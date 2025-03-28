Did We Just Debunk a Piece of the JFK Puzzle?

When Glenn went to the Side X Side Ranch in Oklahoma to test the Warren Commission’s JFK assassination verdict, he didn’t expect it to turn out like this. Glenn speaks with the ranch’s founder and co-owner, Scott Robertson, about what they discovered: If Glenn could make the shots, then Lee Harvey Oswald probably could. But all 3 were grouped very close together. So, why was the “magic bullet” narrative so different?
Transcript
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. We're spending more time on the JFK files and the show that I did last night. Jibs I think it tells you everything you need to know about what's happening today. And you won't understand that, until you really watch the show. It is -- I think this is a direct replay of what happened during the Kennedy times. And possibly what happened during Nixon's tenure.
And what's happening right now, to Donald Trump.
And it is so important that you understand this.
Because you will understand why people are protesting!
In the streets. Why this non-grassroots or as Nancy Pelosi would say, AstroTurf protests are coming up.
So -- so quickly, and so oddly, with something like USAID.
You'll figure that out, as you watch the special last night.
But at the end of the special, and it's only available on Blaze TV right now, is -- is when I went out, and fired an exact copy of -- what's his name?
Oswald's gun. Same gun. We don't know of another one like it.
Because it has the exact same modifications that Oswald made to his. And we shot the exact same bullets. The rounds.
These were about $40 a piece. Because they were antique. I mean, we literally went and got the same bullets from the same batch.
To see. What would happen.
We made a few shots with that.
And then the gun. The firing pin went bad. So I had to switch guns.
But it's the same kind of thing. And I think I had a harder shot than even Oswald did.
And you'll see what happened. But where we did this was at the, side by side ranch. This was in Oklahoma. And it's an unbelievable shooting ranch.
I mean, it's just -- I mean, I was up there. And I said to Scott, the owner. I said, I think. I think I would like to live here, quite honestly.
It is an unbelievable place, if you're into shooting or anything else. You should check this out. But Scott is the owner of it.
Now, let me just tell you who he is first.
Before we talk to him.
He began shooting at seven. Because his dad was a member of the Air Force competitive trap team. And he was a great trap shooter, inductee of the California State Trap Hall of Fame, blah, blah. He was also a professional coach and instructor. He was the first team captain for Team USA in 1985. Now, his son becomes a competitive shooter. This Scott. I'm introducing you to here in a second. He was a professional shooter for Beretta firearms for 28 years.
I've seen him through his exhibition events. And they are -- I mean, it's almost like Annie Oakley, where you throw a quarter up and he shoots it. I mean, he does that. He's in the Sporting Place Hall of Fame, won over 14 national championships. He's a current national record holder in the small gauge champion. Eight world championships. Named to all 54 American teams in trap. He's also the only competitive clay target athlete in the history of American sporting place.
Twenty-five years running, to average over 90 percent consistently. The guy is really good.
But what has he done with his life?
I don't know. Not much. Here's Scott Robinson.
Scott, welcome to the program.
SCOTT: Thanks, Glenn. Thanks for having me. First of all, you're too good of a shot to have sat in that tractor, that I was shooting at to re-create the -- the Oswald shot. I don't know why you did that. We were asking, you want to get some more, a longer chain?
Because I don't know.
And you didn't. But thank you for pulling the tractor, and pulling that car. Tell me about the shot. Go ahead. Geo
SCOTT: Well, Glenn, we have to give your audience, a little context. Right?
You don't have me on because I'm a good shooter. You have me on because I'm the only one crazy enough to get into the tractor.
(laughter)
GLENN: Yes.
SCOTT: You know, the reason I'm here really, is because I do have a gun club. Excuse me, a mile from Blaze Studio's.
And I'm the guy that you call when you have one of those hair brained ideas. If you remember, a couple years ago. Remember you came with the gun chain saw, multi purpose, whatever that zombie thing was.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah, it was great.
SCOTT: So, you know -- and then last week, my -- my -- who happens to be my best friend. Said, hey, Glenn's guy called, and they wanted to recreate the JFK deal.
And I went, oh, crap.
Glenn, you're that friend, that when people call, you're like how much time and money?
(laughter)
STU: Sorry.
I'm sorry, Scott.
SCOTT: You know, Jason calls. And we have three days to re-create the deal.
And come up with an elevated platform.
They want a moving target. You know, it has to have -- but you're left-handed. And the right-handed gun.
Oh, my gosh. So when Jason gets up there earlier. He says, well, how long is your chain?
I said, I don't know. Well, we could put some together.
So I put the 20-foot bat wing up on the tractor. And then a 20-foot chain. And he goes, I don't know that that's long enough. So we had another chain. And with the angle, I couldn't hardly get it long.
GLENN: I know. That lost shot.
I mean, if I were a bad shot, the last shot, I mean, was not good for you. Let's put it that way.
SCOTT: Well, I just want you to know, when you turn to the staff. And you guys say, hey, what do you think about this know.
When they pause, that's pretty much them saying to their boss. Boss, this is a really dumb idea.
(laughter)
Okay.
GLENN: Right. Okay.
SCOTT: I want you to think about this.
GLENN: But as it turns out. Right.
SCOTT: Glenn, that sounds great. That's them saying, this is a really bad idea.
GLENN: Right. But as it turned out, it wasn't. Was it? Was it?
SCOTT: Well, I want you to know. I want you to know. I am proud of you. Because you always said, do your own homework. And from the last time I saw you shoot, a couple years ago at the range. You had been doing your homework.
And I am sincerely impressed.
GLENN: Wow.
SCOTT: This was -- you know, those shots that we did, first of all, you did prove that the shot could be made.
I mean, I didn't think it could be made before you did it.
And so I think, you know -- we proved that the shot could be made.
I don't know -- I'm still not convinced that's how it went down. But that's my own --
GLENN: Right. But we did rule this out.
Because I have heard my whole life, oh, it's a very difficult shot. Probably -- I mean, very few people could make that shot.
I made that shot.
And I think the shot I made was more difficult.
We had the wind against us.
And we also -- it wasn't a paved street the car was on. That truck was bumping. Going up and down all the time. That was a difficult shot. And I don't consider myself a decent shooter with rifles and scopes.
SCOTT: Well, I will tell you, I am impressed, because I -- first of all, I'm in this tractor. And I'm thinking.
I'm not sure this is a good idea.
Now, you have to understand, I do lots of sketchy shots.
I do all kinds of crazy stuff.
GLENN: Right. Right.
SCOTT: So if I'm a little nervous.
That's pretty -- that's pretty sketchy.
GLENN: Yeah.
SCOTT: So you're up on this tower, with six or eight people.
You know, I've been instructed with this big lift. And it's wobbly.
And then the radio, and JASE is like, well, the radio is hot.
And I'm looking to what seems to be down the barrel.
With you up there. Okay. I'm really hoping that Glenn has been practicing. But, anyway, I'm pulling this truck, at 11 miles an hour.
And it's in one of my fields.
So it's bouncing up and down.
Those balloons had to be bouncing probably ten to 12 inches. And I'm thinking, we're going to have to do this, ten times today. Right?
This is going to take ten takes.
And then I look back, and I see the first balloon explode.
And then I say, good for you. You've got one.
We can always go to B roll.
Then you hit the next balloon.
Then the truck is bouncing like crazy.
Because there's a lag between the second shot and the third shot.
Then I see the third balloon explode.
And I'm like, I'm not believing this.
I mean, I'm impressed.
It's not an easy shot.
But even more, the way that we had to do it with the moving vehicle. And up and down.
GLENN: Right.
So I think we both can say, if I could do that, Oswald, the only thing he had that I didn't have, was the pressure of killing the president.
All the nerves. But I'm also left-handed. Right-handed gun.
You know, we had other things going on. That balanced things out.
So I really believe he could have made the shot.
Now, tell what we found at the end, that bothered you, that you brought up.
SCOTT: Well, what was interesting was the grouping in the -- so the bullet went back -- went through the balloon. Which represented, you know, the target.
GLENN: The head.
SCOTT: It went through the windshield. Or excuse me, the back glass.
Then all three bullets lodged in a very small group in the front windshield.
So first thing I thought was interesting, is how offset it was. It wasn't on the right side of the car. It was on the left side of the car.
So that was just interesting with the angle.
Because we pretty much had the exact angles that -- that it would have been in downtown Dallas.
The other thing that I found interesting, was that even though, the truck was moving.
And there was a distance.
We had the balloons lined up in such a way. Stagnated in the car. And what was interesting, was that all of the bullets landed in the front windshield in a small enough group, that really asked more questions, than we answered. Right? Like, why was the guy in the -- why was the driver not hit?
Why was the passenger not hit more than one time?
Right. So a lot of these things were weird.
And so it really --
STU: The way it came out with us. The driver should have been killed. The driver absolutely should have been at least hit.
But could have been killed.
The way we did it. It was too high up. Because it wasn't six stories up.
We were about two. And so it would have gone up into his back. Instead of what we had.
It would have gone right through his head.
But I went through the Warren commission.
And it said that the first bullet landed in the street someplace.
It was such a bad shot. It didn't even enter the car. Just landed in the street. And the kid was hit by a piece of the curb. That broke off and hit him.
And the -- the head shot, they say, that the head shot, the bullet completely disintegrated and broke up.
So they've never found any pieces of that bullet. Is that even possible?
SCOTT: Well, no. One of these days, you should research the Bill Cooper video. That's the one that makes more logical sense to me.
But, you know, that's way whole 'nother conspiracy, if you -- if you watched that video, it does make more sense, that he was actually shot with a CIA air pistol. And, you know, there was also a bullet, that's why they had to change the brain out in Dallas.
So, you know, I tend to kind come up with more in that deal. But the real question, when you start looking at the ballistics of it, is when you shot that shot, the first shot being a miss.
I don't really buy that. Because how does a guy make two shots in a head, at twice the distance of the first shot. And the first shot is not -- because that first shot, you have to admit, that was probably the easiest shot.
Right?
GLENN: Oh, it's easy. Yeah. I was more concerned about the other one. It was at a steeper angle. It was difficult.
SCOTT: 100 percent. So if Oswald is good enough to hit the president, one in the neck and one in the head. You're telling me, that he's going to completely miss the car, when in your scope, all you would see is car? It doesn't make any sense, right? So it's kind of hard to believe that the first shot was a miss.
I don't -- you know, and then when we start looking at the angles and the ballistics of what we did, I have to ask more questions, because it just doesn't make any sense. It -- you don't have a miss and then you have two good shots like that.
And then the angle of it. How was the passenger hit, and not the driver?
It's just a lot of questions there.
GLENN: So, Scott, I've only got less than a minute here. I just wanted to say -- and you might say, I -- I'm not sure that's a really good idea. But I would like to re-create the Butler shooting. Because that just seems like the easiest shot of all time, compared to -- compared to Oswald. That seems simple. Really simple.
SCOTT: Well, not only simple. The other shooting, yes, I would like to do that with you, because I think we will find in Butler. That we could take anybody off the street, and they would make that shot, 99 percent out of hundred.
GLENN: Yep. Yep. Yep. Scott, thank you so much. I appreciate it.
SCOTT: You bet, Glenn.
GLENN: He's the owner of Elm Fork Shooting Sports, and also Side-by-Side Ranch, founder and co-owner. And I just can't thank you enough, Scott.
We'll talk to you again. All right.