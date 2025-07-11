Bill O’Reilly’s SOLUTION to the DOJ’s Epstein Files fallout

Bill O'Reilly joins Glenn Beck with his plan for how the Trump administration can fix the Epstein Files fallout "overnight." Plus, he explains why he believes there's only one way that former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan get indicted by a grand jury.
GLENN: All right. Bill O'Reilly.
Welcome to the program, sir! How are you?
BILL: Welcome. (inaudible)
And right off the bat, I have to correct you.
GLENN: Yeah. You're not alive. What know.
BILL: I mean, you know -- you don't know that?
GLENN: Yeah, yeah. No. I -- I thought you were dead. Anyway --
BILL: You were dead to me, oh!
(laughter)
I --
GLENN: I get it.
BILL: That's just another brick in your wall, Beck.
(laughter)
GLENN: It's good to talk to you, Bill.
Tell me -- you had a conversation with -- with President Trump, what, a couple of months ago, and I talked about --
BILL: Yeah. St. Patrick's Day, he invited me to sit on a cabinet meeting, which he does sometimes.
And he said, look, we've got files, Kennedy, King, Epstein -- what do you think? And I said, well, first Kennedy you've got to put out pretty much everything, which he did. King, he didn't. I don't know why. Because that's important too.
And then on Epstein I said, you have to be careful here, because this is now being used in political precincts. Both sides want to destroy anybody that was associated with Epstein. And the problem is that a federal investigation. They don't make a determination whether you had a -- what kind of relationship you had with Epstein. They just said, so-and-so had lunch with him.
Or maybe so-and-so had -- saw him at a party. And I said, any name of a human being associated with Epstein, in any way, that person is going to be destroyed. Because you know, the press is not going to put anything into context.
So I said, but it's very important that the Justice Department tell the folks what they know.
And you don't have to get specific with anything.
But you have to say, this is the information that we've compiled. And that's not hard.
And I don't know why the Trump administration is not doing that.
GLENN: Wow!
So, first of all, it's your fault, that we're not getting any names. We learned a lot here.
BILL: Probably my fault, but the president --
GLENN: You know what, I think you're right. I don't want all the names of the people. I want to know --
BILL: And I don't either.
GLENN: Right! I want to know the Justice Department has sorted through the things, and then have gone through. And said, this is criminal. This is not. These people are being indicted, et cetera, et cetera. But to come out and say, there is nothing there, I mean, it's -- it's at least --
BILL: It's ridiculous.
GLENN: It's mass incompetence, at least from Pam Bondi. How could she come out and say, it's all sitting on my desk?
And then when she doesn't release it, she says, well, that's because the FBI in New York is thwarting this process. There are people up there, that are trying to keep this from me.
And then she makes no arrests on that. We never hear about that again.
And then now all of a sudden, there's nothing to see.
BILL: Well, listen, Pam Bondi does not make decisions on her own.
No cabinet member does.
All the decisions come out of the West Wing.
So what I believed happened was, Trump was so obsessed with the big bill, with Iran, with Putin, with China.
That this -- they didn't even think about this. Okay?
GLENN: I believe that.
BILL: And it slowly began to unravel. And then I caught it by surprise.
But this is the easiest fix. Somewhere so easy.
BILL: So if I'm in charge, and that would be a great thing for everyone, except you, Beck -- but every other American, if I were in charge, tremendous. You would be in Botswana. Right.
GLENN: Right. Oh, I know.
Yeah. Yeah. I would be the ambassador of the white farmers in -- in South Africa if it were up to you. I know. I know.
BILL: No. You would be wandering around going, I am Glenn Beck. And they would go, who? That's what you'd be doing.
GLENN: That's every day.
BILL: So this could happen within the hour. Pam Bondi announces a press conference for tomorrow.
At that press conference, sitting next to her, is Merrick Garland, everyone.
You had this stuff for four years! Now, I understand that Mr. Garland has gone native and is living in a -- well, we can find him. We can pull him out of there, and have him and Pam, sit there and answer questions in a general way about what evidence the Justice Department of the United States has compiled.
GLENN: Not going to happen.
BILL: That's it!
Well, if it's not going to happen, then President Trump is going to take a hit.
But he's calculating that this will say that it's that night important.
But I don't know why you would not do it.
I just don't know. And I'm usually pretty good at predicting what the president does or does not do.
GLENN: So here's the thing, Bill.
I think he keeps focusing on Epstein. It's not that big of a deal.
It's not about Epstein. It's about justice.
It's about, can we trust the people -- correct!
It's all about credibility and justice.
And he's not seeing that. And I don't know how he's missing that. Because I agree with you.
He's been so busy on so many other things.
BILL: That's right. That's right.
GLENN: This is not at the top of his priority list.
But he did campaign on it.
BILL: Right.
And I don't know if there's anybody inside the White House.
He looks to be annoyed, when this subject comes up.
GLENN: Oh, I know.
BILL: And here's the -- what works -- you have to understand.
A guy like Donald Trump runs it all.
If he's annoyed, nobody will want to annoy him more. Okay?
GLENN: Oh, I know.
BILL: That's how it works. The older arch is, because Epstein got favorable treatment.
By the feds, in the first go around in Florida, that there's a deep suspicion about this case.
But if you break it down, if the Biden administration had any dirt on any Republican associated with Epstein. It would have been out.
And vice-versa.
If the Republicans had any dirt on any Democrats. Now, we know that former president Clinton, was involved with Epstein to some extent.
I don't know if that was a factor, okay? I don't know.
But your right for once. You're right. It's about credibility. It's about the American people trusting that we do have equal justice for all!
So what do you -- what do you make of now the Russia gate thing, coming out, today. Or yesterday.
The FISA court.
The fact that they're now saying, hey.
You know, we need to hold Brennan accountable.
We're like five or six days away.
Weeks away from him, you know, slipping past the -- the statute of limitations.
I mean, all these things are out today.
There's that. There is also the -- let's see here.
The Secret Service -- I think this happened a year ago.
But it's being reported as if it's news.
Secret Service suspends six agents assigned to protect Trump during a Butler assassination attempt. I mean, all these things are coming out. Like, look, we're busy on all these things. And I do believe they're busy on these things.
But it's like the Keystone Cops are in charge of the PR on this. It's bad.
BILL: Well, there's a lot of politics involved in both of those cases. Number one, in order to get Comey and Brennan to get indicted by a grand jury. Federal grand jury, and that's the only passage, you would have to have a whistle-blower, saying, yeah, these guys abused their power. I worked for them. And they absolutely wanted to get Trump.
And they knew the Russia dossier was phony.
And they did it anyway.
If I have that Justice Department.
Then you can get those guys.
If you don't have it, they will not be even indicted by a grand jury.
GLENN: So how is it that we do not have that Justice Department?
How do we not have that Justice Department?
BILL: Well, look. I don't know whether they have a whistle-blower or not, okay?
And if they have a whistle-blower, I want the case to go forward.
I want those two men indicted.
You can't do that, at that level.
As far as the Secret Service is concerned, monumental screw up. Everybody knows it. They fired the morons in charge of it. That woman -- I was embarrassed listening to her, trying to explain.
They didn't know what the deuce was going on. But this was across-the-board, in the Biden administration.
You know, it was a year ago Sunday, this upcoming Sunday.
GLENN: Right.
BILL: And it's just another example of how the Biden administration was the second worst administration in the history of this country. People have no idea how bad it was.
Every single agency was chaotic. Nothing worked. And this is just part of that. And we'll have a slew of stuff on Sunday. Nothing really meaningful.
I mean, they suspended the Secret Service agents, as they should have. They fired the director as they should have. The guy was a nut.
I don't know if there was anything more to that. I doubt it.
I'm more interested in the guy in the bushes. Because they don't know anything about him. I would like to know a little bit about him.
But again, the federal government, it doesn't really matter. It's the government. They never want to tell us stuff, Beck, never.
We always have to pull it out of them. It's almost like Russia or something. Come on!
GLENN: Right. Yeah. Let me ask you, let me take you back again to the Epstein thing.
I noticed yesterday, there were these people who were on the left. Who were taking tweets of mine. That say, look. These things don't make sense. On the Epstein thing. And they just have to be answered. And not anti-Trump at all.
And yet, the anti-Trump people were retweeting that, and they're trying to -- they're trying to get the right to fight against itself again and split people away from Donald Trump, where I don't think this Epstein thing is -- is splitting people from Donald Trump, at least at this point.
And I -- you know, I -- my wife stopped me from answering some of those tweets, yesterday.
Because it's never good, when you -- when I tweet in anger. Which I did.
But -- or was going to. What did you think about how this is being used against the right to try to separate us even more?
BILL: Everything is political. Everybody knows that for you.
But the MAGA people, from the mail I get. And I get a voluminous amount of mail. They're not happy.
GLENN: Oh, I agree. I'm not happy.
BILL: Now, are they going to throw President Trump under the cliché-ridden bus? No. Because to them, the greater good is being served by a fair tax bill.
Trying to cut waste.
Dealing with Iran effectively. And hopefully dealing with Putin.
That's another thing, that's on Trump's plate.
He has to deal with Putin now.
Has to. And that will be the next big story.
GLENN: How is he going to deal with it?
BILL: Lavrov and Rubio, are in Indonesia, as we speak.
And I assume that Rubio is delivering a message. That you either stop, or we're going to just absolutely crush you economically. Which the United States can do. By saying. No bank does business with Moscow.
And if you do business, no matter what bank you are, we're going to put you out of business.
Okay?
GLENN: Yeah. I've only got a couple of seconds. But didn't we already do that under Biden?
BILL: No! We didn't do the banks. We did the sanctions. And the sanctions they can always get around, because China is going to buy as much oil from Russia as possible.
You stop the banks, from doing all business with Moscow? Who is going --
GLENN: Isn't that what the SWIFT thing was all about?
When we kicked them off of SWIFT, wasn't that what that was all about?
BILL: No! Because they can still do a huge business with countries buying their oil.
And they got to pay Putin and Russia for the oil, and that has to go through the banking system.
If you stop the banking system, he can't get paid.
GLENN: Hmm, it's amazing. I'm glad I'm not the president right now. I think he's made some very brave decisions, and he is walking a tightrope. I mean, the world is on edge. And I pray for --
BILL: He looks very tired to me. Very tired. I haven't talked to him in a while, which is unusual. But you're right. You're absolutely right. That's the second time you've been right in this conversation. My God!
GLENN: I know. It's crazy.
BILL: What in the world.
GLENN: I was wrong about you being dead.
BILL: What is happening?
GLENN: It's good -- it's good to talk to you, my friend. Is everything okay? Is everything going well?
BILL: Everything is all right, Beck. We are not only successful, but that's old news. We've been that way for 50 years, but I appreciate you having me on your fine program.
GLENN: Okay. I love you.
BILL: Stu is still breathing.
GLENN: Hmm.
BILL: So that's good. Right.
But I've got a big book called Confronting Evil. Of course, we sent it, and of course you denied getting it. That comes out September 9th, so put me on a dance card.
GLENN: Well, we'll have you on. And you can also find Bill and his YouTube page. YouTube.com/BillOReilly. Or is it The Walking Dead?
(laughter)
He's not even laughing. Maybe he hung up. Bill O'Reilly, great to have him on.