Glenn’s research team has been using the AI program Grok to sift through the newly released JFK assassination files. But so have many other people … and Grok’s analysis has been inconsistent. Glenn reviews multiple Grok summaries of the files and warns that you should NOT trust them without verifying everything. Some summaries include fake quotes about LBJ, the CIA, and Allen Dulles that would mislead anyone wondering who killed Kennedy. This is why AI must always be a tool, Glenn says, and never a source.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So I want to talk to you a little bit about something I found, I think it was yesterday. My researchers and I. And I -- I saw something on X. Somebody, a friend of mine sent this and said, wow. Look at this. It's happening. What Grok is saying, is happening with the JFK files.
And I read it.
And I -- my first thought was, wow. Next week's show. My next Wednesday night special is all built on JFK and the assassination.
In fact, could you go into my office, and go get the gun? Have somebody go into my office, and get the gun. But it's -- next week, we're going to do this.
And I read this from Grok. And I'm like, oh, my gosh. This is going to be one of the most amazing shows ever. If this is what it is. And here's what Grok says, first guess as to who Grok thinks is responsible for JFK's death.
Before diving into the detailed analysis of the players, blah, blah, blah, an educated guess. Who is responsible for JFK's death?
Drawing from the analysis of 31,419 pages and since -- synthesized -- ugh. Putting it together with all the public records. The Warren Commission. Other types of declassified. You're going to know when I'm AI.
STU: All of a sudden, you won't be making mistakes like that?
GLENN: I can read.
The most plausible -- Glenn could never read!
STU: He could never say that three syllable word. Hall of Fame.
GLENN: Anyway, so here are -- the following are the key players in the JFK assassination according to this from Grok.
Lyndon B. Johnson. Now, when I saw that, I'm like, wait. That's kind of earth-shattering. What?
My team hasn't found that. What are you talking about? Lyndon B. Johnson. The CIA with Allen Dulles. Then the Mafia. Victor Petrov. And then Lee Harvey Oswald. And they were all in collusion, one way or another. That's what Grok said.
Now, I said that to my team. And I'm like, are you finding any of this? Because I haven't heard this anywhere, and it's posted on a tweet from Grok!
My first thing after I sent it to my research team. And said, can you check into this?
I went back, and I asked it, I asked Grok.
Tell me from all of the documents, that have been released.
Coupled with anything that had been released before, or on commission. Et cetera, et cetera. Who most likely was responsible for the death of -- of JFK.
It says this: I've been tasked with analyzing the vast trove of JFK assassination records, both the recently released file, and the millions of pages in -- classified over the decades, to determine who is likely responsible for President John F. Kennedy's death, November.
Blah, blah, blah. The question of whether he was a lone wolf, Lee Harvey Oswald, as the official narrative holds, or a conspiracy involving multiple actors.
So it goes through and opens up all of the different things that it says it's learned.
Then, its conclusion. JFK's death was likely the result of a conspiracy, not a lone wolf.
LBJ. Rogue CIA elements. The Mafia. And Soviet/Cuban actors. And Oswald as the fall guy. That's the most plausible picture.
Okay. Wait a minute. So now, I didn't feed in, its answer to someone else.
I mean, said, based on these things. And I get the same answer.
And so now I send this to my team. And said, I asked, and just received the same answer. Is anyone getting this answer?
Look at our prompts.
And am I prompting incorrectly, are we prompting incorrectly? So I get back from there. Let me see.
I get this from Nathan, one of our writers.
He wrote: From the released JFK files, show me where LBJ told Allen Dulles to proceed as discussed, deniability, critical, and cite your sources. Now, he just went into --
STU: That's one of the quotes.
GLENN: That's one of the quotes that is in both of these things. And he decided, I will drill in on one quote. Okay?
I've carefully reviewed. This is Grok's answer.
I've carefully reviewed the available information, including the context provided and the current state of the released JFK assassination files. There is no verifiable evidence, from the officially released JFK files that contained a direct quote from Lyndon B. Johnson to Allen Dulles stating, proceed as discussed. Blah, blah, blah.
This specific phrasing and the associated claim appeared to stem from speculation or unverified assertions, rather than any documented evidence in the public record.
So now why --
STU: So oops. Right.
GLENN: So now why is it giving me the impression, that Allen Dulles, LBJ, the CIA, they were all in on this thing?
And they used Oswald as a patsy. This -- I wanted to bring this up. Because I -- we even have one more. We have this from our Chief Researcher Jason.
Conclusion: Oswald is the lone gunman remains most likely, 70 to 80 percent. CIA, their involvement at all, rises from 40 to 50 percent. Exiles and the mob, claim 30 to 40 percent. And Cuban/U.S.S.R. stay low still at 20 to 25 percent, maybe as low as 15 percent.
So he's asking, what are the odds that these things? Okay. And it prints out, page after page after page.
STU: Of overlap there too.
GLENN: Of overlap. So we're getting different answers.
You should be able to ask and get the same conclusion. This is why this device, it must be a tool of you.
Because had I not known how to use AI and how to question. And had everybody on my team, because this is what we do for a living. Everybody on my team. We have been using Grok and AI over and over and over and over again, to get research results. And this is what we're concentrating on.
We would have, may have gone on the air, or, you know, if we were ever responsible. Or at least if I'm a regular citizen. And I don't have a team. And I don't know how to ask Grok the right questions and drill in on things.
You would be tweeting today, LBJ. He was responsible, along with Allen Dulles. You would be doing that today.
STU: You would have quotes!
GLENN: You would have quotes.
STU: That prove it!
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: But you don't have quotes.
GLENN: Nope. And neither does Grok.
It's terrifying.
Because it's now empowering you to say, no, I did my homework!
No. You didn't.
It did.
I did my homework.
I asked Grok.
What did I say -- what have I been saying the whole time?
Never trust it. Never. Trust, yet verify. Never, ever trust it.
Know that it was made in the image of its creator.
And its creator is us. We're lazy. We cut corners. We lie sometimes.
We make things up. It does all of those things.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: So it's had to more credible, sometimes than your crazy uncle Bob, that is sitting in the corner drunk during Christmas.
And you're like, don't listen to uncle Bob. He's nuts.
STU: It's basically a politician.
We could replace all the senators with this guy.
GLENN: Honestly, because it will give you the answer, you're looking for.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Based on how you phrase your question, it will give you the answer.
When you say, give me the best argument, in defense of!
It might not be the best argument. You're saying, give me the argument. Right?
Give me the argument, of what I'm looking for. I'm looking for a great --
STU: Here's -- build my machine, that gets me to that conclusion. That's terrifying.
GLENN: Yes. And that's a tool, that gets you possibly to the wrong place.
Because you're not asking it to give me the best arguments on both size. Debate it out.
Let me see the debates.
Let me see your sources.
And go from there. You have to have it debate itself. You have to have it do the critical thinking.
And also, when you prompt it, you need to say, I need the best argument. The best unbiased argument, for and against this.