Former Sniper WARNS Major “Instability” May Hit This Summer

Former U.S. Army Special Forces Sniper Tim Kennedy joins Glenn to warn that “real instability” is coming across many parts of the world, including the Middle East, Haiti, Congo, and other parts of Africa. And one of the main signs of this is “the killing of Christians” at high levels in those regions. With a civil war brewing in Afghanistan, “genocide” level attacks in regions of Africa, and more trouble on the horizon, predictive models have found that things could very likely boil over soon. But Kennedy details how the Trump administration, especially Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi, are working overtime to “get ahead of what we know is coming” and keep Americans safe.
GLENN: We're talking to Tim Kennedy. Talking to the president about the border, and what's going on with the border this week. And I said, you know, if I were, you know, a Mexican citizen. And knowing that my government was in bed with the cartels. I would be hoping that some special forces just showed up in the middle of the night. And started killing people. In these cartels. And I said, well, that would be news breaking if I said that was a good idea.
You know, I hope it doesn't come to that. It was clear, that that is on the table. I mean, that really has to happen. Does it not?
I mean, that is a collapsed narco state in Mexico. Isn't it?
MATT: Yeah, we -- the rules of war that we'll be experiencing for the next five to ten years are not the traditional maneuver warfare that people remember from Korea and from Vietnam, and from even -- you know, we know who our enemy is. These are going to be businesses.
These are syndicated criminal organizations, that do not fight fair, and the cartel owns both the businesses, the corporations, and the criminal networks that are involved in that.
So, yes. It's absolutely on the table. And a group of people that are sitting on like the go button, are absolute savages, Mr. Beck.
GLENN: They are. I know some of them. I know some of them.
And they're just like -- and they're just -- they're just champing at the bit to go, I know. I know.
TIM: That's the truth.
We're in conversation with the cartels right now. And the cartels are saying, hey, we don't want to die. We don't want to be wiped off the face of the planet, which we know is not going to happen. So, you know, are there other options. Hey, what if we stopped human trafficking?
What if we stopped fentanyl production entirely?
What if -- what if all of that just goes away. What if we stop and seal the border on the south side. What are you -- will we maybe be allowed to transport some cocaine and some marijuana?
I'm totally fine with this. If we stop fentanyl. Human trafficking. Gun smuggling. And we stop the invasion of our border, I'll -- and we don't have to do a while bunch of killing.
You know, whatever.
But they know they're on the brink of --
GLENN: I hope they do.
TIM: Of existence.
GLENN: I hope they do.
You know, when you look at what's happening here.
And what they're bringing over here.
I mean, it has to stop, dead in its tracks.
It has to stop.
And it has to stop soon. The president is dealing with these courts. Which I just think is judicial insurrection as Mike Lee puts it. And it has to stop.
The president has to protect our borders, and has to protect our cities. This is -- you know, this is the opium wars, done to China by the English.
You know, 200 years ago. 150 years ago. And now they're doing it to us.
That's what -- that's what is happening.
TIM: Yeah.
GLENN: Tell me about the Christians and genocide, that you believe is on the horizon.
TIM: Just yesterday.
Back at the White House yesterday.
Listening to some brief about -- there's some brilliant companies that are able to do predictive modeling.
Using literally every public and classified source of information.
And there's these events that are pretty predictable.
You know, they predicted what would happen in Afghanistan. Predicted what would happen in Ukraine.
They see regionally that on the very near horizon, as soon as like late summer.
We are going to see real instability throughout CENTCOM and the Endo-Pacific region.
And some of those things -- some of the catalysts that are -- the data points are what are the killing of Christians.
And it's happening all over CENTCOM.
And --
GLENN: Explain CENTCOM. Explain CENTCOM for anybody who doesn't what CENTCOM means. Explain that.
TIM: Just imagine the Middle East starting kind of in north Africa.
And western Asia. And everything that has lots of deserts. And lots of Muslim countries -- just -- by coincidence, there's also Israel. That's in CENTCOM.
One of the few non-Muslim democracies, in that whole entire region.
Ask, you know, the Houthis and Hamas. And Hezbollah.
And then in former countries, like in Syria and Iraq, Afghanistan, those places, it's just a massacre of Christians, right now.
GLENN: So let me take a one-minute break.
Come back, because I want to talk to you more about that. Because you've been involved. We've been with you with Mercury One, and trying to help. And I know what we're gearing up for.
And I want to see if there's anything that you need and you would recommend, besides told prayers for Christians.
And I want to go deeper into what this predictive model is showing in just a second.
GLENN: So, Tim, maybe we'll have you on -- we're doing a big benefit for the Nazarene Fund.
This fall.
I don't even have details on it. I just heard about it yesterday.
What that is, we go and rescue Christians. Or we pay and help people like you, go rescue Christians.
We just empower people like you, to help.
I would love to invite to that. When we get closer, I will.
Tell me about this predictive model. Why is it saying that it's going to get so bad? What's coming our way?
TIM: Yeah.
The Nazarene Fund, and Mercury One, just for -- love you guys.
I don't -- you know, we publicly can't say a lot of the things that we do at save our allies.
But none of it is possible without you, quite frankly.
Like if you look at me, and our team in Afghanistan. Or in Ukraine. Providing humanitarian aid. And pulling people out of the war zones.
Although to the Far East, as far as I possibly can get in far Russia.
Every place that we have been, has been because of you, quite frankly. Mr. Beck.
GLENN: Please. Stop calling me Mr. Beck.
Give credit. This audience is so gracious. They are so gracious.
TIM: Yeah. They just have an understanding.
Samaritan purse. Mercury One. Nazarene Fund.
We see you guys every single place, in the worst, most dire condition. So, you know, Glenn, thank you so much.
To your question, you know, we are -- if you just look in the past month, you know, you can look to Syria. You can look to the -- next to our bill.
You can look to the Congo.
Where you see thousands of Christians being killed.
You see Muslim converts, that were being specifically targeted. Down in Congo just last week.
Another 29 Christians were killed. In 2025, in like the region in Syria. There was like this region of violence. Another thousand were killed.
And so if you take -- if we're going to look for similar areas in the region, and try to predict the instability of a particular administration or government.
There's a whole bunch of -- and we can take historical data from the past 50 years. And start looking at, okay.
Economically, what is happening for instability?
What is happening culturally?
What is happening on -- in the markets?
What's happening in like -- really clear data points. And we have this bell curve of what's normal. And then you have these outliers that are -- that then keep occurring, every time there's a coup. Or every time there's genocide.
Or every time -- and there's enough data now, where we -- especially with AI. And we can scrape all of history.
We can then very accurately start, you know -- all the special operations side. I'm trying to find somebody in space and time.
It's -- that's -- used to be a difficult thing, to predict where a human is going to be.
So I could maybe bring them to justice, and if we look at the first 95 days of the president in office, and our intelligence community specifically, that told them they're going to work. With, you know, Kash Patel, enabling them. Pam Bondi.
45 Americans that have been illegally detained abroad brought home.
You know, we're knocking on the door of 100 radical terrorists, want to do harm to Americans. Dead.
And we are trying to get ahead of what we know is coming. Which is, complete near Civil War in Afghanistan.
Trying to get stability in Congo -- obviously, we see what's happening in Haiti.
And every time one of these places starts becoming less secure and stable, that is the breeding ground for radical adversarial groups, that are funded by our adversaries, like and mine Iran.
To then conduct attacks on Americans.
But they're not doing it direct.
It's like via proxy.
But Haiti, if we don't pay attention to it, China will use it.
Congo will --
GLENN: Yeah, I know.
TIM: And it just keeps happening.
GLENN: Tim, I can't thank you enough for what you do. You're really a remarkable man. It was such an honor to see you at the White House.
And as usual, see you at the White House and you're serving. Serving veterans.
So thank you for everything, Tim.
God bless you.
TIM: Yeah, you're amazing. Always in your corner. Let me know what you need.
GLENN: You've got it. Thank you, Tim Kennedy. US Army Special Forces. He's a sniper. Former UFC fighter, and really a servant to our vets.
Next year, it's going to be a tough year. All the way around us the world.
It's going to be very tough. What he's saying, is coming.
I -- you know, people say, I think Donald Trump will say for a reason, to save the republic. I'm not sure, that we understand God's mind.
It may have just been to postpone and give us more time to prepare. I'm not sure.
I hope we save the republic. But it might be time to prepare. Because things are very, very dicey in the world, and we just need to be prayerful.
Thoughtful. Jesus-like people.