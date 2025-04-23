EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek Into Glenn's Sit Down With President Trump

President Donald Trump has made more progress than any other president, or many presidents combined in the first 100 days. Glenn is sitting down with the President for an exclusive 100 day interview, and they have a lot to discuss. President Trump has the opportunity to turn this country around and fix the damage done by the previous administration, but the clock is ticking. Glenn gives a sneak peek into what he and the President will discuss in his exclusive interview at the White House, including the economy, the power grid, and how critical it is that his presidency is a success.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
STU: You've got, of course, your interview with the president of the United States. Going to be airing tonight.
GLENN: Yeah.
You have kind of an approach here? At this point? Do you know what you will ask him?
GLENN: Had to.
I mean, I do. I've got pages and pages of questions and notes.
But now I have to -- you know, it will take me an hour or two, just to whittle it down to the questions I think I can get in.
You know, I've got 45 minutes or an hour with the president. And that's from the moment he walks in, to the moment he leaves.
So you don't have a lot of time.
And, you know, every -- every single word counts. I know -- I want to start with this. I asked just for a list of the things that he had accomplished on the first 100 days.
And we got to page 89. I'll have all of them tonight.
This is the first I think 89 days.
Look at that.
STU: Hmm. A lot.
GLENN: That's just a list of the accomplishments of the first 89 days.
That's -- what did you say? 4 inches thick? I mean --
STU: Crazy.
GLENN: This guy has made more progress than any other president, or many presidents combined in the first 100 days. Nobody has done what -- what he's done.
But, you know, one of the things that I don't know how -- because I can't ask him directly. So I have to ask him several questions all the way through, that will kind of give you a sense of, are we looking for a reprieves? Is that what we're going to get, a four-year reprieve?
If the economy doesn't turn around fast enough, because I believe the president can turn it around. But if it doesn't turn it around fast enough. Or if people don't understand that he is changing the entire structure of the world.
And he's trying to do it in two years. Really.
We're going to be left with a reprieve and not a -- not a fundamental change. And does he think that's really possible?
Especially, without Congress.
I will rail on Congress. I don't know if he will join me on that.
I really want to know why he isn't pounding Congress into the dirt.
I mean, Congress they're not helpful at all.
No matter what everyone says.
I talked to the people just the last few days here, to tell you that the Senate and the House leadership is on the president's side.
And they don't their butt from their elbow.
They have no idea what they're talking about. They are not on his side. They are not working with him. And that's obvious.
I mean, they should be passing.
You know, I know this is going to be -- you know, he said, I'm going to pass the largest tax cut.
Well, he's not.
What the Congress is doing, is he's actually -- he's thwarting the largest tax increase in American history. That would come next year.
Well, the country needs a tax cut. A tax plan, that will actually encourage spending on business.
Encourage, you know, spending on -- on creating jobs.
I also want to talk to him about energy.
I mean, what are you?
What do you think, Stu?
What are the questions that you want to know?
STU: I think the economy is a big one. And how he's going to kind of go forward with that.
We talked about having that sort of positive agenda. I think that will be helpful.
Seems like the markets are like that today. And there's a little bit of an approach change over the past couple of days, and that seems to be helping quite a bit. I think that's a big one. I think certainly energy is a big one. Department of Education is another one.
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait. Those go back to the positive. Like we talked about energy.
Going in and saying, look, I'm going to build all these nuclear power plants in the next three years.
Because testimony on the hill. Yesterday. Take before yesterday. From the president, you know, former CEO of Google. Eric Schmitt was pretty clear.
We are going to -- right now, the cloud services, if you will.
The compute power. For all of the big, you know, computer cloud servers. They require currently 3 percent of all of the electricity that is used in the United States.
3 percent.
In three years, they will require 99 percent of our energy.
Well, there's no way that can happen without us having blackouts and brown Brownouts.
And the rest of the country, just starving itself from electricity.
That will just collapse everything.
So a positive way to deal with this, is to say, I am going to do the biggest energy push ever in American history.
And he's already done it for oil.
And coal.
Now he just needs to say, I'm cutting the red tape. I'm going to make sure that they're safe. But there's new technology now with -- are nuclear power plants. And we're going to drop them in city after city after city.
Where those cloud servers are going to be.
Because if Eric Smith is right. And I believe he is.
Each one of these cloud servers by 2030. Will need a nuclear. Full-sized nuclear power plant, themselves!
That's incredible!
STU: It's incomprehensible.
But, yeah, as you point out. Instead of saying, you know, like an alternate approach to that, would be, hey. We need to stop these AI companies from doing this. We need to make sure that they are not -- that's what I would say, the left would typically do in a situation like this.
They would try to stop the company from growing and innovating.
They would say, you need to do more with less.
And I think the conservative argument there, is to say, hey. No.
We will give you the tools that you need. We will make it easy for these companies to build nuclear power-plants in a safe way, of course.
But reliable energy that can -- that can fuel these things would be great.
I think the same thing. I think you look at Trump's economic plan. He wants to bring let's say manufacturing back to the United States.
Well, there's a couple of ways you can do that.
Both ways are completely consistent with what Trump wants to do. One of them are obviously tariffs. Has almost all the attention. I think there's a reason why the media focuses on that.
I think they would rather talk about the tariffs.
Because they're not as popular. The other side is incentivizing. It's cutting regulation. It's cutting taxes. It's making the United States into the greatest state to do business.
People will want to come here. And the Democrats have worked really hard to take that impression away from the world over the past 20 years.
And Trump, I think in his first term did a good job encouraging that sort of development here.
I think it went pretty well with the economy.
And I think that just -- I think he believes that.
Still, he just -- it hasn't been the focus of -- as much of the messaging. And I think that could help.
GLENN: This is -- this is the problem.
And I'm going to try to get him to explain this.
I can't ask him. I don't think I can ask him directly.
Because the president, if you say, look at how much trouble we're in.
And, you know, is this fixable?
Of course, he will say, yes. It's absolutely fixable.
But he needs to articulate. Or somebody needs to articulate how close to the edge of the abyss we are.
I mean, you know, Stu, you know I have -- I have talked about this economic stuff, over and over again.
I had a conversation with somebody, who I can't say who.
But they believe me, they absolutely know what's happening with our dollar and the economy and everything else.
Okay? An official in the government, that that's -- you know, that's pretty much what they do.
And I said, look, I'm trying to get my arms around this.
Because I'm thinking about, you know, why he called it Liberation Day. And I think it's because he's changing the whole system.
You know, that was set up after World War II.
And yada, yada, yada.
And I said, and I don't think people understand that, if we -- if he fails, this is it.
This is our last chance, to save America.
We're over!
And this individual put their hand on my shoulder, and said, no.
Listen.
We are over. So he said the same thing I did. He just wanted to make sure that I understood, exactly what I was saying. And I found that to be a little terrifying. And I don't think people truly understand, this is it! This is it.
If -- if you -- if you want to have a country left, we're going to go and experience tremendous pain.
I mean, Ronald Reagan talked about this.
You know, there's going to come a time when none of the choices are good. And everybody wants to eat around the edges, and not take the whole pie. You have to have the whole pie. You can't eat around the edges anymore. You've got to fix the entire thing.
And that is going to be really painful.
And dangerous. And I -- I don't know if I can get him to talk about that.
I mean, how would you ask him?
STU: Do you think that's the way he sees it?
Do you think -- because it does seem like the types of maneuvers, he's made, when it comes to foreign trade, for example.
He really does see.
Not just something we need to tweak. An absolute, monumental crisis.
Right?
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Because that is a big change, and I think maybe slightly different than the perception going in. And that's something he will kind of have to deal with, with the American people. That's why maybe he's having issues with some of the independents, losing support among independents. I don't think he's going to see. You know, I don't think he runs his operation. I don't think he looks at it and says, okay. This isn't polling well right now. So I don't want to do it.
GLENN: No. He doesn't. He sees himself. And thank God, he sees himself as, if I don't do it, no one will.
And I think that's true.
I don't know of -- Donald Trump is completely unique. You know, he's been forged in the fire, where he wasn't in 2016.
He is now.
I mean, what are you going to do to him?
You try to throw him in jail. You try to throw his family in jail. You try to destroy his business, his reputation. You try to call him every name under the sun. They tried to kill him not once, but twice. I mean, what are you going to do to this guy? He doesn't care.
And so I really believe that this is so far beyond him. He knows, look, I am here, that the time for a reason. And it's to save the country, in the way I believe it needs to be saved. And so it is a complete departure from The Great Reset, but it is a Great Reset. The world has been shaping us for this reset.
I've been talking about this since 2008. They shaped us for this reset to where they would -- they would manage the decline to a certain point.
And then it would kind of fall apart and then collapse into this new system that they had built. Well, he's dismantling that, at the same time trying to put the system back into place they can't be they had taken apart.
It's -- I mean, it's -- if he can pull this off. It's going to be a miracle. We will be the first people in the history of the world, to pull this off.
And it's -- it's an interesting -- going to be interesting to see how all of this works out. All right. More in just a second.
GLENN: You know, I'm talking about the Great Reset. Have you seen that Klaus Schwab has resigned?
STU: Hmm. Sad to see him go, Glenn. He's done such good work at the World Economic Forum. He's been able to usher us into this new world that we've all been asking for and demanding. Sad to see.
GLENN: Well, especially, he's done some really good work apparently on the buttocks of several women. Which, you know, I don't know -- I don't know, let's just say they were nice little polite pats on the butt, you know, as they passed by. Hey, sweetheart, how are you doing? Apparently, he's created a very obscene culture at the World Economic Forum. Now, who would have thunk it.
Every time he comes to town, the prostitutes go through the roof, because they're shipped from all over the world. But, no, I'm sure it's a very pro-woman, you know. He really cares. He really cares deeply. But apparently, he's in trouble for sexual harassment. And also -- yeah. Also, problems with some funds. Apparently, he used some funds to buy big houses. But it's no big deal, right?
I mean, eh. He can get away with it. He's Klaus Schwab. I hate these people so much. I hate these people so much.
And the -- the -- the hypocrisy of these people just kills me.
Kills me. One of the other things I want to ask him about is The Great Reset. And how, I mean, six years ago, you remember when we started talking about The Great Reset.
And everybody said, that's -- and now look at it!
Everybody knows about DEI and CRT and everything else.
Everything they said, you have the court system, now defending.
Saying, you can't come back. Wait a minute. I thought it was a conspiracy theory.
I'm just counting conspiracies.
Isn't that what you want?
It's incredible.
I mean, want to know, if you will stand up to the courts.
STU: Yeah. What does that mean exactly too?
I don't know. Obviously, right now, we have six Supreme Court justices that were -- that were actually named by Republicans. Right?
Three of them by President Trump himself.
What does that mean as far as -- I know they took a stance against him, deporting certain people.
And they'll --
GLENN: I can't believe it.
STU: That sort of battle has been fascinating.
GLENN: These people.
When we were saying, we should vet people.
When they're coming in. Ask them. Hey, here's an idea.
COVID. Can we see if they've had their vaccine?
No. You can't do that!
Now, we're trying to ship them back home. Oh, we have to have a sit down with them.
We have to have a formal interview. You know, before we get rid of them. We have to really sit down and talk to them.
No problem bringing them in. None!
Riddled with disease. Not a problem. Hang on just a second. I think you left a few of your fingers behind. They just fell off.
You want to just take them with you, as you enter the United States? No problem coming in, all kinds of problems leaving.
STU: Well.
GLENN: How does this make sense?
STU: A lot of this has to do with your hatred of Maryland fathers. You have always been against people who are just fathers in Maryland.
GLENN: I was a father in Maryland for a while. My daughter was born in Maryland. And I was the dad. So I was a Maryland father.
STU: Wow. You can't be deported. That's apparently the rule.
Did you see the explanation?
I love this. Of the domestic violence thing.
Where she filed a restraining order against him for domestic violence.
Everybody is like, hey. He beat his wife.
She says now, no. That was not true.
She filed a domestic violence restraining order against her husband. Quote, in case things escalated, end quote.
GLENN: Oh, that happened.
Tania did that to me, last week.
STU: It's a case.
GLENN: I need a restraining order. He might kill me.
He was not threatening to kill me. But in case he does. Gosh, this is terrible!