Is Dearborn Height's new police patch idea TREASONOUS?!

The police department of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, posted and then quickly removed a prototype police patch featuring Arabic writing. Why would an American city, Glenn Beck warns, bow to a community that has declared over and over that it DOESN’T want to assimilate into the American way?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: What Tim Kaine was talking about last week with our Declaration of Independence is so crucial. It's why I started the program with it. If we don't have this, we don't have anything. And you have to understand that our Founders came from a place where they hated government, but they needed some government. And they were trying to put together a system that made men free. This is a lens that we can't even relate to anymore. Because now governments and politicians all over the world, their idea of creating laws is how do they gain more power? How can they keep you in a box, more? It was the opposite of what our Founders believed. And our Founders believed, look, if everybody just understands that everybody has a right to say and do the things they do. And they understand civics. That with those rights come responsibilities. Then we're going to be fine.
But if they don't understand that, if they're not a moral society, that understands moral sentiments. If they don't -- if they're just out for greed. They're just out for themselves. Then the whole system breaks down.
And that's what we -- that's what we have. If I have time, I want to tell you some of the things that I noticed on vacation.
You know, I went by. I was in New York.
And I went by the -- what was it? The center for ethical society or something like that.
And it's -- it was in a building that had to have been built around the turn of the century. So it had to have been a progressive thing. And it had a school next to it. And everything else. And I thought, I wonder what the ethics are now, coming out of the ethical society.
I wonder what those ethics are. Because ethics. Ethics are just changing.
Everything is changing just under our feet.
Because we no longer respect the ethics and the constitutional norms that created this country.
And let me take you to Dearborn, Michigan.
So last week, we find out that an institution. The police department. An institution sworn to uphold the Constitution, has introduced a uniform patch, with Arabic script for the very first time. And it just says, in Arabic, police department. Dearborn police department. That's all it says.
And it's just to better connect with the population. Of Muslim population there in tier born, Michigan.
And it sounds harmless. You can make that into no big deal. Dearborn Police, what is your problem?
Well, it's not just a small gesture of outreach. It's a signal. And signals matter. For more than two centuries, America has been an experiment, and we used to describe it as a melting pot. You could come here from any land. Speak any language. Any faith. And we could come here. And if you believe in the laws and the Constitution of America, if you believed in that, and you upheld those things, we could melt together, and we could create something even greater than you could even imagine!
We didn't erase cultures. We elevate what unites us. Instead of elevating what divides us.
And we don't bend our civic institutions to mirror any kind of tribal or religious identities.
We don't create parallel systems of justice or identity. Now, I want you to think about history.
No immigrant group, none. Ever.
No religion ever had law enforcement tailor itself to them!
Never! Catholics came to this country, by the millions. What did they face? They were mocked.
They were ridiculed. They were accused of being agents was the pope. Churches were burned. Signs that read, no Irish allowed. Yet, the Catholic Church didn't demand a crucifix on the police badge.
They didn't demand government offices display papal seals. That would have been completely rejected by everybody.
What they did was they fought. They endured. And over generations, they proved that they could be both Catholic, fully Catholic, and fully American. And the same is true of the Mormons.
Look at what the Mormons have faced. They have faced the harshest prosecution or persecution of all in Missouri. Governor Lilburn Boggs signed an actual extermination order, ordering Mormons to be driven from the state or killed. It was legal for you to kill a Mormon, because they were Mormon!
That's the only it government order like it, in our history. They were beaten. They were tarred and feathered. Their homes were torched. Their leadership was murdered. They fled West outside of America proper to carve out a home in the wilderness and just be left alone in the mountains.
And what happened after they got there. The U.S. Army marched into Utah, convinced the Mormons were plotting a rebellion against the United States, but they weren't. In fact, they revered the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, more than their persecutors even did.
For years, the Mormon Church used to teach the founding documents, alongside the Scripture. It's what tethered that religion to, I believe, to sanity and not being pulled in every different direction. They've stopped teaching the founding documents. And I think it's a problem, myself.
But who am I to say? But Mormons are the most patriotic of any religion in America. Check it.
Why? They didn't bend America to their faith. They bound their faith to America. Now, compare that and the Catholics and everything else. Every other religious group that has ever come in. Now, compare that to what's happening in Dearborn, Michigan.
Week after week, and we have them on tape. Week after week, from the pulpits of the local mosque. The imams openly declare their goal not to join the American project. But to replace it.
Not to preserve the Constitution. But to subvert it.
They preach the supremacy of Sharia law, over American law.
And now, the police department, a symbol of our secular Constitution order, decides they want to appeal to that group? To wear that identity on its uniform?
That's not inclusion.
That's not assimilation. That's not the melting pot.
It's the opposite.
It's Balkanization, at its kindest. It is the state bending towards the demand of a religious political ideology, that seeks to replace our American civilization.
Let me be really super clear on this: This cannot stand.
Our history shows us the way. Every faith, every culture, every group that has come to America, has been tested, and put through the ringer.
Quite honestly, I don't like it!
But it has worked out for the best of all of us. Because we have been forced to prove, will we embrace the Constitution, or will we try to replace it?
Are we coming over here, and we're just going to live like Irishmen, and live by the Irish laws, or are we going to bend to the Constitution of our new country? Catholics embraced it. Jews embraced it. Mormons embraced it.
Baptists have embraced it.
Millions of immigrants from every corner on the globe have embraced it. And that's why we are who we are.
If Dearborn or any other American city sties that they're going to start carving out exception to see make government institutions bear the mark of the religion that seeks to dominate, rather than integrate, we are not just forgetting our history. We are part of the unmaking of America.
Because in the end, the melting pot isn't about a cheese fondue. It's not about food.
It's not about festivals. It's about allegiance.
Allegiance to one nation under God, not Sharia. Not under Rome. Not under Salt Lake City. Under the Constitution. That's what the flag represents.
And if we lose this, we lose America. Dearborn must not allow -- they're saying this is -- the mayor came out on Friday and said, well, this is only voluntary. You could have the patch or not. We're not going to make it. We're not going to make it required.
You should not make it available. You should not make it available!
I'm a collector of history. I have yet to see, you know, from the Pennsylvania Dutch region, the police badges that were in German!
I grew up in Seattle. In the Pacific northwest, where there's lots of Asians. I have yet to see the police badge that is in Chinese.
It doesn't happen! We don't do it. Some may say that this is the unmaking of America. That's where I'd like to fall.
But it's dangerously close. To treason.