Bannon: Did Trump get DUPED by the Deep State?

“We’re already in the beginning of the kinetic part of the Third World War.” Steve Bannon joins Glenn Beck to react to President Trump’s ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, which was on shaky ground just hours after it was announced. Is there a chance that the Deep State is feeding the administration bad information? Steve explains why he believes Deep State CIA operatives may be pushing for regime change in Iran.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Host of Bannon's War Room. Former White House chief strategist. Steve Bannon.
Welcome to the program, Steve. How are you?
STEVE: Hey, Glenn. Thanks for having me.
GLENN: You bet. Stu and I were just saying. This is like fast and furious.
I can't keep up with all the action that's going on.
It looks like the cease-fire has fallen apart. Donald Trump is not happy about it.
In case you missed what he said, headed to the helicopter this morning, can we play that, Sara?
Do we have it?
The edited version, please.
(laughter)
DONALD: Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay. Now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either.
But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning. Because the one rocket that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land, I'm not happy about that.
Well, we basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don't know what the (bleep) they're doing. Do you understand that?
GLENN: Yes. Mr. President, I think we understand where you're coming from.
What are your thoughts, Steve?
STEVE: Look, you know the president as well as anybody. And you can tell, he's put a lot of his spirit into this. A lot of his focus. And he has worked out -- I mean, I've never seen him, quite frankly, this mad, on any topic.
He's really worked up.
And I think he, you know, really went overtime, once with the Qataris. And UAE. And got to work at this cease-fire.
And once everybody put town their guns. And, of course, they're slogging it out.
I think Mark Prudhoe over at Axios was reporting even more than that, was going to Marine One and into NATO.
I think he had a phone call with Netanyahu, and really got on him, about this.
So, you know, this thing is very tenuous, but the President has gone the extra yard, to make sure everybody, you know, puts down their guns and have both sides try to figure this out.
GLENN: You know, I saw a tweet from him this morning, that said, Israel, do not, you know, follow through on these bombs.
And he -- I've never seen him do this before.
Do not do it! Donald J. Trump president of the United States.
I -- you know, for anybody who ever says that, oh, Donald Trump is being led by those Jews, and Israel is telling him. No. No. Donald Trump is clearly the one in charge here. Would you agree with that?
STEVE: Well, I think, let's discuss it. But I think on this right here, people should take that as a papal bowl. You know, I've never seen him actually do that even in the Ukraine situation, the CCP, the Russians, even some of the toughest situations with Soleimani and others in the first term.
This is -- some of those Truth Social posts were pretty blunt. And like I say, when President Trump is worked up like this, particularly when he's put so much time and he's working for peace, and wants everybody to put the guns down. People should take this as a papal bowl. I think it's that serious.
GLENN: I want to come back to what we -- you said, let's discuss that. And I do want to discuss that.
Before we do, let me just follow up here.
You keep saying, that he spent so much time on it.
I think he has -- I think he has risked more in this last week, with his own base.
Than I've seen him put.
I mean, he put all of the chips on the table. I mean, this could have been an absolute disaster.
Who knows. Maybe it is, in the end.
Maybe it's not.
Maybe it's a Nobel Prize, that he should. Another one, that he should win.
But he -- the base is so divided on this.
I think that's part of the frustration too.
He put all the chips on the table.
Can we just get people to do what they say, they are going to do. Would you agree with that?
STEVE: I would agree, and I think it's even beyond the politics of the base. I mean, Glenn, you know better than anybody, how torn non-interventionists are on this topic.
But maybe it's actually, you know, as commander-in-chief and the resources and the accents.
And the men and women in harm's way. Particularly, as I've argued, we're already at the beginning of the kinetic part of the circle.
If you look at 1939 or 1914 or '41, from Poland and Russia, there's, you know, the guns.
Two million people dead or wounded in Ukraine, and look at the Houthis in the red state.
I mean, this is much -- we're already in the kinetic part of the Third World War. And now this arc of civility.
Cashmere and Pakistan. President Trump is going out of his way to try to be a peacemaker here. And to bring this thing to a conclusion, so people can start to negotiate. We saw the beginnings of that over in the Middle East. So, yes. Definitely politics. The internal politics. The MAGA movement. It's familiar with this. Anybody.
I think it's far deeper than that. And he put it on the table. I think we have to question, why the hell are we even here right now?
Why on the 24th of June, in the year of 2025, in the situation with 10 million alien invader on Biden's watch. In the country.
These neo Confederates, running California, these sanctuary cities. The big, beautiful deal, which has so many huge issues we have to address.
We have spent time talking about this. So many things going on. It's tough. As an active shooting.
GLENN: So, you know, because I've been listening to you. And I think we agree on a lot of stuff here. Neither one of us wanted him to drop the bombs. You're stronger on that, than I am.
But, you know, now that it's been dropped. Now we just have to deal with whatever we're going to deal with.
But I think we both stand on the same place on, my support -- when I read in the Scriptures, you know, who those will bless Israel, I will bless.
That doesn't mean I go town every path that Israel wants. I don't have to agree with them.
I don't have to do anything. The way I believe I'm to bless them, is to say, they have a right to exist. Let's not do another Holocaust. And allow them to use their own power for self-defense.
They've demonstrated they can do that. We don't have to get involved in everything that they're doing.
Would you agree, that that is a reasonable stance?
Or what's the nuance.
VOICE: Yeah. I would take it a little further.
Not just personally. But we're supporters of Israel and the state of Israel.
GLENN: Right.
STEVE: From October 7th, you know, you look at Israel in Gaza, which is messy. We've been a big supporter of there, going against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.
Our only message is, you know, when you have to go to hell, go through as quick as possible.
In Sumeria, what they've done with Hezbollah is monumental. Because Hezbollah, as you know, Glenn, was considered I guess as one of the best countries in the world. What they've done in southern Syria. The Israelis have done militarily, I think and geopolitically, extraordinary war since the surprise attack. But there's just so many questions about this.
And so many questions about why we're so tangled up in this thing right now, that -- and I just think we are anxious. Because to continue to support Israel, and again, look, the support that they really need. We don't have a formal alliance.
We have a special relationship.
They're essentially a protectorate of the United States. And if that's the case, and we should not be in the protectorate business. We shouldn't -- they finally guaranteed to pay five percent. I mean, think of this huge. If you remember, Israel laughed at us for paying 2 percent, which they agreed to in President Trump's first term.
And one of the points was, we can't have Western Europe and the elites in Western Europe as protecting the United States because we can't afford it anymore.
He's making huge moves there, and that's why I think in this situation, we really have to go through and see exactly how this came about.
And I think it will be -- it will illuminate how it goes forward, to sort this mess out.
GLENN: So do you think we would have dropped the bomb if Israel would have dropped that bomb?
I mean, that bomb was made for that particular run. And we have been rehearsing that run for 15-plus years.
Specifically, and nobody else has a weapon, that was built for those -- for that particular drop.
If Israel could have had it. Do you think Donald Trump would have font involved. Because I don't think he would have.
STEVE: Glenn, let me take a slightly different direction.
In '79, my destroyer -- I was in the Pacific fleet. And we were going for our second west pack. You know, terms, and we got the call on the rubber forest.
We were in DESRON '23. The whole famous destroyers -- we got the call that the hostages had been taken. It took us a couple of months to get there. We were one of the first battle groups ever to get to the north Iranian sea. And we were there. I think we rotated out a month before the assault.
But we tracked the assault every day. And, Glenn, you can turn up, like you're not in Kansas anymore.
GLENN: Yeah.
STEVE: The scale of the place is so big. It's so forbidding. You know, the ocean. And if you've ever seen the sun.
It's just so complicated.
As you know, that one was a complete, abject failure.
And I think the region would not serve on any of those ships on the battlefield. Could have told you 90 days before the launch, there was going to be a disaster.
Just given the logistics of it.
This -- it was the tomahawk missiles that went to the third site, and destroyed it above ground.
Essentially, Israel had done nothing, to take down any of the nuclear facilities. Let's go back to the way we had to get to the heart of it. Why did this come out of nowhere?
The intelligence that we're told, the intelligence is different, and this is what happened to Marco Rubio and other people.
That the intelligence is different that happen the indulgence that I see the community have.
You know, classified hearings with Tulsi Gabbard and Ratcliff.
And my understanding is Ratcliff presented additional intelligence that said, this was absolutely an emergency. And had to happen.
And that's what they said, had to happen, last Thursday.
Although, it shouldn't be lost on anybody, that the strike itself was so much to take up the nuclear facilities.
It was essentially a strike, to the senior military. Maybe not to the -- to the religious, that ran the state. And I thought that was just very suspicious.
Including the fact that President Trump had a negotiation meeting set for Sunday.
Now, it wasn't going well, even though they came along. But the first thing we heard was that Ratcliff -- I mean, Whitcaulf (phonetic) couldn't have a meeting because all the negotiators had been killed.
Now, it turned out later, one of the senior guys was not. But I think we have to find out that, like what was the emergency? Why did this actually have to happen?
What was the Intel that said, that they were going to get a bomb.
Surely, the 12, 13 months away, which is what this tradition said. It happened. If that was the case, that's a very different -- we had not gone to that escalatory scale, to diplomacy.
Certainly hadn't gone to economic warfare, particularly Glenn, as you know, cutting off -- not allowing the ship oil to the Chinese Communist Party, which I think is 60 percent of their cash flow.
So many things on the escalatory ladder.
And if you want regime change, I always think the best way to do it is through economic warfare.
Where President Trump got so tough, when he dropped out of the JCPO. And that's why in '22, you had the first time, I think they had a major revolt in the streets.
That only lasted a couple of weeks. That was because they sanctioned President Trump again.
Then we get to the bombing run.
The bombing run is why -- why -- why Los Angeles class submarine. Thirty tomahawks on a facility that is above ground.
And I would love to see the dashboard.
President Trump, I believe that we obliterated it. But I haven't seen any ballistic missile capabilities that can get to the United States tomorrow, San Francisco tomorrow.
I think this whole thing was from the beginning. I think you can look at Fox News, which I really fault here.
This is clearly about a regime change.
I think the Netanyahu government saw an opportunity to do a regime change.
Until I see otherwise, it's an absolute mammalian.
That's the reason I was really against any type of military engagement. Now, it turns out, magnificent logistics, and people don't realize how complicated that was, and how unincredible.
But President Trump, I think it's one and done.
And now he's got a ceasefire. And he's very specific. I think he came out today. I think Bloomberg put out and said that there's no regime change.
But my point is the opposite. Because this is going to suck us into -- if not open combat. This will suck us into just the mind share of President Trump, to have to engage here. When we have so many other president --
GLENN: So -- I want to get -- I want to get into that. I have two things. I have to take a break. Then I will come back with two things.
First of all, I think this is why President Trump was so angry today.
He sees that Israel is going for a regime change, and I don't think he is going to get involved in anything, regarding regime change. He knows that could be an absolute disaster. It could be great. It could be an absolute disaster. And more likely, an absolute disaster. And that's why he's so angry with that. I want to come back and ask you a couple of questions.
One, so is this Deep State? Or is it Israel?
And I would love to hear your upon Israel, and how they might be -- I'm gathering here, you're thinking that they're kind of leading us by the nose.
I disagree with that. I would love to hear your point on that.
We'll get there in 60 seconds.
Hang on. First, let me tell you about Leaf Filter.
If you own a home, chances are you cleaned your gutters, or paid somebody else to.
Or put off into a clog turned into a flood. When the gutters back up, the water does not just overflow.
It gets into the foundation. It seeps into the roof line. It destroys the soffit, the siding, the landscaping, everything.
That's why so many homeowners are making the switch to Leaf Filter.
Leaf Filter installs a stainless steel micro mesh guard right over your existing gutters. And nothing, but water gets through. No leaves. No pine needles. No debris. No nesting critters. None of it.
The system is low profile. It's permanent. And engineered to last. You don't see it from the street. You don't maintain it seasonally.
You don't have to ever clean your gutters again and again. If you want to protect your home, you time and your peace of mind, this is the smart way to do it. Schedule your free inspection. And get up to 30 percent off your entire purchase at LeafFilter.com/GlennBeck.
That's L-E-A-FFilter.com/GlennBeck.
See representative for warranty details. It's LeafFactor.com/GlennBeck. Back with Steven Bannon.
(music)
I mean, you have seen President Trump in, you know, more situations than most people.
And I -- you know, he has even said, I didn't really know what I was up against. On my first term.
But I am now.
And I have a hard time believing that he's going to be duped by the Deep State. Do you think he is being duped? Or just -- just being moved around, by the Deep State?
STEVE: I don't think. First of all, I don't think it's Israel. I'm a huge supporter of Israel.
GLENN: Okay. Good. I know that. I didn't mean to imply anything differently.
STEVE: No. But here's my concern. My concern -- and I have recommended, listen, when I did the hostage crisis fail, one of the reasons Jimmy Carter being an engineer just had one source of information. You've got one source of information from the apparatus.
They had horrible group think. And they made ethic, fundamental bad decisions, that led to a catastrophe. And really hurt America from decades afterwards.
And part of his failed presidency. What did President Reagan do when he first got in? Bill Casey and people -- pretty street smart, savvy people. And said, we need to set up an end date. We can't just rely on the apparatuses, given particular to the fact that they were quite critical to Nixon and Kissinger and (inaudible) everything. Remember, this plan was eventually to take us down an evil empire.
How did that start? It started with the team lead. That you first have a -- you go through the analysis, just like you go to a doctor, to get a second opinion.
It's the old measure twice, and cut once.
And I think -- I think President Trump is not being manipulated. I'm just not so sure, that all the information that's coming to him is the information -- like I said, let's see where the -- I may be wrong.
But I would like -- it's -- Trump -- John Ratcliff and the CIA. Excuse me. Come for -- whatever this emergency -- this emergency, that we will break out, have a bomb. Have a weapon against us. Of course, listen.
The mullahs and the ayatollah are a bad guy. The rumor -- can talk about a guy, who was shot in the back.
GLENN: Right.
STEVE: He deserves to be taken. These guys are as bad as you get.
GLENN: So --
STEVE: But once you get into regime change -- we're noninterventionist for a reason.
GLENN: Right.