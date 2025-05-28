Blog
Glenn's Show Prep

Glenn Beck remembers Phil Robertson's GREATEST momentsplay icon
May 28, 2025

Glenn Beck remembers Phil Robertson's GREATEST moments

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson has passed away at the age of 79. Glenn Beck gives a heartfelt farewell to one of the bravest men he has ever met and explains why he believes Phil “was the beginning of a new Jesus movement.” Plus, Glenn plays a highlight reel of Phil’s most inspiring moments on his BlazeTV podcast, "Unashamed".

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Speaking of those who have passed on, Phil Robertson died over the weekend. Phil, of course, was a friend and a member of the Blaze team for years. And we just loved him. Just absolutely loved him.


I wasn't -- I'm not a fan of reality TV, so I never really watched Duck Dynasty. Until I traveled the country. I went across the country, and every single gas station I was in, every truck stop I was in to get gas, they had like a whole section of Duck Dynasty stuff. And I was like, who are these Duck Dynasty people? And then I watched, and I realized, why it was so big. Not only was it real. And these guys were believably real, I think Phil Robertson was the beginning of the -- I don't know. The beginning of a new Jesus movement.

I mean, he was the first guy that I heard that was brave enough to end every single show on national television with a prayer.

And that was -- I think that was the deal. I think we won't do it, unless you say that we can end with a prayer every time.

Who does that? One of the bravest things I've ever seen, is the movie that he made, about himself.

It did not make him look good, at all.

Just showed who he had -- who he had allowed himself to be. And who had become, through Christ.

So our just are with Phil. Do we happen to have that montage? Can we play the -- here's the montage of some of the moments with Phil Robertson.

PHIL: There's a lot of people who are afraid. Is it possible the Lord is not their refuge and their fortress and their trust is not in him?

They're trying to make it without God. This coronavirus thing, I've seen more fear in the ungodly way more than I have from the Godly.

I will be with him or her in trouble. I'll deliver them and honor him. With long life, I will satisfy them. I'll show them my salvation. All that's required of you, is love God and love your neighbor.

And this country sorely needs it. I'm just watching how they're operating in the pandemic.

They're scared to death. No faith in the resurrection. That's why they're afraid. We're back to Jesus, and his death for us. Took away all of our mistakes, all of our sins. Buried in a tomb, raised from the dead. It's all we got! It's all we got.

Faith, hope, and love. The greatest of those is love for God and your fellow man. Lord knows, we need that. Look, we only live just a short period of time.

So don't fear plagues, pandemics. Pestilence, and all that.

Practice hygiene. Do all that. Common sense, you say. But as far as shutting down your work, your life, your freedom your pursuit of happiness, don't set that aside, ever.

Hold on to those things. I've seen this one come, and now it's time to break out and just move on.

It's killed some of us. But we're all going to die. It's just a question of when.
(music)
Jesus came to deliver you from your sin and from your physical death. He's conquered death!

He too shared in the humanity, so that by his death, he might destroy him who holds the power of death.

That is the devil. And free those who all their lives were held in slavery by the fear of death.

These ungodly people are scared to death of dying. And then they all die.
(music)
We have a hope beyond the grave. So take it all in stride.

Let's get back to work!

GLENN: Well done, good and faithful servant, Phil Robertson.

Under Kash Patel, the FBI is finally investigating many high-level cases that were left unanswered under President Biden. Glenn Beck reviews some of the biggest cases and why he believes “we’re going to see some arrests” in the next few months, hopefully weeks. Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss the Trump administration's recent actions against Harvard.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Well, we have more from the FBI and Dan Bongino. He said, I've received briefings on a few cases every week, and we're making progress. And he said, anybody who has a tip on any of these, please contact the FBI. He said that he and Kash Patel are looking to reopen or push additional resources, and investigative attention to the -- you ready?

The leak of the draft by the Supreme Court opinion. Overturning Roe vs. Wade.

I'm telling you now, people in very well placed positions know who that leaker is.

But also, the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing, in the White House.

And the planting of the pipe bombs outside of the democratic and Republican National Committee.

He says, I have requested briefings. Weekly. I get them.

We're making progress. I talked to him late last week. And I -- I think we're going to see some arrests on some of these. Some of these big things. I told I last week, I was hoping we would see some people in handcuffs, over COVID.

I hope that happens this week, or next.

But we'll see.

The cocaine that was in the White House, come on.

Really?

We should probably know who that was. And I don't think it was under Biden believe it or not.

We should know who that was. They stopped the investigation after 11 days of investigating. Because they knew. They knew.

They've added some resources to that.

Do you know how many -- how many people did they have on the pipe bomb thing, Stu?

STU: How many people?

GLENN: How many FBI agents did they have, investigating the pipe bombs?

STU: I don't know. Not enough.

GLENN: Yes. It's a pretty big. Take a guess.

STU: I mean, what it should be is probably 40. I don't know. A lot of agents?

GLENN: One.

STU: One. Okay.

GLENN: They had one. Of course, they didn't find anything. They had one guy on it. They don't have one guy on that now. They have more people on that. And they -- they've, you know, reupped the 500,000-dollar reward for anyone who can identify him or her, whoever -- whoever had that. So I think that's some good progress. And the FBI did make some arrests this weekend. Colorado man who has made some really, really heinous threats to Donald Trump, he's 28 years old. He lives in Colorado.

He threatened to assassinate President Trump.

He said, we are going to kill -- right now, we will hunt you down and kill you both at the White House, and death to Trump.

Then he wrote on Facebook, to the United States Department of Justice. The former president has several hours to resign or certain death.

Now, you would think that he would have been picked up right away, but FBI was on it.

And they have picked him up. He apparently, according to the complaint, he traveled to an embassy branch, May 19th, carrying a backpack, containing three Molotov cocktails. He approached the embassy office. This is the Israeli embassy. Spat on the guard, and said, FU.

And then he was going to throw Molotov cocktails, but then the guard wrestled him to the ground.

One bottle spilled out, and he was left there. He got away with his backpack and two other bottles, but they have now identified him and arrested him. May we never hear his name. Oh, I didn't give it. May we never hear it again, anyway.

STU: It's amazing, how we went through all that time, where they can ban you for every kind of off-color joke you make on social media. Almost instantly.

GLENN: Yep.

STU: And yet, these threats can be out there against the president of the United States, and nothing seems to happen for long periods of time. Some of these people wind up doing it, and we don't find out until much, much later, that they had even posted stuff at all.

GLENN: I know. I know.

STU: They're not brought into custody because they made the threat. They are brought into custody six months after they made the threat, when they actually attempt the threat themselves. Fascinating.

GLENN: Really incredible.

The New York Times on Friday, in case you missed this, on Friday, the New York Times admitted that Donald Trump holds the levers of power in his battle at Harvard university. The Times said, Harvard has no way out of this. This is going to cripple them. He's come after them for their anti-Semitism and said, well, you know what, we're not giving you any federal money. You get rid of the DEI thing. You get anti-Semitism under control, we can talk about it. Instead, they doubled down on their DEI. So he said, fine. You can't enroll international students anymore. And I'm taking away all your funding. Now, the judge blocked the banning of the international students for a little while. I think that was just temporarily blocked.

But he's got massive federal funding that he's withholding.

Now, he says he's going to give it to the trade schools. Which I would be all for.

But unfortunately, it was earmarked for science and medicine.

So he can't just give that to the welding school. But he can definitely hold it back.

And I'm fine with that. You fine with that, Stu? I'm good.

STU: Yeah. I think so. I mean, obviously, it has to be done the right way. It seems he's doing it the right way. And honestly, I don't understand how this will crush Harvard. They've got billions and billions of dollars. What does that mean, that they need federal funding?

They shouldn't need federal funding, certainly.

GLENN: No.

STU: But, I mean, I keep hearing this claim. I know part of it is because some of the endowment is specifically targeted to certain things. So they can't just use it for general purposes. What else is the cause of that, Glenn?

GLENN: They're also -- Trump is talking about taxing the endowment now. So he taxes the endowment.

There's a huge number that goes to the federal government, and I say amen to that. I think they should just be taxed in general. You make this money. You are taxed -- why are we making you tax-free? That makes no sense whatsoever.

STU: I agree with that.

GLENN: But what they're really concerned about, are you going to go to Harvard, if you're seeing Harvard in a war with the White House and the -- the funding for the research you want to do is off again, on again?

Why not just go to Yale? Why not go to Stanford?

Why not go to someplace else, that's doing that research.

I'm not going to Yale. So they're thinking, this is not only going to hurt immediately. But it will also hurt the people that want to go to Harvard.

They're like, I don't want any of that in my life. I just want to do the work. I just want to do the work.

STU: This is why this is pathetic. They should say, well, we don't want any dollars from the federal government then. Like, that's what they won't do, and they won't.

GLENN: They won't.

STU: I mean, Hillsdale somehow pulls it off. Right?

GLENN: I know. I know.

STU: There are lots of universities and colleges that do this because of a principled stand they made.

You know, if you're worried about government influence, you should listen to conservatives, who have been telling you forever, then don't deal with government influence.

Do it on your own.

I mean, it's inexplicable, that they just wouldn't do that. If they wanted to take this supposedly brave stance.

Stop depending on the government then.

GLENN: I was talking to somebody about a project I am working on.

And they said, you know, the government offers grants for that. I just laughed. I said, do you know who I am?

Taking a government grant. No. I don't want the government in any part. I would rather starve than have a government grant involved in anything that I do. No, thank you. No, thank you.

STU: You're not like other celebrities. Most people say, do you know who I am?

Try to get a table at a restaurant. You just say, do you know who I am? When you realize, there is no chance that you will get any benefit from the government and the media.

It's to show how pathetic you are. Not how important you are.

GLENN: Yeah. I mean, it is crazy. It is really, really crazy.

Let's see. Did you see the latest on -- from the book. You're reading Jake Tapper's book, aren't you?

STU: Yeah, I finished it actually over the weekend.

GLENN: And did you get to the part that they were talking about this weekend, where they were saying, that they were willing to do very undemocratic things? You know, just let's get them reelected. And then we have -- they actually called it a Politburo. Do you know what a Politburo? Explain what a Politburo is, if you can. Do you know what one is?

STU: Yeah. You think of a Soviet Union. Right?

GLENN: Right. It's the group -- a group of elites at the very top of the party that makes all the decisions. That's what they were calling themselves internally!

STU: This is one of the things why I think that because of the conversation around Jake Tapper, which has obviously been more about, hey, this guy shouldn't have written this book. He didn't do the coverage right at the time and all that stuff. Which is important to talk about.

But like, I think conservatives have missed out on a book, they actually probably would really like. It's basically 90 percent of this book, is just bashing Joe Biden. And showing all sorts of conspiracies around him to hide this from the American people.

There are a lot of stuff in there, that is really important. And absolutely a foundation of investigation by Congress into what occurred here.

So like --

GLENN: Are we going to do anything about it?

See, that's why I don't want to read it. Because I don't want to get all juiced up on it. Because I already am.

I know enough.

I don't want to get all juiced up about it.
And then nothing happens. I mean, this couple should go to jail. They should go to jail.

STU: I mean, look, if they want to do this investigation.

At least start it right now. If they lose the House, it becomes more difficult, of course.

You can absolutely do this investigation.

And a lot of people were talking about the book. Like, well, we already knew this.

Conservatives are already saying this stuff. And, of course, conservatives were saying this.

We were. We were saying this.

But we were not. We did not have quotes from the people who were actually doing it.

We didn't -- we saw what we saw, publicly. Which was really important.

We all speculated on -- like, for example. During the assassination attempt. While this was going on.

What did we all speculate on. Like, they don't care about this at all. In reality, they probably are only angry about this assassination attempt. Because this --

GLENN: Because it couldn't work out.

STU: It couldn't work politically for Donald Trump.

They have aides, close aides to Biden giving that exact quote in this book. The only reason they're upset about -- I forget the exact phrasing of the quote. They were upset about it, because they were worried it would benefit Donald Trump politically.

Some of the stuff is confirmed in here. Some of it is additional to what a conservative would fee. It's weird because I think we're so obsessed with the author of this book, for some reason. That we're not actually looking at this. And taking what I think is something we don't normally see. This is the stuff that we beg for, as conservatives. That mainstream journalists would actually do this.

Do we like the timing? No. Although, it's worth noting that Alex Thompson is the coauthor of the book. And was reporting this at the time. He was one of the people doing it. Still, I just don't think it's the main story of the book. This should lead to investigations, and I hope at his.

GLENN: It's not.

Yeah. It's not the main story.

And I think there are some, that just don't want to give Jake Tapper a dime.

I'm one of them on that. If you could download it, I would be more likely to read it.

STU: Well, let me just give you quickly, Glenn, on that note.

You can, if you happen to be a Spotify subscriber, it's part of their subscription program.

They do audiobooks on this.

GLENN: I will do it tonight.

STU: Yeah. And it will cost you zero extra dollars.

GLENN: Yeah. The other thing. Like I said, I don't think it's entirely like Jake Tapper.

I think some people feel that way. But I also think that -- I think we've lost so much faith in the system. We just don't think anything is going to happen. So why?

Why?

Okay. Wow. They did that too. Yeah. Well, we've been watching the things they've been doing, and getting away with for a very long time.

You know, write a book, when you have one of them actually go to trial and then to prison. That's a book I'll read. Okay?

The rest of it, I've heard it all before. I've heard it all before. This and worse. So write a book when they actually go to jail.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me -- let me start here, before I get into what I think is coming. And this is a good indication of it.

Last night, at the Israeli embassy, two staff members.

They're called diplomats. Because they were probably at a diplomatic passport.

They worked at the embassy. These are just two young kids in their 20s. Yaran Lachinski and Sara Milgram (phonetic).

They were walking out of an event, that happened to be at the Capitol Jewish museum in Washington, DC.

And a 30-year-old guy, we now know is Elias Rodriguez. He's from Chicago. He decided that he was going to kill himself some Jews. And so he stood in waiting with a gun. And he gunned these two kids down, in cold blood. They caught him. They confiscated the gun.

I hope he -- I mean, if we had the death penalty. I mean, I would hope he would get the death penalty. But we don't do that anymore. And he's going to be tried most likely in Washington, DC.

So God only knows what happens to him. But this is a couple who just this week, unbeknownst to her, gone out and bought an engagement ring here in America. Was going to bring it back home in his pocket to Israel.

And when they got back to Israel, next week. He was going to propose. Their whole life, any children they would have had. Gone! Now, let me tell you who this guy is. We now know, that this guy was part of a Marxist, pro-Hamas organization.

It's Marxist, communist.

These are the people our schools are churning out.

This is ends justify the means.

These are the same people that are, you know -- the same people that are now helping these judges and pushing these judges, and protesting in the streets. And causing all kinds of havoc.

Because they think that they should stand up for the rights of murderers and everything else.

To stay here in our country.

Then you have people like the governor of Minnesota. Saying that ICE is Trump's modern day Gestapo.

Everything is being ratcheted up. Everything is -- I mean, you have -- you have Fang Fang's boyfriend. Saying that, they've arrested McIver, a congresswoman who was assaulting a police officer, trying to storm the gates of a secure facility for ICE.

All she had to do if she wanted oversight was call them, and they would have let her in.

But they instead, the mayor who wants to be governor of New Jersey, he -- you know, they came with a bunch of protesters.

They protested -- as soon as, they opened the gate to let a bus in.

The protesters. The congresswoman and the mayor. They all surged at the gate.

ICE did their best to stop them.

They were assaulted, yada, yada, yada.

And now, you know, Nancy mace just introduced a bill in Congress, that said she should be removed from Congress.

I think she should. That's how sad things are. She should be removed from Congress.

She's assaulting police officers.

The DOJ is going to prosecute her. After the investigation for that.


Why would -- why -- last night on TV. I asked the question. Why would the Democrats be going this way?

Why would they be standing up for murderers. Why would they be standing up for Hamas?

Why would they be ratcheting up?

It's not a way to win in an election. You're not going to win.

America is not going to embrace that. I believe that may not be the -- the plan.

You know, revolution and direct action stuff, that's what they're trained to do.

It's the highest calling of the left.

And this isn't about politics. This is about a Marxist worldview, that has been baked into the minds of several generations of Americans through our university classrooms now.

I can give you the -- the history of it.

But, I mean, it starts with John Dewey. And then it goes to a guy named Paulo. I think his name is Freire. And Freire, he wrote a book called The Pedagogy of the Oppressed. And that is the sacred text for the left, and the educational revolution. You want to know what happened to our education? Pedagogy of the Oppressed.

Read it! He didn't see schools as a place for learning math or history. He saw them as battlegrounds for social action.

All across the US, his critical pedagogy is still the dominant theory in teacher education programs today. So they are churning out radicals.

And his big idea was, see if this sounds familiar: The world is divided into oppressors, and the oppressed. So the classroom is where you train students to see everything through that lens.

You're either the oppressor or the oppressed. This is Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, DEI. Every other oppressed versus oppressor framework. That's taken over our corporations and our campuses, comes from this.
The wake of the Hamas attack in Israel, October 7th, '23.

Jonathan Haidt, one of the brilliant minds of our day. He wrote an article called Why Anti-Semitism Sprouted So Quickly On Campus.

He says the students have learned now, a new morality. Let me read this to you.

To view everyone as either oppressor or victim.

Students were thought to use identity as the primary lens through which everything is to be understood.

Not in their course work. But in their personal and political lives. When students are taught to use a single lens for everything.

Their education is harming them, rather than improving their ability to think critically.

This is the new morality. This is what has driven our universities off a cliff.

And it's about to run our country off a cliff, if more people don't wake up.

Because this is what fuels the direct action in the streets.

Now, I said last hour, and I said last night on TV, that I think, I don't know if it's going to be this summer.

But we are headed for real, you know, BLM riots. All across America.

On multiple fronts.

It's coming. It's just coming. And it's coming from -- I mean, we've seen the political violence from the left.

No matter what the mainstream media wants to tell you. Oh, no.

We're worried about the white man and the extremist.

Well, you know what, I'm worried about everybody, right now, quite honestly.

But one side really has a track record.

And I don't have to go back into the time machine to go see it.

Let me give you a few. Off the top of our heads, as we sat around this morning. You ready? Baseball field attack on Republican congressman in 2017 by a Bernie Sanders supporter. That almost killed Representative Steve Scalise.

He was out to kill all of the Republicans on the baseball diamond, and we now know that our DOJ covered it up. Because who was in charge?

2020, BLM riots, which caused at least a dozen deaths. And an all-time US record of $2 billion in damages.

The 2020 Antifa riots in Portland, where the Department of Homeland Security spent 12 million dollars just to protect the federal buildings, during weeks long battle with rioters.

At one point the rioters barricaded federal offices inside a courthouse and tried to set the building on fire. How about the 96 different Crisis Pregnancy Centers that were attacked since the Dobbs decision was overturned?

Or overturned Roe vs. Wade, or the hundreds of Catholic churches that have been vandalized with pro-abortion messages.

Or the man who was arrested with weapons, all kinds of stuff, outside Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh's house, who claimed he was there to assassinate Kavanaugh, because of the Dobbs decision.

Then there was the assassination of the United Health Care CEO, Brian Thompson last year.

The alleged killer held left-wing views.

And now the left, has lionized him.

He's a hero of the left. You don't put that man up as a hero for your movement. You don't make him a hero, unless you agree with violence.

Unless you believe no matter what, ends justify the means. He's now a folk hero.

How about the burning of the Tesla dealerships and the cars?

Last month, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's official residence was firebombed, the suspect allegedly set the governor's mansion on fire. Because of what -- what? Because Shapiro, who is Jewish, what he wants to do to the Palestinian people. Okay. Wait a minute. So shooting last night. The fire there. Huh.

Then, of course, there was the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life last year. Somehow, we still don't know the details about the assassin's political views. But seems pretty unlikely that he was a conservative. The pattern is very clear, and what's disturbing about this is, it's getting worse after the election.

Okay? What these -- when these people talk about democracy what about they mean is, communist-style people's revolution. And I want to make sure you understand this. I'm not talking about the average Democrat that is your neighbor. I don't believe they believe this stuff.

I think they've been duped into believing, that through the hatred of Donald Trump. And they may have legitimate reasons for not liking Donald Trump. Okay? Not going to argue with that. You might have legitimate reasons for not liking him. But they have been so indoctrinated by the mainstream media, they've only been given half of the story. And the half that they're giving, a lot of times is out and out lies. I mean, let's talk about the Biden stuff. Okay?

And you've been indoctrinated to hate Donald Trump. Which stops you from looking at what your side is actually doing and the coordination of it.

And if you think that it's not coordination, well, let me just tell you about the coalition of Democratic governors called governor's safeguarding democracy.

It is a group that is led by JB Pritzker, who is the Illinois governor. And Colorado's governor, Jared Polis.

This is a coordinated effort, to defy president Trump's immigration policies, and to get some heavy hitters calling the shots.

One day, after Trump's second inauguration, the group held a Zoom meeting, led by none other than Norm Eisen.

Who is that?

He's the former White House ethics czar. So funny. And a special counsel for Trump's first impeachment trial. He's also one of the ringleaders of the current lawsuit campaign. He's laid this whole thing out. Now, their strategy is laid out in a book called Governor Safeguarding Democracy: Firewall for Freedom.

Now, it was obtained through a FOIA. By the daily signal. Why is nobody -- why isn't anybody saying, thank you, daily signal.

Why isn't anybody talking about this?

Well, we know, because mainstream media, who is never going to talk about this. The plan includes model executive orders for governors to use in blocking national guard deployments, if they don't like them.

And refuse state resources for federal immigration enforcement.

One draft orders says, that states shall provide no time, money, or facilities for National Guard units, deployed without the governor's approval. Another direct state agencies, to withhold information, if they suspect it's being used for immigration actions. So they are plotting. And what exactly are they preparing to obstruct? What National Guard deployments? What are you talking about?

Well, Governor Pritzker said something in a speech, that I think ties into this directly. I'll give that to you, in one minute.

First, Byrna launcher.

How strange is it, that the world is kind of becoming a little bit of a frightening place. And you can feel it at times. You can't always put your finger on it, but you know it's there.

And things seem to be getting worse before they get better. Okay.

If you -- if you've ever thought to yourself, I mean, want to be able to defend my family without making things worse. You're not alone. We all do. Especially if your dad -- this is why I love the Byrna launcher. It's a non-lethal self-defense tool.

And it looks and feels like a firearm, but it launches kinetic and chemical projectiles that disable an attacker, without taking their life. Puts them down on the ground for about 45 minutes.

Enough time for police to get there. So Byrna. B-Y-R-N-A.com. Get 10 percent off now, site-wide for their Memorial Day sale, starting tomorrow on Friday, or use their retail store locator, to find the nearest location, offering live demonstrations, including sportsmen warehouse stores, Byrna retail stores, and other authorized premiere retailers.

It's Byrna. B-Y-R-N-A.com. Ten-second station ID.
(music)

GLENN: So is it just that they're going to use legal action? No.

Now, remember, Pritzker is one of the guys leading this with Norm Eisen and everybody else.

And I want you to listen to what he's saying. He's not talking about the National Guard, and he's not talking about lawyers here. Listen to what he said, just a couple of weeks ago.

VOICE: Never in my life, have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for destruction. But I am now.
(applauding)

VOICE: These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.

GLENN: These people cannot know a moment of peace.

That is a governor of one of our largest states. This is what happens when the system churns out activists instead of thinkers.

Violence is excused as resistance. When governors weaponize their authority to defy the will of the American people.

Trump won in a clear 2024 mandate. Everybody knows that.

Everybody knows, Trump was elected for two things: The economy.

And immigration.

And I don't think in that order.

But he won!

And the left is obsessed with their oppressor, oppressed worldview.

They see only one path, and that is fight, disrupt, and resist. We're not talking about just policy disagreements.

This is a coordinated effort to destabilize America, rooted in decades of Marxist indoctrination.
That's what's happening in America. That's what's coming.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let's see. Let me talk a little bit about something that has just been driving me out of my mind this week.

Or this week. That's Pete Hegseth's Pentagon prayer psychiatrist. Oh, my gosh! He had a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon. New York Times says Hegseth intends to make the prayer service a monthly event.

You know, if -- if Hegseth were sacrificing animals to the pagan God of weather and earth, the New York Times probably would not have a problem with it.

Okay?

This meltdown is so exhausting. Because it is so predictable.

1995 has called.

New York Times. And the ACLU wants their separation of church and state outrage back. Because they didn't know where they placed it. And they seemed they left it with you.

Wednesday of this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted a voluntary Christian prayer service in the Pentagon's auditorium. It was broadcast on their internal network. Now, no one was required to attend. No one was required to watch.

His pastor from his home church in Tennessee spoke at the service, and paid his own way there, by the way.

You didn't pay for this.

The event was packed. Standing room only. And, of course, left-wing media was triggered.

You know, we can do all kinds of stuff, but not worship God.

CNN trotted out their legal experts. Screaming it's a First Amendment violation. You know, that's government endorsing religion.

No. It's not.

I read, I think it's in the New York Times that said, although, the -- the United States early on, did use federal buildings for church services, that was at a time, when there was -- listen to this. A stricter interpretation of the Founder's words.

No. They didn't need to interpret the founder's word, they were the founders!

So it wasn't a stricter interpretation. It was the founder's interpretation. Because they were doing this, all the time.

I know everybody on the left is shocked by this. But the US Capitol served as a church building, every Sunday for almost 70 years.

Started under Thomas Jefferson.

And, by the way, he's the one who wrote the words, separation of church and state.

In a letter.

It's not anywhere else in a federal document.

It's in a letter. Separation of -- and yet, he was the guy who was like, you know what, where I your church service. Just do it in the House of Representatives.

So the House of Representatives, the podium that sits there was for 70 years, the pulpit for preachers. And it wasn't just one denomination.

You could use it. And thousands of people attended. Including presidents like Thomas Jefferson. Who was hardly a Bible thumper.

But it was a hub for worship in Washington, DC. And yet, somehow, the republic survived. And it grew. And it did well.

Somehow or another!

Sorry, but Christian prayers and Bible readings in public, you know, and public officials doing those things, woven into our fabric.

George Washington issued proclamation for days of prayer all the time.

Abraham Lincoln leaned on Scripture during the Civil War. We turned the Civil War around after his proclamation of humiliation, fasting, and prayer to the Almighty God.

I mean, the patron saint of American socialism, FDR.

He read from the Bible, on radio broadcast during World War II.

You know, when we were in the midst of D-Day, he got on, and led the nation in prayer!

You know, so Hegseth, 30-minute prayer in the auditorium. Or 30-minute church service. Not really radical. Not breaking new ground.

Here's the thing, public officials have hosted events for other faiths. In 2007, House of Representatives had a Hindu priest, open the section with prayer.

Multiple Muslim imams have given opening prayers, read from the Koran and the House chamber.

The Pentagon's chapel hosted service for multiple faiths, including Islam, Judaism. The media, they lose their mind on those too. Right? Oh. No. No. No.

In fact, that's a cause for celebration for the media. After one imam gave the House prayer in 2017, the Washington Post published the full text of his prayer.
But they don't want to tell you what happened at the Pentagon, other than, it happened!

He's got Christians in the Pentagon.

Panic, everybody!

You know, let me be really, really frank with you. New York Times and those who are freaked out by this -- and history, and can repeat it accurately, you let me know. Okay?

But let me ask you this question. Why do rainbow flags fly in federal buildings every June for pride month, all month long?

Why are -- why is it forced?

Left is fine with those. Military bases around the world have hosted drag shows. Drag shows!

You don't have a problem with that. But you have a problem with the church service?

The left, especially when Joe Biden was in office. Treated Pride Month like it was a sacred holiday.

The left dotes on the LGBTQ movement with religious fervor.

Because it's become a religion.

And it is now clearly a government-endorsed religion, a voluntary Christian prayer service is cause for front page outrage.

Yet, this isn't? Nothing? Hmm. Wait a minute. Hmm.

Ever since I can remember, the left has weaponized this myth of separation of church and state.

But the guy who was attending the prayers in the House of Representatives. Reminder, the phrase is not in the Constitution. The First Amendment says this.

Now, listen to this New York Times. I know you have a hard time with words. But you talk pretty.

So listen to these words. And see if you can understand them.

They're very complex.

The First Amendment says, Congress shall not establish a religion.

Or prohibit its free exercise. Wait a minute.

So they can't establish a religion. Or prohibit it, the free exercise of religion.

That's it. Nothing about endorsing a religion. And that's not what Pete Hegseth is doing.

You know, the left twists this to erase Christianity from the public square.

While they mandate the celebration of state-backed secular ideologies.

Whether it's pride or climate change, or the sacred earth worship that's going on.

And I could make the case, that that -- either one of those, is the government establishing a religion.

DEI. All of that is treated like a religion.

Climate change, it's a religion.

Transgender surgery, it's a religion.

It doesn't matter what science says. Believe this.

And if you don't believe this, you're a heretic!

And you have to be excommunicated from all of society.

It is a religion, with its own high priests.

And that's government establishing a religion!

So if you really want to go to battle on this. Let's go to battle on this. Shall we?

Because maybe in your wildest dreams, Pete Hegseth, which he didn't do. Would get up and go, Christianity is neat. And everybody here should be a Christian.

I endorse it!

That is constitutionally okay.

But what you have done, with all of these woke ideas, is you have now established a religion.

Not endorsed.

Established!

Let me read it to you, one more time.

Congress cannot establish a religion or prohibit its free exercise thereof. So we can be honest with each other, because we know which one is trying to destroy one religion.

And we know which ones are establishing new religions.

And you're on the losing side of this one, New York Times.

But, you know what, at least you're consistent.

The Debate You NEVER Saw Coming | Rep. Ro Khanna | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 258play icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

The Debate You NEVER Saw Coming | Rep. Ro Khanna | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 258

Is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) the next Democrat nominee for president? He and Glenn debate due process, border policy, deportation, and Trump. But they agree on the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, nuclear energy, cuts to the defense budget, and revitalizing American manufacturing. Rep. Khanna contends that the “administrative state has played a constructive role” and explains why he is proud of the “Inflation Reduction Act” before questioning the impact of Elon Musk’s efforts with the DOGE and laying out his plan to tackle U.S. debt, including taxing the billionaires in his own district, which includes Silicon Valley. Glenn is “pushing for Congress to take their power back,” and Ro Khanna hopes artificial intelligence will help “reindustrialize the country” to “help us lead against China.” While not reaching a consensus on topics like universal basic income, shutting down USAID, or progressive economic reform, they both agree that “we need more conversations in this country.”