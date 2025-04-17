The Media’s LYING to You About the “Wrongfully Deported Maryland Man”

The Legacy Media has been reporting nonstop about a “Maryland man,” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration “wrongfully deported” to El Salvador. But they’re leaving out many key details, including how he’s an illegal immigrant with alleged ties to MS-13, how he allegedly beat his wife, how he faced deportation in 2019, and how he could have been deported anywhere else without issue. Glenn separates what we know from what’s still unproven. Plus, he and Stu comment on Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who took a completely unsuccessful trip to El Salvador to try and free this man instead of listening to a woman from his state whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Is this really what the Left is standing for?!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. So Stu, help me out on the Maryland man.
Because --
STU: You're talking about the Maryland father?
GLENN: The Maryland father. The Maryland father.
STU: Why didn't you include he was a father? You have to include that he was a father.
GLENN: I know. He was a father. And he's an immigrant.
STU: And a husband.
GLENN: And a husband.
Okay.
STU: Thank you.
GLENN: Well, there are some things that we know. And some things that we don't know.
You know, the media will, for instance, his wife swore out of, you know, a -- a protection order against him.
You know, but only a couple of -- you know, only a couple of them.
You know, bays he was apparently beating her. But, you know, that -- you know, that's without any new answer.
I don't know. Do you need nuance with the domestic abuse thing?
STU: Not really, no.
GLENN: No. I really don't. You know, the one thing that you -- I don't know. I don't know.
We know that he entered the US illegally.
We don't know when he entered.
STU: Yeah. There's some reports between 2011 and 2014, some places are reporting both numbers.
GLENN: Yes, correct.
We know that he was working as a roofer.
Okay.
We know in 2019, he faced deportation proceedings in Baltimore. But was granted a withholding of a removal order.
So he couldn't be deported to El Salvador. The MS-13 affiliation. That's unproven.
It is based on some evidence. But weak.
You know, unless you believe in the informant.
I mean, we had to believe every single whistle-blower under Biden.
But this one. No. No. No.
STU: Yeah. They released some documents too, that basically say, he was an MS-13.
Those are, of course. Essentially, the accusations, of course.
They come from the police.
These are the -- these are their observations of him.
It doesn't mean it went through.
It was proven in a court of law or anything.
This is what they believed.
They believe, he was arrested, I believe, one time.
With someone who was a known MS-13 member.
GLENN: That happens to all of us.
STU: That happens to me all the time.
GLENN: Yeah. But he's a good guy.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: We bowl every single Tuesday night.
STU: I got a couples massage the other day. With a known MS-13 member.
GLENN: Or a couple.
STU: No. The price -- you get a discount.
GLENN: Oh, you get a discount.
STU: Together.
(laughter)
I mean, it is unlikely.
GLENN: Right. Right.
STU: It's not impossible. But unlikely that he was not affiliated with these -- they don't -- I will say though, they don't have like the greatest evidence of all time on this. This is not like an open and shut, we definitely know. I would say, it's more likely than not.
GLENN: What. What.
STU: Again, the standard here, when you are an illegal immigrant is you don't get all the Constitutional protections that are against.
GLENN: Right. You're an illegal.
STU: You're an illegal immigrant. And we do know, for certain.
This is something that he has admitted.
He -- he crossed into the country, illegally.
Which is a crime.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: That we know, he has admitted to it.
And there's no disagreement on whether he should have been really deported or not.
Now, of course, the family is saying all sorts of things. His defenders are saying some stuff.
But like, there's no question, that he could have been deported.
The question was, whether he should have been deported to El Salvador or not.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, he's from El Salvador, so I guess he could work that out.
STU: Well, I mean, when Trump was president, they went through a hearing. And said, he shouldn't be deported to El Salvador. Now, I believe that this was based on, this guy lying a lot.
And saying that his mother's pupusas stand was being harassed. Yes, it was being harassed.
She was being harassed, back in 2011.
GLENN: Yeah. Pupusas.
Isn't that what Native Americans carry their babies in? Like a pupusas stand or something like that?
SARA: That's a papoose.
STU: What's a pupusas?
SARA: A food, I guess.
GLENN: Wow, don't go across those cultures, it could get very dicey quickly. Sorry, mistranslation.
STU: Just like when you mess up humus and Hamas. Like, there's only one letter, but there's a lot going on there.
GLENN: Right. But it's a big difference. It's a big difference.
STU: Pupusas is a thick, grilled, or fried tortilla from El Salvador, particularly made with cornmeal, or rice flour.
And stuffed with various fillings like beans, cheese, or pork.
GLENN: Don't really need to know all of this. You can stop at any time.
STU: That was the best part of the story. What are you talking about? It kind of sounds interesting.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Her pupusas stand was being harassed by a local gang.
Again, this is his telling. And they were threatening to kill this guy. He left. And he believes, if he goes back to El Salvador, they will kill him. Now, of course, the pupusas stand is not even open anymore. So it doesn't even exist.
GLENN: Yeah, so they're probably not carrying that grudge.
STU: What a weird grudge to carry all these years.
GLENN: Pupusas stand still bothers me -- I've been retired over ten years, but still bothers me to this day.
Let me ask you, if he was -- because he claimed that he was here for asylum. But he never claimed asylum until they arrested him, and then he was like, have you heard the story of the pupusas stand?
STU: Right. So it sounds awfully fishy to me. And if I were the immigration judge, I would probably not have said, he cannot be deported to El Salvador.
That being said, a judge, and this was when Trump was still president. This is not a Biden thing. Said, you can't deport him there.
So we probably should not have deported him there.
By the way, this is something the Trump administration has admitted to.
Admitted to making a mistake.
That's okay. It sucks for the guy. This is why the family is upset about it.
GLENN: Yeah. Welcome home.
STU: That being said, there's not a lot of evidence, that he's a wonderful human being. And should be treated as they're treating him.
GLENN: Sure. Domestic violence.
But that wasn't really proven.
STU: It was just accused by his wife. Who is now -- now, it's, of course -- accused him of domestic violence before.
Now, I can't believe --
GLENN: I walked into a door.
Happened to me all the time. Fell down the stairs. That happens.
Anyway, Patti Murin. Well, her daughter was killed. And here's what she said, yesterday, from the White House.
Listen to this.
VOICE: Tell the truth. Tell -- (inaudible).
VOICE: This is subjecting our children. It's more than just politics or votes. Or just anything.
It's about national security. Protecting Americans. Protecting our children.
Thank you.
VOICE: Thank you.
GLENN: Please tell the truth.
VOICE: Share your daughter's story. And I think the country hears you loud and clear. So thank you. Does anyone have any questions for Patty, or for me? No.
STU: No questions.
GLENN: No questions.
STU: Questions whatsoever.
GLENN: Not going to ask the mom, because I'll lose in that argument, because it's not really about finding the truth. It's about fashioning an argument, and I'm not going to be the one that questions mom with the dead daughter. Yeah, that's what they were thinking. No. No questions here. Don't look at me.
STU: Well, they're not interested.
Same thing with -- you know Chris Van Hollen, right? Would you have known his name last week?
GLENN: No. Uh-uh.
STU: I love this one, because I -- Chris Van Hollen is a senator.
GLENN: Uh-huh, from a state. Right.
STU: From a state. Who would have known?
GLENN: Yeah. Not even that state.
I'm not even sure that the people in his state are all that quick.
STU: I think if you went to the political media apparatus of this country and asked, who is Chris Van Hollen? 95 percent of them would have said, who?
As of last week, but what I -- he's actually become my favorite part of the story. Which is this pathetic attempt to take a vacation to El Salvador. And try to free him or something.
He will bring him back. And he goes into El Salvador. And just nobody pays any attention to him. He just is totally ignored.
It's like if John Cusack went up and held up the boom box bit window. And Say Anything. And the girl was just not home. It's just a pathetic -- what a loser this guy is. And he goes down there, and gets absolutely nothing done. He flies all the way down there for them to tell him, what are you even doing here? No. We're not going to listen to you. Who are I, by the way?
Who is Chris van Hollen? Then the entire time, he's ignoring the families of people who have been murdered, in -- his own constituents.
Family members that have been murdered by illegal immigrants.
They don't get calls. They don't get mentions on his Twitter. They get nothing.
And he flies all the way down there, to try to free this guy, who is beating his wife. Allegedly, and was -- was here, illegally, not allegedly, he admitted that. And maybe most likely was a member of MS-13. Okay. We see the priorities of the left. This is what it is.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: They care about that type of person. But not the family, who had their -- their, you know, daughter or son.
Or other family member murdered.
They don't care.
GLENN: Isn't it -- isn't it fascinating what they're choosing to stand for?
STU: It is.
GLENN: I mean, it really -- you just can't -- how do you argue?
You're on the other side.
Hang on just a second.
So you're with the guy who came here illegally. Maybe we don't have everything rock solid here. But this is the pattern, and he's also not an American citizen.
So, you know, ship him back.
But what -- what, you're standing up for. That's the most important, out of all of the things that are going on.
And you're not -- you're reporting on that, day and night. But you're not reporting on the mother, who had her daughter killed. Brutally killed.
You're not reporting on that at all?
Really?
Wow! That's -- that's incredible! Incredible!
I mean, you can't -- you cannot make this stuff up.
STU: Also, I just want to let you know. We're 3 miles away from a pupusas stand.
GLENN: Are we really?
STU: We can get pupusas to the studio, at any moment.
GLENN: The babies?
STU: No. We're not going to get -- why -- no, why would we -- we're not going to bring the babies in. No.
GLENN: Okay. I just want to make sure. Because I don't want you eating any babies.
Because I've heard you. I can just eat you up. And I'm like, no, don't do it. Don't do it. I've got a whole stand of babies.
Yummy. Yummy. Yummy. Yeah. I've heard it from you.
Oh, who will eat the leg? Who will eat leg? That's you.
STU: No. No.
Glenn, I don't think people necessarily know, that when you chose to move the studios here to Texas, you decided to put them in the most diverse city in America.
GLENN: That's what I chose. That's what I chose. I said, where could we find?
Where? What ZIP code is the most diverse in the entire country?
I said, that's where I want to build my studios! And lo and behold, they were built right here in 1982, and we occupied them as soon as we got here.
STU: Yes. Well, you could have moved anywhere, Glenn. This is literally the most diverse city in America.
GLENN: Do you have a pupusas stand, within 3 miles of you?
STU: Probably not. We do.
GLENN: I can get Korean barbecue, pupusas stuff.
STU: Indian food. Asian food. Anything we want.
GLENN: Anything we want right here. Barbecue. Whatever we want.
STU: It's all right here.
I'm afraid if we go to the pupusas stand. Will we get terrorized by a gang?
Or will we just get a bunch of babies?
GLENN: No, I think they might terrorize us with a bunch of babies. Here, eat this. Wait. I don't want --
STU: A gang of babies.
GLENN: Yeah, that's what happens.
This is the mean streets. It's the life we live. You know, don't cry for me Argentina.