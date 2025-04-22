Will the Vatican “Deep State” Pick the Next Pope?

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88. But will the next Pope follow in his footsteps? Glenn recalls his trip to the Vatican shortly before Pope Francis was elected and the eerie things he saw. He explains why he believes there was a “soft coup” to oust Pope Benedict and replace him with someone friendlier to the Davos globalists. Was Benedict the first victim of the Deep State, Glenn asks? Was he the first Donald Trump? And will the next Pope be like Francis, or will he embrace the more conservative traditionalist movement that’s converting many young people to Catholicism?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So yesterday, for Easter, by the way, happy Easter, Stu.
STU: Happy Easter, Glenn.
GLENN: Day after. Day after Easter.
STU: Yes. 364 days until the next one.
GLENN: Thank you very much. Wow, how do you do that? Are you a mathematician?
STU: No.
GLENN: J.D. Vance. Valentine's Day Vance was with the hope on Easter.
And then the Pope dies. That's all I'm going to say. I will leave it there. I draw your own conclusions there, America. No. He apparently had a good conversation with the pope. The pope died, he was very, very sick in the hospital.
He had pneumonia. So we're back to the -- we're back to the voting for a new pope. Now, if I may, let me just tell you a story that I don't think most in the media even understand. And if they do, they certainly won't touch it.
But I was there, back in 2013, I think. What did we decide? Was it '12 or '13? Something like that. I was at the Vatican. I was supposed to meet with the pope. I met instead, with a bunch of the high advisers for the pope.
And it was Pope Benedict at the time. And I just want to talk to you about what I learned there, and what we need to understand on this last pope. Because there was a quiet coup inside the walls of the Vatican.
The first public victim of the Deep State. Was not a president of the United States. It was the pope. It wasn't a priest. It wasn't a whistle-blower. It was Pope Benedict.
Benedict wasn't just a conservative. Although, he was a staunch conservative.
He was absolutely immovable. He was elected in 2005 pep stood for everything the modern world wanted the church to abandon.
He was moral. He had moral clarity. He was a traditionalist, and a spiritual authority.
And my first -- my first realization, that Pope Francis was going to be none of these things is when the media was talking. You know, they kept doing the white smoke and the black smoke. And they finally had, I don't remember what it is. The black smoke or the white smoke. They knew they had a pope. And they were awaiting. Speculating.
On everybody CNN and ABC. They were all speculating. Who could it possibly be. And they started to speculate. And they would say, it's probably this cardinal. He's a really hard-liner. He will be really bad. Blah, blah, blah. Then they finally came up to this pope. I don't remember what his real name is.
But they mentioned him. And they said, well, we don't know much about him. And within ten minutes, everybody on every network started talking about how great he was going to be.
He was practically Jesus.
And then when he was named Francis, oh, see!
He is Jesus. Or St. Francis, take your pick.
And I remember looking at you, Stu. And saying, oh, boy. We're in trouble.
They like him.
This guy is going to be a nightmare. So you had -- you had Benedict who would not compromise on life.
No surrender on marriage on the part of applause for, you know, the modern world. And the globalists hated him.
The media called him rigid. Progressives called him dangerous.
And the machine went to work behind closed doors.
Because that machine is in every government. And make no mistake, the Vatican is a government.
Scandal after scandal, corruption, abuse, all real problems. Yes. But they were used to discredit this pope.
And destabilize his papacy. And he refuse Todd banned. And then suddenly in 2014, he resigns. Now, I remember when this happens, gang.
Let's put this into what we now know, okay?
We now know who replaced him. We now have seen the Deep State in governments, all across the world.
Okay? We have seen people being voted for.
And the Deep State didn't like them. So they say, no. Not him!
We've seen them throw people in jail. Okay stop by 2013. He resigns. And he's the First Pope in 600 years to resign. And it's because he was too frail. He was too frail. He was too tired. Biden wasn't. But Benedict was.
Okay. And yet, he lived. For nearly ten years, he lived. He wrote. He was speaking. He was warning. He stayed in the Vatican, inside the walls.
He stayed in the Vatican. He wore white, signed his name, pope emeritus. That's not a retirement. That's him, not really resigning.
That's resistance. That's what that was. And into that vote, void, came Pope Francis.
Okay. Immediately, everything about the church changed. There was global applause. Oh, my gosh. Climate change sermons.
Remember those. Oh, they were great. Doctrinal. Ambiguity. To where the point, where Catholics were like, wait a minute. What is he saying here?
Suddenly the church is less about salvation. More about stainability. And collective salvation. Less moral compass. More moral relativism. And it seemed as though the fix was in.
Now, even members of some press overseas were saying, this was a coup.
Apparently, Benedict left a box, it's called a white box.
Full of scandal files. And it was not a gift to Pope Francis. It was a warning.
He knew, he saw it coming.
So it wasn't a resignation. It was a removal from office. A soft coup by the progressive faction inside the church.
Who was eager to align Rome with Davos. And make no mistake.
Davos was there. The UN was there. You know, all the global priorities of the UN and Davos were there. That have nothing to do with God.
But now, the church was aligned with all of it.
I remember going, as I said, we were supposed to meet with the pope. And I went and I met with several cardinals. I think the good cardinals. And I saw stuff I had never seen before.
It was -- it was amazing.
I saw the church as political, and as spiritual at the same time.
I'm a former Catholic, so I respect the Catholic Church. I also -- you know, I'm no dummy.
It is a political organization. I think most churches can, you know, go that direction. But it was especially one that's, what? 2000 years old. 1900 years old.
I think it can probably go awry from time to time.
And go political. Because that's what it was for a very long time. And I remember seeing the guy who I think was in charge. Is Jason out there. See if Jason can New Jersey for a second.
There was a guy who Jason was with me.
Rob, can you open up one of those mics, do you know?
Jason, remember when we were at the Vatican? You were in the room. Remember that big map room. It was like we were in the godfather. Okay. I don't remember what that place was.
But, you know, it was like near the Vatican. Right around the Vatican. And it was a place where they went and they held, you know, dignitaries. They held functions there.
And it was amazing. It was like a three-story room, that we were in.
And they were the biggest maps of the world. I've ever seen.
And all of the -- it was incredible.
And they had to be 400 years old. Would you agree with that.
Okay. So it's just steeped in, quite honestly, dead brown kind of -- right?
Only that. And I had just gotten out of the archives. The night -- the take before.
And I don't even know how I got this invitation.
But I was given an invitation. And even the guy who consulted the pope, for doctrinal issues. When we were, I don't know.
A quarter of the way into the archives. He was with me.
And I asked him a question. And he said, don't ask me. Ask him. I've never been allowed in here.
And the next day, when we were getting a tour from the head of the Vatican museum. He'll say, I will never guess where they were yesterday.
And said, they were in the Vatican archives. And he -- she stopped. She was the head of the museum. She stopped. She looked at me. And she said, tell me about it. What was that like?
So like, I don't know how we got in there. But we were asked to go in. So we're experiencing all of this stuff, and that night, we were with, I don't even remember who they were.
But they were the most Christ-like. You know, cardinals. Preachers. Whatever they were.
That I had -- had been with, the whole time.
They were so kind. You could just feel the goodness coming off of them. They were real servants of God.
And we were all standing around and talking.
And you could tell everybody's guard in that group. Everybody's guard was up.
And all of a sudden, and I'm not kidding you. The room dropped 10 degrees.
And I happened to be facing, looking at the door, way across this huge room.
And here comes this guy, I don't know if he was a cardinal. Wasn't he in charge of all of the pope's schedule or something?
JASON: Something like that.
GLENN: Okay. So he was the main guy, that you had to get by, if you were to get to the pope. And the room dropped. It became cold.
And I said, holy cow!
Who is that guy?
And the whole -- the whole group of really nice guys turned around and looked at him. And one of them turned back and said, oh, you can feel that?
And I said, oh.
Yeah. No offense. I didn't know if they liked him or not.
I said, no offense.
He doesn't seem like a good guy.
And he was way across the room. And they were like, oh, good sense on you.
Oh, no.
He's leading the opposition
So he's the guy, I think. That was helping thwart Benedict. And he was on, in the inside.
Okay. It's exactly the Trump story.
Would you agree?
JASON: Yeah. It felt like -- it felt almost like a Game of Thrones when the Vatican --
GLENN: It did. It did.
JASON: And it was the weirdest, weirdest feeling.
GLENN: Yeah. And it's exactly what we saw in 2016. I had never seen it before. But it's exactly what we saw in 2016.
It's what we're now seeing in the EU. Where the people with power are just taking people out.
The pattern here is really familiar. Because we've seen it in Washington. We've seen it in Hollywood.
We've seen it in the media. It's the replacement of the immovable. With those who are more malleable.
The strong replaced by the inclusive. The faithful with the fashionable. That's what happened.
And the Deep State doesn't just run in governments. It runs in everything.
It runs in institutions. And when those institutions start to resist the world's direction. They're infiltrated.
They're neutralized. And they're repurposed. And it is in everything.
It happened at the Vatican. I saw it!
And Pope Benedict was the warning shot, that we all missed.
He was the first Donald Trump, I believe. Now, what happens next?
Are we going to get somebody, you know, as the church is starting to grow again, the Catholic Church is starting to grow. And it's growing with Generation Z, who are saying, we want our traditions back. We want marriage.
We want truth!
We want eternal truth, as it's laid out in the gospels of Jesus Christ.
As it's growing, will the church grow in that direction, or has Francis put such a cabal in there, that you might get somebody who says that, but is doing -- is it going to be, yeah. We just elected a new guy and he's doing exactly what the last guy did?
Just the way it happens in our government, and every other government on earth!
We'll see!
It begins today.