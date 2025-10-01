Blog
Why Pete Hegseth’s military speech was GAME CHANGINGplay icon
RADIOOctober 01, 2025

Why Pete Hegseth’s military speech was GAME CHANGING

War Secretary Pete Hegseth called a surprise meeting with top generals and President Trump at Quantico. Glenn Beck’s head researcher, former Marine Jason Buttrill, watched the entire event and was blown away. He joins to explain why “this wasn’t just a speech. This was a complete realignment of the way the military has been run for over a decade.”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Jason Buttrill joins us.

I asked Jason earlier today, to watch the Pete Hegseth -- I don't know. Meeting or speech. Front of all of the military leaders.

I think he brought them in, to show them how deadly serious the changes at the Pentagon are -- are going to be.

They -- you know, changed them from the Department of Defense, to the Department of War. To show that we are a war machine. That is our job. To break things and kill people. We don't want to. But when we have to, that's when we have to be the best in the world at. And when I was watching this, it was so full of common sense and things that I -- I would think that if I were a soldier, I would have wanted to hear a long time ago. In fact, he said, you know, this is not the Pentagon that you dreamt about serving in. When you were young.

You didn't join the army to do this.

He said, we're getting back to what it really is.

And I thought it was really powerful. It seemed really important. But I only saw bits and pieces. Jason just watched the entire thing.

Jason Buttrill joins me now. What are your thoughts, Jason?

JASON: Wow. Glenn, I did not understand the reason for just doing this on a Zoom call. I didn't see the point of really bringing them all in, until I saw this.

Holy crap. The message is clear.

I mean, it is very clear, that American military power is back. It's lethal.

It's deadly.

It's every single reason why men and women put on the uniform. And go to defend their country.

I haven't seen a military speech like that, outside of a movie. Or --

GLENN: You know, it's so funny. I saw -- because he was standing in front of a giant flag. And the last time I saw this, it was done with somebody in the uniform. He wasn't in the uniform. Was from the movie Patton. And it kind of felt like that. Kind of felt like one of those that you're like, yes!

You know, but the audience was very quiet. I don't know how they related to him, but that's how you felt too?

JASON: Yeah. There was one time when I heard a few people cheering in the crowd.

I guarantee you, these are not guys that are supposed to cheer in situations like that. But all of them.

Okay. I don't want to say all of them.

Probably 99 percent of them were going insane. They wanted a mosh pit.

And they wanted to crowd surf.

That's how excited they are.

I guarantee you, that's how they felt.

GLENN: What was it, that he said, that would cause the military leaders to do that?

JASON: Oh, man. Let's start off with.

This wasn't just a speech. This was a complete realignment of the way the military has been ran over, I would say, over a decade. A complete realignment. Yeah. Longer than that.

We talked about it yesterday, on some of the things we thought they would talk about. They actually combined with his speech. And the president's speech. They actually covered every single thing that we talked about yesterday.

But Hegseth's portion was just the most exciting to me.

Because now they're talking about doing away with all the DEI crap, all the stuff they were focused on. They're switching completely to without lethality and being a deadly, fighting military force. And we just haven't heard that. It's been dressed up in politically correct garbage.

All the politically correct garbage is getting tossed out the window. But not only that, they're focusing on change. And how to, as Bruce Lee said, to be like water. With the direction of how defense tactics. And, you know, how the -- the way a modern defensive capability is going.

That's the direction we're going. He said, he will be making additional speeches that are going to cover infrastructure, supply chain, changes.

I mean, this is music to our ears.

Everything we need to do to harden down in case an actual huge conflict breaks out.

We will be ready for.

And I guarantee you, with this Department of War.

With this secretary of war. And with this president, we will be ready.

It might take a couple of years to fix the damage.

But now, not only we. But all the military leaders that have been frustrated for over a decade, now they can feel confident in where we're going.

And this is just amazing, Glenn.

It's absolutely amazing.

GLENN: To me, this makes total sense. And is in line with everything Donald Trump says he's doing.

Remember, the world has we know it, was set up at Bretton Woods.

It was our financial.

Everything, after World War II, everything was decided on how we were going to behave economically, and militarily.

In 1962, I think it was, a Carl -- Carl Quimby.

I can't remember his last name. But he was a Harvard professor.

And he wrote tragedy and hope.

And he was an insider. And he had been advising presidents. You know, from -- from Truman, all the way up to Nixon.

But in 1962, he was banned and everybody looked the other way.

Because he wrote this book. And he said, look, I've been part of this.

And I'm so excited. We're going to get rid of war.

Because we have now tied our economic system so tightly together. That we will only have police actions. There will never be an all-out war.

We'll use economic sanctions. And both sides will pay a price, and there won't be any of these big, big changes any more.

And he was right!

That is exactly what happened.

And so the changes that Donald Trump is making, he's going back, to the Bretton Woods stuff.

And he's saying, look, that was for that era.

That doesn't work anymore.

And it hasn't worked for years. You know, when you look at Carl Quimby.

I can't remember his last name, sorry.

But when you look at what he wrote, that was basically putting the State Department, as the boss of the Department of Defense.

They would do work. The Department of Defense and the soldiers would start doing work to democratize the world. And bring peace and everything else.

It was a total flip. And in the little that I heard Hegseth do today.

It sounds to me, that this is the next massive step, in what Donald Trump is going to be remembered for. People don't understand it yet.

He is resetting the entire structure of the world.

Completely redoing it. And he's doing it, not just, you know, with our foreign policy. He's now doing it, inside our own government. And he's making those changes in the Department of War, to say, look, this is what we do. This is the tool that you are.

You kill people, and break things.

If I wanted to have peace. I'm going to go someplace else.

If somebody wants to have war with us, we will kill them quickly. And we'll say, it wasn't going on for 20 years. It will last 18 months. And it's over. And it will be decisive.

That's a whole change to the entire global system.

It's why they hate him so much at the United Nations. I'm convinced of it.

JASON: Yeah. What you're talking about was echoed by geopolitical analysts all over the world.

I think his name was Francis Fukushima. Who wrote, what was it?

The End of History. Talked about that as we're done. All war is over, and now it's just economic.

Just like you said, kind of putting the State Department and other organizations that are in charge of the Department of Defense.

One of the crazy things, one of his students, Samuel Huntington, wrote a -- kind of like a rebuke of that. And said, he wrote a clash of civilizations, which basically said, no, no, no, no.

We need to be very careful. Because future wars will be civilizational.

GLENN: Which is what we're headed for.

GLENN: Exactly what he predicted is what we're headed for. Clash of civilizations. Look for Europe. Look for the United States right now.

Look at how war is being waged on us. And we're not even concentrated on it, and the president pretty much addressed that, as you pointed out.

Where he was like, for far too long, we've been focused on providing trillions of dollars, focusing on places like Somalia, or places like that. He actually called a couple of countries out. Said, we shouldn't be out and doing some of these things.

He said, we need to look at you are on own hemisphere.

He said, this is something that we pointed out yesterday. That we should mention.

He did. The president did.

This is a complete different realignment of what the threats are against the United States and addressing them and being prepared to combat them. And I tell you, I still got goose bumps from the entire thing.

I now see why they decided to call the men and do that.

Not only is the military on notice.

I think the military is relieved. But now our enemies are on notice.

It was kind of funny, the secretary of war. Pete Hegseth.

He actually turned to the camera and addressed our enemies. And he said to our enemies. And he said the acronym. FAFO, and then that's when everyone -- that was the point where a few people started cheering. And he goes, "If you need help with translating that, just ask a few of your enlisted guys." But I was like, "Yeah. It's on. It's on."

GLENN: The President also said yesterday, that they're going to be looking at new technology.

Did they talk at all about new technology?

JASON: So vaguely, they talked about new directions, that they need to be going in.

They did -- he was very vague with it. He also mentioned another follow-on speech. On some of the things they will be focused on.

That's definitely part of it. That was part of it. I think we will be getting more details on it. Not only new technology. But how we'll manufacture them. And how we're going to supply manufacturing entities within the United States. And it's all going to be. It sounds like, homegrown.

So that we're not reliant on other countries. They included everything in this speech, Glenn. It was amazing.

GLENN: I mean, I'm not a military guy. But I have to tell you, when I heard stuff like that, I'm like, finally. Finally somebody is -- because we all know the answers.

We really do. We know the answers to most of these problems.

You want to fix the economy, stop spending so much money!

Get your budget under control. How do we do that?

It's not that hard. You can get ten citizens, pulled randomly. And you can pull them out, as long as they're not college professors.

Just pull them out of their jobs. And say, hey. This or that. This or that.

And you could slash so much.

Nobody is going to say, they want sex changes for frogs studied in Africa.

Nobody is going to say that. And it's all such common sense. And it's so nice to see common sense play a role.

Because it hasn't in a very, very long time. Thanks, Jason. I appreciate it. By the way, tomorrow, I will talk a little bit about digital ID.

And I want to take you to India, on digital ID, and show you what happened there.

I mean, this is a real threat to America.
And to freedom! All over the world. China already has it. And we know what that is.

Now, it's coming to the west. And it already came to -- what are the other countries. China. Not Japan. Australia.

JASON: Switzerland, just voted on it.

Australia, South Korea.

GLENN: Yeah. It's -- it's really bad.

It's really bad.

And, again, it's not about anything other than complete control. And we'll show you all about that, on tomorrow's broadcast.

Jason, thank you so much.

JASON: You bet.

NFL picks Bad Bunny for Super Bowl—Is this a slap at Christians?play icon
RADIO

NFL picks Bad Bunny for Super Bowl—Is this a slap at Christians?

The NFL has chosen Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. But BlazeTV host ‪@realjasonwhitlock‬ joins Glenn Beck to explain why he believes this isn’t just about expanding the NFL to the Latin American market. “This is the poster boy for demonic activity,” Whitlock argues, and it’s yet another slap in the face of conservative Americans and Christians. Plus, Glenn and Jason discuss why Jay Z may be the true mastermind behind the past few years of “inclusive” halftime shows.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: This is Bad Bunny. And I have to tell you, I don't understand Bad Bunny. I don't claim to understand Bad Bunny. I've never heard of Bad Bunny before. And, you know, I'm cool. I'm cool. I'm all Bad Bunnied out. Now, Jason. Who is a little cooler. Jason Whitlock from the Blaze. He's joining us now. Because he is -- you're apoplectic on Bad Bunny.

JASON: Yes, I am, Glenn. Look, obviously they're trolling Donald Trump. Obviously, they're trolling ICE raids and the whole illegal immigration policy, enacted by Trump. Obviously, they're going out to Northern California, where the Super Bowl is in Santa Clara this year. And they -- Gavin Newsom. Kamala Harris. This is their headquarters. And they want to make a statement about illegal immigration. They want to make a statement about diversity and Spanish-speaking people. They want to make a statement about transgenderism and sexual fluidity.

And bad bunny checks all those boxes.

And so that's what they're doing. This has nothing to do with football fans.

This is about the left's control of popular culture. And control of the National Football League, which is the strongest thing in popular culture. And they're using it to make a big, bold at the same time about how they feel about Donald Trump. But more importantly, how they feel about Jesus Christ.

GLENN: So now, as an expert on Bad Bunny for the last, hmm. Thirty-five seconds. Let me push back on this. I think I agree with you.

JASON: Yeah.

GLENN: Jason. But let me push back on you.

I see the NFL. You know, I see the NBA, placating China. Because that's their new place. The NFL, all over the world. NFL really trying to get football to be American football, in -- in other markets. Why is this not just a continuation of that play to get the Super Bowl to be watched in Latin America?

JASON: Because there's plenty of other Latin-American artists they could have chosen if that was the play. They didn't have to pick someone who is so closely associated with demonic activity, so closely associated with promoting gender fluidity and the cross-dressing deal. They didn't to have pick someone who is so outspoken against Donald Trump and his illegal immigration policy. This is the poster boy for Trump hate. And this is the poster boy for sexual fluidity and redefining masculinity.

These are things straight out of his own mouth. And look, all money isn't good money.

And that's what globalism is teaching us. That we can throw away all of our Christian values. All of our American values, in pursuit of global money.

GLENN: Correct.

JASON: And then what are we left with? A drag show, at halftime of the biggest platform we have to offer in American culture. And so parents will be having discussions with their kids on Super Bowl Sunday. Mommy, daddy, wives, this man out here, dressed as a woman, during some part of this act.

Why are his fingernails painted? Why is he taking subtle shots at Trump? This is -- to me, part of it is a reaction to the Charlie Kirk memorial service. It was such a powerful pro-Jesus Christ deal. They have their answer now.

And it will be Super Bowl Sunday.

GLENN: So let me ask you, because he has -- he won't tour in the United States because of ICE. Right?

JASON: Yeah. Yeah.

GLENN: So he's already sworn off the United States of America as a tour top. Because he's so strongly anti-ICE.

You just said, that he was also none I can. Or he pushes demonic things.

I want to play a piece of audio that we have from somebody who went to his tour. And then I would like you to explain for somebody who is now a full 90 seconds into, you know, what's his name? The Bunny guy. What this means. Here's the audio. Listen.

VOICE: Fans are reporting that they felt a demonic presence when attending Bad Bunny's recent concert. Fans even started making it into a meme by taking videos saying that the concert just feels demonic.

But it became extremely dark when this song by Tommy (inaudible) came on, where there were masked demons dancing all over him and the concert turned all red.

Even the music video to this song is extremely dark. It's this monster looking thing that creeps up into this woman's room, and it actually ends up becoming Bad Bunny himself. Those who attended this concert are even advising people, if you're going to go see Bad Bunny's concert, then --

GLENN: Okay. Stop. I can't take any more of this. You know, obviously AI. The image that they put is Nosferatu, you know, the -- the vampire Nosferatu. Tell me what -- I mean, I've seen a lot of stuff, that I feel is pushing demonic forces. Especially in the music industry. Tell me what your thoughts are on this.

Why it's clear to you.

JASON: The music industry clearly has a close association with the occult movement. This goes all the way back to the Beatles. You're probably familiar with that. But in rap music, these rappers, American and this guy Bad Bunny and everybody else, they so are out of the closet with the occult symbolism in their music, in their videos, what they rap and talk about.

It's undeniable that there's an occult association. And, Glenn, this is funny. Yesterday, as I'm processing this and on Sunday, I start thinking about, well, what kind of song could we use as a protest song for what they're doing here at the Super Bowl. And I was like, we're not going to take it. We're not going to take it anymore. And I go look it up. Because I just remember it from my childhood. And it's Twisted Sister. They had the song We're Not Going To Take It.

And then I went and watched the video. And the video is a kid, in his bedroom, his dad comes in, yelling at him. And the kid spins around and like turns into an adult longhaired cross-dressing man, and starts singing the song, We're Not Going To Take It. And I was just like, holy cow, they've been putting this message into this forever.

GLENN: And you didn't know.

JASON: This came out in 1984.

GLENN: Yeah. I know. I -- I -- i unfortunately was on the radio playing the hits when that was out.

Is it true that Jay-Z is responsible for selecting the last six years of the inclusive halftime shows?

JASON: Absolutely. All of it. And it actually -- Jay-Z's first Super Bowl that he ran I believe was in 2020. He picked Shakira. But the special guest was Bad Bunny. His special guest was -- so this started in 2020. This is always where it was going. You can find plenty of videos of Jay-Z doing spirit dancing and occult-like activity.

This is what Jay-Z is all about. And much of it is justify and/or defended -- diversity. We have to have diversity. And Jay-Z is black. And they're just upset because Jay-Z is black.

And no -- no one has to deal -- no. We're upset. Because he promotes the occult, that he promotes a form of music that is grooming our kids for violence.

Grooming our kids for sexual fluidity and promiscuity and degeneracy and disrespect for authority. And that's what we don't like about Jay-Z.

They use this racial deal, and accusations of you're a racist, if you criticize Jay-Z or criticize anything defined as black culture. And if you're someone like me, you say you're an Uncle Tom and a sellout. And -- and this is why.

Four years, I've been running around saying, men, particularly white men, you're going to have to buckle up. Get over the fact that they're going to call you racist. And defend your values and beliefs. If your values align with Jesus Christ, you defend them, and you deal with the consequences. That's what I do. That's what you do. That's what Charlie Kirk did. That's what we all have to do, if we're going to stand up to this madness and insanity.

GLENN: So how do you stand up against this? Because nobody is going to abandon the NFL. You know, Jesse Kelly said, what? Yesterday. "Oh, they're very upset. They're very upset about that. They'll have another six-day boycott of the NFL." And that's true.

JASON: Glenn, I do think there's an opportunity here, as it relates to the Super Bowl, as it relates to some sort of counterprogramming. Super Bowl halftime at least, or just on the Super Bowl. I've listened to Jack and others, that say, "Hey. We should have a counterdeal through TP USA, through TheBlaze, through whatever."

GLENN: Whatever it is.

JASON: So we can get Creed to perform. Can we get -- in my view, I love Forest Frank, and I would love for churches to host events on Super Bowl Sunday in the evening, so that we have -- because, Glenn, there's no chance of me watching the Super Bowl this year. I've talked about it last year. I was upset with Kendrick Lamar. This is the bridge way too far for me. I will not watch the Super Bowl this year.

I get skipping out -- I don't think it's the appropriate thing to skip out on the NFL and sports altogether. Because the Young Men's Christian Association, the YMCA, in the late 1800s, early 1900s, they organized sports. Sports have been stolen from Christians. And I don't believe in surrendering and just handing it over to them, and to the atheists, to the secular crowd.

It's a tool God intended for us to use to disciple and mentor masculine men in Christianity. It's been stolen from us, by television.

And we need to fight to have it back. Because it's a great tool, to disciple young men. So I don't believe in abandoning, but as it relates to the Super Bowl, no dice, for me.

There's just -- you couldn't pay me to watch this year's Super Bowl, because I feel like I would be spitting in the face of God.

GLENN: Well, I will tell you, that, you know, I don't care about sports. But my family cares deeply about the NFL, and depending on who is playing.

And, you know, but I could see even the diehards. You know, my son. I could absolutely see him saying, turning it off.

And those ratings matter. The ratings matter. Turning not not just the game off, but even if you turned off the halftime show, those ratings matter a great deal. If everybody just said, I'm not watching it had it. And turned to something else, before the halftime show. That is a half step. But an important half step.

Would you agree or disagree with that.

JASON: I totally disagree. And again, I'm using Charlie's memorial service, as our blueprint. That produced incredible numbers, all over the internet. Anywhere that was broadcast.

And I think we could do the same thing with musical performance.

If Brandon Lake, Forest frank, Creed.
Whomever. If offered the alternative and said, hey, just turn your TV off. And whatever.

And open up your i Phone and your i Pad. Whatever. Flip over on your Smart TV, to a counterprogram, Super Bowl halftime rather than invite the devil, Satan into your home, I think a lot of people would take that option.

GLENN: I know I would.

I know I would. Jason, thank you so much.

How are you doing?

JASON: I'm doing great, Glenn. I'm doing great. I appreciate you.

Hey. I know this has been a tough weekend for you. Given the church deal and so I appreciate you making the time for me today.

GLENN: Oh, I love you, Jason. Thank you so much.

JASON: Thank you.

GLENN: Jason Whitlock. You can follow him at TheBlaze.com/Fearless.

If you've ever watched Jason, he is fantastic.

South Korean Pastor's POWERFUL final sermon before he was ARRESTEDplay icon
VIDEOS

South Korean Pastor's POWERFUL final sermon before he was ARRESTED

On September 8th, 2024, South Korean Pastor Son Hyun-bo was thrown in jail after being accused of endorsing political candidates during a sermon—something which is prohibited by South Korean law. Pastor Son is a major figure within the South Korean Christian community, leading the Segero Church in Busan, one of the country's largest congregations, which is why many are calling his imprisonment a "war on religious liberty." Charlie Kirk was a friend of Pastor Son and had met with him only days before Kirk was assassinated and Son was imprisoned. During this meeting, Kirk promised to bring Son's name and the battles he fought to the world stage, and now it falls to us to fulfill his promise.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

PASTOR SON: They try to lock up even members of the National Assembly when they speak out.

But are the people of our nation fools?

We have enjoyed freedom for 80 years.

Do you think we will remain silent when this freedom is truly violated?

Those who once cried out for human rights in the past (doing demonstrations) are now trampling them more wickedly than any dictatorship.

Even in the days of Japanese occupation, they never raided churches. But now they do.

And when there is a raid, the court should say, “That is not permitted.”

All the evidence is already on YouTube.

Until now, I have spoken with the mayor of Busan and the superintendent of education, and there was never a problem.

But now, without endorsing anyone, they say, “You gave an interview”

Even though the video is right there on YouTube.

And for that, they raid and seize?

And then they issue a warrant?

When a warrant is requested, the judge should say, “Denied.”

But prosecutors, judges, and the courts all approve it.

Like vending machines, stamping and signing, trying to lock everyone up.

Do you think such a regime will last long?

Wait and see, everyone! We have nothing to fear.

And even Lee Jae-myung, even the most wicked king—

when he became president,

the past was past, and even those who opposed him—

he should have brought in capable men,

to revive the economy and care for the people.

Maybe then his sins could have been lessened.

But instead, to cover his past wrongdoings,

he placed his defense lawyers

into all the key positions,

and demoted those who investigated him.

Looking only to his own supporters,

he tried to destroy the law of our nation completely.

And should we remain silent about this?

Do we not have a reason to speak?

“Oh, Pastor Son is being political.”

Was David political?

Should he have just stayed tending sheep?

A shepherd should only tend sheep?

Why then did he face Goliath?

So you say David was political?

Amos should have just farmed?

Why did he come out to speak?

Isaiah should have just stayed in the palace, eating and living well?

Why did he come out and proclaim?

Jeremiah was too young—why did he come out to speak?

John the Baptist could have lived quietly.

“Preach in the church and keep quiet!”

Why did he confront King Herod?!

Was that politics?

No! They spoke because there was a reason!

When freedom falls,

when human rights are destroyed

and when the rule of law collapses,

it all comes upon us, upon us all.

But if the church, called to proclaim the truth, does not speak, who will?

When anti-biblical values are forced, if no one speaks, if no one rises up, but we will follow God’s Word to the very end.

That South Korea has become a totalitarian dictatorship—

this will be the moment to let the whole world know.

I am not afraid at all of going to prison.

Someone comes and says, “Pastor, you must be exchaustsd.” I say, Why?

If I had been born during the Japanese occupation, I would have joined the independence movement.

But when I was born, that era had already passed.

If I had been alive during the Korean War, I would have gone out to fight.

But the Korean War had also already passed…

So I believe this is the opportunity of our time.

For God’s Kingdom, for His people, and for our nation—

if I can dedicate even a little,

this is the opportunity!

Goliath mocked David, didn’t he?

That Philistine, Goliath, said to David:

“Come to me!

I will give your flesh to the birds of the air and the beasts of the field.”

He said this—until when?

until the very moment the stone struck him.

But when David hurled the stone,

Goliath fell instantly!

Until he was struck by David’s stone, he mocked, “Where is your God?”

mocking, “what will happen if you strike me? Will I become food for the birds?”

He kept mocking like this until the very moment the stone hits him.

This government, which persecutes God and seeks to destroy the Church,

tramples on the rights of the people, and tries to turn this prosperous nation into North Korea—

such a regime will surely face God’s judgment.

Young people, you must live with the heart of God.

If you live with a heart like David’s,

what university you went to— it does not matter.

If you asked David, “Which university did you attend?” he would say, “I didn’t.”

“Did you even pass an exam?” “No.”

“What are you doing?” “I am tending sheep. I’m the eighth son.”

And yet God still used him.

If we hold to the right values and right thoughts,

to serve the people, and to serve according to God’s will,

that is the heart of David.

Acts 13:36 says,

‘I will serve the purpose of God in my generation.’

That is what pleases God’s heart.

God does not choose based on who you are.

He does not look at who your parents are.

He does not care which city you live in.

What does God look at?

He looks at the heart.

And what kind of heart that is—

was fully revealed in the story of David and Goliath.

When that kind of heart is present,

God raises a shepherd boy and makes him king.

And places him in the lineage of Jesus Christ.

That is something tremendous!

Today, the labor of each one of us here

will guard, change, and transform the history of this nation,

and will be the occasion for God’s will to be fulfilled in this land.

So take courage and work together.

Even if I am imprisoned and cannot be here next week,

you must come forward and work worshop harder.

gather, pray and rejoice even more.

We must not shrink back.

Do everything with even greater zeal.

Above all, proclaim the Gospel,

so that we may become even stronger, astonishing the world, such a church as this.

I proclaim this in the name of the Lord!

Let us now pray together for one minute.

Why the UK is REALLY forcing Digital ID on workersplay icon
RADIO

Why the UK is REALLY forcing Digital ID on workers

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has announced that the UK will force ALL workers to have a Digital ID. But while some claim this is about cracking down on illegal immigration, Glenn believes there's a much darker reason for this announcement.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So speaking of the mark of the beast. Let me -- let me tell you what I heard from Keith stammerer. On Friday, that made my blood run a little cold. He's the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. And here's what he said, at the reform conference.

Listen to this.

VOICE: And that is why today, I am announcing this government will make a new free-of-charge digital ID mandatory, for the right to work by the end of this parliament.

Let me spell that out. You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom, if you do not have digital ID. It's as simple as that.

Because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle issues that they see around them. And, of course, the truth is: We won't solve our problems, if we don't also take on the root causes. Looking upstream. To tackle poverty, conflict, climate change, issues that aren't just intolerable for those of us who care about inequality and injustice, wherever it's found in the world, but which have clear consequences for our own citizens.

GLENN: Wow. That is fantastic.

So let me just tell you what he's -- what he's saying here.

First of all, it's a new free service from the government.

So, you know, it's free it's me, of course.

But he's saying, that they have a problem in Europe, see if you can relate to this at all.

They have a problem in England, with people coming across the water and just invading the country, and then they're taking all the jobs from, you know, decent Brits, and they haven't stopped them.

You know, they're welcoming them in. They're not turning them away. They're not sending them back home or anything.

But to solve the problem instead, they will just have everybody have a digital identity. That way, you'll know if they're a digital citizen or not.

Oh. Oh.

You know, there's an easier way to solve this. You just stop the illegal immigration. You can send people back.

You can do that. You can do that. No, no. No, no, no. Now, I want you to understand. And I don't know if I have time to get into it today.

This is the way progressivism works.

They create the idea. And then they cause the problem, that they can go back and say, we need to do this. To solve this problem.

Okay?

So they've caused the problem of illegal immigration.

They've caused the problem of all of these things happening on their streets. But don't worry, they've already designed the answer. And it's digital identity.

It was just voted in, in -- in Switzerland.

And Australia, already has it.

Okay. So let me just give you an idea, of digital identity.

This is from the World Economic Forum. This is how they are describing what digital identity will do. Okay?

It will give the users access. Now, just think, what's left in your life?

It will give you access to insurance. To health care treatment. To monitor your health devices.

It will monitor your wearables. And it will be for care providers to demonstrate their qualifications. So you can look up, you can't do this now. I can't look up a doctor online, and see if he's any good. No, no, no. I need digital ID to do that. But it will also track all of my wearables and monitor all of my health care and have access to my insurance and everything the doctors are doing for me. That's great!

And all of that data goes right into a centralized data bank, for the government. Now, what else does digital ID do?

Well, financial services. You'll need digital ID to open bank accounts. Carry out online financial transactions. Food and stainability. For farmers and for consumers, you can verify where the produce is coming from, to enhance the value and traceability in supply chains. For travel and mobility, your digital ID will help you book trips. It will help you go through border control between countries and regions. On humanitarian response, it will give you the access to services, to demonstrate qualifications to work in a foreign country.

e- commerce. You'll need your digital ID to be able to shop, to conduct business transactions, and have access to secure payments.

On social platforms, your new digital identity will protect you. Your social interactions. To access third party services, that rely on social media log-ins. Your e-government. That will allow you as a citizen to access and use services to file taxes, to vote, and to collect benefits. With your telecommunications, it will help the user of digital ID to own and use devices, for service providers to monitor those devices and data on the network.

And telecommunications also to monitor devices and sensors transmitting such data as energy usage, air quality, traffic congestion. All of those things.

So you can see how helpful it's going to be. It will be in every aspect of your life.

Now, the only thing that this leaves out, is a digital currency.

But digital ID lays all the framework, so then the government can say, we have a digital ID. And it fits right in with your digital identity.

And that's just going to track everything you spend every dime on. But because you have digital identity, it will also help you, you know, spend your money. Where you can spend it. Where you can't spend it.

It will have complete control and -- and oversight of your entire life. Hmm.

Stu, I'm trying to think of some downsides of this one.

STU: It's such a tough road to try to find any possible negative. I -- the justification is bizarre. Is it really that they're saying, it has something to do with illegal immigration?

GLENN: Yes. Yeah.

STU: They have no concern over that whatsoever.

GLENN: They have no concern over that. Here he is, trying to defend it, with an interview on the BBC. BBC is not really hard. Okay?

Here he is. Cut three.

VOICE: One of our viewers got in touch and wants to just ask this question. Russell Brand wanted us to ask you, if you really believe that those profiting from human trafficking will think, "Oh, dear, I have to check your digital ID now. I can't carry on paying you one pound 50 an hour to work in my sweatshop."

VOICE: I am absolutely convinced --

STU: That's a great question.

VOICE: -- that amongst the reasons people travel through France, which is a safe country, to come to the United Kingdom, amongst the reasons is because it's easier to work in our legal economy than it is in other countries, and we have to deal with it.

STU: Those of us who are prepared to hire people illegally are not asking them for their national insurance card. So what's the evidence? What makes you think there's somebody going to ask them for a digital ID?

VOICE: We need to be really clear.

You must have an ID. Mandatory digital ID in order to work because we have to stop illegal working. If you look at any of the -- massively increase the number of raids on working premises.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

VOICE: It is absolutely clear, that people are working illegally in numbers --

VOICE: But why do you think that then having to have a digital ID, would stop that problem, when right now, people are meant to have a national insurance number card. And if they're not asked for that, boss is willing already to break the rules. What's the difference going to be?

STU: It's so --

VOICE: What the difference is this is a point of starting, not a retrospective exercise as it is now is.

It is an automatic collection of the information by the governments, that we know exactly who is working in our economy. And it will help us enforce the rules that are there. But there are no point that people say to me, why don't we need it? When we all acknowledge, there's a problem. People are working illegally in our economy. It's amongst the reasons that people want to come to the United Kingdom. We have to deal with that.

I made a pledge, that we would do whatever was necessary, pull whatever tools that were available to deal with illegal immigration. I intend to do so.

GLENN: Wow.

STU: It's hard to tell from that clip, especially if you're listening to it. Because he's British. And so it's hard to hear flailing in British. Like, it doesn't come through with the accent.

GLENN: Yeah. Oh, he's flailing.

STU: That's what he's doing there. He had no answer to that whatsoever. He looks terrified.

GLENN: Because there is no answer. There is no answer. They want digital ID to control the population.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: That's what all of this is about. Control your every movement. Your every thought. Your every word. Control it. Regulate it. And make sure you're kept in line. That's what digital ID is all about. It's not about the illegals.

I mean, she's absolutely right. You want to crack down? Crack down!

We close your company. Remember, they're not American. We close your company. If you are found to have illegal aliens. We close you down. We close you down.

I mean, that would send a strong message. But they're not doing it. They selectively enforce it. Then they make a little show of it from time to time. With marches.

We do this. March some people into a big corporation. How many times did you see that happen, in -- you know, every presidency that you've ever seen. They're not taking it seriously.

They do it for show, and it's strategic, to keep you placated. Oh, we're doing something about it.

They're not actually doing -- all you have to do is stop people from coming in! That's it.

Stop people from coming in. And start deporting the people who are already here. It's that simple.

Digital ID.

STU: If you happen to be the United Kingdom, would be, you're an island.

It's really hard for people to cross the border from France!

It's like really. No. I know there's a tunnel. But there's an access point there. It's pretty easy to keep people out.

GLENN: And, you know what, if you can swim the English Channel, I might give you citizen -- all right. You're in good health.

STU: You made it.

We would do it with Cuba. All right. Fine. You made it! Congratulations. You're here!

But, yeah. It's a ridiculous justification particularly coming from this strain of government over there.

Which has been, you know, so open to this type of activity for a long time. But like, the -- this could possibly the solution.

It's the same thing as saying, you had to have a digital gun rights, you know, card. Gun license. Right?

It's like, aren't all the people who want to shoot people with guns that are illegal, just not going to carry it?

Are they really going to be worried about the additional six months on top of their life sentence for the mass murder they're going to commit?

I don't think so.

GLENN: I don't think you understand how this works. If you just have everybody have a gun license, if you bought a gun, you had to have a gun license, no matter what.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: And you had to have that background check, all these shootings, would just go away. They would go away.

STU: Yeah. But we already have the -- this is something that already occurs.

GLENN: Wait. What?

It is so insane. Bad guys are going to do what bad guys are going to do. And if you already have to have a national insurance.

I mean, you want to talk about motivation of having an insurance card. Insurance.

It's not like a Social Security number that you're like, whatever. This is insurance.

You know, you go to the hospital. You can get medical care. They're not getting those. They're not getting those.

People are just saying, yeah. Go ahead. You know, I'm not going to give you any of the insurance.

You don't have any health benefits. You go ahead. I can pay a dollar and a half.

Whose fault is that?

Who is fault is that really?

That's the politician for allowing it to happen.

And it's the -- the really dirty businessmen. Who don't care.

They just want to make it cheap.

I mean, that's the problem.

It's greed. All the way around. It's greed.


STU: Greed is of course, something I assume out of most people.

It's a natural state, unfortunately, of human beings.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: And it's smart to understand that, right?

This is why to go into -- you know, there's always going to be somebody trying to take advantage of your laws. Always going to be a situation that exists.

You can do something very easy though. Particularly in that nation, to just make sure you don't have -- people coming in, illegally. It's not that difficult there.

It's a much more difficult thing here.

We always talk about, hey. Lock down the border. Illegal immigrants. We talk about that all the time.

Look, it is easier said than done.

We've seen massive progress in this area. Because Trump is actually taking it seriously, unlike the past presidents.

But still, it's not infallible. It's a massive thousand-mile-long border, and there's two of them.

GLENN: Right.

And Trump is the only one in the world, going the other direction. That's why the world hates him so much. Because he's the only one in the west, standing in the way of this.

The "Red Heifer Prophecy" Explained and What Happens if it Occurs?play icon
RADIO

The "Red Heifer Prophecy" Explained and What Happens if it Occurs?

Glenn Beck sits down with Shoreshim Ministries founder Bill Cloud to discuss the shocking significance of red heifers in the Bible, the purification of the Temple Mount, and the implications for the last days. They dive deep into the history of the 9 red heifers sacrificed since Moses, the connection to the golden calf, and why the ashes of the red heifer are essential for ceremonial cleansing. Are we witnessing the signs of the return of Christ, and is the world on the brink of spiritual and geopolitical upheaval?