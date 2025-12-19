Could Trump’s “warrior dividends” CHANGE the economy?

President Trump has announced he is giving our troops “warrior dividends” of $1,776 each from the money raised by his tariffs. Glenn and Stu debate whether this is a good idea. Also…what are the odds that the Republicans will cave on Obamacare subsidies?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So something the president said yesterday, that I thought was really, really good. Because it will make a difference. And it's not a redistribution of wealth. He talked about his warrior dividend.
He said, every -- the 1.45 million military personnel are going to receive $1,776 before Christmas. And he says, it's recognition for their service and sacrifice.
He says, it's one time. It's coming from tariffs because of the big, beautiful bill. Tonight, I'm proud to announce, more than 1.45 million service members will receive a special we call warrior dividend. Warrior dividend in honor of our nation's founding in 1776. We're sending every soldier $1,776. The checks are already on the way.
I think this is better than choosing another group of people. You know, who is poor? And let's give them the money. I don't like when the government hands out money. But if anybody -- I mean, they're already on the payroll, and they're underpaid. And if anybody can use it, it's the military. $1,700 is a huge amount for most people in the military. Gigantic amount. That will make an actual impact in the people's lives, who I think actually deserve. You know, we -- we don't do enough for our military. And so it's the best kind of -- I don't know. Stimulus package I've ever seen. Although, this isn't a stimulus package, I don't think. Even though, these people are going to pump it into -- I can guarantee you, they will get it, and they will use it on their family for Christmas. Which, you know, will stimulate the economy so much.
Warrior Dividends. How did you feel about that, Stu?
STU: A bit conflicted for a few reason. I obviously 100 percent agree with you that our military members deserve more money, and I'm excited they're going to get it. And I have no -- my feeling on that from a general perspective is very, very positive. Like, if we're going to give money to anybody.
GLENN: Likewise.
STU: Our military is great.
GLENN: Yep.
STU: So that's obvious.
But I had a couple of concerns. One being, you know, we're not exactly at a place where we just have tons of extra money lying around to -- you know, to throw around to people.
I know the argument is with tariffs that we have enough. But, of course, that only pays for a slight amount of our deficit, right know
So we still -- this is all money that we don't actually have. Number one. And number two, my -- I don't really understand. Maybe you have a better understandings of this. But like my understanding of the mechanism of how we spent money as the government is that Congress passes a bill to allocate money.
When you're talking about a policy like this. And I think the president's heart.
GLENN: You got rid of that under Obama.
STU: I don't think.
Well, I didn't get rid of it.
GLENN: You did. Congress. I know. It's still the law of the land.
But nobody is paying attention to it anymore.
Congress doesn't even pay attention to it anymore.
They don't seem to care.
STU: And the other thing with this part of it, particularly, Glenn. Is quite obviously, there would be very little resistence to a bill that did this.
If you put a bill in front of Congress that said, we're going to give a bonus of $1,776 to all our military members. I would love to do it, just to dare the Democrats to vote against it.
Take all the concerns out about spending. This obviously would pass. Because no one would have the balls to vote against it. Outside of Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie.
Like, there would be a couple people. But it would be pretty limiteds.
GLENN: Right.
GLENN: So it could have gone through the normal processes. I don't know if Trump is saying, I want to be -- I want to dare someone to try to stop me here.
Or if it's just, look, there's a pile of money in a military budget somewhere. That he can move around. And he has control of it, because he's commander-in-chief.
I don't really understand the mechanisms.
So I have some questions of that. Generally speaking, when you're thinking of the most offensive things that the government does, giving our military more money is nowhere near the top of that list.
GLENN: It's not one. It's not it. Not it. Not it. They deserve it. They deserve it.
Now, the Republicans pass something. I love this. They just passed their health care plan.
Which is just staying with Obamacare without re-upping the insurance part of it. So they're not for the subsidies. It's not going to pass. It's not going to pass.
This is just something that they pass in the House. It will not be passed in the Senate. Not going to go to the President's desk.
Here's what's going to happen: You're going to see the House and the Senate. No. No, no. Let me rephrase that.
I started that with a lie. While you're not paying attention this Christmas, you will not see, but it will happen, anyway, the House and the Senate will re-up the insurance subsidies, and they will pass this health care thing while nobody is paying attention. And then it will be over.
I mean, that's exactly what's going to happen. There's not a chance we come back and on January 5th, and we say, oh, my gosh. Look! Wow. They're going to close down the government. Because they didn't pass this health care thing.
Well, good for the Republicans for having a spine and standing up!
No! Not going to happen. Not going to happen
STU: It does appear, the chance of the Republicans folding here, is approaching 1 trillion percent.
I don't know. We're having major inflation numbers.
GLENN: I would say 38 trillion. 38 trillion percent.
Yeah.
STU: There you go. I don't know. Because basically what has happened is enough Republicans have already folded on this, for a three-year extension of the subsidies. Which again, is a giveaway on top of the normal Obamacare to make it Obamacare turbo and lock in even higher subsidies because the old Obamacare plan failed. So that's what we're talking about here. So going back to Obamacare as passed is now the worst thing in the world to even the Democrats. Fascinating!
But they have enough Republicans who have changed sides on this. And they are now -- the Democrats have enough votes to force a vote on this bill, which almost definitely will pass the House. Because they already have the votes, and others Republicans will want to now change sides, if there's a public vote. So it will likely pass there.
It's the possible, obviously, that they stop it in the Senate. They could stop it in the Senate.
I don't know. I don't think there's much appetite to stop this, honestly, at the end of the day.
You know, you probably will have a chance of doing it, at the Senate. That's the best chance.
My guess is, what happens. Once the pressure is there, they find a way to maybe adjust it and do a year or something like that, that gets them past the election.
But, of course, what happens this a year. We all know what happens in a year. It's the same thing that will happen this year.It the same thing that happened four years ago, when the first part of this bill went away.
In 2022. Or 2021. They came in and said, okay. Let's extend it for four more years. My guess is, there will probably be some adjustments to this plan. I don't expect at all, for Republicans to hold the line this. Not only do they not want to get rid of Obamacare. They don't even want to get rid of Obamacare turbo. They passed this thing yesterday, which does give them the argument to say, hey. We did pass some of it.
We do have a plan, it's right here. But that's all of it.
GLENN: Stu. Understand the reality. Understand the reality.
We can't get things done unless we have the House and the Senate and the White House and the Supreme Court.
So we just have to wait until we have a time when -- what?
STU: Glenn, I have breaking news.
We've got all that! We've got all of that right now.
GLENN: Well, but it's not. Yeah. It's not as big as we need it, really.
STU: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: We have to have the House, the Senate, the White House, and the Supreme Court. But we have to have more than what we said, when we said those things.
We just need those -- you know, all three branches of government. We need all three branches of government, but more.
It's like we need -- we need that turbo, kind of like Obamacare turbo.
It's never quite enough to get the job done.
STU: Never is, Glenn.
I really do expect, if we have a nine-zero Supreme Court, the presidency, and 534 combined Congress men and senators, we can't do this with this guy over here. There's one Democrat in Congress. We can't do this! That's exactly what I would expect.
GLENN: Stand in the way.
STU: It's pathetic. But it reminds you that your goals are not their goals.
You know, that's what -- I keep coming back to. Forever, Glenn when we started this show. I started the show very young. I was in my early 20s. Didn't really understand lots of things. I was unfortunately running from you, which obviously turned into a catastrophe.
But, you know, as I learned here, at the beginning, my thought was, us as conservatives, as Republicans, as the right, agree on a lot of different things. And there are disagreements as to how we get there, right?
There are sometimes people think we need to kind of fold, or we need to compromise. And we have to move slowly.
And some other people there, saying, we have to go all the way right now.
And there's that disagreement. You remember this from going back in history. Right? Slavery was like this.
There were some people who were like, abolish, abolish, abolish. And others were like, gosh, I don't think we can do that. We have to finagle. We have to work around the edges.
Every big debate has had that.
What I've learned is that actually the goals are the same. When we are saying, hey, we need to make sure government is more -- is smaller, more limited. That's not the goal of most of the people. On, quote, unquote, our side in Washington.
GLENN: Nope.
STU: They don't share those goals. So they're working for something completely different.
They're not going to what we want, as -- as a typical American conservative.
We're inching towards some of those goals.
But also, when we need to give up on them. They go the opposite direction to keep these guys in office for a couple of years. Fine!
And that's what's really frustrating here.
GLENN: So let me give you some good news. And then I'll -- and I'll spoil it for you.
But some good news. The House has just passed legislation that makes performing transgender surgeries on minors a felony. Now, here's the bad news: It passed 216 to 211.
That means, really, there are 211 Democrats that actually in their heart of hearts think that cutting into minors, cutting the breasts off. At this point, now that we have all the data that we have gathered over, you know, five years of doing this to children. At this point, there's 211 that firmly believe, yeah, no. Damn it. We should cut off the breasts. The healthy breasts off of a healthy minor. We've got to make those -- we've got to make those decisions. And a 12-year-old make that decision. A 15-year-old should make that decision.
Really? No!
It's just politics. And if they do think they believe it, they believe it because they've been party brainwashed. You know, how many of us, on any -- on any and all sides, how many of us actually believe something and have thought it through, and how many of us are just kind of zombie following the crowd?
I contend most people are just zombies following the crowd.
Whether -- that might be a crowd now of, you know what, Charlie Kirk was killed by his wife!
There's all kinds of zombie crowds. And they don't require you to think at all.
They just require you to sign up for the team. And that's -- that's my biggest problem with the Republicans. Is I'm not on a team.
You know, when I left Fox, Roger Ailes said to me, you know what your problem is? And I said, no. But I know you're going to tell me.
What's my problem?
He said, you won't play the game. He said, you know, there's -- there are well-established rules. If you need a pound of flesh, you take a pound of flesh from me.
But then you owe me a pound of flesh. So when I need a pound of flesh, I'm going to come and take it out of you. And then we go out, and we have dinner with each other.
And I was just astounded that that was actually spoken out loud. And I said, see, here's the problem: I don't believe it is a game.
I actually believe in something. And -- and I thought more people believed in something.
Don't you feel like you just want somebody to go in, like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, and actually believe in something!
And then when they find out, wait a minute. I've been duped like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.
They stand up and say, this is wrong!
And I'm not playing that game. And I don't want to play that game. And you kind of, again, there's so many hoops you have to jump through, for this to happen.
Then you actually have to believe that there are other people in the Congress and the Senate, that are like, you know what, he's brave enough to say it. I'm going to stand up next to him.
I mean,, oh, I remember when I was young and naive. And I believed those things would happen.
I still believe they can happen.
But only when the American people return to common sense and demand it.