Liz Wheeler demands Trump FIRE Bondi after Epstein list debacle

Yasmine Mohammed lived through a nightmare after her mother married an Islamist man. She joins Glenn Beck to tell her story about how she survived physical and mental abuse (including being hung upside down and whipped) in the name of "religion," and how a judge whitewashed it as a cultural issue.
GLENN: There's a human rights activist from Canada that I really, really want you to meet.
Her name is Yasmine Mohammed. She is the author of Unveiled.
And I want to talk to her about the real battle, that the West is facing now that we're in it.
I think we're -- I think we're in for a real -- well, no. No.
Only those who have closed their eyes are going to be advised by this. We're not in for a shock. We're in for a great awakening, honestly.
Because if you haven't seen what's happening in Europe. If you haven't seen what's coming on our own streets.
If you're not reading the tea leaves. And seeing how this is going.
Hello. New York City.
You're a fool! You're a fool.
You're blind or you're just, I don't know. Incompetent. But Yasmine is here.
She has written a book that is unbelievable. It's called Unveiled: How Western Liberals in Power, Radical Islam. Yasmine, are you on with me tonight, or is it just this radio bit here? Hello, Yasmine.
YASMINE: I think just this radio bit. But I'd love to be on with you tonight, if possible.
GLENN: Well, may I suggest something different?
Are you -- can you -- do you have an open -- do you have about an hour, that you can spend with me right now? I would like to extend this.
YASMINE: Sure, let's do this. Absolutely.
GLENN: Okay. Because it's important. I want to talk to you about what's happening with Iran and everything else. But I really think that we should start with your childhood. I mean, it is -- it's remarkable the life you have lived and have lived through. And with no help from Canada, you know. Had to endure as a childhood. Can you start. You were born in Vancouver to an Egyptian mom. And a Palestinian father. And then your parents got divorced at six. You stayed with mom.
And then mom married an Egyptian. Who she was one of two wives?
Right? Did he have more than two wives?
YASMINE: Well, he could have up to four. But he only filled two slots. My mom was the second.
GLENN: Okay. So tell me about your childhood. What your childhood like?
YASMINE: So, first of all, Glenn, thank you so much for having me on. Thank you so much for having me on. Thank you so much for reading my book, and for helping to bring light to this darkness.
My childhood was unfortunately something that is quite common around all over North America, Europe, obviously the Middle East.
But we don't hear the stories because people are afraid to speak. So as you mentioned. My parents were -- you know, they grew up secular Muslims. My mom in Egypt. My dad in Gaza. And we moved to San Francisco. Got married. You know, had my sister. And then eventually moved to Canada, where their marriage fell apart. And like you mentioned, my mom married an Egyptian man. Who at this point was what people are calling an Islamist. Or a political Muslim. Basically he was just religious.
GLENN: Yes. Okay. Can we stop on this for a second. Because this is something I'm going to talk about tonight. That it's so important to understand the difference between a Muslim and an Islamist.
Islamists are wickedly dangerous, because it is political in Islam, and does not necessarily have anything to do with regular Muslims. Correct?
YASMINE: That's right. So a regular Muslim could be somebody who is open to, you know, democracy and freedom. Somebody like Dr. Zuhdi Jasser.
GLENN: Who I love.
YASMINE: Yeah, he's amazing. Yeah, he's an example. But then, of course, there's Islamists who can go anywhere from political a Islamist like Mamdani in New York, all the way to jihadis like ISIS and Hamas, et cetera.
GLENN: You would put this new -- you would put this new mayor of New York, or the new mayoral candidate that won his primary last night in the category of an Islamist?
YASMINE: I absolutely would, yes. I absolutely would.
GLENN: Why?
YASMINE: He is somebody who is extremely dangerous. He has built his entire platform on Islamist talking points.
I mean, let's just start with the fact that CAIR put $100,000 behind him. CAIR is a group whose leader said that they were happy about October 7th. So it's very clear that these people follow the same ideology and the same goals as groups like Hamas.
They're doing it in different ways.
Hamas are more like they're jihadists. They're bigger on violence.
The Islamists won't necessarily use violence. But they will use duplicitous, insidious means, like what they are doing, which is using secular laws against itself.
Which is, you know, these thinly veiled, you know, calls to -- to -- to globalize intifada.
That is a thinly veiled incitement to violence. You know, I've spoken to people who have survived intifadas in Israel. And what we're talking about here are people riding on a bus, and the bus is blowing up. People sitting, having a pizza, and then the pizza parlor gets blown up. This is what they're asking for. This is what they're saying they want to globalize.
So I don't know how thinly veiled that is. When somebody is your mayoral candidate. And calling to globalize an intifada. For that person to win, it's really disheartening. It makes me feel so sad and angry, and terrified about the future of our world.
GLENN: Okay. So let's get back to your childhood.
Sour -- you know, with this new father, riding a bike, listening to music, celebrating birthdays, swimming lessons, playing with non-Muslim friends, not happening.
YASMINE: Yeah. Absolutely. Everything became halal. Everything became forbidden.
So all of those things that you mentioned. And then, of course, the hijab was put on me, which was the head covering. I have to cover everything, except for my face and hands, up until I was 19, where my face and hands aren't covered black as well.
GLENN: Jeez.
YASMINE: So, yeah. It was a complete shock. I hated every minute of it. But, of course, I was terrified. There was nothing I could do. I was scared.
And at one point, there was just a brief moment of time, where I was able to go to a public school, because the Islam school did not yet have a high school in place.
And in that year, I was able to connect with one of my teachers, Mr. --
GLENN: Wait. Wait.
YASMINE: Okay.
GLENN: Wait. Before I get there. Tell people, when you failed at home, tell people what happened to you. With your feet and your ankles and everything else. So they have an understanding what you were going through, when you met this teacher.
YASMINE: Yeah. So you talked about not being allowed to have non-Muslim friends. That was -- you know, I cannot overstate how important that was for us to understand the difference between us and them. Muslims and non-Muslims. Good and bad. Good and evil, actually.
And so in one of my books, I had written my name as Jasmine instead of Yasmine, which I changed one letter. And when my mom and her husband saw that, they interpreted, oh, this girl wants to be Western. She wants to be Canadian. She doesn't want to be Muslim. She's preferring their way of writing her name, instead of our way of writing it. So we need to teach her a very strong lesson, so that she learns and understands that they are evil and we are good.
And so their way of doing that, was to hang me upside down in the garage and, you know, Muslims have the celebration of Eid, where they slaughter an animal every year and they hang it up in the garage. And that's what -- that was the hook they used to hang me up on.
And whipped me. And they whipped places where it would be hidden. When I was younger, it was the bottom of my feet. And later when I started wearing a hijab, and my body was covered, anyway, then they could whip more comfortably wherever they wanted.
And her husband hung me upstairs, and whipped me to the point of me passing out, because I was crying so much. And I couldn't breathe. My whole -- you know, my face, my nose. My throat. My eyes. Everything was filled with mucus.
And I woke up from my being -- from passing out, and I could hear them talking.
And my mom was -- was upset. She was freaking out. She was like, what are we going to do if you killed her?
We're going to have to explain this. Like -- she was concerned that they would be this trouble with the authorities, if they had killed me. You know what I mean?
Like, it wasn't even that they were concerned about the fact that they had killed me.
GLENN: What was that like, to hear that from your mother?
YASMINE: I mean, I can't forget it. I can't forget a lot of things that she had said and done.
It -- it's really important for me to highlight here, that she wasn't like this. She was -- nobody in her family was like this.
Nobody, where she grew up was like this. But once she became indoctrinated into this ideology, and once she married this Islamist man, she turned into this monster. Who her -- she was so zealous. And her ideology and her, you know, anti-west, pro-Islam. You know, it just possessed her mind. And that's all that mattered to her. And even her own kids were nowhere near. Like we didn't even register in her -- you know, in the things that she cared about.
All she wanted was to -- for Islam to win, and for the West to be dismantled. And if it meant that she had to, you know, beat her daughter up, to get her daughter to understand, that that's what needed to be done, then she was fine to do that. In fact, she was fine to kill me, when I took off my hijab.
I had to -- I had to escape from her and run for my life. Because she was so angry at the fact that I was taking off my hijab, and act like the infidels and act like the non-Muslims, and to be with them. You know, it's so hard to explain how somebody's mind can be so brainwashed, so indoctrinated. So possessed with an ideology. But hers was.
GLENN: So, Yasmine, my heart just breaks for you. And all of the people in this situation. Because, you know, we hear these stories. There are bad parents. Really bad parents. Really, really, really, really dark people, that have children.
But this is not the same. That's -- that's
YASMINE: No, that's right.
GLENN: Explain the difference.
YASMINE: Well, I don't -- I guess the best way for me to describe it, this was an analogy that Sam Harris made. And I thought, this was a really good way to describe it. So I'm going to borrow it from him.
But he was saying, when you have a Jehovah's Witness family, for example, and they have a little daughter, and she is going to die if she doesn't have a blood transfusion, if they refuse for their daughter to get a blood transfusion, you don't look at those parents and say, those are evil people. Those are bad people. You say, oh, my God. They have been -- they have been indoctrinated to believe that killing their daughter is the right thing to do.
That allowing their daughter to die is the correct thing to do. So you recognize that they have been possessed by this ideology. And it is making their humanity. It is suppressing their humanity.
And it's suppressing it to the point that they're willing to watch their daughter die.
And that's really the best way to describe this Islamist ideology, as the exact same thing. It's stemming from a religion. That is so toxic.
And it forces people to completely diminish their humanity and put this ideology first, regardless of who is going to be a victim.
GLENN: Okay. Let me take a break. And then I want to take you back to high school, where you meet the teacher, and what happens with the teacher? You're hearing Yasmine Mohammed.
She's a human rights activist. She's from Canada. She wrote a book. It came out right around COVID. Or I think, right around '20 -- in '19 -- 2020. And it's called Unveiled. And it is a must-read. And we are going to finish our conversation here.
I will hold her as long as we possibly can. Hold her up from her day to have this conversation because I find it absolutely fascinating, horrifying, and prescient.
It is what our next 50 years is going to be all about, if we don't wake up and stand up, right now!
Back with Yasmine in just a second.
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. I do not want to -- I don't want to -- I don't want to interrupt Yasmine's story here. But she's going to continue with me all of hour three of the podcast, coming up in just a second.
But what she is talking about, what she's about to tell you is just exactly what our problem is.
Here's a little girl that was beaten on her feet, because she wasn't wearing the hijab yet.
And so she still could be seen.
So they had to hide any kind of marks on her feet.
She found it painful to walk. I mean, that's when she was playing with, you know, non-Muslim friends. She would get beaten like that. She just told us about being hung up in the garbage and being beaten until she passed out. Then she goes to a Canadian school, and she meets a teacher, and she confesses to this teacher, what is happening in her home.
I -- you need to hear this story.
And then we're going to tie it all together, on what we're actually facing now. You know, this -- between what's happening with Israel and Iran. The killing of the Israelis. On our streets.
And then the election last night, in New York.
We must pay attention and speak the truth.
(OUT AT 9:57 AM)
GLENN: There's only been a handful of times where I've been doing an interview with a guest, and decided to chop the rest of the show and turn the rest of the show over to the guest, maybe three times I've done that in my career, in the last 25 years. And when that happens, they turn out to be some of the most compelling moments of the show in our history. You're in the midst of one of those days.
I just have scheduled for about ten minutes, Yasmine Mohammed. But as I was getting ready to go on the air, and I was really thinking about what she has to talk about, her book is so compelling. Because she lived it!
She lived a life of horror in an Islamist family. Not a Muslim family, an Islamist family. Important that you understand the difference.
You group all Muslims in this, maybe then you have Islamophobia. If you understand the difference between a Muslim and an Islamist. Which is political Islam, then you're on the right track.
Yasmine, welcome back to the program. Thank you so much for changing your day for me. And making this switch.
YASMINE: Actually, it's a pleasure and honor to be here, Glenn. Thank you so much for having me.
GLENN: We were talking about how you were beaten as a child. Hung upside down by your feet. By your ankles. And beaten until you passed out. You were 13 years old? How old were you in that?
YASMINE: By that time, I was ten or 11 years old.
GLENN: Ten or 11. And at 13, you go to a public school for the first time. You leave the Islamic school, and you go to a public school. And you're in Vancouver Canada. And you find a sympathetic teacher. That you feel you can confide in.
How did this happen?
What did you say? And then what happened?
YASMINE: Well, it actually happened in a really interesting way.
I was writing -- I was so excited over the fact that I have so many friends for the first time in my life because I was going to a public school. There's so many people there.
And it was normally going to a -- so I was writing out a list of all of the names of my friends.
And my mom came by. And saw the list. Grabbed it from my hand. And, you know, I'm not stupid. There were no boy's names on that list.
It was all girls. And so I thought, well, this will be fine. It's only girl's names.
But, no. She was so angry that I had made friends. And she was so angry, in fact, that I was excited and happy about it. She thought, sending me to a public school with a hijab on, that I would be ostracized and bullied. And I would learn that these non-Muslims were nothing, but trouble. And I would want nothing to do with them. Instead, I made friends with them, and I was happy to be there. And that just killed her.
So she decided then, that I was no longer going to continue school. She says, that's it. You will be homeschooled from now on. She said, you're staying home, cooking and cleaning. You're not going to go to school anymore.
GLENN: Yeah.
YASMINE: And so she -- I finished the year. She couldn't just pull me out, and it was the end of the school year.
And I was just depressed. I was sad. I didn't know what to do.
And my drama teacher came up to me, and he's like, Yasmine, you're so different. Like, what's going on with you? Your light has totally dimmed.
GLENN: Where did you see him?
YASMINE: Just outside my drama class. You know, and I said, I told him what had happened. I told him, my mom is going to pull me out of school. And this is my first breath. My first, you know, moment of -- a bit of freedom. Was to come to this school. And to, you know, live a little bit of freedom from -- for a bit of my life. And now she will take it back to me, and I will be forced to be living with my -- forced to not be able to go to the school anymore.
And so we talked some more about it. And then I eventually confided about him, about all of the abuse that was going on in the home. And I shared with him everything.
Not knowing that as a teacher in a public school, it was his, you know --
GLENN: Legal responsibility.
YASMINE: You got it. So it was his legal responsibility to contact the authorities. And that's what he did.
So he contacted the police. And they contacted child services.
And then there was this whole investigation that was the three of us. And then his two children as well. So it was five kids, all of us were questioned.
And everything about him. Mind you, his daughter had gone to school, the year prior with four fingers on her face, like bruises on her face. And one of the teachers called the authorities at that point, and said, I think this child is being abused in the home.
And when they asked her, she said, no, no, no. It was an accident. These aren't fingers. Nobody -- whatever. And she denied it. But they still had a record of it.
So when I came forth with my complaints. This was the second time that child services was getting complaints from this man. And still, after we went through the whole investigative system and the whole court case and everything in the end, the judge said, this is a cultural issue. This is a -- a religious issue.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
YASMINE: He has the right to discipline his kids how he sees fit. And it's not our place to intervene. It's not the government's place to intervene.
They knew about everything, Glenn. I had told them about all of the beatings with the belts. And I told him about the hanging me upside down and everything.
And they still said, well, you know, that's just your culture. That's just your -- you know, your ethnicity. Your religion. Your race. Whatever.
You will just have to endure.
GLENN: What did this cost you?
YASMINE: Yeah. It cost me, really, my sense of ever feeling like there would ever be a way for me to escape. Because as much as they were trying to teach me and train me that non-Muslims are evil and non-Muslims are bad, I never believed it. Because my teachers.
Like Mr. Fabro.
Just people in the store, average folks. My friends. My non-Muslim friends. They were all, you know, proving that she was a liar. And that she was wrong. And that they were all good people.
And they didn't want me dead. And they didn't hate me. But when this happened with this judge, it kind of made it all come tumbling down. And I was like, you know what, maybe she's right. Maybe they do hate me. Maybe they don't want me to be safe.
Maybe they do want me to live in this misery for the rest of my life. I mean, for a 13-year-old girl to stand up against her parents in a court of law, and for you to tell that 13-year-old girl, no. You have to go back to the house where you just told us about all of the torture and punishment that you're enduring. You know, what that judge did, was he sentenced me to a life that was worse than the one I was complaining about.
Because now they were able to not only treat me so badly, but it came as humiliation. It came with a psychological torture of, now what are you going to do about it? Now who do you think you're going to complain to? You think you're going to go to the police? You think you're going to go to the child services? Nobody cares about you. This is it. And so I felt like there was nowhere to go, and I felt like they were right, that nobody cared about me.
And Allah's plan was what was going to happen, which was that I was going to remain in this house, until I married the man that they made me marry. And have a baby, to just get the job of a dutiful Muslim girl. And I saw, absolutely no escape, and that was the first time I tried to commit suicide.
GLENN: Yasmine, you are describing a Handmaid's Tale in so many ways.
YASMINE: Yes.
GLENN: And yet, the left does not seem to care.
Why?
YASMINE: Uh-huh. You know, it just -- they -- I feel such a betrayal in -- in -- I'm so disappointed. I can't really even answer that question logically. I don't think they could either, honestly.
They are just so hell-bent on this destruction, this dismantling of Western civilization.
That they're willing to lay hands, with people who chop off a girl's clitoris. Who make little girls get married, when they're just children.
Who throw gay people off of rooftops.
You know what I mean?
It's like, how can you be so hell-bent on your -- your Derrick focus, on the destruction of the west.
That you're willing to lay hands with people who are supposedly, according to what you are preaching, supposedly believes in the antithesis, you know, the complete opposing values that you believe in.
But, you know, we've seen this before. We've seen this in the Islamic Regime of Iran. That's exactly how they came into power, is they laid hands with the socialists and the communists and the progressives on the left.
And that is exactly what they did, in order to dismantle and to bring down the Shah and for the Islamic Regime of Iran to take its place. Then what did they do? As soon as they got power, all of these useful idiots, all of these lefties, they just either murdered them, they threw them in prison. They disappeared. Some of them were able to flee, until they were finished with them. After they get what they want. After they used them. And we've seen this happen over and over and over again.
History keeps repeating itself. And now it's all over the Middle East.
And now it's happening all over the west, yet again!
They've perfected their strategy. And there's no reason for us to continue to fall for this same ploy, like we've seen it happen before. We know how it ends. But there's just so much arrogance.
Everybody thinks, no, no, no. This time, it's going to be different.
This time, it will be different. We will succeed.
And they don't realize that, you know, for example, this guy, this mayor of New York, when he's making a rap song, supporting Hamas, celebrating the five leaders of Hamas. You know what I mean?
And these people voted for this guy? You know, Hamas with are the ones that are raping women.
That are killing babies. That are -- you know, who are you voting for? Who are you supporting?
And then they say things like queers for Palestine, or gays for -- for -- you know, Palestine.
What are you doing? They would murder you. They have murdered gay people, in Palestine. They still do! And how are you supporting somebody who wants you dead, like the -- it doesn't make any sense whatsoever.
So I honestly can't answer that question for you.
All I can say, they must be so indoctrinated, that they're not even using the rational thinking skills at all.
They're just in their little tiny simplistic memes on TikTok. Tell them oppressor. Oppressed.
White/brown.
This is your little equation. Everything can fit into here.
Right? Good guys wear white hats. Bad guys wear black hats. And there's no gray area. There's no nuance.
It's simplistic thinking, like Sesame Street-level thinking for simplistic minds, and it unfortunately works.
And what's really sad, is it's working on our Ivy League university students.
It's not just working on your average, uneducated or young people.
GLENN: You know, I feel sometimes like just a -- I'm a self-educated man. Sometimes I feel like such a boob on how much I've missed.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: I just said to my staff, and I don't know if you ever watched me or, you know, know anything about me, Yasmine.
YASMINE: Of course, I do.
GLENN: But when I was at Fox, I said every night. And it was a prompting from God. I mean, he told me, fall on your sword on this. And so I did it every single day. That the Communists, the leftists, the Marxists, the Communists, the anarchists, and the Islamists would band together, come after Israel, to stabilize the Middle East. Then Europe. They would travel over here. It would be the end of the western world, if we didn't wake up.
And I was just mocked relentlessly for that. And we are seeing it happen in realtime. And tonight, I'm doing a show where I'm -- I'm showing you, what's happening in Europe.
I'm showing you what the -- the stage is here.
And I just said to Nathan, one of our researchers and writers.
I just said to him, a couple days ago.
I said to him, would you do me a favor, and research the end of the Shahs. Because what we know about the Shah is he was corrupt. And he was a puppet of the United States.
And that's what caused everything.
I said, but I don't really know how the collapse happened. All I know, they were listening to rock 'n' roll music.
They were dressed like Westerners.
The next thing you know, it's Sharia law.
And I said, how does it happen, so quickly?
Because that's what I feel like is coming for Europe.
And for you to just say, that's why I feel so foolish. For you to say, that this was the Islamists. And the communists. And the socialists. And all of those people working together.
How did I miss that this has been already done before?
YASMINE: Yeah. Unfortunately, it's already been done before. And it's been successful before. So that's why they keep repeating it.
And it's unfortunately successfully happening today.
Like you said, everything you said was prophetic.
It's happening right now, in real time.
We're watching it happen.
After October 7th, a lot of people were just staring in shock and horror, at how quickly everything could erupt.
At how quickly things could change.
And those of us who were paying attention were just devastated. Because we could see this happening.
Like, we were watching it.
But we -- you know, still I have to say, the -- the -- the speed of it was shocking to me.
And by October 8th, they were already celebrating paragliders and celebrating Hamas.
GLENN: I know.
YASMINE: And screaming gas the Jews. And like, it did not take a heartbeat. They did not for one second -- like, bodies are still warm, and they were already turning on the victims of October 7th. Like it was -- it was absolutely mind-blowing. They didn't even have the -- they dropped their masks completely. They didn't even pretend to care.
GLENN: You know, I said recently, that even the Germans tried to hide it.
YASMINE: Yeah.
GLENN: The Germans tried to hide their atrocities. These guys put it on Facebook and put it on, you know, X. And Instagram.
It's insane! They're proud of all of this.
YASMINE: Yep.
GLENN: I've got -- I've only got two minutes left. And then we're going to break. And then I will talk to you about some other things. Can you just tell me. You were forced to marry at 19. How did this nightmare finally end for you? Two minutes.
YASMINE: Yeah. At 19, my mom -- I'll be very quick. I'll try my best. So my mom chose a man who she said, and I quote, who is strong enough to control you. And so she chose an al-Qaeda terrorist.
GLENN: Literally?
YASMINE: And I was supposed to marry him.
GLENN: Literally.
YASMINE: Literally, he's in prison in Egypt right now for his terrorism.
He got a long story behind him. But we don't have the time for me to get into it. But obviously marrying him, you know, somebody who was -- beat me and swear at me and spit on me and covered me head to toe in black, he used to cover the windows in paper, to make sure that if the curtains moved, nobody would see me inside.
Literal prison with this man. And I had to accept being raped and beaten by him because according to the hadith, a man has that right to do that to his wife. And so who was I going to complain to? If the creator of the universe, if Allah the Almighty had sanctioned this action. Then who am I -- what am I going to do? So, of course, I ended up getting pregnant.
And I have a young daughter. And when him and my mom started talking about taking my daughter to Egypt to get female genital mutilation done on her.
That's when I had to escape.
GLENN: Yasmine, we're going to continue our conversation with you in just a second. I don't know honestly, how you can be a human being and hear this story, and not feel to the center of your being, how evil this is. And how it is only right and righteous to stand up against it. And wake your neighbors, before it's all of us.
GLENN: You might have heard earlier today, in the broadcast, if you've missed it, grab the podcast. It's hour number two.
I talked about some of the changes that are coming in my life, in January.
And they're -- it's quite extensive.
But it's hard to lay out all at once.
But I laid out a little bit more.
And one of the things that is changing in my life is, I'm going to be very, very -- very, very focused on a few things, and trying my best to stand up and be very clear, on the things that I think are real dangers.
And Islamism is -- is probably the greatest threat to the western civilization right now.
And it is a fruition of the chalkboard that I told you about in 2009.
You know, that the Islamists and -- and radicals and communists, would all gather together.
And they would try to destabilize the world.
They would go after Israel and Europe. And then it would come to the United States. And it would be the end of the western civilization.
And we're here. If you don't see it yet. Watch tonight's special on Blaze TV.
9 o'clock. Eastern time.
It will be on my YouTube page. YouTube.com/GlennBeck on tomorrow.
But we will lay all of this out for you. Because it's really important. And then beginning next year, I will be doing some things that will empower you to take steps to be a leader in your own life, with your own friends, and your own community.
Because we're going to need citizen leadership. So listen to that at GlennBeck.com.
Also, you might want to go back. If you just joined us. And listen to this whole hour.
I spent a whole hour with Yasmine Mohammed.
She's a human rights activist. She's the author of the book called Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam. She wrote it back in 2019. It was released in 2019.
But it is so powerful, right now.
Right now, it's -- read this book.
Unveiled. How western liberals empower radical Islam.
Because it is exactly what I'm talking about.
What is coming. And exactly what we're seeing on our own streets.
She just spent an hour talking about her background. It's brought me to tears, several times. I don't know about you. But let me bring her back on. And, Yasmine, thank you for holding again. And I want to talk to you about how the war with Israel and Iran and then the United States coming in, you know, there's -- there's people that say Donald Trump is selling out, you know, all of his values. Because he's getting us into another war.
I don't think he is.
I was a little nervous about us dropping, you know, the bunker buster bombs ourselves. Because to me, that is an act of war. And worried about how they were going to retaliate. Because I think -- well, I know their sleeper cells are all over in the United States. And in Europe.
But I'm torn, because this is something that we have to take care of.
Every president since Bill Clinton says, we cannot allow them to have a nuclear bomb, but I don't know if they do or not.
But destabilization over in the Middle East is -- has not worked out to anybody's advantage. But I would like to point out, I haven't seen any of the major players in -- in the Middle East.
Egypt. Saudi Arabia. UAE. Even Syria, say anything at all about the Israelis.
I think they're all right in line with, okay. Go ahead. Chop the head off the snake here.
Do you think I'm reading that wrong?
YASMINE: Yeah. No, I think you're absolutely correct.
Of course, yes. You were talking about destabilization of the Middle East. Iran is the major funder of terrorism across the Middle East. Everybody knows it.
Syrians are victims of them. Israelis are victims of them. Everybody. Right?
Afghanis, round and round and round. Everybody is victimized by these purveyors of terrorism.
So, yeah, that's why you're not hearing anybody complaining. Because they're fine with it. They're like, yes. Please, go ahead. And cut off the head of the snake.
It is scary. Obviously. War is scary. Nobody wants war. Obviously, I was very concerned for the people of Iran. Very concerned for the people of Israel.
GLENN: Correct. Correct.
YASMINE: And dropping bombs.
GLENN: And us.
YASMINE: And there's military bases. Yeah, of course.
GLENN: All of us.
YASMINE: All of us. But, you know, sometimes it's necessary, because there's -- the Islamic regime of Iran have already shown us how incredibly evil and bloodthirsty they are, in the 50 years of their reign.
They -- they could not be more clear.
They have said it over and over and over again. How they want to see all of our destruction. And they have no problem murdering their own people. Do you think they'll have a problem murdering Americans, or -- or murdering Europeans or Israelis?
Or, you know, anybody else. They don't care. This is all for their belief system.
They have this -- this ideology, that makes them believe that what they are doing is righteous. And that's all they can stay single-mindedly focused on that.
And, you know, people think, I actually had somebody say to me once in the most naive way. He said, if Israel is annihilated, then Iran will just stop. Then it will be okay. Right?
STU: I had somebody -- I had somebody call me on the air, years ago. And say, it -- we don't have a problem with Jews.
If we just didn't have a problem with these Jews. There wouldn't be a problem with Jews. Like, oh, okay.
I know. I know. I know.
Dumb as a box of rocks. Can you take me through?
I wasn't aware of the prison that was hit. Which is not a nuclear target.
I don't think I have heard this from anyone. Can you explain this?
What happened, and why it's so significant?
YASMINE: Well, every president, where they put all of their political prisoners.
So basically anybody who is protesting against the regime, or women who are imprisoned for not wearing a hijab. Right?
So it's a prison that is full of innocent people, who are fighting against this regime.
And so for the -- one of the bombs, from Israel.
Was almost like a gift from the heavens. For it to come down.
And open the doors of that prison, so that people could escape.
It was a message to the Iranians. That we see you. We hear you.
We support you.
We acknowledge you.
We understand what you are fighting.
And we are here to back you up. And so it really filled us all with a sense of hope, that this could finally be it.
Because you have to remember, Glenn. The people of Iran have been fighting this regime since day one!
They -- they -- they have murdered hundreds of thousands of people, almost immediately, after they took power.
GLENN: I know.
YASMINE: Whether it was women refusing to wear hijabs. Or people refusing to bend the knee to their regime. Right?
And they've constantly been doing that, every single day.
Executing people. Throwing them in prison.
Disappearing them. And so the Iranian people have been fighting for so long. And it felt like a moment, where finally, they could finally be free from this regime.
GLENN: Think of the -- think of the meaning behind that. After we went back and forth and back and forth, if that's even true.
About, you know, bombing Auschwitz.
Bombing the train lines. So they couldn't -- can you imagine if we could have set those people free.
And we never did it. And now the Israelis with that experience saying, we will set these people free.
Because they know exactly what the regime is. I think that's amazing. Let me -- let me ask you this: You know, we've had regime change in the Middle East. And it never really works out really well.
YASMINE: Yes. This is true.
GLENN: However, is there a -- you know, it's because we've never found a Nelson Mandela. We've never found somebody who is strong enough that has been standing up against. I don't think the Shah is the guy.
I mean, I've never seen him before. He's not leading press conferences for the last 40 years. Saying, this has got to stop.
Who is it, that could lead that?
YASMINE: Agreed.
I think that they don't need a person, right now. They need a democracy.
And I think that's what they want. Really, I agree with you. What you're saying as well.
Because that's just going back to modern day. A lot of Iranians will disagree with me. And it's up to them to choose what they want for their country.
But the reason why the regime change has never worked in any of the other countries in the Middle East, is because the people were so different.
They were not the Iranian people. They were not the Persian people.
GLENN: Right. Right.
YASMINE: So those are people who have been colonized. They have been colonized by this regime.
This Islamic regime of Iran.
Has, you know, criminalized them, practicing their own traditions. Speaking their own language.
Killing, you know, minority groups like the Bahá'ís, this is what they do.
And so the people of Iran. It's not like they believe in the ideology.
They don't believe in the Islamic regime of Iran.
They are prisoners. They are hostages in their own country. To this regime.
Whereas, that same thing can't be said for, you know, Iraq. For example. Under Saddam Hussein.
The reason why it turned into ISIS after that was because the people believed in the religious ideology.
They were into that sectarian. The divide between Shiites and Muslims. And they didn't see a problem with ISIS taking Yazidi women as sex slaves, and burning them alive, if they refused.
They were okay with all of that because that was part of their ideology too. Right? Whereas the Iranian people do not agree with this ideology.
Most people in Iran are atheist or, you know, Jewish people. Different. All sorts of different religions.
But they are not these religious extremists. That the Islamic regime of Iran are.
Those are completely like a -- like a foreign entity that is a toxic foreign entity. That has taken over their country.
GLENN: I have so many people that I know, that, you know, maybe have stopped watching news. Or they just think it's all bad news.
And nothing ever changes.
And I'm -- I'm doing this special tonight. On what's happening in Europe.
What is happening in Europe, I think is terrifying. I -- I have told my wife and kids. I've taken my granddaughter to Paris, you know, not telling her this. You know, she's young.
But I want to take lots of pictures. Because I think that you, you know, ten years from now, it may not look anything like this.
And we may not be able to go to Europe, and be safe.
And I feel like we're in the 1930s, you know, of Europe.
And how -- how would you get the average person, who is not paying attention, or who says, you know. This is hyperbole.
And, you know, what do you know?
What would you say to people, when you -- when you show them things that are happening, not just in Europe, but in our own country, a/k/a, what happened in our streets with the free Palestine riots and what is happening all across, you know, Michigan and Minnesota. And now, with the new election of the -- the possible mayor, at least the democratic candidate that was elected, who was for the intifada.
YASMINE: Uh-huh. Yeah. So people who don't see a problem with anything are living in this privileged bubble where other people's problems are not their problem. They're not seeing it.
So when I was in France, I was -- there were areas of France, that I would go to. Where I would physically feel unsafe. And to be honest, just triggered.
Like PTSD, flare-ups. Because I'm seeing groups of Arab men, loud Arab speaking going on. There's nothing -- you look at the buildings. And it's like, this looks like a French building, but there's nothing French about this environment that I'm standing in right now.
I'm not even hearing the French language as I'm walking around this French market. All I'm hearing is Arabic.
So it is absolutely -- same thing as I was saying about Iran. And same thing about -- 57 countries around this world are Muslim majority.
How did it become that way. Right? They were colonized by these people. So what ends up happening, is like this slow frog boil.
And most people aren't going to see it, until they see it.
And once they see it, it's too late. And the example of what you're saying about what we fear in the West, is exactly that.
If you're not hearing the -- if you're not hearing it blaring in cities across the US, if you're not living in one of those cities and you're not concerned, you don't -- you have the privilege of not caring. Right?
But the people that are living in it. Let's talk about the UK, for example, like all of the pockets of, like, looting and all those areas that, you know -- it's just -- it's horrendous.
It's literally like, he doesn't know to tell you.
It's like little pockets of -- you know.
Tehran. In the middle of the United Kingdom.
GLENN: Yasmine.
YASMINE: So if you don't live there. Then people just don't have a clue.
GLENN: Thank you. Thank you for being so brave.
Thanks for being on the program and kind of letting me wreck your day, by rearranging all the things you had planned.
The name of the book is Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam. It is a must-read.
And I -- we will have you on again.
Thank you so much, Yasmine. I appreciate it.
YASMINE: Thank you so much, Glenn.
I appreciate it as well. Have a wonderful day, take care.
GLENN: You too.
Yasmine Mohammed, author of Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam. She is so very right on all of this stuff.