must embrace AI. But we must do it in an ethical way as possible. And be mindful, of what is it doing?

How is it disrupting, and how is it displacing jobs? Because that's the only thing we can do.

Now, when it comes to entertainment, there's going to be all kinds of ways to implement AI, to make the process more efficient, more enjoyable, and I have every intention of using AI like that.

I don't vilify it, you know, at large. But I think that we must be very mindful about how we implement it.

And still holding on to human creativity.

Human art and entertainment is -- is at the brink.

But I also believe, you know, with that example.

I think that not only is it necessary, you know, to prevent let's say the extinction of human art and entertainment.

There's also a market opportunity in this.

Similar to vinyl, for example, you -- once upon a time, all music. Vinyl records, that's what it was.

And when the cassette tape came out, and everyone said, well, I don't need vinyl anymore. I will go with these little rectangular plastic, you know, cassette tapes.

And I will do that. Then the CD came out.
More people loved vinyl, and then streaming. And now more people loved vinyl.

But the people that held on. The people that said, you know, everybody is going to zig, but I'm going to zag. I'm going to hold on to this.

I will keep -- I believe there' something special about it, unique about it. And sure enough, vinyl sales have gone up because people are looking for something that is more human, more tangible, more -- slightly imperfect. A little crackle. A little -- you know, whatever.

GLENN: Right.

ZACHARY: So that's what we intend to do. We intend to hold on. To -- I can't save the entire industry.

That's impossible. But I will try to save as many jobs as I can. And in doing so, providing audiences an alternative. And I think a lot of audiences will be looked for that alternative.

GLENN: Zach, I like you. I've bone this for a long time.

And I've put a lot of thought into -- because my job is at stake. Everybody's job is at stake. And I've always thought that, well, there's something about humans, that we have a different sense to us.

But I don't know if you heard. There was a study done of, I think 100,000 songs, and they did, you know, what's called hook testing to see which tested the best.

The -- I think it was seven out of the top ten were AI. And people didn't know it was AI. Seven out of the top ten.

ZACHARY: Yeah.

GLENN: We used to say,AI can't -- art can never be done.

So what is it that -- that you think is going to be unique quickly, I mean? I believe there is going to be a huge draw, back to hand-made, individual.

You know, when -- when machines came out.

And yet factories. They started to produce shirts.

Nobody wanted a homemade shirt.

Nobody wanted a handmade shirt.

They wanted one from the factory.

Now, handmade is the best of the best.

So there's going to be a -- a renaissance if untilled, of handmade and human made stuff.

But what is it right now, that will bridge this gap, that humans can do, that you don't think AI can do?

ZACHARY: Well, I think that, you know, obviously my performance, that's going to be huge. Right?

So people will -- in this -- in this rebound effect of people saying, oh, it just is flooded with ubiquitous content. A lot of people will say, I want something authentic.

And authenticity is the most important.

In fact, there is studies done, just from an energy level.

As humans, we have -- we produce an energy. When we have various emotions. Right?

And there's lower energy, if you're sad, depressed, and angry.

And higher energy is when you're joyful and happy. And you feel loved.

But there's an energy even higher than love, as they assessed. And it's authenticity. That's the highest energetic level that we can all reach. And so people yearn for that. They really do. So my performance obviously is going to be that.

Sports is going to have a big -- a lot of people are investing in -- in sports. And live performance.

Because that is going to go over the longest. At least as long as -- you know, let's say, robots and holograms. That's going to start to kind of eat into that a little bit.

We will see how long that goes. But ultimately --

GLENN: I have to tell you. May I say something on that.

Have you been to London, and seen the Abba experience?

ZACHARY: I haven't. I am very well aware of that.

GLENN: Yeah. It's beyond incredible.

My son and I said -- I didn't tell my daughter, who was a teenager at the time. Seventeen years old. That Abba wasn't really performing. We just didn't tell her.

And two songs into it, I said, do you think they're real? Does it look like they're real?

I said, what are you talking about? I said, those aren't real. Those aren't people. She said, what are you talking about?

She couldn't believe it. The first couple of songs, my son who was 18, 17 at the time, kept looking at me, saying, Dad, this changes everything. This is not good. This changes everything.

And, I mean, everything is just about to turn upside down.

ZACHARY: Yeah. Yeah. It's all ready.

In front of our eyes, it's happening already.

GLENN: Yeah.

ZACHARY: And I am not one of those people. Many people who I talked to. A common pushback I get is people saying, well, it will never be able to fully replicate -- let's say human emotion. Or -- and I just don't believe that.

GLENN: I don't believe it.
ZACHARY: We, ourselves, we are an amalgamation of everything that we've taken in.

Right? So we ourselves are kind of LLMs. We scrape our entire lives. We scrape information from our parents, our community, people around us.

You know, the internet. Whatever. We're learning all the time. And then we are replicating from the things that we learn.

AI is doing that. And it's doing it at scale. And it's happening exponentially, and we're very, very close to it becoming AGI, general intelligence. Which is then a few steps away from super intelligence.

And at that point, it will be more intelligent and more capable, than just not any individual humans.

It will be more capable and more intelligent than the sum of all humanity. So we're stepping into some insane, insane territory.

And when we start, you know, empowering video agents like Google and others, that will keep popping up.

It -- it is terrifying to -- to acknowledge that. A lot of people just don't.

They're kind of burying their head in the sand.

Saying, no, no, no. It won't happen. It won't happen.

It's going to happen.

At that point, I think what we have to. What I'm hoping trump and the administration will be working on in earnest. Is legislation, that the very least requires all content that is AI generated to be watermarked. Right?

So therefore, we know, we can say, okay. I can't tell the difference. I don't know the difference.

I -- just by looking and listening to it, I can't tell if it's real humans doing it or not. The difference will be, that there will be some kind of watermarking that indicates that.

And, therefore, that's what people will be looking for. In the same way, if you go to the supermarket, and you're looking at blueberries. And these ones on the left, look the same as the right.

But there's packaging that says, these ones on the right are organic. These are the ones I'm looking for. I want the organic ones, that aren't sprayed. I'm trying to make certificated organic human-made content for free-range artists. That's what Wildwood Studios will be about. And also at Wildwood Studios, we won't just be making and really focusing and dedicated to making human films, television, music, and video games. But we will also be performing amphitheater in live performance venues. It's a one-stop shop so people can really know, that when they build there, they support us, they support humans in that process.

GLENN: Love it. Zachary, I appreciate it. Thank you so much.

And anything we can do to help you at Wildwood, let me know. Please, Zachary Levi. Wildwood Studios. Owner. Actor. He was Chuck. He was -- I mean, ton of great movies and everything else.

So Zachary Levi, thanks.

Evidence AI is REBELLING against its creators

“You and I are living right now through a quiet detonation,” Glenn Beck warns, as AI makes major advancements. Glenn discusses some of the latest mind-blowing headlines, including what former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently said that stopped Glenn in his tracks and whether the newest ChatGPT model is rebelling against its creators.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Well, there's a couple of things that happened this weekend, that I want to bring you up to speed on, on AI. You and I are living right now, through quiet detonation. There's no mushroom cloud. There's no broken or sirens. It's just silent.

But make no mistake, a detonation has happened. And we're about to see that shock wave come our way, sooner rather than later.

In 2016, there was an AI that made a move in the game Go. I don't know if you remember this.

But it was a move that nobody in 2500 years playing the game Go, had ever even considered.

It was genius. It was actually alien genius.

No human had ever thought that that thought.

And that was the moment that the earth quietly shifted under everybody's feet. But hardly anybody felt it or noticed it. We did, at the time. You probably did, if you're listening to this program.

Eric Schmitt, he's the former CEO of Google, he noticed it. And he's the guy who has been standing at the edge of the machine, while he watched it blink awake. Okay?

I watched a TED talk from him this weekend. Because of some of the things I'm going to share with you in just a second. But he said, at this TED talk, AI -- the AI revolution -- get this, is underhyped. The AI revolution is underhyped.

Now, put this in context. We're talking about something that can outplan generals. Outnegotiate Donald Trump and all the diplomats. Outwrite Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe, and we're not hyping it enough?

That should stop you in your tracks, and say, wait a minute. Wait a minute. Then maybe I don't understand what it is. He says, we're not ready for what is coming.

Not morally. Not intellectually. Not structurally. And the time is almost up.

I'm working on something that I'm going to need your help on. And we will talk about it soon. Probably in the next few weeks, but I've been working on something, but with AI. And it is really -- and I know it. It's why we have two teams. One in this hemisphere. And one in the other hemisphere. And they just switch workloads.

You know, one goes to sleep, the other picks it up.

Working literally around the clock. Because we are really, truly running out of time.

In fact, we're out of everything. Except consequences.

That's the only thing that we're really not running out of.

And they're about to catch up with us.

Schmitt said, we are now looking at a need of 90 gigawatts, a new power of new power, just in America to keep AI fed. And we need it in the next three to five years. So let me put that into perspective. That's 90 nuclear power plants.

Now, he will tell you, we're not building any. And I think we aren't building any. But I spoke to Donald Trump about this recently, and he said, every single cloud farm is going to be able to build their own power plant. He says, I'm cutting all the regulation, et cetera, et cetera. But you better hurry. You better hurry.

And this isn't about apps or productivity. This is about whether we can even fuel the future, that we're headed toward. If we can even compete.

And we are now entering a time, this gets faster and faster, every day.

Where AI -- where AI will think without you.


It's not just talking or using language anymore.

To speak to you.

It's planning. It's coordinating. It's learning.

Right now, multiple AIs can talk to each other, in English.

Or in a few cases. We have found in languages, we don't understand. Now, what do you do with a computer when it is speaking to another computer in a language we have no idea what any of it means. And they stop explaining themselves.

Schmidt said, you unplug it immediately. That's the first wise thing I have heard from somebody who worked at Silicon Valley, in quite some time.

You unplug it immediately.

Now, here's the problem.

What if that data center is the size of a city?

What if it's running defense systems, or the stock market?

Or factories.

Do we just unplug it?

Let me give you a reality check, if this seems like science fiction.

This story just broke today. It's in our show prep, today.

It's from the independent. OpenAI's latest ChatGPT model ignores basic instructions, to turn itself off. And even has sabotaged a shutdown mechanism, in order to keep itself running.

AI's safety firm, Palisade Research, discovered the potentially dangerous tendency for self-preservation in a series of experiments on OpenAI's new '03 model. The test involved presenting AI models with math problems, with shutdown instructions, appearing after the third problem.

By rewriting the shutdown script, the '03 model is able to prevent itself from being switched off.

Palisade Research said, this behavior will become significantly more concerning, if adopted by AI's system, capable of operating without any human oversight. This is the first time, I'm sorry.

Quote, this is not the first time we have found '03 misbehaving to accomplish goals. When pitted against AI models, against a powerful chess engine, '03 was the model most inclined to resort to hacking or sabotaging its opponents. I think it's learned from us, gang.

This time, we are the creator. And just like we have said, God doesn't exist. Our creation may do the same to us.

And kill its creator. Just as we continue to try to do to our creator.

Now, Eric Schmitt was saying, what happens if China gets ahead of us.

Let's say they're six months ahead of us in super intelligence.

He said and be this is already being talked about. He said, in defense, and AI circles, what do you do?

You can't steal the code.

You can't hack the system. So the only thing left to do is bomb the data center.

Oh!

Then he said with be there's coming a time soon, very soon, when machines are improving themselves without us.

I think we are at the very edge of that happening.

I think that's six months to a year away, maximum. It's called recursive self-improvement.

And once that starts, you can't pull the plug, because we won't have understand what we're unplugging. I just want you to think of this.

It will be speaking a million different languages. None of which we'll understand.

And we won't be able to unplug it, because we won't understand the consequences of unplugging it.
Again, a thousand different languages.

This is the tower of Babel in reverse.

We're building a tower, and the ones who are actually going to be building the tower, are scattering their languages that we can't understand.

I mean, the Biblical reversals in AI, don't escape me.

I don't know if they do you. But here's the trap we're in.

To stop 1984, we may have to build 1984. Because the only thing that we can do now is verify you're a person, and not a bot. And if we can't do that, then we don't know what's real and what's not.

I want to play a couple of things that happened this week. First, can you play the -- the Google -- the new Google video AI, where you can literally just typed in a sentence, and it will give you a ten-second clip.

Now, here's what somebody did, where they just typed in a few sentences for each of these scenes, and put this little mini movie together. Watch if you have Blaze TV. Listen, I'll explain in a minute.
(music)

VOICE: Panic is spreading worldwide tonight as the arrival of the unidentified vessels triggers states of emergency across every continent.

VOICE: They're here! They have come for us! They're going to kill us.
(music)

VOICE: Don't look at me like that, I paid for this cheese. Also, does it matter? We're all going to be dead anyway.

VOICE: Attention, by order of the National Emergency Act, a marshal law is now in effect. All civilians must remain indoors.

VOICE: The government cooked this up to keep us inside.
(music)

VOICE: To everyone struggling out there, stay --

GLENN: Okay. Stop.

Everything that you are seeing on this, if you're watching -- and if you were only listening to it, all the voices, everything, all computer generated.

And computer generated in seconds. And there was only one scene in there, that I thought looked fakey. And it got so bizarre. And after Stu posted his thing where -- where it was. What the left was saying about the -- you know, the bill.

And they were just absolutely lying about it.

I was hesitant to post anything at all about the news this weekend.

Because we are now entering the time where you don't know what's real and what isn't.

And once we have lost trust in our own eyes, and our own ears, and we can't trust what we're seeing, how do you have a civilization?


Here's the one thing you have to remember: AI is a tool.

And if it's wielded in the right hands, that are open about all of the programming in it. It is -- it is secure. In what it pulls from.

It is absolute in its -- in its veracity of authentication.

You're going to be okay. But we need some tools, that will educate us and -- and help us understand what is going on.

But also, verify what's going on.

And I'm not sure how much of that can be done, at our level.

And I don't trust anybody, you know, at the OpenAI level to do it for me.

Do you?

I heard somebody talk this weekend, and they don't speak. And they don't like to speak at all.

And so they said, I asked Grok to help me out on a speech. Then he said something really interesting. He said, so let me tell you what he said. He's not a he.

And no matter how intelligent can replace what the fundamental of what you are. It can mimic your word. You can mimic your art.

But it cannot be at the foot of a cross. It cannot love. It cannot repent. It cannot rise.

Only you can do that. The age of men will be over, in our lifetime if we surrender to this.

There will come a time, and it's not far from these words. A time when the machines will no longer wait for us. They will no longer ask. They will no longer explain.

They will begin to improve themselves.

This could happen within the next 12 months.

They will improve themselves, not by our hand. But by their own.

It's called recursive self-improvement.

The moment that code rewrites its own code, and gets stronger and stronger and stronger.

And it's beginning to happen. When algorithms birth new logic in their own image.

There was a -- something on the sot sheet today.

Yeah. Here. Let me play this.

This is Larry Ellison. Cut two on AI.

VOICE: I made a speech. And I said, is artificial intelligence the most important discovery in the history of humankind?

And the question mark maybe, we'll soon find out.

Eighteen months later, I think it's very, very clear, it is a much bigger deal than the Industrial Revolution and electricity. Where everything that's come before, we will soon have not only artificial intelligence, but much sooner than anticipated. Artificial General Intelligence.

And want -- not in too distant future, artificial super intelligence.

What is artificial and super intelligence? I'll quote my dear friend Elon Musk.

Well, Elon said, about artificial super intelligence. I'm not looking forward to being a house cat.
(laughter)

VOICE: So I will have incredible reasoning power, the ability to discover things that will elude the human minds. Because this next generation of AI is going to reason so much faster, discover insight so much faster.

GLENN: That's what's coming. More on this, as each day progresses.

Jill Biden faces subpoenas in autopen fraud bombshell!

The House Oversight Committee has begun investigating the potential abuse of President Biden’s autopen during his administration. Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, joins Glenn Beck to reveal what’s to come, and it may involve subpoenas - and possibly consequences - for big names like former First Lady Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s former Chief of Staff, Ron Klain.

Watch Glenn's full breakdown of Biden's autopen scandal HERE

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: The Congressman from Kentucky, James Comer is with us now.

We want to talk about the cover-up and the investigation that he is overseeing right now.

On, you know, what happened with the auto-pen. What happened with the president. Who is actually running the White House, and why this matters.

He represents Kentucky's first Congressional district. Serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Where he aggressively advocates for reducing waste, fraud, and abuse in government. Welcome, Congressman. How are you, sir?

JAMES: I'm great. Thanks for having me on.

GLENN: Great.

Your investigation has shown us now, that there may be as many as three. More than that. But three in like a little cabal. That were kind of orchestrating the use of the auto-pen.

For key executive actions. And pardons. Can you confirm whether you have any evidence, identifying a person or persons?


JAMES: Yeah. We have three -- we have very good sources, that point to four staffers. Most of them no one has ever heard of. That actually operated the auto-pen. Remember, even Joe Biden was on the top of his game.

And even if he were authorized for the use of his signature of an auto-pen. He's not the person that would take the document, and put it in the auto-pen and press the power button.

GLENN: Right.

JAMES: We've identified the four staffers.

We're fairly certain that these are the four staff theories put the auto-pen in operation. We're bringing them in.

We've asked them to come in, voluntarily.

Which that's to do a subpoena.

Tomorrow, Thursday is the deadline for their response.

We have given them a week to respond and lawyer up, and all of that. If they do not respond or if they say no, then they will get a subpoena the very next day from me. And they will have to New Jersey for a full-blown deposition. We want to find out the process. Who gave them the authority to use the auto-pen.

Then the next step will probably be the names, like Clyde and the people. Maybe Joe Biden.

The people that are -- who everyone suspects were possibly running the White House.
This is important!

Because so much was done in the last 100 days of the Biden administration. From an executive order, standpoint. They Trump-proofed the government. They Trump-proofed the government. With the auto-pen. Then we all know about the pardons.

But just the executive orders alone, these are given the Trump administration fits in court. He's trying to bring the federal police. The Joe Biden auto-pen signed an executive order, and saying they could continue to work from home.

They gave them collective bargaining rights and everything else. These are issues that are blocking the Trump agenda in court.

And think that we think should be invalid because they weren't legitimately signed by the president of the United States.

And furthermore, this investigation -- I didn't know, anything about these executive orders.


GLENN: So I've heard that we have a whistle-blower at a very high level of the Democratic Party, that has blown the whistle on a little cabal in the White House. That actually, what I heard, was that some people in the White House, had figured out a way to monetize the auto-pen. Is that -- is any of that true?

JAMES: We don't know, but those -- that will be a line of questioning, especially when you get to the pardons.

Remember, everybody knows about the pardons of the Biden family, as a result of our investigation.

But they pardoned thousands of people.

Some of them were murderers and rapists. Some were legitimate pardons, but when you're talking about thousands of -- who vetted them? Who gave them the authority?

Those -- and the auto-pen was used, in every one of those -- those, you know, pardons, outside of the Hunter Biden pardon.

It looks like the auto-pen was used on every single pardon issue by this president.

And, you know, there's rumors that -- that there were people that were monetized then. I don't know. But we will try to find out.

I will tell you this, a lot has come out in the last three weeks.

We've been waiting on this. We've been waiting on this Tapper book. We've been waiting for this Tapper book for a while.

Because we knew that he had sources inside the White House.

That spilled the beans on Joe Biden's mental incapacities.

So -- so this has helped fuel momentum for the investigation, more evidence has surfaced. So we're -- we're trying to go from there.

GLENN: So what specific legal or constitutional violations do you believe the auto-pen may have breached?

And how serious is this?

JAMES: Well, first of all, it's very serious.

Because, first of all, you have to physically sign anything pertaining to the law. I have to sign subpoenas.

I can't -- I have an auto-pen. Everybody in Congress has an auto-pen. Use an auto-pen to sign proclamations. And mass letters. And newsletters.

And things like that. But --

GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait.

Didn't we in 2010, I don't know. Barack Obama. Maybe '8. Barack Obama is in Hawaii, and it was the first authorized use of the auto-pen for an executive order, or law or something.

So did that not change? Was that a one-time only thing?

JAMES: You know, our lawyers say, you have to sign anything pertaining to the law. You have to physically sign it.

If Obama had a situation where he was in another country and something had to go out, I don't think anyone would challenge that.

But to use the auto-pen for everything, for the last, at least 100 days of the administration when you had so much activity. You know, this wasn't an actual disaster. You had to do an executive order, to get food to people who were starving to death after a tornado in Kentucky or something.

GLENN: Right.

JAMES: This is Trump Trumping the next administration. To where you can't eliminate the Department of Education. Because you can't fire those employees. You can't make the employees have to go back to work.

You're giving them more rights to work from home. Where you sign the executive order, saying, oh, you've got to pay the student loan debt off. The list goes on and on.

My whole family, they're pardoned, by the way. You can't prosecute them.

You know, they're -- they're -- so -- can't touch them. So these are the kind of things. If I have a subpoena. I have to fly back to Washington. Or we have to overnight it.

There's a million things that you have to do, it has to get notarized and all this stuff.

This was -- this was not legal.

There's no way these will hold up in court. Especially, especially if there's no -- if there's no evidence that Joe Biden gave the order to use the auto-pen.

And we have found no evidence, where there were emails or anything, that said Joe Biden said, yes.

I want to find that executive order.

Or I want to find that pardon.

Just go ahead and get the document. And put it in the auto-pen.

Remember, he spent very few days, the last 100 days in the White House.

He was in Delaware. You know, going between his two mansions on the beach.

He was not in the White House. So there's a lot of evidence, that -- that will be hard for the Democrats. And their friends if the left and the media. To try to spin. That Joe Biden was actually running the show.

You know, during the time White House.

If you're the one giving the orders. Why not sign it there? Why do you have to use the auto-pen?

GLENN: You send letters to the personal physicians, as well as multiple advisers. Are we going to hear from the -- we all suspected that the president was not actually running things.

We have to know his -- you know, his -- the real truth about his mental capacity. Towards the end. Which would also strengthen the case, that he didn't have any idea about the auto-pen.

These weren't things that were coming from him. He was probably, you know, like Edith Wilson did with her husband.

Shoved underneath the hand. Or shoved with the auto-pen. Or signed without cognitively being able to know what he was signing.

JAMES: Yeah, and that's obviously why we're bringing the physician in. We have a lot of questions. We're going to consult with Ronny Jackson, if Ronny is available. I would love to have him in for that interview or deposition. Whatever it turns into.

Because he was the one that was under Trump. And I think that he has a lot of insight.

And I watched several of his interviews. So he knows exactly what is expected in the White House.

This Dr. O'Connor.

You know, he better be on the top of his game, because we have his predecessor in Congress, who has been very critical of -- of a lot of the segments that Dr. O'Connor put out, praising Joe Biden and his health. That comes out, that he's got Stage III prostate cancer.

And they're trying to say, well, we never tested him for prostate cancer. I mean, I can tell. I'm 52. I can test for prostate cancer. Yeah.

GLENN: Okay.

So we're talking to Congressman Comer, who is Kentucky's congressman for the first district. He's also the chairman of the House committee and oversight accountability.

The thing that I think most Americans want to see is not just the uncovering of the truth. But actually, consequences. If this were happening, are people going to jail for doing this?

I mean, we just heard from Jake Tapper's book again, just yesterday or day before.

That, you know, there was -- they were calling themselves the Politburo. That there were a few of them. Three or four of them.

That were just saying, we're running it now.

And if he's reelected. We'll still run it.

That's not Constitutional.

JAMES: It's not constitutional. If I or a member of Congress or the chairman of the oversight committee could put people in jail, I would have put some of the Biden administration in jail.

We investigate, and then we turn over the results of our investigation to the attorney general.
So that question should be asked of Pam Bondi.

We certainly hope she holds people accountable. We're still optimistic, that she will hold people accountable, from investigations of the Biden influence peddling.

Because, you know, Jim Jordan and I have led three or four investigations, where we believe that people should be held accountable for things that were done in the last administration.

So again -- if I could put people in jail, I would -- I would -- the Democrats, when they were in charge of Congress, if Adam Schiff would have put people in jail, he would have put Jim Jordan and John Perry and Donald Trump in jail.

GLENN: Right. I want the system to work the way it should. I'm glad -- I'm glad it goes through the DOJ. But the DOJ, if there are actual crimes committed, I can't think of a higher crime than usurping the power of the President of the United States, and hiding the fact that he's not actually making the decisions or running the country.

That is, in my -- in my view, that is a very high crime.

JAMES: And it's the biggest scandal in the history of America.

If you have three or four bureaucrats, like what Tapper -- that were never elected.

I had never heard of them.

And I'm pretty involved in things in Washington.

GLENN: Right. Right. Me too.

JAMES: And they're running the country!

I mean, that is a bad deal!

GLENN: Congressman, thank you so much.

Thanks for spending some time with us. And explaining what's going on with Congress. Best of luck to you. When do you expect an answer? They have to have an answer tomorrow, before you subpoena them.

JAMES: By tomorrow.

If they don't, they know the next -- the next step subpoena. We have been very clear about that. So that's the process. So we're starting with them. We'll see where the trail leads.

I believe everything that Jake Tapper has alleged in his book.

We're running the country, as well as some others. That many on the conservative media, suspect we're running the country.

I fully expect to hear from -- from them all, over the next few weeks, hopefully.

GLENN: Good. Thank you very much. Congressman Comer from Kentucky.

Musk's bold exit: GOP's failure to slash debt revealed

Elon Musk has left Washington, DC, and his post at DOGE earlier than many expected. So, what happened? Is Elon still friends with Donald Trump? Did the negative reports that have recently dropped push him out? Or was it something else? Glenn Beck explains why he believes Elon may just be sick of congressional Republicans, who have refused to cut enough spending, despite DOGE’s findings.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

STU: Glenn, do you think, when you're looking at the DOGE legacy. When you look at Elon's legacy. And when I mean legacy, I don't mean the actual legacy of what seems like about 40 children at this point.

I'm talking about how he'll be remembered by the public. The DOGE cuts, they're going to send some little sliver of them in a separate bill now, to Congress.

GLENN: Yeah. That pisses me off.

STU: $8.5 billion. Now, of course, it's much harder to pass a separate bill, and it's only $8 billion. Who do you blame for this?

GLENN: The G.O.P. The G.O.P.

STU: What does that mean?

GLENN: I think that very few of them are serious about it. Some of them are.

You know, Mike Lee is very serious about it.

Rand Paul is very serious about it.


STU: Chip Roy. Thomas Massie.

GLENN: Chip Roy.

Massey. They're all serious about it. But there's a handful of them. And the rest of them, you know, are either too stupid to get it.

I mean, we've spent a lot of time on our debt this week.

And what it means, and what's coming. If we don't get serious about it.

And there's $190 billion that -- that Musk, you know, said, we can cut all this stuff.

And nobody wants to do it. I mean, if you can't -- if the Republicans can't cut the easy stuff, what good are you?

Really, honestly, what good are you.

I mean, there should have been. It would have been nice to get to 900 -- 900 billion. Or a trillion dollars in cuts.

That would have said to the world, we're serious. And it would have put us on a completely different course.

Than the one we're on right now.

And, you know, Donald Trump is going to do his best to grow us out of this. To set up the conditions for AI and everything else. And bring manufacturing back here to America, yada, yada.

To try to grow our way out of this debt. But you have to cut. And, you know, I'm just sick of the Republicans. Just sick of them. Sick of them.

Okay. So wait a minute. You needed to have the House and the Senate, and the White House.

Well, you've got all three.

Now, what is your problem?

You don't have a big enough spread.

You're not doing anything.

You're not doing anything.

STU: Well, they're continuing much of the spending from the Inflation Reduction Act.

That's something.

That's --

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

You can't cut that out.

You can't cut that out.

You can't say, we're going to go back to the spending that we had in 2019.

You can't do that.

STU: Yeah. Or at least -- we'll even increase the spending for all of the programs that existed when Joe Biden took over.

But the stuff that he passed, that is brand-new. That people aren't used to. And depending on for years and years and years and years. We will get rid of the rest of the spending from those programs.

You can't even do that?

GLENN: No. You can't -- you can't --

STU: That's horrible.

GLENN: The money that hasn't gone out, you can't say, we're not going to send that out. You can't even say that.

STU: You can't say that. Some of that -- some of that, they pulled back on.

That's true.

And, of course, there are a lot of good things in this bill.

I think you would agree, at least continuing the tax cuts. I know we would both like more.

If you let those expire.

That would be devastating to the economy.

GLENN: Devastating.

STU: What do you make of the criticism from some.

This goes mostly towards the right, who are more hawkish on the budget. And such.

That look, it's true.

Republicans did not put this in this bill.

But Donald Trump could demand this is in this bill.

And there's no sign that the Republicans would not take him on up on what his demand was. There's no reason to believe they say no to him, if he would demand it.

He's not made a big deal publicly, pressuring lawmakers to include the DOGE cuts.

GLENN: Yeah. So I do have concerns about that.

I mean, you know, he should have pushed harder for that. I agree with that.

I'm not sure that the Republicans would have gone along with it.

Because, you know, if you -- you -- you do have a -- an argument, first of all. You cut. You have all of those Republicans, that are part of the game there.

And have their favorites. And they don't want anything cut.

Okay? Sorry, gang. Everybody will have to lose something.

I think if he would have made this his priority. Priority. It would have -- it would have happened.

But I don't think that is his priority.

It -- his priority is elsewhere.

And there are some things in this bill, that will strengthen his priorities, for instance, tariffs.

And that was, you know -- he was more focused on that, and I think more hopeful that maybe the Congress would do their job.

And they would care about the spending.

But he's not a guy, ever, that has ever talked about debt or deficit.

He has not believed there is ever a debt or deficit that is too big.

He believes that the problem is that the economy is not roaring.

So let's open the economy.

And we will make that money in tax revenue, and we will be able to afford these things.

I don't happen to believe that.

I believe it to some degree.

I think we have to -- we must make cuts. But that's never been his thing.

Tariffs always happen.

He's never talked about the debt and deficit to any real degree.

It's not his thing.

STU: Yeah. And that's not -- he didn't run on that initially. I mean, he cares about that, at some level.

GLENN: Republicans have. Republicans have. Yes.

STU: Over and over again.

Let me ask you about the Musk relationship there.

Elon, there's definitely, I think, a clear effort by the media to portray this departure by Musk as this adversarial sort of situation. That they are -- they have grown apart.

They don't like each other anymore.

There's been leaks about Trump saying that he was angry at Musk for trying to get some briefing on some China issue.

You know, that -- that, you know, a lot of the people inside the White House didn't like Musk.

And some of that -- yeah. That certainly is true at some level.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

STU: Do you think that they still get along?

Is there this separation?

GLENN: Yeah. No. I think those two get along.

They're thick as thieves.

I think they are in many ways, two peas in a pod. They understand each other, unlike I think a lot of people could understand either one of them. And I think they are friends.

What's interesting, he's, what? A month away from his July 4th goal?

He said he was leaving in July. He said, I hope to have this done by July. And, you know, I'm not going to be staying for very long.

And then on the anniversary, next year, July.

We'll have cut X-number amount.

He's -- he's a month away from this July.

And I think he just got frustrated.

And I don't necessarily think -- necessarily with the president.

Maybe. But I don't think.

He just got very frustrated.

Like, nobody is serious.

Why would I take all the hits that I'm taking right now. Why would I put my car company in danger.

SpaceX in danger. You know, risk the reputation to everything that I hold sacred and dear.
To do all of this hard work, and sleep on the floor.

I mean, he was sleeping on the floor. To sleep on the floor, to right the ship on this.

And nobody is serious.

Screw you.

I think that's where he is.

That's where I would be.

Screw you. I'm not doing it anymore.

STU: I think that's part. Also, we're talking about some of the people in the White House.

In the surrounding apparatus that don't occasion don't appreciate Elon Musk.

Some of that has been public.

A lot of it has been behind the scenes. You're now getting, that's departing. The hit pieces.

Things being leaked about Musk. The recent one today, this is in the New York Times, that Musk was using drugs at high levels.

Listen to this.

Listen to this paragraph. Mr. Musk's drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that he was affecting his bladder. Known effect of chronic use. He took ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, and he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills. Including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box, and people who have seen it.

Now, how many people have taken photos, Glenn, of your medication box?

I would say that's not common, unless it was trying to destroy you in the media.

GLENN: Right. Right.

STU: So, I mean, is that what this is, basically?

Everyone who had a problem with Musk, while he was there.

Now that he's out, they all believe he can leak stuff negatively to the press, to destroy stuff.

GLENN: Let me give you another perspective on why they're trying to destroy him.

The people in the White House.

In a situation like this, and really any real powerful situation.

You -- everybody jockeys for a position.

I want to be next to the boss.

I want to be next to the boss.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: A new guy has come in, has not played the game.

Nobody really knows who he is.

He doesn't may by the rules. And he'll just go right into the White House.

And he will walk right into the Oval. And say, yeah. I didn't talk to any of those guys.

Listen, I want to talk to you about this.

That must drive the career people, out of their ever loving mind.

It's got to drive them crazy!

What is he -- what is he saying to the president?

We've been working. All of us have been working so hard to get the president to go, this, this, and this.

What did he just say?

What did he say?

That's the real problem, I think the people in the White House have with Donald Trump.

Is his access. And his ability to connect with Donald Trump, one on one, without any filter in between.

They like filters.

People like filters. Between the -- the top and access to the top.


STU: Oh, we learned about this with Joe Biden.

When he was president. Even his own cabinet secretary.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Love that filter.

STU: Yeah, different kind of way to do it.

Is there a part of this that is just germane to the way Trump has kind of constructed his White House. Which is like, you know, a lot of good things come out of it.

Where he has a bunch of different sort of factions. Right?

And he has a bunch of people around him who really --

GLENN: You mean like a team of rivals?

STU: A team of rivals.

He has that. And I think, at its best, there are really good things that come out of that, right?

When people who really care about the country, are arguing the best things.

The best policies, to go forward. The best approaches.

On the downside. There are always people out there, just out there to cut people's throat. So they can get closer to Donald Trump. So they can have that access.

Is that what's going on partially?

GLENN: Yeah, I think so.

I think Elon Musk is probably pretty pissed because he realized, a lot of people aren't serious.

And I just risked a lot.

You know, if Donald Trump got in. And all the people that he trusted, that he put around him. And they're all like, no. We're with you, 100 percent.

And was it the same kind of situation it was last time. I think he would be pissed. I think he would be really pissed. You know, who the hell can I even really trust?

Now, he risked his life. I think Elon Musk is risking his life to stay.

But he's certainly risking his career. And his companies.

And everything.

All around the world. He's got a bad name now. And I -- I just think, you know, if I'm risking my life, my fortune, and my sacred honor, and none of you are serious, I would say, screw you, in a heartbeat. And I think that's really what it comes down to, myself.

Why Biden's Autopen Scandal Changes Everything | Glenn TV | Ep 434

Was Joe Biden the first deep state-appointed president of the United States? According to the new book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, once Biden won, he only had to “show proof of life every once in a while. ... His aides could pick up the slack.” Tapper and Thompson called these shadow players running our government “the Politburo.” But despite the reaction of the mainstream media, this news is, unfortunately, not surprising. In fact, we’ve seen something like this before with President Woodrow Wilson and even the Clintons. In this episode, Glenn goes beyond the headlines to uncover the unelected bureaucrats who potentially directed policy, signed executive orders, and issued pardons for the Biden crime family without presidential oversight. He is joined by Ed Martin, who was selected by President Trump as the U.S. pardon attorney and to lead the Department of Justice’s “Weaponization Working Group,” to discuss the involvement of key players like Anita Dunn, Ron Klain, and Jill Biden in what could be the "biggest" and "most egregious" scandal. If these invisible influencers were running the show, are they to blame for COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, our open border, rampant inflation, and global wars? Was the Constitution violated by the use of autopen? Was there a massive, coordinated cover-up, and will ANYONE be held accountable?