Did the Cuomo/Mamdani debate prove NYC is DOOMED?!

GLENN: Well, glad I don't live in New York. How about you and the big move to Texas?
STU: Very excited. Would not wanting to be facing the decisions that the people who live in New York are facing.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. During COVID, you made a lot of money on cups, mugs, and T-shirts, saying how bad Cuomo is, worst person in the world. And yet, I think he's the better choice if it's between him and Mamdani.
STU: You know, I don't -- it's such a difficult thing to describe. You have terrible candidate, a terrible -- would be a terrible mayor in Mamdani. Do all sorts of things that would really destroy the country and the city, itself. More directly!
And then you have, you know, one of the worst people that we could even imagine being in charge of anything.
A person who as you pointed out earlier, is likely to kill your grandmother.
And likely to grope your daughter. So, you know, whether you want to put someone like that in power, is a whole --
GLENN: What do you think about the Cuomo slogan, hey. At least he's not Pol Pot?
(laughter)
Sure, he's killed a few people, but he's not the Pol Pot.
STU: Not that many people.
GLENN: Yeah. Pol Pot did it. And he did it a lot more.
STU: Right. It's not a chicken in every pot. It's a Pol in every pot.
GLENN: That's exactly right.
STU: You know, it's just hard -- I keep talking to people. Gosh, I hope Cuomo wins. It's really hard for me to get there mentally.
I understand why you wouldn't want Mamdani. I get it.
But, man, you want me to -- I'm sorry. Pardon me.
Excuse me from the conversation. If the conversation is I have to advocate for Andrew Cuomo.
I'm sorry. I'm sick that day. That year. That lifetime.
I'm never going to advocate for Andrew Cuomo. He's among the worst people that has ever been produced by humanity.
And, you know, so is Mamdani, by the way.
And Mamdani's policies might be a little worse. Remember, Cuomo's policies are terrible too. I think people just look at Cuomo as a known quantity. Sure, he's going to probably kill your grandmother. Sure, he will molest your daughter. Sure, he is going to be completely corrupt and break every, you know, law he can find.
But he's not Mamdani. And that is maybe enough.
GLENN: Here's the difference. Here's the difference.
Mamdani's policies do lead to Pol Pot. You're a Communist. They eventually do lead to Pol Pot.
You know, if you're a -- if you're an Islamist, you know, it leads to Sharia law.
So none of those are -- I mean, okay. Let me soften the Cuomo slogan.
Grandma would vote for him. If grandma hadn't been killed by him. How about that?
STU: Right. If he did kill -- maybe he would win this election, if all the people he killed were still alive.
That's the path to success.
GLENN: If you haven't killed your grandmother, he would probably win.
STU: That's great. It's just tough to see how either one of these people could even be considered for this job.
And, of course, everyone is like, oh, gosh. Well, it's got to be one of these two people. Does it? Is that true?
I'm curious if that's actually true. Because my understanding was there's a third person on that stage. Curtis Sliwa, who would actually be a good mayor of the city, whose -- the main thing he's known for is trying to protect you from being stabbed on the subway. This is the one thing this guy has done his entire life.
Is take his own time. And, yes, put on a somewhat silly hat. And go out, and try to protect you and your children from being stabbed or mugged.
GLENN: Yeah. But we can't have him. He's crazy.
STU: Let's not even consider him. Let's not even consider him.
That makes perfect sense. Especially when you're New York City. A place that's had --
GLENN: People stabbed?
STU: A lot of people stabbed. But I would say over the past, like, 30 or 40 years, has had two periods of prosperity, both of which coincide with Republican mayors. And that's a total coincidence, of course.
GLENN: Right. And then times of absolute misery and despair.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And -- and just horrible, horrible crime, poverty, everything else.
And those are done, by the progressives.
STU: Yes. One of which, by the way, is noted as the favorite mayor of one of the two candidates running. Bill de Blasio is Mamdani's favorite mayor.
So those are your choices. Now, I can understand, like, the reason why I think Cuomo seems a little bit better to people is, like, Mamdani is saying de Blasio is his favorite mayor.
And Cuomo, I think intelligently, is coming out and saying, can you believe this guy? You know, he's saying. He's admitting it right now. He's saying, de Blasio is his favorite mayor. How can you vote for this guy?
An understandable line of attack. Another understandable line of attack for Cuomo is to say, hey. Have you noticed my opponent seems to really like Hamas. Has anyone noticed?
Has anyone -- now, I know I killed a bunch of your grandparents. But he wants to kill all of you. If you happen to be Jewish.
And he keeps bringing this up. And you know what happens when he brings it up?
Jews want to vote for him, 70/30. So I don't know why it seems to go this direction now.
He seems to be winning by -- among the voters, which he is most likely to end their lives.
And both candidates want to end the lives of tons of their constituents.
We need to be clear about that. But Mamdani is specifically -- now, of course, he -- this is all alleged. He would never admit such a thing. He would just say stuff like, of course, I want Israel to exist. I just would never endorse a nation to exist, that has a hierarchy of religion and -- and class.
Now, of course, what he's saying there is, you know, what his interpretation of the modern state of Israel is. That's -- he's just explaining it in a separate sentence from when he lies to you, and says, he see want it to exist. He has the right to exist, as long as it runs itself as a totally different country.
GLENN: Let me -- let me show you how Mamdani was discrediting Cuomo. Last night. Cut six.
VOICE: In other words, what they've said is he has no experience. And this is not a job for someone who has no management experience to run 300,000 people. No financial experience to run a 115 billion-dollar budget. He literally has never had a job on his resume that said he interned for his mother. This is not a job for a first timer. Any day, you could have a hurricane, and God forbid, a 9/11, a health pandemic. If you don't know what you're doing, people could die.
VOICE: Thank you. Sir Mamdani, you want to respond?
VOICE: And if we have a health pandemic, then why would New Yorkers turn back to the governor who sent seniors to their death in nursing homes? That's the kind of experience, that's on offer today.
What I don't have experience, I make up for in integrity. And what you don't have in integrity, you could never make up for in experience.
VOICE: First, what you said was totally false, as you know.
STU: It's the one piece of truth, he actually told.
VOICE: Whatever he did in his state. And there's been numerous investigations where they've gone through it, and they said, we followed federal guidance. Yes. People tied during COVID.
My heartbreaks for everyone that died in this state. And across this nation.
VOICE: Just to fact-check that. There is a criminal investigation, reportedly you underway, at the DOJ. About your testimony in Congress, about your nursing home record.
VOICE: That is a political issue with the Congress. They made a referral, which has gone absolutely nowhere.
STU: I love that his actual excuse for his record is, there's been multiple investigations.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Yeah. There have been. That's because a lot of people were dropping dead under your leadership, you moron. Oh, God. He's the worst.
GLENN: Here he is, again, Mamdani, taking another shot at Cuomo. Listen to this.
VOICE: The Democratic primary, for him to set foot in a mosque. He had more than ten years, and he couldn't name a single mosque at the last debate we had that he visited. And what Muslims want in this city is what every community wants and deserves: They want equality. And they want respect.
And it took me to get you to even see those Muslims as part of this city. And that frankly is something that is shameful, and that is why so many New Yorkers have lost faith in these politics.
GLENN: Stop right here. Stop right here for a second.
Does anybody else remember 9/11? I mean, we're having this conversation in that city, and -- I mean, it's -- I mean --
STU: Never forget, Glenn. Never forget.
GLENN: It's not like we're talking about just Muslims. We're talking about Islamists.
We're talking about a guy who believes in Sharia law. That believes that this Islamist sort of rule should happen!
And they're having this conversation in New York City. What the hell is wrong with people in New York City?
Really, honestly, what the hell is wrong with you in New York City?
All right. Go ahead and play the rest.
VOICE: It's something that is shameful, it's why so many New Yorkers have lost faith in these policies.
VOICE: I've worked with the Muslim community for many, many years.
VOICE: Name a single mosque you went to in ten years.
STU: That's what you need to do.
VOICE: -- before I was here.
VOICE: Before you were even in the state government, I worked with the Muslim community. Imams presided over the state of the states. We worked in religious working groups.
VOICE: Couldn't visit a mosque.
STU: Why would he visit -- why would he be visiting mosques?
What is the purpose of that? So he can glad hand a bunch of people, while they're trying to go to church?
GLENN: Why wouldn't you -- why wouldn't you respond, name the synagogues that you've been to? I mean, I don't know if he's been to synagogues. But I'm guessing that's not high up on his list.
STU: He probably has. He probably has. Just during this campaign, just to do it. But like, it's a -- it's a bizarre thing. Is that how you run a city?
You run a city by going to visit various mosques?
That's now a requirement to run New York City. To run anything?
It doesn't make any sense at all.
You shouldn't -- he's not -- he's not Islamic.
Like, any -- any visit he would make to a mosque would be a political pandering gesture, right?
GLENN: Yes. Here's what. Here's what's remarkable to me.
Did you see the price of gold yesterday? What is it right now?
It was at --
STU: 4325, last time I checked it.
GLENN: Yeah. 4325. It was in the three thousands, a few days ago.
4325!
That is a big warning sign.
You lose New York City, that is our financial capital. You start to take that city down and dismantle that city, that affects all of us.
All of us. And New York is just going down this insane road like, yeah. We want to give this a whirl.
Well, you're taking the rest of us down with you. I mean, it is -- we need to pay attention.
Gold, the price of gold is telling us something. What should we be hearing from that?