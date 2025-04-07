Stock Market CHAOS After Fake News of 90-Day Tariff Pause

The stock market went on a rollercoaster ride due to fake news that President Trump is pausing his reciprocal tariffs for 90 days. Glenn and Stu take a look at the story, why it’s evidence that maybe we should slow the panic a little bit, and how it can help us interpret the stock market moving forward. Plus, Glenn and Stu review a new poll that doesn’t look good for humanity: how many people think they can outrun a horse?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program.
We have an update. The market bounced back after it was released in the news, that Donald Trump may consider a 90-day pause. And then we were watching it bounce back. And then all of a sudden, it dropped down again. And it lost, maybe 200 points? Again.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Not detainer sure what happened until we checked the news.
STU: It seems like all these media organizations reported, an interpretation from some social media of your of an interview. In which the interview.
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait. I want to track that back down.
Of an interview with Trump?
STU: No. That was a good question.
It was a Trump official.
GLENN: Named official? Or Trump official, official?
So we have Trump. And then we have the Trump official.
And then it's -- it's somebody on social media. Doing an analysis of what that Trump official said. Right.
STU: Right.
GLENN: And then the media picks up on that.
So they're quoting.
STU: National economic counsel director Kevin Hassett.
Basically, all he said was like, look, I think -- he was asked by Brian Kilmeade.
Would Trump consider a 90-day pause?
And hasn't said, I think the president will decide what the president will decide.
GLENN: Well, and that means, yes. He will consider.
STU: It's incredible.
GLENN: That's how -- that's why where we that story.
We gave it to you, like four minutes ago.
Go off the air. Like commercial break. And it's all reversed. The stock market goes down. I think we should probably slow down a little bit.
There's no --
STU: We even brought it up. It's to discuss why the market moved. Why the market moved.
So it -- it's an appropriate explanation, I think.
But now --
GLENN: Official breaking, the White House now says, 1900 day pause is fake news.
STU: There's no pause. For you the market is down again.
GLENN: That is crazy.
STU: You know, I will say this, Glenn.
And I don't know what you think about this as far as politics go. Taking it out where you end up on this. We've had really bad economic times before. Right? COVID. Housing crisis in '08. The bursting of the bubble of the internet back in 2000. And you go back to '87, right? That market crashed.
All those things.
All those things came from what seemed like an outside event.
Right? To the American people.
Seemed like, you talked about the housing policies. And what led to the housing crisis for years before that.
And warned about that for years. So there were policies that were directly associated with that. But that's not how the American people took that. It felt like, oh, gosh. The housing market just crashed.
COVID just happened.
You know, this one, I think to the American people, right or wrong, is going to feel like, tariffs caused this.
And I'm worried about how they interpret that.
GLENN: Let me help you out on that.
That's because people did not interpret the stock market and what is going on in our economy as bogus.
STU: Yes, you're right. I think you're right.
GLENN: It's all this bogus money that the Fed keeps printing. And putting in the system with 0 percent interest rate.
It's all funny money. The stock market is no longer tied to anything real.
And everybody -- everybody just bypassed that. And went, wow. Things are really good. Things are really good.
No!
It was all bogus.
All of that is bogus.
STU: I sensed the weakness during Biden. Right?
The market went up with bind. They sensed the weakness.
They sensed it in the economy.
I think the optimism of Trump's policies. Launched into another stratosphere.
GLENN: That is our McDonald's attitude!
That is, yeah. I would like some tariffs. And I Diet Coke.
I mean, no! This is not a drive through. You're not going to get it, by the time you get up to the window.
STU: But I think that's the point I bring up. I think that's how a lot of people consume things.
GLENN: Correct.
Look what just happened!
Stock market. The stock market.
People who are supposedly, you know, educated, they turned that thing on a dime he has
STU: Yeah. But that's people who are really engaged, right?
They're overreacting to news that they are seeing.
The average person is not even following this on a day-to-day basis. They're seeing that general downturn. And if that continues with them, I -- I wonder if this is going to be seen, if this is -- turns into a recession, which it's not yet. If it turns into a long-term negative consequence, it could be seen as essentially Trump's fault. Which means that the entire movement has problems. As opposed to COVID, what people saw was, okay. China released this virus, or it started in China. It took over everything.
GLENN: No, they blamed it on Trump because the media did.
STU: I don't think he took.
I mean, I think he won in 2024.
Because of what people remembered in his economy in 2014.
2020, was some outside thing that he couldn't do something about.
GLENN: Why did he lose then?
The economy was doing really, really well.
Why did he lose? They blamed him for COVID, shutting us down.
Blah, blah, blah. You know, the stuff that he did. That made sense, at the very beginning.
STU: Right.
I remember that being more broad an argument. I mean, no one thought it was Trump's fault that the economy crashed because of COVID.
You can blame him and say, hey.
I don't think he should have locked down. Again, he didn't really do that.
GLENN: Democrats have country that. Look what he did to the economy, and they won. And they won.
STU: They did win. They did win.
GLENN: So I think that's the ill-informed again. Let me give you this survey. Ready for this survey?
STU: Hit me with it. Hit me with it.
GLENN: Out of 50 men, if you ask them, in 100-meter sprint, can you beat a horse?
How many say yes?
STU: How many say yes, they could beat a horse?
GLENN: Beat a horse.
STU: A specific horse. Could be a horse that's dead?
GLENN: No. No. No, just a regular horse.
STU: So we assume a normal horse at a regular speed. Not necessarily a race horse. Just a normal horse.
GLENN: No, just a horse. I can outrun a horse.
STU: The correct answer to this would be zero. Zero. That's what it should be.
GLENN: Zero. Because a racehorse can run 40 miles an hour. Doughnut if you know this, you can't. Usain Bolt, he's the fastest in a sprint, 27 miles an hour. Okay?
Horse, a little faster. Okay?
So only 2 percent out of 50. So not --
STU: Okay. That's not actually bad. 2 percent will say anything, right?
GLENN: That's the one they say is number 15 on the big charts of animals I could beat. Okay?
There are 15. Then you get to a zebra. Okay. I will pass that on, maybe you don't think zebras actually exist. You know, we have none here.
STU: It is strange.
GLENN: Deer? I could outrun a deer. A fox. An ostrich. Number ten, I can outrun a cheetah!
STU: A cheetah would be the one I would think would be the lowest number. Because theater fastest animal. Right?
GLENN: Right. A kangaroo. A mongoose. I don't even what an a mongoose is. So I will give this a pass.
Ready for this? I can outrun a swarm of bees.
STU: I mean, no. You can't. Not for a long time.
GLENN: No, no, I don't think you can. I don't think you can. Have you ever seen --
STU: They are fast.
GLENN: Why wouldn't people just run? If the bees -- when you're being swarmed, just run. They can't keep up with you. You can't outrun bees. I can outrun a house cat?
STU: No. I mean, people have seen cats before, they're fast.
GLENN: I can outrun a goat. I can outrun a rabbit.
STU: A goat. How fast are goats?
GLENN: I don't have that stat. I don't have that stat.
STU: I don't -- all the other ones seem completely absurd. I'm thinking of a goat.
They're kind of climbing a side of a mountain.
They don't look that fast. I could probably take them.
GLENN: Would you say, yes, I could probably take a goat. I don't know.
GLENN: Okay. A goat? A rabbit?
STU: No. Rabbits are incredibly fast, no.
GLENN: Okay. A hippopotamus.
STU: I mean, a hippo, again, I've never raised a hippo myself.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
STU: But I -- like, a hippo doesn't seem like a fast animal. They move pretty slow.
GLENN: Is it the hippopotamus or the rhinoceros? One of those is the most deadly animal alive. They're fast, and they'll stomp you to death.
STU: Really? I thought it was mosquitoes. Aren't mosquitoes the most deadly animal?
GLENN: No. Of course not. I can outrun a mosquito.
Number two.
STU: Why don't we tell that to the African nations. Tell your people to outrun a mosquito.
GLENN: Run? Why don't you run? Number two, I can outrun an elephant?
STU: Yeah. See, an elephant does not look like it moves quickly. But the strides are large. You have to factor that in.
GLENN: I don't have to factor that in. I just know, I can't outrun an elephant. They're fast animals. They're an animal. They're a giant animal.
STU: So are we. We're all animals.
GLENN: Right. Yeah. Not fast!
STU: Look, I'm not saying I would say that I could outrun an elephant. I could understand why someone might say that.
GLENN: Why do you think we invented the gun? Why do you think men invented the gun? We couldn't outrun any of these animals.
STU: That's a good point.
GLENN: Okay? That's the only reason why we're at the top of the food chain.
Because we're like, oh, really? Take that elephant. I can outrun an elephant. Yes, if I have a rifle.
I will do that.
STU: Because then it can be dead. And you can walk away from it.
GLENN: So we don't. We have a pretty healthy, we have a pretty healthy view of ourself.
10 percent say that they have actually -- sorry, 28 percent say they have actually been out in the wild, some place, and clocked an animal, and thought to themselves. I can outrun that!
A tenth of them have actually tried to do that. I don't know. Got out of their car. And was like, come on, horse. Bring it on.
And 11 percent.
Now, out of those showdowns, mainly with dogs. 61 percent have tried to race their dog. 26 percent have tried to race their cat.
I mean --
STU: How would you even do such a thing. 19 percent have tried to race a goat. Okay?
But 60 percent. Only 60 percent said, yeah. I couldn't -- I couldn't run. 26 percent considered themselves winners. And here's my favorite, 14 percent said it was a draw. It was a draw.
I mean, I think we both -- I talked to the goat afterwards. You agree, right?
We finished. We're basically at the same place. And you have four legs. So, you know, you might have run double the distance. But you have double the legs. So we're a draw, right?
Oh, my gosh.
I think we're a -- I think we're in trouble.
18 percent say they would back themselves to beat -- beat somebody in an arm-wrestling match. Only 11 percent of women. Why?
Wait. Why would only 11 percent of women? Women are no different than men. Hold on just a second.
Oh, it's ego probably.
It's mansplaining. The 26 percent of men say I could beat anybody in a wrestling match, and only 11 percent of women.
Probably because of what men have said to women. That you are not strong enough to beat a big, strong guy.
Because we all know that could happen. 72 percent of all respondents admitted that men are more likely to believe that men could beat an animal, than -- than women.
My favorite, is sure, I can outrun a horse, I can outrun a cheetah. But some -- some people -- one in 50, believe they can outswim a dolphin.
STU: Wow.
GLENN: Uh-huh. Don't know if you know this, they're in the water. That's their domain. You know.
Now, I could outrun a dolphin. You put one on the beach. I'll beat him every single time. Outswim him? No. I don't -- uh-uh.
I don't think. You should probably -- you get a nap in. Let's readdress this maybe tomorrow.