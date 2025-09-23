Why Erika Kirk’s speech was GAME CHANGING

Glenn Beck recounts hearing Erika Kirk’s incredible speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Her forgiveness of the assassin, pro-family message, and emphasis on God made it one of the most Christlike moments Glenn has witnessed.
Transcript
GLENN: If you didn't see the memorial yesterday, I urge you to go back and watch it from the beginning. I urge you!
If you have a young man or a young adult in your family, I urge you to just listen to -- is it Dr. Arnn. How do you say his last name?
I think it's Arnn from Hillsdale College. It was one of the best speeches I have heard for clarity for youth! It was absolutely perfect.
I urge you to go. And you can find it at Blaze TV, at YouTube. So go to YouTube.com/Blaze TV.
And you can watch the entire thing. I urge you, watch it. Start to finish.
At least, you know, the -- I think the political stuff is all really, really good. And, you know, as -- as -- as President Vance said, I have said -- I have talked about Jesus Christ more in the last ten days, than I have in my entire political career.
And on the messages were so spot-on in many, many ways. But that's all going to be covered. What was said before the politicos got on. Is not necessarily going to be covered. And I think that was the heart of all of this. So the barbecue and listen. And I just want to go through some things that Erika Kirk said.
I was flying yesterday. And I was like, what are the odds that this amazing spiritual giant. Who had been prepared, I think his entire life. To do what he did, is smart enough to run a large operation.
Has the Spirit with him. Knows how to argue. Knows how to do everything he does. Marries a woman, who is exactly like that.
I mean, she said to me last week. We had a conversation. She said, "I think Charlie prepared me for this, and I didn't even know it." She said, "He's got stacks of diary. He wrote a diary every day." And she said, "I never read his diaries. I mean, that's not something you do. But after he died, I went in, and I started going through his diaries. And I'm reading the last few pages and everything else."
She said, "I started reading them." She said, "He left me the plans for 2028. He left me the budgets for the future." She said, "He, like, left this for me!"
And she is a force to be reckoned with. I mean, she -- TP USA is in really good hands I think with her. But here she is, in one of the most Christ-like moments yesterday at the memorial service, talking about the shooter of her husband.
VOICE: My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.
That young man. That young man, on the cross our savior said, Father forgive them, for they not know what they do. That man. That young man. I forgive him.
(crying) I forgive him because it's what Christ did. And it's what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love! Love for our enemies, and love for those who persecute us.
GLENN: Absolutely incredible. Absolutely incredible.
STU: I don't know how she was able to -- I mean, I guess I do know how, but it's an incredible thing to watch. And it seemed like it was so -- I don't think I've ever seen a stadium like that, that quiet.
GLENN: Well, it's 100,000 people in the stadium.
STU: She's whispering.
GLENN: Pin drop. Pin drop.
STU: That's what it seemed like.
GLENN: And what a -- what a great moment. What a great moment.
Now, later on in the program, I will get into, what does that mean to forgive? What does that mean to forgive and move on? Forgive and forget?
What is our duty? Because that is the spiritual requirement for your first citizenship. Your first citizenship is your citizenship into the kingdom of God.
That is a requirement to be able to hold that citizenship. Okay?
Forgive those who hate you, persecute you. Kill you. Forgive them!
But there is a second citizenship that we hold. And as long as it does not -- it can never battle the first citizenship. You cannot lose your first citizenship, passport. Because you're doing something in the second citizenship, that you should not be doing.
Okay?
So are they -- are they diametrically opposed in this.
Some might say, yes. I don't think so.
But I just want to talk to you about that here in just a minute. Here she is, yesterday, as I was driving up to the stadium, and I was driving away from the stadium.
The one thing that I thought was, there's not a single building on fire.
Not only in this city. But in the country.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: There was somebody this weekend, that was arrested. Because they were a right-wing. Or I'm sorry.
A left-wing nutjob, that tried to shoot up an ABC. Tried to kill innocent people at a local ABC station. They had nothing to do with Jimmy Kimmel.
None. Nothing. It didn't matter. They just opened fired on an ABC television station. Okay?
Arrested. Also, somebody up I think it was in New Hampshire, goes into a wedding, starts killing people at the wedding, screaming, "Free Palestine." There is evil -- evil. That's the only way to describe this. Irrational evil.
And the only way to fight that, is by doing what she did. And doing what everybody so far has been doing with the Charlie Kirk thing.
And that is fall to your knees in prayer. And follow the teachings of Christ.
Here's what she said, cut two, about riots.
ERIKA: But most of all, God's mercy and God's love has been revealed to me these past ten days, after Charlie's assassination, we didn't see violence. We didn't see rioting.
We saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country. We saw rival!
This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade. We saw people pray for the first time since they were children. We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives.
ERIKA: Charlie liked to journal. And I say this because he did it to remember important moments and sayings that affected him.
And one of the things he wrote in his journal was this: Every time you make a decision, it puts a mark on your soul.
To those of you out there, who just made that decision and took the first step toward a spiritual life, I say thank you and welcome.
GLENN: How many people around the world felt this?
I mean, think of South Korea!
There is a Charlie Kirk movement happening in South Korea!
The Tommy Robinson stuff that's happening over in England. 3 million people on the streets of London!
Holding signs about Charlie Kirk. How many of them watched?
I mean, you're talking England. You're talking, you know, just -- just across the water from Europe.
Godless. Absolutely Godless. How many people are finding their faith again?
Now, the secret is going to be finding those preachers and those pastors that will deliver the message. She just delivered.
That it's not about violence.
It's not about authoritarianism. It's not about any of that stuff.
It's interest B fixing you first.
It's about thinking small. You want to fix the world. Fix you, first!
If we can find those pastors, priests, and rabbis, that are actually saying those things, and tying it to -- I mean, have you heard anybody talk about, get married, and have lots of children more than you have in the last ten days? I mean, probably Elon Musk, is the only one I've heard, you know, really going, you've got to have children. You've got to have children. And I'm doing my best. He's got like 400 of them.
But you have to have children. And in the last week, and especially last night, there were several speakers that were like, get married!
Have children. It gives your life meaning. And it is true! It is absolutely true.
Have children. More than you can afford!
I really was very young and very selfish in my 20s. And -- and, you know, I didn't grow up in a -- in a family. You know, my mom was an alcoholic that committed suicide. My dad was, you know, horribly abused as a child.
And so kind of withdrew because he didn't want to be his father. And so I didn't really -- just this bad kind of family. I mean, we all do. We all do.
You know, families that are just not necessarily the best role models. God bless you, if you had one. But most of us haven't.
And, you know, I mean, I didn't -- I didn't know what family really meant, until recently. Until maybe the last 15 years. And the older I get, the more I understand it!
Fame, fortune, success, vacations, whatever it is you're working for. Whatever it is you're working for, I promise you, is meaningless compared to your family. Compared to finding somebody that you truly love and they love you.
And the only way to find that, is to put first principles first.
When you marry somebody, you must have first principles in line. If you don't, you're never going to make it. You're just not.
Find that person that agrees with you on first principles, and that makes you want to be better. The thing about Tania -- now, she stopped saying this long ago, I'm sure. But I used to inspire her to be better, and she inspired me to be better, you know what I mean?
And she still does. I think I stopped inspiring her long ago. But I still want to be a better man, because of her.
First principles. And somebody that says, that makes you say to yourself, I want to be a better man, for her!
She deserves more than what I am today. You find that person, you will make it through every single storm, you can possibly imagine.
And that's what gives your life meaning.