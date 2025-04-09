Texas AG Defends Investigation into Muslim City Development

A planned development called EPIC City has caught the attention of the Texas government. Some officials have alleged that the city, being developed in connection with the East Plano Islamic Center in an area east of Dallas, Texas, will enforce Sharia Law over state and federal laws (something the development denies). Glenn speaks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s one of many Texas officials investigating EPIC City. Paxton argues that similar communities in Europe have turned into “no-go zones” for local officials. Paxton also addresses what actions he might take against EPIC City and whether there’s a conflict of interest between him and EPIC City’s attorney. Additionally, Paxton discusses his Senate run against Texas Senator John Cornyn and why the Republican establishment has promised to oppose him.
GLENN: Ken Paxton. Welcome to the program, sir. How are you?
KEN: Doing great. How are you?
GLENN: I'm great. I'm very excited to talk to you about your Senate candidacy.
KEN: Me too.
GLENN: Yeah. But first, let me talk to you about what is happening here in the -- the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With Epic. Epic is an Islamic center, and a community. And let me just play -- play some of the video as we're talking about this.
(music)
KEN: And now, we embark on a new chapter and vision of harmony. Homes and hearts unite.
GLENN: All right. So, as a -- you know, as a member of the church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints.
You know, they crossed the mountains. And started their own community in Salt Lake. But they don't have a Mormon separate law. You know what I mean?
It's all based on the Constitution. And the Bill of Rights. And it's -- it's not going against everything that the country was done.
So I have no problem. You want to start any religious community, not a problem.
Is this that kind of community? Do we know enough about it, yet.
KEN: So we're in the middle. We just started the investigation. I do agree with you. We are a free country. First Amendment. Like clearly First Amendment.
And you can -- you can -- you can believe whatever you want to believe in this country and still be free. On the other hand, you're right. We have laws in the country. The law matters.
Constitution matters. If you're not following the law of our country. Then we will have some controversy and some contention.
So in the end, whatever religion you want, and believe whatever you want, but still have to follow our laws. Our state laws and our federal laws and our Constitution.
GLENN: So the developments attorney, says that any investigation is just racial profiling.
I'm so sick of that stuff.
Because I don't think that it is racial profiling.
I think we have reason to be concerned. Look what's happening over in Europe.
And we can't let that happen here in America. Especially in Texas.
KEN: Well, yeah. Countries are being taken over. And the Sharia law is being taken over. Whatever country they're in.
And that certainly -- we can't let that happen here.
I mean, the rule of law, and our Constitution.
What our Founders put together, is so beautiful and wonderful.
Giving us freedom for so long.
We're not going to sacrifice that, for Sharia law.
It's just not going to happen in Texas.
So we will be very focused on that.
And make sure they're following our laws.
And at the same time, as you said, we want to be cognizant, that people have a right to have their own religion.
And we respect that.
GLENN: So where do you -- how do you possibly?
Everybody involved will say, of course, you won't have Sharia law. Of course, this won't be a no-go zone.
That has been what is said for decades in Europe.
And that's exactly what they have become. If you can't find a smoking gun with how to bring Sharia law into Texas.
You know, you're not going to find that pamphlet.
What could you possibly find, that would be solid enough to say, no!
GLENN: Well, what you say is different sometimes than what people actually do.
We will be looking at what people actually are doing out there. What are the developers. How are they implementing this know.
Are they discriminating based on whether you are a part of a certain religion.
Because that would create issues with family laws.
So we will be looking at, what is the actual practice?
Not, what are you saying? Not, what is your promotional material, lawed?
Although, the promotional material may tell us something.
It's actually what is happening on the ground out there. That's our focus.
What is the truth?
GLENN: So the multiple state agencies are involved in this.
And are we talking about fines, injunctions? Something bigger violation are his found?
KEN: Yeah. So I can't issue fines, but I can certainly sue a writ. And there's, you know, a reason, an injunction to stop it.
If it's doing imminent harm, you have to show imminent harm. You can win on the merits.
Otherwise, you know, we would sue over some type of consumer lay violation. If the governor had other violations through some of the other agencies that he's directing, we could represent those agencies and lawsuits. There's all kinds of different ways to address that, depending on what we find in our investigation.
GLENN: So when you were under investigation, here in Texas, your attorney, that represented you in the impeachment hearing, which was all cleared.
Is now representing the developers. Does that cause a conflict of interest with you, at all?
KEN: Look, I certainly didn't know about that until recently.
And I would say, it's obviously a little concerning. That I wasn't made aware of that.
And there definitely could be an argument. That there's a conflict. Because I'm still being kept the by him.
And he's representing clients that we are investigating.
Yeah. It complicates things.
GLENN: All right. Let me switch to Cornyn. This makes Stu very, very happy.
Makes me happy too.
I think when I found out, we were together.
We hugged it out.
KEN: Yes, we did.
GLENN: Anybody was saying, it was Cornyn.
KEN: I think I told I in person.
GLENN: Yeah. You did. You did.
But so, we have Cornyn in.
Have you heard anything?
Have you talked to the president about this?
Is he going to stand against Cornyn? Stand with you? Do you have any idea yet?
KEN: So I don't know. Obviously, what I've noticed about President Trump is typically he waits until later. Closer to the election. He likes to see how things are going, whether people are doing what they said they were going to do, and whether they're performing. So part of the reason I decided to get this over with, I think there was a big effort by John Thune, and some of the swamp to get John an endorsement before I got in. Or somebody else got in. And I wanted to make sure I was in the game before all these things got done in Washington. In my opinion, one of the frustrations I have is it feels like sometimes Washington wants to decide, oh, well, Ken, you can't run.
Because we haven't picked you.
I'm like, I don't care if you pick me. Right?
It feels like, they think that they get to decide, well, we picked John. So, sorry, you can't run. Well, I'm just not into that decision making, and never will be.
So they don't understand. It should be the voters of Texas, not John Thune and a bunch of Republican senators, that think they should know the world.
GLENN: So for anybody who hasn't been paying attention for the last 400 years, what -- why -- what would be different between you and Cornyn?
KEN: Oh, my gosh.
I've had this discussion many times.
Everything. I mean, he -- he and I -- his -- his focus is in DC.
His folks is not on the people -- my folks is on the people of Texas.
And that translates to him wanting to be happy and satisfied in DC.
So he can fight to have gutter restrictions on -- on Texans and all Americans. And he works with Joe Biden.
And Joe Biden says, hey, great job.
President Trump on the other hand said, no, you're a RINO. Don't -- this is bad legislation.
And so, not only did John pass legislation that hurt the rest of the country, but he also enabled the ATF to have angles to try to expand their control over gun ownership.
And I had to go sue them twice.
It's things like that.
Amnesty, it suggests that he's for.
It's the fight he fought, building a wall.
He fought Trump on that.
He's been unsupportive and critical of Trump when he ran both times, calling him an albatross. So fundamentally, John and I are very different. And we believe very different.
Our focus is on very different people. And he's part of the establishment. He was put there by the Bushes. And he doesn't look out for the interests of individual Texans. He's thinking people in Washington are his -- are his people.
STU: Ken, part of the establishment in this particular case, is I would say, an understatement.
And one of the benefits of being part of that establishment, is you have a lot of trends. Who have a lot of power.
A lot of money. They are going to come after you, really, really --
GLENN: Oh.
STU: I mean, I can't even imagine.
KEN: It's insulting. They told me, I should not run. I was not picked. And that I should not run. I was told, they would spend $120 million to make sure that they would keep John Cornyn. And I said, hey. Can you tell me why John Cornyn is running, I just want to know that.
And there was a quiet silence. He's like, well, we told him not to run. He's already been in there four terms. We told him not to run.
But he's our friend. So we will support him.
We will spend the money -- so you're telling me. You don't know why John Cornyn is running.
And you can't explain why he should be there. And you don't think he's already been there too long, but yet, you're still going to support him?
And the answer is yeah. And we will spend a lot of money to make sure it's not you.
STU: $120 million, that could go to defeating people on the left.
KEN: Yes. And, look, I don't know what the real numbers. That could -- 110 million a primary. I don't think that's the real number.
GLENN: I -- yeah. I mean, I wouldn't -- you have the pockets to go against that?
KEN: Right now, I'm doing quite well.
I mean, I -- you know, part of this has to be separate with super PACs, but I am anticipating that I will be very competitive on the fundraising side.
I already know I will be competitive.
Now, will I have 120 million?
I don't need 120 million.
But, you know, 20 to 40 million.
That's doable for me.
GLENN: Well, money can't -- money can't buy this.
You know, it's -- it's going to be whether -- just getting your name out. And making sure people understand what John Cornyn has done.
Who are your friends in the Senate, that would be your PAC?
KEN: So I doubt -- you know, the senators, most of them. They all kind of stick together.
Behind the scenes, they'll -- they will say they hope I win. The only one that I think that, you know, would openly support me is Tommy Chipperfield (phonetic), who said, I will support you!
And I think he -- obviously, he didn't run for governor. He's a rare breed out there.
And that's fine. I don't need Washington to support me.
GLENN: Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz won't do it? I mean --
KEN: I think Ted -- because he -- I don't think he will say anything. I don't think he'll endorse either way.
GLENN: Yeah, he will work with whoever wins, I guess. Is that the game we're playing?
KEN: That's the game we're playing.
And, look, I'm just happy. That's a win for me.
If Ted stays out of there.
I mean, I know he endorses Cornyn last time. If he doesn't endorse him this time, it's helpful.
GLENN: Yeah. Well --
KEN: And, by the way, I'm a benefit.
Because I will be supportive, instead of disruptive to what he wants to do.
Because I am a fan. He is the kind of senator that Ted Cruz deserves. He should have. He has a fantastic job.
And I support him, ever since he ran the first time. And John Cornyn, in contrast is opposite.
I mean, as you guys, I think I heard you guys say.
He was fine in Vermont. If he was a Republican. I would be happy to have him.
But not in Texas.
GLENN: I want to ask you one more thing.
If you can hang on for one second.
I want to ask you about the district judges. And where you stand with the district judges. And what should be done.
More with Ken Paxton who is running for Texas attorney general. I'm sorry. He is the Texas attorney general. He's running for the US Senate against John Cornyn.