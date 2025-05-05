This is PROOF the Democratic Party is NOT Becoming Centrist

The leftist leadership of Washington State recently made some terrifying moves that caused Glenn to warn any conservatives living there: “Get the HELL OUT!” Glenn and Stu discuss some of these totalitarian moves, including the likely failure of a bill to limit the governor’s powers during a medical emergency. Democrats have also passed a “Tesla tax” on EV credits and a bill that prioritizes criminal illegal immigrants over US citizens for pardons. If this is what the Democratic Party is already doing in Washington, what will be next?!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: There's a couple of things that I wanted to talk to you about. If you're living in Washington State. May I just say, get the hell out now! I've said --
STU: The entire state?
GLENN: The entire state. Get out of the state.
STU: Wow.
GLENN: And I'm dead serious on that. You're living in a state that has gone absolutely insane. First of all, we talked about this before. And nobody is really talking about this.
The medical thing that they just passed in Washington State. And they passed it, and the governor has signed it. And basically, it says, if there's a medical emergency. We can do whatever we want to you.
Now, remember, this is the state that was talking about building like little internment camps for people who wouldn't get vaccinated last time. Okay. They were talking about that. If you think they won't do that, you're out of your mind. You're crazy. And so it says, if the governor decides that there's a medical emergency, statewide emergency, that the state, based on -- love this one.
Based on scientific experts, they will dictate what happens to every -- you know, every individual. What you have to get -- if scientific experts tell you, you have to take this, you will be forced to take that. I'm not having my kids in that state. I'm not living in that state. Are you living in that state? Because they will do it.
They are telling you. After everything we went through in COVID. They're now doubling down and saying, yeah. By the way, we're going to code this into law.
STU: Really, the COVID era was such a great separator. You know, very roughly blue states and red states.
Where you saw what the approach was going to be. And you can make the decision as to which one you want to live in. When something like this goes down.
And I think people make that decision with their -- you know, California abandoned for places like Texas and Florida.
You know, that's I think really, really clear.
And I think what we've seen after the COVID separation there, you also have seen kind of a codification on both sides.
I mean, conservatives and red states have really gone out of their way to signal that they would not do this again. And they would do things differently than the other states would. And blue states are now codifying their side of that.
Which is, hey. If you don't listen to the science, then you -- we don't want you here.
And we're going to put in the law, that these sciences shall be followed next time.
Not, wait a minute. We made a big mistake. And those schools have closed and everything.
They're going the opposite way.
GLENN: They're going the opposite way.
They're saying their science is right.
STU: Which is horrible.
GLENN: Even if we don't get it wrong, we won't get it wrong next time.
We will follow the science.
Are you mad? Did you see what just happened?
STU: Even places like the New York Times are now admitting, school closings are completely crazy.
That's all happened, not just in our publications. But it's not just on our side of the debate, but on their side of the debate, in many ways.
GLENN: Get out. Get out.
Okay. So that's one of them.
The new Tesla tax. Just passed by Democrats in Washington State.
It cleared the house, 52-45, supported solely by Democrats. And it's to address the state's budget deficit. Okay?
Well, you know, all of these states that have been spending money like crazy. California, Washington State.
I'm not bailing you out. I tell you, I will -- I will march to secede, if this government is going to bail out the states that have been spending money out of control, while our states have been responsible.
I am not sending my tax dollars to support your state, because you went under.
I'm sorry.
It's not a suicide pact. The Constitution is not a suicide pact, and because you are committing suicide, doesn't mean my state has to commit suicide.
I'm not doing it. I'm not doing it.
And that is a hard, fast line with me.
I'm not doing it.
When -- when New York and Illinois, and California, and Oregon, and Washington State, all are hemorrhaging, because they can't pay their bills.
Why should I have to pay for that? Why?
I don't live there. We've been preaching against it.
The red states have been trying to live within their means.
No! No!
I'm not cutting my own throat, so you don't ever learn a lesson.
So you just keep doing whatever it is, you're doing. When we're all living the hard way.
You know What that is?
That's TARP. That's the bailout of the big banks. Do you think the big banks learned a damn thing?
No. Not one. Not one.
Why? Because we, the taxpayers, had to bail their ass out! And so what did they do?
Well, just keep doing the same thing. They just put it on another name.
STU: They did learn that. They did learn that that's the way the world works. That's an important lesson.
GLENN: That's exactly right.
And that's why Donald Trump has got to win.
He has got to get this to win. He's got to turn this thing around, and turn it around quickly.
STU: What does that mean?
GLENN: He's got to break the back of this World Economic Forum, Great Reset. Big bank, bullcrap.
All these central -- he's got to break the back of that.
And reset it to an actual economy, that runs with the people. Not the big banks.
And the big businesses.
You know, they've built this -- this public/private structure.
And they're just -- and they're just going to -- all they're going to do is those people will continue to get rich.
If you're with them. You're fine. Let me tell you about the Tesla tax.
So lawmakers in California said that Tesla's profits need to go to a greater public purpose.
So the legislation targets the windfall profits that Tesla earns from selling ZEV credits. The proponents arguing that the revenue should been in public goals, like improvising EV accessibility, rather than enriching a single company. So they're taxing Tesla.
And if you think that that money is going to go to a build more electric stations, you're crazy!
How many billions did we just give to Joe Biden? So he could have what? Three electric stations? Please!
So now, this is socialism. This is socialism.
They are going after Tesla, declaring that they're -- their profits need to go to a greater public purpose.
Who are they to say that?
And all of your -- all of the people that live around you, in Seattle, and everywhere else. If you think you're going to beat this system, at this time, if they're still going down the road that hard, you ain't going to win.
You're not going to win. They're going to take that state down.
And you do not want to be anywhere near it.
I say this with a love for Seattle. I love Seattle
I love Washington. It's my home.
I love it. But I've got to tell you, get the hell out of there!
There's something else, that I have in the show prep today.
You can get it at GlennBeck.com.
There was another story about what they're doing in Washington State. About gosh. Where was it?
About -- about the removal of -- oh, gosh.
I can't find it now. It's another bill that they're passing.
That if you're in trouble, and I don't remember. I need to be of mind. Or you're trying to exonerate yourself or whatever.
Illegals are going to be ahead of you in that line.
Illegals are going to be ahead of you.
STU: Washington Democrats pass bill to give illegal aliens with convictions priority for pardons. HB1131 allows convicted non-citizens facing deportation, to skip the front of the clemency line ahead of US citizens.
PAT: Okay. Wait. What is that?
What is that? Is that a state that understands what America is? Is that a state that is pulling towards a greater America?
That is -- that -- get out of that state!
Sell your house and get out of that state.
I mean, this -- if this isn't -- I mean, if this isn't every warning, that you get in World War II. When you were living in Europe, you're like, wow.
I can't get any worse than this.
It's getting worse. It's getting worse, and they're telling you! Yeah, well, they'll never do it. What makes you think, they will never do that?
They would have done it if they had it encoded in the law. They would have done it the last time.
Do you think it's only Australia that would build concentration camps? By the way, I know. My family is from Washington State. My grandfather told me one time with tears running down his cheeks.
Only time I say my grandfather CIA cry.
On me time.
When he talked about the good Japanese family that was taken. And taken because we were at war with Japan.
And he never say them again.
That's all he said.
He was one of those, you know, greatest generation that ever talked about feelings. And tears running down his cheeks. And he talked about that.
I know what Washington State is capable of. They have done it before. You think they won't do it again?
Please. And now you have what's his name? David Hogg. You think that guy is not a round him up kind of guy?
He's now saying, he's going to spend all his money going against the old Democrats. And the old Democrats are saying, no.
You're not going to do. Who do you think is going to win that?
The old Democrats?
Do you really think that the Democrats are going to become less radical, or more radical?
They're going to be more radical. They're showing you.
They are showing you the path.
Let me just reiterate what I said, a minute ago.
I have great hope, in this administration.
I do. I have great hope.
I have great hope in the people. I have great hope that we can renew.
I have a great hope. That a golden age is right around the corner.
But I'm telling you, it is going to be a photo finish. Which one crosses the line first?
The left with their collapse, and their bonfires in the streets?
Or us, with the renewal of America, and a new promise, and a resetting back to the individual and not the collective.
I don't know which one wins.
We're still in this fight.
Don'ts get -- don't get.
Don't fool yourself. Donald Trump is in it. It's all great. No, no, don't fool yourself. And I know you're not.
I hear it from people. I hear it all the time. I didn't hear it like this in 2016. Donald Trump came in. And everybody is like, I'm fixed.
I'm not feeling that now.
I think people -- you know, I had a guy say to me, a good friend. A really reasonable guy.
I said, what do you want me to ask the president? He said, honestly? I said, yeah.
Is this even fixable? Can it be saved? At this point.
That took my breath away. This is a regular, regular reasonable guy. Whose not think like I do.
You know, where everything -- can it even be saved?
That's where we are, gang!
And don't forget it.
And when your government, in Washington State, is sending you a sign. Get the hell out of there.