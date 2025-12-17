For a Night, We Were Human | The Christmas Truce Music Video

President Trump recently received heat from his own party over his comments about the allegedly murdered actor Rob Reiner. Glenn Beck explains why he believes Trump’s comments were not a good move, but also tells of a meeting he had with Trump that he believes explains why Trump hates TDS so much…
GLENN: You know, I don't -- I don't -- I don't want to get into -- into the mix with everybody and personalities. I like -- my goal is to make things about right and wrong, and not about personalities.
But I do want to spend just a second on President Trump's post yesterday about Rob Reiner. It made me sad. It made me really sad. Because I like the president.
And -- and he doesn't help himself when he does things like this. But I think I understand this in a different way.
You know, the President has said, you know, all kinds of things about me at times when I disagree with him. He'll say, "Oh, he's just a failing fat blob," or whatever. And that's just him. That's just the way -- when he's in a fight, he is a -- he's a knife fighter. And I get it. I don't like it. But I get it. This was different. This was different.
And this was -- you know, you can say a lot of stuff politically about Rob Reiner. But politics didn't matter yesterday. We weren't -- I mean, that's not -- it just didn't matter. It didn't matter.
But I think to the President, it does. I saw a change in the President -- I've seen two changes in the President. I've seen a change in him when they started going after him and his family. After 2020. And they really started going after his family. And we know this because we showed you the documents. What they -- they had a plan. Take him down.
Take his family down to stop MAGA at all costs. Put them in jail. I mean, those are their words.
And it's -- it was frightening to read.
And I talked to the president, I don't know. Maybe six months after, you know, we were in 2021. Maybe six months. Eight months.
And I said, how are you holding up?
And he had talked a little about how he felt. He had really let people down because he had things going in the right direction. And now, look at it, and look how screwed up things are going to get. And how the economy is going to be damn near impossible to fix. It will take us time. But we can't fix it. Pragmatism, but they've just destroyed it. And I said, how are you personally.
How are you holding up?
And this is the first change I saw. He -- his body changed. And he said, they're going after my damn children!
And it was this Dad. All of a sudden, he wasn't the president or former president, he wasn't Donald Trump. He was a Dad. And it was every Dad response in him. And he said, "You don't go after our children."
And I saw him really, truly mad for the very first time, and it was righteous indignation.
Then after he was shot, I saw another change. I saw him recognize that God existed. I mean, I know he believed that in God. I don't know that he believed that God was actually part of, you know, the story. The everyday story. You know, I don't know how he views God in that way.
But I know that he recognized that God was in his -- in the story of America now.
Firsthand, he witnessed it. The reason why I said this made me sad yesterday, is because -- I don't agree with what he said. I feel -- it was -- it was sad.
Because he is -- he has been kicked in the head over and over and over again by some of these people, that he -- Christmas is about the baby Jesus coming again.
And what he can do in your life. And the biggest thing that he taught was, love your enemies. Don't hate them. But that's really, really hard to do. And the President isn't there yet. On this. And it -- it made me sad. How did you feel about it, Stu?
STU: I didn't like it at all. I think maybe the same as you. You know, one of the things that bothered me about it.
Because you hit many of the points that I had on it without the personal insight that is illustrative of -- of -- of what he's going through. I think there is something to understand there. You know, obviously I --
GLENN: Big time.
STU: One of the things that is difficult about life in your attempt to master it is to try to act the right way, even when you're faced with circumstances like that. And, you know, I get it. I get why he's angry and doesn't like the guy. The man -- you used a phrase, I think in there, where you said, he's a knife fighter. This guy was actually just in a legitimate knife fight and was murdered. It was a -- it was -- this actually really happened.
GLENN: Oh, yeah.
STU: And, look, my honest opinion is, it's indefensible. You know, I like President Trump. I think he does a lot of great things for the country. We've defended him on a lot of different things. A lot of times when he's being attacked, I think he deserves defense. In this case, you know, it is -- you know, it is what it is.
It is priced in to everyone's understanding of who Donald Trump is. And everything I heard about him in personal situations where he cares about the person. Is that he's very generous. He's very likable.
He's very -- he's one of those people that you like being around. You know, that is something that I've heard from tons of people. This part of him is really hard for me to square with what I've heard from -- from other -- from everybody that I've talked to, and has been on the inside with him.
And so I don't -- I don't have a defense for it. I think it's really bad. And I will say one more thing on this real quickly, Glenn.
I know a part of this that I think is difficult. In that, one of the things I took from the aftermath of that immediately was -- I don't know if pride is the right word. But like, I really liked the way conservatives responded to it.
We didn't do what they did, after Charlie Kirk.
We didn't do what they did after they shot the president. Right?
Like we -- they celebrated it. They -- they were horrible human beings, and I enjoyed the high ground, that we had there.
GLENN: Yeah. Me too.
STU: And it's difficult to make the argument that we have the high ground. When, you know, the President of the Republican Party. The Republican President of the United States, the most high profile person on, quote, unquote, our side, whatever that means these days, is a guy who, you know, kind of did some of the things that they did.
You know, so I don't -- I don't like that. I understand as part of Donald Trump. And I think if we're all adults here, we're able to kind of price that in and judge him on everything that he's doing. And when I mean pricing in. I think that's a negative part of him. Overall, you have to take everything into context.
GLENN: Right. And if we're all adults here, you know, we should be able to say, to those we love and respect, bad move. I didn't like that. Don't do that.
And I think, you know, I think because the left always says, well, you never take on your own.
Yes, we do. We take on our own, all the time. All the time. And I think it's important that we say, didn't like that. Thought that was a bad move. It didn't look good. It just wasn't right.
He's -- I wish -- and, again, though, I -- I'm not excusing it, but I am tempering it with none of us have gone through what he has gone through.
STU: So true.
GLENN: His family, somebody is shooting at him. He's being called fascist Hitler all the time. I mean, that wears on you and changes you.
And, you know, he's having a hard time forgiving that. And I kind of understand that. I wish he would take that on and take on the forgiveness, so he could be more a peacemaker in all of those things. But that is his own personal journey.
But --
STU: Yeah. And I think when we talk about like a terrible crime that's occurred.
GLENN: Sad.
STU: Like, I don't know. If there was -- think about some awful situation and at times you'll see -- he'll hear family members say the worst possible thing.
You know, if your kid is murdered. And by some -- somewhat of a particular area or group or whatever.
And they might react with just an awful thing about that group or area.
And you just. We all have a bit of understanding. Right?
A person going through a massively emotional thing.
And lashing out.
You want -- you know, the example you bring up all the time, Glenn.
Of the maybe -- the ultimate example of being able to have restraint was the Amish situation from years ago. Where, you know, you were talking about mass murder. And they were to the family's house that night, right?
And saying, we --
GLENN: Not that night. That afternoon.
I mean, within an hour. The kids were not even out of the schools yet. Their bodies were still laying in the school. And the Amish went, oh, my gosh. The killer is dead too.
He was a member of our community. His wife lives here.
What is she feeling? She's feeling completely alone. My gosh. What an example. I couldn't do that.
STU: Right. I don't even think I come close to that standard in that moment.
GLENN: No. But I would like to.
STU: That's the range. Some people act -- react really well. Some people react really poorly.
And I think we all understand the emotion and everything that takes over in a situation like that. And that has to be factored in, I think, to Trump. Of course, Rob Reiner wasn't responsible to the shooting. He was just a liberal who said bad things about Trump. And look, he's a very unique person. And a very unique situation, that I don't think anyone in the world has ever experienced.
You know, what happened with him over his life.
But may I just say, you still haven't forgiven RFK Jr for what he said about me.
(laughter)
Okay?
STU: As I said, I'm not Amish. You know, I like technology. I don't have any wagons. I didn't say I'm perfect.
GLENN: Right.
STU: No. I have -- I have -- I have absolutely forgiven RFK Jr for what he said. And if you didn't know, he accused Glenn of being a traitor. He said, he should be charged with treason. The penalty of which is death.
So, you know, I don't like that. And RFK Jr. I don't like for a lot of his policies. Some of them, by the way, I do really like. Some of them, I think are really positive. I could give you a list of some of the negative things he's done as well.
GLENN: I can too.
STU: That doesn't mean -- I certainly was find that to be an appropriate context, when the embrace of RFK Jr is occurring.
I think we need to understand what people are, and what they're doing. If he's apologetic about that, I do forgive him in that sense. Do I want him on the show and promoting all his books and his candidacy?
No. I did not -- I did not like that. But, you know, a lot of people do. I will say is, you're right, though.
We all have our hang-ups.
GLENN: I do. I certainly was.
STU: I will say this, though.
And, you know, again, all the context here. I know people are really defensive of Donald Trump, appropriately.
Because of the fact that he's targeted unfairly. I understand why people are defensive of him. I can tell you this. I really don't like RFK Jr.
He's one of my least favorite people in politics. I'm just not a fan. I could give you other names of people. Most of them revolve around Olivia Nuzzi, who whatever. I don't have feelings about her. But the story was packed with people.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Cuomos for sure.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: God forbid, one of these people that I really don't like, was murdered and his family and his spouse.
I can promise you. I can promise you, I will not be tweeting anything like what Donald Trump tweeted.
That is just a -- is a -- is a situation where I understand -- I understand the context around it, that we just discussed.
I don't think there's a defense to it. I think there's something, I really hope he has an awakening to at some point.
GLENN: I think that is enough to be said on that.
Now maybe we should examine ourselves, and say, where do we have that hardness in our heart that we should learn from and remove this holiday season?