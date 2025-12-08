Glenn Beck previews his upcoming interview with George AI, an artificial intelligence he's creating for The Torch using ONLY writings from the founding era. And George has some incredible advice for how to save America ...
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. I was at Mar-a-Lago last night. I've been trying to help raise funds for several organizations. I've been speaking at several fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago over the last couple of weeks. And it's -- it's an amazing thing to see how many people are just deeply, deeply engaged in saving our nation. And, you know -- you know, our -- our life. Our -- our fortune, and our sacred honor, comes to -- comes to mind.
The denegation of people. Last night, I was there, for the American Journey Experience. Which is an offshoot of Mercury One.
It's our history section. We announce that we are building a museum. A brick and mortar museum. We begin early next year.
And we had some really exciting things to say about that. We'll give you updates on that, as it goes. But we would love to have -- right now, you can come into a very small museum. I think we have -- I don't know. Maybe 10,000 square feet. I think our vault is 5,000 square feet. And, you know, we invite people in to see some of the things.
It's really by invitation only. Or if you call Mercury One, you can get in. But we will open up the museum. And it's not just a museum, it's also the teaching center.
So we were talking about that last night, and last night, I introduced for the first time, George AI. The interaction that I had with AI. Now, remember, this is proprietary technology. And information.
This is based on the library, that we have. Which is the third largest collection of founding documents in the world.
Only behind the national archives, and the library of Congress.
And it's all original sources. So it's all the writings of the Founders. All of the -- all of the writings that influence them. That we know, from their writing, they read this. Or they were basing these things on these different items.
It's the Federalist papers. It's all of the documents. It's all of their letters to each other. It's their personal writings.
It's the Bible. It's Blackstone's law. It's all of the things that they had access to that influenced them.
In a positive way, to build America. And we have George, which is the librarian.
And George is going to be a -- a system that will be able to give you answers to things.
And show you the actual documents.
But will be able to speak to you, in your own language. If you try to read the Founders now, it's so hard!
Because they were so smart! They're using words, like, I don't even know what that means.
And when you read the Founders, you usually to have read it with a dictionary, side by side.
It's difficult. And their language is so formal.
So it's hard for us to relate to them. But all of the knowledge, this deep, deep knowledge is there from these guys.
Ritually, they wrote.
I'm trying to remember, is it George Washington?
One of them wrote at a 70th grade level.
Seventieth grade. You know, and so they're just way advanced. Way advanced. We put all of this information into our own system. This is an AI system built by me and my team.
And it has pretty much like, if you will, an electric fence around it. It cannot go and pull information from the outside. And mix it, with the information from the inside. So it can go and we can import things and say, hey. I want you to look at this bill, and tell me, is this bill even constitutional?
What would the Founders even say about this bill?
And it will look at that bill, and then it will go through all of their, you know, discussions and everything else. Everything that is in that system, memorized from start to finish. Which starts hallucinations. And it will analyze that bill. Or it will analyze that story.
Or you can say, hey. I want my kids to understand the Bill of Rights.
In George AI, right now, is I don't even know how many thousands of sermons there are, from the pulpit, where the churches where these guys attended.
Because almost everything from the declaration and Bill of Rights came from the pulpits.
And it's amazing, when you read some of these sermons that these guys gave.
It will be on, you know, the right to life, liberty, and property.
I mean, that will be the sermon.
And today, everybody will be like, oh, I can't say that from the pulpit.
We have all these sermons that our laws were based on. These whys were based on.
And so you can ask him anything.
And so when you sit down, for the very time, and you're going to talk to George Washington or a reasonable facsimile of him, when you ask him -- my question was, we fed in all the conditions of what's happening in America today. And I wanted to have a conversation. And here's a bit of the very first conversation with George AI. Listen.
VOICE: George, we have programmed a lot of information and given you a lot of information on what's going on in today's America. Based on your writing and the writings of the rest of the Founders, what do you feel like is the biggest problem or where we should start to fix things?
VOICE: If I may speak plainly, my countrymen, the danger -- the greatest danger in our republic lies not in foreign arms or.
GLENN: May I stop you for a second. Can you dumb it down just a little bit.
VOICE: Okay. I do have 29 points and they're all referenced to exactly what we said in the past.
VOICE: Just in today's language. Okay. Okay. I get it.
Let me speak to Americans. If I'm honest, America's biggest problem isn't political or economic. It's all moral. You've drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible in the first place. Freedom. To be free, you have to discipline. You have to have faith. You have to have character.
And if you don't have any of those things, laws -- laws can't stop anything. And I mean little government terms, either weak or oppressive.
You have grown skeptical of truth. You're reckless with debt. You're comfortable blaming instead of building anything. And this my time, we've understood that self-governance begins with self-control. Do you even recognize what self-control is?
Public virtue matters more than public opinion. You keep electing these people, expecting things to change, but you haven't changed. The fix is not going to be found in Washington, DC. It's going to be found in every home, every school, every heart.
You know, where are the citizens who value duty over comfort? Principle over popularity?
America was built to be a moral and self-governing nation. It's only that foundation that will still save her.
(music)
GLENN: Beginning January 5th, on the Torch. You can find information at Glenn Beck.com. You'll notice he started speaking. Because this is what you will see. At the beginning, I will have to do the interviews with him. Because compute power is so expensive.
And we'll ask you to write in. In fact, you can do it now. The Torch at GlennBeck.com.
What would you like to learn from the Founders. What would you like the children to learn from the Founders.
Would you like a posts from the Founders, on the Bill of Rights, or the Federalist papers. Or whatever.
What would you ask, if you could ask the Founders a question, what would you ask them.
At the beginning, because of compute power, we will be feeding those in. Examine then producing and rolling out every day, different podcasts or answers or whatever, from George AI. I -- I pray and I hope, and I'm -- and I'm -- I have pretty good advisers on what we're going to be able to do. And it depends on how many people are -- are using it. And -- and, you know, if we get people to help us in support.
Compute power, the cost of it will go down.
And we'll be able to afford bigger amounts of compute. And you'll be able to have a one-on-one conversation like I just did. Have a one-on-one conversation, and you'll notice at the beginning, he came out. Because this is the way. It's trained to give you the actual verbiage. And when he said, I have 29 points. Believe me, because we edited there. He went on.
And, oh, my gosh.
It gets tedious. But he has the 29 points. He can show you the documents. And it's all in his language. Or you can do what I did and say, just speak in language. Dumb this done. This needs to be understood by an 8-year-old.
And it will continue to adjust. You'll eventually, hopefully in the first year in 2026 for the 250th anniversary, you will be -- you will be able to say, I have a 15-minute commute, and I'm taking my kids to school every day. And it takes me 15 minutes to drive to solo.
And they need to understand, whatever it is.
They need to understand the civic responsibilities, they need to understand the
responsibility part of our rights.
Whatever it is. Can you develop a podcast? I need them to understand the Bill of Rights, so I would like to do it in the next ten days.
And it needs to be no longer each episode. Each episode needs to be no longer than 14 minutes. So you get into the car. And it's 14 minutes.
Eventually, when it's coming to you live, it will ask you questions. At the end, it will finish the podcast.
Then it will ask each member. You can say, I have an 8-year-old. 12-year-old.
And me. And I'm 40.
It will each of you questions, just to gauge, did you understand what was just taught?
And if you don't -- if -- if AI decides you don't really have it, you don't understand the real essence of this, it will then rejigger the next posts. So the next time you're in the car, going to and from school, it will adapt to you, to be able to go back and teach it more clearly.
And it will learn you. So it will learn, ah. The deficit is here. Or they're a more visual learner.
They're more of this kind of learner or whatever. They'll understand in stories or they understand just in facts, whatever. It will understand each member. And it will be able to teach them, directly, in their language.
The way they learn. I hope, this is my goal.
Because I feel like I -- I accomplish what I set out to accomplish with TheBlaze. I feel like I've accomplished that a few years ago, and I'm not good at treading water. And I feel like we accomplished our goal of my goal, at least, was to just open a door that others could walk through.
Open the door.
And show America and show talent, that you can start something yourself. You can do this on your own.
And you can present it in a way, that is just as credible and more -- just as, if not more powerful than any of the networks, and you don't have a boss breathing down your neck. You don't have people that you are having to answer to. You can speak your mind and tell the truth as you understand it and chart your own course. Nobody was doing that when I started TheBlaze.
I mean, the only people that had a spine. A backbone, if you will. A digital backbone, that could provide a live network kind of feed was Major League Baseball. They were the only ones. They were the first in to say, we can do a live sports coverage.
I partnered with Major League Baseball and say, can we use your spine? We want to do live news. We did. This is at a time when Netflix was still sending movies through the mail. Now, look at what's happened. So I think we've disrupted the news industry, we've disrupted all of that, destroyed it and reinvented it. This is my next phase of my life, probably the last chapter of my life. I want to do the same thing and disrupt education and the way we learn, and to show you an ethical way to use AI, one that you will not get lost into, it will always remain a tool in your hands, not the other way around.