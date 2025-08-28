The most INSANE Deep State story you've never heard

Was an NGO with deep government ties trying to RESTART the opium trade in Taliban-run Afghanistan while former Taliban members were on its payroll...only to be caught DESTROYING the evidence?! The State Department's Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Darren Beattie joins Glenn Beck to expose what he found when he was made Acting President of the United States Institute of Peace. Plus, he debunks ProPublica’s claim that DOGE “targeted” an “Afghan scholar who fled the Taliban.”
All right. Let me -- let me bring Darren in. Darren, are you there now?
DARREN: Yes!
GLENN: Oh, God. Thank goodness.
Thank you for putting up with us. I don't know what happened with the phone system. But, first of all, tell me what the US Institute of Peace is. I've never even heard of it.
DARREN: That is a fantastic question. And I'll try to give the abbreviated answer, because I know we don't have several hours.
GLENN: Good. I know.
DARREN: But US Institute of Peace is one of lesser known, but quite important member of the NGO archipelago, that was created in the '80s. It belongs to the same cohorts as national endowments for democracy.
GLENN: Oh.
DARREN: And some other -- some other better known NGOs that really in the broad context of things. In kind of the sweep of things, was created as a kind of reorganization of the government structure in the aftermath of the church type committee hearings that expose a lot of the dirty dealings of government agencies such as the CIA, and so sort of a broader response to that government lie was to create this NGO layer of governance, with an armed distant plausible deniability, a kind of chameleon character of not exactly being government, not exactly being private, in order to fulfill some of those more sensitive functions that had been exposed in the course of the church hearings.
And so US Institute of Peace is one of those NGOs that had particular focus on conflict regions. But, of course, as I think you -- you suggested earlier, peace requires at the very least, an asterisk. Because there involves a lot of things, that conventional, most American citizens would not think should belong as part of the portfolio of something calling itself an institute of peace.
GLENN: So what was the thing with the -- with this Taliban member that was getting money from us?
DARREN: Right. So this is an interesting case. So there's a whole saga of a takeover of the US institute of peace under -- under DOGE.
And that's really a fascinating story unto itself. Just to give you a sense of what these characters were like. They barricaded themselves in the offices.
They sabotaged the physical infrastructure of the building. There were reports of there being loaded guns within the offices.
GLENN: Wow!
DARREN: There was one, like, hostage situation where they held a security guard under basically kind of a false imprisonment type situation. It was extremely intense.
Far more so than the better known story of USAID. And in the course of all of that, they tried to delete a terabyte of data, of accounting information that would indicate what kind of stuff they were up to.
What kind of people they were paying. And in the course of that, DOGE found that one of the people on their payroll. Was this curious figure, who had a prominent role in the Taliban government. And then seemed to kind of play a bunch of angles across each other.
Sort of one of these sixer types in the middle of Afghanistan.
The question is, what the heck is an organization like this, having an individual, who is a former Taliban member on their payroll.
It underscores how incredibly bizarre the whole arrangement is. And to just reinforce that. I think even more bizarre than having this former Taliban guy on the payroll is the kind of schizophrenic posture exhibited by the chief -- one truly bizarre thing is that one of the US Institute of Peace's main kind of policy agendas was basically lamenting the fact that the opium trade had dissipated under Taliban leadership. They had multiple reports coming out, basically saying, this is horrible, that the opium trade is diminished under the Taliban. Meaning, finding some way to restore it. How bizarre is that!
GLENN: What was their thinking?
DARREN: Well, it's -- it's very strange, and it depends on what kind of rabbit holes you want to go down. But the whole story of opium and Afghanistan and its connection to, you know, government entities, is a -- is a very intricate and delicate and fascinating one. But it seems very clear that the US Institute of Peace was involved in that story to some degree because their public reports. They had a full-the time guy of basically lamenting the fact that the opium trade dissipated under the Taliban. And, meanwhile, they're funding this former Taliban guy.
GLENN: Unbelievable. Now, ProPublica got this. And you have released the statement on it. And ProPublica just completely white-washed this -- said this guy was a victim, and his family was taken hostage. Was his family ever taken hostage because he was exposed?
And correct the ProPublica story, would you?
DARREN: Yeah, I mean, the ProPublica thing, as usual and as expected was a total joke.
GLENN: Yes.
DARREN: I mean, this guy, I'm not an expert on this particular person's history. But what's very clear is he was a former Taliban guy, and he was probably one of these people, who was playing all sides, made a lot of enemies. I know that there were several kind of attempts on his life by the Taliban, in the course of various -- various decades.
This has nothing to do with -- with DOGE.
I mean, he's a known quantity in the region.
And somebody who has made a lot of enemies.
And he was not -- he was on the payroll of the US institute of peace.
And nobody is expecting something like that. So then, and, again, there's this sort of hostile takeover situation.
Where the people are barricading he themselves in. Trying to delete all this data.
And sure enough, what's in the data, is stuff like this.
These random former Taliban guy, making his contract with $130,000.
GLENN: You know, this is the -- this is the real Deep State stuff, that I think bothers people so much.
Look, we expect our CIA to do stuff, we don't necessarily want to do it. We expect it.
When it's in the State Department.
When every department is pushing out money to NGOs to overthrow governments and everything else.
It's out of control!
It's just completely out of control.
And who is overseeing all of that.
DARREN: That's a great question.
I think part of the NGO -- UCEF was almost a cutout of a cutout.
A fourth of its money came from USAID.
In many ways, it was a cutout of USAID. Which itself was a cutout.
So there are many layers of distance. Plausible deniability.
And UCEF, I think institutionally really perfected this chameleon structure of being able to plausibly present itself as government. When that was convenient for what they were doing.
And also to present itself as a private organization, when that was convenient.
It's a very intricate setup that they had, that was truly optimized for this chameleon character of plausible denial operations. In conflict zones. Doing God knows what, with American taxpayer money.
And it's just an absolute hornet's nest.
We have recovered that terabyte that they tried to delete. And once we get things settled in the building itself, I intend to do a kind of transparency effort, whereby we release all of this material to the public.
GLENN: Good. Good.
DARREN: Just like I'm doing at the State Department. I'm currently acting as secretary at the State Department. And doing a transparency effort here. After I eliminated the global engagement center, which was sort of the internal censorship office within the State Department, decided, we've got to -- we've got to air this out to the public.
So within the next couple of weeks.
We'll have our next tranche of helps you of thousands of emails, documenting what this were doing.
GLENN: I would love you to go back on, through those emails.
I think you guys in the State Department are doing an amazing job. Thanks for being on.