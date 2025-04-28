Why Judges Illegally Blocking ICE Must Face Jail Time

A Wisconsin judge allegedly blocked federal agents from arresting an illegal in her own courtroom. Another judge in New Mexico allegedly brought an illegal alien gang member into his home. This isn’t justice, Glenn says. It’s judicial insurrection, as Senator Mike Lee said. And if they truly broke the law, Glenn believes these judges need to go to jail. But no matter how angry we get, he warns, we cannot abandon the Constitution. If we toss it aside, we become what we’re fighting against, and then it’s all gone.
STU: There is a new development in the -- we were talking a little bit off the air recently about the courts and what the president needs to do, because there's a real battle going on with the courts.
And --
GLENN: I have an open letter, I will publish for a little while for the president. It's time he takes actions against the court.
You know, constitutional actions against the court. He needs to stop this.
STU: Yeah. Some people are saying now, there's a constitutional crisis. Based on. No, I'm serious.
The left is saying -- Mike Lee is saying this too.
STU: Both sides are saying.
GLENN: They're saying the opposite directions. Mike Lee is saying, this is judicial insurrection. Mike Lee does not use that language.
If you know Mike Lee, he's like, well, I don't know.
That could be a little harsh.
You said the guy was a wiener.
I know. And I regret that.
You know, he doesn't use that kind of language. For him to say, judicial insurrection. Is big.
STU: Yeah. It is. And he knows the courts. He knows the story really well.
The story is today.
This is coming sort of from Kash Patel.
Put an asterisk on that.
It says, federal agents on Friday, arrested a judge in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest. That's according to Kash Patel sort of.
And the reason I say sort of is because Patel made the announcement in an ex-post, which was then quickly deleted. So it's a little bit murky here.
But the FBI did not immediately respond to request to CNBC for comment on why the Post was removed. Patel wrote that the FBI believes that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was intentionally misdirecting federal agents away from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse next week.
Thankfully her agents chased down the perp on foot. He's been in custody since, but the judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public Patel said in the post.
GLENN: She needs to be arrested. She needs to be arrested, just like everybody else.
You know, did you see that the New Mexico judge and his wife, arrested? Did you hear about this?
These guys. A judge and his wife. They see at Home Depot or something.
Some guy who is looking for a job. And they say, hey. You're great.
Why don't you come over and help us work at our Royce.
They put him up. He's an illegal gang member.
I think he's MS-13.
And they know it. And he's leaving at the house.
No. Nothing is going on here. Well, turn over the gang member. What gang member. What are you talking about?
These guys are going to jail. They should. That's a judge and his wife harboring a fugitive. They should go to jail
STU: Yeah. You're not supposed to do this. And judges, my understanding on it, and the left has told me over and over again, that no one is above the law. I understand the judges would fit into that. They deserve to be prosecuted.
GLENN: Right. And that's the thing.
You know, people say, they will throw -- no. I don't want people thrown in jail. Just to throw in jail. I want justice to be served.
I want them to have fair representation.
I want the truth mattering.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: You know, I want the truth told. You have to provide, you know, witnesses and evidence.
But if you're founds guilty by a jury of your peers. Not one of your cozy buddy judges. Yeah, you go to jail! Period.
I'm so sick and tired of us having to do everything, and we'll go to jail. I'm sick of tired of paying my taxes.
I really am. I'm sick and tired of paying my taxes.
I pay my taxes. I live within the rules.
I don't cheat.
I don't steal. I don't do any of that stuff.
And neither does probably 99.9 percent of everybody listening.
I'm sure there's a Democrat in here someplace. Everybody who is listening, you play by the rules, every day! Every day you play by the rules. You pay your student loan.
You didn't go to college. I didn't go to college. Because I couldn't afford to go to college. Okay?
I knew I was raised at a time where you had to earn it. You didn't take out loans.
You weren't going to repay. You earned it. You worked hard.
So I went one semester.
One semester. That's all I could afford.
I couldn't afford any more.
I stopped going. Okay?
I pay my bills. I play by the rules.
And everybody else who doesn't -- did you see that Stacey Abrams is actually thinking about running for governor again?
STU: Yes.
GLENN: She just got $2 billion, given by the -- by the Biden administration of our tax dollars. To her little sham of an operation.
He doesn't know she see.
I don't know what it was supposed to do.
You can't tell me that something that raised, what $100? $100,000?
STU: It was $100. Maybe 200. But it was nowhere near 100,000.
GLENN: Yeah. Okay. Let's just be kind.
Let's say, raise ten thousand dollars. I think it was in the hundreds. $10,000, on her own. Then all of a sudden, gets a grant from the government of $2 billion?
STU: Happens all the time.
GLENN: All the time.
I would be walked out of this building in handcuffs. If that would have happened in Mercury One.
And I should be. If that happened, everybody who was involved with it should go to jail.
She's thinking about running again. I'm sick of it. I'm just sick of it.
STU: Do you think, now, take what you just said. That frustration. I'm sick of it.
The taxes. Nothing is ever fair. Et cetera, et cetera.
GLENN: Life is not fair. I'm not looking for fair.
STU: I'm summarizing.
GLENN: Yeah. Get off my back.
STU: You know what I'm saying. My point is not to attack you on that point. It's the point that tons of people are feeling. Probably also on the left. But definitely on the right. Are you concerned at all, about the outcome of that feeling?
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Yes!
STU: Well, I agree that you should do what you can in the Constitution.
Within the Constitution. To -- to hold people responsible for their actions. Totally agree there.
And I feel like we all agree on that. There is, I believe, a little bit of an appetite brewing.
Which is more like, screw what the Constitution says. We need to -- and if we keep looking at the Constitution. We will continue to lose. We've tried that before.
Blah, blah, blah. Can you just abandon the Constitution?
GLENN: No, you cannot.
You cannot. We must not.
We will become everything we despise.
We will become petty little dictators.
We will become a -- a horrid nightmare of a nation, if we abandon the Constitution.
I can't tell you how many times, I and the president used the word Constitution in our conversations this week.
So what are the Constitutional remedies, Mr. President?
What can you do constitutionally?
The minute you get off the Constitution, it's over!
It's over.
We cannot -- we lose everything, if we get off the Constitution.
And anybody who says. Well, we'll just get off -- you never go back. You never go back.
You know how you give -- you give the government a little bit of leeway. Yeah. I will give them a little bit of power.
And they never get them back. They just keep hogging more and more. They never give it back. Well, this time, we won't use the Constitution. You never get it back. Never. And we will not be part of that -- and this is the really scary thing. People feel they have done their job.
70 percent of the American people agree with Donald Trump on the deporting of -- of illegals.
70 percent. What happens, you're seeing this in Europe.
What happens when the elites force their way down the throats of the people, and say, no!
In this republic, 70 percent are saying, send them home!
Send them home now. And the left, which is just cratering in popularity. You have the left cratering. You have the elite media making this whole thing.
What? Whose story are they telling? The Deep State?
The deep, deep left?
The anti-American people?
The what? MS-13?
Whose side are you on right now?
And when 70 percent of the American people feel they've done the right thing, they've played by the rules. They went to the polls. They expressed their point of view.
They went and they'll talk to a stupid pollster now, and still say, I'm for that.
And that number is still 70 percent.
If you don't listen to the people, you're in trouble.
And in this nation, hopefully that means that Donald Trump wins more in the midterms.
But I don't know. Bit if -- if the Republicans, the Democrats, the media, and everybody else, doesn't start listening to the people, it will end the way it always ends, and that is really bad, and I don't recommend it!
Humble yourself, and start listening to the people!