August 20, 2025

PragerU CEO EXPOSES How Woke Indoctrination Replaced Real Education

American parents are waking up to a shocking reality: many of today’s teachers can’t pass even the most basic civics or literacy tests, yet they’re in charge of shaping the next generation. In this eye-opening conversation, Glenn Beck sits down with PragerU CEO to expose how woke indoctrination has infiltrated our schools — with educators who can’t define what a boy or girl is, but are more than eager to push radical ideology onto your kids. From absurd test failures to the Marxist training happening in teacher colleges, this episode reveals why so many parents no longer trust the education system. Are America’s classrooms turning into indoctrination centers instead of places of learning? The answer will shock you.

Watch Glenn Beck's Extended Interview with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit HERE

THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

The Deep State & Military-Industrial Complex: How the Dots Connect | Glenn Greenwald & Glenn Beck

In his 1961 farewell address to the nation, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a chilling warning about the rise of the "Military-Industrial Complex" which has become more relevant in recent years than ever he likely could have imagined. Glenn Beck is joined by investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald to analyze the rise of the modern "Deep State" and how it directly ties to the shadowy force President Eisenhower warned of over 60 years ago.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Glenn Greenwald HERE

RADIO

MSNBC is rebranding... and its new name is LAUGHABLE!

MSNBC announced yesterday it is going through a rebranding. MSNBC will soon become MS NOW: your source for news, opinion, and WORLD. Hate to break it to you, MSNBC, but that sounds more like a plea for multiple sclerosis. Glenn and Stu discuss this horrendous rebrand and reveal all the ways it could be better. What if instead, in order to embrace a more feminist worldview, calling it Miss Now?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: MSNBC is changing its name.

GLENN: They're changing their name.

STU: America institution.

GLENN: That's going to work?

STU: Of MSNBC. It's jarring to lose that close working relationship, which is how it started between Microsoft and NBC.

GLENN: Right.

STU: This is so weird.

GLENN: And asked for Microsoft and NBC.

STU: Yes.

GLENN: And Microsoft has been out of this for a long time, haven't they?

STU: Yes. They've been out of it for a long time. But they kept the MS in there.

GLENN: Why? Why?

STU: I don't know. I can't explain some of the things they do. I think most people would be -- that wouldn't remember it, would be shocked to realize, that Microsoft was once a big part of this.

It was supposed to be.

I think it was the first embrace of digital, at that level. Right?

It was a big deal at that time.

GLENN: It was. It was.

STU: It didn't last that long.

GLENN: And there's nothing that says credibility, more than the mainstream media, and Bill Gates.

STU: Right.

GLENN: You put those two things together. You know you have something special. You really do.

So is NBC suing MSNBC?

STU: No.

GLENN: We can't have our name on that.

STU: They're spinning them off.

MSNBC is spinning off NBC into its own separate company.

They're apparently hiring right now. Because they're losing access to the NBC newsroom. So they need to hire a new batch of horrible journalists. That will make a mockery of the profession, to bring over there.

GLENN: When does -- when does this happen?

When does this go through?

STU: The official change. I don't know. This is the first date they're announcing the new name.

Let's see if I can find when that actually happens. It launched, by the way, in 1996, in case you were wondering how long this thing has been around. It seems like it was 1896, or 1796.

GLENN: I know.

STU: So --

GLENN: So -- and actually, it had some credibility at the very beginning.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: I think Lester Holt started on MSNBC.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: And back in the '90s.

STU: Yeah, it was seen. It was still left-leaning. But left-leaning the way you would expect every other piece of crap, the mainstream broadcasted. It was like CNN.

It was left-leaning. Not necessarily completely insane.

Now, both of them since then, have gone completely insane.

And they went through the Keith Olbermann period.

They've gone so far off the rails, at this point.

We know what the new name is. You want to guess?

Do you have any idea? It's Crap Cam. Yes, Crap Can News.

GLENN: Oh, that's CCN.

STU: Yeah, different one.

GLENN: Might be too confusing.

All right. Go ahead, what is it?

STU: It's MS Now.

GLENN: So let me see if I have this right. MS hasn't been a part of MSNBC since the turn of the century.

STU: Years and years and years --

GLENN: Right. Yeah, but they're going to keep the MS part, and the N -- and the N.

STU: And the N.

GLENN: They're only changing two letters. That's what it is. They're like, we can just -- we can just cut those two letters out of everything.

And just put O-W there, instead of B-C --

STU: Uh-huh. Now, other than the fact that MS Now sounds like a plea for multiple sclerosis.

Do you -- do you want to take a venture, and guess, as -- as to what this actually stands for?

Each letter stands for something.

GLENN: Oh, it stands for something. It's an acronym.

STU: Yes. MS Now.

GLENN: News.

STU: Yes, you're skipping MS.

News is correct. So that one is right.

GLENN: You have to go to the MS. It's not Microsoft. I have no idea.

STU: Do you want me to tell you what it is?

GLENN: I do. Because I think it will be highly entertaining.

STU: Yeah. My Source News Opinion World.

GLENN: My Source -- so we have -- do they have cavemen working at their -- My Source News Opinion World. World.

Hmm. Fire. Good.

STU: I mean, I will say --

GLENN: My Source News? My Source News Opinion and World?

STU: Yes. Now you're a guy who has done this, right?

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: TheBlaze. You came up with GBTV before that. The Torch coming soon to you.

GLENN: The Torch.

STU: You also have many radio stations that you have programmed back in the day, where you would look at what they're presenting. So if you're looking at all that as an expert in this field, how would you grade this rebrand for MSNBC?

GLENN: Does zero count?

Because usually it's ten to one. You know, one to ten.

Can I include zero, or negative numbers?

That is the worst rebranding, I've ever heard.

STU: Yeah. It's really bad.

GLENN: Start fresh from the very beginning.

Come up with something good.

STU: Yeah, but they're trying obviously to bridge this gap to, this is what we've always been. MS gives you a little bit of familiarity. The logo --

GLENN: So wait. Wait. Wait. So it's not MS now. They're going to call it MSNOW?

STU: I think they're going to call it MS Now. I think they're trying to keep the MS as something, you know --

GLENN: Again, the only people think of multiple sclerosis. Nobody thinks -- nobody thinks of Microsoft. They're going to think of multiple sclerosis.

STU: They don't want anybody to think of Microsoft. They haven't been involved in it forever.

GLENN: They would rather -- they would rather have you think of a debilitating disease than Microsoft?

STU: Yes, that is -- that is better than their reputation.

GLENN: Yeah, it is.

STU: The other thing, you could look at it, if you wanted to.

They could go the feminist direction, and call it Miss Now.

That could be something that they could try. Miss Now.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh, is that -- that sounds like something they would love! Because it's -- it indicates to me, it's an absolute guaranteed flaming, just ball of death, as it hits the -- as it hits the ground.

Miss Now. That just sounds like something like, yeah, we should do that. And everybody else is like, no, you will crash this plane into the side of the mountain. It will be a fiery ball of wreckage. It's not good.

STU: To be clear, the plane has only been flying 2 feet off the ground for many, many years. Yes, they might actually crash it this time.

I can see Miss Now actually going to go to be even more comical. Though, it would require them, I think in theory, to define what a woman is. If they went with Miss Now, so that may not work either.
This is a tough one.

GLENN: Yeah, and when is this happening?

STU: I think -- I have not seen the exact date.

It's supposed to be soon. The spin-off was announced last winter.

They initially said, they would be keeping its name. But then during the transitional period, they decided that they would need a new separate identity.

GLENN: So can I ask you: Why -- why -- who is making these decisions and hiring?

NBC? Is NBC like, you know what, we're going to staff and design our competitor?

STU: Yeah, kind of.

GLENN: Why would you do that?

STU: Because it does -- one of the statements I saw, said NBC Universal decided. So I guess because they haven't fully spun off yet, they actually are making these decisions. Maybe they have a bet.

GLENN: So they're -- are they keeping it in the Universal Comcast world?

STU: I don't think so.

It's a separate company.

I think it will be sold separate. Separate company.

GLENN: Why wouldn't you just sell the position?

Why wouldn't you just sell the cable access. Like current did.

Remember when current sold it to --

STU: Right.

GLENN: They wouldn't sell it -- Al Gore would not sell current TV to Glenn Beck.

Because I was so un-American in his own words.

That he sold it to Al-Jazeera.

STU: Right. I remember this.

GLENN: You know, the company that bought it with oil money. From Al Gore!

So that made a lot of sense to him.

So why wouldn't -- why wouldn't they just sell that position?

Why wouldn't they just go, it's up for sale?

Why would you buy something that NBC created, that, I mean -- so wait a minute.

You hired everybody. But you hired them because you wouldn't give anybody on NBC a roll there, so you were like -- why would you have hired -- you find anybody good. You would be like, yeah. Save those guys for NBC.

This guy belongs at Miss Now. That's what we're calling it, from here on out.

STU: Miss Now.

GLENN: Miss Now. It's just too good.

STU: Now, remember too, at one point, Elon Musk contemplated the potential purchase of MSNBC.

GLENN: He's smarter than that. Why would you want a cable news company? What is he in, a time machine?

Get back into a time machine. You know, I would like to do that, and I would like a printing press too.

STU: That's a fair point.

I will say, and the color scheme.

And the logo is really basic.

It looks terrible, honestly.

And I -- this is going to go, I think poorly, Glenn. Poorly.

GLENN: That's saying something.

When MSNBC is designing something that you think might be worse than MSNBC.

STU: Shocking. Shocking, you could do it. You know, if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything, Glenn.

Including making MSNBC even worse.

GLENN: That's like if we designed it.

Honestly, it would be like, okay. All right.

Let's hire a bunch of lefties.

We will call it Miss Now.

We will -- we will lead with, oh, my gosh.

Look at that. We're -- we're going to lead with guy cheerleaders, and Communism.

It's going to be big!

I mean, that sounds like something I would design, for them. To either make fun of them. Or just to be -- let's see if we can -- do you remember when I told you, I went to that opera called The Nose? I took my daughter to the opera. She loved opera.

And it was -- honestly, I don't know what the story was.

But it was -- the main character was a nose. So it's a giant nose with feet coming out of the nostrils.

And I said, at the time, I said, this has to be -- this was written by somebody who was like, you know, these Ron Paul opera snobs.

I will write this whole thing. It makes no sense. It's awful.

But I'm going to say, oh, no, you just don't get it. You don't get the nose. With the feet coming out?

You don't get it? Well, I guess so. And they sold it, just because opera snobs didn't want to say, I don't get it. Okay?

You had to get it, or you weren't cool!

I think this is what -- I think this is -- this might be.

This may be a play on, how bad can we make this thing? To see if we can get these lefties.

And go, you don't get Miss Now? You don't understand that?

All right. Well, whatever. No, no, no, I get it. I think it's genius. In fact, I want to play more for it.

What a bunch of dopes.

RADIO

How Trump has REDEFINED presidential leadership

After President Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, two things were made abundantly clear: 1. America is truly in charge once again and is LEADING the world. Not through military force or a projection of power. But because of President Trump, because of ACTION. And number two, President Trump is doing something that hasn't been done since the Reagan administration. Glenn shares the story of the time he was invited to meet with President George W. Bush after he made a comment that Bush disagreed with. What Glenn learned about the presidency during that meeting shocked him. But Glenn reveals how Trump leadership stands apart from all the presidents before him, and its refreshing to see.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So I want to give you -- I want to give you the two things that I think are the two messages that we should take from all of this.

America is truly once again, in charge. That's number one.

We are leading the world. And we're not leading the world through military force.

We're not leading the world through just words and projection of power.

We're leading the world because Donald Trump is actually going places. And leading the world.

You know, when you -- when you look at, he's been saying here over the last couple of days.

You know, I stopped six wars.

Well, yes, and no.

I guess. You could say that, you know, we could quibble over were these wars, or were these just flare-ups?

But I don't know anybody who has done more for world peace, as a president, in just the last couple of months. In a two-month period. I don't know of a president who has done more for world peace than Donald Trump.

Name -- name anyone who is close.

If they're lucky, they'll solve one thing.

He has gone in six different times now. And not all of them are -- you know, we're all having our fingers crossed, that the Middle East and Iran is at least peaceful for a little while.

Same thing with Ukraine and Russia. It's not done yet. But hopefully, when it is done, it will last a while.

It's not going to be a forever peace. But look at what he did. He stopped Pakistan and India.

From having a nuclear war!

He is -- he is bringing peace to the world, like I've never seen before.

And, again, as I said, maybe for the first time in my lifetime, America is the global leader.

And -- and I think I say that because, well, I mean. Ronald Reagan was the global leader in the 1980s.

That's the last time that I think that that would even be close.

But Ronald Reagan still had his detractors. And they never. Came to the table.

You know, Ronald Reagan, his power came from just the political prowess that he had here in America.

And his -- just strength of will, that he just wouldn't give up. And then he also had Margaret matcher and the pope on his side.

This president really has not had anybody on his side. Nobody on his side.

But you'll notice, they're no longer taking him on, and calling him a thug, a clown, a dictator, or anything else.

They're not calling him any of those things. At least the world leaders. The European leaders are no longer saying those things.

They're taking him seriously, because he's actually getting things done.

So, A, America is in the leadership role. Now, why is that one worth really standing back and admiring for a minute?

Because every president, every president has tried to reverse that. Every president has been working on this new global coalition.

Do you notice, he's not talking about -- this is what you hear from every president.

We have a global coalition. We're cobbling together. All these, you know, states of the willing.

All of these people who are coming together. And they're willing to stand together. Well, that's happening.

But Donald Trump is not setting out to get a global coalition. He's leading the world.

And the coalition is forming around him. And he's really not part of the coalition.

He's leading the coalition. He's saying, we're not going to do this. We're not doing this ourself. But let me show you how it can be done. Now, you guys go and do it.

We're not providing the arms, we're selling ammunition. We're selling arms to the Europeans. They want to do it. They can do it.

So, again, it's a different kind of leadership. We are not the ones paying for it.

We're not the ones carrying all the weight on our shoulders.

He's saying, look, I can get this done. But then, it's your job to do it. It's not ours. It's yours.

That is unlike anything I've ever seen before. Okay?

So while he is building coalitions, he's leading them. He's not just another one of the coalition.

That's true leadership. Especially in a time when the whole world has said for a long time now, and many of us believed, the era of America's leadership is over.

Is it?

Because it sure doesn't look like it to me now.

And that is -- and that has been done in six months.

Finally, a guy who knows how to wield the power of the United States, without being a bully.

Now, the second thing: And I don't think anybody really understands this.

I was in -- during the -- was it, 2007, 2008 election?
I went to the White House. Because I was called on the carpet by George W. Bush. Because I was not happy with -- with the war. And the way it was going.

And I had made some comment about, I don't remember even what it was. But I made some comment on the air, that, you know, hey, left. You want to impeach him. Here's the thing you impeach him on.

Because this is actually impeachable.

And that didn't sit well with the Bush administration. They didn't like that. And I get a call on the way home from the studios. And it's the White House. And is this the first time the White House had ever called me, without me reaching out first. And I get a call. And it's a 202 number. And I'm like, it's 1414. 202. I can't remember. 458 or something. 1414. And I remember 202. That's Washington, DC. And 1414, I remember, that's the number of the White House.

And I look at it for a while. And I'm like, I think that's the White House. And I pick it up.

Mr. Beck?

Yes. The president would like to see you in the Oval tomorrow morning at 10:00.

Now, I'm on the morning at 10 o'clock in the morning. Do you think you could make that -- I didn't even know what to say. I literally held the phone away from my head. I'm driving. And I look at the phone. And I look at the road. And I don't even know what to say.

And I'm just -- you know, I said, well, hang on. Let me check. I check.

And I put the phone back up against my ear, and I said, okay. It looks good. Yeah. I can be there.

Hang up the phone.

It was freaky. I get there, and the first thing the president says -- I sit in the chair, in the Zelinsky chair. And the first thing the president says to me is -- and laced with profanity. You know, a lot of people think they know how they could be the F-ing president. Well, they have no idea how to be the F-ing president.

I'm like, oh, my gosh, this is going to be the longest hour of my life.

And he read me the Riot Act.

After it was all over and he had it out of his system, we stood up at the end, and it was the day that Barack Obama had said that if he were president, he would just fly our planes over the border into Pakistan. And he would just bomb Pakistan.

Well, this is a point where Pakistan is kind of helping us, okay? They're not our friends. They're more frenemies. But they're kind of helping us at this point. And he says, Barack Obama says -- and if he would have done that, the whole -- the whole coalition of the willing, all of that crap would have gone right out the window.

And so I said to the president as I'm walking out, he's standing by the Oval. Or by the Resolute Desk. And I said, Mr. President, I don't know if you heard this, but today, Barack Obama -- he said, oh, I heard about that. Don't worry about that. Don't worry about that.

I said, okay.

He said, trust me, Glenn, whoever comes into this office, no matter which party they're in, they are going to sit behind this desk, and they're going to realize, because they're going to be advised by exactly the same people that have been advising me, that they really have no choice. This is what they have to do.

And he said, have a good day.

And I'm like holy cow! I walked out. And I -- do you remember me calling you after that, Stu?

STU: Yes.

GLENN: And I was freaked out. I was like, this is not good.

The president isn't really the president! The president is just listening to all these advisers, who are in, advising the last president. And the president before that. And it's all State Department stuff.

And they're just -- they're just suiting a long plan. What difference does it make who we have in the office, if that's true, remember that?

STU: Yeah. One specific part of that, that you didn't mention was -- because he was very angry at you. But that part of the conversation was meant to make you feel good, right?

GLENN: Yes.

STU: It wasn't like an anger thing. It was like a, hey, it's okay! Calm down. All of the decisions will remain the same. And it's like, that didn't calm you down much.

GLENN: No. It made it worse.

STU: Yes.

GLENN: And so why do I bring this story up, which I've told before. Why do I bring this story up?

I bring this story up because when Donald Trump sat at the table and said, just going to get old Vlad on the phone. And he stands up, walks out of the room. With all the world leaders.

And he just picks up the phone and calls Vladimir Putin. And says, hey. I mean, want to keep you up to speed on what's going on.

He didn't ask for permission.

He didn't have anybody whispering in his ear. He's leading the State Department. He's leading the world.

He's keeping his own counsel. That hasn't been done by a president in, I don't know how long. And it's why we're once again the leaders of the world!

Because these -- these advisers, all of these doctors and professors and, you know, people who have been in the State Department their whole life and know better than everybody, Donald Trump has said to them, shut up. I've seen your record. It doesn't work!

We've been doing it for 100 years. We're losing credibility. We're losing money. We're losing power and influence.

I don't want to hear it! This is the direction we're going. And he didn't have the juice to be able to fire all of those people, last time.

And he put the wrong people in position. Now, at the State Department is Rubio.

And I've got to tell you, Rubio is one of the last guys I would have picked. I would have thought, Rubio was a big, big globalist.

Look at who Rubio has turned out to be.

So the two things that are happening, are really -- are really based on one thing. And that is, the president of the United States is in charge of his administration.

The president of the United States keeps his own counsel. The president of the United States listens to the -- his own gut. For the first time that I have seen since Ronald Reagan -- and Ronald Reagan did it in one place, and that was the Soviet Union. He knew the difference between good and evil, and he called it, and he didn't care what anybody said.

Donald Trump is doing this in -- in example after example after example. He's keeping his own counsel. And he is telling his people: This is what I'm going to do. Find the Constitutional way to do it.

Because this is what has to be done! And he's not taking no for an answer. And he's not kowtowing to the people who have been there forever. Oh, Mr. President, you have to listen to this man.

He's not listening to him. If it doesn't make sense to him, he's not listening to him. And he is not waiting for permission from anyone.

That's the takeaway from this last four days. America is leading, because we actually have a leader who knows who he is, knows what he wants to do, and is not going to take no for an answer, unless it's unconstitutional. He gets it done.

That in six months? That's a remarkable development.

RADIO

Carter Page REVEALS How Russiagate Hoaxers Brutally Smeared Him

Carter Page was falsely called a Russian agent, relentlessly battered by the media, and illegally spied on by the FBI. Page tells Glenn Beck how this process was orchestrated and why those behind the Russiagate Hoax knew they were spreading false narratives and lying right from the start.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Carter Page HERE