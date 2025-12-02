What you WEREN’T TOLD about the National Guard ambush

National Guard members Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe were recently ambushed in Washington, DC, by an Afghan national brought to the US as part of President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome. What’s the truth about this horrific event? Glenn Beck, who worked with his charity, Mercury One, to properly vet and evacuate many Afghans during the botched withdrawal, explains what almost no one in the government or media will tell you…
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So we clearly have a problem with some of the people that have been airlifted into the United States.
And I want to clarify a couple of things.
Because we airlifted people. You did. With your support.
We did it, at Mercury One.
And I want to make sure that you understand what happened there, and where our people, that we airlifted, where they are.
But first, let me say this. What we're seeing experience here is a story that almost no one in Washington wants to say out loud. And it begins with the people. But it -- it begins with the people that are responsible for failure, and that's -- that's our leadership here in America. A failure of honesty, a failure of courage the whole time.
When Kabul fell back in 2021, we rushed in to do what Americans always do, and that's help people out. We run to save. We ran to keep our word, and God bless every soldier and airman and Marine and volunteer who risk everything to rescue the men and women who stood for us, for 20 long years.
But here's the part that nobody prints. We didn't just evacuate our allies. We did. But the United States government evacuated anyone they could grab. In the chaos. Because chaos is the oldest enemy of truth. We opened up floodgates.
Tens of thousands of people, we didn't know. Nobody really vetted. Nobody could verify.
Nobody could fully account for. Even today, we don't know where they are.
That's not xenophobia. That's not fear-mongering. That's the Department of Homeland Security's own inspector saying that. Quote, we don't know who many of these people are. End quote.
This is something that while we're doing it, our vetting is much better than the United States of America.
They're bringing in people they don't know who they are.
Now, think of the weight of the sentence. Came from the inspector general. We don't know who many of these individuals are.
Think about the histories of nations, who forgot the simple duty of understanding who they bring inside the gates.
When that happens, the country is over. Rome did it. The Byzantine empire did it. Europe did it, before the migrant crisis, and now in 2021, we did it as well. And we knew this. We've been talking about it on this program, forever!
Now, inside of our temporary bases, Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss, Quantico, even our own FBI and military police documented things that the media just dusted off.
Eh, don't worry about it. We showed you at the time, sexual assaults that were happening in these temporary bases. Sexual assaults. Domestic abuse. Attempted strangulation. US service women harassed and followed into showers. Did we do anything about it?
These were not rumors. These were not internet stories. They were actual federal charges. Did anybody say anything about them?
Meanwhile, police departments. Virginia, California. Texas. Places with the largest Afghani arrivals began reporting the same exact pattern. Domestic violence, forced marriage concerns. Child protection cases. Cultural classes. And our law enforcement had to deal with them.
And did anybody in the media say anything about it?
No. Why?
You were bigoted if you said anything about it. Here's what happened. Our government took a lot of people from a tribal system.
Patriarchal. War-torn. No skills. No -- imagine going from Afghanistan to Chicago! How do you survive in that? How do you survive in that? Now, that's not the fault of the families. That's the fault of the federal government. A government that through them and us, into a social experiment overnight. Without even thinking about it, talking about it. Accept it.
Some of the people that are paroled into the United States, had ties to the Taliban, ISIS-K, or another, or several other. Terrorist organizations. That's not speculation. That has been confirmed by our own DOD. DHS. And congressional testimony.
We've known this for a very long time.
You know, when the Pentagon warns you, that that person should probably not be in the United States.
I don't know. Maybe we should listen to them. And maybe we should be concerned about a DHS, or a State Department that waves them in anyway. That's not compassion. That's dereliction of duty, period. Period.
Now, add to this, the humanitarian parole system. Meant for rare, urgent cases. It was a revolving door. You -- where are all these refugees from?
I'm not talking about the Afghanis. I'm talking about all the other people that have gone to Europe. That have gone to the United States.
That are swamping countries in the West. Where are they coming from?
Really? There's that big of a -- this is a bigger refugee problem than we've had in World War II. How is that possible. Know
We can't confirm anybody as identity. It doesn't seem that we care. Asylum. Family reunification request. Exploded. Some valid. Some of them unprovable. Some of them just out and out lies, that we knew were lies.
So what happened?
Our cities become strained. Our cities go into disorder. They start stealing from us. Look at Minneapolis.
Here's the biggest strain. The biggest strain on us, is the truth.
Is honesty.
It takes courage to say what actually happened.
But, you know, we're not living in a time of courage. We're living in a time where people saying the truth. You know, you acknowledge reality. And you get labeled.
You notice patterns. Oh, my gosh. You're silenced.
You ask responsible questions, you're accused of bigotry.
Truth doesn't care about the labels. It just sits there.
It just waits for somebody to show up and go, you know. That's the truth. I'm going to have to say it. So let's say it!
Here's the truth: America owes a sacred debt to anybody we promised.
Anybody who was fighting with them, we should protect them. We should honor them. We should welcome them. But that's not what happened. That's not what happened. We didn't perform a moral rescue as a government. We performed a political evacuation.
And I was there, so I know it.
You know, somebody posted kind of a snarky tweet at me, because I spoke at our gala here a couple of weeks ago. And I talked about what the State Department was doing. And I said, you know, it's time to understand how evil the State Department really was during that evacuation. Our people were vetted.
And we didn't bring people into the United States.
We brought people to the UAE. A lot of people went to Australia, a lot of people -- and I said, sat on the tarmac, forever!
Forever!
Because the State Department was shutting town and saying, we can't verify any of these people.
We can verify who these people were.
We knew who these people were.
Most of the people who we brought out, we can show you their baptismal certificate. Because that was part of our vetting. Are you a Christian?
Really? When were you baptized? Who baptized you? What church did you belong to?
Because we knew you were under the gun. Now, if you were like, yeah, I was just baptized three weeks ago. You didn't get on one of our planes, unless the State Department insisted you get on one of our planes. That's what I was saying on this video, that we just reposted. I was saying in the video. Did you know the compromise that they forced to us take.
You want to save these Christians. You have to save these people. You have to put those people on first.
We don't know who those people are. I don't know who those people are.
And those are were the ones that came to America.
We gambled with the future of these Afghani families. Because we just threw them in.
Just throw them in!
They'll be fine!
We threw them into a system not based on reality, of any sort.
We threw them in, without vetting them!
Meanwhile, we would not take the Christians. Hmm. I want you to know, we should not be attacking anybody, except honestly, condemning our government. Because it refuses to tell the truth on what it did and what it failed to do. The mark of a nation that is in decline isn't -- isn't who it lets in.
A mark of the nation in decline is whether it can confess. It can admit to its own mistakes, talk about the truth and the consequences. And today, Congress is whispering. The media is hiding.
Did you read any of the stories?
Hopefully, you didn't. Hopefully you just had a great time on vacation and the holiday.
But I did. My team did. Did you read the stuff from the New York Times?
They still can't admit the truth. They don't even know what the truth is.
I'm still here waiting for the courage of any adult to stand up. A great nation can welcome the stranger. But a dying nation loses the wisdom to ask who this is stranger?
And that -- that -- that gate we passed long ago.
The question is: Do you want to be a dying nation or not? I don't. I don't.
We can't afford to be a dying nation. The world can't afford us to die. So what do we do about it?
Well, the first step is defending your home. And the first step in defending your home is knowing who is inside your home.
And I will show you how we that do quite easily, in a second.
GLENN: Okay.
Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, by the way. The largest single day of global generosity in the entire year. We have a goal of Mercury One for hurricanes and all kinds of other things we do. $300,000 to our maximum impact fund.
We would like this to make the biggest giving Tuesday Mercury One has ever had. The Maximum Impact Fund allows to us move before we have the money. I come on, and I say, hey. There's a tornado or whatever.
We need to raise that money. But by the time we can get that money from you into the bank, it's maybe, two, three, four days later. We would like to be there when it actually happens. This gives us the leeway of being able to move quickly.
So if you can -- if you can give, whether it's a dollar, $5. Whatever you can give. Whatever you can give.
It gives us. At a moment's notice. The ability to move during a crisis. 100 percent of it, if you don't count the credit card fees. 100 percent of it goes down range. So it goes right directly to what it is, you're trying to solve and help people. We don't pull anything off of the top. That's tomorrow and today. You can give at MercuryOne.org. MercuryOne.org. Give your tax deductible Tuesday gift, MercuryOne.org.
Okay. So first thing is first.
You've got to draw a line in the sand. And here's the word that every -- shuts every conversation down.
It's a word wielded like a club.
And it's to not illuminate anything. It's to silence.
And here's the word. Islamophobia. You say anything about the rising violence in Europe. The honor killings.
The grooming gangs. The refugees, who are not refugees at all. But sleeper cells.
Examine suddenly, you're a bigot. This isn't about bigotry. This is the first line you have to cross.
This is about civilization.
So let's draw the line between faith and ideology.
Because on Islam is a religion. Practiced by a billion people. It contains families that I've met, I know. Doctors I trust. Soldiers who fight beside Americans. Millions of peaceful, devout people who just want what you and I want, to raise their children in peace. But Islamism, an Islamist is not a Muslim. This is something entirely different.
Islamism is not a religion. It is a totalitarian system that wraps itself inside of the language. The way Mark wraps tyranny with equality. Okay? Hitler wrapped conquest with national destiny.
Islamism is Communism with a crescent moon. Islamism is fascism in a mosque, and it has absolutely zero intent of co-existing with the West. It comes not to blend in, but to rule. And if you doubt me, ask the women in Iran. If you doubt me, ask the socialists that helped the Islamic revolution in the 1970s. Ask me what happened to them! Because all of them lost their heads. Ask the Christians of Nigeria. Ask the families in Paris and Berlin and London, who are now living under police patrols, because their leaders were too afraid to speak plainly.
You know, we love to open our arms. That's fine. America always does that. But you must. When you open your arms, keep your eyes open as well!
A refugee seeking freedom is a blessing. A refugee seeking a
CARLY: Is a Trojan horse. And we have every moral right.
Every moral duty. To know the difference!
It's not about hating anybody.
I don't hate anybody.
I hate those who want to destroy us.
Want to kill my family.
Want to enslave me under some sort of religion.
Yeah. I do hate those people.
But this is about loving civilization that gave the world dignity of the individual, the rights of women.
Yeah, it was. Not -- not a caliphate.
The protection of minorities. Not a caliphate, us. The freedom to speak and worship. Or not worship. If defending those values makes me or you controversial, then, wow. Controversy is a very small price to pay. Don't you think? Because the alternative is, oh, I don't know. What's happening in Europe.
The alternative is silence! And silence in history is always the first sign of collapse. So the first thing we have to do is choose speech!
Choose truth. Choose civilization.