Glenn Beck unveils The Torch: A movement to ignite education and purpose

The Torch arrives 1.1.2026 ...
While he was President, Barack Obama tried to sell the world a bag of lies about Iran and the true views of its leaders in order to pass the now-infamous "Nuclear Deal" back in 2015. Why did Obama so brazenly mislead the American people and the entire world about Iran? Glenn Beck exposes the reality of what was truly at play here and why Obama put us in the position we are today with regards to dealing with the Iranian threat.
“We’re already in the beginning of the kinetic part of the Third World War.” Steve Bannon joins Glenn Beck to react to President Trump’s ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, which was on shaky ground just hours after it was announced. Is there a chance that the Deep State is feeding the administration bad information? Steve explains why he believes Deep State CIA operatives may be pushing for regime change in Iran.
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Host of Bannon's War Room. Former White House chief strategist. Steve Bannon.
Welcome to the program, Steve. How are you?
STEVE: Hey, Glenn. Thanks for having me.
GLENN: You bet. Stu and I were just saying. This is like fast and furious.
I can't keep up with all the action that's going on.
It looks like the cease-fire has fallen apart. Donald Trump is not happy about it.
In case you missed what he said, headed to the helicopter this morning, can we play that, Sara?
Do we have it?
The edited version, please.
(laughter)
DONALD: Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay. Now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either.
But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning. Because the one rocket that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land, I'm not happy about that.
Well, we basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don't know what the (bleep) they're doing. Do you understand that?
GLENN: Yes. Mr. President, I think we understand where you're coming from.
What are your thoughts, Steve?
STEVE: Look, you know the president as well as anybody. And you can tell, he's put a lot of his spirit into this. A lot of his focus. And he has worked out -- I mean, I've never seen him, quite frankly, this mad, on any topic.
He's really worked up.
And I think he, you know, really went overtime, once with the Qataris. And UAE. And got to work at this cease-fire.
And once everybody put town their guns. And, of course, they're slogging it out.
I think Mark Prudhoe over at Axios was reporting even more than that, was going to Marine One and into NATO.
I think he had a phone call with Netanyahu, and really got on him, about this.
So, you know, this thing is very tenuous, but the President has gone the extra yard, to make sure everybody, you know, puts down their guns and have both sides try to figure this out.
GLENN: You know, I saw a tweet from him this morning, that said, Israel, do not, you know, follow through on these bombs.
And he -- I've never seen him do this before.
Do not do it! Donald J. Trump president of the United States.
I -- you know, for anybody who ever says that, oh, Donald Trump is being led by those Jews, and Israel is telling him. No. No. Donald Trump is clearly the one in charge here. Would you agree with that?
STEVE: Well, I think, let's discuss it. But I think on this right here, people should take that as a papal bowl. You know, I've never seen him actually do that even in the Ukraine situation, the CCP, the Russians, even some of the toughest situations with Soleimani and others in the first term.
This is -- some of those Truth Social posts were pretty blunt. And like I say, when President Trump is worked up like this, particularly when he's put so much time and he's working for peace, and wants everybody to put the guns down. People should take this as a papal bowl. I think it's that serious.
GLENN: I want to come back to what we -- you said, let's discuss that. And I do want to discuss that.
Before we do, let me just follow up here.
You keep saying, that he spent so much time on it.
I think he has -- I think he has risked more in this last week, with his own base.
Than I've seen him put.
I mean, he put all of the chips on the table. I mean, this could have been an absolute disaster.
Who knows. Maybe it is, in the end.
Maybe it's not.
Maybe it's a Nobel Prize, that he should. Another one, that he should win.
But he -- the base is so divided on this.
I think that's part of the frustration too.
He put all the chips on the table.
Can we just get people to do what they say, they are going to do. Would you agree with that?
STEVE: I would agree, and I think it's even beyond the politics of the base. I mean, Glenn, you know better than anybody, how torn non-interventionists are on this topic.
But maybe it's actually, you know, as commander-in-chief and the resources and the accents.
And the men and women in harm's way. Particularly, as I've argued, we're already at the beginning of the kinetic part of the circle.
If you look at 1939 or 1914 or '41, from Poland and Russia, there's, you know, the guns.
Two million people dead or wounded in Ukraine, and look at the Houthis in the red state.
I mean, this is much -- we're already in the kinetic part of the Third World War. And now this arc of civility.
Cashmere and Pakistan. President Trump is going out of his way to try to be a peacemaker here. And to bring this thing to a conclusion, so people can start to negotiate. We saw the beginnings of that over in the Middle East. So, yes. Definitely politics. The internal politics. The MAGA movement. It's familiar with this. Anybody.
I think it's far deeper than that. And he put it on the table. I think we have to question, why the hell are we even here right now?
Why on the 24th of June, in the year of 2025, in the situation with 10 million alien invader on Biden's watch. In the country.
These neo Confederates, running California, these sanctuary cities. The big, beautiful deal, which has so many huge issues we have to address.
We have spent time talking about this. So many things going on. It's tough. As an active shooting.
GLENN: So, you know, because I've been listening to you. And I think we agree on a lot of stuff here. Neither one of us wanted him to drop the bombs. You're stronger on that, than I am.
But, you know, now that it's been dropped. Now we just have to deal with whatever we're going to deal with.
But I think we both stand on the same place on, my support -- when I read in the Scriptures, you know, who those will bless Israel, I will bless.
That doesn't mean I go town every path that Israel wants. I don't have to agree with them.
I don't have to do anything. The way I believe I'm to bless them, is to say, they have a right to exist. Let's not do another Holocaust. And allow them to use their own power for self-defense.
They've demonstrated they can do that. We don't have to get involved in everything that they're doing.
Would you agree, that that is a reasonable stance?
Or what's the nuance.
VOICE: Yeah. I would take it a little further.
Not just personally. But we're supporters of Israel and the state of Israel.
GLENN: Right.
STEVE: From October 7th, you know, you look at Israel in Gaza, which is messy. We've been a big supporter of there, going against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.
Our only message is, you know, when you have to go to hell, go through as quick as possible.
In Sumeria, what they've done with Hezbollah is monumental. Because Hezbollah, as you know, Glenn, was considered I guess as one of the best countries in the world. What they've done in southern Syria. The Israelis have done militarily, I think and geopolitically, extraordinary war since the surprise attack. But there's just so many questions about this.
And so many questions about why we're so tangled up in this thing right now, that -- and I just think we are anxious. Because to continue to support Israel, and again, look, the support that they really need. We don't have a formal alliance.
We have a special relationship.
They're essentially a protectorate of the United States. And if that's the case, and we should not be in the protectorate business. We shouldn't -- they finally guaranteed to pay five percent. I mean, think of this huge. If you remember, Israel laughed at us for paying 2 percent, which they agreed to in President Trump's first term.
And one of the points was, we can't have Western Europe and the elites in Western Europe as protecting the United States because we can't afford it anymore.
He's making huge moves there, and that's why I think in this situation, we really have to go through and see exactly how this came about.
And I think it will be -- it will illuminate how it goes forward, to sort this mess out.
GLENN: So do you think we would have dropped the bomb if Israel would have dropped that bomb?
I mean, that bomb was made for that particular run. And we have been rehearsing that run for 15-plus years.
Specifically, and nobody else has a weapon, that was built for those -- for that particular drop.
If Israel could have had it. Do you think Donald Trump would have font involved. Because I don't think he would have.
STEVE: Glenn, let me take a slightly different direction.
In '79, my destroyer -- I was in the Pacific fleet. And we were going for our second west pack. You know, terms, and we got the call on the rubber forest.
We were in DESRON '23. The whole famous destroyers -- we got the call that the hostages had been taken. It took us a couple of months to get there. We were one of the first battle groups ever to get to the north Iranian sea. And we were there. I think we rotated out a month before the assault.
But we tracked the assault every day. And, Glenn, you can turn up, like you're not in Kansas anymore.
GLENN: Yeah.
STEVE: The scale of the place is so big. It's so forbidding. You know, the ocean. And if you've ever seen the sun.
It's just so complicated.
As you know, that one was a complete, abject failure.
And I think the region would not serve on any of those ships on the battlefield. Could have told you 90 days before the launch, there was going to be a disaster.
Just given the logistics of it.
This -- it was the tomahawk missiles that went to the third site, and destroyed it above ground.
Essentially, Israel had done nothing, to take down any of the nuclear facilities. Let's go back to the way we had to get to the heart of it. Why did this come out of nowhere?
The intelligence that we're told, the intelligence is different, and this is what happened to Marco Rubio and other people.
That the intelligence is different that happen the indulgence that I see the community have.
You know, classified hearings with Tulsi Gabbard and Ratcliff.
And my understanding is Ratcliff presented additional intelligence that said, this was absolutely an emergency. And had to happen.
And that's what they said, had to happen, last Thursday.
Although, it shouldn't be lost on anybody, that the strike itself was so much to take up the nuclear facilities.
It was essentially a strike, to the senior military. Maybe not to the -- to the religious, that ran the state. And I thought that was just very suspicious.
Including the fact that President Trump had a negotiation meeting set for Sunday.
Now, it wasn't going well, even though they came along. But the first thing we heard was that Ratcliff -- I mean, Whitcaulf (phonetic) couldn't have a meeting because all the negotiators had been killed.
Now, it turned out later, one of the senior guys was not. But I think we have to find out that, like what was the emergency? Why did this actually have to happen?
What was the Intel that said, that they were going to get a bomb.
Surely, the 12, 13 months away, which is what this tradition said. It happened. If that was the case, that's a very different -- we had not gone to that escalatory scale, to diplomacy.
Certainly hadn't gone to economic warfare, particularly Glenn, as you know, cutting off -- not allowing the ship oil to the Chinese Communist Party, which I think is 60 percent of their cash flow.
So many things on the escalatory ladder.
And if you want regime change, I always think the best way to do it is through economic warfare.
Where President Trump got so tough, when he dropped out of the JCPO. And that's why in '22, you had the first time, I think they had a major revolt in the streets.
That only lasted a couple of weeks. That was because they sanctioned President Trump again.
Then we get to the bombing run.
The bombing run is why -- why -- why Los Angeles class submarine. Thirty tomahawks on a facility that is above ground.
And I would love to see the dashboard.
President Trump, I believe that we obliterated it. But I haven't seen any ballistic missile capabilities that can get to the United States tomorrow, San Francisco tomorrow.
I think this whole thing was from the beginning. I think you can look at Fox News, which I really fault here.
This is clearly about a regime change.
I think the Netanyahu government saw an opportunity to do a regime change.
Until I see otherwise, it's an absolute mammalian.
That's the reason I was really against any type of military engagement. Now, it turns out, magnificent logistics, and people don't realize how complicated that was, and how unincredible.
But President Trump, I think it's one and done.
And now he's got a ceasefire. And he's very specific. I think he came out today. I think Bloomberg put out and said that there's no regime change.
But my point is the opposite. Because this is going to suck us into -- if not open combat. This will suck us into just the mind share of President Trump, to have to engage here. When we have so many other president --
GLENN: So -- I want to get -- I want to get into that. I have two things. I have to take a break. Then I will come back with two things.
First of all, I think this is why President Trump was so angry today.
He sees that Israel is going for a regime change, and I don't think he is going to get involved in anything, regarding regime change. He knows that could be an absolute disaster. It could be great. It could be an absolute disaster. And more likely, an absolute disaster. And that's why he's so angry with that. I want to come back and ask you a couple of questions.
One, so is this Deep State? Or is it Israel?
And I would love to hear your upon Israel, and how they might be -- I'm gathering here, you're thinking that they're kind of leading us by the nose.
I disagree with that. I would love to hear your point on that.
We'll get there in 60 seconds.
(music)
I mean, you have seen President Trump in, you know, more situations than most people.
And I -- you know, he has even said, I didn't really know what I was up against. On my first term.
But I am now.
And I have a hard time believing that he's going to be duped by the Deep State. Do you think he is being duped? Or just -- just being moved around, by the Deep State?
STEVE: I don't think. First of all, I don't think it's Israel. I'm a huge supporter of Israel.
GLENN: Okay. Good. I know that. I didn't mean to imply anything differently.
STEVE: No. But here's my concern. My concern -- and I have recommended, listen, when I did the hostage crisis fail, one of the reasons Jimmy Carter being an engineer just had one source of information. You've got one source of information from the apparatus.
They had horrible group think. And they made ethic, fundamental bad decisions, that led to a catastrophe. And really hurt America from decades afterwards.
And part of his failed presidency. What did President Reagan do when he first got in? Bill Casey and people -- pretty street smart, savvy people. And said, we need to set up an end date. We can't just rely on the apparatuses, given particular to the fact that they were quite critical to Nixon and Kissinger and (inaudible) everything. Remember, this plan was eventually to take us down an evil empire.
How did that start? It started with the team lead. That you first have a -- you go through the analysis, just like you go to a doctor, to get a second opinion.
It's the old measure twice, and cut once.
And I think -- I think President Trump is not being manipulated. I'm just not so sure, that all the information that's coming to him is the information -- like I said, let's see where the -- I may be wrong.
But I would like -- it's -- Trump -- John Ratcliff and the CIA. Excuse me. Come for -- whatever this emergency -- this emergency, that we will break out, have a bomb. Have a weapon against us. Of course, listen.
The mullahs and the ayatollah are a bad guy. The rumor -- can talk about a guy, who was shot in the back.
GLENN: Right.
STEVE: He deserves to be taken. These guys are as bad as you get.
GLENN: So --
STEVE: But once you get into regime change -- we're noninterventionist for a reason.
GLENN: Right.
President Donald Trump was FURIOUS after Iran and Israel exchanged missile fire just hours after he announced a ceasefire deal in their "12 Day War." So, what went wrong? Is the ceasefire over? And did Trump have a hidden goal with his ceasefire?
GLENN: All right. Last night, I was driving out with my niece. And I heard the news that there was a -- there was a cease-fire.
And I looked at her. Because we had just been saying earlier in the morning.
She's -- she lives up here in the ranch.
And we were just talked about it.
And I said, you know what is really strange?
Is I'm not getting any sense of real trouble. And I know trouble has to be just over the horizon.
And I don't know. Maybe God is not talked to me anymore.
And she said, no. I feel the same way. In fact, you feel a real sense of peace. And I said, yeah. I think I do too. And I don't understand it. Because the world is on fire.
What is the warning that we should be giving?
What should we be doing?
And then we're driving, and we hear that, you know, peace.
And it shocks both of us.
Cease-fire.
Between Iran and Israel? Are you kidding me?
That's the first real diplomatic break through in a war that has been edging towards the abyss forever.
And, you know, will be the final battle, I believe in the end.
And who brokered it?
Donald J. Trump.
Not NATO. Not the UN. Not the globe. Not a roundtable of seasoned diplomats, sipping espresso in Brussels.
Trump, and he announced it via social media, naturally. He said both parties have agreed to an end to the hostilities, and it would be 24 hours. I think -- I think Iran had to behave itself for the first 12 hours. Then Israel could join. And behave itself for the next 12 hours.
Then after that, everything stops.
Iran said they would stop missile launchers. The takes on this, have been mast. You know it. And I know it. Forty-eight hours earlier, you know, the -- the -- the Israelis had flat end the Iranian revolutionary guard positions.
They had in response, Iran had just leveled sections of Tel Aviv, 200 people wounded in Israel. Black smoke over Damascus. Missiles intercepted over Oman. The region was on fire.
But the fire paused briefly, and then it didn't.
I get up this morning, and here's what the president says. As he's heading for Marine One. We have edited it, and you will understand why we've edited the president's words when you hear it, if you haven't heard it yet. Listen.
DONALD: They violated it, but Israel violated it too.
You know, Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I had never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay. Now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them.
So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that.
Well, we have basically two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don't know what the (bleep) they're doing. Do you understand that?
GLENN: I think everybody did, Mr. President. Then he took to social media.
Israel, do not drop those bombs. Bring your pilots home now. Donald J. Trump, president of the United States.
I don't think I've ever seen him like this before. Now, let that sink in for a second.
The US president publicly telling Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.
Stop your retaliation.
Damage was done. Israel had already -- you know, resumed the airstrikes. This time, a vengeance the Israeli defense minister didn't mince word.
He blamed Iran for breaking the truce.
Launching missiles at civilian targets, again in Israel.
And, of course, you know, Iran denied everything.
They always do.
Play the -- play the sot here of -- of Iran saying how they won the war. This is from Iranian TV yesterday.
Listen to this.
VOICE: It is true --
GLENN: Yesterday, the people conducted a signet radiation.
And they heard the Israelis say, that there were over 500 casualties, in our attacks yesterday, in addition to 300 people that are still missing.
And they are stuck under the rubble. More than 200 people were injured. More than 200. So our operation yesterday, alone, more than a thousand people were killed or injured.
Or still missing. Perhaps America has joined the war. Because we're very, very close to annihilating Israel.
It was -- we were in the closing stages.
No, not really. But did you notice, is that the way we would have reported that story in the west? If we were the ones that were sending the missiles over. Would we say, hey. Just the open. We did 300 people. We killed 300 people.
And then there were like 300 casualties.
Maybe as much as 500 casualties.
And then just in the last two days, we've killed a thousand people.
Is that the way we would have reported that?
That should tell you everything you need to know, about choose life, choose death. Which side is on the side of life. And which side is on the side of death.
Talking about a thousand people dying. Not -- not military targets.
A thousand people dying. Okay.
So Iran is denying reality. Multiple sources. US Intelligence. IDF radar. Eyewitnesses on the ground in Jerusalem confirmed rockets were fired from Iranian proxies in Syria. And southern Lebanon, without -- within hours of the truce.
So does that mean that peace was just a mirage?
Well, here's what I think it means. It means behind the headlines. And the diplomatic smiles. And everything else, the truth about Iran remains. It's the only thing that we know for truth.
They don't negotiate for good faith. They never have. They're liars.
They don't actually want peace. They want to dominate the Middle East. And they want Israel gone. And they also want America humiliated.
So the cease-fire is a test. And Iran failed. And yet, the coverage, who is the villain?
If you watched the coverage, the villain was Israel, or Donald Trump.
The mainstream anchors last night. I don't know if you saw this. I mean, it looked like somebody was killing their children.
When they found out that there was a cease-fire, it looked like, oh, my gosh. No. No.
But they were -- I mean, when they announced the collapse, you know -- they couldn't -- they couldn't blame Trump, the night before for war.
And their glee was almost reckless. I mean, they were just -- they were just so happy.
They had stunned silence the night before when it was good news, and then when it was bad news, they were like, eh, see, we told you!
Here's the thing: Trump's pressure campaign worked. His unpredictability worked. Iran blinked. Now, they tried to treat the cease-fire quietly. They got caught. Israel responded, because we would too.
So now what? Trump is now on the plane headed over to, NATO. Not as the wild car, but the man who came this close to brokering an impossible peace between two mortal enemies.
He has. And, you know, the peace might be back on, by the time he lands.
The world really needs to face this question. What if Donald Trump is right?
What if boldness, not a bunch of pencil pushers, not a bunch of politicians.
What if boldness is what keeps the war from boiling over? What if the thing the world hates the most, mocks the most, was the thing that's holding back the flood?
Yeah. The cease-fire collapsed. Last night.
But I think history will remember this moment, not as a failure. But as a reveal.
A spotlight shined behind the Israel motives of the regime.
In case, you didn't get it yet.
It was a spotlight on the media last night.
So invested in failure, of this. They couldn't even fake relief.
When peace arrived. Couldn't fake it!
I think what Donald Trump did is -- you know, I said last night.
Maybe it was just to a friend.
This is why I would make a very bad president.
Because when the fate of the world is at stake, I would be like, I -- I can't make that decision.
I can't make. And you have to have somebody who can make the decisions.
And I just don't think I could do it. I really don't.
Could you have done what Donald Trump did? Stu, can you have done what Donald Trump did in the last week?
If you were the president, and you had to stand there, all by yourself. Your own base was -- everybody was turning on you.
And you said, nope!
I believe this is the right thing to do. With what was at stake, and what is at stake, could you have done it?
STU: Those are two -- I think two separate questions.
I think I would be able to take a stand for something, when my base disagreed with me.
That type of stuff we do.
It's very difficult.
GLENN: Yeah. The whole world is at stake.
STU: Doing everything he did over the past -- I mean, the guy seemingly has no shortage of energy. I don't know if there was a fountain of youth situation.
I don't know if there was just like, I -- I mean, if he just loves --
GLENN: Genetics.
Really good genetics. That's what it is.
Great genetics.
All right.
STU: Yeah, there's been a lot for him to do.
I mean, if there's -- he still has the bill going on. When was the last time we even mentioned the big, beautiful bill that is going through the Senate right now?
And it's a massive part of what he has to deal with. Not to mention, he's going over to these meetings in Europe, right now.
The -- the topic isn't even Israel and Iran. It's Ukraine, and Russia.
Like, that --
GLENN: And 5 percent!
STU: And five -- yeah. And the funding. Yeah. For NATO.
GLENN: I mean, that is crazy.
STU: Yeah. It's a lot.
GLENN: We couldn't get them to one and a half percent.
He finally got him to 2 percent.
Now he's like 5 percent. You have to cough up 5 percent, each of you.
And I think it's fantastic.
Right!
But it looks like it might happen, this time.
You've got that look on your face. Like, yeah. A lot of things might happen.
And you're right. A lot of things might happen.
Anything could happen. And a lot of things might happen.
STU: Yeah. There's a part of me that's concerned about encouraging Germany to spend more money on defense. Like, that's the only hesitation, I keep coming up with this one.
Maybe them spending 2 percent is more than they need to spend honestly.
Because they get a lot of big defense going in Germany.
Things don't always turn out so well. I do understand, that's their agreement. They are supposed to be spending 5 percent on their defense.
That's part of their arrangement.
I agree. There's a lot of stuff going on.
I definitely could not handle all the stuff he's doing right now.
I don't think it's possible for most humans to do it.
GLENN: So are we closer to peace than we were yesterday?
STU: Yeah. I think so.
We don't know if this thing will hold out. Hold up, right?
We don't know if this arrangement holds up.
If we can get to a place where, what we have is even. What we had, you know, three or four weeks ago.
Where these countries still hated each other.
And were sort of on the verge of war all the time. Which is what the situation has been for as long as I can remember. For Israel and Iran.
Except for the fact they can't be many targets had been taken out in Iran.
And their nuclear program had seen been diminished significantly.
And a lot of their military leadership. Has been knocked out.
And, you know, and on and on.
All the things that Israel has achieved, during the past couple of weeks.
Even if it bounces back to where it was. Iran is in a much worse position.
And I think that's a real positive, frankly.
Yeah. I think we're in a better position thousand.
And the best-case scenario. Maybe this thing does hold. I don't think the Applebee's situation will happen any time soon.
Or we all get together, and they share a margarita at the bar. I think that won't happen.
I think it's unlikely.
Maybe Trump can make that happen.
That being said.
I feel like, we are going to be in a better position, largely because the worst actor in this situation. Is weaker.
That's good.
GLENN: Yes. Yes. Yeah. I agree.
And, by the way, your Applebee's thing will never happen. It's not kosher. Nor is it Halal.
Some Democrats are now calling for President Trump’s impeachment because he bombed Iran without congressional approval. But were Trump’s actions legal? Former State Department Special Advisor for Iran, Gabriel Noronha, joins Glenn Beck to explain the truth about the strike. Plus, he details what Iran might have had concerning nuclear weapons.
GLENN: Gabriel, welcome to the program, Polaris National Security President, former State Department special adviser for Iran.
Did the -- did the president need to have congressional permission before striking Iran over the weekend?
GABRIEL: No. He remembers.
It would have been nice to have the strength of the president's hand, when he does have a congressional authorization for the military force. But the Constitution grants him the powers as commander-in-chief, to take all necessary actions, especially in a limited fashion like he just did.
There are no forces being entered into. There's a conflict. There's no boots on the ground.
This isn't us invading Iraq and toppling the government. This is a limited taking out their nuclear program.
And so he's under full legal authorization. The Constitution grants him to do this.
GLENN: And they -- they have never said anything about ISIS when he went after ISIS and shoved them down. Right?
I mean, we didn't hear this argument.
Why, all of a sudden, is this one so different than all of the limited strikes we have seen from all of the presidents recently?
GABRIEL: You know, you go back to Libya, 2011.
You go back to ISIS, 2014, 2015. Same scenario.
They -- actually, in those cases, those were even more intense military conflicts that we were involved in. And Democrats didn't say anything.
Republicans -- a few Republicans said a few things. But the reason here, is because they want to find something to attack president Trump for it. But there's nothing on the policy. Because this went so well. So they're going after the legal crush, just because they don't have anything else.
Here's another thing. I was in Congress for four years. There were votes by tells me, where they said, we want to strip the president of the ability to attack Iran.
And they introduced amendment after amendment after amendment. And they all failed. Not a single one passed. I saw probably a dozen of these attacks over my years there. All failed.
Either in the markup process on the House floor, the Senate floor, Congress. So Congress had the opportunity to stop this if they wanted, and they have always said, no.
We want the president to have the ability to strike Iran, when it's necessary.
GLENN: And, you know, I have to tell you, the world has changed. It's not like I have to send a ship to go sailing across the ocean anymore. Within 36 hours, we can leave, you know, our base here in America.
Be over in Iran. Drop bombs. And be back at home. You know, in time for dinner the next day.
I mean, it is -- it is very, very different.
And I think it's only logical to say, the president should have a limited ability to -- not declare war. But to respond, or to do a limited strike, if it is in the national interests.
And then, if it -- if it turns into something else. You know, Congress can reprimand him if they want.
Or isn't there something in the Constitution, that says, 30 days, or 60 days, they can shut off all the money.
If he hasn't declared war or gone to Congress, they can just say, we're shutting off all he money. So that's not accurate in this particular case.
Because you would have to have ongoing things. But a president just can't start a war. Congress can't. Correct?
GABRIEL: You're right. So back to 1973, at the height of the Vietnam War, Congress had been concerned that a lot of that had been unauthorized. So they passed what was called a War Powers Resolution. That gave two things.
First, it said, within 48 hours of military enforcement entering a conflict, the president needs to come to Congress and basically tell them, look, legal authorization was used.
And so I expect Trump will do that today.
There will be a legal report filed.
The next thing is that, Congress said, they have 60 days, to pass an authorization for force.
Or if it doesn't happen, then the president has to withdraw the forces.
But here's the thing, the Supreme Court has never ruled that resolution constitutional. And every single president since 1973. Democrat and Republicans.
Have all asserted that is an unconstitutional resolution that was passed in the lay.
So Congress has the option. If Congress wants, they have the power of the purse.
At my point, they can defund any war. They can defund the Pentagon, if they wanted to.
And they can force the President to bring (inaudible), and Congress has never done so. Because Congress basically has passed the buck to the President.
GLENN: Right.
The -- the idea that the president has to go to the gang of eight. And alert them, before anything happens.
Does that mean before the decision is made, or right after the decision is made?
I mean, I know he went to, you know, the leaders of Congress. Just minutes before the bombing started.
And, quite honestly, if I were the president, I would have done exactly the same thing.
I can't trust members of Congress. Look at what they're doing.
These members of Congress, they're so radicalized. They're marching in the streets. To the people burning our cities down.
I don't know what I would have done. Other than exactly what Donald Trump did.
Did he violate any laws or anything with how he handled himself, with the members of Congress?
The leadership.
GABRIEL: No, he didn't. So the gang of eight for folks who don't know is the Democrat and Republican, Senate majority leaders, minority leaders. House leaders. And the leaders up in the Intelligence communities.
Now, there's a tradition, that sort of the big secrets get briefed to them, things like Chinese espionage, Russian nuclear war, but there's not any legal requirement on this. And I'll tell you, when president Obama killed Osama Bin Laden.
There wasn't a notification to Congress on that either.
GLENN: Didn't hear anything about that.
GABRIEL: It's more of a tradition of deference to Congress. If you want to tell them, special things, you can.
But there's no legal requirement.
It's really just the way sort of things are often done for big intelligence things.
This is a military operation, more than an intelligence operation.
So I don't even think they're supplies in this case
GLENN: So let me ask you about something like people like Steve Bannon are saying right now.
They suggested that our Intel was Deep State. War informed by Mossad.
What Intel did you receive during the first Trump administration, that would leave you to believe that this is a sincere threat to American interests, not just a -- a justification to help Israel?
GABRIEL: You know, a lot of it, you don't even have to get the intelligence reports from.
It's the fact that they promised at the highest levels of leadership, they promised to wipe Israel off the map. They promised to destroy America.
So they have pensions there.
In terms of capability, what we saw, they were retaining the secret archive of everything needed to build a nuclear weapon.
And they never declared that during Obama's Iran Deal. And so even in Obama's Iran deal, they were breaking that from day one, about having the secret archive.
And then they had a bunch of nuclear scientists working on weaponization activities.
On the kinds of things that you need to actually physically assemble warheads and make something explode. And so all of that has been public knowledge for years. And so with -- you know, with respect to -- our Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. I think it's ridiculous that any country would get to the 99-yard line of getting nuclear weapons.
But say that they don't intend at some point to cross into the touch down zone that defied logic, frankly.
GLENN: Correct.
You know, I'm hearing from both sides, that Trump was negotiating. I think trying to negotiate.
And the other side, Iran says, they were never serious. In fact, we would show up. And then they would never show up.
Can you give me any insight on what the negotiations were actually like, prior to the strikes, and do you think things are different now.
And if so, how?
GABRIEL: I think President Trump was genuinely interested in solving this the diplomatic way.
I will tell you, he gave them very generous terms. He gave them a lot of what they had asked for.
He came back a long ways from his position of 2018 to 2020. Where he had those 12 demands on Iraq.
Here he only had three or four things that were really essential.
But what the Iranians did. And they have always done this.
They tried to negotiate every syllable point.
They tried to get more and more and more.
Every time they would agree to something, they would come back and renege on it. This wasn't the behavior of someone that wants to solve this. This is a behavior someone that wanted to delay for time, and wanted to try to extract every concession. Not the behavior of someone that genuinely wanted to live in peace with the United States and Israel.
GLENN: I am so impressed with the team around Donald Trump.
Especially with Marco Rubio. I didn't know what to expect from Marco Rubio.
As a secretary of state. I think he's been just outstanding. What had you had his message be to Iran now?
GABRIEL: You know, I think it would be this. You guys have the option to respond logically, or respond emotionally.
The logical path would be to say, look, all our air defenses are gone. Our ballistic missiles are mostly gone. Our nuclear program is gone.
It's time to negotiate the terms of surrender, in a way that gives us sanity. In a way that allows our government to survive.
And to save our people from more destruction and economic misery. That would be the logical step.
And the emotional step is: We're going to go, attack American bases, extract revenge.
And I think what Secretary Rubio should do, is lay out really clearly for Iranian leaders the consequences of that emotional path.
And say, if you do this, you will have your leadership wiped out. You will see the rest of your ballistic missile program wiped out. And you won't get good terms of negotiation.
So if you can box in Iran's leaders, give them a good off ramp, saying, hey. Here's a realistic path that you can take to preserve your interests. And to maintain peace.
But don't take that hard path.
GLENN: Okay. So Rick Grenell said, he spoke to somebody. An Iranian source on the ground.
Who said, things on the ground are really, really bad. They're locking everybody up in their house.
You know, it's marshal law.
They've already rounded up a group of religious dissidents that they say were spies for Israel.
But executed like 100 of them over the weekend.
They've arrested hundreds -- hundreds more. The -- I can't remember the name of the religious police.
It's Iran. Can't remember. Maybe you know.
GABRIEL: That's probably the besiege. Probably the besiege.
GLENN: Yeah. Yes. Exactly right.
And they are on the streets, pretty mercilessly right now, checking everybody's phone, their car. I mean, it's very dangerous.
Do you think there's a chance, that the people can rise up and why hasn't the president encouraged them to rise up yet?
GABRIEL: You know, I think the Iranian people want to get rid of this regime.
But I will tell you, hearing some Iranians myself, I hear, they're pretty afraid for themselves.
They are having to evacuate their teams. They're trying to find a shelter. They don't know what what's going to happen. And so they probably won't take to the streets. And go over to the government right now.
But a month from now, this war is over. That's really the time where they could see their whole leadership crippled. And say, we want a new future.
And one of the things that is really good right now, which is really smart. Is they are destroying the internal government bureaucracy that is used to depressed the Iranians. You know, the gestapo stations, for lack of a better term. All the units which torture people. Arrest people. Murder people. Their high-tech surveillance.
They're showing all these institutions, which used to be the ones that masked the Iranian people. And so they're paving the way, that if the Iranians decide to take to the streets down the road, that they will be empowered. They will be able to gain momentum.
And that they would be actually successful in those efforts to overthrow the regime. Go ahead.
GLENN: Go ahead. No, no, no. Please, go ahead.
GABRIEL: I saw President Trump, I think yesterday, he sort of provided an opening for the regime change.
And he started saying, look, if the government will not do the smart thing, the Iranian people should take control of their own future. And change the regime themselves. So that's the first time we've seen that from President Trump in the administration reviews. Sort of encourage the Iranian people, to overthrow this regime. I think that's a smart thing to do.
I don't think we can get a full resolution, to the nuclear threat, while this regime is in power.
GLENN: Right.
Polaris National Security president, Gabriel Noronha is with us now.
Gabriel, I have hope, that this could be a Poland situation, if the people would rise up and the regime is toppled.
But we have not seen that anywhere else in the Middle East.
Is it possible. Is it probable that the Iranian people would choose to go away, and become more, what they were in the 1970s?
GABRIEL: It is possible, yes.
I would probably only give it a 35 percent chance. Here's why, I put it that low.
It's the Iranian leaders, unlike like leaders in Poland, unlike even Gorbachev, are willing to use as much military force as necessary, to kill those protesters, and stay in power.
And that makes it really tough for them.
What you don't have in Iran, is you don't have a military group, that has power, that has guns.
That is able to overthrow the regime. The regime would basically have to collapse under its own weight.
Under its own corruption. And under its own weakness.
GLENN: And if it did.
GABRIEL: But you won't have it removed.
GLENN: If it did collapse, would it be taken over by other extremists?
Or is there at least an even shot, that the people could have it?
GABRIEL: You know, there's a good shot that the people would have it.
There's a large number of Iranians, who all they really want is a secular government that is at peace with its neighbors.
That doesn't pursue a nuclear weapon.
That allows the Iranian people to thrive, build a future for themselves. That's what I hope happens.
It's a small possibility. But it's what we can work for and hope for.
GLENN: And pray for.
Great, Gabriel. Thank you so much.
Thanks for your service to the nation, and thanks for the update. Appreciate it.